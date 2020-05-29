Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller publish another terrible “vaxxed/unvaxxed” study

I was looking back at the blog and my blog posts over the last few months and noticed that the last time I wrote anything that wasn’t about COVID-19 was on March 16. I had been feeling that I needed a break from the unrelentingly depressing news about SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pandemic it’s causing, and all the quackery, bad science, and conspiracy theories that it’s provoked and continues to provoke, including the unholy alliance between COVID-19 deniers and the antivaccine movement. Oddly enough, yesterday I was made aware of the publication of a study that in this age of over a hundred thousand Americans dead from a pandemic seems almost quaint by comparison. It is, however, nonetheless still important because it’s yet another example of antivaxxers promoting a favorite myth of theirs, namely that unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children (spoiler: they aren’t) because, of course, they believe that vaccines are toxic brews of horrible chemicals and DNA and tissue from aborted fetuses and therefore cause autism and every manner of chronic health problem, thus making our children the “sickest generation” (another spoiler: they aren’t). Yes, it’s another “vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study,” and it’s just as bad as every other antivax “vaxxed vs. unvaxxed” study out there, but superficially better in appearance. Hilariously, it’s by two antivaxxers whom we’ve met before, Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller.

When you sample “integrative pediatrics”

The study is published in—of course!—an open access journal, SAGE Open Medicine, and is entitled Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. Before I get into just how awful this paper is, let’s look at it as presented. Then we’ll look at its methodological flaws and the history of horrible science from its two authors, both of whom fancy themselves epidemiologists. The study is a retrospective study examining patients taken from three different pediatrics practices. The medical practices are not identified, but you can bet with a high degree of confidence that they are very likely “integrative medicine” or “integrative pediatrics” practices, possibly even pure quack practices, because no reputable pediatrics practice would be willing to work with known antivaxxers, unless, of course, they were deceived into thinking that Hooker and Miller were actual reputable researchers, which they most definitely are not. Personally, if I might be allowed to speculate, I’m pretty sure that one practice is likely to have been Dr. Paul Thomas’ practice, as he a rising star in the antivaccine movement and has discussed doing a “vaxxed/unvaxxed” study using his practice. On the other hand, he’s already working with another antivaccine pseudoscientist, James Lyons-Weiler, on a highly dubious vaxxed/unvaxxed study; so it’s possible that he wouldn’t collaborate with Hooker and Miller. Other possibilities come to mind, including—of course!—“Dr. Bob” Sears, Dr. Jay Gordon, Dr. David Brownstein (in my area, although he’s not a pediatrician), or possibly Dr. Larry Palevsky. I guess it really doesn’t matter that much.

Convenience sample = non-generalizable

So what we have here is a sample that’s known as a “convenience sample,” which means that, instead of trying to study a wide variety of subjects who collectively are likely to be more representative of the general population, the investigators take a sample that’s easy to reach. Typical examples include: one’s school, a local business, a workplace, etc. Obviously, Hooker and Miller had contacts with three practices who were willing to give them access to deidentified data on their patients from their electronic health records. Of course, there are multiple obvious disadvantages of using convenience samples, the main one being that they are rarely representative of the general population and therefore cannot be generalized. Others include bias and over/underrepresentation of the population. Basically, no matter how you analyze a convenience sample, you can’t generalize it to the larger population. (Of course, none of this has stopped antivax Twitter from going wild over this study as “proving” that unvaccinated children are healthier and less likely to develop autism.)

Another problem with convenience sampling:

Perhaps the biggest problem with convenience sampling is dependence. Dependent means that the sample items are all connected to each other in some way. This dependency interferes with statistical analysis. Most hypothesis tests (e.g. the t-test or chi-square test) and statistics (e.g. the standard error of measurement), have an underlying assumption of random selection, which you do not have. Perhaps most problematic is the fact that p-values produced for convenience samples can be very misleading.

So let’s dig in.

Lead with antivaccine tropes

Hooker and Miller start out with an introduction that’s full of assumptions that there is a scientific controversy over whether vaccines cause or increase the risk of autism, sudden infant death syndrome, ear infections,. and chronic health conditions such as asthma. (They don’t, but this is an antivax paper.) For instance, they cite the execrable “vaxxed/unvaxxed study” by Anthony Mawson. True, they do admit that Mawson’s study was at a high risk of bias and only looked at parent-reported outcomes as a justification for doing their own crapyp study, but in reality Mawson’s study barely qualified as a “study” rather than a dubious Internet survey, leading to this carefully reworded antivax talking point:

The medical community does in general acknowledge that vaccination is not without health risks, including death.6 However, it is widely purported that these side effects or “adverse events” are extremely rare and justified compared to the overall benefit of vaccination.7 There have been very few studies reported where health effects of the US infant and childhood vaccination schedule have been assessed. This is in part based on ethical concerns of withholding vaccination from an unvaccinated control group within such a study.8 Indeed, this precludes the use of double-blinded placebo studies on vaccine health effects, and even in clinical trials an earlier version of the same vaccine is often used as the placebo control for the newly tested vaccine.

Basically, Hooker and Miller are bemoaning that it’s unethical to do a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of unvaccinated children versus vaccinated children. (For those for whom it’s not mind-numbingly obvious, such a study is considered incredibly unethical because the control group would be left vulnerable to the common vaccine-preventable diseases that the current vaccine schedule targets, thus meaning there would be no clinical equipoise, and resoundingly so.) They’re also full of crap with that last sentence. Previous versions of vaccines are often used as controls for clinical trials of new vaccines for the same disease, but they are not placebo controls. The point of doing studies comparing a new vaccine versus the old version is to make sure that it is, at the very least, not inferior to the old. These are called non-inferiority trials. What oblivious peer reviewer didn’t catch this and correct it? In any event, the introduction is full of cleverly phrased (so as not to trigger peer reviewers to call them out on it) antivaccine tropes and talking points.

Confounders? We don’t need to control for no stinking confounders!

So let’s get into the study itself. Basically, it’s a retrospective cohort study examining patients from the three practices through de-identified data taken from the practices’ electronic medical records. The hypothesis, apparently, is that vaccination prior to one year of age will result in the adverse health outcomes studied as the dependent variables: developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. Consequently, the first analysis involved two cohorts: patients vaccinated before age 1 plus 15 days (to capture the vaccines recommended at one year by the CDC) and those who didn’t receive any vaccines before age 1. Note that even one vaccine before age 1 counted in the vaccinated group.

The authors then did a quartile analysis in which the number of vaccine doses received prior to 1 year of age was calculated as the number of times an ICD-9 or ICD-10 code for vaccination was recorded in the patient’s EMR. I will give Hooker and Miller credit for resisting one common antivaccine tendency, namely to count polyvalent vaccines as more than one vaccine; e.g., to count MMR as three vaccines, measles, mumps, and rubella. Instead, they state, “Tetanus–diphtheria–acellular pertussis (TdaP) and MMR, among other combination vaccinations, were counted as one vaccine, although they consist of three vaccines in a single injection.” There was also a red flag here for me,”Due to differences in recording practices among the participating pediatricians, no attempts were made in this study to differentiate between the types of vaccines administered to these infants. In addition, due to unavailability of the type of vaccine given in each visit in one of the medical practices, temporal relationships between specific vaccines and diagnoses were not taken into account.” Really? This is rather important. Also, why a quartile design, instead of just using the number of vaccines received as a continuous variable? Would it be…uncharitable…of me to suspect that an analysis done that way found no correlations?

In any case, at this point I was a bit confused. They call this a cohort study, but in reality it sounds like a case-control study:

This study employed a cohort study design with strata for medical practice, year of birth and gender. Cases were evaluated against non-cases for an association between vaccination status and the different health conditions considered using a conditional logistic regression model. SAS® University Edition was used for statistical analyses with relationships deemed significant at p < 0.05 without correction for the number of statistical tests performed.

A case-control study “compares patients who have a disease or outcome of interest (cases) with patients who do not have the disease or outcome (controls), and looks back retrospectively to compare how frequently the exposure to a risk factor is present in each group to determine the relationship between the risk factor and the disease,” which is sure what the description above sounds like. Of course, a retrospective cohort study looks at a cohort of individuals exposed to a common risk factor and compares them to a cohort not exposed and then looks at differences in the prevalence of the condition of interest, which is what they sound as though they are actually doing. I guess it’s just of a piece with Brian Hooker’s seeming confusion of cohort and case-control study methodology, which goes back to his execrable “reanalysis” that claimed to find that the MMR vaccine greatly increased the risk of autism in African-American boys.

Hooker and Miller started out with 16,696 patients in the three pediatrics practices, and winnowed them down thusly:

It’s also striking to note that 30.9% of the patients received no vaccinations prior to one year of age, which makes this an amazingly unrepresentative sample.

Here’s what Hooker and Miller claim to have found:

Vaccination before 1 year of age was associated with increased odds of developmental delays (OR = 2.18, 95% CI 1.47–3.24), asthma (OR = 4.49, 95% CI 2.04–9.88) and ear infections (OR = 2.13, 95% CI 1.63–2.78). In a quartile analysis, subjects were grouped by number of vaccine doses received in the first year of life. Higher odds ratios were observed in Quartiles 3 and 4 (where more vaccine doses were received) for all four health conditions considered, as compared to Quartile 1. In a temporal analysis, developmental delays showed a linear increase as the age cut-offs increased from 6 to 12 to 18 to 24 months of age (ORs = 1.95, 2.18, 2.92 and 3.51, respectively). Slightly higher ORs were also observed for all four health conditions when time permitted for a diagnosis was extended from ⩾ 3 years of age to ⩾ 5 years of age.

They compared this to the odds ratio of head injury, which they believed would be unrelated to vaccination and, in their analysis, was not. Looking at their analysis, I find it interesting that there was no increased risk of GI disorders associated with vaccines (contrary, of course, to Andrew Wakefield’s original claims that the MMR vaccine was associated with autism and GI disorders) but that there was an association when the quartile analysis was performed.

There are at least two issues with this study that tell me it is, more or less, meaningless. The first is clearly demonstrated in the “Conclusions” section of the abstract:

In this study, which only allowed for the calculation of unadjusted observational associations, higher ORs were observed within the vaccinated versus unvaccinated group for developmental delays, asthma and ear infections. Further study is necessary to understand the full spectrum of health effects associated with childhood vaccination.

And:

The findings in this study must be weighed against the strengths and limitations of the available data and study design, which only allowed for the calculation of unadjusted observational associations.

Note the word “unadjusted.” That means that the analysis was not adjusted for confounders and there were likely many confounders. Of course, this glaring defect in the study is not unexpected from Brian Hooker, who is known for having bragged that he valued “simplicity” in statistics. For example, here’s what he said about his “reanalysis” of the Atlanta data regarding MMR safety, the “reanalysis” that claimed to find a large increase in the risk of autism associated with MMR vaccination in African-American boys:

I think that in statistics simplicity is elegance. And I’m not really that smart; so I like to do simple, easy things rather than much more intellectually challenging things. So I did the simplest, most straightforward analysis, which is a Chi Squared analysis…

As I’ve said many times, in statistics and epidemiology, the simplest, most straightforward analysis is often—if not usually—not the correct analysis. Given how many other differences there are between children (and their families) who are not vaccinated or who are undervaccinated, not even bothering to control for potential confounders will inevitably produce spurious associations. Here’s another example: “No covariates were considered in this model due to the lack of availability of relevant maternal and birth data.” Without those data to use as the basis to control for confounders, Hooker and Miller’s analysis is, at best, preliminary.

For example, in the case of ear infections, there is definitely an association between health seeking behaviors and the diagnosis of ear infections. Because most ear infections resolve on their own, it’s not hard to imagine that parents who don’t vaccinate their children are less likely to take their children to the pediatrician for symptoms of an ear infection, opting instead to treat their children “wholistically.” Similarly, before school, such parents are less likely to have their children evaluated for developmental delay. Now here’s the interesting thing. Take a look at this passage:

The three participating medical practices recommended that all children go to well-child visits regardless of whether they were receiving vaccines. However, none of the practices kept data on the frequency of visits. If more vaccinated than unvaccinated children showed up at these check-ups, this would be indicative of a difference in healthcare-seeking behavior and could lead to more diagnoses in the group that was seen by the practitioner more often. There was a higher proportion of unvaccinated children in the overall sample as compared to those who were included in the main analysis, which could be indicative of divergent healthcare-seeking behavior.

Of course, all three practices have EMRs. Each practice knows how many times each child was seen in the practice and for what complaint(s)/indications(s). The information is there, right in the EMRs! This tells me that Hooker and Miller intentionally chose not to control for healthcare seeking behavior, suggesting to me that they knew that doing so would likely have eliminated or greatly decreased their reported associations. Of course, we know from Hooker’s history that he’s not big on controlling for potential confounders.

Other deficiencies

A number of other serious defects and deficiencies in this study are apparent. One is that the definition of GI disorders is rather vague. Also, the vaccinated group included children who were undervaccinated, and it’s unclear whether children who received their first vaccination after age one continued to be counted as “unvaccinated.” And, again, there was no attempt to control for potential confounders. That can’t be repeated enough.

I also can’t help but note this:

Other diagnoses, including autism and ADD/ADHD, were considered for assessment. However, insufficient numbers of cases existed among the practices to complete a rigorous statistical analysis.

Anyone want to bet that they looked at these, but their were no significant differences in prevalence associated with vaccination status, no matter how hard they tried to slice and dice the data?

Hooker, Miller, and red flags

I’ve already discussed Brian Hooker a bit. Basically, he’s a biochemical engineer who now fancies himself an epidemiologist. (Unfortunately for him, he’s an incredibly incompetent one.) Those of you familiar with the antivaccine conspiracy theory propaganda film disguised as a documentary VAXXED will remember that Hooker was the one who ensnared a disgruntled CDC scientist named William Thompson by befriending him and then betraying him by recording their phone conversations without Thompson’s knowledge, later giving the recordings to Andrew Wakefield and other antivaxxers. Thus was born the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory that posits that the CDC “knew” that the MMR vaccine causes autism but covered up the data showing the association.

Neil Z. Miller is the perfect “collaborator” for Hooker, as he, too, fancies himself an epidemiologist, too. I’ve catalogued his offenses against science on numerous occasions, usually teamed up with computer scientist Gary S. Goldman. For instance, Miller has tried to correlate a higher number of vaccines on vaccine schedules of various countries with increased infant mortality, but his analyses were so incompetent as to be risible. He’s also tried to “show” that administering multiple vaccines at a single visit increases the risk of death or an adverse reaction. It as yet another epically awful study.

I also can’t help but notice the institutional review board (IRB) that approved this study: Simpson University, a Christian university, where Hooker is faculty. I note that there is no medical school associated with the university, although there is a nursing school and an undergraduate program in biology. There are no advanced graduate programs in biology or medicine other than psychology. Brian Hooker himself is the department chair of the Department of Biology, which only teaches undergraduates. Unsurprisingly, not a single person sits on the Simpson University IRB who appears qualified to do clinical research or epidemiology. Quelle surprise!

Antivaxxers love this study

Unsurprisingly, antivaxxers love this study. The wandering band of antivaccine propagandists at that wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Age of Autism touted a press release from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s antivaccine propaganda group Children’s Health Defense. Meanwhile, Jennifer Margulis, another rising star in the antivaccine movement who strenuously denies she’s antivaccine, posted a laudatory article Health Outcomes in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children, in which she cited a naturopath and took the article at face value, completely ignoring what a piece of crap it is from a methodological standpoint, claiming:

I need to pause for a moment and point out the obvious: This is not about being pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. Those labels are short-sighted and misleading. Whether you vaccinate your children according to the current CDC schedule, choose to follow a more relaxed and gentler vaccine schedule, or do no vaccines, we are all on the same side: pro-kid, pro-health, and pro-vaccine safety.

No. No, we’re not on the same side. Antivaxxers might think they are “pro-kid, pro-health, and pro-vaccine safety,” but they’re not. It’s easy enough to prove that their claims not to be “antivaccine” and that they are “pro-vaccine safety” are nonsense by asking a simple question: “Which vaccine(s) do you consider sufficiently safe and effective to recommend generally for children without a medical contraindication to vaccination?” You’ll either get crickets, a lot of tap dancing around the question, or any excuse not to provide a direct answer to the question.

It’s important to remember that this study is just more fodder for antivaccine propaganda. It is already popping all over antivaccine social media. Antivaxxers don’t care that it’s a study of a convenience sample, that it doesn’t bother to control for even the most obvious confounders, that it is a raging stinky dumpster fire of a study, that the “investigators” who published it have a long history of incredibly bad science with respect to vaccines. They just want more disinformation to demonize vaccines and thereby cast doubt upon their safety and efficacy.