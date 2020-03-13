COVID-19 pandemic: An opportunity for quackery

This week, the COVID-19 pandemic started to shift into high gear in the US. The stock market tanked worse than any time since the crash of 1987, so much so that, given its losses over the last several days, it’s now firmly in bear market territory. My two favorite meeting, which have the bad timing/fortune to be in the spring (Society of Surgical Oncology and Society of Surgical Oncology) have been cancelled, with more likely to come, such as the American Society of Breast Surgeons meeting. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season; the NCAA has canceled March Madness; and the NBA has shut down its season for at least 30 days. Broadway is going dark, and numerous television shows are dispensing with their live studio audiences during taping for at least a few weeks. These are interesting times we live in. Meanwhile, under the “leadership” of an arrogant incompetent orange ignoramus with a massive ego that requires constant sycophancy and stroking, who spouts misinformation on an hourly basis and will never, ever try to relieve his black hole density ignorance with actual information that experts have been desperately trying to dangle in front of him to get his interest by coupling it with “Dear Leader”-style overblown praise of his awesomeness, the COVID-19 pandemic appears, by every measure, ready to explode out of control. (I can hear you all thinking, “Tell us what you really think about Donald Trump, Orac.” I can also sense you thinking, “That’s a hell of a long sentence!” It’s not a run-on sentence, though, even though it feels like one. That’s just me. If it bugs you, you don’t have to read this blog.)
Even under the stewardship of a competent President and administration, whenever there’s a pandemic, there is woo. During the SARS pandemic in 2002-2003, I hadn’t yet started blogging and wasn’t paying close attention to such things. I did, however, see the woo in spades during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009-2010. This time around, it’s so much worse. Or, at least, it seems worse. Maybe it’s the way that social media weaponizes bullshit. Certainly, having a bona fide conspiracy theorist as President doesn’t produce an environment conducive to rational thought. Unsurprisingly, conspiracy theories are flowing freely about COVID-19 coronavirus, including the bogus claim that the flu vaccine makes people more susceptible to COVID-19 and, that perennial favorite during every outbreak of a new disease, the conspiracy theory that the new pathogenic organism was the result of a bioweapon or failed vaccine.
So it’s not a surprise that there are a lot of quacks and scammers trying to convince people that there are “natural cures” for or “natural” ways of preventing COVID-19 illness. For instance, the antivaccine quack website Modern Alternative Mama, Kate Tietje has offered its Natural Remedies for Coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, these quackery-loving mommas frame the issue as “taking care of their families”:
Everyone has a different theory on what is happening. Some think it’s just an overblown panic to get negative attention in an election year. Others think it’s much worse than they’re telling us and many will die. Most are somewhere in the middle on that.
Right now (Mar. 12), there are about 1300 cases in the US, and have been around 40 deaths. A government doctor has come out and said that he expects there to be 70 – 150 million cases in the US before it’s over. (In comparison, China, a country with 3x the population we have, had about 100,000 cases.) (source)
We’re also in a tough financial situation, as a country, because of this. Some businesses are shutting down. The NBA ended their season early. The stock market has plunged 20% and a recession could be looming. (source)
Basically, it’s led to a lot of panic.
We can’t control what the bigger picture looks like right now. But we can do our best to take care of our own families. That’s why I dove into the research surrounding the use of herbs and other natural remedies for coronavirus.
I love the first paragraph. It’s the very definition of the fallacy of the golden mean. Take two extreme positions, and, obviously, the “true” position must be between them. No, COVID-19 is most definitely not an “overblown panic to get negative attention during an election year.” It’s all but certain that many will die. We just don’t know how many. The number will depend upon the interventions our government and every other government implement. In the case of our government, I have close to zero confidence.
Of course, our “mommas” are unhappy:
First I have to say, I’m frustrated with the lack of research done into botanicals and various bacteria/viruses. In China, they’ve studied key herbs and formulas and how they impact other strains of coronavirus for at least 20 years. They know that botanicals are important when people are resistant to antibiotics and Western medicine doesn’t have very good antivirals. But no, the US “doesn’t believe in” herbs, so they’re not researching them.
This is, of course, utter nonsense. Many pharmaceuticals are derived from natural products; i.e., “botanicals.” They’re either natural products isolated from “botanicals” and then synthesized in the lab, or they are natural products chemically modified to add desirable properties to them, such as better absorption by the GI tract or better binding to the target protein. In any event, our “mama” thinks that the following “show promise”:
- Echinacea
- Elderberry
- Garlic
- Peppermint
- Astragalus root
The elaboration:
In one study (source), all of these were shown to have anti-viral activity before a person was infected. That is, they help to inhibit viral replication.
I’m amused. The source cited above was an in vitro study in cell culture. Not only that, but it wasn’t even a virus that infects humans; rather the virus infects birds. It’s the avian infectious bronchitis virus. Let’s just put it this way: Activity in cell culture is no guarantee of actual antiviral activity in human beings, doubly so if the cell culture study is for a virus that infects chickens.
Next up, elderberry. I can’t help but be reminded of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and, “Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberry!” Of course, elderberry is not perfect against COVID-19, but:
Many have heard that elderberry isn’t the right remedy for CoVid-19. I would agree it’s probably not the best thing to use if you get sick — there are better options (keep reading to see them). Although for the majority, it is perfectly fine to use.
A lot of people are point to this study, which says that elderberry can boost cytokine production in healthy people. They are extrapolating that out to mean that elderberry shouldn’t be used daily and/or can cause a cytokine storm. The study does not say either one of these things. It concludes that stimulating the immune system may actually be beneficial for health. It also does not address the issue of “cytokine storms” at all, and the study population was an entire 12 people. (This study and this study have much more in-depth, balanced looks at elderberry’s effects on the body.)
Elderberry is best used for daily support or at the very onset of symptoms. If things are getting worse, then stop elderberry and try some of the suggestions below. But don’t be afraid of elderberry.
The first study is 19 years old and purports to show that the black elderberry extract (Sambucol) increases inflammatory cytokines in cases of influenza. Of course, even if true (and this study is old and not replicated as far as I can tell) this might be disastrous in COVID-19 infection, which causes an interstitial pneumonia that might well be due to an excessive immune response. (We don’t know yet.) In any event, a systematic review from ten years ago characterized elderberry extract as promising but unproven. The literature really is pretty thin on this.
The second study was nothing more than a study of chemical encapsulation methods, in which liposomes containing elderberry components were tested in cell culture. This hardly validates the claim that elderberry will prevent coronavirus infection. The last study wasn’t just an in vitro cell culture study, but it’s an in vitro cell culture study looking at mouse macrophages and dendritic cells. Again, these are studies of concentrated extracts and/or purified compounds from elderberry, not eating elderberries, and, except for the first one, involve no human studies.
If claiming that elderberries will protect you from coronavirus is irresponsible, then the claim that “natural” remedies will treat coronavirus infection is even worse:
What if you get coronavirus? First, don’t panic. For many people, it will be like a bad cold. If you are young and healthy, you are not at high risk. If you are over 50, have underlying conditions, have chronic lung issues, or an otherwise compromised immune system, you are at greater risk. Wash hands more often, consider staying home if you can. When it comes to natural remedies, they will be most effective at symptom onset. Don’t wait until you are really not feeling well before you start trying some. As soon as you feel a slight headache, or scratchy throat, or congestion — start using remedies. (This is pretty universal, btw, not just for CoVid-19. Remedies get your body ready to fight effectively, but if it’s already overwhelmed, that’s a lot harder. The #1 mistake people make with natural remedies is waiting too long to use them. #2 is not using them aggressively enough when they don’t feel well. #3 is choosing the wrong remedies. These three things are almost always the reasons why people say natural “doesn’t work.”) The top herbs to use when you’re already sick are:
Studies have shown that these specific herbs have strong anti-viral actions, including against other strains of coronavirus. The first 5 are specific to being antiviral. Mullein has a strong affinity for lungs and can support people through all kinds of respiratory infections. Turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon are all powerful anti-inflammatories.
- Sage
- Licorice root
- Echinacea
- Peppermint
- Lemon balm
- Dandelion root
- Mullein
- Turmeric
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
No, no, no, no, no. Let’s just say that none of the papers cited provide good evidence that any of the “natural remedies listed have much, if any, effect on COVID-19 or coronaviruses in general. Particularly irresponsible is this review article in an integrative medicine (i.e., quack) journal that claims that traditional Chinese medicine can be used to prevent coronavirus infection. The evidence? Vague reports of antiviral activity and crappy reports claiming that using TCM prevented SARS during the 2003 pandemic and could prevent H1N1 influenza during the 2009-2010 pandemic.
Kate Tietje isn’t alone promoting COVID-19 quackery. A website called Home Natural Cures has an article entitled Top 10 best coronavirus infection natural treatments. These “remedies” were actually a bit disappointing in that they were a mix of the sensible that, while probably not likely to impact the course of a COVID-19 infection, will at least make one feel better, at least as long as the infection isn’t one of the 15%-20% who need hospitalization or the 5% or so who wind up critically ill on a ventilater, and evidence-free. For instance, some of the recommendations include:
- Stay home and rest
- Clean your home
- Steamy shower
- Have your own towel
- Use a tissue
Then, of course, there’s the usual list of herbal and “natural” remedies that almost certainly will do no good, although at least they’re probably harmless:
- Echinacea
- Cinnamon
- Yoga
- Mint tea
- Gargle with warm water
- Garlic
- Menthol
- Oregano oil
These are all well and good, but, contrary to the implications in the article, they will likely not have an impact on the clinical course of COVID-19 infection.
Next up, here’s an article recommending ways to “boost your immune system” to prevent coronavirus infection. Its recommendations? Vitamin C (of course!). Also it recommends elderberries (a popular choice), andrographis (a traditional herb used in Ayurvedic medicine), mushrooms, and echinacea (again). Nope, there’s no evidence that these compounds will prevent coronavirus infection, and you can’t “boost your immune system” this way.
Elsewhere, quacks are shilling for other “natural remedies.” Along with the usual suspects (elderberries, mushrooms, and the like), there’s:
Immune Support is a natural immunity booster that boosts your white blood cells against viruses, bacteria and harmful pathogens. It includes the most powerful herbs, fruit extracts and antimicrobials that are proven to keep you safe from infectious pathogens. It even has the Essiac Herbs that are highly anti-viral and protect you against cancers.
Nope. Nopity nope. A product consisting of vitamin E, green tea extract, mushroom extract, etc. will not protect you from COVID-19.
Next up:
Zeolite is a natural anti-viral, anti-cancer, radiation and heavy metal detox alkaline mineral that strips the protection off of viruses. It comes in powder (the most economical) or Liquid Zeolite With Fulvic Acid, Organic Herbs, and Immune boosting medicinal mushrooms as in the Zeotrex. If you prefer to take capsules you can use the Zeolite-AV with Humic Acid instead.
Nopity nope again. Zeolite, of course, is an all-purpose “miracle” medicine. Basically, as I discussed so long ago, it’s a compound that is derived from a volcanic mineral called clinoptilolite, and it’s sold as a powder or a milky suspension, and, as above, all sorts of claims are made for it, including claims that it “detoxifies,” can cure cancer, and is antiviral.
Then, of course:
Nano Colloidal Silver is a potent and powerful immune system simulator and protects you against other types of viral and bacterial infections as well as cancers. It is naturally anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-microbial.
Colloidal silver is a common alternative medicine treatment for severe infection based on a germ of reality. Unfortunately, that germ of reality is, as is so often the case, inflated by magic into incredibly expansive claims that colloidal silver can treat any infection. Here’s what I mean. Silver salts are indeed used as an antibacterial compound, Also remember that various silver salts are already used to treat superficial infections. For example, silver sulfadiazine (Silvadene) is a routine treatment for burns to prevent infection. The problem is dose. Taking silver internally will never generate a high enough concentration in the blood to have antibacterial effects, much less antiviral effects, but over a prolonged period of time it can turn you into a Smurf.
Finally:
Parasite Zapper is a small devices use a simple 9 volt battery and zap pathogens with an electromagnetic frequency that disrupts their breeding and weakens their skin so they literally explode. Your white blood cells (macrophages) then clean them up. That’s why it’s important to drink plenty of alkaline water to keep them moving our of your system afterwards.
Holy cancer quack Hulda Clark, the subject of one of my first ever posts for this blog!
Quacks always see outbreaks and pandemics as an opportunity. Certainly they did in 2009 with H1N1 influenza and in 2014 for the Ebola outbreaks in Africa. None of this is surprising. It does, however, “feel” worse, likely because of ubiquitousness of social media, which, even in 2009, was nowhere near as all-encompassing as it is now.
Moreover, there are conspiracy theories. Unsurprisingly, antivaxxers think it’s all about them:
Because of course it is.
Given that the pandemic is likely to last months, we can only expect more quackery, as believers in quackery seek to promote their ineffective treatments and quacks seek to profit.
48 Comments
Well garlic could be a good bet. A lot of (real) sources of information here in Canada are recommending maintaining increased social distance.
Enough garlic applied internally and externally may well help to do this. If I up my intake of colloidal silver as well, a bearded blue man reeking of garlic should get a lot of space.
Maybe it’s the way that social media weaponizes bullshit
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8wCLAjiNfH/?igshid=9xcepit433qk
Best wishes to everyone in this pandemic.
I read somewhere–BBC? that a woman was admitted to hospital with a horribly inflamed throat from ingesting some massive amount of garlic.
Here you go.
Had she used proven Allicin she wouldn’t have the issue of any burns.
Opps….my bad…. I let you have one most powerful and proven herbal antivirals.
Deer Chris: all claims made without evidence can be safely dismissed without evidence.
Yep. Hitchens’ razor: What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.
What stands out to me is how she says a study that shows elderberry might actually be harmful is too non specific to be taken seriously then extrapolates from equally inapplicable lab studies to recommend a whole forest of plants.
I have a friend who’s been feeding her kid (and herself) elderberry syrup to prevents colds (her other kid has had some surgeries), and now I can’t decide if the cytokine thing is worth warning her about or not. Given that they’re only eating about a teaspoon of syrup, rather than a concentrated supplement I think I’ll let it go.
Oddly, the situation makes me better understand why people would purposely expose their kids to diseases before we had vaccines. When you’re being told you’ll almost certainly get it eventually, you kinda want to get it, sit through your quarantine, and then be able to go about your life, secure in the knowledge that you are neither at risk nor risking other people. There’s a point where the waiting and uncertainty seem as bad as the possible disease — and certainly the stress probably isn’t good for your overall health.
Disclaimer: I do not endorse trying to get the disease to “get it over with.” I just understand the impulse a lot more now.
Again…….. Big Pharma paid shill ORAC/Gorski is incorrect.
Olive Leaf Extract, Oregano Oil, Allicin and Elderberry are superb antivirals.
Orac/Gorski, since you are too chicken(gee..they have asked you and Offict a few times now) to debate Del Bigtree and his experts then why not have a go at Robert Scott Bell and his experts on herbal antivirals and even vaccines? Mr Bell and his experts would still tear you a new one……..but he would be more gentle on you than Del I would imagine.
BTW——I would personally pay for your flight and hotel room!
I’m not flying anywhere that isn’t absolutely necessary during a pandemic, and I don’t debate clever cranks like Del Bigtree or Robert Scott Bell.🙄
Didn’t know about Robert Scott Bell. Seems he’s bullish on kratom…
@ Orac
Maybe you do not want to debate these cranks, but some people should step up and learn to do just that. Are there any “professional” crank-debaters out there solo climbing this North Face of denialism and bullshitry?
Debating cranks is, in my experience, almost always a total waste of time. Either the crank Gish gallops away, the stunned scientist unable to respond effectively, and declares victory, or fails but has his status elevated by appearing side by side with a real expert. It’s only on very rare occasions that I think it’s done any good; Steve Novella versus Julian Whitaker at FreedomFest eight years ago, for example, and, even though Steve is a very good debater, that was more because Dr. Whitaker was so terrible than anything else.
There is never a need for a live debate ( unless you are a histrionic crank** attempting to capitalise on audience approval):
— both sides can submit their arguments in writing on the internet including references to studies.
— they can exchange questions to each other this way as well
— finally, there is no need for applause or catcalling by audience members to decide who is best informed.***
Research scientists “argue” like this in periodicals: Legend has it that two cognitive psychologists carried on in this manner for years despite both being employed by the same university.
** one of the most famous claims never to have lost a debate with medical experts despite his impoverished education language skills, poo and mercenary business practices
*** readers themselves may judge .
that should be POOR language skills
which are also, -btw- poo
I was going to comment that the Stephan familly has inexplicably failed so far to jump into this fray by touting that great anti-viral Olive Leaf Extract they used to cure (/s) little Ezekiel, but heck here’s a quackery shill popping off that as a first recommendation. Zat you, David? Keeping those sales up enough to cover the legal bills? I bet you’re washing your hands though, as that’s how you roll in everything else.
Eh, it’s pretty common.
Oh, deer Chris, instead of begging for a “debate” where one side gets to lie freely, perhaps you can do something new and interesting: provide the PubMed indexed studies from reputable qualified researchers that any vaccine on the present American pediatric schedule causes more harm than the disease. And that it would be cheaper to actually let kids get pertussis, tetanus, measles, chicken pox, Hib, etc.
Now failure to show equivalent harm from the vaccines versus the actual diseases will prove that you are a sadistic child hater who loves to see kids get sick with high fevers, seizures, pneumonia, etc. Now get those studies!
@ Chris:
Out of curiosity, how are things in your neck of the ( non) woods? We read about how the virus has progressed.
Hope that you and your family are alright.
I am also avoiding looking at prices of funds.
Heh. I was on the El last night, and there was a group of four 20-somethings spouting the usual nonsense, but one genius declared that he was going to buy airline stocks, which, y’know, generally have had negative five-year returns.
@ Narad:
Fearlessly, I looked at one of the mutual funds…
down from 54 to 40.
We are retired, so do not have to go anywhere, and we bought one package of toilet paper from Costco just before the panic kicked in. Since exercising classes have been canceled it just time for long walks. But horror! All the libraries are now closed.
One thing we are doing is ordering take out from our favorite restaurants.
“Olive Leaf Extract, Oregano Oil, Allicin and Elderberry”
Make an extra batch. Your relatives will have a nice salad dressing for your “welcome back from the ICU” dinner.
That’s nice.
I will make an extra batch and maybe even drop some off for you when you are incapacitated and in a rehab nursing facility from the Covid-19 toxic jab.
What “Covid-19 toxic jab”?
Deer Chris, here is some reading for you from a father of a young autistic man:
https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2020/03/13/lessons-from-covid-19-for-the-vaccine-skeptic-community/
and:
https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2020/03/13/more-advice-for-the-vaccine-skeptic-community-just-lie-low-right-now/
You and your friends are dangerous.
Ooohhh. Is that how you catch covid 19? Bloody hell, there’s me keeping an eye out for coughs and sneezes and all I have to worry about is a guy chasing me with a syringe.
It says lots that Orac allowed some of its opinions about the leadership skills of the current occupant of the White House to slightly show up.
As a benevolent box of blinking lights, it usually does plenty of efforts to keep its posts apolitical. During the last three years, Trump and his pals were very rarely the topic of conversation here (that’s not an issue – plenty of other places on the ‘net for that).
(Well, of course, there are some people of the opinion that using facts and science to support your arguments is being political. They can go play Conga at the bottom of the Tonga Trench)
Re: the cornucopia of magic cures for Corona. Plenty of old friends showing up.
Well, it’s not as if I haven’t written several posts about Donald Trump’s antivaccine statements dating back to 2007, as well as his having met with Andrew Wakefield and other antivaxxers during the 2016 campaign. Use the search box and you’ll see.
(off topic, but I saw your tweet about checking your retirement account: dear hubby retired last year and the 401k (plus pension buyout) was transferred into an IRA account that we are currently using for income — so, yeah, I am holding off checking its balance, though we have been assured by our financial managers that they created a diversified portfolio and try not to panic)
Oh, I remember a few of those, and I was not complaining.
I guess I was trying to express my approbation at seeing ‘orange’, ‘incompetent’ and ‘president’ in the same sentence.
And I was pointing out that this not a rhetoric which you use everyday like some political pundit, but a level of non-respectful insolence that you reserve for epic level of cases of manhandling of science.
Eh, facts are facts. Does stating with an awful leader is orange-tainted or incompetent really insolent?
In the same vein, I just found and quickly read the Science editorial from H. Holden Thorp. It’s called “Do us a favor” and it’s also a scientist using ‘orange’, ‘incompetent’ and ‘president’ in the same sentence.
Well, the linked text doesn’t exactly has these words, but the spirit is palpably here.
The French journal Le Monde linked to this text, with the journalist titling it “Trump se prend une fessée de Science” (“Trump got a spanking from Science”).
Orac is correct to speak up because part of the problem is directly related to the Orange ( non) Orangutan’s ( non) leadership style and ( non) appointment of important governmental positions. We could all learn from Orac’s example by critiquing these ( non) actions as well as creating exceedingly long informative sentences. ( I have a history of essay length sentences myself but I usually hold back unless I predict that dire consequences would result from my reticence which HAS actually happened in the past and I OBVIOUSLY wouldn’t want that to occur again )
In other news…
since I live in a relatively affluent county near a large international financial hub, [redacted]…. everything is shutting down: schools, entertainment, sports BUT the Stock Market continues
.
( Newsweek) South Korea reports more “recoveries” than “new cases” of COVID-19. Let’s hope it lasts
.
AoA features Dr Moskowitz’s recommendations which include high dose vitamin C and homeopathic remedies.
Null continues telling people how to live and selling his COVID-19 seminar.
Adams predicts a high death toll.
Del Bigtree ( shall we call him Sequoia?) lumbers on ..
And, crap. I missed AoA…
Gentle request.
Let’s stop comparing a certain person to endangered primates. Said primates are having an extremely bad time of it and need public awareness to shame people who are slaughtering them.
Notice I called him a ( non) Orangutan. Maybe he’s a Furry, not a real animal
Merely an attempt to make readers laugh during a stressful time by recalling DT’s legal suit against Maher.
In related news, New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a cease and desist order to none other than Alex Jones, who has been hawking products he alleges (without basis) will prevent or cure coronavirus.
This is serious business, and anybody who thinks otherwise at this point is engaging in wishful thinking. College basketball and professional sports are multimillion-dollar businesses. March Madness, etc., would not be cancelled if this were not a serious thing. It’s OK to tell people not to panic–that rarely helps–but given the lack of testing in the US, I would assume that things are worse than the official statistics to date indicate. You can’t diagnose a coronavirus case in somebody who doesn’t get tested. The question is whether we manage to flatten the curve enough to get a South Korea-like outcome, or whether things escalate to the point of ICU triage, as is now happening in Italy. Business as usual gets us to where Italy is now in about two weeks. It’s encouraging that we are taking some steps, like cancelling sporting events and moving university instruction online (my own employer has joined that club, with all instruction going online for at least two weeks following next week’s Spring Break). But more action is needed, and much of that has to come from President Scheisskopf[1] himself.
[1]This is my own nickname for the current Oval Office occupant. The name is derived from the character in Catch-22 with whom he shares a fetish for military parades.
We’re in the middle of outbreak here in Poland. So far only about 70 people tested positive and 1 died but we are expecting at least a 1000 soon. And the measures are getting harsher and harsher every day. At first, only public gatherings of over 1000 people were forbidden (which means many concerts, trade fairs, marathons etc. were cancelled or postponed). Yesterday all schools, pre-schools and universities, public and private, as well as cinemas, museums, theatres, and libraries were closed for 14 days. Tonight the borders will be closed for all foreigners and all Polish citizens will be sent to mandatory 14-day quarantine. All clubs, pubs, restaurants and malls will be closed for 10 days and all social, political or religious gatherings of over 50 people are forbidden. Companies are encouraged to introduce home offices whenever possible and everyone is kindly asked to stay at home, please. And I do hope people will take this seriously as this is our only chance to slow this down so that people wouldn’t die because hospitals were overcrowded.
It’s going to be a big hit for all businesses (well, perhaps outside grocery stores and pharmacies, which are working overtime) and the consequences will probably last very long, but first we have to survive it.
Long live long sentences–I love them! A well-crafted long sentence, such as yours, Orac, are a delight to read and savor.
Is the “See spot. Spot is a dog. See spot run. See Spot jump.” as hugely preferable to “See the dog Spot run and jump.” school of thought(?) on writing still in vogue? I knew someone who vowed the one thing she was going to “fix” during the time she worked as some sort of assistant in an academic department was getting people to use the former style over the latter. I’ve always believed that by the time you get a faculty position at a university you can probably manage a sentence with more than 4 or 5 words.
Old academic joke: The last extant copy of a book by a German scientist was found but no one could understand it because it had been published as two volumes, only the first of which was found, and all the verbs were in the second volume.
An anti-vaxxers who shows up regularly in CBC website article comments claimed that vitamin C was being used against COVID-19 in China with spectacular results. Of course she quoted something attributed to a doctor but couldn’t provide any reference to the original source. She also claimed that a paper had reported that vitamin C resulted in a 97% reduction in the time in intensive care for viral infections. As is customary for such types, she either got it wrong or deliberately lied. What the paper, a meta-analysis, actually reported was that moderate vitamin C supplementation resulted in a small reduction of about 8% in time spent in the ICU, and that was mostly in patients there for other than infectious disease. 8% is still worthwhile if it only requires a few cents worth of oral vitamin C each day, but it is a long long way from what she claimed.
Another, not known to be an anti-vaxxer, was warning against using alcohol-based hand sanitizer because it would cause antibiotic resistance in bacteria. She refused to try to cite a source, instructed use of Goggle and got huffy when called out for giving advice that was false, irresponsible and dangerous.
On the topic of antibiotic resistance, I noted above
“They know that botanicals are important when people are resistant to antibiotics …” [emphasis mine]
Not too clear on the concept, is she?
@Doug is this the research you’re referring to? It’s an interesting read but the results remain controversial https://emcrit.org/pulmcrit/pulmcrit-citris-ali-can-a-secondary-endpoint-stage-a-coup-detat/
PSA:
NO! Please be aware that the virus is on your shoes! Many elderly people are already neurotic about cleaning the house; especially if they are expecting visitors.
Not many non-ethnic ‘Mericans take their shoes off at the door.
If one uses a vacuum cleaner, it will only pick the stuff up off the floor and throw it into the air for everyone to breath. This is, perhaps, not an ideal situation — the same as one should not use a vacuum cleaner on a mercury spill (even a broken thermometer ‘cleaned’ in this way can prove deadly).
Just wash yo hands.
Maybe do bleach doorknobs and fridge/microwave handles from time to time because people forget — I had to clean those things after realizing that I had put my hands in my pockets where the newly purchased and unwashed snuff cans resided.
If you have access to a QUARTZ-enveloped UVc light to disinfect things like remotes, wallets, eyeware, cans of puppy-dick veinna sausages, then good for you. If you are like most of us plebs that can only get hold of tanning bed bulbs, be advised that these can be effective but, unlike UVc which does not travel that far through the air or penetrate much more than the dead layers of skin, those lights can cause eye damage or sunburn if you remain in direct exposure.
Good luck all.
Ps. Trump claims he did not know Bolsonaro when asked about his and his aid’s case of corvid. The mayor of Miami which was at that same dinner party is positive. Could it be that trump is not worried because he is sitting on liters of t-cells harvested from survivors???
Somebody mentioned kratom above, and I thought, “Hmm, I wonder how Tims’ doing?” And then, bam, here you are!
“In China, they’ve studied key herbs and formulas and how they impact other strains of coronavirus for at least 20 years.”
In China, they’re putting the hurry-up on trials of Actemra to treat COVID-19 infection.
That racist ‘Eastern medicine’ trope annoys me to no end. There’s medicine and science, and people from southeast Asian countries are just as good at it as Western Europeans.
“Disclaimer:”
Actually, Terrie, I’m considering recommending that my elderly parents start licking doorknobs at Cracker Barrel restaurants dotted along the interstate to ensure that they get hot early while hospital beds are still available.
No quack products being huckstered here. Just some light woo. Or should I say “Light” woo. Yes, it’s Marianne Williamson’s coronavirus meditiation video! The link is to a short synopsis with the actual video embeded. It’s 14 minutes, so you may or may not choose to watch the whole thing. It can actually be read as a long shaggy dog story with a self-deprecating punch-line at the end, but it’s probably just Marianne-as-usual being on both sides of the science.magic thing at the same time.
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/marianne-williamson-coronavirus-meditation/
Such a genius they be. Viruses (viri) have skins? Who knew?
Why do I have the very unethical desire to have all these promoters of crap attempt their treatments on themselves and then be the unprotected caretakers of diagnosed COVID-19 cases (with actual SBM backup)?
I’m curious how it’s supposed to “zap” the viral envelope/capsid while leaving the cell and nuclear membranes alone.