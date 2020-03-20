A brief blog hiatus as a grant deadline strikes again!

Regular readers, pining for their fix of Insolence, both Respectful and not-so-Respectful, have noted that there has not been anything truly new published on this blog in a week. The explanation is simple. I have a grant deadline next Friday, and I’m way, way, way behind where I should be one week from the deadline. This is true even though the deadline was extended four days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I will have my usual revised and repurposed post from another source posted here on Monday, but between now and a week from Monday whether I manage to produce truly new material will depend on how much progress I manage to make this weekend digging myself out of this hole and getting the grant application back on track. I’ll be working at home four straight days because, given the coronavirus situation, all appointments on Friday and Monday have been canceled, and I don’t have any operations until Tuesday. It is truly causing me pain not to be able to comment on some of the craziness going on right now, but I know that the craziness will still be there in a week or ten days. Hopefully I will too.
In the meantime, feel free to peruse the archives. Maybe I’ll resurrect some old “classic” (if you can call them that) posts to fill the time between now and when I’m out from under my deadline.
36 Comments
Good luck with your grant!
orac..mate u will get…over it…….cheers..happy bob from oz
Orac writes,
I have a grant deadline next Friday, and I’m way, way, way behind where I should be one week from the deadline.
MJD says,
Next friday is March 27th. In contradiction, the imaged used at the beginning of this post clearly shows the 15th circled in red.
@ Orac,
Q. Are you certain your deadline isn’t April 15th.
Keep calm and carry on….
You may have just outdone yourself on the blindingly stupid nuisance-comment front.
Appreciated your coronavirus report at the other site and all the covid19 coverage there. Sanity is appreciated amid the hype. And fear not, crazy and hype will need your attention and I look forward to it! Stay healthy!
I will be posting on my not-so-secret-other-blog next week. That’s all I can manage.
@ Orac
Maybe that’s asking too much, but if you could touch a word or two about Ioannidis’ statements, that’d be something I’d be really interested in.
In a few hours, I’m going to be cooking ratatouille.
Since it’s Lent (I’m an agnostic now, but old habits die hard), I decided to cook vegetarian and vegan for Sunday Lunch/Dinner. Unfortunately, when cooking something new, I always buy too much of the ingredients. I used only half of what I bought. So now I need to cook a second pot or the ingredients go to waste.
Soups like that are always nice to portion into small containers and freeze so you can take then out and heat them up for something easy; my mom says she does that a lot when she’s living alone, make a lot of something and freeze portions of it.
If you’re going to freeze the second batch, I’d suggest undercooking it somewhat so that it doesn’t turn to mush when it’s brought out of the cryonics chamber and reheated.
I have done that with homemade soup stock forever. I freeze pints and a few tiny containers so I always havebits of stock for general cooking as I use stock to replace fat as much as possible.
Interestingly, most of the kitchen things I do as routine are lovingly mocked by my grown children/grandchildren and their spouses, but suddenly (wonder why–lol) everyone is calling and asking how to make bread, soup, stock and what to put in a “pantry”–quotes because they say as though it’s a foreign word they only guessing at the meaning of.
When asked about TP I give the bidet lecture that about $100 will get you a toilet seat attachment that sprays warm water front or back position, with no plumbing needed (it has its own heater) and can be installed by most anyone in 15 minutes or so. You can add blow dry for an additional reasonable sum.
I am revelling in the sudden demand for my wisdom/experience. Maybe they’ll give me a ventilator after all!
brainmatterz: My in-laws keep asking us if we have enough food and I’m trying really hard to not be rude and say “yes, because I actually cook we have a very well stocked pantry and it would be more than two weeks before we were down to eating very strange things that are at least calories”. (Their pantry has gum and 3 cans of soup and expired ketchup.)
Sadly my bidet ($30 off Amazon, installed it myself) is not heated because the toilet is in it’s own little room with neither hot water nor an electrical outlet. Even so, it’s been a nice benefit of working from home. (Honestly, everywhere I go on the internet this week I’ve been talking with folks about bidets. Maybe this will be the silver lining of the TP hoarding.)
I’m all for a lot of the things mentioned, but I have to admit that the bidet squicks me out, and maybe not entirely for cultural reasons. Personally I just shower and wash thoroughly after I go to the bathroom, which actually seems a lot cleaner to me when you think about it to me in terms of, like, maybe runoff and residue. It really irritates me when people push bidets and act superior about it; maybe some research is in order.
I did that. Had one bowl, then put the rest into two containers and into the freezer. Here’s the recipe.
Fry two onions and two peppers at 175° C.
Cut up two large brinjals/eggplants and add in.Turn heat down to 130° C.
Flavour with pepper and garlic.
Cut up squash, zucchini, petit pain. I used one pack of Pick ‘n Pay’s soft squash selection.
Roughly cut ± 500g of tomatoes and add in. Turn heat down to 110° C and simmer.
Chop up a handful of Basil leaves. 15 minutes before the end, put the leaves in, along with oreganum, thyme, and a good splash of vinegar.
I have one of those countertop cookers with a stirring arm, so it does most of the work for me.
Ooh, one of those gadgets actually sounds handy for certain things; my family is always trying to get me to make gumbo (I have to admit I make an excellent one, and they refer to it as “crack”) when I’m home, but the main obstacle for me is standing and stirring the roux for 40 minutes or so. Might have to look into that if/when I have the spare money.
But then, idk, it might not have that human touch, on second thought: a roux is a pretty skillful thing.
We need fun, frivolity, and ordinary domesticity now. I am a trained chef who lives in Hurricane Central and have faced many terrifying evacuation situations and dire deprivation situations in which food, fuel, and potable water could not be assured.
Dry your veg and fruit!! I have a wonderful little dehydrator to address this contingency, and I want to hug it right now. I’ve been on a drying frenzy for about two weeks after going to my local ultra-discount grocery and getting things at deep discount. Fresh fruit and frozen or fresh vegetables can be a source of great comfort and security, and my kick-a$% dehydrator is readily available through various online sources (I refuse to recommend the utterly abusive evil that is Amazon).
This is a simple solution to avoid food waste and give you a sense of security. Drying things at a very low temp in the oven also works really well. I live for half the year in terror of a hurricane, so this is SOP for me. It works and will help your state of mind right now. Good wishes. Please try such simple things so you feel safer and calmer.
I am so sad and frustrated that I won’t be able to put in my planter boxes this year. I was sooo excited about growing some vegetables! Maybe if I’m lucky the problem with the builder and the city will be over in time for me to get in some kale in the fall.
(No, I don’t need a builder to put in my boxes, but I do need the builder to finish the parking strip so I can put my boxes in, and they won’t do that until they finish battling it out with the city about putting in proper ADA-compliant curb cuts.)
Edit to add that I wipe first, although there are lots of things that will do in a pinch, as anybody who grew up poor and especially rural will tell you. When I was in college and they still delivered phone books we used to keep one in the bathroom for emergencies (you kind of have to crumple the pages up a bunch of times first.)
Sara has good ideas.
There are ways to deal with the current situation if you can be creative and flexible enough.
Observing my local environment, just outside [REDACTED], many businesses seem to be functioning: the food market had lines but MOST of the products I wanted were available. A nearby paper company that burned to the ground is setting up production to supply these goods. I imagine that some businesses will take advantage of restrictions by offering takeout food/ delivery ( a few restaurants have outdoor seating) although I haven’t seen any food trucks around, I venture that I will.
It’s necessary to find alternatives to ingrained routines and different activities to replace what you can’t do
Unfortunately, people who have physical or psychological issues may be affected more severely so it’s important to consider them and try to make a difference if they need help. My cousin who has heart problems was surprised by FOUR youngsters who live in her building offering assistance to her for the duration so she can stay out of stores etc.
I can work through the phone. I may attempt finding reading material in other languages to see how well I do since I haven’t studied for a while.. The computer offers many opportunities for self-education or entertainment. Try images for art and nature.
Rather than thinking about how to help yourself avoid illness, it might be better to imagine yourself already infected and act so that you can prevent illness in more vulnerable others.
Being already retired, but busy, I have simply pulled out the yarn stash and accelerated the knitting for next Christmas. I am workig on German as well, but the old brain is simply not cooperating on that one. Ach!
Fun observation: German sounds a lot like English, until it doesn’t at all!
I was in Germany in February, staying in a business hotel in a very small town and on the morning elevator rides down to the (fabulous!) breakfast buffet I discovered that a mumbled “morning” sounds exactly like a mumbled “morgen”, and has the same meaning, so even when I wasn’t attempting to speak German people assumed that I was German.
(Clearly this town doesn’t get a lot of international visitors because I had to do a lot of blank staring and “I’m sorry, I don’t speak German, spraken English?”, unlike the bigger cities where the waiters and tourist desk seemed to be able to spot your preferred language from a meter away.)
@ JustaTech
“Fun observation: German sounds a lot like English, until it doesn’t at all!”
German and English are very close. In fact, it’s my knowledge of English that allows me to read German rather easily: the roots of many words are very much common (if you strip English of its latinized loanwords).
Maybe it’s less obvious to a native English speaker than to a French native speaker that these two languages are quite close. We’re looking at it from another angle, with a bit more distance.
And on lucky days, I can also pull the same trick when reading Danish newspapers, though I do struggle a bit more with danish. But German isn’t as unified a language as it may seem from the outside: From Austria to the Netherlands (on a path that goes through Switzerland and the German-speaking part of France called Alsace/Elsass), you do have a continuum of german idioms. The German in Elsass is very much like central schwytertütsch (change the endings in “e” into endings in “i” to “translate”), and dutch definitely sounds like English to someone accustomed to alemannisch dialects of German.
Old English is still pretty much German to my taste. But English is in my opinion much more latinized than German is (and you can also feel the norse influence if you look closely).
1) Here’s to “granting” Orac luck with that deadline. As a former mentor of mine often said: it’s only money.
2) For the minions that are also health care providers (especially whose spouses are also HCPs) we should plan for downtime as ~20% of us may have the opportunity to experience COVID-19 based on data from Lombardy (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30627-9/fulltext).
3) First public facepalm by Dr Fauci captured today (https://www.businessinsider.com/dr-anthony-fauci-did-a-facepalm-during-trumps-coronavirus-briefing-2020-3). If it is true that all publicity is good, maybe #fauciforpresident gets a lift from this?
I have been admiring the abilty of the public health community’s valiant effort to be apolitical and keep up appearances, but everyone has limits. Thank you Dr Fauci.
Agreed. Maybe in this break we need to start a few memes. How about a photo of Dr Fauci with the slogan “The flu has to get Tony Fauci shots once a year”?
I think we all understand why Rush Limbaugh is more worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom than Dr Fauci. That said, if Chuck Norris and Mike Ditka can be meme icons so can Tony Fauci…
Memes are a good idea.
I try to find idiocy that will make sceptics laugh but sometimes it misfires atrociously..
today, AoA:
Kim: epidemics are nothing new for her because the vaccine autism epidemic has no cure, no treatment, no prevention, cuts lives short, isolates people at home, stops work and school, ruins savings etc
( except that there is no epidemic but in their minds)
Things anti-vaxxers say in response to Covid-19 might be darkly hilarious.
@ Denice Walter
Well, you’ve got this one from Anthony Mundine, which indeed is hilarious. And this other one too is hilarious.
The ending of that Facebook post is a gem:
“But apparently we’re just conspiracy theorists ! 😑😴”
Hum. No. Not even close. This is sheer idiocy that doesn’t even rise to the level of flat earth. Judge for yourself by its content:
CORONA VIRUS IS A FLU BEEN AROUND FOR YEARS ITS JUST A COVER UP FOR THE NEW 5G TURN ON WHICH IS BIOLOGICALLY CHANGING YOUR OXYGEN LEVELS AND THE WAY YOUR BODY FUNCTIONS WITH THIS 60GHZ THERE PROJECTING OUT AS PURE RADIATION FOR THE SCULL THAT IS CURRENTLY HAPPENING ALL AROUND THE WORLD !!!! WISE UP PEOPLE DO SOME DIGGING AND YOULL SEE WHAT I MEAN !!!! 5G IS A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON OF WAR !!!!! AND WUHAN CHINA WHERE THE FIRST OUTBREAK OF THIS SO CALLED VIRUS WAS FOUND THE HOST TO THE BIGGEST 5G AERIAL EVER MADE WICH BEING THE SIZE OF LOS ANGELES MAYBE BIGGER, WISE UP PEOPLE RADIATION IS THE MAN KILLER NOT A COMMON FLU !!!! PEOPLE MAY LAUGH AT THIS AS SOME ALREADY ARE BUT CHECK ALL HAND SANITISERS SOAPS DETOL DISINFECTANTS ECT SEARCH THE BOTTLES CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN BEING MENTIONED ON THEM AS TO WHAT GERMS THEY KILL FOR YEARS AND CORONA IS ONE OF THE MANY DO SOME RESEARCH SEE FOR YOURSELCES AND YOULL SEE WHAT I MEAN. ANSWER ME THIS HOW DO 24 PEOLLE ON A CRUISE SHIP NEVER BEEN INTO CONTACT WITH CHINA RANDOMLY COME ACROSS THIS SO CALLED DESEASE WHEN REALLY THE SHIPS A FLEET OF SHIP WERE FITTED WITH ALL NEW 5 G EQUIPMENT WHICH WHEN ACTIVATED SEEM TO SURCOME TO A FEW PEOPLE TURNING ILL BIT STRANGE DONT YOU THINK !!! NO OTHER CRUISE SHIPS HAVE BEEN FOUND WITH THIS SO CALLED CORONA VIRUS BECAUSE 9 OUT OF 10 STILL HAVENT BEEN FITTED WITH THESE 5G SATELITES AND ANTENNAS !!!! LOOK FOR YOURSELVES READ ABOUT IT LOOK FOR THE INFORMATION !!!! YOU WILL ALL SEE !!!!! RADIATION LOWERS THE IRON IN YOUR BLOOD WHICH CAUSES OXYGEN TO CHANGE TO C02 WICH CAUSES SUDDEN DEATH CARDIAC ARREST LOSS OF BREATH A DRY COUGH AND FURITHER RESPITORY PROBLEMS JUST LIKE THE CORONA VIRUS COINCEDANCE DONT YOU THINK THE CURE THEYVE BROUGHT OUT IS AN IRON INJECTION THERES A FORMULA YOU CAN BUY WICH ADDS MORE IRON TO YOUR BLOOD THATS ANOTHER CURE PEOPLE NEED TO.READ ALOT MORE INTO THIS AND YOULL SEE WHAT I MEAN GOOD LUCK IN THE FUTURE!!! STAY SAFE EVERYONE !!!
Wow.
Yep. Some people would have had problems coming down out of the trees. Let alone walking upright.
cool story, bro.
We can count on altie loons to provide ‘encouraging’ posts for a worried populace…
–“Scientists created an enhanced corona virus capable of infecting humans, particularly the respiratory tract” says Heckenlively at the Bolen Report
–Bolen himself calls it a “fake ‘Corona virus’ pandemic”
–Mike Adams ( Natural News) “predicted” this 2 years ago after getting information from a top governmental official: cities will be shut down ** and martial law will prevail.
” globalists have planed to exterminate humanity for years”; people will “beg for vaccines”
** Mikey has a thing against cities: that’s where criminals, lazy people, liberals and those who poop outdoors live…
Amazing though that money seems to be concentrated there
“Scientists created an enhanced corona virus capable of infecting humans, particularly the respiratory tract” says Heckenlively at the Bolen Report
Yah. I guess he missed this item.
Amazing that if you poop outdoors in the countryside then you are at one with nature. If you poop outside in the city……well you’re a degenerate. Are there more nutbag people in America? Or are they just louder?
Is ‘nutbag’ a word? I feel that it ought to be.
I mean, pros know that if you’re going to poop outside you either need to bury it well or use a damn outhouse or something, you know, what the circumstances grant. Otherwise, you know, disease.
Absotively, although I strongly suspect that the etymology has several roots.
Absent new Insolence for a while, I thought some of yall might enjoy kicking the Doshi–Jefferson joint. One may wish to protect the keyboard if liquids are being consumed.
^ “kicking around the latest”