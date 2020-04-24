President Trump and “just asking questions” about disinfectants and UV light to treat COVID-19

I noted over a month ago that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the lives of so many people all over the world with severe illness and death, stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19), and economic devastation, with massive job losses, business closures, and worse, has been a golden opportunity for quackery. This is not surprising, as any new disease that is killing many thousands of people will always be a magnet for quacks. Even if the overall case fatality rate turns out to be a lot lower than originally estimated, when hundreds of millions are infected, hundreds of thousands to millions of people can die, and when there are no effective disease-specific treatments for such a disease the quacks run wild. That’s why we have antivaxxers claiming that the influenza vaccine increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 (a conspiracy theory that appeared very early in the pandemic, as did the false claim that SARS-CoV-2 arose as a result of a failed SARS vaccine or as a failed attempt to make an HIV vaccine) while anti-GMO cranks are blaming glyphosate and 5G cranks blame—surprise! surprise!—the rollout of 5G networks. Meanwhile, quacks are promoting herbal “cures,” while a “brave maverick scientist” named Didier Raoult is promoting an unproven drug combination, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, as a “silver bullet” treatment for COVID-19 based on the thinnest of evidence, aided and abetted by President Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and the whole Fox News propaganda machine, led by Laura Ingraham. Last night, President Trump was at it again. In an appearance even more unhinged than his usual appearances on the nightly COVID Clown Show, he, well, just look at the video and news story for yourself:
Here’s part of the relevant passage:
President Trump has long pinned his hopes on the powers of sunlight to defeat the Covid-19 virus. On Thursday, he returned to that theme at the daily White House coronavirus briefing, bringing in a top administration scientist to back up his assertions and eagerly theorizing — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus.
After the scientist, William N. Bryan, the head of science at the Department of Homeland Security, told the briefing that the government had tested how sunlight and disinfectants — including bleach and alcohol — can kill the coronavirus on surfaces in as little as 30 seconds, an excited Mr. Trump returned to the lectern.
“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Mr. Trump said. “And I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but we’re going to test it?” he added, turning to Mr. Bryan, who had returned to his seat. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, either through the skin or some other way.”
Apparently reassured that the tests he was proposing would take place, Mr. Trump then theorized about the possible medical benefits of disinfectants in the fight against the virus.
“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?” he asked. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
This led to the official Twitter account of the Washington Military Department and its Emergency Management Division to Tweet:
After which hashtags like #DontDrinkBleach started trending, with Tweets like this:
And this:
And this:
And this video, showing Dr. Deborah Birx’s clearly failing effort to hide the dismay on her face as President Trump opined on disinfectants and light:
Meanwhile, another hashtag started trending, #TidePodPresident:
I will admit to some amusement with the Tide Pod President moniker.
Jokes on Twitter from Twitter denizens being Twitter denizens aside, though, how ignorant do you have to be not to know that most chemicals and interventions that work externally (e.g., disinfectants, light, bleach, soap) to inactivate coronavirus will not work taken internally. It’s the same sort of easy mistake that drives supporters of colloidal silver. As I’ve discussed many times before, colloidal silver is an effective topical antibiotic. It’s in a variety of topical agents used to treat burns (e.g., Silvadene, or silver sulfadiazine) and open wounds. Not only doesn’t colloidal silver work when taken internally because it’s not possible to get a therapeutic blood level of silver without significant toxicity, but long term ingestion of colloidal silver can turn your skin blue, a condition known as argyria. There are, of course, many varieties of colloidal silver sold by quacks, and none of them work when taken internally.
More education on this simple point on Twitter:
Then there’s bleach or disinfectant. One thing that really worries me about President Trump’s mention of bleach and disinfectant “injected” or otherwise somehow administered internally is the likelihood that the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) quacks will seize on it as a reason to start treating COVID-19 with MMS. As I’ve discussed time and time again, MMS is in reality a chemical used as an industrial bleach and disinfectant, as well as in other industrial processes. Specifically, it is a solution of 28% sodium chlorite in distilled water that generates chlorine dioxide when diluted with citric acid-containing or other acid-containing foods, as instructed. Chlorine dioxide is used for water purification that was somehow adopted by the founder of Genesis II Church, Jim Humble, and touted as a miracle cure for just about everything. Antivaxxers and autism quacks, such as Kerri Rivera, have promoted it as a cure (or at least a treatment) for autism, as have believers on secret Facebook groups. There is no currently known valid medical reason to administer this chemical to anyone to treat anything, much less cancer, autism, AIDS, or other medical conditions. None of this is (or should be) in serious dispute from a strictly scientific, medical, or ethical standpoint.
Yes, I know that President Trump didn’t specifically mention MMS, but he did mention bleach. I also realize that MMS quacks desperately deny that MMS is, in fact, a bleach, but who said that quacks are consistent? These same quacks also claim that the GI distress that children experience after ingesting bleach are experiencing a “healing crisis” and that the chunks of “mucus” coming out of the rectums of children treated with MMS enemas is are “parasites” when any general surgeon, gastroenterologist, or, hell, almost any doctor can tell you that these pieces of “mucus” are in reality pieces of colon mucosa (the layer of cells lining the inside of the colon) that are sloughing because of the toxic and irritating effect of repeated friggin’ bleach enemas!
Indeed, quacks, seeking to sell their nostrums to those susceptible to believing they might work, are likely to promote MMS based on President Trump’s remarks. Oh, wait¡ They already have:
Advocates of a toxic bleach “miracle cure” are claiming vindication after President Donald Trump at a press briefing suggested that injecting disinfectant could cure the novel coronavirus.
And:
Jordan Sather, by the way in case you’re not familiar with him, is a big promoter of the utterly loony QAnon conspiracy theory. He’s not alone, either:
Business Insider found scores of other accounts on Twitter claiming that Trump’s remarks were evidence that bleach can heal the disease.
Myles Power, a scientist who has debunked claims by MMS advocates and other medical misinformation, told Business Insider that the remarks would empower the movement.
“Mr Trump’s recent off-the-cuff comments about injecting disinfectant might sound ridiculous but it will be used as an endorsement by these bleach pushers who in the past have injected people with their corrosive elixir,” Power said.
“For a world leader at the height of a pandemic to say something so utterly ridiculous is not only irresponsible it’s also potentially lethal.”
Of course, the Genesis II Church had already been selling MMS for COVID-19 even before President Trump’s latest COVID Clown Show. Two weeks ago, the FDA issued a warning for chlorine dioxide products claiming to treat COVID-19, and last week, a federal court issued a temporary injunction ordering the group to stop selling MMS to treat coronavirus. With this background, I hope you can see just how potentially dangerous Trump’s scientifically ignorant ramblings are.
It’s not just MMS, either. Hydrogen peroxide is another “disinfectant” that could inactivate coronavirus on surfaces. Well, reason quacks, if peroxide can inactivate coronavirus on surfaces, surely it can inactivate the virus on the “surfaces” of your lungs and respiratory tract, right? What could possibly go wrong? Just look at this post at über-quack Joe Mercola’s blog and his rationale for using hydrogen peroxide:
Your immune cells actually produce hydrogen peroxide. This is in part how your immune system kills cells that have been infected with a virus. By killing the infected cell, viral reproduction is stopped. So, hydrogen peroxide therapy is in essence only aiding your immune cells to perform their natural function more effectively.
It is indeed true that some immune cells use hydrogen peroxide to kill cells infected with virus. But guess what? There’s a huge difference between immune cells generating small amounts of peroxide that can produce locally high concentrations sufficient to kill infected cells and either injecting or inhaling nebulizer hydrogen peroxide, the latter of which Trump’s ignorantly speculated about. Hilariously, Mercola lists a bunch of studies that demonstrate that nebulized hydrogen peroxide can kill viruses on surfaces and thereby disinfect them. That’s no big surprise. It’s a strong oxidizing agent.
Now get a load of this:
The therapy touted by Farr involved administering hydrogen peroxide intravenously. This, however, puts the therapy out of reach for most who want a quick and easy remedy to use at home. A far more inexpensive and convenient alternative is to inhale the hydrogen peroxide mist, using a nebulizer — a small, handheld device that converts liquid into a very fine mist.
The microscopic mist, similar to smoke or vapor, can be comfortably inhaled deep into your nostrils, sinuses and lungs. While nebulizers have routinely been used by asthmatics to deliver medication into their lungs, this delivery system affects not only the lungs but your entire body.
As noted in the 2002 review article,17 “Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems: Recent Developments and Prospects,” “Targeting drug delivery into the lungs has become one of the most important aspects of systemic … drug delivery systems.”
Yes, patients with asthma have used nebulizers to deliver medicine to the bloodstream for several decades. There’s a difference between that and inhaling potential irritants. Certain quacks who recommend nebulized peroxide suggest 3% peroxide, which is the usual strength of hydrogen peroxide solutions sold at the drug store claim that it’s a “completely nontoxic therapy” that “can be administered as often as desired.” Mercola quotes a fellow qucak named Dr. Thomas E. Levy, who claims:
If daily prevention is not a practical option, the effectiveness of this treatment is optimized when somebody sneezes in your face or you finally get off of the plane after a trans-Atlantic flight. Don’t wait for initial symptoms. Just nebulize at your first opportunity.”
There is no evidence that inhaled hydrogen peroxide either treats or cures COVID-19, and nebulized mists of it are corrosive and can irritate and damage the mucus membranes and the airways, something that’s definitely not a good idea to subject the lungs to if you have COVID-19. I also note that Dr. Levy has been inducted into the Orthomolecular Hall of Fame. That’s about as good an indication of a quack as a doctor who embraces homeopathy, in my book. Unsurprisingly, he’s one of the quacks who believes that high dose vitamin C is good for everything.
I also worry about yet another form of quackery. Remember how Trump invoked ultraviolet (UV) light, which, as is the case for many viruses, can inactivate SARS-CoV-2? Of course, I suppose that some of the more ignorant might think that this means that tanning beds could be a treatment for COVID-19, but UV radiation doesn’t penetrate the skin past the dermis, the layer of the skin beneath the epidermis, which is the skin surface layer. I also note that COVID-19 doesn’t infect skin cells. That’s why wearing gloves is useless to protect yourself if you touch something with SARS-CoV-2 on it and then touch parts of your face where the virus can gain entry to your respiratory tract. In fact, wearing gloves might even be worse than no gloves, because who washes their gloved hands? Unless you change gloves frequently and never touch your face while wearing them, you might as well just wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
But I digress.
Let’s look at Trump’s remarks on light a bit more. Do you remember Trump’s bit about getting the “light inside”? Although, as mentioned above, UV light doesn’t penetrate past the skin, when I first heard his remark I could nonetheless see one last form of quackery whose proponents will likely leap at Trump’s remarks. Is anyone familiar with “blood irradiation”? Basically UV blood irradiation involves pumping a patient’s blood through a device that subjects it to UV irradiation and then infusing the irradiated blood back into the patient’s body. Well, the quacks are way ahead of you, proposing UV blood irradiation as a cure or treatment for COVID-19. Hilariously, Redstate.org used the existence of UV blood irradiation as a defense of Trump’s remarks:
Despite the blue checks getting gleeful over how stupid Trump is, there are some facts we should get straight. We know that we can use UV light as a way to kill various types of bacteria and foreign bodies already. The practice is called “ultraviolet blood irradiation” and was used as a cure for many different things until the invention of antibiotics. The practice was nicknamed “the cure that time forgot.”
I laughed out loud when I read this article. There’s a reason that UV blood irradiation is a treatment “that time forgot.” It’s been forgotten because it doesn’t work. Trump supporters are pointing to the quackery of UV blood irradiation to provide “context” to his remarks, even though UV blood irradiation (sometimes also called BioPhotonic therapy) is pure quackery that has never been convincingly demonstrated to treat anything and is often harmful, given that the people offering such quackery often aren’t that fastidious about sterility while doing a procedure that recirculates much of the patient’s blood volume through a UV device. It never ceases to amuse me how these partisans who appropriately criticize Chris Cuomo’s wife Christina Cuomo’s use of homeopathy and other quackery to treat her family’s COVID-19 (which I had planned on discussing here until this post ballooned longer than I had planned, leading me to think that the Cuomos’ quackery is serious enough to deserve a separate post of its own), while defending Trump’s embrace of quackery.
Some might just dismiss Trump’s irresponsible inadvertent promotion of quackery last night as Trump being Trump, as something that’s to be expected and is not likely to cause harm, but we already know that his premature touting of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin resulted in shortages of the drugs and helped feed the furor that led many hospitals to adopt hydroxychloroquine with or without azithromycin as a de facto standard of care even before there was any evidence other than Didier Raoult’s singularly incompetent, uninformative, and possibly even fraudulent first study. Paul Krugman wrote about Trump’s reliance on fake experts and medical quacks like Dr. Oz. He’s right. Reality (other than reality TV shows) is not Trump’s strong suit. Lives are likely to be endangered.
Seriously, if the manufacturer of Lysol feels the need after your press conference to warn that the internal use of disinfectants is potentially harmful, you really screwed up. Only in America during the era of Trump.
oh snap. I’ll put this where it belongs then.
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you our glorious dear leader, President Tide Pod
https://youtu.be/ILPskpg5OuM
(Que Limbaugh saying that it is just manufactured outrage to own the libs — that he doesn’t really mean that.)
https://www.mediaite.com/news/trump-claims-his-comments-on-injecting-disinfectant-were-sarcastic/
I’ve seen stuff like this numerous times before.
Do the people touting this stuff not realise that the reason we don’t use these things in this way is because while they’ll kill the disease, they’ll kill the patient before that?
No, they don’t. This is the same place all those people who think marijuana cures cancer are coming from.
Not too surprising: this from the world leader who thought pulling funding from the WHO at the height of a pandemic was a good idea…
Actually quite a smart move from the America first (I’m alright Jack) perspective. Now everyone else, including the Chinese has come forward to show how idiotic it is by upping their payments to the WHO.
When Trump mentioned using light internally my thoughts ran more to Barium-137 or Cobalt-60 nanoparticles in a special gamma ray version of Vicks® VapoRub™. That neatly solves the problem of how to get the light inside to the infected area.
For mildish COVID-19 cases use Vicks® Barium-137 VapoRub™, and for the more serious COVID-19 cases use Vicks® Cobalt-60 VapoRub™ to kill the little vermin no matter how deep in your lungs they hide…
You could also shove a thin stick down your trachea and slap it around – slapping your bronchial tubes since you kill cockroaches by whacking them… right?
.
Absolute madness of a person who has convinced themselves over a lifetime that they are an unrecognised genius.
But, wouldn’t that cause cancer (taps head)?
Look, the problem is getting the air past the lungs and into the body. So, naturally, the easiest way is to bundle up a whole bunch of those impossibly thin glass sample lines used in trace gas mass separations and shove them down the trachea where they branch out and puncture through many, many differing alveoli. Then you just hook up a standard fish tank vibrating bubbler to the bundle and done. No cancer required!
— I’ll run this by Conway to see if Big Orange likes the idea as something that should be looked into.
When I heard that internal light blather yesterday it reminded me of an xray I saw once of a Mag-Lite in someone’s lower abdomen (there’s no end of “let’s see what people put in their body” xrays). I guess now you could call it a Maga-Lite.
Was the Mag-Lite turned on or off and did it have Energizer batteries in it?
.
I’m always amazed at the x-rays of what people shove down their gullet or up their colon.
So many weird things…
Is there a site with a collection of these x-ray images of things inside people that don’t belong there?
Most of those images are humorous in a slightly dark way…
Indeed. Unfortunately this site doesn’t have an image of the frozen pig’s tail, but the eggplant is pretty good.
^ And there’s always this old joke.
<
blockquote> Unfortunately this site doesn’t have an image of the frozen pig’s tail
Noah, get the boat.
Can’t resist mentioning Jack Morin’s book and Jon’s Stewart review of the book.
Flabbergasted by the nerve of Beth Littleford in these interviews.
I was reminded of those blood cleaning machines where they give you an IV and loop your blood into a light box.
When I heard Trump, I suddenly had to think of this:
https://xkcd.com/1217/
I guess you all saw this coming.
“Mercola quotes a fellow (quack) named Dr. Thomas E. Levy”
In addition to promoting vitamin C nonsense*, Levy is also an antivaxer (he has articles up on whale.to) and has co-authored “Death By Calcium” with Julian Whitaker. Too bad the book came out too late to save Gary Null from being poisoned by his own vitamin D supplement.
*this includes a Levy book proclaiming that “the origin of all coronary heart disease is a clearly reversible arterial scurvy”. I’m just surprised that Trump hasn’t named Levy Surgeon General yet.
Despite his past self-damage, the Grand Poobah of PRN is “educating” listeners and elderly health retreat participants about how to avoid or treat Covid-19 with all of his usual nonsense ( vitamins, herbs, vegan foods, meditation) AND how it is mostly harmless unless if a patient is dying already**. Several articles and videos over the past weeks. Non stop.
Woo-meisters will always find a way to capitalise fears.
** just like that 5 year girl in Michigan and many health workers.
Somewhere I read that Ms Cuomo treated her husband and herself with vitamins and herbals as well which helped immensely. Right. Sure.
Now their 14 year old is Covid positive as well.
The Real Truther Tweeted someone’s take on Trump’s statement:
the video included him speaking as quoted above and Dr Birx’s reaction accompanied by the theme from Curb Your Enthusiasm. If you don’t know this exceedingly appropriate musical selection, I believe it was found in a retro Italian television show or film and sounds as if something ridiculous is about to occur. Truth in music selection.
A while ago. I told someone that because of his education ( military school, business/ real estate majors) I doubted whether Trump ever studied general biology or related subjects.Even if it was 50+ years ago, shouldn’t he at least have retained a modicum of the structure of life sciences- somewhere – in that brain of his? His comments may prove my speculation.
his education ( military school, business/ real estate majors)
IIRC Trump was sent to a kind of mock military school – an upper-class borstal offering Strict Discipline for privileged kids who can’t stay at home because they keep raping the maids.
This would actually be amusing if it weren’t for the fact that like what happened when he was mouthing off about the “miracle” of hydroxychloroquine some poor sap who is either scared out of their wits, or just plain desperate is actually going to try what the waddling cheeto suggests, and end up seriously ill, or dead. But the reality is just plain depressing.
There you have it ladies and gentleman.. the extremely smart person who doesn’t appear to know the word “brain” yet is somehow in charge of a country with a population in excess of 300million people, a sizeable military and a nuclear arsenal. And isn’t even smart enough to stick to what actual experts say during one of the most serious public health crises to affect his country during the last hundred years or so.
Pretty sure 45 failed elementary school science…
I too was wondering how to get the UV internally. I had not heard of UV blood irradiation. I guess I should be surprised.
The man is a danger to this world. We hospitalize patients with mental illness who are a threat to themselves or others. We really need to do this with Trump.
There is actually a procedure for removing clearly incompetent presidents. But politically, I don’t think the people who have the responsibility to do so will use it.
http://www.freepatentsonline.com/y2016/0114185.html
It appears that they actually saw it coming beforehand.
Oh God. All three of those–UV, peroxide, and bleach–are just fatal.
Only UVC, a short-wavelength, high-energy, region, kills bacteria: it does it by destroying DNA. What do you think it’ll do to the DNA of your own cells? It doesn’t know the difference between a bacterium or virus and you. If you really irradiated blood with an effective UV source, there go all your own blood cells. Not to mention that short-wavelength UV will destroy your retinas very quickly, and it’s especially dangerous because you can’t see it and don’t know if you’re staring right at it and getting a high dose.
Even 3% peroxide, when swallowed (people have done this to “kill cancer cells”) destroys so much of the stomach lining that you inevitably vomit it all up. And, in yet another tedious repetition of “The dose makes the poison”, 35% peroxide is a contact explosive–yes, it explodes–with anything that’s got carbon-carbon or carbon-hydrogen bonds, like dust, hair, clothing, and paper. So, as Orac says, that’s how strong an oxidizing agent it is, and don’t try to step up the concentration! They even recommend against using 3% as an antiseptic on cuts now, suggest using iodine instead, because the amount of skin damage caused by peroxide is such that it might lead to greater infection later.
ClO2 is fatal when inhaled! It destroys the first things it comes into contact with, on contact, which wouldd be your nasal passages and your bronchii and lung tissue. And, if you think that a 28% solution of sodium chlorite is safe (even without converting it to ClO2), why not test this theory by applying a 5% solution of sodium hypochlorite (the “hypo” means “under”, as in, not as strong as chlorite) to your skin? That’s undliuted Chlorox, right out of the bottle, and everyone knows that that gives you skin burns and actute injuries. So, let’s see, a much more concentrated solution of a much stronger bleach (chlorite), what will happen? Chlorite is banned in consumer products like bleach and cleaners and disinfectants, it is far too strong in any concentration.
But, there will be some deaths caused by this. Some people, like those who swallowed chloroquine and died, will try these. My first thought when Trump was elected was that he will cause deaths, although I did not foresee this route. What next, setting yourself on fire to kill the virus? That would, in fact, work.
While more energetic, the UVc mostly does not get past dead skin cells on the surface. Also, it is attenuated just traveling through a few feet of air. It is safer than being exposed to, say, sunlight or a tanning bulb.
https://hps.org/publicinformation/ate/q9450.htm
Many years ago, I ingested a small amount of peroxide by accident. No permanent damage was done, but it’s not an experience I care to repeat.
Convenient that the people selling these quack remedies are never the ones who will experience them themselves.
https://local.theonion.com/man-just-buying-one-of-every-cleaning-product-in-case-t-1842493766
No Dust-Off?? That’s sort of a cleaner; nice buzz to.
If you’re too incompetent to get diethyl ether, I’d stick to Reddi-Whip, Mitzi.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gas_duster
I’ll fancy myself as quite the aficionado of Reddi-Whip, though: aka hippy crack.
Alibaba is all set to deliver you chloral hydrate, as well.
You really, really don’t like me, do you.
On a political blog where I mostly lurk, people used to regularly joke that President Obama should have made a forceful statement against drinking bleach, because that would have induced some of the Obama haters to actually do it. Now Trump is actually advocating this. At least he has stopped advocating hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, and is presumably hoping that that goes down the memory hole–there are people who died from taking that advice, including at least one who got his (over)dose of HCQ from aquarium cleaner tablets.
There are people who compare Trump to President Camacho from Idiocracy. I have long been of the opinion that the comparison is unfair to Camacho, who at least understood that he was in over his head and needed to listen to expert advice. Trump cannot admit, even to himself, that he is out of his depth and doesn’t know everything he needs to know about [insert any relevant topic]. No President would know, which is why a normal President would surround himself with experts who can advise him about these things. That is why I would rather be living under President Camacho than President Trump.
Didn’t Camacho still spend quite too much time listening to the Brawndo lobby advocating for plant welfare though?
Well, maybe not too much. It all worked out in the end; You’re right, Camacho is the more wise ruler.
From Cracked:
https://www.cracked.com/blog/the-3-fictional-presidents-we-could-use-right-now/
Just some of my favorite memes over the last little while:
Little Nero:
Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me! https://theweek.com/speedreads/900761/trump-retweets-white-house-photo-fiddling-says-doesnt-know-what-means
How to wear a mask:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/resizer/0nSEB1ZM7fulTYabPwA1JFNRpPM=/1440×0/smart/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/76MZ3JZY5REPFE2EZR7GEPH2RM.JPG
covfefe-19:
https://i.redd.it/rw929uwmjgo41.jpg
I can’t find a link to one of my favorites, but it is an caricature of a very fat trump with little hands and feet and tie that flows down and across the floor whilst looking backwards through binoculars at a big coronavirus heading straight for him like a meteor.
Unfortunately, trump being trump is a danger in and of itself.
Trump has become desperate to open the country again. He is grasping at whatever straws he can find, trying to pressure the states and the medical experts. Trump is desperate to hold election rallies again. It is where he feels most comfortable and in control. He has held election rallies throughoyyt his Presidency whenever he was finding governing the country confusing.
That word is throughout. It is spelled in the Trumpian manner.
According to article in my local newspaper today, Trump claims he was only joking to get a response from journalists. I doubt this; but even if true, it shows a reckless disregard for the seriousness involved. Our “intuitive genius” President didn’t seem to care if some journalists published it and members of the public responded accordingly. Just one more example of Trump’s lack of judgment, that is, if he were joking and if he weren’t joking, well . . .
And some editorials still attacking Chinese and WHO. I should point out that in 2009 the WHO put out a pandemic alarm based on best information at the time. Well, not all that many died from the H1N!, though more children and young people than usual flu epidemics. So, Director of WHO was forced to resign. Of course, if WHO had not put out warning when they did and it turned out to be a really nasty flu, they would also have been attacked. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t. Same with China. I now have several reviews of time table and they acted appropriately. Could they have acted a few days to week earlier, yep; but then if, as in 2009, they would have been condemned as well. As far as I can tell, they acted as soon as they had good data and so did the WHO.
And, of course, by attacking WHO and China, diverts attention from our poor pandemic preparedness and poor leadership. We had warehouses, both state and federal, for pandemics; but allowed them to have lower and lower stocks of everything from gowns and masks to ventilators. Had they been kept up, we would have been well prepared. And Trump had adequate warning; but, for instance, stopped Chinese from entering U.S.; but not Americans returning from China as if a virus only hitches a ride on one group of people. And he closed the White House Pandemic Advisory Committee, was trying to cut funding to WHO and CDC before the pandemic, and on and on it goes.
So, Trump’s pushing of hydroxychloroquine, and his “joke”, just mild examples of we have a President who is a loose canon, who lives in a world of fantasy, just when we especially need a President who leads, first seeking advice of experts.