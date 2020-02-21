L’Ordre des Médecins suspends the French medical license of the president of fake médecine for speaking out against homeopathy

One of the things I like about having blogged continuously for so many years are times when I’ve written about something that few, if any, other bloggers have and then, years later, learn of an update to the story. It’s particularly great when these sorts of stories occur overseas and hardly punctured the consciousness of the English-speaking world, giving me the opportunity to be the main take on the issue. So it was nearly two years ago that I noticed the #FakeMed hashtag on Twitter and wrote about a public statement by 124 physicians in France calling on the government to stop funding homeopathy and alternative medicine. Nearly everything written about it was in French, with almost no English sources, even though an English version of the physician’s statement was included on the fake médecine website letting me refresh my skills in the French language while reporting on an important development in Europe that wasn’t getting much coverage in the English-speaking world. Basically, these physicians who signed the fake médecine (FakeMed) statement called for the following actions by the French General Medical Council with respect to alternative medicine and homeopathy:
We urge the French General Medical Council and the French public authorities to make every effort to:
- No longer allow physicians or healthcare professionals to continue to promote these practices using their professional credentials.
- No longer recognise in any way homeopathy, mesotherapy or acupuncture diplomas as medical university degrees or qualifications.
- Ensure that Medical Schools or institutes which deliver health trainings, may no longer issue diplomas covering medical practices for which the efficacy was not scientifically demonstrated.
- No longer reimburse health care, medicines or treatments from disciplines which refuse to subject themselves to a rigorous scientific assessment.
- Encourage initiatives aimed at delivering information on the nature of alternative therapies, their deleterious effects, and their real efficacy.
- Require all caregivers to abide to the deontology of their profession, by refusing to deliver useless or ineffective treatments, by offering care in accordance with the recommendations of learned societies and the most recent scientific evidence and by demonstrating pedagogy and honesty towards their patients and offering an empathic listening.
Homeopaths being homeopaths, you can probably guess what the result of this statement was. Many of the French physicians behind fake médecine were threatened with lawsuits, and homeopaths complained about FakeMed, its members, and its President, Dr. Cyril Vidal, to the French medical authorities, known as the Conseil national de l’Ordre des Médecins or simply l’Ordre des Médecins, as described in Le Monde (translated by a combination of Google Translate and myself):
The tension has not decreased among doctors after the publication of a statement signed by more than 120 health professionals on March 19 in Le Figaro against homeopathy and other alternative medicines. Following this text, Le Figaro claims, on Thursday, April 12, trade unions of homeopathic doctors, mesotherapists or accupuncturists have filed a complaint with the Conseil national de l’Ordre des Médecins against 10 of its 124 signatories – five doctors who expressed themselves in the media after the publication of the podium, and five others who signed it.
The statement castigated in particular “practices neither scientific nor ethical, but very irrational and dangerous” and spoke of “fake médecine” (“false medicine”). The signatories asked the Council of the Order, “do not allow doctors or health professionals to use their title who continue to promote” these practices.
The unions criticizes the remarks as “offensive, defamatory and even insulting” and “contrary to the ethical principles of confraternity, consideration of professsion”, reports Le Figaro. They are asking for a “public apology.”
When a complaint is lodged with the l’Ordre des Médecins, the first step is an attempt at conciliation. If the mediation fails, “we will then draw lots of doctors from the list of [the signatories] every fortnight for new complaints,” warns Dr. Meyer Sabbah, the source of the complaint.
Nearly two years later, I’m getting an update on the fake médecine situation. It came in the form of this Tweet:
Which led to this thread:
And this article in a French physicians’ newspaper, Le Généraliste, Trois mois d’interdiction d’exercice avec sursis pour un généraliste signataire de la tribune anti-homéopathie, or Three months suspension of practice for a general practitioner who signed the anti-homeopathy statement. Yes, you read that right. One of the doctors who signed the fake médecine statement had his license to practice medicine suspended for three months because of his involvement with fake médecine. In fact, it was the President of fake médecine, Cyril Vidal.
Unfortunately, I don’t have a French medical license and therefore can’t access the article fully. Fortunately, as you can see in the Tweets above, outraged French doctors provided screenshots that I could translate in full as well as my rusty French, with occasional help from Google Translate, would allow:
While the previous anti-fraternity complaints against the signatories of the statement of March 2018 resulted in a release or a warning, a new step has just been taken in professional sanctions.
According to our information, the Disciplinary Chamber of First Instance (CDPI) of the Regional Council of the Order of Physicians of Ile-de-France suspended the medical license of a general practitioner of Hauts-de-Seine for three months.
This Wednesday, Cyril Vidal, dental surgeon and president of the FakeMed collective had for his part indicated to Le Géneraliste fear of a “temporary suspension of practice for a doctor,” citing” leaks, information which has since been confirmed to us. “This sanction goes way too far for someone who has just cited the code of ethics, the code of public health and the Academy of Medicine!” said an indignant Cyril Vidal.
The head of the association also said that four other Ile-de-France practitioners had received a reprimand for having signed this same statement demanding an end to state reimbursement for homeopathic products. Two other doctors who appeared in mid-December before the Ile-de-France CDPI should know their sanctions shortly. “We can expect different results because there were several juries,” said Cyril Vidal.
A complaint associated with the Hauts-de-Seine Order
In total, seven Ile-de-France doctors appeared before the CDPI in Ile-de-France. One of them was the subject of two complaints, one from the National Union of French Homeopathic Physicians (SNMHF), the other from the Union collégiale, with which the CDOM 92 was associated. It is precisely this doctor who would be prohibited from practicing.
Like their colleagues already sanctioned, practitioners should appeal the decision of the Ile-de-France CDPI and their file would then be transmitted to the disciplinary committee of the Cnom. It should also make its first decisions on similar complaints processed in early 2019) in April 2020.
Fake Med will contact Olivier Véran
Cyril Vidal views this this decision as marred by a conflict of interest because one of the juries of the CDPI of Ile-de-France included a homeopath: “This person should have recused himself, as should. This also applies to homeopaths and unconventional care practices in the councils of the Order in general.”
“Beyond the ongoing litigation procedures, the president of FakeMed would like to meet with Olivier Véran, new Minister of Health, to discuss with him the subject of unconventional medicines. “He seems interested in this subject. We plan to meet with him to get things done, given the inertia of the Order,” he continues.
So, to recap, in 2018 fake médecine issued a very rational, very justifiable public statement condemning homeopathy and other quackery and appealing to the French government to stop paying for homeopathy. The FakeMed statement probably also really got under the skin of the French General Medical Council by specifically having pointed out that the Council is responsible for ensuring that its members “do not use their credentials to promote practices for which science was unable to demonstrate their usefulness or practices which can even be dangerous” and “do not become sales representatives of unscrupulous industries,” adding that General Medical Council still tolerates practices that “are at odds with its own code of ethics” and that “public bodies organise or even contribute to the financing of some of these practices.”
By way of a little background, around the same time, Agnès Buzyn, ministre des Solidarités et de la Santé (Minister of Solidarity and Health), had voiced her support for homeopathy, as mentioned here:
Specifically, she said, “If it continues to be beneficial, without being harmful, it will continue to be reimbursed.” As I said at the time, this was a pretty damned irresponsible thing for any minister of health in any country to say.
However, a little further background is also in order here. The French love homeopathy, possibly even more than the Germans, in whose country homeopathy was thought up, do. Homeopathy is everywhere. The multibillion dollar company Boiron, which is known (and mocked) for selling the homeopathic remedy Oscillococcinum (whose base ingredients include duck liver and heart) as a treatment for influenza, is a French company. At the time, in France homeopathic products could be reimbursed at a rate of 30% (but up to 90% in the Alsace-Moselle region) and also benefited from a preferential regulatory status (not unlike that conferred on supplements in the US by the Dietary Supplement Health and Education act of 1994, a.k.a., the DSHEA) that exempted their manufacturers (like Boiron, a French multibillion dollar company) from having to demonstrate their efficacy before they could be marketed.
Now here’s the thing that really grates. Last summer, less than 16 months after fake médecine published its statement, the French government decided to stop reimbursing patients for homeopathy! This came after a study jointly conducted by l’Académie nationale de pharmacie and l’Académie nationale de médecine concluded in a joint statement:
- “In the current state of our knowledge and the insufficiency of experimental and clinical research, it seems inappropriate to have the faculties of medicine and pharmacy and veterinary schools issuing diplomas or certificates in homeopathy. Such a university title would have the effect of endorsing a therapeutic method that is not accepted or used by most of the body medical. It is, however, up to the therapy teachers to provide students with information on homeopathy, within the framework of their normal teaching.”
- “If these preparations are recognized as medicines, they must be subject to ordinary law which governs the pharmaceutical industry. For those who have not successfully passed the tests demonstrating their efficacy, the labeling must bear the statement: ‘The efficacy of the product has not been demonstrated according to rigorous standards.'”
- “The reimbursement for these products by Social Security appears abberant at a time when, for economic reasons, we are not reimbursing many classic medicines because they are (more or less) considered not to work well enough.”
All of these were the same sorts of things demanded by fake médecine in its public statement, and the French government responded:
The French government has announced it will stop reimbursing patients for homeopathic treatment from 2021 after a major national study concluded the alternative medicine had no proven benefit.
The health minister, Agnès Buzyn, a former doctor who has vowed to place scientific rigour at the heart of policy, said she had made the decision after a damning verdict on homeopathy by the national health authority in June.
Buzyn said the refunds paid by French social security – currently 30% of the treatment – would be phased down to 15% in 2020 and then to zero in 2021.
“I have decided to start the process for complete non-reimbursement,” Buzyn told Le Parisien newspaper.
France’s National Authority for Health (HAS) concluded at the end of June that there was no benefit to the medicine, saying it had “not scientifically demonstrated sufficient effectiveness to justify a reimbursement”.
Personally, I’d have been in favor of an immediate defunding of homeopathy, but I suspect politics entered the picture, leading to the phaseout period described in the above article.
Naturally, Boiron was not happy:
French company Boiron, the world leader in homeopathic products, denounced the move as “incomprehensible and incoherent”.
It asked for an urgent meeting with the president, Emmanuel Macron, and said it would “do everything to fight” the decision.
Yes, if you’re a multibillion Euro company, you can get personal audiences with the President or any politician you want. You can also launch astroturf campaigns like “Mon Homéo Mon Choix (My Homeopathy, My Choice),” with the help of various homeopathy associations and organizations.
Fortunately, the process moved forward, and the French government issued regulations last fall phasing out reimbursement of homeopathic remedies and a list of non-reimbursed homeopathic remedies. It’s quite a long list. The regulations took effect on January 1.
So, basically, the French government has come around to agreeing with fake médecine and even deciding to stop paying for homeopathy, just as the signatories to the fake médecine statment demanded. Yet, still the French health authorities temporarily suspended the license of the President of fake médecine for his role in writing and publishing the statement and speaking out publicly against homeopathy for the quackery that it is (The One Quackery To Rule Them All, as I frequently put it). This is not a good look on the part of l’Ordre des Médecines. In fact, by sanctioning any of the members of fake médecine in any way, even reprimands, l’Ordre des Médecines has betrayed science-based medicine. Hell, it’s betrayed all medicine.
And this love is perpetuated by ads for the occillo running on prime time on all TV channels during flu season.
There is some amount of confusion between homeopathy and herbalism, but not as much as I would like it to be.
(Well, not sure about the German – maybe they are going more for other alt-meds?).
The OM waited until he was retired to sanction Joyeux, a vocal French antivax surgeon. And even then, it was a close call.
I said it before, the OM is not better than a police union.
Precision for non-French people: homeopathy is a last-year specialty in French medical schools.
IOW, homeopathy has been fully “integrated” in French mainstream medicine for a long time.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, for mentioning this!
But as I did mention in another post, I wish to defend Agnès Buzyn. In the french context, her statement was merely RealPolitik: I do not believe for one second that she believes homeopathy works…
One of the issues in french medical politics is the involvement of the State in allowing or disallowing medical practices. The divorce between science and politics is not yet done in medical matters, as can be evidenced by the situation regarding homeopathy. But as can also be evidenced in the situation of psychoanalysis applied to autism, in which the government is currently and silently involved in a battle against doctors and academia in order to reinstate the role of science in this domain.
The battle lines are quite blurry if you look at the situation from outside of France. Just yesterday, I met with one of my previous university professors in applied statistics. We had the chance to discuss a few things, and we allusively agreed that that kind of situation in academia (homeopathy and clinical psychology for instance) has come down overtime to a clear-cut scandal. But there is a taboo, as the nazi card is played very easily to discredit scientific approaches, specifically in the context of medicine.
The good guys are the INSERM and other such experts. The bad guys are the Conseil de l’Ordre des Médecins. The government is more of an arbiter, or a kind of captain trying to navigate the situation. And the french president Macron has given clear-cut signs, though subtle ones, of being genuinely pro-science. Which is not something one can expect to be electorally profitable as things stand currently.
That’s how I believe one should look at things in this context.
Oh, I’m sure there were politics involved. I know enough about France to know that homeopathy is incredibly popular and has managed to really integrate itself with real medicine. I know Boiron and various homeopath societies have a lot of influence. And I understand. She might have made that credulous comment about homeopathy two years ago, but last year she came down on the side of science and did the right thing. I can also understand that it might have been politically impossible to stop government reimbursement for homeopathic products and services cold turkey. Here’s hoping that the forces opposed to her decision don’t manage to get it reversed or partially reversed before 2021 rolls around.
“Here’s hoping that the forces opposed to her decision don’t manage to get it reversed or partially reversed before 2021 rolls around.”
Well, it’s not something you can influence with a ballot box. No commitment to science from the left or the right of Macron, and even voting for Macron is not something that will influence much.
What is at stake is the judicial structure of the Conseil de l’Ordre and its integration in the administrative branch of justice. Changing that would be a major blow to the structure of the French state itself. Or could only be changed with legislation/jurisprudence from the Conseil d’Etat, which is an instance almost completely independent from Parliament, and not elected for one bit. It’s our autonomous “Deep State”. They are the only ones with real power on this issue short of a constitutional earthquake.
J’accuse l’Ordre des Médecines!
I hope there’s a massive, loud backlash against this terrible decision, such that the homeopaths ultimately regret going after the FakeMed doctors. I’m hoping for a situation similar to the incident a few years ago when the British Chiropractic Association (BCA) sued Simon Singh for calling chiropractic treatment for various childhood ailments “bogus”. It didn’t end well for the chiropractors.
Won’t happen. One of the reason is that the Conseil de l’Ordre belongs to the administrative branch of french justice. A branch I’ve been bitching about on this blog when discussing french medicine with Joel Harrison.
I can give you a course when it comes to the inner workings of the administrative branch of french justice which would appall many US citizens. Only option: going to the European Court of Human Rights, and even then, I do not see science winning.
Remember: from a legal point of view, the science is here irrelevant. What is at stake is not being “brotherly”. Nothing else. Period. Consequence: They won’t win.
So you’re saying, basically, is that in French medicine there’s a code of silence, that criticizing your colleagues, even if the criticism is completely justified (as in this case), can get you into trouble with l’Ordre des Médecins?
That’s my opinion. I could give you many evidence of many things that are not going right, but it’d be a bummer.
A code of silence? Kind of. You can criticize. But not publicly. Not really.
I believe they are so sensitive to the image of medicine in the public eye that they are not willing to have these kind of discussions spill over into the public sphere.
France really likes to control public discourse, and Macron is no exception to it. You cannot imagine the amount of hatred that there currently is the french opinion against journalists, who are perceived to be moralistic liars down to the core. That’s a big component of the current debate on “populism” in France (which is not to deny that we have very ugly political forces at work).
It’s not only an issue of medical culture. It’s a general cultural issue, where criticism, even factual criticism, is perceived to be impolite. That’s the real code of silence: politeness. It can be epitomized by the fact that one of the worst french insult is “mal élevé”, so polite an insult that it’s devastating. It means “you’ve been badly raised up”. You can shut up any conversation that way, and not being “brotherly” is just that.
Well, calls for “civility” and enforced “civility” have always been a preferred method used by the powerful to shut down criticism.
If you choose an ironic name for your organization, routine references to it in prose may become confusing AF, or yet another sign that we all have gone through the looking glass into the Upside Down.
Yeah, I found their choice of name confusing, but maybe it’s a nuance of language or some such?
Out of curiosity, which countries are currently hot-beds ( perhaps I should say water beds) of homeopathy? That is, where products sell well and there is popular support for them.
I assume mostly EU ( and the UK, I must say it that way now) more than North America I assume. Less so in Asia where other woo is rife. Germany, France, he UK? How about Scandinavia and in Eastern or Southern Europe? Other areas?
I don’t know, any data?
France is definitely a hotbed. The thing that should be understood is not that plain people are big on woo. They’re not that much: they’re simply following the opinions of doctors and the main cultural motion of society. They cannot be accused of being woo-lovers when no one tells them that there is an issue.
The problem is that homeopathy is integrated into the mainstream academic curriculum. I do not believe you’d have that in the UK.
And that you have a real quantum physics university professor (not Deepak Chopra, a real physicist) namely Marc Henry who is dead bent on using his credentials in physics, not medicine, to vindicate the legitimacy of that nonsense “scientifically”.
WTF. WTF. WTF. WTF.
If you want transcripts into english of this guy’s material, I can help. You’d be able to give a more “physics” twist to your blog. Might be a valuable additional skill in debunking crankery: “physics”. This guy, Marc Henry, really deserves to be made a fool of.
Yes! Orac, please do!
I suppose Luc Montagnier has already done that on his own.
To partly answer your question: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regulation_and_prevalence_of_homeopathy
I’m also working on an article detailing the often quite bizarre privileges homeopaths enjoy in several countries, but that’ll take some more time.
That’s what I’m here for: creating disturbing images and/ or provoking woo-meisters. I try. I really do.
Thanks, Richard and F68.10. That gives me an idea of where it is most prevalent.