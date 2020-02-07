AAPS sues for its “right” to promote antivaccine misinformation

I haven’t written about the crank medical group disguised as a “professional association,” the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), in a while. When last I wrote about the AAPS, I was noting that Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, was a member and that in the very issue that came out around the time that Price was nominated to head HHS the AAPS was laying down some seriously bizarre antivaccine misinformation. It’s an organization that I’ve been decrying for a very, very long time, dating back at least since 2006, when I first described the official journal of the AAPS, the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JPANDS) as “medical ‘science’ as dubious as it gets.” That’s actually a kind assessment, given that recently JPANDS published an article by arguably the most famous living antivaccine activist, Andrew Wakefield, the man whose crappy 1998 Lancet case series launched not only the modern antivaccine movement but also a thousand quack autism treatments (at least). In it, Wakefield predicted a mass extinction due to vaccines. I kid you not. That’s just how antivaccine AAPS is.
If you read JPANDS for a few issues, you’ll rapidly find that AAPS views doctors as special and “outside of the herd” to the point that it not only tolerates quackery and antivaccine pseudoscience within its ranks, but embraces many forms of pseudoscience.. Indeed, I have found many forms of quackery and medical pseudoscience published in JPANDS over the years, including antivaccine pseudoscience blaming vaccines for autism, including a view that is extreme even among antivaccine activists, namely that the “shaken baby syndrome” is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury; its HIV/AIDS denialism; blaming immigrants for crime and disease; promotion of the pseudoscience claiming that abortion causes breast cancer using some of the most execrable “science” ever; rejection of evidence-based guidelines as an unacceptable affront on the godlike autonomy of physicians; or the way the AAPS rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything. Let’s just put it this way. The AAPS has featured publications by antivaccine mercury militia “scientists” Mark and David Geier and many others. No form of quackery and pseudoscience is too ridiculous for JPANDS—or ever has been.
What prompted me to write about the AAPS again is yet another demonstration of how antivaccine the group is. Specifically, I’m referring to a lawsuit that the AAPS has filed against Adam Schiff over…well, let’s just look at the AAPS press release:
The internet is supposed to provide open access to information to people of different opinions, and algorithms for search engines such as Google were originally designed to rank entries on the basis of traffic to a site. It was democratic in the sense that people voted with their mouse clicks.
Freedom of communication is a threat to oppressors. Communist China has erected the Great Firewall (tinyurl.com/y7allgtb). Google’s secret Project Dragonfly would collect data about people’s searches that could be used for facilitating human-rights abuses, and would purge links to websites prohibited in China (https://tinyurl.com/y9ujjy3g). Because of political pressure, it has reportedly been terminated—for now (tinyurl.com/yatvngmo)—although a shareholder resolution to stop it failed (https://tinyurl.com/y5jz6j8u).
In the U.S., online service providers have broad protections from legal liability for content created by the users of their services, under the Communications Decency Act of 1996 (CDA), which added Section 230 to the Communications Act of 1934. This permits entities like Facebook, Twitter, and Google to publish others’ content without reviewing it for criminality or other potential legal issues. There are concerns that it protects pornography and sex-trafficking.
On Jun 13, 2019, the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) held a hearing on technology that allows the creation of “fake” videos. At the outset, Schiff challenged the CDA immunity enjoyed by interactive computer services, apparently intending to pressure services such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Twitter to comply with his position on access to information he deems inappropriate for public access.
In early 2019, Schiff contacted leading interactive computer services, including Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to encourage them to de-platform or discredit what Schiff asserted to be inaccurate information on vaccines. He then posted the letters and press release on the House.gov website.
I’ve been writing about this for a while. The rise of social media has facilitated the spread of fake news, conspiracy theories, and pseudoscience, with antivaccine pseudoscience and conspiracy theories being among the most dangerous forms of misinformation and disinformation spread on social media. It’s not a new problem, of course. Back when I started blogging 15 years ago, I not infrequently pointed out that the World Wide Web and blogs had made it possible for anyone to reach a worldwide audience. Little did I know at the time that Google and YouTube search algorithms actually made the problem worse. Google, for instance, did indeed do exactly what AAPS describes in the passage above, ranking how high web pages showed up in its search results mostly—but by no means only—based on popularity, specifically the number of incoming links to that page and the rating of the sources of the incoming links primarily (but, again, by no means only) based on—you guessed it!—the number of incoming links to those sources. Of course, when it comes to accurate scientific information, “democratic” ranking of websites was a failure, which is one reason why Google has recently taken steps to adjust its algorithm to deprioritize low quality information, such as antivaccine pseudoscience, enraging quacks everywhere. (I was particularly amused at how Sayer Ji became so upset that Google now quite appropriately views antivaccine misinformation as akin to Pizzagate conspiracy theories.) Similarly, Facebook has finally realized that its having become an amplifier of fake news and conspiracy theories might be bad for business and has started to deprioritize antivaccine misinformation and outright ban some antivaccine pages.
It amuses me how AAPS has likened private companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and the like deciding that becoming tools to amplify antivaccine misinformation is not good for business—or at least not good for their reputations—to the “Great Firewall” of China, which ruthlessly suppresses dissent and prevents its citizens from accessing, for example, Twitter without the use of VPNs. Similarly, the AAPS is outraged by this:
In response to Schiff’s letter, Amazon removed the popular videos Vaxxed and Shoot ’Em Up: the Truth About Vaccines from its platform for streaming videos, depriving members of the public of convenient access.
Under a policy announced in May 2019, Twitter includes a pro-government disclaimer placed above search results for an AAPS article on vaccine mandates: “Know the Facts. To make sure you get the best information on vaccination, resources are available from the US Department of Health and Human Services.” The implication is that if information is not on a government website, then it is somehow less credible. On Facebook, a search for an AAPS article on vaccines, which previously would lead directly to the AAPS article, now produces search results containing links to the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visits to the AAPS website have declined significantly since March 2019, both in absolute terms and relative to the decline that would result from a story’s losing its recency.
Now we’re seeing why AAPS is upset. These new policies and procedures implemented by social media companies to hinder the spread of antivaccine misinformation have hit AAPS where it lives. Its quack articles are no longer receiving the traffic in the form of clicks that they once were. But it gets better:
On Aug 9, 2019, Amazon suddenly announced the termination of AAPS, after 10 years’ participation, from the Amazon Associates Program, which by its own description is one of the largest affiliate networks in the world to enable website owners to earn commissions based on their traffic.
I knew it! I knew it! AAPS can’t make money any more from its status as an Amazon Associate, and that’s why it’s suing! As I’ve said time and time again, to antivaxxers, it’s always about the vaccines. Always. But to the leaders of the antivaccine movement (and, AAPS, being unfortunately a physicians’ organization, is a leader in the antivaccine movement) it’s also always about the grift. Always.
If you don’t believe me, just look at the complaint itself:
As set forth in Paragraph 27, infra, in February-March of 2019, AAPS published several articles related to vaccinations which generated significant traffic to the AAPS website. These articles accurately discuss important medical, economic, and legal issues about vaccines, but are not “anti-vaccine” as that phrase is used pejoratively by Defendant Schiff to mean “anti- science” and unscientific.
I presume the AAPS means this issue, but there’s only one article on vaccines in it. It’s Brian Hooker’s incompetent “reanalysis” of the data from a CDC study that produced the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory and formed much of the basis of Andrew Wakefield and Del Bigtree‘s antivaccine propaganda film VAXXED, an article so bad that it was retracted and that (apparently) Hooker couldn’t even get it published in a predatory open access journal, leaving him only the sewer that is JPANDS. Of course, a group that willingly publishes an article by Andrew Wakefield making the ridiculous claim that we’re approaching a global extinction event because the MMR vaccine is selecting for more deadly forms of measles is as antivaccine as can be.
Of course, AAPS, like all antivaccine groups and most antivaxxers, strenuously denies being antivaccine:
AAPS is not “anti-vaccine,” but rather supports informed consent, based on an understanding of the full range of medical, legal, and economic considerations relevant to vaccination and any other medical intervention, which inevitably involves risks as well as benefits. For two decades, AAPS has published informative articles pertaining to vaccination, which continue to draw visitors, even years later.
Schiff creates an arbitrary binary divide, simplistically labeling all speech on vaccinations as either “pro-vaccination” or “anti-vaccination,” with the latter taken to mean “anti-science” or unintelligent and uneducated and thus unworthy of public access.
Ah, yes, the old “I’m not antivaccine; I’m pro-‘informed consent'” trope.
No, no, no, no! AAPS doesn’t support “informed consent.” It supports what I have long referred to as “misinformed consent.” What do I mean by “misinformed consent” (or, as I’ve been calling it more recently, “misinformed refusal“)? Simple. Misinformed refusal is refusal to vaccinate based on misinformation and disinformation. If you believe the misinformation peddled by antivaxxers like those running the AAPS, you’d have a hard time justifying vaccinating your child, because the misinformation they peddle portray vaccines as not only ineffective but dangerous. None of that is true, of course, but if you believe the misinformation the rational response would be to refuse to vaccinate. That’s “misinformed refusal.” In the case of the AAPS, those “informative articles pertaining to vaccination” have been pure antivaccine propaganda. Indeed, if JPANDS has ever published an article showing that vaccines are safe and effective, I’ve yet to find it in its archives.
I’m not a lawyer, but, even so, I strongly suspect that this lawsuit will go nowhere. It is useful, though, in that it provides yet more evidence that AAPS is antivaccine to the core.
I would need to see the lawsuit; I don’t know what they claimed, so don’t know the chances. I’ll look. But there are some interesting questions here about what does and does not constitute government action that go beyond the antivaccine issue and may be worth litigating. It’s also a chance for legal exploration of who is antivaccine, and I suspect if that goes forward it won’t turn out the way AAPS thinks.
I’ve had MSNBC on in the bg, and I just heard about this…
On Facebook, anti-vaxxers urged a mom not to give her son Tamiflu. He later died.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/social-media/facebook-anti-vaxxers-pushed-mom-not-give-her-son-tamiflu-n1131936
What I caught was Ayman Mohyeldin interviewing the reporter, Brandy Zadrozny, during the 11AM EST hour,. She went into more detail than is in the printed story, including how the FB group is run by a social media grifter, how FB is dropping the ball despite their claims to the contrary etc.
I can’t find video of that online, but an earlier interview with Zadrozny (by the perhaps-overly-emotive Stephanie Ruhle) covering some of the same ground is here:
https://www.msnbc.com/stephanie-ruhle/watch/boy-dies-after-anti-vaxxers-urge-mom-not-to-give-him-tamiflu-78307909791
They have a GoFundMe? How disgusting to exploit their child’s death that they may have caused.
How timely that you mention this. I barely use FB, but was actually looking at a certain bloggers puppies (one adorable one of which needs to be aopted NOW!) and then while scrolling came across this tamiflu “death” thing. I was appalled by the rank ignorance on display–even those who blamed that parents mostly made emotional arguments, rather than offering any factual rebuttal. I kept wondering how all this got on FB is they are doing what they claim? I did my best to counter the worst posts, but it was an uphill battle. I nearly lost it when I got to the post that said, “why bother with Tamiflu when you can just take Osicilli–whatever that duck liver homeopathy flu shit is–I can’t spell it.
(I just noticed I am finally loggid in to WP again–how? I really have no clue)
FB isn’t promoting anti-vax groups anymore, and I think is in fact hiding them from general viewing, but if you already belong to one of those groups then you can still see and post content because FB didn’t close the groups.
There are tons of private groups on FB that only members can see. The change is that the public anti-vax groups are now generally hidden from casual viewing in the feed and maybe also to searching. (I’m not going to go searching for anti-vax groups on FB because I don’t want that crap cluttering up my feed for months.)
Weirdly the last time I saw one of those “hey, here’s a proper website for real info” on FB it was on a post by one of my aunts about sepsis. It was weird because the post went to the real and authentic sepsis awareness website. So clearly the algorithm still needs work.
The admins of a few of the antivax groups she posted on — and they replied to her with non-medical medical advice — are now circulating the conspiracy theory that they know it was someone embedded and that the child is not dead but an actor, etc. They’ve also scrubbed any posting of hers from their pages. They’re really circling the wagons and, as usual, their followers are eating it up.
Just one more lie among many from anti-vaxxers.
Stop Mandatory Vaccination? That is Larry Cook’s site. He along with Kennedy were responsible for more than half the anti-vaccine advertisements on facebook. Bunch of grifters the lot of them. No wonder Cook i circling the wagons, this could lead to a drop in income.
Thanks for that, sadmar. MSNBC/ NBC seems against anti-vax. Especially Chris Hayes.
Ms Ruhle asks if a parent could be held liable for the child’s death. I am also interested in whether anti-vaxxers/ woo-meisters could be held partially responsible although I know it might be hard to do so because the parent is an adult etc.
Over the years, I’ve watched many anti-vaxxers/ groups play doctor over the internet ( most famously, The Vaccine Machine facebook- now, it’s more tame, TMR mothers, AoA folk) as well as more established woo-meisters who give medical advice about serious illness ( PRN, NN )
I imagine that they get away with murder** because they know there’s little chance anyone will prosecute them about giving bad advice or that the patient alone ( if an adult is concerned) or the parent ( if it’s a child) is ultimately responsible. No one forces them to follow non-professionals’ BS advice.
I just hope that there’s a way they could, at the very least, be shown publicly to be hazardous to health and a menace to society. Misleading mothers for money. The more we expose them the better
I notice that Orac is getting attention from both Peter Gotzsche and Richard Gale ( see PRN). His fame grows.
** figuratively and literally
@ Denice Walter
If you have reference to Gotzsche speaking of Orac, I’d be very interested. It seems he still has the support of Ioannidis, and I believe that Ioannidis is a person who has an understanding of what is at stake in this feud.
https://undark.org/2019/12/30/peter-gotzsche-cochrane/
So I’d really want to hear Gotzsche in his own words. (And I’m not familiar with the PRN website, which I find utterly confusing.)
@ FSH68.10:
Gotzsche discuses Orac/ Dr DG in his latest book. The Doctor says he lies about him ( twitter)
PRN is an imbroglio of misinformation and conspiracy mongering. Its head loon has enlisted employees and lawyers to write about sceptics. You need to get into the weeds to find written/ read aloud articles, a day or two ago : the latest insults Dr DG and is by Richard Gale.
The site lists ” latest articles” and sometimes that will get you to the material OR you may have to go to particular “shows” ( Gary Null Show, this week) where you can tune in hear and/ or read the dreck. If you go to “articles/ Wicked Wikipedia” you can find dozens of examples of the principals’ work.
AND it shows how afraid they are of sceptics’ discussions about their Modus Operandi. Over 70 articles.
Try this : google or bing
“Science Based Medicine: A Swamp of Medical Buffoonery” by Richard Gale Gary Null Show 2/6/20
printed and audio
I thought that was a good article. DB posted the link a while back. In my opinion, Gøtzsche is playing a dangerous game and thinks his reputation a a medical firebrand is going to carry him along. He’s wrong on that because he’s courting the worst of the worst pharmacy-conspiracy loons to help prop his new venture up and that’s going to swallow up all of the good work he had previously done. Not to mention overshadow any good work he may do in the future.
Ali Velshi just promo-ed the FB/Tamiflu story again, so there may be another interview with Zadrozny coming up.
See @ Brandy Zadrozny who retweets a video of her appearance with Mr Mohyeldin:
Skeptics may pooh-pooh Freud’s theories of the subconscious and return of the repressed, but how else do you explain AAPS coming up with a journal moniker that sounds like an adult diaper. Alas, it seems that JPANDS leaks the pooh-pooh out into the public.
AAPS used to call it JAPS (Journal of American Physicians and Scientists). I suspect someone told them that’s not a great acronym. 😂
I am agape with amazement.
Like, dude.
Even the least-worse thing that could mean (Jewish-American Princess) is still very much intended as a minority insult.
I’m starting to think this organization is not very bright, as well as really mean.
Please stay on top of this; it’s very interesting for sure and, I believe, represents the first solid example of anti-vaxx organisations getting financially hit as a result of search algorithms. AAPS is anti-vaxx and they aren’t fooling anyone but I guess in the legal sense, they might.
Google has never been democratic. Even the idea that the best sites are the most linked sites isn’t really democracy.
Very early on they had to learn to deal with link farms and comment spam (pages full of nothing but links and search terms to get Google’s interest and robo-commenting on bulletin boards for the same purpose.)
Junk links aside they have been heavily weighting searches in favor of certain terms and towards certain destinations for a very long time.
I am also not a lawyer, but I strongly suspect the case is open and shut per Article I Section 6 of the Constitution, “[t]he Senators and Representatives … for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.” They’re suing based on statements made at a committee hearing and letters sent in his official capacity (and posted on House.gov). So, they’re done. The courts can’t consider the suit at all. AAPS could petition the House to expel him, I suppose, but one does rather expect that wouldn’t even get a response.
And that’s without even getting into the fact that the companies in question could simply disregard his requests without consequence, so said letters couldn’t possibly be construed as “coercion” – which seems to be what they’re hanging their hat on to claim impropriety.
Another IANAL here, but it works the other way, too. Amazon et al. are private corporations, not the government, and therefore not Constitutionally obligated to give AAPS a platform. Especially when AAPS are pushing information that they know, or should know, to be false. Since AAPS claim to be an organization of physicians, the “should know” part of that applies.
In the case of Google and social media, I do not see where the vaccine claims AAPS are pushing are being entirely suppressed, either. I’m sure you can still find the articles in question if you search for them with the right keywords; I presume Orac himself does so once in a while, when he is looking for something on which to unload his Respectful Insolence. At most, it’s harder for somebody to blunder across their misinformation.
Sen. Rand Paul’s medical minions are going after Rep. Schiff — one of the House Managers of the Trump Impeachment.
Call me cynical, but I don’t think this is about free speech at all. Or even loss of revenue. This is Rand Paul harassing Adam Schiff.
@EmJay – OK, You’re cynical! And right, also I suspect that their interest in Freedom of Speech is inspired by their loss of revenue.
I’m not a lawyer either, but as far as I can tell the lawsuit relies on a claim that “Dear Facebook, please don’t publish these things” isn’t covered by freedom of speech, which I doubt the courts would give the time of day to even if it wasn’t covered by Article I Section 6. Yet another Freeze Peach claim that they can say anything they want, but other people can’t.
I need to read the lawsuit. But on its face there are two questions here. First, when the letter was sent, was it an act of government? Second, is such a request in any way coercive, because of the power of Congressman Schiff?
There are limits on government interference in speech. The question is whether this touches on them at all.
If AAPS is mad about losing their Amazon Affiliate, why are they suing a Senator and not, well, Amazon? Or Bezos?
That’s what makes it look like nothing but grandstanding to me. The person they are suing has not ability to re-instate their position at Amazon, so even if they win their suit it won’t fix anything.
Utterly tangential, but does anyone else hear the Beastie Boys song “Fight for your right to party” reading the title of this post?
The Beastie Boys probably offer better life advice than AAPS.
I’ve run into antivaxers online who thought Tamiflu was a vaccine.
When corrected, one said Tamiflu might as well be a vaccine, because Big Pharma, or something.
That could explain FBers urging that mom not to give her child Tamiflu, thinking it’s loaded with formaldehyde, aborted babies, DNA etc.
You are giving them too much credit for logic. The posters on the AVN pages frequently used to urge rejection of any pharmaceutical medication at all, including mild painkillers in favour of a variety of complete nonsense including promoting black salve for cancer, both external and internal. These people live in opposite world.
@ Minion Orcs,
"If you believe the misinformation peddled by antivaxxers like those running the AAPS, you’d have a hard time justifying vaccinating your child, because the misinformation they peddle portray vaccines as not only ineffective but dangerous."
Aww. The AAPS doesn’t want to obey your Schriftleitergesetz? How annoying for you.