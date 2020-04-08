Antivaxxer Levi Quackenboss vs. reality on COVID-19

Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic is both a blessing and a curse to antivaccine activists. The curse comes from the knowledge that we are unlikely to be able to go back to a truly normal existence until an effective vaccine is developed and that people will be eagerly lining up for that vaccine when it is finally developed. On the other hand, the pandemic is a golden opportunity to gin up conspiracy theories about how Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, the CDC, and, well, just about everyone will use the pandemic as a pretext to institute forced vaccination, not just against COVID-19 whenever a vaccine becomes available, but against every disease for which routine vaccination is recommended, such as measles. Then, of course, there are the conspiracy theories, some quite ridiculous, that seek a way to blame vaccines themselves for the pandemic. Meanwhile, it amuses me to see antivaxxers fall all over themselves to tout an unproven drug, hydroxychloroquine, as the “cure” for COVID-19. They routinely falsely complain that vaccines are inadequately tested for safety and efficacy; yet now they’re willing to promote a pharmaceutical drug with very real and very significant side effects as a treatment for COVID-19, even though there is, in essence, no good evidence that it works? Of course, if I want a hot take that’s among the dumbest of the hot takes, there is one question I always ask: Has Levi Quackenboss chimed in about the pandemic yet? I think you know the answer to that one.
Now that Levi Quackenboss has gone to a Patreon model of antivaccine grift, I haven’t paid nearly as much attention to her because her public posts that can be accessed without a membership have been much fewer in number. However, she did grace us with a couple of doozies over the last few weeks, including one last night, entitled Seven Silver Linings of the Pandemic. Let’s just say that Ms. Quackenboss’ talent for antivaccine conspiracy mongering is undiminished during the pandemic. First, I can’t help but note her privilege, which is a hallmark of many in the antivaccine “intelligentsia”:
Then homeschooling and homebirth came to the masses; both significant sub-movements of the health freedom and parental rights movement. As long as one has money to put food on the table, it’s lovely being home in the evening to go on a sunset walk and read books to your kids and tuck them into bed.
Yes, it is nice to have enough money to be able to shelter in place during the pandemic. I understand that too, as someone who can do the same for now. True, I still physically have to go to work two or at most three days a week because of clinical responsibilities, but because of the pandemic our patient load of non-COVID-19 patients has plummeted and all non-urgent surgeries have been postponed for at least several weeks until—hopefully—sometime after the surge in cases crests in the hospital where I operate I can work at home most days. Granted, that causes its own problems. My lab is shut down, and I have a grant deadline in early June. The shutdown means, unfortunately, that I can’t generate needed preliminary data to support the grant application, which makes me wonder if I will be able to submit this cycle. My problems (and Quackenboss’ problems, likely) pale in comparison to healthcare workers risking infection every day to take care of huge numbers of patients and of low paid grocery store and other “essential” workers also risking themselves, sometimes without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE). Oddly enough, I volunteered to help take care of COVID-19 patients at one of the hospitals where I have privileges but have heard nothing back in nearly a week, which tells me that either things haven’t gotten that bad yet at my hospital or my skills are less in demand that I had expected.
But I digress.
Quackenboss is, unsurprisingly, gloating in silver lining #1:
This massive pandemic win is only in the beginning stages of unfolding this week and I can’t wait to see where it goes. Today the President announced that the U.S. would be withholding funding from the W.H.O. because not only did their incompetence bungle the initial response to COVID-19, but they assisted China in covering it up while inexplicably praising China’s actions and alleged “transparency.”
Senator Graham echoed the same defunding message this afternoon and assured Americans that there would be no W.H.O. funding in the next Appropriations Committee hearing. Last year the U.S. gave a total of $500M to the W.H.O., so this is no small potatoes.
For those of you who don’t know, leading up to 2017, the Gates Foundation and China rallied hard for an Ethiopian warlord named Tedros Adhanom to become the W.H.O. Director despite his crimes against humanity, and despite the fact he is not a medical doctor. He defers completely to China, going so far as nominating a fellow Zimbabwean warlord as a Goodwill Ambassador to the W.H.O. at China’s request, because the guy allowed China to rape Zimbabwe of its natural resources with impunity. Here is an absolutely outstanding roundup of this madman’s resume.
Yesterday a few U.S. Senators began calling for the W.H.O. Director’s resignation, and tonight there is a republican resolution for defunding the W.H.O. until he resigns. The brightest part of this event isn’t whether or not we are directly impacted by any decisions of the W.H.O. Director, but more so that that our fellow Americans have had their dreams shattered and realized that the W.H.O. is not an unbiased nearly-Godly public health entity doing what’s best for all of mankind.
Far be it from me not to criticize the WHO. I’ve criticized it in particular for its credulous embrace of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and its revision of the International Classification of Diseases so that its latest version, ICD-11 including diagnosis codes for TCM and other Asian traditional medicines while actively promoting the “integration” of TCM with science-based medicine. And, yes, a lot of the reason WHO is promoting and normalizing TCM quackery is because China has such a huge influence in the organization.
There are, of course, legitimate criticisms of the WHO’s initial response to the pandemic. For instance, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not an MD, but was a well-regarded microbiologist and malaria researcher, and his Wikipedia entry suggests a distinguished career in public health before he became Ethiopia’s foreign minister. Still, it is true that Tedros did praise China early on in the pandemic. As noted in this Rolling Stone article, Tedros traveled to Beijing and has heaped effusive praise on China’s response to the pandemic even though its leaders didn’t turn over data right away and delayed sharing samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, it’s a balancing act. China is very powerful, and its cooperation was essential to having any chance of mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Also, WHO has systemic problems; no one denies that. As the Rolling Stone article notes, problems are rooted in a conflict between its overall mission to serve the world’s public health needs and the political realities that are inseparable from= how the organization is funded, with its funding coming from 194 UN member states and other outside entities who control how the vast majority of WHO’s resources are allocated. Its budget is also small compared to its mandate, with a two-year budget for 2020-2021 of $4.8 billion, compared to the CDC’s 2021 budget of $7 billion.
Of course, Quackenboss, like all antivaxxers, hates the WHO because it promotes vaccination, as it should, to improve the health of the world’s children. Its polio eradication efforts come under special scrutiny, and when the WHO held a vaccine safety summit last December, by January antivaccine propagandist Del Bigtree had assembled a video of carefully cherry-picked outtakes from a two-day conference that were edited to make it look as though leading WHO scientists were casting grave doubt on vaccine safety. They weren’t. Bigtree’s video was, as is the case of all his videos, deceptive propaganda.
Could the WHO have done better? Of course. However, threatening to defund it during the middle of a global pandemic is madness.
Let’s move on to #2, wherein Quackenboss attacks—surprise! surprise!—Dr. Anthony Fauci:
This little thug has multi-million-dollar conflicts of interest at the N.I.H. and he’s telling us that there will be no picking up and continuing on until his new vaccine hits the market. Do you have any idea how much money he’s commanded from taxpayers? For SARS, for MERS, for ebola, for zika. Thirty years to make an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist. How is this guy still employed?
Have you ever looked at his Wikipedia? You know how it is when you’ve needed to write your resume and you’re like, “Damn, how do I make myself look like I’ve accomplished something when really I’ve been treading water for years, praying not to get fired?” That’s Anthony Fauci’s Wikipedia. He’s made “important scientific observations,” and he’s “contributed to some understandings,” he’s “outlined some mechanisms,” he “developed some strategies.” I’m not making this up. He has never produced one FDA-licensed vaccine for any of the billions of dollars he’s demanded from Congress.
He facilitates pharmaceutical money laundering, that’s what he does.
The masses have watched day after day as he’s refused to endorse a 30-cent potential cure for COVID-19 and Americans have had enough. He’s standing by and letting people die while the world waits, and waits, and waits for his vaccine.
Remember what I said about the irony of antivaxxers pushing hydroxychloroquine as the “solution” to the pandemic? That’s exactly what Quackenboss is doing here with her reference to a “30-cent potential cure.” As I’ve discussed before, the weak evidence supporting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments for COVID-19 is rooted in anecdotes and “case series” that are really just doctors’ bias-filled recollections, two execrable studies from France, and two small randomized trials from China, one negative and one positive but so flawed as to call its results into serious doubt. It is indeed amusing to see someone like Quackenboss, for whom no study is rigorous enough to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of vaccines, touting hydroxychloroquine, a drug with significant toxicities, as a “potential cure for COVID-19.”
As for her attack, it is also rich to see a pseudonymous antivaxxer with no qualifications denigrate the resume of a scientist like Dr. Fauci. Truly these people have no sense of irony. (Quackenboss is the ‘nym for Robyn Ross, an attorney in Colorado whose sole medical qualification is a bachelor’s degree in biology.)
But Dunning-Kruger never stopped an antivaxxer:
3. Infants are missing vaccination appointments and SIDS rates are dropping.
Not every infant, don’t get me wrong. Pediatricians are doing a full court press begging new parents to keep their “well baby” appointments as an essential reason to leave the houses. Do you remember what it was like to have a two-month-old in your house? Would you have taken your precious baby to a doctor during a pandemic? Me neither.
Some will, some won’t, but here are the facts: 3,500 babies die of SIDS each year. That’s almost 10 babies lost per day, every day of the week. If half of all new American parents skip the two or four-month vaccination appointment from March 15 to May 1, that’s 221 babies who don’t die in those 45 days. If more than half skip, that’s more babies who don’t die. If all parents skip, it’s 442 babies saved in six weeks.
Do you know who tracks this data? The CDC. They have it all. There’s a federal form that even asks pathologists about which vaccines were given to the child in the last 72 hours before death.
Notice that Quackenboss doesn’t present any…oh, you know…data that sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) rates are dropping. She only speculates that it will and fantasizes about Freedom of Information Act requests for that data or a new “CDC whistleblower” in the future while making an even more risible prediction:
Or maybe the CDC will publish a study on how asymptomatic infant coronavirus prevented SIDS in the spring of 2020?
Also, if SIDS rates drop during this period (unlikely, but possible), that doesn’t mean it must be the vaccines. So many other things are going on right now that would be confounders. Of course, even if Quackenboss’ fantasy came true and there was a detectable decline in SIDS cases, I predict that she would attack any attempt to control for confounders as a coverup. For instance, it is known that SIDS rates are higher in the winter than the summer; so we would expect a decline in overall SIDS incidence going from March to June anyway, although seasonal variation has been declining since back sleeping recommendations were issued. Finally, I can’t help but wonder what she would say if SIDS rates actually increase.
Next:
We’ve all seen Paul Offit, Ian Lipkin, Peter Hotez, and finally Anthony Fauci himself warning the public about the “paradoxical immune enhancement” caused by an early version of the coronavirus vaccine, which is a common reaction with respiratory virus vaccines. It means that if the vaccinated person encounters the virus in the wild, they get far sicker than average, and die. Who the hell wants that vaccine?
Even before Fauci admitted the risk on live television the other day, an LX/Morning Consult poll found that only 30% of American adults would “be among the first” to get this new vaccine for a disease that is asymptomatic in children.
But here’s our prize: fully ten percent of poll responders said they would not get the vaccine at all. Wait, what? They’re all OK with vaccinating babies but the buck stops with vaccinating themselves?
Stop and think about all 220 million adults in the US. Take 10% of them. Now add them to the health freedom movement. Holla! If we can crack their brains open on their rights to refuse one vaccine, we’ve got them for life. Your legislators can bring it.
Immune enhancement is actually one reason why developing a COVID-19 vaccine could take longer than the 18 month time frame that many are predicting, and does Quackenboss actually think that real scientists (as opposed to an antivax attorney with an undergraduate biology degree) don’t think of this issue and aren’t working very hard to over come it? Meanwhile just look at the glee with which she anticipates how any vaccine adverse reactions in the form of immune enhancement will be a boon to the antivaccine movement. Truly the antivaccine religion is a death cult.
Next up, an attack on the Gates Foundation:
We all know that science has been for sale for decades, but this revelation couldn’t have come at a better time. The Gates Foundation is conducting a study on people sickened with COVID-19, to see whether hydroxychloroquine, the darling of the pandemic, is more effective than a placebo at saving lives. But guess what the placebo is? It’s vitamin C, which is, in itself, has been a successful COVID-19 treatment! Gates has all of his eggs in the vaccine basket, naturally, and is attempting to defeat hydroxychloroquine in the media, so stay tuned for the results of his study to be released in a few weeks or months.
You may think we’re the only ones outraged by controlled studies using anything but an inert placebo, but people were losing their minds over it on Twitter last night. The masses are waking! You don’t have to be an “anti-vaxxer” to know that vitamin C has serious health benefits.
I will admit to being puzzled at the choice of vitamin C as a placebo, which I verified by going to the original article. (I never trust anything Quackenboss says without verifying it.) For one thing, there is no good evidence that vitamin C treats or prevents COVID-19, and even the vitamin C cultists who claim that vitamin C can treat cancer and all manner of ailments don’t claim that taking a normal daily dose that is found in many supplements is enough. They claim that high dose intravenous vitamin C is necessary. I couldn’t find the reason why vitamin C was chosen as placebo, but it’s not an unreasonable choice given that there is no known activity of vitamin C versus COVID-19, particularly at the dose of 250 mg and 500 mg per day used. Personally, if I were designing a trial, it’s not a choice I would have made for the placebo control, but it’s hardly “tobacco science.”
Next up, here’s some New World Order conspiracy mongering:
Surely you’ve seen this outrageous Bill Gates idea being parroted in our Congress: people are supposed to IgG test for past COVID-19 infections, and then obtain “certificates of immunity” or “immunity badges” before being allowed to return to work “with confidence.” All of this is being done by pharma in the hopes of finally setting up that adult vaccine tracking database they’ve wanted for years. What could possibly go wrong in a country like ours with this idea?
I guess we’re lucky they aren’t going with Bill’s idea of implanting microchips into our retinas or whatever gets that creeper excited in times like these.
Of course, while America waits for a vaccine that most people don’t really want, this unacceptable idea would give rise to an immunity caste that is allowed to return to work and feed their families while everyone else begs on the streets. And, of course, it will lead to massive “corona parties” where people hope for intentional exposure so that they can get it over with and get back to life. Of course, this will kill the elderly, the immune compromised, and everyone on blood pressure meds.
Because such certificates, if they were ever instituted, are exactly like implanting microchips and mass surveillance. As for speculation about “coronavirus parties,” only an antivaxxer would think that other people who aren’t antivaccine would think of such a thing.
Finally, vaccine mandates are an insidious plot to eliminate the “healthy control group”:
How often have we said that states like California and New York have eliminated exemptions in attempt to eliminate our healthy control group from society? A parallel story is playing out in Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and even in Sweden and Belarus. They have refused to lock down, not that most people aren’t taking the virus seriously. The seriousness of the situation isn’t the issue; stripping people of their freedoms is the issue.
But the “control group” is why you see the media screaming about how the center of America isn’t threatening their citizens enough. It started with Bill Gates a few days ago, and was quickly picked up by his minions.
They want a federal lockdown because God forbid we look back on this situation in a year and say, “Hmmm. Apparently, looking at the data from Arkansas, locking down the whole planet was utterly unnecessary.” Do you know how unhinged Americans are going to become when they realize their jobs and small businesses were destroyed for no reason?
First off, there is no evidence that the unvaccinated are healthier. Indeed, what evidence that exists suggests, although it is not conclusive, quite the opposite, that vaccinated children are healthier. The worst that can be said is that vaccinated children are most definitely not detectably less healthy than unvaccinated children in terms of chronic illness and that the vaccinated have the advantage of suffering from much less infectious disease, such as measles, which can cause long-lasting damage to the immune system. In her usual delusional way, Quackenboss actually thinks that her “healthy control group” of unvaccinated people will be more resistant to COVID-19 and less prone to severe illness and death.
As for the states that refused until recently to institute shelter-in-place orders, we will soon find out how they do. I suspect that it will be poorly, although not as poorly as some more densely populated areas, because population density facilitates the spread of viral illnesses due to the closer proximity and more frequent interactions with a wider variety of people that are the norm in cities and densely populated suburbs. Yes, to Quackenboss it must be all about the vaccines when it comes to why COVID-19 hasn’t spread widely in the “center of the country” yet, instead of numerous other more likely factors.
Finally:
Then, in the future, when we go before committee hearings and argue that eliminating exemptions eliminates the control group to prove that we are right, we’re going to have a beautiful, relatable, metaphor to do it with.
No, Quackenboss and her fellow antivaxxers, if they try to use that line, will have a delusional, pseudoscientific story for scientists to laugh at.
It makes me laugh when the anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters I survey support SB interventions like physical distancing, masks and hand washing to deter infection BUT in nearly the same breath, vilify the WHO, the CDC and experts like Drs Fauci and Hotez who are the source of the SB instructions.
-btw- it will be Passover:
May the Angel of Death** pass over us all
** non-existent but poetic
Passover Seders canceled because of plague. Jewish irony.
I will miss my nephew’s Seder-palooza. Last year we had about 20 people. And two dogs.
Next year
in Jerusalemwith our friends and family! Good health to you all.
Biblically correct angel cookie:
https://i.redd.it/as5sabjoj9741.jpg
I’d like to see discussion here on the possibility that it was a released bio weapon, intentionally or otherwise. China foreign affairs guy says it was US during military world games held in Wuhan back in October. Breitbart crap says we got some general say it was them Chinese labbers though.
Seems to have all the right attributes;
— extremely long period of asymtomatic spread
— seems effectively ‘airborn’ while also folmite/smear spread
— fairly deadly (boomer remover, but also a scatter shot of every one else)
— It is not all that clear that recovering from it grants immunity or if it is a flair up thing like HIV (have to keep an eye on Rand Paul for that; he has volunteered his services at a hospital.)
— zootropic now to include pigs, dogs, tigers, kitty cats, birds,…,pangolins? they’ll kill us all the scaly bastards,…??? I’ll be seriously reminded of the scene in 28 days later where the good guy gets zombified because a crow dropped some blood in his eye (though, in reality, it will probably be just ordinary pigeon shit.)
deep beath WAHAHAHAHAHAHA gasp gasp HAHAHAHAHAHA
Wonderful weapon: came back to kill the population of whoever released it and nobody knows how to turn it off. Pardon me while I shelter in place and wait for the media to finally realize that this thing isn’t over after we hit the apex of the first surge and that there will probably be repeated outbreak surges until we finally get to a herd immunity equilibrium –if there’s no vaccine first or if the prevalent strain doesn’t evolve to be less lethal as it circles the globe. Locking down is definitely not a good long-term response; we have to come up for air sometime!
Maybe I should move to New York sometime in August…
In all fairness, I did imply unintended release (prematurely before mitigation had been developed? You know, on someone’s shoe or vape pen).
If it was a bio weapon then that may actually be more hopeful for a single valent vaccine, would it not? Because I thought engineered germs had built into them to not mutate (so that the cure still works or so that it does not become just the common cold) — corrector RNA or codon or something like that?
@ Tim
“I’d like to see discussion here on the possibility that it was a released bio weapon, intentionally or otherwise.”
BTW, WTF would it change if your fantasies had any remote chance of being true? Not much…
Because, F68.10, the world needs to be demanding the notes of these germ labs whether my suspicions pan out or not! And if all that comes out of USAMRIID, that fucktarded lab in China that the convicted Canadian scientist helped them cobble together and supply, et. al. is wiped hard drives then those hard drives need to be analyzed at the quantum level to see what got dun goofed and gone.
@ Tim
M’kay.
“Because, F68.10, the world needs to be demanding the notes of these germ labs whether my suspicions pan out or not!”
Bottom line: whether your suspicions pan out are irrelevant to you given that you would take the same course of action in both cases. So why should we care whether or not your suspicions pan out if you do not care about it yourself???
Since FP has already expressed my first response, here are some reasons why I really, really, really don’t think this is a bioweapon (and a book suggestion).
1) Bioweapons are really the province of terrorists over nations, unless a very effective vaccine exists to be given to every single person in the releasing nation, and literally no one else. Bioweapons are like poison gasses; they’re far too unpredictable to use on the battlefield. But they are very effective at terrifying a civilian population. So, since China is a nation and not a terrorist group, that’s a no.
2) This is a terrible bioweapon. It’s deadly, but it’s not that deadly. It’s contagious, but it’s no measles. And frankly, it takes too long to kill to even be a terror weapon. And it’s not gross. You want a bioweapon you want something like measles crossed with smallpox, but deadlier.
3) It’s way too similar to stuff that’s already floating around. There’s a half-done SARS vaccine. Surveillance systems look for SARS and MERS and the global health community knows to keep an eye out for novel corona viruses, after SARS and MERS.
Personally, I think this “it must be a bioweapon!” idea is a fear-reaction to the fact that, even now in 2020, nature has the ability to really mess with humans, and there’s surprisingly little we can do about it. Nobody likes the idea that we’re not that far separated from our ancestors who survived the Black Death, or the Plague of Justinian, or the 1918 influenza. No one likes to feel powerless. So we make stories that give humans some power.
Book Rec: Biohazard, by Ken Alibek, who worked on the Soviet bioweapon program until the fall of the USSR. (When the USSR did have an accidental release of some anthrax they were weaponizing the world noticed pretty quickly.)
WTF? I find myself caring about it even more than cannabis prohibition.
The obvious answer would seem to be that we need to see the notes on the exact, possibly still occulted to independent researchers, what exactly are the properties of this virus and what they have worked on to mitigate it, what did not work, why it did not work, and what they were working on thinking it might work.
Fair enough, JustaTech. But, I would like to note the weapon does not have to be ‘scary’ to be effective — Now, we’re getting rid of 401k’ers, blacks, hispanics, and anyone without access to doctors; Seems to me, it might be of advantage to some groups out there that want to limit the useless eaters.
After 17 years. And Why? Because everyone they give it to makes re-infectiion more deadly. IDK, maybe it is like an allergic reaction or something.
I can’t help but note that this one is called SARS-COV-2. Right now? the only hope I’m holding out for a timely vaccine is that this one is weaponized.
Yah. See here.
@ Tim
“WTF? I find myself caring about it even more than cannabis prohibition.”
Well, yeah… Given that you did not bother to base you fear on facts and more importantly, that you do not care whether or not they are grounded in facts, it must be grounded in something else.
Fear grounded in fear?
Just to be sure, ya know… because if that’s the case, I also should ponder whether or not I should too start thinking about grounding my fear in fear. I’m sure something good will come out of it.
“I haven’t felt fear since I was five years old.” — Amos Burton
Oh, right:
You have started with a non-word and, impressively, gone downhill from there. (People have to worry about not transmitting to housecats.)
Yea, try telling that to the ferrell I look after that can’t understand why I can’t boop him on the snoot with my nose, or look into his eyes and blink slowly, or rub him for 5 minutes (cat tax) before he starts shredding your legs to do so.
Pangolins. FFFFuuuck. My first delve into Linux through Virtual Box was Ubuntu 12.4 — Perfect Pangolin. Chiners, please stop sticking your dick in that, that scaly fucktarded worse than a platapus is not gonna make your little pp bigger.
How, exactly, have you wound up “look[ing] after” a feral cat? And why the fuck do you not understand that “boop[ing] on the snoot” is not in the fucking offing? Jesus, I worked for years in rescue, and not a fucking bit of this brain dropping makes any sense, Mitzi.
It took three years, Narad. Before then, the first time I fed her it was thanksgiving honey baked ham. For the next year, she would hang six feet from me and meow pitifully like she wanted comfort but would not let me approach. Then she got really sick (I thought heartworms, at first but then just some tick-born virus, found a tick on her asshole, picked it off, she got better) I kept approaching her and fed her tuna. She got better. Now, she will not stay out from under your feet and the owner of the property keeps a twig to swat her to step back. She is very demanding of attention, now.
She used to be somebody’s cat, obviously, but that was some time ago it seems. She has the corner of her left ear cut off which is what ‘Friends of Ferrels’ do around here (catch, inocculate, spade/neuter, release).
When I arrive, she strains her neck up for her ‘nose boop on the snoot’. Even demands belly rubs where before it was like violating her trust!
K.
No. You’re a fucking moron.
HTH.
Okee doke, Has.
All y’all pharma shills gonna discount the possibility that this got out a little ahead of schedule? Orr?
@ Tim
“All y’all pharma shills gonna discount the possibility that this got out a little ahead of schedule? Orr?”
I’m arguably the worst pharma shill possible.
F68.10,
What a great link. Though I kinda more identify with the female martian soldier than the non, feely-touchy-obviously-damaged-Amos. Though, I can not hate him either.
Greatest sifi series ever https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3230854/
“Holden, do not stick your dick into it; It is fucked enough already.”
I’m arguably the worst pharma shill possible.
SO FIX IT. No, wait; Ya’ll didn’t really do this? I’m willing to concede that is a small possibility and ya’ll do not know how to fix it yet.
Fuck that, admitted pharma shill; FIX IT!!! You are the worst pharma shill; you have the power of stealth. You can sneak up in there and badabam baddaboom and use some type machine to, umm, some shit and all is well. We are all counting on you… Do Not Fuck This UP.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9
The relevant quote in the linked article:
”This is strong evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is not the product of purposeful manipulation.”
Your grip on reality is as tenuous as ever, Tim.
@ Tim
“Fuck that, admitted pharma shill; FIX IT!!! You are the worst pharma shill; you have the power of stealth.”
If Big Pharma wanted a shill, they would choose someone less blatantly pro-disease than I am. I would be really bad publicity for them…
You may wish for the Angel of Death to pass over you and others but I will stay as clear away from the smallpox as possible. It did exist!
I wonder if she realizes that states who adopted stay at home late are also a control group, and they’re more densely populated. Florida is a control group. How is that going?
And I realize that could sound as unsympathetic to the people suffering in Florida. That’s not my intent.
@ doritmi:
No one who ever reads what you write would consider you to be unsympathetic.
There are even some states that have yet to lock down. One of them is South Dakota, where some of my relatives live. The governor claims that South Dakota is too sparsely populated for the virus to spread. There are parts of the state where that might be true, but it’s not true of Sioux Falls, which is not significantly less dense than cities of similar size elsewhere in the country, nor is it true of Rapid City or Pierre. I expect that they will have problems with the virus, and those problems may be serious enough to prolong lockdowns in the rest of the country.
“Too sparsely populated” might apply to Nunavut, with a total of about 36,000 people, and a population density of (0.05 persons/sq mi). There are no reported Covid-19 cases there yet, and the territorial government has closed the borders in the hope of keeping it that way. That’s fewer people than in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Smithfield is planning to close a meat-packing plant where more than 80 people have confirmed cases o the disease.
The balancing act that Tedros has played with China is, in effect, the same one state governors have to play with the president; if you don’t praise him effusively, you run the risk of getting cut off from vital supplies. It’s aggravating but understandable when applied to an authoritarian state like China, but utterly ridiculous that it has to happened within this country.
the Gates Foundation and China rallied hard for an Ethiopian warlord named Tedros Adhanom to become the W.H.O. Director despite his crimes against humanity
I think she means “lobbied”.
Are there any prominent Africans who aren’t “warlords” in Quackenboss’ mind?
Her main slur for Fauci is that his Whackyweedia entry is not curated personally by him and turned into an advertisement, as she would do.
The latter was indeed a peculiar complaint. It is symptomatic of Ross’ thinking.
@ Smut Clyde – Tedros Adhanom has a history of lying about multiple cholera outbreaks. Not a good guy. He needs to step down and should have never been appointed. https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/fully-complicit-terrible-suffering-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-blamed-2017-cholera
“Warlord”.
Quackenboss thinks any prominent African is a “warlord” because she is a lowlife racist piece of garbage.
Justify the “warlord” libel or shut the fuck up.
Those antivax lenses must be superglued to her eyeballs.
Global epidemic – it’s about me.
Control measures to slow the spread – they’re trying to hurt me.
Honest scientific communication – see, I was right, its about me.
Selfish, selfish, selfish, self centred person. The epitome of ignorance, both moral and scientific.
#ParanoidNarcissism
The Washington Post is finally breaking down its COVID-19 case/death rates in the US ‘per capita,’ which really highlights how well CA is doing in all of this. The Bay Area was instituting Social Distancing and then Shelter In Place before the statewide order came in. Noncompliance is still a problem, but most people have embraced the need, and it’s heartwarming to see.
Personally, I’m concerned about both the development of the vaccine, and having the manufacturing capacity in place to make enough of it if it all goes smoothly, but I’m no expert in public health.
“Thirty years to make an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist.”
It’d be a vaccine against HIV, not an AIDS vaccine (unless this is one of those dudes who don’t think AIDS is a consequence of HIV infection), and HIV is a spectacularly tricky virus to make a vaccine against for a few reasons. But wait, I thought these guys ‘knew’ that vaccines were ineffective and dangerous? So why wouldn’t we have just put our Mind Control Poison into a needle marked HIV Vaccine and just say it works? It’s almost like those who work on vaccines have very high standards for efficacy and safety, and won’t put something out unless it meets them…
As someone who worked on an HIV vaccine (technically a new model for testing HIV vaccines to improve screening time to weed out the ones that wouldn’t work), all I can say to “Thirty years to make an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist.” is Eff Off. If Quackenboss thinks it’s so easy, she can do it. And what does she care, she wouldn’t take it anyway.
I mean, that’s some real hypocrisy right there. Claim to be against all vaccines, but still demand a vaccine against HIV. Which is it, you want it or not?
That’s all fine and well, but assuming a peak, tail, and resurgence, one is still sitting on a pile of susceptibles. If R_0 really is in the ballpark of 2.2 (something that’s hardly settled), the crudest estimate of the herd immunity threshold is about 55%.
Sorry Orac, but I have to disagree with your defence of Mr. Tedros. Yes, he does have to be a political animal to ensure the financial stability of himself, and to an extent the W.H.O. He also has a mandate to protect the worlds health. He appears to have forgotten that second part from the get-go when it came to the COVID-19 epidemic. He continued pushing the Chinese party line that there was no need to limit international travel for those that had been in Wuhan, or had had contact with people who were infected. It wasn’t until it had become a full-blown pandemic that he finally reversed the W.H.O’s recommendations (After many nations had implemented travel restrictions on their own) to limit travel.
If he had of done his primary job in the first place, we all may have been looking at this as an unfortunate incident in China that the world would mourn, and aid would be given. Instead, here we are, locked-down world-wide because he didn’t feel a potential pandemic was worthy of him falling on his sword to disagree with a powerful decision-maker. Instead, he went into toady bureaucrat mode and acceded to the irrational demands of a “patron” nation. And before people can pile on, no, we shall never know if it would have made a difference, but how long did it take for travel restrictions to be put in place when a less influential nation had an epidemic, Ebola in the D.R.C.
Anonymous Pseudonym,
Yes. They were wrong. But, it would not have mattered as, I believe, the virus was already here (In the US) in january when our own health agencies were broadcasting in January of a resurgence of ‘a paritularly virulent flu’ (this does happen most years than not, to be honest).
Where the W.H.O. was deadly behind the curve is accepting China’s guidance that there was no human to human transmission while they were dragging people out of their houses that were seen on surveillance cameras to have come into contact with a positive patient, welding people into their apartment complexes, sprayed some kind of spray that killed every animal coming into the area, and burning victims alive in crematoriums because they’d been too long on a ventilator and not likely to live.
Cheeto in chief was getting NSC biefings since november, but as he does not like the intelligence community because they hold over him the pp on the bed tapes, ignored them over wanting to focus on banning vaping.
BTW, there is a ‘proxy’ of death in china than can be inferred but I won’t link to because my google is not working now.
It is that there are three telecomm providers there and that, since data was available since 2014, they never loose customer counts — It is basically like a driver’s liscencse there, you have to have a phone and the Jing Ping Thought app or whatever that poo-bear propaganda shit is called there to travel by bus, rail, taxi, or plane.
Never lost subscriptions. Until the last 3 months where they lost 22.5 million of them.
Mitzi, you’re not G.O.O.D. at sockpuppetry.
FfffuucK!!!
Monty Python and the case of SARS-COV-2
Someone ran a conspiracy flag up their personal flag pole and saluted with both arms didn’t they?
Burned alive? F£#kwit.
@NumberWang
At least he hasn’t mentioned 5G yet. That’s pretty popular among the hard of thinking in the UK.
I’m pretty sure its been pointed out before (on RI?) that some types of collision avoidance radar in cars work in the same part of the EM spectrum as 5G. We’ve been bathing in the rays for years 😆. IT’S TOO LATE.
Right, some of the loons I survey blame 5G! For EVERYTHNG!
Something new: maybe it’s glyphosate says Stephanie Seneff of MIT ( see @ gorskon)
Looking at data about NYC, I find another factor that they may blame:
NYC is, like California, extremely diverse racially ( 32% white, 29% Hispanic, 22% Black and 14% ‘Asian’ **)
some woo-meisters constantly insult city dwellers ( a code word?) who aren’t ‘hard working’, ‘god fearing’, ‘gun toting’ decent folk like country people ( Adams and Null do this in slightly different ways, to the latter, city dwellers are “careerists”, ” corporatists”, “helicopter parents”, snowflake college students etc) They both always advise people to leave cities.
I’m just waiting for righties to blame minorities for the COVID-19 crisis. Hey, it started in China.
In reality, POC are suffering and dying more because of real world reasons like poverty, less accessibility to health care, living in higher density areas and having higher rates of conditions that make them susceptible like diabetes.
Personally, I am wondering how much subways *** contribute to the crisis.
** I was surprised after visiting Sacramento to find a similar distribution of nearly equal groups
*** and dependence upon other forms of mass transit
@Denice: That train has long since left the station. Ron DeSantis was ordering people from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Florida. Never mind that Florida’s beaches stayed open for Spring Break and hordes of potential virus carriers went back to various places in the Northeast and Midwest. As you point out, lots of those people live in places like New York City. More recently, there is a GOP Congressional candidate in Georgia who is advocating that residents of the district in which he is running arm themselves to protect themselves from the hordes in Atlanta. That’s not a dog whistle, that’s a foghorn.
Early on there certainly was a lot of blame heaped on Asians generally and Chinese in particular. Some still are blaming Chinese, but lately Trump himself has been quiet about that. I suspect someone explained to him that China is the world’s leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment.
Casually judging by the number of comments and “likes” listed on the entries, she ain’t getting much traffic.
There is a clinical trial involving C vitamin:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04264533
So you can combine results of Gates’ trial with resuls of this trial.
How bizarre that an obscure lawyer notable only for spewing antivaccine idiocy is contemptuous of the accomplishments of a distinguished virologist. I wonder if her practice includes defending people who’ve committed Dunning-Kruger-related offenses.
Note: the red elements in the COVID-19 image appearing in the header of a couple of Orac’s articles (including this one) strongly reminded me of red crepe myrtle flowers. So I had to mail-order a plant, which arrived today.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/76/36/07/7636073f0848eef313b6d799d3fcf499.jpg
Not sure if I can raise a full-fledged crepe myrtle tree here in zone 6b, but a sizable shrub should be doable.
For a moment I thought you were referring to Jo Navarro. Engineers famously prone to terrorism and climate change denial. Perhaps layers are prone to crazyness about SARS-CoV-2 and pandemics?
(Okay. the engineer statements are on small n-sizes.)
Oh, wow, she’s finally renewed her license. I wonder why — she hasn’t bothered to get liability insurance.
Sorry. No offense meant. My own president is not above reproach, either. Maybe we should start a club of “leaders who took too long to react”
But, dammit. If this is not the most glorious case of the cauldron calling the mirror wet.
“cauldron calling the mirror wet” ?????
Yoink! I’m taking that one.
And as usual, antivaxers only latch on the part of the story which may affect their little own self.
Testing for the presence of IgG has at least three objectives, immediate or down the road
– yes, checking if people got the covid19
– another important test will be to check if these IgG confer protection, and how long they last
– given the current absence of highly efficacious treatments, there are projects about using these IgG gathered from recovered people to treat other infected people. As I understood it, that’s a complicated matter, to say the least. But we are that desperate.
“Canada is beginning the world’s largest clinical trial of a COVID-19 treatment that uses the antibody-laden blood plasma of people who have recovered from the disease. The study will involve 1,000 patients in at least 40 hospitals across the country. The convalescent-plasma approach dates back to the 1890s, but even the trial’s leader, haematologist Donald Arnold, calls it a “Hail Mary” plan with only a small chance of success.”
This popped up in my Nature feed and being a Canuck, I had to toot the horn!
I think they do a similar experiment in The Netherlands.
I add my toot to yours as a brand new Canuck!
Is Trump Scapegoating The World Health Organization?
Yesterday on STAT News (April 8, 2020), Helen Branswell wrote in an article entitled “Trump faulted the WHO’s coronavirus response. But it’s guided by rules the U.S. helped write”:
“Trump’s rationale was a bit confusing. Earlier in the day on Twitter, the president criticized the WHO for advising against banning travel from China to try to stop spread of the virus. That was despite the fact that the U.S. ignored the WHO’s recommendation and closed its border to people who had been in China — excepting Americans — in late January. Trump also said the WHO downplayed the outbreak, which is untrue. The agency exhorted countries starting in January to take an aggressive approach to finding cases of Covid-19 and trying to stop transmission of the coronavirus that causes the disease.
One of the core complaints the President leveled at the WHO is that it criticized his administration’s announcement on Jan. 31 that it was closing U.S. borders to foreign nationals who had been in China in the previous 14 days. (The ban did not apply to Americans in China, who streamed back to the United States.)
Senior leaders of the WHO, including Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, have been holding three-times weekly press briefings for several months now. They have not overtly criticized the United States — or any other country — for instituting travel bans. They did, however, talk about how such bans exceed the bounds of the International Health Regulations 2005.”
NOTE that Trump didn’t stop Americans in China at the time from returning to the States, potentially carrying the virus. I suggest reading the entire article.
WHO also posted online their report on the Pandemic, including timelines of reporting, etc.: “Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)” (2020 February 16-24). WELL WORTH A READ.
Finally, one of the criticisms of China’s alleged delayed response is, of course, economic, hoping it would be contained and not affect their economy, dependent as it is on international trade. Well, Trump was informed by our own National Security Council as early as mid-January of a serious potential pandemic as well as WHO warning and his delay in finally recognizing it and implementing policies was much much longer than anything the Chinese have been accused of. His reasoning was that it was a fake threat aimed at harming his re-election campaign and, of course, its potential economic repercussions. So, I guess, as usual, the U.S. has a double standard, that is, we attack other nations for doing exactly what we are doing. If Trump had listened from the beginning and implemented appropriate policies, we would still probably be experiencing a pandemic; but it would have been considerably less.
Just to be clear, I don’t like any type of authoritarian government, including the People’s Republic of China; but that doesn’t mean I turn a blind eye to self-serving, racist tropes by Trump and our own right wing.
Could the Chinese have acted differently? Could the WHO have acted faster? Probably, but it would not have stopped the pandemic as the incubation time for the virus before becoming symptomatic would have allowed it to spread. And the first cases in Wuhan were thought to be pneumonia. It took some time as cases mounted to recognize that something new and threatening existed. On the whole, China has been proactive in containing the virus, much more so than we have until lately.
Is Trump Scapegoating The World Health Organization?
Of course he is. Next in line are the Pope, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Elma’s Bakery in Erewhon.
Not Carol Baskin?
Of course Trump is looking for scapegoats. In this administration, the buck stops elsewhere.
I am not privy to any of the sort of intelligence the NSC has access to, yet it was obvious to me that this had the potential to be bad when first Wuhan, and then the rest of China, locked down days before Chinese New Year. In a normal year, most Chinese who can travel to their ancestral village do so at that time of year. That holiday is for Chinese roughly what Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day combined are for Americans. Even an authoritarian regime like China’s does not abruptly cancel such a major holiday without a compelling reason. This year Chinese New Year would have been on 25 January (and fittingly, this is a Year of the Rat).
One of the downsides of having an authoritarian leader (and this applies to Donald Trump as well as Xi Jinping) is that subordinates will try to downplay bad news. This was a major reason why authorities in the city of Wuhan and Hubei province reacted as slowly as they did. But once the leaders in an authoritarian system decide to act, things can and usually do happen quickly. In this regard the US got the worst of both worlds: an authoritarian leader in a non-authoritarian system. The US still does not have nearly enough testing in place, so case numbers remain artificially low, and there are states that have still not issued stay-at-home orders.
Tedros did praise China early on in the pandemic….China’s response to the pandemic even though its leaders didn’t turn over data right away and delayed sharing samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19
This seems to be one of the stories that going around, I tend to see it as a combination of a good bit sinophobia, a leavening of general xenophobia and a set of desperate lies told by the US Administration who desperately need to cover their asses over their complete balls-up in dealing with the pandemic and echoed by a MSM that reminds me of the Iraqi “weapons of mass destruction” reports we heard before the Second Gulf War.
We can see the same sets of lies and wild accusations against Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the World Health Organization. Blame anyone and everyone.
Who are you going to believe, WHO and a blue ribbon panel of experts that WHO had sent to China /Wuhan or a bunch of crazy, xenophobic, conspiracy theorists?
People might like to read .It scotches the number of the wilder lies and conspiracy theories that one sees the mainstream media it on the internet.
There were a number of cases in Wuhan in December of 2019 that were not immediately identified as being different from the normal flu. I’m not a doctor and have never worked in a hospital but in the middle of flu season it may not be that obvious that you’ve got another disease with almost identical basic symptoms arriving on your doorstep.
These dates are taken from a number of sources and may not be completely accurate but until somebody can come up with something better rather than wild lies, (Hi Mr. Pompeo), they probably will do as a rough guide.
Notice that the famous “whistleblower”, Dr Li Wenliang was sending out his famous WeChat message as the initial investigation was going on. He was not a whistleblower just an astute opthamologist who recognize that there was a problem and was notifying some friends or colleagues that they might want to be taking some precautions. Maybe he even heard about the new disease on one of the wards after Dr. Zhang had begun her investigation.
Timeline
December 26 – Dr. Zhang Jixian in Wuhan encountered four patients with pneumonia different from other pneumonia.
December 27 – Dr. Zhang Jixian reported these cases to hospital leadership.
December 29 – After joint diagnosis, the hospital reported the disease to Wuhan CDC.
December 30 – Dr Li Wenliang sent a message to a group of fellow doctors warning them about a possible outbreak of an illness that resembled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Wuhan,
December 31 – China reported the unknown disease to WHO.
January 3 – China reported the disease to WHO
January 7, 2020, WHO announces that China has identified SARS-CoV-2 (under old name).
January 15, 2020, the Public Health Agency of Canada activates the Emergency Operation Centre to support Canada’s response to COVID-19.
January 23 Wuhan placed under effective quarantine as air and rail departures were suspended.
I would also point out that China delayed so long [/sc] Taiwan was able to start testing almost as soon has China reported the unknown disease on December 31st and so far has Covid-19 under fairly good control, probably the best in the world at the moment. It looks like they are doing better then even Singapore or South Korea. Intransitive may correct be here, but I think they actually activated their pandemics center and begin testing on the 31st of December.
@ John Kane
Thanks for backing me up. Wikipedia actually has: Timeline of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in the United States AND Timeline of the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic from November 2019 to January 2020. Both fairly good.
Don’t you feel secure knowing that our President, an “intuitive genius” is protecting HIS interests? LOL
And for those interested, CounterPunch.org had a great article just containing statements made by Trump, including dates: Kenneth Surin (2020 Apr 7). “What The President Said (About The Plague)
Thanks Joel, I do get mighty tired of all the mindless “Blame the godless communist Chinese” being used to cover others’ incompetence, particularly when the Chinese Gov’t seems to have reacted with real speed and determination.
He is not my president! Dieu merci.
I have a Queen as head of state and a fairly competent prime minister, Justin Trudeau.
@ John Kane
I actually spent two years in Ottawa, Canada, 1968 – 1970, earning an M.A. in Social Psychology from Carleton University. Visited Montreal many times and shook hands with Pierre Elliot Trudeau when he spoke at Carleton. I was there when OHIP began, Canadian Medicare. Justin Trudeau isn’t his father; but much better than Stephen Harper. Unfortunately, Canada has had several Provincial commissions that have recommended proportional representation; but it hasn’t been implemented anywhere. You have Ridings, first past the post (winner-take-all). For instance, several years ago Alberta had 1/3 of votes for either Green Party, NDP, or Liberal Party; yet all 19 MPs from Conservative Party. If Canada had proportional representation the Conservative Party would not have governed so long. Tant pis, en Francais.
Despite the above, I would love to be living in Canada. No death penalty, Medicare (though not completion of Tommy Douglas’ dream, which would include outpatient drugs, dental, home health care, and nursing homes); but far better than U.S. A nation that prides itself on multiculturalism which I applaud. I belong to a local YMCA where I go every day, except now closed because of pandemic. Members come from more than 36 different languages. Really super nice people, from Iraq, Syria, East and West Africa, Pacific Islands, Philippines, Afghanistan, Vietnam, People’s Republic of China, Mexico, Central and South America. And I love it, go to lunch with them, and many would be quite happy to have as neighbors. In fact, from Iraq, a Chaldean Christian, Jew, Sunni and Shia Muslims and all get along, including saying that under Saddam Hussein they had a good quality of life. Yep, he could be ruthless if challenged; but his “Vice President” was a Christian, streets were safe, women attended university, worked as doctors at hospitals, drove cars, etc. In fact, the Jewish Iraqi was head of lab at largest hospital in Baghdad.
In U.S. politicians play divide and conquer. Racism, anti-immigrant, etc. at each others throats while those in power benefit. It wasn’t legal or undocumented immigrants who were responsible for 2008 economic crisis and those responsible making out quite well while they encourage racism and xenophobia.
I greatly applaud how Canada has taken in so many refugees.
My Medicaid plan provides all of the above. The only hitch is that one has to be in Cook County, Illinois.
On a less cheerful note, my Nature feed notes that measles is surging as a result of the coronavirus disrupting vaccination campaigns. 6500 children have died of measles in the DRC and 20 countries are suspending vaccination as they deal with the pandemic. This will generate more evidence for what happens when you don’t vaccinate only to be handwaved away by the true believers.
Something I failed to note:
Quackenboss** cites a poll- for whatever THAT’S worth- stating that 10% wouldn’t get a vaccine for COVID-19. It seems to fall into place with other data I’ve seen about vaccine deniers. ( numbers like 20% being suspicious of them, up to 5-6% seeking non-medical exemptions for children, 10% general vaxophobia etc). That number may ( vaguely) inform us about how many adults are willing to risk their own- and others’- lives because of woo-mongering and pseudoscience.
Actually, my own guess would be, unfortunately, higher than 10%
** how the fuck did she dream up that moniker? She’s the Boss of Quacks?
I had thought Orac gifted her with that moniker, but as I read further, I thought maybe not. Maybe she thinks it’s cute, in her mind, to call herself the boss of quacks, before anyone else calls her a quack. Like wearing big, black-framed glasses ironically. (Is ironic even the right word? Alanis Morrisette has me forever confused, since I read that she used it wrong all throughout her song.)
Kaia Rose – A British comedian, in criticizing that song gave a fantastic definition of irony – “Rain on your wedding day, that’s not ironic it’s just annoying – unless you’re marrying someone famous for predicting the weather…”
Surely you’ve seen this outrageous Bill Gates idea being parroted in our Congress: people are supposed to IgG test for past COVID-19 infections, and then obtain “certificates of immunity” or “immunity badges” before being allowed to return to work “with confidence.”
IIRC, “certificates of immunity” were a Boris Johnston brainfart that he ran up the flagpole to compete with a claim in the UK tabloids that Germans were planning to roll out immunity certificates (a claim based on misreading a headline in German media and not bothering to read the text, because tabloid journalism).
Of course this was back when the Tories were going to defeat COVID using millions of antibody tests that had fallen off the back of a lorry in China, and before they found out that the tests were worthess.
I guess we’re lucky they aren’t going with Bill’s idea of implanting microchips into our retinas or whatever gets that creeper excited in times like these.
“Bill Gates’ head is full of weird creepy fantasies about invasive medical control, and here to prove it is a weird creepy fantasy about invasive medical control that I found in my own head”.
The BillG (as he was known at Microsoft) that lives in conspiracy fantasists heads’ bears pretty much no resemblance to either his public persona or the descriptions of him by anyone who’s ever worked with him. And there are plenty of people out there saying very unflattering things about Bill Gates.
It’s like they just need someone to fill in for their boogeyman, and since he’s very well known, and very rich, and now does public health stuff, he fits.
I have a friend whose main profession is as a personal chef, and he’s already asked me if it’s possible, as a matter of branding.
Yeah, Bill Gates should be spending billions of his fortune in futile bids for the presidency, rather than wasting the money on disease eradication campaigns and antipoverty programs.
@ Smut Clyde – I stand corrected. Tedros appointed a warlord, Mugabe, as a goodwill ambassador back in 2017. The outcry was so loud, he changed his mind two days later. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/22/robert-mugabe-removed-as-who-goodwill-ambassador-after-outcry
“Robert Mugabe Ah Bob, the only person on this list not yet prosecuted by the International Criminal Court. Our man Bob started out as something of a hero, but it wasn’t long before he showed us his true colours. Even before he came into government Robert Mugabe had blood on his hands. During the Rhodesian Civil War, Mugabe was responsible for the death of around 20 000 members of the Ndebele tribe while trying his hand at the Dictator go-to, ethnic cleansing. He also appears to be immortal, after three decades as supreme leader of his broken nation”
https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/africas-top-10-dictators-and-warlords-body-count-included/
Have you heard the saying.”birds of a feather flock together”? People are judged by the company they keep. Dr. Tedros is NOT a good guy.
Good day.
@ Natalie White
You write: “Have you heard the saying.”birds of a feather flock together”? People are judged by the company they keep. Dr. Tedros is NOT a good guy.”
First, in October 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador; this attracted criticism from both the Zimbabwean opposition and various foreign governments given the poor state of the Zimbabwean health system. Responding to the outcry, WHO revoked Mugabe’s appointment a day later.”
Why he chose Mugabe is not clear. Keep in mind that Tedros is a well-respected microbiologist, especially known for his research on malaria. And he is from Ethiopia, not even close to Zimbabwe. So, he made a mistake and it was corrected before Mugabe could even begin the job. So, they didn’t keep company.
Have you ever considered how many appointments have been made by U.S. Presidents of people who later turned out to be undesirables. Or, if you don’t like Mugabe’s war crimes, how about ours? Nixon bombed and invaded Cambodia, not only a war crime; but against a Congressional resolution forbidding it, so he did it in secret. Result was death of around 200,000 Cambodians civilians, the fall of Prince Sihanouk’s government and the rise of the Khmer Rouge, responsible for the killing fields that resulted in deaths of 1 1/2 million Cambodians (so we are to blame for the Killing Fields of Cambodia); yet Nixon was re-elected and the threatened impeachment was for a 3rd rate burglary. To get Vietnam to agree to peace terms in Paris, we bombed Hanoi on Christmas eve and I met two UN observers who told me, as had been in news stories, that the bombing included the electrical power station and Children’s Hospital, which was at least 5 kilometers from any possible military target. This was also a war crime. I could go on; but the point is, Tedros is not a politician, he made a mistake, and it was corrected before any harm had been done.
The WHO was also, under its previous Director, criticized for handling of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa; but I think it important to also point out that the U.S. did nothing for a year before sending aid. The first medical personnel who dealt with the crisis were from Cuba and Medicin Sans Frontier, Doctors Without Borders. So, the U.S. is equally guilty of not dealing with the Ebola outbreak.
And if you read my comment above, Eric Lund’s, and John Kane’s, it is overwhelmingly clear that China, though not perfect, has handled the COVID-19 far better than the U.S. They warned the WHO and Trump saw it, not in terms of risk to American lives; but to his re-election campaign. Trump’s world is and always has revolved around Trump.
Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH APRIL 9, 2020 AT 11:16 AM
Eric Lund APRIL 9, 2020 AT 9:29 PM
John Kane APRIL 9, 2020 AT 12:17 PM
Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH APRIL 9, 2020 AT 1:12 PM
So, once again, you jump to conclusions using extreme language. Your idiotic world of black and white. YOU ARE A DESPICABLE MORON! ! !
p.s. did you vote for Trump? I didn’t like Hilary; but often in U.S. we don’t have positive choices, just lesser of two evils.
@Eric Lund: ” I suspect someone explained to him that China is the world’s leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment.”
I suspect that someone pointed out to him that if he pissed off the Chinese government too much, that there would be no new Trump Tower in China, no Chinese visitors staying at the Trump Hotel, and no Chinese nouveau riches buying Trump condos or joining Trump golf resorts.
No one could possibly have foreseen this coming says Trump, who of course also knew it would be a pandemic all along. I thought I knew about most of the red flags that were raised, but I was very wrong.
https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/04/we-were-warned/164377/?oref=d-river