The Surgisphere debacle

Looking at the science versus the hype, I’ve been predicting for at least a couple of months now that hydroxychloroquine, a drug commonly used to treat malaria that also has immunomodulatory properties that make it useful for treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, will probably turn out to be ineffective against COVID-19, all the hype notwithstanding. I’ve often pointed out that the prior probability of hydroxychloroquine being effective based on what we’ve known is quite low given that its antiviral activity in cell culture has never successfully translated to antiviral activity in humans and that the claims for “miracle cures” of COVID-19 victims such as Rio Giardinieri, Jim Santilli, and Karen Whitsett, due to the drug just don’t stand up to scrutiny. In any case, my position has always been that the hype over hydroxychloroquine far outweighs any promise that it might have and that its effectiveness is likely to be very low or zero (more likely zero). Nonetheless, a “brave maverick” French scientist named Didier Raoult, grifting doctors (including Dr. Mehmet Oz), and Donald Trump with his sycophants, toadies, and lackeys have hyped the drug relentlessly and, as observational study after observational study has been published failing to find even a hint of a signal of benefit, also attacking the studies.
So it was with a study in The Lancet that was published two weeks ago that I wrote about that’s now been retracted. The study used data from a company called Surgisphere, and issues with data transparency after questions were raised about the study led to its retraction. Interestingly, as the Lancet paper was retracted, the New England Journal of Medicine published the first randomized controlled clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis against COVID-19, which turned out to be, unsurprisingly, entirely negative.
Surgisphere: A company with no history of huge projects
The Lancet study using Surgisphere data caused a big splash two weeks ago (which, as with all things during this pandemic, seems like ancient history now) because it was the largest observational study yet published and found that there was not only no benefit from hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (Didier Raoult’s favored combination) in COVID-19 patients but higher mortality and a lot more dangerous cardiac arrhythmias. At this point, I have to express a mea culpa. At the time, I thought the study was pretty solid. It might still be pretty solid, or it might be fraudulent. We can’t tell, for reasons I’ll get into in a moment. (An addendum with a link to this post will be added to my original post.) I wasn’t alone, either. A clinical trialist far more experienced and eminent than I also thought the Surgisphere study was well done, to the point where he suggested that doing randomized clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 might now be unethical because there was no longer clinical equipoise (genuine uncertainty over whether the treatment was better than placebo):
As a result of concerns raised by this study, the World Health Organization suspended its hydroxychloroquine study to analyze safety data, although the suspension was brief and the study was resumed earlier this week. To say that the study caused quite a stir, with hydroxychloroquine believers attacking it nonstop, is an understatement. It also turns out that the Lancet paper wasn’t the only paper using Surgisphere data that was retracted. The New England Journal of Medicine also retracted a Surgisphere paper that had reported no correlation between the use of angiotensin-converting–enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) and increased risk of death.
So where did Dr. Topol, others, and myself go wrong? Basically, we took the description of Surgisphere’s dataset, which is massive and reported observations on over 96,000 patients. As questions were raised about the dataset, Surgisphere was—shall we say?—less than transparent about its data. This led to the editor of The Lancet saying:
The main criticisms of the study are summarized in this article by Dr. James Todaro. Before I continue, I do have to mention that, based on his Twitter feed and other writings, I do know that Dr. Todaro definitely has a quacky vibe about him and is definitely a hydroxychloroquine believer, and he’s also a managing partner of a cryptocurrency company. Indeed, this New York Times article notes that he has a connection to Didier Raoult, who allowed him to post one of his original studies on Twitter two days before it went live on the preprint server. His Twitter feed also mentions that he’s co-authored pro-hydroxychloroquine piece entitled pro-HCQ piece called An Effective Treatment for Coronavirus.
So why am I citing him, given that he’s clearly very invested in proving that hydroxychloroquine is effective against COVID-19? Because on this one issue, his was the most detailed deconstruction of what’s wrong with Surgisphere and the Lancet study. That’s the difference between the cultists and me. I’ll change my mind if they present new information that checks out when I dig into it. It’s also a lesson that a believer’s skepticism when examining something he disagrees with will always be far more rigorous than when looking at a study that goes against what he currently believes. Think of it as a somewhat embarrassing reminder to myself (coupled, perhaps, with a bit of self-flagellation) to remain humble in the future and not to be too fast to dismiss criticisms coming from even the cultists.
First, Dr. Todaro notes that Surgisphere is a dodgy organization:
Based on the Lancet study, it [Surgisphere] must be a very large, sophisticated network indeed to have partnered with hundreds of hospitals worldwide with the capability of retrieving detailed patient data in real-time.
One would expect a multinational database such as this to be a treasure trove coveted by researchers. Strangely, this is not so. Surgisphere has a razor thin folder of contributions to past publications. Besides the Lancet publication, Surgisphere’s only other peer-reviewed publication is one entitled Cardiovascular, Drug Therapy, and Mortality in Covid-19 that was published on May 1, 2020 in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The Research section of Surgisphere’s website features twenty-three “Case Studies from Around the World” as evidence of their prior work and product features. The vast majority of these “case studies” lack scientific substance and actually consist of short letters, press releases or potential use-cases for its database.
Dr. Todaro also noted that Surgisphere has only five employees, only one of whom, Dr. Sapan Desai, has a medical degree, while the remaining four are mainly business and marketing people, three of whom had joined the company only two months prior to publication of the Lancet paper. Also highly suspicious is the fact that Surgisphere blocked its website from the Wayback Machine at Archive.org, so that no one could check what the website looked like in the past. As Dr. Todaro points out:
There are primarily two ways for companies to hide internet histories. First, they can insert special codes into their websites to hide from the Wayback Machine’s automated crawlers. Secondly, companies can request the removal of their historical snapshots, but there’s no guarantee the Internet Archive will honor these requests. Both of these practices are highly unusual and almost exclusively used for obscuring nefarious activities.
Another story states that Surgisphere has eleven employees. The discrepancy likely derives from Dr. Todaro’s reliance mainly on LinkedIn profiles to find Surgisphere employees. Whichever number is correct, though, Surgisphere is clearly a small company, way too small and lacking in the necessary expertise to have built a database like the one it describes. It also started out primarily as a medical textbook company and has a history of submitting fake reviews to Amazon.com:
Reviews of the company’s products on Amazon are polarized, and a handful of positive reviews that appeared to impersonate actual physicians were removed when those doctors complained to Amazon. Kimberli S. Cox, a breast surgical oncologist based in Arizona, tells The Scientist that she was one of several practicing physicians who in 2008 discovered five-star reviews next to names that were identical or very similar to their own, that they had not written. She and her colleagues successfully persuaded Amazon to take the reviews down.
In the same story, Dr. Desai promises that there will be an independent third party audit of Surgisphere’s data. (Spoiler: There hasn’t been and won’t be.)
Todaro also notes that there are a number of Surgisphere subsidiaries that appear to have little or no substance:
A deeper dive into Surgisphere reveals three subsidiary companies: Surgical Outcomes Collaborative, Vascular Outcomes and Quartz Clinical. On each of the homepages of these three websites, the Surgisphere copyright is publicly visible near the bottom of the page.
Surgical Outcomes Collaborative has almost no internet history and the page does not appear in the Internet Archive until 2019, in which it just redirects to the webpage for Vascular Outcomes.
A search of https://vascularoutcomes.com in the Internet Archive returns one snapshot from December 2019. The snapshot shows a webpage that is largely similar to that of Surgical Outcomes Collaborative and does not include any details about a team or published research.
Similarly, Quartz Clinical, another healthcare data analytics branch of Surgisphere, also appears to be devoid of published research and without a publicly visible team.
Each of the company webpages above provide a LinkedIn link. Instead of showing company profiles with track records, however, the links all direct to the profile of just one person, Dr. Sapan Desai.
As Dr. Todaro points out, forming partnerships with dozens of hospitals, setting up a system to format, extract, and analyze data from electronic medical records that use many different EMR platforms and many different languages would be an incredibly difficult, if not insurmountable, task for a large multidisciplinary team with statisticians, computer programmers, etc. over many months, never mind the claim by Surgisphere that it is using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Even more oddly, the “get in touch with us” link redirected to strange WordPress template for cryptocurrency, at least before the company changed the link. Meanwhile, Dr. Desai has 39 publications over the last five years (which is quite good, almost eight publications a year), but none of them other than the COVID-19 papers used Surgisphere data, while Surgisphere itself won’t even specify which hospitals or countries contribute to its database; only continents are specified.
Data inconsistencies and implausibility
There are also oddities and inconsistencies in the dataset reported. The first of these was discovered in Australia, because Australia is unique in that it is both a continent and a country:
Australia is unique because it is both a country and continent, which makes data obfuscation more challenging. Thus, it is no surprise that false data was first discovered in Australia. The Guardian reported yesterday that the number of COVID-19 deaths included in the Lancet study for Australia exceeded the total nationally recorded number of COVID-19 deaths. The Lancet study reported 73 deaths from the continent of Australia, but records show that Australia had only a total of 67 COVID-19 deaths by April 21. When confronted with this inconsistency, the lead author of the study, Dr. Mandeep Mehra, admitted the error but dismissed it as simply a single hospital that was accidentally designated to the wrong continent.
The data from North America are also suspect, noting that Surgisphere reported on 63,315 COVID-19 cases out of the estimated 66,000 cases that had been recorded up to the concluding date of the study, a percentage that defies imagination and would require the company to have relationships with nearly every hospital in North America, asking:
Are we to believe that Surgisphere truly had relationships and data exchange agreements with 559 hospitals in the USA, Canada and Mexico that captured detailed patient records for 63,315 COVID-19 patients out of a total of 66,000 patients? These figures do not even include the 2,230 patients with COVID-19 who did not meet the inclusion criteria, meaning that Surgisphere is claiming they have patient data on even a greater number than 63,315 patients.
Another story on the controversy notes:
The Scientist has reached out to some of the largest health systems in the states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic to inquire whether they participated, but could not find any that did.
Instead, a number of hospitals confirmed that they did not contribute data, namely, New Jersey health systems RJWBarnabas Health, Cooper Health, and Atlantic Health System; NYC Health + Hospitals and NYU Langone in New York; and Illinois-based health systems Rush and Advocate Health Care.
When I read that, I started thinking that Surgisphere sounds scammier and scammier with every bit of new information I learn about it. I should have sensed it when I read the paper (yet another mea culpa). Indeed, in this story, someone actually comes right out and says it:
Peter Ellis, the chief data scientist of Nous Group, an international management consultancy that does data integration projects for government departments, expressed concern that Surgisphere database was “almost certainly a scam”.
“It is not something that any hospital could realistically do,” he said. “De-identifying is not just a matter of knocking off the patients’ names, it is a big and difficult process. I doubt hospitals even have capability to do it appropriately. It is the sort of thing national statistics agencies have whole teams working on, for years.”
Indeed, Surgisphere’s response to the criticisms of its studies seems fantastical for company with only at most 11 employees:
Making disparate EHR systems talk to one another is a well-known industry challenge. Surgisphere’s QuartzClinical data analytics platform serves, for us, as a template for aggregating and consolidating disparate data into our queryable registry. Our customers export deidentified data from their EHRs in a format Surgisphere defines. This becomes our data dictionary, and it ensures our registry information can be compared apples to apples across our 1,200 customers. Surgisphere does not reconcile languages or coding systems.
We take data security very seriously. Surgisphere is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified. ISO 27001:2013 is a strict data security and data integrity validation. Mandatory audits happen at least four times a year, and everything from data acquisition to data reporting is independently reviewed by an external third-party auditor. Surgisphere has passed all of its prior audits with no major or minor nonconformities.
We also take data privacy very seriously. Our registry is an aggregation of customers who use our QuartzClinical data platform. Our strong privacy standards are a major reason that hospitals trust Surgisphere and we have been able to collect data from over 1,200 institutions across 46 countries. While our data use agreements with these institutions prevents us from sharing patient level data or customer names, we are able to complete appropriate analyses and share aggregate findings to the wider scientific community.
We’re apparently supposed to believe that a tiny company with little evidence of having employees with the expertise to undertake such a massive project can do all this, and we’re just supposed to trust it because, conveniently, its claimed data use agreements don’t let it allow third parties to see the raw data in the database, all while no one can seem to find a single hospital that admits to contributing to Surgisphere’s database.
Finally, data reported from Africa that would have required sophisticated patient monitoring technology and electronic medical records. Specifically, obtaining data on the incidence of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation on that scale is highly implausible, as scientists signing an open letter pointed out. (As an aside, I must admit that I was too dismissive of that letter at first, another mea culpa that I must mention.)
From “expressions of concern” to retractions
The issues and questions described above ultimately led The Lancet and NEJM to publish “expressions of concern” over the Surgisphere papers earlier this week.
The NEJM wrote, for instance:
This retrospective study used data drawn from an international database that included electronic health records from 169 hospitals on three continents. Recently, substantive concerns have been raised about the quality of the information in that database. We have asked the authors to provide evidence that the data are reliable. In the interim and for the benefit of our readers, we are publishing this Expression of Concern about the reliability of their conclusions.
The Lancet’s expression of concern was very similar:
Important scientific questions have been raised about data reported in the paper by Mandeep Mehra et al—Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis1—published in The Lancet on May 22, 2020. Although an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by the authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected very shortly, we are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention. We will update this notice as soon as we have further information.
Two days later, both papers were retracted at the request of the majority of authors. The NEJM explanation read:
Because all the authors were not granted access to the raw data and the raw data could not be made available to a third-party auditor, we are unable to validate the primary data sources underlying our article, “Cardiovascular Disease, Drug Therapy, and Mortality in Covid-19.”1 We therefore request that the article be retracted.
And The Lancet provides more detail:
After publication of our Lancet Article,1 several concerns were raised with respect to the veracity of the data and analyses conducted by Surgisphere Corporation and its founder and our co-author, Sapan Desai, in our publication. We launched an independent third-party peer review of Surgisphere with the consent of Sapan Desai to evaluate the origination of the database elements, to confirm the completeness of the database, and to replicate the analyses presented in the paper.
Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, client contracts, and the full ISO audit report to their servers for analysis as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements. As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review and therefore notified us of their withdrawal from the peer-review process.
We always aspire to perform our research in accordance with the highest ethical and professional guidelines. We can never forget the responsibility we have as researchers to scrupulously ensure that we rely on data sources that adhere to our high standards. Based on this development, we can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources. Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted.
Interestingly, three of the four authors signed this statement. The author hwho didn’t? Surprise! Surprise! It was Dr. Desai, founder of Surgisphere. Oddly enough, though, Dr. Desai did sign the statement asking NEJM to retract.
Lessons from the Surgisphere debacle
I’m furious over this debacle. First, I’m furious at myself (and more than a bit ashamed) for not having sniffed out how dubious Surgisphere was right from the start. I even recall having nagging misgivings as I perused the Surgisphere website, thinking that the website didn’t really provide much information or evidence for how its database was used and that it all seemed a bit…off. (I ignored them.)
Equally, I’m furious at the authors of these papers, the academics who collaborated with Dr. Desai and Surgisphere. To put a paper like this together with such a collaborator would require one of two things. Either they were so hands-off the data analysis as to have been totally irresponsible, or, if they weren’t, they should have gleaned from interacting with Dr. Desai that Surgisphere’s database was too good to be true and that Dr. Desai has no background that would suggest he could so such a sophisticated analysis.
Here’s how they describe the relative contributions of each author in the retracted manuscript:
The study was conceived and designed by MRM and ANP. Acquisition of data and statistical analysis of the data were supervised and performed by SSD. MRM drafted the manuscript and all authors participated in critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content. MRM and ANP supervised the study. All authors approved the final manuscript and were responsible for the decision to submit for publication.
[MRM = Mandeep R. Mehra, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and Harvard Medical School; ANP = Amit N. Patel, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Utah and HCA Research Institute, Nashville; SSD = Sapan S. Desai.]
Here’s another place where I went wrong. I should have sussed out that the number of authors was too small for an undertaking of this magnitude. Where are the statisticians, for instance? Drs. Mehra and Frank Ruschitzka (the latter of whom isn’t even mentioned above, making me wonder why he was included as an author of the manuscript) are a cardiologists. Dr. Amit Patel is a cardiothoracic surgeon who studies stem cell therapy for congestive heart failure. (Damn, why didn’t I look into their backgrounds more?) In any event, another red flag is the bit about the statistical analysis of the data being “supervised” by Dr. Desai? There really should have been a named statistician as co-author of this paper. If a statistician (or team of statisticians) did such a huge statistical analysis and remain unnamed as authors, that’s just academic malpractice. Everything about this paper smells like fraud now. Unfortunately, because Surgisphere refuses to let an independent third party take even a private look at the raw data, we’ll probably never know for sure if it’s fraudulent.
Finally, I’m furious at the authors of these papers and Surgisphere—not to mention the editors of The Lancet and NEJM—because they just handed an incident to the COVID-19 deniers and hydroxychloroquine cultists that they are using (and will continue to use) to cast doubt on all the other studies that failed to find any benefit in using the drug to treat—and handed it to them on a silver platter. This whole kerfuffle also overshadowed the publication Wednesday night of the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis among adults who had household or occupational exposure to someone with confirmed COVID-19. Guess what? It was negative. There was no difference between the hydroxychloroquine and placebo control groups in incidence of new illness compatible with COVID-19. The study had significant weaknesses, specifically that not all cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by PCR, but it’s still better evidence that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent COVID-19 after exposure than anything else yet published and better evidence than anything Didier Raoult has ever published.
An accompanying editorial notes that there are 203 COVID-19 trials with hydroxychloroquine, 60 of which were focused on prophylaxis. This is utter madness and far more research attention than warranted based on any decent science suggesting that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. As I’ve pointed out multiple times before, there were already a number of observational studies before the Surgisphere study that failed to find a benefit from hydroxychloroquine, leading me to predict again and again that (most likely) hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work or that whatever effect it might have will be very modest at best. Either way, there was no scientific or ethical justification for making the drug the de facto standard of care for COVID-19 patients for so long, nor is there any scientific justification for so many open clinical trials of the drug. Those are resources that would be better used to study other therapies or to put into vaccine development.
Whether the authors who collaborated with Surgisphere and Dr. Desai were dupes or complicit, they’ve done enormous damage to public health through their negligence and Surgisphere’s likely fraud. Already the hydroxychloroquine cultists are rejoicing and using the retraction to cast doubt on all negative studies of the drug. (It’s also painful to note that, on this matter, Didier Raoult was correct, as a stopped clock is twice a day.) If there is any justice in the world, Surgisphere will go out of business, and all the authors of these papers will suffer a blight on their reputations that will be very difficult to erase. (One hopes that they learn something from this.) Perhaps this scandal will also teach journal editors that too-rapid peer review can mean sloppier peer review than normal and that, when the results can have such an impact, journals should slow down and require the same information for observational studies that they require for clinical trials.
As Anders Perner put it:
As for myself, I will in the future try very hard not to ignore that little nagging voice in my head when it makes itself known, particularly if I’m analyzing a study whose conclusions agree with what I already believe. I should have looked at the background of the authors more carefully. I should have investigated Surgisphere more carefully. I should have taken the open letter more seriously when it was released. I can’t guarantee that something like this will never happen again, but hopefully it will be a long time before I let my guard down that much again.
50 replies on “The Surgisphere debacle”
It is painfully clear that a large amount of information published about COVID-19 and and inefficacy of hydroxychloroquine is turning out to be rubbish. How many poor quality papers need to be pushed by sites such as this claiming scientific expertise? How many poor quality papers need to be rejected before an objective analysis is done? The basic science supporting hydroxychloroquine as an anti-viral is solid. The clinical evidence that HCQ is safe is overwhelming. Setting up a clinical trial to test the hypothesis that HCQ w/znc/w azithromycin stops the progression of the disease as it transitions from a common viral syndrome to an overwhelming cytokine storm. The transition period is day 7 to 9. The vulnerable populations are known. The immense resources of the Federal Government could have answered this question in a month. The refusal to even consider the possibility raises all sorts of hackles.
Actually, the basic science evidence supporting HCQ as an antiviral is far from solid. It only ever works in cell culture; its cell culture antiviral activity has never been successfully translated to humans, and it’s not for lack of trying. In writing a review article, my coauthor went over the evidence for HCQ as an antiviral, and it’s true. Lots of in vitro data, lots of negative clinical trials. Nor is the clinical evidence that HCQ is safe “overwhelming.” There are lots of signals suggesting that in some patients it can cause life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias.🙄
A huge amount of effort has gone into the quest for antiviral drugs over the past few decades. HCQ is inexpensive, widely available and has a pretty well known (if not exactly stellar) safety profile. Common viral disease rack up huge monetary losses across the spectrum from individuals to nations. If HCQ really had utility as an antiviral I would have thought that if would be in very widespread use therefor. It isn’t, which would seem to strongly imply that it isn’t of any real value.
There are no placebo double blind studies that have tested HCQ as an anti-viral. However there are huge numbers of physicians with clinical experience that it works. Science begins with an observation or an association. Neither are enough to prove a hypothesis. Association is not causation but it is a good place to look. The next step is to find whether there is a known or plausible biological mechanism to support the association. There is. HCQ alters AEC2 glycosylation as well as interfering with expression of the TMPRSS2 protein. Both are needed for entry of the virus into the cell. It’s not clear if the alteration of cellular pH can be achieved at pharmacological doses. A reasonable clinical study could easily be constructed in which high risk patients, who have not yet been hospitalized, are lower level of hospitalization, then untreated patients. A study like this could be done in a month. Certainly the Federal government has sufficient resources to fund such a test. The fact that they have not is strange.
The disease progresses from a viral like syndrome (prior to day 7) to a transition phase (between day 7 and 9) which is characterized by onset of shortness of breath and tightness in the lungs, with or without evidence of coagulopathy to requiring oxygen supplementation to ventilation support. Clearly , the goal is to prevent the transition phase to more advanced disease.
The disease has two distinct phases: a viral like syndrome and a increasing immunological dys-regulation phase (or cytokine storm). Each phase requires different therapy. The viral syndrome requires an anti-viral. The immunological dysfunction requires immuno-suppression, along with treatment for sepsis and coaguloopathy. No one ever said HCQ would be effective at this stage.
Rather the hypothesis is that HCQ will prevent progression of the disease to the later immunological dysfunction.
Here are the facts: Zinc has anti-viral capability. The trick has been to get enough zinc to the cell without inducing toxicity. This can be done with a ionophore such as quinine. (Quinine is not a true ionophore but has the same effect).
HCQ has specific anti-corona virus effect due to the fact that it alters the expression of TMRPSS2 and AEC2. TMPRSS2 is a fusion protein, expressed by the AEC2 receptor, and required by the virus for its activation and for entry of the virus into the cell. HCQ also alters the pH of the cell and this should also interfere with viral replication.
Giving both early in the disease should act as a prophylactic (blocking entry of the virus into the cell and helping to stop viral replication). Once the virus is in the cell, blocking the entry of the virus into the cell is “too little, too late”. SARS2 inhibits production of interferon i (the main anti-viral defense).
If the disease progresses, or treatment is started later when the patient progresses a broad spectrum antibiotic needs to be added. This is because the transition to immune dysfunction requires the addition of endotoxemia. Endotoxemia is due to a superimposed bacterial infection.
A properly constructed study would concentrate on at risk patients who are symptomatic and determine whether there is a decrease in hospitalization.
It is mind boggling to me all anti-HCQ papers fail to differentiate the phases of the disease, the different treatment required at each phase, and that such a simple study has not been constructed.
How huge would that be? Please show your work.
@Pathcoin1
What is your take on vitamin D status and Sars-Cov-2/covid-19?
Worse outcomes seem to follow low vitamin D; It has been noted that the northern countries thus far have faired better than the UK, Spain, and Italy. This would seem to be a paradox as UK, Spain, and Italy have greater sun/uv.
But, they were forced into lockdown and ‘stay inside’ just as coming out of winter. Furthermore, these countries do not fortify their food with D3 as the north does. Furthermore, I think D3 is by prescription only in those parts.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.08.20058578v4
Low vitamin D3 has been shown to be associated with much worse outcomes.
But that is woo.
Clinically low levels of vitamin D are associated with worse outcomes, at least in the frail elderly.
Vitamin D (and it probably doesn’t matter whether its D2 or D3) is a vastly misunderstood vitamin. It’s actually a hormone and not a vitamin. Besides its effect on bone and calcium metabolism it is required for optimal functioning of the immune system. It calms the immune system and helps protect against autoimmune disease. It does this by keeping the dendritic cell in an immature, tolerant state, it shifts the TH17/TH1 inflammatory response to a TH2 response. It shifts the M1 pro inflammatory macrophage to the M2 anti-inflammatory macrophage.
It is important to understand that it is not the virus that kills. it the resultant immune dysfunction called a cytokine storm. What is a cytokine storm? If one equates an autoimmune reaction to a thunder storm, the cytokine storm is like a CAT5 Hurricane.
The frail elderly have multiple immune dysfunctions as a natural state. They are more likely to be diabetic type 2, obese, vitamin D deficient, and have a weakened immune system with T cell dysfunction. It is unlikely that vitamin D alone is a decisive factor but it may be a tipping point, a culmination of the following effects:
diabetes type 2: insulin resistance; we know insulin protective.
diabetes type 2: hyperglycemia; Hyperglycemia inactivates IRF5. IRF5 is necessary to prevent autoimmune disease.
diabetes type 2 have an altered immune response with a blunted acute phase and an exacerbated chronic phase, characterized by elevation of TH17/TH1. TH17/TH1 elevation predisposes one to autoimmunity.
diabetes type 2 are obese.
Obesity induces a chronic inflammatory state with excess production of interferon type 1. Interferon type 1 is a prime trigger for the immune system.
The elderly have T cell exhaustion. T cells are necessary for an effective immune response. SAR2 induces T cell exhaustion, superimposed upon an already weakened T cell arm of the immune system.
Low vitamin D levels are associated with low levels of exposure to natural sunlight. Sunlight effects the immune system via circadian rhythm and melatonin production. In addition, sunlight may directly activate cytotoxic T cells, necessary to kill viral infected cells. Sunlight also directly inactivates the virus and reduces the viral load.
Adipocytes have photoreceptors. There may be a direct effect on the immune function of adipocytes.
No one factor is likely to be determinant. Hyperglycemia is likely the most important.
Note: even if one is not diabetic, one may be hyperglycemic as a chronic state. This is called pre-diabetes. One may have transient hyperglycemia due to eating heavily sugared snacks. Most snacks are sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Fructose is even a more potent inactivator of IRF5 than glucose.
As a bottom line: it is not clear if vitamin D deficiency is the cause and a marker for the above. Vitamin D supplementation does not hurt, as long as one doesn’t take huge amounts.
If HCQ is a “proven anti-viral” medicine, then why isn’t it already in use for the treatment of other viruses? Like HIV. Or herpes. Or any of the hepatitis viruses. Or viral meningitis.
Not all viruses are the same. Broadly speaking there are single stranded RNA viruses and DNA viruses. HCQ works by altering the AEC2 receptor and expression of TMPRSS2 fusion protein. If the virus doesn’t use this pathway, HCQ is likely to be ineffective.
HCQ does not work with DNA viruses.
HIV and SARS2/COVID are in the same class of virus. HIV is different. It has a complete glycoprotein armor coat that prevents meaningful immunological response (and is the reason there is no HIV vaccine). HIV requires a fusion protein for entrance into the cell but I don’t know if it is TMPRSS2. The HAART medications are so effective in suppressing HIV that they have pre-empted all other treatments.
Yes. Thank you.
Biggest scandal of the pandemic.
Perhaps a good paper–an objective analysis such as, say, a large, randomized and blinded study–would help.
https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2020/06/05/the-recovery-trial-reports-on-hydroxychloroquine
Martin Landray of Oxford, a leader of the trial, told Reuters “This is not a treatment for COVID-19. It doesn’t work”
The problem is the structure of the study. The disease progresses from a viral like syndrome (prior to day 7) to a transition phase (between day 7 and 9) which is characterized by onset of shortness of breath and tightness in the lungs, with or without evidence of coagulopathy (blood clots in toes and fingers) to requiring oxygen supplementation to ventilation support. The goal is to prevent the transition phase to the oxygen supplementation/ventilation phase.
The disease has two distinct phases: a viral like syndrome and a increasing immunological dys-regulation phase (or cytokine storm). Each phase requires different therapy. The viral syndrome requires an anti-viral. The immunological dysfunction requires immuno-suppression, along with treatment for sepsis and coaguloopathy. No one ever said HCQ would be effective at this stage. And this i the what the study you mentioned is looking at.
Rather the hypothesis is that HCQ will prevent progression of the disease to the later immunological dysfunction.
Here are the facts: Zinc has anti-viral capability. The trick has been to get enough zinc to the cell without inducing toxicity. This can be done with a ionophore such as quinine. (Quinine is not a true ionophore but has the same effect).
HCQ has specific anti-corona virus effect due to the fact that it alters the expression of TMRPSS2. TMPRSS2 is a fusion protein, expressed by the AEC2 receptor, and required by the virus for its activation and for entry of the virus into the cell. HCQ also alters the pH of the cell and this should also interfere with viral replication.
Giving both early in the disease should act as a prophylactic (blocking entry of the virus into the cell and helping to stop viral replication).
If the disease progresses, or treatment is started later when the patient progresses a broad spectrum antibiotic needs to be added. This is because the transition to immune dysfunction requires the addition of endotoxemia. Endotoxemia is due to a superimposed bacterial infection.
A properly constructed study would concentrate on at risk patients who are symptomatic and determine whether there is a decrease in hospitalization.
Thank you Pathcoin.
Have you followed at all what happened in France? I read that HCQ was banned from over the counter use Jan. 13 (had been in the works since Oct.).
“ The surprising inscription of HCQ on the list of poisonous substances, only dispensable with a prescription. only weeks before the coronavirus was identified as having entered into France, led many to wonder whether the move had been deliberate in this context.
It was underscored in particular that Buzyn’s husband, Yves Lévy, until recently head of the INSERM (National Institute for health and medical research) was a member of the French delegation present at the opening of the Wuhan P4 “high security” laboratory that conducts research on dangerous viruses, and that he also had a personal axe to grind against Didier Raoult who was one of the first to complain about a conflict of interests when Buzyn was named Health Minister and became supervisor of the INSERM – and of her own husband. These accusations were brushed aside by the mainstream press.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-strange-astounding-fight-by-world-leading-infectious-disease-doctor-and-others-to-continue-spectacular-results-saving-covid-infected-lives-using-common-cheap-safe-medication
Hypothesis: Kook apocalypse.
A sufficient quantity and density of kooks will go critical, detonate and obliterate themselves. Almost all the reaction mass is in the form of neutrinos so no else will be harmed.
@ Sheila
Puh-lease… I also have an axe to grind against Lévy, very much less so against Buzyn. Many people have an axe to grind against Lévy. Heck, many people have an axe to grind against many people, and there is no surprise at all that someone heading an institution, such as The Druid currently does, could have an axe to grind against someone heading another institution such as the INSERM.
If it were not the case, the Care Bears would be Ruling the World.
If you want to pick a fight in favour of hydroxychloroquine, do so with studies and data. We can talk about personalities, their grudges and their sexual life, if you so wish, the moment you start learning how to compartimentalise appropriately your arguments so that everything doesn’t get mixed up and messed up in your head… That’s called growing up.
Thanks for your honesty Orac. Don’t be too hard on yourself though. I, as someone with little medical knowledge, have huge problems trying to work out who/what to believe about everything that’s going on lately, so need to rely on people who do have the experience/knowledge. I do appreciate it when someone can and does admit they were wrong and why as it helps to determine who you can rely on. Maybe you will have some understanding now of how it feels for people like me!
On another note, after seeing all the images of the lack of physical distancing in the protests in the US, I will be watching to see what happens with the number of new covid-19 cases. I will be very confused (but happy for the people) if there isn’t a big increase in numbers in the next few weeks.
I’m worried about that, too, although outdoor activities do appear to be lower risk than indoor. I worry way more about mass gatherings in theaters and arenas than outdoors. Still, I fear that even outdoor activities will result in spikes in COVID-19 cases in 2-4 weeks.
I’ve been watching for a coming ‘spike’ event I witnessed last month. It did not pan out. I live nere a Multi-modal International Cargo Hub ((they take shipping containers from planes and put them behind trucks and on trains) where it is not just passengers, but products from all over, including #fuckChina.
I really think it might be the vitamin D status. Of course, Trump’s “in April, it will magically go away” is just ‘tarded. I do think it is attenuated now somehow, for whatever reason (not mutation), but that was just exactly what happened in 1918, is it not?
IIRC, it worked in the other direction, with the first wave having the lowest CFR.
I also applaud your humility.
It shall be very interesting to see what happens after the riots. If the Ozarks are any indication, not much.
Could that really be just because it’s outdoors? Or is there something else going on here?
@Narad
That is my point. Kinda. The ‘first wave’ was in the sunny months. Our ‘first wave’ was during down right nasty weather and on into coming off the winter months.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1918_flu_pandemic#History
**How was this determined? I don’t think polymerase chain reaction equipment was all the rage back in the day.
It is not the virus that kills, it is the overwhelming immunological response. The infection rate is only meaningful when used as the denominator to determine the infection fatality rate and thus get a sense of the true virulence of the organism. Viruses and pathogens are ubiquitous in the environment. They are unavoidable. Fortunately we have an incredibly powerful immune system that handles these pathogens, except in the most extreme cases.
We want a lot people to be exposed and thus infected. This will induce herd immunity.
We know the population at risk and enough knowledge to speculate why they are at risk:
The obese: obesity alters the immune response and puts the patient in a state of chronic inflammation, with increased interferon 1 and increased activation of the innate immune sysem.
Diabetes type 2: Insulin is protective. These patients are insulin resistant.
These patients have HYPERGLYCEMIA. Hyperglycemia inactivates IRF5. Loss of IRF5 results in autoimmunity. These patients have alteration of their immune system, with a blunted acute phase and an exaggerated chronic phase, characterized by elevation of TH17/TH1. Elevation of TH17/TH1 results in autoimmunity. They are also likely to be obese.
Hyperglycemia deserves special emphasis. It is widespread in the population in a pre-diabetic state, as well as transiently due to use of heavily sugared snacks. Many of these snacks are sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Fructose is even a better inactivator of IRF5 than glucose.
Low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D is necessary for optimal performance of the immune system and prevent autoimmunity. it keeps the dendritic cell in an immature and thus immuno-tolerant state. It shifts the TH17/TH1 response to a TH2 response. It shifts the M1 pro inflammatory macrophage to the M2 anti-inflammatory macrophage. It is also associated with less sunshine. Sunlight is necessary for proper functioning of the immune system through its effect on circadian rhythm and melatonin levels. There is also evidence it increases the activity of the cytotoxic T cell. Adipocytes also have photoreceptors. As we now know that adipocytes are part of the immune system, there may be another benefit.
Male vs female: Middle aged males are slightly more prone to severe disease. We know that testosterone increases TMPRSS2 and that TMPRSS2 is required for activation and entry of the virus into the cells.. Middle aged males are more likely to be on testosterone supplementation than any other age group. Progesterone is an anti-inflammatant and is protective. Pregnant females, who are in high progesterone states, are somewhat resistant. Estrogen is protective as it shifts the M1 macrophage to an M2 state. Both PR and ER wane as we age.
The elderly have a generalized immune dysfunction in which T cells have higher metabolism but are less effective. COVID-19 induces a T cell exhaustion in those who succumb to ARDS. This may be worse in diabetes type 2 who are on oral hypoglycemic agents that interfere with energy production (such as metformin). Not all oral hyperglycemics utilize this mechnism.
10% of the general population has diabetes type 2 but 28% of the population over 65.
Healthcare workers: This is likely a combination of exposure level to the pathogen. We know from all other pathogens that the inoculum state is important as to whether one develops disease. Healthcare workers are under stress (which also weakends the immune system). Obesity is fairly common among many healthcare workers. During stressful shifts there is a tendency to substitute heavily sugared snacks for nutritious meals. Healthcare workers are often sleep deprived and as likely as the general population to be sunlight deficient.
There may a small portion of the population that cannot handle the virus due to anyone of an number of factors, from the amount of AEC2, TMPRSS2 they produce to a specific defect in the immune system (somewhat analogous to the problem with Tinea versicolor).
The failure of key opinion makers in the medical community to acknowledge that the entire population is not at risk for severe disease, but only a well defined minority, is problematic, as the one size fits all solution is not without significant cost. Whatever happend to “at first, do no harm”.
First, nobody’s perfect. And I really mean that.
People in general may take it as a sign of weakness, but I disagree. This is one thing that separates us from the cranks. Being able to admit you’re wrong and do a course correction is a scientific superpower. That’s why peer review and replication are necessary!
Excellent point. Humility is strength.
@ Orac
Well, at least you learn from your mistakes. That puts you well above the crowd…
“A clinical trialist far more experienced and eminent than I also thought the Surgisphere study was well done, to the point where he suggested that doing randomized clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 might now be unethical because there was no longer clinical equipoise (genuine uncertainty over whether the treatment was better than placebo).”
And that, to me, seems a genuine issue with the concept of equipoise. It’s a very necessary concept, but it also can and should be criticised and not made an absolute criterion. A necessary criterion, but not an absolute one.
“Because Surgisphere refuses to let a third party look at the raw data, we’ll probably never know for sure if it’s fraudulent.”
But we know that we cannot trust it, fraudulent or not. It’s not like we know nothing: we’re not Jon Snow. And it’s also an important warning shot: data transparency should be improved across the board. We’re not in the 19th century anymore.
“Finally, I’m furious at the authors of these papers and Surgisphere—not to mention the editors of The Lancet and NEJM”
You shouldn’t. Things like this are bound to happen. And please do not indulge in self-mortification like in the last paragraph: reminds me too much of a relative of mine with a history in the Opus Dei.
A little self-flagellation over a mistake is good for the soul and helps one improve. But just a little self-flagellation. I’m not going to beat myself up over it other than in this post.😉
This is my first visit – and a wonderful read! If more people had this level of humility and honesty, the world would be a much better place! You only briefly mention the elephant in the room – and that is everything, including science, is now fully politicized. I used to be shocked that for many MAGA enthusiasts, their truth was no longer defined by facts, but by Trump himself. This HCQ study, the reaction and fall-out indicate that the converse is sadly true as well, for many (otherwise smart, honest, etc) folks, LACK of truth is also defined by Trump, in that nothing Trump says can possibly be true. Thus they are overly lax in the pure assumption that anything that comes out of his mouth must be a lie – while it is more likely a broken clock scenario – he is right, by pure chance, every so often. This is not to vouch for the effectiveness of HCQ, but only to say this phenomena harms our collective defenses/cynicism and our otherwise strong defense mechanisms to underwrite the truth, regardless of the source. It is truly a sad state of affairs, but here we are. I hope your leadership here an inspiration to others and regardless of politics we return to a science based approach without bias of who may be “for” or “against” any conclusion.
What is science? Science is a philosophy that postulates there is an objective truth. This objective truth can be understood by models. Good models are both explanatory and predictive. Better models use lesser assumptions and are simpler. Excellent models reconcile paradox and give deeper insight into this objective truth or reality.
Science is always antagonistic to the received knowledge of the elder, requiring challenge of such received wisdom, and substituting a deeper understanding of reality with a more superficial understanding. The history of science is that it is often the minority or the opinion of one that ultimately proves to be valid and not the consensus.
Science begins with observation or anecdotes From many anecdotes, a hypothesis is proposed. This is not a static step. As more information is gained, the hypothesis may be modified or it may be abandoned.
What is the truth of HCQ and its effectiveness against SARS2? We don’t know because there has been no clinical study to test the hypothesis that HCQ is useful to prevent the progression of the disease to the severe state known as ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).
The publicized studies to date look at the effectiveness of HCQ AFTER he onset of ARDS. Some show a detrimental effect; some show a neutral effect The studies are not well structured and rarely account for severity of the disease. There is some reason to believe that HCQ given in the late stages of the disease may be slightly detrimental due to their effect on glucose availability and already compromised T cell function. The question of QT prolongation in the non-hospitalized population is not a problem. It may have some minimal significance in the hospitalized population who are already in a severe state of extremis. But then, what doesn’t?
So, is science politicized? it appears to be so as the actual hypothesis, HCQ+Zinc+azithromycin (if the patient transitions to the shortness of breath stage) has not only NOT been tested, it has been actively ignored. And the clinical study is simple: do patients treated the HCQ regimen have a lower level of hospitalization then non-patients? A simple clinical test and easily constructed.
And then we have the virulence of the virus. To determine the virulence we need to now the infection rate in the general population, the case rate (the number who become symptomatic and not those who just seek medical care), and the death rate. We need to acknowledge that there is a background death rate that increases with age. The background population death rate is less than 1% but for the elderly, the most likely to succumb, it is 12.5X as high. Normalization of the death rate with the background death rate gives a true sense o fthe virulence and distinguishes those who die with the virus (such as a homicide) from those who die with the virus. The failure to do this and the official position to conflate the stats, also speaks to politicalization.
Hilarious! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lCzzcPFr8k
What precisely is hilarious? I have a lot of tolerance for humor of very very very bad taste, so you needn’t shy explaining. I mean, I too can make fun of science:
@F – I have to laugh at some of the insanity going on right now. George Carlin spoke A LOT of truth. Miss him. Thanks for the link.
Have you heard of Killing Joke? If I recall correctly, you are a fan of post punk. These guys have been around since the ’80s. This song was released in 2015. If not for the subject material, too industrial/goth for my casual listening taste but good for a workout. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4wdbibV3IM
What is your damage, little girl?
@ Tim:
Pop tart cat is a much better use of video than most of the altie BS I survey. We could even dance to it: you can’t dance to Del Bigtree.or Gary Null.
-btw-
I was able to acquire Microsoft Edge BY MYSELF and can still read twitter, see language and physiotherapy videos. The final result is clumsier than what I had but
it will suffice..
Um, no, not really.
Interesting report, but alas, many mistakes. In fact, there was no “large study” retracted, because there was no large study done. There was a report in The Lancet, ( and now NEJM) that was retracted. Since the entire data bank is fraudulent, there was not a large number of patients, there were no patients. Since the numbers reported made no sense, there clearly was no “study” done. What happened was a single person, Dr. Desai of Surgisphere, made up a lot of numbers and submitted them to a gullible academic cardiologist who got them printed in a leading medical journal. It took me three hours to confirm this yesterday. First, I called the company, which claims to have the largest medical databank in the world, with “petabytes of data”. I got an off-site, receptionist who works for a phone answering service, not Surgisphere. I then had a friend in Chicago check out the corporate office, listed as the Hancock Center on Michigan Avenue. Agai, . this was a front, used by many small companies who pay a fee to have their mail delivered to an impressive location. I then called Epic Corporation, one of the largest providers of electronic medical records in the world. The only way Surgisphere could possibly quickly collect data on 90,000 patients in a thousand hospitals on all six continents in less than 5 weeks is by piggy-backing on existing electronic medical records. Epic assured me that they have no relationship with Surgisphere and never shares data this way. So, Dr. Desai basically claims that he has detailed, complex medical-legal contracts with a thousand hospitals on six continents that allow him access to all patient data on a real-time basis, when in reality, his company doesn’t even have an office or a phone number of their own, and he was a part-time employee of Surgisphere until a couple of weeks before the study began.
To summarize:
There were no patients studied.
There was no data collected.
There was no study of of the “data” ( until reviewed by outsiders who immediately noted that it was not true)
In reality, a fraudulent paper (papers now) was retracted when the submitters were caught.
with thanks to Bill “Hoop” Russell who did the Chicago legwork
Citation(s) required. 🙄
Did you miss the part where you’re the only person to have used this phrase?
if only scoffers/ anti-vaxxers could learn from their mistakes when more information comes in!
But then ,unlike Orac, they make lots of mistakes, all of the time and have multiple opportunities to learn and THEY STILL DON’T!
Does this mean our esteemed host feels he must invoke his inner Jake Six-Degrees-of-Separation more often? Or, as my father used to say: “even Homer nods.”
Oh jeez, I’d forgotten all about Young Master Crosby. Does anybody have any updates?
I’m too tired to see whether there’s a chat board for Jacksonville call girls.
Mike S: “You only briefly mention the elephant in the room – and that is everything, including science, is now fully politicized.”
“Everything”? “Fully politicized”? I suppose we should then disregard your post as mere political posturing. 🙂
Pretending that all of science is contaminated by politics, money or whatever one’s fantasy evils happen to be is not only a grotesque exaggeration, it’s an excuse to believe nonsense, and an invitation to disaster.
A British insurance company hired IBM to implement an out-of-box insurance application. The result was this:
https://www.theregister.com/2020/01/22/co_op_insurance_v_ibm_high_court_trial_project_cobalt/
Reading all EMRs of the world would be a much more complex project. If you actually are capable to do that, start IT consulting company.
Duh? That is what the machine learning is for. All the hospitals probably caught a RAT (remote access trojan) when visiting Surgisphere cryptocurrency webpage to see if they were interested in partnering up.
How is Johns Hopkins getting their stats?
As I said, they could sell their superduper machine learning program. If things were this simple, why did Project Cobalt I mentioned cost 117 million and still failed ? Just little machine learning should obviously have done the thing.
Because it was being fed crap data? Insurance is a scam. If they will no longer insure me against ‘bad behavior by my clone’ in this day and age, fuck those guys.
Complex but not impossible. There multiple vendors that can interpret non-structured data. Fortunately for this type of study the data is likely structured as all that is needed is demographics, diagnostic codes, laboratory results and medications. If we can’t do this, then the billions spent on EMR’s were truly wasted. This does not include the hours wasted by putting in useless data required for payment of services.