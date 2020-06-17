Dexamethasone and hydrochloroquine: A tale of two drugs for COVID-19

This is a tale of two drugs, whose individual fortunes have taken very different turns just this week. (And it’s only Wednesday!) The first is a drug that I’ve written quite a lot about going back to March, while the second one came out of nowhere in a press release announcing clinical trial findings just yesterday. Those of you who follow the news can no doubt immediately identify the two drugs. The first drug is hydroxychloroquine, while the second drug is a steroid called dexamethasone. From an evidence-based perspective, the first has, other than a blip, nearly completed its cycle of a meteoric rise followed by a punishing fall.

Hydroxychloroquine

If someone had told me that I’d have spent so much digital ink writing about an antimalarial drug like hydroxychloroquine being touted as a cure for a deadly infectious disease based on its promotion by a French “brave maverick scientist” and the President of the United States, I’d have told you that, even during the Trump era, something like that is just too bizarre to happen. Welcome to 2020, though. In this hellscape of a year, based on the observation of 80 patients full of confirmation bias, Chinese doctors in Wuhan noted that no patients with lupus erythematosis became ill with COVID-19 and hypothesized that the chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine that they were taking might be the reason. (These drugs are also mildly immunosuppressive, hence their use to treat autoimmune diseases.) Of course, during a pandemic, it is people who are immunosuppressed are the very people who most rigorously obey orders to practice social distancing and self-quarantine and thereby protect themselves from infection. Be that as it may, the Chinese doctors started using the antimalarial drugs, and anecdotal evidence of success was reported, leading to randomized clinical trials that were announced by the Chinese government to have been “promising.” None of this stopped China from incorporating these drugs into its recommended regimen. The World Health Organization followed suit, as did several countries, and thus was born a new de facto standard of care for COVID-19 based on, in essence, no evidence other than some in vitro evidence that the drugs inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, anecdotes, and incredibly weak clinical trial evidence.

Even the U.S. FDA caved, likely influenced by Donald Trump, who had become a relentless booster of the drug (along with the aforementioned French brave maverick doctor Didier Raoult, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and various quacks), and issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, permitting their use outside of clinical trials. In the US, as in much of the rest of the world, hydroxychloroquine became the de facto standard of care in those dark days of March and April, as the pandemic hit parts of the US, like New York, Boston, and my own part of the country, Detroit, with a vengeance. As I said at the time, April 1 (which seems like ancient history, the FDA EUA was dangerous politics, not science.

So guess what? On Monday, the FDA revoked its EUA for hydroxychloroquine:

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it is ending its emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drugs backed by President Donald Trump to combat Covid-19. The agency determined the drugs were “unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA.” “Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” the FDA wrote in its notice Monday. The FDA issued the emergency use authorization for the drugs in March. The EUA meant that doctors would be allowed to use the drugs on patients hospitalized with Covid-19 even though they had not been formally approved by the agency.

Here’s the FDA’s letter revoking the EUA:

FDA has determined that the criteria under section 564(c) of the Act for issuance of the EUA referenced above are no longer met. Under section 564(c)(2) of the Act, an EUA may be issued only if FDA concludes “that, based on the totality of scientific evidence available to the Secretary, including data from adequate and well-controlled clinical trials, if available, it is reasonable to believe that: (A) the product may be effective in diagnosing, treating, or preventing—(i) such disease or condition [….]; and (B) the known and potential benefits of the product, when used to diagnose, prevent, or treat such disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product […].” As explained in the attached memorandum, based on a review of new information and a reevaluation of information available at the time the EUA was issued, FDA now concludes that these criteria are no longer met. The bases for this decision include the following: We now believe that the suggested dosing regimens for CQ and HCQ as detailed in the Fact Sheets are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect.

Earlier observations of decreased viral shedding with HCQ or CQ treatment have not been consistently replicated and recent data from a randomized controlled trial assessing probability of negative conversion showed no difference between HCQ and standard of care alone.

Current U.S. treatment guidelines do not recommend the use of CQ or HCQ in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial, and the NIH guidelines now recommend against such use outside of a clinical trial.

Recent data from a large randomized controlled trial showed no evidence of benefit for mortality or other outcomes such as hospital length of stay or need for mechanical ventilation of HCQ treatment in hospitalized patients with COVID- 19. FDA has concluded that, based on this new information and other information discussed in the attached memorandum, it is no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of HCQ and CQ may be effective in treating COVID-19, nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks. Accordingly, FDA revokes the EUA for emergency use of HCQ and CQ to treat COVID-19, pursuant to section 564(g)(2) of the Act. As of the date of this letter, the oral formulations of HCQ and CQ are no longer authorized by FDA to treat COVID-19.

And it’s true, as well. Even as long ago as a month and a half ago, there was a drip-drip-drip of negative studies. True, they weren’t randomized, double-blind clinical trials, but rather observational studies. Still, they were enough to lead me to conclude that it was unlikely that hydroxychloroquine would be found in randomized trials to have significant activity against COVID-19. This is starting to be confirmed with, for instance, the publication of a a randomized controlled clinical trial of the drug as post-exposure prophylaxis that was entirely negative. This was followed by two more, first, a Spanish post-exposure prophylaxis trial that was also negative. Then there was the Recovery Trial from the UK, which failed to find a benefit from hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients treated with the drug.

Steroids: They never go out of style

Speaking of the Recovery Trial, the one thing about its finding that hydroxychloroquine has no activity against COVID-19 in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that bothered me two weeks ago, when it was first announced, is that there was no manuscript, no peer-reviewed paper. It was science by press release. There was also a difference. While the supposed finding that hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was reported almost as an afterthought, the press release from the Recovery Trial reported yesterday was breathlessly reported as “new hope” for COVID-19 by basically every news outlet I recall seeing, with hardly a word of skepticism or caution, with the BBC news being all in, complete with the headline Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug, spun thusly:

A cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of patients seriously ill with coronavirus. The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, UK experts say. The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus. It cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth. Had the drug had been used to treat patients in the UK from the start of the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved, researchers say. And it could be of huge benefit in poorer countries with high numbers of Covid-19 patients. The UK government has 200,000 courses of the drug in its stockpile and says the NHS will make dexamethasone available to patients. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a genuine case to celebrate “a remarkable British scientific achievement”, adding: “We have taken steps to ensure we have enough supplies, even in the event of a second peak.

Notice that last paragraph? This finding is being presented in nationalistic terms, as a great triumph of British science, a gift from Britain to the world. All of this, before there’s even a peer-reviewed scientific paper describing what was actually found. Instead, all we have is science by press release.

Personally, I like the way that Science News presented the press release:

A low-cost steroid may save the lives of some people who are on ventilators or supplemental oxygen because of COVID-19, preliminary data from a large clinical trial suggest. Dexamethasone, a steroid in use for decades, reduced deaths of COVID-19 patients on ventilators by about a third compared with standard care, researchers reported in a news release June 16. Deaths of COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen were reduced by about 20 percent. Researchers found no benefit for hospitalized patients who didn’t need extra oxygen. If the results hold up to scrutiny once scientists have a chance to review the full data, the drug would be the first to reduce the risk of death from the disease.

And:

“It’s not a fix. It’s not a cure. It’s not a miracle, but it is really, really useful,” Landray says. He expects doctors around the world will embrace the therapy. He says that the United Kingdom’s National Health Service may soon declare dexamethasone the standard treatment for people on ventilators because of COVID-19.

Still not great, but much better than the BBC’s British boosterism.

But what do we know? Here’s the press release. It’s labeled as a statement from the Chief Investigators of the Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) Trial on dexamethasone, but, make no mistake, it’s a press release:

In March 2020, the RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY) trial was established as a randomised clinical trial to test a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, including low-dose dexamethasone (a steroid treatment). Over 11,500 patients have been enrolled from over 175 NHS hospitals in the UK. On 8 June, recruitment to the dexamethasone arm was halted since, in the view of the trial Steering Committee, sufficient patients had been enrolled to establish whether or not the drug had a meaningful benefit. A total of 2104 patients were randomised to receive dexamethasone 6 mg once per day (either by mouth or by intravenous injection) for ten days and were compared with 4321 patients randomised to usual care alone. Among the patients who received usual care alone, 28-day mortality was highest in those who required ventilation (41%), intermediate in those patients who required oxygen only (25%), and lowest among those who did not require any respiratory intervention (13%). Dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in ventilated patients (rate ratio 0.65 [95% confidence interval 0.48 to 0.88]; p=0.0003) and by one fifth in other patients receiving oxygen only (0.80 [0.67 to 0.96]; p=0.0021). There was no benefit among those patients who did not require respiratory support (1.22 [0.86 to 1.75]; p=0.14). Based on these results, 1 death would be prevented by treatment of around 8 ventilated patients or around 25 patients requiring oxygen alone. Given the public health importance of these results, we are now working to publish the full details as soon as possible.

That’s nice. Presumably you could have had a manuscript ready before the press release. You might even have published it on a preprint server while it was undergoing peer review. Because I’m dedicated to science-based medicine, I say the same thing about the press release from a couple of weeks ago describing a result that I’m inclined to agree with, namely that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit hospitalized patients with COVID-19. I’m tired of all this science by press release.

The first thing to note here is that, if the results are as the Recovery Trial team say they are, dexamethasone only benefits sick patients, those who, at least, require oxygen. Unlike some of the nonsense I’ve seen on social media, taking dexamethasone to prevent COVID-19 is not advisable based on this study. Accepting the results at face value, it only benefited patients who were either requiring supplemental oxygen or who required mechanical ventilation. It did not benefit those with mild disease. In fact, knowing the mechanism of steroids, we should not be surprised. Steroids are immunosuppressants. In patients without disease, they would very likely increase susceptibility to infection and COVID-19, rather than protect against infection.

That being said, one has to compare the mechanistic probability that hydroxychloroquine would have activity against COVID-19 to the mechanistic probability that a steroid like dexamethasone would have a therapeutic effect. Hydroxychloroquine is notorious for demonstrating anti-viral activity in cell culture that failed to translate into humans (or even animals). So it’s not surprising that its activity in cell culture against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, appears not to have translated into activity against the coronavirus in humans. On the other hand, steroids are powerful immunosuppressants. If the inflammatory reaction causing lung injury, the adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), due to SARS-CoV-2 is the reason people are dying, then blunting the overactive immune reaction with the use of a steroid like dexamethasone could well decrease mortality.

I can’t help but quote this particularly apt Tweet:

Just reflecting on the fact that today, doctors all around the world changed how we treat COVID-19 based upon a study we haven't even been able to read yet. — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) June 16, 2020

Personally, I can’t help but note that the question of whether steroids like dexamethasone improve survival in ARDS (regardless of the cause, including COVID-19), regardless of the cause, is not a new question. ICU docs were debating the question in the late 1980s, when I started by surgery internship, continued debating it the entire time that I was doing my surgery residency in the early 1990s, and are still debating it today. Indeed, in my own current department there was recently a talk discussing the management of ARDS that mentioned when and how to introduce steroids. You’d think that after decades of controversy, with literally dozens of randomized trials of steroids in severe ARDS, we’d have an answer, but we really don’t. Personally, I like this observation:

Steroid reduces mortality in some studies, but not others. This is a topic of perpetual, internecine struggle which will probably never be resolved.

And this one:

At this point, there is a fair body of evidence that patients with severe pneumonia or septic shock may benefit from steroid (in the absence of contraindications). Whether mortality benefit occurs is contentious, but it does seem that steroid accelerates ventilator weaning and ICU discharge (which are meaningful, patient-centered outcomes). So steroid makes sense for patients with {pneumonia+ARDS} or {sepsis+ARDS}. That isn’t a change in my practice. The real question is whether patients with ARDS who don’t have pneumonia or sepsis should be treated with steroid. This remains murky. Patients may need to be judged on a case-by-case basis (depending on whether the suspected cause of ARDS is thought to be a steroid-responsive process). In the absence of any clear-cut answer, one possible approach is to use CRP as a signal for patients with systemic inflammation who might benefit from steroid. There is some precedent for this in the literature, as one RCT of pneumonia used CRP as a cutoff to adjudicate whether steroid would be used.​11​

In other words, in severe inflammatory diseases of the lungs, it was unclear whether dexamethasone or other steroids are of benefit. That’s why I really, really, really want to see the actual data. That’s why I agree with Atul Gawande:

It will be great news if dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, really does cut deaths by 1/3 in ventilated patients with COVID19, but after all the retractions and walk backs, it is unacceptable to tout study results by press release without releasing the paper. https://t.co/ZP5GVMUCW3 — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 16, 2020

Maybe, just maybe, dexamethasone is as effective a treatment as it’s being sold as. Maybe. Even if it is, it is still not the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. It might decrease mortality of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen or ventilator support, but otherwise it’s a whole lot of nothing, and that’s even if you accept the Recovery Trial press release at face value, which, at this time, I do not.