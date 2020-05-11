What Plandemic left out about Judy Mikovits’ wild conspiracy mongering

Last week, I wrote about Plandemic, a viral video featuring disgraced scientist turned antivaxxer turned COVID-19 “Fire Fauci” conspiracy theorist and grifter Dr. Judy Mikovits. You’d think that, after a 6,000-word takedown of that 26 minutes of disinformation-filled conspiracyfest of a video there wouldn’t be anything left for me to say, but, hey, it’s Orac. There’s always something left to say! In this case, the reason is that, as bonkers as Plandemic was, it turns out that the director of the video, Mikki Willis, apparently restrained the ever excitable Dr. Mikovits to make her appear far more reasonable than she actually is during the video in which she promoted her book Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science and kept referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “plandemic.”
I learned this from three other sources, a podcast interview on the Autism One website from February which showed that, even three months ago and early in the pandemic, Mikovits had skillfully pivoted from antivaccine nonsense (at the time, she was spreading HPV vaccine pseudoscience) to COVID-19 grift (although at the time the virus and disease had not yet acquired their current names SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, respectively). The second source is a video she made for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.‘s antivaccine group Children’s Health Defense to promote her conspiracy theories about Anthony Fauci. The third source is her appearance at an online quackfest known as the Health Freedom Summit. This last one requires registration to have access to the videos free for a few days. If you want permanent access to the two days worth of videos from quacks and antivaccine “luminaries” like RFK Jr., Del Bigtree, James Lyons-Weiler (who, I note, was in on the COVID-19 grift in January), and more, it’ll cost you $69. Free is good enough for me, as I don’t care if the video goes away the instant I hit “publish” on this post. I’ll give you a brief preview, though, just a taste to make you (hopefully) want to keep reading. Mikovits thinks that chemtrails and plutonium are fueling the pandemic, along with vaccines, glyphosate, and retroviruses (of course).
A plague of misunderstanding of how NIH grants work
The first part I want to look at is the rest of Mikovits’ conspiracy theory about Anthony Fauci, related in her video for Children’s Health Defense posted last month when her book was released:
The video starts out doing just what the Plandemic video did, pumping up Dr. Mikovits as an authority by listing her degrees and work history, finishing by listing her as a “target of Dr. Anthony Fauci”. Dr. Fauci, of course, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and has emerged as a key figure in the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that he is one of the federal officials trying to keep the federal response as science-based as possible, he has been the target of conspiracy theories and political attacks, of which this is yet another one. The video goes on to accuse Fauci thusly:
In Washington DC Fauci’s tactics are an open secret. Intimidation. Bullying. And reckless disregard for the health and safety of the American people.
Dr. Judy Mikovits was one of the most skilled scientists of her generation. She had a 20-year collaboration with Frank Ruscetti, a pioneer in the field of human retro virology.
Seeing an antivaccine organization accuse anyone of a “reckless disregard for the health and safety of the American people” fried yet another one of my irony meters. Once again, we see the claim that Mikovits is “one of the most skilled scientists of her generation”. As I said last time when I discussed her, I’ve been unable to find anything to support this characterization of Mikovits. It’s also rather odd to refer to a 20-year collaboration with Dr. Ruscetti. While it’s true that Mikovits worked in Ruscetti’s laboratory at the NIH for most of a 21 year period (1980 to 2001), the first several of those years she only had a bachelor’s degree and worked as a technician, for four or five years she was a graduate student, and the remaining years were spent as, in essence, a postdoctoral fellow in Ruscetti’s laboratory. This was not a collaboration of equals. Mikovits was always Ruscetti’s subordinate, at least while she was at the NIH, although the two did collaborate from 2006-2009, the time period when Mikovits was director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease and doing the later-retracted research reporting that a retrovirus (XMRV) was associated with and might cause chronic fatigue syndrome. It’s also frequently claimed that her PhD thesis revolutionized the treatment of HIV/AIDS, saving millions of lives. I’ve yet to be able to find evidence that this claim is true, either.
In this video, Mikovits repeats the same accusation she made in Plandemic. Since I’ve already discussed how ridiculous her accusation was that Fauci would have tried to bully a lab technician fresh out of college to provide her with a manuscript in press last week, I’ll skip this part and move on to the second accusation against Fauci, one that was also made in Plandemic but that she elaborates on more here:
Mikovits: In 2006 I co-founded and developed the first neuroimmune disease institute to study the cause and treatments of chronic fatigue syndrome.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome became epidemic in the 1980s. Doctors dismissed the ailment as psychosomatic “yuppie flu.” CFS primarily struck women. The medical community assumed they were physically and emotionally fragile and cracked under the pressure of corporate jobs.
Dr. Mikovits discovered that 67% of women affected with CFS carried a mouse virus–called XMRV– Xenotropic Murine Leukemia related Virus–that appeared in healthy women only 4% of the time. XMRV is also associated with cancers like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Many women with XMRV go on to have children with autism.
Of course, one notes that no one was able to replicate this finding and that, ultimately, Mikovits’ results were spurious and almost certainly due to contamination. Children’s Health Defense also conveniently fails to note how Mikovits treated the chronic fatigue syndrome patient-derived cells, but not control cells, with a chemical that activated their retroviruses.
Next:
Mikovits: Then in 2011, our research strongly suggested that it entered the human virome through a contaminated blood supply and vaccines.
Other researchers linked the first CFS outbreak to a polio vaccine given to doctors and nurses that resulted in the “1934 Los Angeles County Hospital Epidemic.” That vaccine was cultivated on pulverized mouse brains. Retroviruses from dead animals can survive in cell lines and permanently contaminate vaccines.
XMRV is so hazardous that the mere presence of mouse tissue in a laboratory can contaminate other tissues in the same room.
That last line cracked me up, because the reference cited basically ends up with a mea culpa admitting that the finding of XMRV in blood samples from patients with chronic fatigue syndrome was the result of laboratory contamination. As for the supposed “first outbreak” of CFS due to a polio vaccine, the reference linked to is discussing epidemic myalgic encephalitis, an alternate name for chronic fatigue syndrome. While it’s true that there have been outbreaks of CFS associated with viral illnesses, including polio, none of this demonstrates that retroviruses cause the syndrome, much less that vaccines containing retroviruses do. I can’t help but note that there are no studies cited to support her claims, not even her own.
Unsurprisingly, this “brave maverick doctor” was going to sound the alarm, but claims to have been stifled by Anthony Fauci:
Mikovits: We recognized that this mouse retrovirus was causing an alarming national health crisis. That is if the blood supply and vaccines were heavily contaminated with mouse retroviruses of many strains.
As Dr. Mikovits and her team prepared to sound the alarm, Dr. Fauci used his power to silence her.
Mikovits: What Tony Fauci, Ian Lipkin and Harold Varmus did was pressure me to be silent and withdraw our manuscript. I refused again.
Anthony Fauci gave his own career and the vaccine program priority above the health and safety of all Americans.
Mikovits: When I refused to be silent, Dr. Fauci stepped in and ordered that my computers and notebooks be confiscated and orchestrated the retraction of our Science paper.
Dr. Fauci abused his power and misused his office.
Mikovits: He then removed all of my funding and prevented me from getting a job in government research from 2012 forward.
Hundreds of millions of Americans may have received vaccines contaminated with XMRV.
Anthony Fauci has failed us
Are you prepared to trust him?
Yes, because Mikovits is a crank.
Let’s unpack these claims a bit. Her conspiracy theory has evolved in a convenient manner to include Dr. Anthony Fauci. What is she talking about? I don’t know for sure, but I can make an educated guess. What tipped me off is the claim that Fauci “removed all my funding”. There’s a tool that those of us who apply for government research grants know about called NIH RePORTER. It’s a searchable database of all NIH grants ever awarded going back around 20 years. Entering Mikovits’ name into the database easily found every NIH grant she’s ever had, the relevant one being “New Strategies to Decipher the Pathophysiology of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome“, with the grantee being the Nevada Center for Biomedical Research, which was where the Whittemore Peterson Institute was housed. This was an R01 grant whose start date was September 1, 2010, which implied to me that it was based, at least in part, on preliminary data that resulted in Mikovits’ 2009 Science paper. This grant, unsurprisingly given that it was examining possible viral causes of chronic fatigue syndrome, was administered by the NIAID, the Institute Dr. Fauci has led for 36 years.
Notably, Dr. Mikovits is listed as principal investigator of this grant for only two years, but the grant was for five years. For years three through five, someone named Vincent Lombardi is listed as the principal investigator. So what happened? If you know Mikovits’ story, it’s obvious. Mikovits was fired from the WPI in September 2011, which would have been during year two of the grant. At this point, it’s necessary to understand that NIH grants go to institutions, not people. While it’s true that there is a “gentleman’s agreement” among universities in which universities generally let investigators take NIH grants with them if they switch jobs and voluntarily sign off on transferring it to the new institution where a researcher takes a new job, that agreement doesn’t apply when a researcher is fired for cause. In that case, the institution will keep the grant and assign it to a new investigator to serve as PI for the remainder of the grant period. That’s almost certainly what happened here. No intervention from the NIAID, much less Dr. Fauci himself, was necessary. In fact, it’s highly unlikely that Fauci even knew about the change in PI for this grant, as this sort of reassignment is handled at a much lower level than Institute director.
It’s a common misconception that NIH grants go to individuals, largely because universities and most institutes receiving them nearly always let individual researchers take the grants with them when they change jobs. Even some scientists don’t realize that the institution is not obligated to let an investigator take a grant to a new job. Moreover, in the standard study section process, which grants are funded is based on merit, based on the priority scores given the grant applications submitted during a given application cycle. In fact, in her Health Freedom Summit video (discussed in the last section), Mikovits rants even more about how Fauci took “her grant” away from her to punish her. No he didn’t. She was fired; so what almost certainly happened is that her former employer reassigned the grant to a different principal investigator, because it was never “her” grant to begin with.
What about Mikovits’ other claims about Fauci, that he had orchestrated the seizure of her computers and lab notebooks? That’s so ridiculously over-the-top that I laughed out loud! Fauci prevented her from getting a job in government research from 2012 onward? That claim is just silly. Fauci doesn’t have that power. He could make sure she’s never hired at NIAID, but that’s about it. It’s also possible that if the NIH found that she had committed fraud or other misconduct with the grant it could have barred her from receiving NIH funding. Such bans are rarely more than five years though. I know of cases where a PI committed research fraud and was only barred from receiving NIH grants for five years.
Of course, the real reason Mikovits couldn’t get a job in research after that was most likely because she had had a major paper retracted due to bad science and suspicion of research fraud, had been fired from her previous job and prosecuted for having stolen research notebooks and flash drives with research data from her former employer. Even though she was not convicted, she did lose a civil suit over the theft. In other words, what university, government agency—or even private company—would want to hire someone with such a record, especially someone who had started to rise to prominence in the antivaccine movement? As a researcher she was tainted goods. If she hadn’t found antivax grift, she might have had to go back to bartending.
Early COVID-19 conspiracy mongering: Coronavirus is part of a cover-up!
As far as Mikovits’ early COVID-19 grift, I’m not going to go through the whole Autism One podcast interview, because she repeats a lot of the nonsense that she’s been repeating all along. Instead, I want to focus on just one part, while mentioning that, to her COVID-19 is all a big scam, a deception, for the CDC to cover up its “plague of corruption” over XMRV-contaminated vaccines. Basically, she claims that the CDC his hyping COVID-19 as a threat, as it hyped Ebola and H1N1 before it, to distract the public from all the health problems caused (she says) by “contaminated vaccines” and, of course, to pave the way towards forced vaccination. I’m not kidding when I characterize her interview as a “rant”. Just listen for yourself if you don’t believe me. To her, the coronavirus is part of a worldwide cover-up:
Yes, they’ve unleashed a virus that can be dangerous to some people. There’s no doubt about it. There’s a coronavirus, but those coronaviruses are always out there. God only knows when this virus hit the population. They just needed a cover-up of the December 2019 revelation caught on tape at the WHO International Summit on Vaccine Safety, where the CDC, the WHO, the FDA officials all admitted no safety testing at all on vaccines, any of them, in the 21st century schedule, in the schedule that they’re taking away human rights, taking away our ability to go to school. It’s severely injuring our children, causing death, destroying families’ lives, and nobody’s paying for it, except for the victims of the plague of corruption. Isn’t funny that the doctor at this Chinese facility is dead? He didn’t die of coronavirus. They killed him!
Indeed, it’s hard to keep up with all the conspiracies, although it is easy to point out that, no, WHO, CDC, and FDA scientists did not “admit” that there was no vaccine safety testing for any of the vaccines on the current schedule. They just didn’t. Seriously, though, I wonder if Plandemic would have gone as viral as it did if Mikki Willis hadn’t judiciously edited the really wild stuff that Mikovits routinely says out of the video and kept her much calmer than she is in this interview, where she’s ranting her way into full tinfoil hat conspiracy territory, repeating the phrase “plague of corruption” many times.
Health Freedom Summit: Pollution, plutonium, and conspiracies
I now come to her Health Freedom Summit video interview. It’s the second interview of Day One, if you really have the stomach to register under a throwaway email address to have access for three days. As was the case for Plandemic, the video starts out by touting her credentials, describing her as a great scientist of her generation (which she wasn’t and isn’t) and asking her about her experience working for a time during the 1980s at the BSL4 facility at Fort Detrick, MD, which was the center of the US bioweapons program during the Cold War. A BSL4 facility is a facility with the highest level of pathogen containment; such facilities house the deadliest viruses and bacteria for research.
One thing that comes through during the entire interview is that Mikovits has a very high opinion of…Mikovits. For instance, she started to say that she had developed the first immune therapy, interferon-α, before correcting herself and saying that she was “part of the team” that had developed interferon-α. Her persecution complex is very strong as well, going way back to the 1980s. For example, she notes that she worked at Upjohn Pharmaceuticals for a while, claiming that she was hired to demonstrate that its then-new genetically modified bovine growth hormone was safe for human cells. She claims that bovine growth hormone and GMOs “actually did harm human cells,” which is how she explains why her tenure at Upjohn was so brief and she left to go to graduate school.
The conspiracies and dubious claims come fast and furious after that, and as the video goes on Mikovits gets more and more animated, to the point that at times she’s indistinguishable from the crank ranting on a park bench. One particularly bizarre thing she says early on involves making a big deal out of the difference between disease (COVID-19) and the causative coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), stating that COVID-19 means “Coronavirus Infectious Disease 2019” but “does not mean that SARS-CoV-2 causes that disease.” In essence, she denies that SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19, stating that going on about how it supposedly doesn’t fulfill Koch’s postulates or the Bradford-Hill criteria for causality. She further denies that the disease started in the Wuhan fish market, embracing the conspiracy theory that the disease came from the Wuhan virology laboratory. (There’s no good evidence that is true, and, in fact, there is no sign that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered or modified in a lab, just based on the analysis of its nucleotide sequence. This was established quite conclusively a couple of months ago.)
Next up, Mikovits shows more than a bit of racism, claiming that most people who got COVID-19 early on had never had contact with Chinese people, mentioning how maybe it makes sense that that’s how Americans first got it in New York or Los Angeles, but not in Ventura, going on about how she doesn’t remember the last time she came in contact with a Chinese person. (Really?) Apparently she’s never heard of community spread. She also repeats her dangerous claim not to wear a mask, saying:
Viruses don’t float through the air, infectious particles. And I don’t mean RNA. So when they do that throat swab and that nasal swab and they amplify using polymerase chain reaction PCR, they take a very little piece of the virus, a little piece of the nucleic acid, RNA, and it’s not very big, and then they amplify it logarithmically, like a zillion times. But they had to scrape the cells in your throat in order to get the RNA out, which is not an infectious particle. It’s RNA. They had to scrape your throat to find that RNA and then amplify it a zillion times, how can a healthy person like you and me, who aren’t coughing, get that out of my nose, across six feet?…You can’t spread it the way they say it spreads. So the masks are hurting the people wearing them, and I can’t say that enough.
This is a virologist? Apparently she’s unaware that newer tests can detect the virus in saliva and that we humans spray saliva droplets just by talking. Apparently she’s also unaware of the difference between a tiny number of viral particles being able to start an infection and needing more material to get sufficient RNA to detect unique nucleic acid sequences from the virus. There truly is no facepalm big enough for this, but I’ll bring the biggest I have at the moment:
Even cluelessly, Mikovits not only says don’t wear a mask, but that if you’re having problems you just need oxygen. Gee, as if doctors didn’t think of giving oxygen to a hypoxic person whose blood oxygen level is low because his lungs are injured and aren’t exchanging gas as well as normal. I think the facepalm is in order again:
At this point, Mikovits goes on a truly puzzling rant in which she first says that her husband can’t wear a mask because he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, attributing it to a bout of pneumonia that he suffered in his 30s. (His COPD must be pretty bad if he can’t wear a mask.) After this, she goes on about how “lots of things cause pneumonia,” from bacteria, to viruses (mentioning influenza, coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and others), claiming that they’re calling a lot of other things COVID-19, accusing doctors of lying about COVID-19 and trying to exaggerate the number of cases and deaths. (One. More. Time. If anything, we are grossly undercounting the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.) As for the multiple causes of pneumonia, viral pneumonia has very different characteristics from bacterial pneumonia, something we as physicians learn rather early on in medical school.
She then relates how she jogged past a grocery store on the way home to do an interview, noting that she can’t go in their to buy food without donning a mask but she can get a flu shot there. (“I’ll take non sequiturs for $800, Alex.”) In any event, her whole thesis is that the COVID-19 pandemic is being driven by vaccines, asking why would she want to prevent the “Wuhan flu” by giving herself another kind of flu, repeating her lie that by wearing a mask you amplify the infection. To her, the evil agenda behind the “pandemic” is to push vaccines and kill old people and sick people like her husband.
But it’s more than that. To her the plandemic “can have to do with” pollution, 5G, GMOs, glyphosate, chemtrails, aluminum, and…get this…plutonium, which she describes as “dropping into our environment over time as we blow up satellites as, she said, was done last summer.” That’s right. Mikovits thinks that plutonium from satellites is one of the things fueling the pandemic. She cites a Russian radiation spill and claims that the symptoms of COVID-19 are not the sorts of symptoms that coronaviruses normally cause but rather that they look more like the symptoms of plutonium poisoning.
Picking up that ball of ridiculous conspiracy and running with it, Mikovits enthusiastically elaborates on her claim, stating that coronaviruses don’t cause high fever because RNA viruses don’t cause high fever, which made me laugh out loud. Again.RNA viruses don’t cause high fevers? The measles virus is an RNA virus. The influenza virus is an RNA virus. Ebola is an RNA virus. And this is a virologist? She denies that coronaviruses can infect the brain, and claims that the neurologic symptoms of COVID-19 are more akin to Lyme disease. She denies that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients can spread the disease. Why? Because their immune system is clearing the disease. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at this point. For one thing, we know that it’s not true that asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers can’t spread the virus, and for another thing, contrary to Mikovits’ claim that you clear the virus and are immune (making natural immunity better, of course!), we don’t yet whether that COVID-19 infection, be it asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, or severe, results in long-lasting immunity to the virus.
Unsurprisingly, she also thinks that if you are exposed to glyphosate and don’t eat organic foods, you’re more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, and that it’s simple to treat it with oxygen, plus all manner of woo, including vitamin C, vitamin D, and all sorts of other nonsense. Dangerously, she claims that “kids aren’t getting the disease” because they’re getting the infection, clearing it, and developing “natural herd immunity,” which would actually protect all of us if we were to let children go back to school and spread the virus among themselves. (Seriously, she actually claimed that! Of course, she neglects to mention that the cost of “natural herd immunity” is death and disease on a massive scale.) I marvel again that she’s a virologist, because she cites the flu vaccine as an example of why vaccines don’t work because you have to get the flu vaccine every year, claiming that once you have had influenza you should be immune for life. (Apparently the concept of different strains of flu is now beyond her in her current state.)
At the point where she started describing the “plandemic” as a means of getting rid of the elderly and saying that she will not vaccinate and exterminate her husband or other elderly people, even I was having a hard time continuing to listen. Fortunately, the last third of the interview was just her repeating many of the same conspiracy theories about Anthony Fauci and her being “persecuted” for her bogus finding that XMRV caused chronic fatigue syndrome. I’m thankful for small mercies.
The bottom line: Plandemic was mild compared to the real Judy Mikovits
Mikovits is far more of a crank than even I had suspected. If anything, Plandemic presented her as far more reasonable than she actually is. All you have to do is to look at her ranting in the podcast interview. Normally, I’d view this as a good thing because it should be obvious to any reasonable people how far off the plantation Mikovits has wandered with her “plandemic” and her conspiracy theories, but, sadly, in this age of QAnon, I can no longer assume that. That being said, what made the “Plandemic” video so effective was that the filmmaker toned Mikovits’ tinfoil hat tendencies down enough and edited out the really nutty stuff, like the claim that plutonium is causing COVID-19 and that the disease is an intentional distraction from the “admission” by the WHO and CDC that vaccines aren’t tested for safety, keeping the more difficult to check stuff that sounds plausible and appealing to emotion, all to sell books and the mother of all conspiracy theories.
70 replies on “What Plandemic left out about Judy Mikovits’ wild conspiracy mongering”
[…] Mikki Willis left out of Plandemic about Judy Mikovits’ even wilder conspiracy theories is here, for your […]
Yeah, just when I venture out hoping that people would come to realize that a serious situation would merit following serious science/data my hopes a cruelly dashed.
It unfortunately supports the conclusion I came to a year or so back that Social Media has weaponized stupidity. (I’m a slow learner).
BTW came across your blog recently and give a big thumbs up to the ORAC reference. I can still remember watching the original show as a kid. Avon was wonderfully evil.
I don’t think Avon was evil. I don’t even think he was amoral. He had a code; it was just not a conventional moral code.
Box of blinking lights?? You got nuttin’ on 790.
YOu… poser!!!
I say that all the time but the judges pay no attention.
Ruscetti has been a co-expert witness with Mikovits in Dr. Deisher’s rejected, implausible case in NVICP, where she tried to claim vaccines caused her son’s cancer.
I don’t think that collaboration ended, and I’m not sure who’s calling the shots now.
https://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php/vaccines-cause-cancer-son-theresa-deisher/#more-13551
The website for the Ruscetti/Mikovits collaboration (MAR Consulting) was last updated in 2016, according to the Wayback Machine. Contains more conspiratorial presentations!
https://web.archive.org/web/20160530070155/http://www.marconsultinginc.com/presentations—news-2016.html
Their main consulting activity seems to have been providing antivax testimonies to the Vaccine Court.
She exhibits all of the hallmarks of a charlatan/ grafter:
–Although she does have real degrees, she inflates her credentials relative to Dr Ruscetti, especially early in her career.
–she portrays herself as “one of the most skilled scientists…”
–she dreams up an adversarial relationship to Dr Fauci ( an expert who is currently in the news) – how he “pressured her”, interfered with her career, removed funding etc.
–displays herself as a rebel against his authority ” I refused..” Brave Maverickism at its best.
–glosses over her probable firing instead suggests she couldn’t work because of retaliation by The Man ( Men?); perhaps a hint of sexism ?
— her interest spreads to other areas of woo-fraught concern- vaccines, glyphosate, vitamin therapy etc.
— she co-authors with a well-known loon; RFK jr supports her
— appears on well-trafficked woo-sites like PRN, High Wire
What I left out:
Mikovits- like many brave mavericks- uncovered or discovered secrets that the Establishment doesn’t know, denies or is actively trying to suppress.
There are documents or data that illustrate just how clueless/ criminal the authorities are. Studies that show vaccines cause autism or GMOs cause cancer or viruses cause various symptoms/ illnesses, heretofore unsuspected by SBM
Thus, the Brave Maverick is also a Paradigm Shifter .A revolutionary.
Each and every quack has a secret that changes everything
Of all the conspiracy ranting, this stuck out to me for some reason. I guess because Dr. Fauci is practically a household name now, Mikovitz had to invent a well-known adversary to elevate her status as a maverick whistle-blower or whatever. I’ve seen her speak in person and she has the demeanour and appearance of someone not well at all.
Seriously? He has had the same job since 1984… it is not lie he is in it for the money since he has been a government employee for over forty five years. They only hate him because he speaks from actual evidence, So sad.
“then they amplify it logarithmically, like a zillion times”
Mathematically challenged she is.
Last evening when we were watching the news, dear hubby did lots of the Godzilla face palming. He had been wondering why I kept coming to this blog and was rolling my eyes so much. His was flabbergasted watching this:
https://www.king5.com/article/news/verify/verify-the-plandemic-documentary-is-full-of-misinformation/507-95caed4e-7a95-4452-ba7f-98cd0442c9e9
I started giggling with “hazardous,” and it went downhill from there.
Wow. She’s apparently not comfortable enough around math to know how stupid that sounds. Logarithms diverge very slowly. Amplifying logarithmically would be a very slow and inefficient amplification. I would rather amplify something exponentially, or even geometrically. And, as nobody around here questions, PCR is exponential.
Mikovits et al (2007): “Preclinical development of Aneustat (OMN54): a multifunctional multi-targeted natural product derivative with anti-tumor, anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory activity”.
https://mct.aacrjournals.org/content/6/11_Supplement/C67
“Aneustat / OMN54” is a piece of TCM quackery, a mixture of herbs and fungi (Ganoderma lucidum, Salvia miltiorrhiza and Scutellaria barbata), rebranded with a clinical-sounding name to increase its appeal to Western suckers and promoted as a cure for prostate cancer. The company promoting it is now Omnitura , previusly “Genyous”.
I was not previously aware that the “vice president of drug development for Genyous Biomed” part of Mikovits’ biography was as a TCM scammer.
The procedures that NIH follows in the event a PI is fired for cause are generally similar to the procedures NASA uses (a former work colleague of mine was fired for cause, and his grants were transferred to other investigators in the group). I don’t know about virology, but my field is small enough that the major players know each other, and word certainly got around about my ex-colleague’s firing.
Depending on the circumstances of Mikovits’ firing, she might have been subject to suspension or debarment, which certainly would have prevented her from being hired in any other position dependent on government grant funding. I am not 100% sure but strongly suspect this is the case with my ex-colleague (who no longer works in the field). But I doubt that Fauci himself would have made that decision personally.
She was fired by the Whittemore Peterson Institute, though – the Whittemores’ vanity laboratory. That resulted in the loss of her NIH grant, but I do not know if it would result in any kind of formal NIH sanction. The informal opinion of her peers would be enough.
I suppose it’s possible that the NIH could have barred her from receiving further grant funding, but such bans are, all too sadly, uncommon. I’ve heard of cases of PIs who committed gross research fraud who were only banned from receiving NIH funding for five years. Such bans also only come after an investigation by the grantee’s institution and the NIH. Most likely, it was just her bad reputation after her firing and arrest that was enough to keep any organization from wanting to hire her.
Her NIH grant post dated the Science paper, so it probably was not affected by the fraud in the paper. Her firing, the identification of the fraud and Mikovits spinning out of control were all in the news during 2011. It is unlikely anyone was going to touch her with a barge pole, particularly as this was the only thing she was known for.
Funding agencies, as non-profit organizations (often 501c3 entities), can, by law, only give to other non-profits. This allows them to retain their tax-favored status. A university or research institute is such a non-profit, an individual is not. That is why funding agencies make gifts or grants to the Institution, not to individuals such as the PIs on a grant proposal. If they do otherwise, the IRS will cancel their tax-favored status because they will be in violation of tax law. It is also one reason they require detailed grant reporting-as how else ls is the IRS supposed to know the funds went to a non-profit?
I had been waiting for the chemtrails to be part of the conspiracy.
OT — couldn’t those working in very dangerous bioactive environs like testing, intubating, making and studying now do so remotely (especially as Musk’s Starlink is coming online with super low (18-25 ms latency (em is faster through air and vacuum than a fibre line which is usually about .6c))? Such as with Valve Index, HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift combined with advanced and repurposed teledildonics?
Trump has invoked the DPI, order those companies to thrive and put the sex dolls to work (I hear they are getting pretty nimble now). They can even speak and simulate breath, even require their consent. Damn lawyers, I hear the ‘oral clause’ is a bit… sticky.
I wonder if she had (or thought she had) CFS and the docs were “dismissive”. I’ve known more than one middle-aged woman who went full-on woo after such an incident. Even Britt Hermes was draw to Naturopathy after this sort of thing. The women I know started by dabbling and in a few years’ time they had gone over the edge and into the conspiracy abyss.
There was never a hint of that when she was a superstar of the ME/CFS community, though. Her appeal was always “At last, an outsider who takes us seriously!”
She never mentioned it when promising the world to the CFS community. She had previously been dabbling with the anti-vaxxers even before the wheels fell of the XMRV wagon.
I am guessing she was always a bit this way inclined and after her firing, courting the woosters was the only way she could get attention.
Mikovits: What Tony Fauci, Ian Lipkin and Harold Varmus did was pressure me to be silent and withdraw our manuscript. I refused again.
This is especially rich as Lipkin leaned over backwards to get Mikovits’ participation in the cross-laboratory attempt to replicate her XMRV claims. He had to overcome the skepticism of the other teams, and put his own reputation on the line reassuring everyone that he thought she was an honest good-faith researcher.
XMRV is also associated with cancers like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Many women with XMRV go on to have children with autism.
As noted in the last thread, Mikovits conceded in multiple interviews after the cross-laboratory replication attempt that “XMRV is not a human pathogen”. She agreed that the false positive was the result of contamination. In her 2014 presentation to AutismOne, she presented slides to show that her own blood samples from ME/CFS donors were 100% XMRV-free, and argued that the contamination had been committed by someone in Silverman’s laboratory.
I did not know that last part. (Mikovits really never got much on my radar until now, amazingly enough.)
She was more part of ERV’s beat, back in the Scienceblog era.
Smut Clyde: Oh boy do I remember that! I think that was the first full on knock-down drag-out science fight I’d seen and it was … epic.
I wonder what ERV is up to these days?
I’m wondering what happened to the dead-end Mikovits fan-bois who were doggedly defending her XMRV claims, in comment threads at ERV and at Virology and in the ME/CFS support forums.
Looks like she’s at Emory.
PSA:
Loose cloudflare. Really. Really, really. It is killing rank, reach, and relevence. And it is damn confusing. From ‘DDOS’ to 39 comments in a day??
IDK, It is so fucked that maybe only I don’t see any interaction here and others do. But, I think it is probably not that is the case..
The flying bonobo squad seem to have tuckered themselves out. Most of them probably don’t even know that there’s a new post.
It seems so. Could it really have been a hired russian troll-farm after all? Those silly Trumpsters, allways a’colludin.
On caching, I suppose it is not Cloudflare, per say, but something must be misconfigured somewhere — It is just really strange to see 15 comments, make a comment, and the result is a delivered snapshot with 13 comments. Come back an hour later and it might say 11. Grr.
At this point, I would guess that more than one caching scheme is going on and maybe something like wp-rocket is stepping on Cloudflare’s.
https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/236166048-Caching-Static-HTML-with-WordPress-WooCommerce
https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/200172516-Understanding-Cloudflare-s-CDN
Naturally, it would have to be fixed on their end if that is the cause of the asynchronization.
If this comment goes through normally, I guess Orac figured it out and all is well again.
check, check. Normal yet? If not, then why not just flip off DDoS protection or whatever or switch back to unicast under such light traffic? I’m sure I’m just being an annoying nat now, but it is really bugging me:
^^ I have but little of a clue about what all that means or that CF even respects caching settings in the header but:
https://redbot.org/?uri=https%3A%2F%2Frespectfulinsolence.com
Perhaps a solution that is not the simple one of loosing ‘anycast’ lies in one of these links:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Cache-Control
https://wpspeedmatters.com/caching-html-pages-at-the-edge-using-cloudflare/
peace
p.s. It is cute that the only plugin remaining is the one for frekkin emoji.
I turned off Cloudflare’s “under attack” mode on Saturday, after I was sure I wasn’t under DDoS attack. As long as the user experience is fine for the average user, I’m fine with it.
Well, I just made a successful, normal post down below.
Otherwise, I was going to suggest that maybe CF didn’t get the memo that you turned it off because it was laying around in a yet to be published stale cache somewhere. grins
I’m staggered by how many appear hard wired to believe this crap, its almost like they are being willfully stupid to make a point that’s too subtle for me to get.
And the amount of people whining about censorship cos a lot of platforms refuse to host this nonsense, they clearly have no idea what censorship really means.
It’s times like these where it becomes fully evident that half of the people are, in fact, below average intelligence.
It could be more or less than half depending on where the median falls.
In any case, the problem isn’t one of intelligence since the issues are not all that difficult to understand. Blame the motivated reasoning of a vocal minority that confuses and raises doubts of many outside their immediate circle. Indications are that those doubts are not sticky.
I don’t think it’s stupidity; medical conspiracy theories gain the most traction in people who are otherwise really smart. But I do think that it’s the way peoples’ brains are hard-wired; if you believe in a conspiracy theory, you get to avoid the stress of either looking inwardly or outwardly for the “real” answer, and instead you get to tell yourself that you’re right, no matter what, even if additional evidence is brought before you.
There’s been research** that shows that people may be more likely to do nothing when making decisions such as about vaccination which might be perceived as dangerous.( This probably wouldn’t apply to Covid- which is itself a danger.)
Other factors include personality qualities, wanting to be different from the herd, believing in freedom ( not being controlled by experts/ authorities) or purity as primary concerns. Education itself is not predictive .
** I’m sure Dorit or someone else here can quote the exact study
Yes, I cant remember who said this precisely, but the gist of it is, ‘People believe in conspiracies for the simple reason that they can’t face or do not want to face, the idea that there is no plan, no guiding hand and that life for the most part is random and that control is an illusion.’
Address the argument, rather than engage in character assassination.
Even a blind pig finds an acorn now and then.
This sort of ad hominem, genetic fallacy bullshit has infected much of your writing and like writing (such as from PZ Myers) for YEARS now, and it is beneath your intellect and your experience.
And NO, I am not defending this woman. To me, endorsing conspiracy theory is prima facie evidence that you do not know what you are talking about, cause conspiracies are too damned hard to maintain.
So don’t even go there.
You’re not even making any sense.🙄
Seconded.
“Even a blind pig finds an acorn now and then.”
Let us know when you’ve found one.
” beneath your intellect and your experience”
SRSLY: how could they tell?
Don’t you need intellect and experience to be able to judge who else has it?
What is a “genetic fallacy”? Is this some kind of DNA denialism that I’ve never encountered before?
A genetic fallacy is one where someone’s claims are dismissed or denied because of their source. If the claims are addressed and evidence against them is raised or demonstrated, then it’s not a fallacy. However, it is valid to say someone’s claims are likley (note that “likely”) wrong because they have a history of false, exaggerated or otherwise bad claims. My parents used to say that even known liars can tell the truth, but keep that bag of salt handy.
In other news…
According to Kim Rossi, Mikovits’ book is sold out on Amazon.
Grand old charlatan Null insists that Covid-19 doesn’t really kill: victims average over age 80 with two co-morbid conditions- they were already on the way out . So younger people and healthy oldsters like him shouldn’t worry. He plays Tucker Carson commentary on similar points.
Tell that to parents of babies and pre-teens who have died and families of young and middle-aged medical personnel, other essential workers and POC of all ages.
No wonder he’s banned by Facebook.
Woo-meisters need to insist that healthy living and supplements cure all,
An illness that currently has no treatment or vaccine is not conceivable in their narrow, twisted minds.
Null is so deep in denial, I am tempted to ask him about the weather in Khartoum.
It seems to be causing thrombotic disease so I’m starting to wonder if we’re missing cases in MIs/strokes that are not rolling in with classic COVID symptoms or history. In fact, the only reason anyone started talking about this aspect is that they were occurring in odd demographics in conjunction with the disease. What about that over-the-hill, overweight diabetic who goes to an “Open salons or I’ll shoot!” rally, gets a mild case a week or so afterward, but then has an MI and dies out in the sticks? There’s already talk that we may have had one here so I bet it’s the case everywhere…
Too bad you have to couch that interesting theory in a polarizing rant.
There’s something I’ve been thinking about. Putting it out here just because I have no where else to go with it (and putting on my bulletproof vest for the attacks sure to ensue) – has anyone heard / know about the theory that the virus attacks the heme molecule and displaced the iron, which results in 2 things: loss of ability to carry oxygen; and also, a bunch of permanently useless RBC’s. Has this been disproven, is it a ridiculous mode of action? And if it IS possible, 2 other thoughts:
1 – Since the body now responds by making more RBC’s, now we have too many RBC’s floating around, somehow causing the clots?
2 – This is not my own original idea, but then really sick patients might need whole blood to get oxygen- carrying RBC’s.
OK 3 points, – then they also need blood replacement – to get rid of all the excess RBC’s.
I’m now scared but won’t come back on until I can take the assault. I can hear it now – Sheila wants to bring back blood- letting! Haw haw haw haw haw
I’m not sure if that “polarizing rant” nonsense was aimed at me, but I’ll ask this – what can be more polarizing than a bunch of babies who can’t be without McDonald’s and KFC for a couple weeks walking around with loaded military weapons and invading a state capitol? Before you call me a gun-hater, I own and have built far better versions of those that these bozos were brandishing. The difference is I was trained to use them, trained others to use them, in war, and don’t need them to prove my manliness or whatever. If I had walked around on a camp in Iraq carrying a locked and loaded weapon, I would have got my ass chewed. If I was walking around with my hand on the grip and my finger on the trigger guard instead of having it slung over my back like every other normal human being on camp? I probably would have been laughed at, got written up, or worse. That was in a warzone where there were genuine threats running around all the time – there is simply no excuse for these pathetic military cosplayers’ behavior. Get over it.
As for the hematocrit, I haven’t seen it change much in any of our patients. We’ve seen some weird things with their leukocytes, though. One of the path guys was talking about odd things on peripheral smear but nothing like polycythemia. Of course, there is much we don’t yet know about this disease. This looks more like cytokine storm leads to DIC and prothrombic state – something we’ve seen with other diseases…
has anyone heard / know about the theory that the virus attacks the heme molecule and displaced the iron, which results in 2 things: loss of ability to carry oxygen; and also, a bunch of permanently useless RBC’s
There are a lot of hemoglobin molecules tucked into each RBC, each with four heme molecules. The theory does not explain how the virus manages to enter the RBCs, and when you think about how many would have to squeeze into each corpuscle to inactivate enough heme groups and affect oxygenation… no, it’s not viable.
That’s exactly what Mikovits was going on about, agreeing with the interviewer that you have a much better chance of avoiding serious disease from COVID-19 if you avoid GMOs, eat organic, etc.
Bah. I cook my GMOs with extra gluten. I’ve started doing Caspian littoral paleo – mainly caviar and barley beer, and the occasional roasted ox.
Now we’re seeing cases of what’s being called a COVID-related pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which as of this morning was identified as causing five fatalities in New York state, and after the NYSDOH alerted other public health departments, cases are being identified everywhere.
So much for “They’re just old people and sick people who are a burden anyway. Let’s throw them out of the boat so we can all go to Burger King again.” It’s your kids, people.
Meantime I’ll be having my first experience with telemedicine tomorrow in place of a followup visit with my PMD. It’s strange but every time I try to visualize him, I just keep seeing Andrew Cuomo.
I don’t have dog in this fight but just from observation, Ms Mikouits has stirred quite of bit of dust, which does lead me to believe some of what she is saying may be true, if she were just another crack pot this much ink (or electrons) would not be wasted on her or her claims, but “methinks they do protest too much” could be applied to this situation (I mean really who many internet videos are out there on conspiracy theories, which never get response. You know you’re over the target when you start taken flack.
I watched her video and did some checking and did find that Dr. Fauci is in fact earning money from several patents that were applied for during the time Ms. Mikouits is referring to and for the same things, now her complaint may be sour grapes but we are talking 100,000 of dollars and as with anything, you follow the money.
Her claim of have worked for Ruscetti 20 years is true, it is a parsing of words on the collaboration and picking nits.
As to her claim that she was arrested and put in jail is true but doesn’t it seem to be just a little curious that she was never charged with any crime, didn’t that raise any red flags for anyone who was researching the story. And since you brought up her arrest, did you think to search the affidavit for a search warrant and look to see what materials they were looking for and more importantly read the fact sheet on the grounds for the search warrant and who supplied the information and what the sources said/claimed (which were apparently not true since she wasn’t charged with a crime), they are viewable on line.
You also speculated that she was possibly fired from her job because her name disappeared from being a principal investigator, that is just speculation on your part, with just a few phone calls or emails this could have been proven or disproven, where is you research?
You also called her a racist for references to Chinese person and the virus, when in fact that New York infection did indeed come via Europe, (Cuomo called it the “European” virus just the other day).
You also derided her for telling people they shouldn’t wear a face mask, I believe that Dr. Fauci who was being interviewed by 60 minutes said that very same thing, “the general public should not wear face masks either”.
If what this woman says is not true and tinfoil hat stuff, why give her a public forum (New York Time, Washington Post, Retraction Watch, Real Clear Science etc)., the “Streisand effect”, if you are going to refute what she is claiming use actual facts not speculations and Ad Hominem attacks.
It’s not very intelligent to believe someone just because she kicked up a shitstorm. Andrew Wakefield kicked up a shitstorm, and he was definitely wrong. As for the rest, anyone who knows anything about how NIH grant awards work could easily figure out why she “had her grant taken away.” It’s common knowledge among scientists. Just because you don’t know it is why I tried to educate the public. Have you had an NIH grant? Have you ever applied for one? No? I didn’t think so.
That is because, if people knew they needed masks, there would have been blood in the streets during the initial panic because there were no masks to be had.
Thx, Obama. No, wait.
Their is a 60 minutes extra video on U-Tube with him explaining why people who are not in the medical field should not be wearing mask. It had nothing to do with shortages, but with the people who are not trained in to how to use a mask (ie improper alignment, touching the face, eyes and just the ineffectivness of the mask themselves.
You actually believe the American Medical Association can take away medical licenses?
I posted this earlier, but you must have missed it: https://www.king5.com/article/news/verify/verify-the-plandemic-documentary-is-full-of-misinformation/507-95caed4e-7a95-4452-ba7f-98cd0442c9e9
Holy run-on sentence! You have an odd bar for determining truthfulness of claims based solely upon the response they receive. As for the rest of your rant, you certainly do sound as though you have a dog in this fight.
“According to Kim Rossi, Mikovits’ book is sold out on Amazon.”
Briefly it was listed as the #1 Amazon bestseller, but now it has dropped to #11, well behind “My First Learn to Write Workbook” and is being closely pressed by “If Animals Kissed Goodnight” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”. You have to wonder about how Amazon top-sellers are determined. Maybe there’s a bigger market than I’d figured for hardback conspiracy books going for $35.29 a copy.
It’ll be interesting to see if “Plague of Conspiracies” makes it onto the N.Y. Times bestseller list (I checked hardcover nonfiction but maybe should have been looking the fiction list). If it doesn’t make the Times list we’ll know why, won’t we?
I just received you post, rebuttal. so much for discussion on an intellectual/factual level. No where did I say I believed Ms Mikovits, I was just pointing out that for some reason some of the scientific community has chosen this person as the object of their anger and hostility and has caused more people to view the video (the Streisand effect) and question the prevailing science, every conspiracy theory has some basic truths, but you chose to address the minutia in my post.
Often principals are replaced, in law, lead attorneys are regularly replaced and not for nefarious reason as you suggested she was. In researching the grant,I found she never had her grant taken away and she was on replaced for one year (even Lombardi bio reflects that fact).
Again I don’t really care about the video or her. but if you are going to expose someone, well researched facts not suppositions or beliefs are the scientific, legally and morally the best way.
As to your argument of Wakefield, it took Lancet 12 years to final retract that study by that time the damage had been done. Think how many studies that are used to shape opinion and public policy now will be retracted and disproven in 12 years. How many billions of dollars did governments waste trying to conform to Diederick Sapel “research”.
Your stated idea that “anyone who knows anything about how NIH grants awards could easily figure out why she “had her grant taken away”, is in itself a conspiracy theory.
Again you could have researched all this and proven Mikovits is a fraud but you choose to take the easy way out.
“Often principals are replaced, in law, lead attorneys are regularly replaced and not for nefarious reason as you suggested she was. In researching the grant,I found she never had her grant taken away and she was on replaced for one year (even Lombardi bio reflects that fact).”
and: “Your stated idea that “anyone who knows anything about how NIH grants awards could easily figure out why she “had her grant taken away”, is in itself a conspiracy theory.”
Did you read past this sentence in the above article, or did you read this sentence in the above article: “There’s a tool that those of us who apply for government research grants know about called NIH RePORTER. It’s a searchable database of all NIH grants ever awarded going back around 20 years.”
It is not a conspiracy when there is a searchable database of the timeline.
Mikovits has a history (she tends to make stuff up), and for some reason a following. It is amazing that you do not know this. I recall her being discussed on the This Week in Virology podcast, and the accompanying blog. Apparently her followers are not nice people. Here are couple of Virology blog posts of that era, try reading them:
https://www.virology.ws/2011/09/27/trust-science-not-scientists/
https://www.virology.ws/2011/09/29/admit-when-you-are-wrong
@ScienceMom
My friend said to me she reminded her of her cousin who had some mental disorder or other. Don’t know much about psychological disorders but it could a lot of things.