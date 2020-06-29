“We need to catch that cold!”: Antivaxxers and COVID-19 deniers vs. public health

One of the happy delusions that many in the science-based community (including, at least somewhat, myself) and mainstream press have held over the years that has been punctured by the arrival of COVID-19 is that one main reason that antivaccine beliefs persist is that we’ve forgotten the toll that the diseases against which we vaccinate. If, for instance, measles returned with a vengeance, or haemophilus influenza type B, or polio, antivaxxers would see the error of their ways, and resistance to vaccination would diminish. How many times have you heard this argument? How many times have I suggested this? It’s a comforting thought. However, truth be told, it is also one that makes us, as science advocates, feel a bit smug and confident. That’s not to say that there isn’t a grain of truth in this idea, particularly for the vaccine-hesitant, but for hard-core antivaxxers, it has been a comforting myth. But why is it a myth? It seems so obvious, so rational, to think that the return of deadly diseases would knock some sense into antivaxxers’ heads. So why have antivaxxers aligned themselves with COVID-19 deniers and conspiracy theorists in the most emphatic way possible, with a number of COVID-19 lockdown protests being organized by antivaxxers? Let me provide some perspective as someone who’s been following the antivaccine movement for nearly two decades and writing about it regularly for over 15 years. I will admit that these are my observations, and that there isn’t a lot of research, but perhaps I can provide some ideas for actual research and action regarding public health.
Before I go on, I feel obligated to point out that the evidence that this idea that, if only antivaxxers could see the pain, suffering, and death caused by infectious diseases, antivaxxers would come to their senses, was revealed fairly clearly to be a myth long before COVID-19 hit the US earlier this year. As I described a little over a year ago, you have to do is to look at the reaction of antivaxxers to the numerous measles outbreaks that have occurred over the last decade in areas of low uptake of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. (As an aside, in this age of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard for me not to be almost nostalgic for times when measles outbreaks were one of my main concerns. That’s not to downplay the severity of measles. Anyone who’s read my work, either here on this blog or over at my not-so-super-secret other blog should know that I do not downplay the severity of measles.) I could mention how antivaxxers reacted to the measles outbreaks among Somali immigrants in Minnesota, a reaction that involved denial of their culpability for fear mongering about MMR as a cause of autism and of the severity of measles. Basically, they doubled down on their antivaccine propaganda. Measles in Samoa? The same thing. Antivaccine “thought leader” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote a pseudoscience- and misinformation-filled letter to the Samoan Prime Minister, while antivaccine activists doubled down promoting fear mongering about MMR. Meanwhile, across the US, in response to the measles outbreak in Brooklyn, antivaxxers denied responsibility, even though they had promoted fear mongering about MMR. Basically, if you’re surprised that antivaxxers have allied themselves with COVID-19 deniers, you haven’t been paying attention. The unholy alliance between antivaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists is a natural fit.
I’ve alluded to the affinity between antivaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists before, but at the time I focused on how both of their ideologies are rooted in conspiracy theories, such as the notion that 5G somehow predisposes to (or even causes) COVID-19, that glyphosate predisposes people to COVID-19, that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory and is a “plandemic” designed to provide a pretext for authoritarian control, or that the flu vaccine predisposes people to COVID-19. Basically, COVID-19 has been a magnet for medical conspiracy theories, which is why antivaxxers have launched a pre-emptive disinformation campaign on a COVID-19 vaccine that does not yet exist.
Hostility towards public health
So, what is the other commonality between antivaxxers and COVID-19 deniers and conspiracy theorists? Think about it, and I suspect you’ll come up with the same answer I did: An unrelenting hostility towards public health. This hostility towards public health interventions manifests itself with a refusal to take responsibility to do anything that decreases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Think about it. For example, how many times have we seen antivaxxers denying the very concept of herd immunity, at least due to vaccines? (They like to claim that “natural herd immunity,” gained through a large percentage of the population getting a disease, is far superior, even though such immunity cannot be achieved without mass suffering from a large percentage of the population getting an infectious disease and might not even be a thing.) Here’s another way of putting it: How many times have you heard antivaxxers making the argument that, if vaccines work, you shouldn’t be worried about their unvaccinated children? How often have you heard them reject any responsibility whatsoever for any children other than their own, dismissing the concerns of parents of children with cancer or other conditions that leave them immunosuppressed and unable to take certain vaccines? Some of you might even recall antivaxxers dismissing vaccines as important and then saying they’d just quarantine in the event of an outbreak. Contrast that to what antivaxxers are doing now, protesting against lockdowns, refusing to wear masks, refusing to abide by social distancing, and, in essence, claiming that COVID-19 is no big deal.
Del Bigtree: “We need to catch that cold!”
A week and a half ago, a prominent antivaxxer, Del Bigtree, whom you will likely remember as the genius behind the antivaccine propaganda film disguised as a documentary, VAXXED, demonstrated this hostility towards reasonable public health interventions in a segment from his online video show, The Highwire With Del Bigtree posted on June 19.
It occurred to me as I watched this video that there’s one other characteristic that antivaxxers share with COVID-19 deniers: Victim blaming and an utter lack of concern for those with chronic health problems. (In the case of antivaxxers, there is one exception. They do care about children whose chronic health problems they think they can blame on vaccines, but from my perspective they only care about them insofar as they can use them to blame vaccines for autism, autoimmune diseases, sudden infant death syndrome, diabetes, and the myriad chronic health conditions that have led antivaxxers like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to falsely claim that today’s generation is the “sickest generation“, all due to vaccines.) Look at the title of Bigtree’s video, WE NEED TO CATCH THAT COLD!
Bigtree starts out by claiming that COVID-19 has a “death rate” of 0.26%. (One notes that he doesn’t cite a source.) Even if that is true, he seems oblivious to the law of large numbers and unconcerned that, if one million people catch the disease, that means 2,600 dead and that if 100 million people catch the disease (as could happen) that means 260,000 dead. He then goes on to claim that it might only be one-fifth that, again, without citing the evidence. He then goes into a despicable diatribe, which, in case Bigtree memory-holes his rant, I am transcribing extensively because it is a near-perfect distillation of antivaccine “thinking” and the “screw the old and infirm” attitude that many COVID-19 deniers express:
What is the group that is really at risk? Let’s be honest about this and say something that might get me some trouble here, but let’s be honest. That group is very well known. It’s people over the age of 65—not just because you’re over the age of 65, but you’re sick with other diseases. You have heart disease. You have COPD. You have diabetes. You have issues, many of those issues coming from the fact that you didn’t treat your body very well while you were on this planet. And I want to talk about this for one minute as we close this down. That 0.26% are the most sick among us, and I have nothing against you. Go ahead and bubble wrap your house. Lock yourself in your basement. Go and do what’s necessary.
But here’s the problem. When you were my age, you were most likely eating food and fast food and Doritos and drinking Coca-Cola, which you’ll never find in my home. You were eating that all the time. You probably were drinking a lot of alcoholic beverages and really liked to party and enjoyed your cigarettes and said to yourself, “You know what? It’s more about the quality of my life right now. I don’t care if I live to be 100 years old. I want to enjoy my life right now. I like the finer things in life. I like good rich food. I like smoking a cigarette once in a while. I like to drink my drinks.” And you know what? Good on you! That’s the United States of America. No problem, that, some of my best friends think like that. It’s great, and they’re fun to hang out with. That’s perfectly OK.
But here’s what’s not OK. When you reach that point in your life where now your arteries are starting to clog up, your body is shutting down, and the alcohol is eating up your liver, and you have diabetes, or you have multiple COPD, you have asthma, you can’t breathe, all the cigarette smoking has finally caught up with you, you have heart disease because of the way you decided to live your life in the moment, here’s what you are now. You are pharmaceutical-dependent. You did that to yourself, not me. You decided that the moment mattered, and now you find yourself pharmaceutical-dependent, which is really what that 0.26% is, and that’s OK too. Thank God there’s drugs out there! There’s drugs that allow you to eat the Philly cheesesteak even though your body knows it hates it, but, go ahead, take the Prilosec. What difference does it make? Drug yourself! Drug yourself! Get through the day! Don’t exercise! Maybe just attach an electrode and see if a little electricity to the stomach will give you the abs you want.
Come on! Grow up! You made choices! And now that you’re pharmaceutically dependent, here’s what you don’t get to do. You don’t get to say I have to take a drug to protect you. That’s what this is. You don’t get to say I have to wear a mask and suck in my own CO2 to protect you. You don’t get to say I have to lock myself in a basement and destroy my career and take away my own ability to feed children because you are pharmaceutical dependent. You lived your life. You made your choice. And thank God we live in the United States of America so you don’t have to worry about grocery police standing outside a grocery store saying, “Really? You really need four liters of Coca-Cola? You really need four bags of Doritos or Chitos or Fritos or whatever the heck it is, little cupcakes with synthetic icing on them? You really need all that?” Because we could go there. We could go there. If we’re really going to get into each other’s schiznit, that’s what we could do.
Or could we live and let live? Eat all the Twinkies you want! Drink all the bourbon you want, and smoke as many cigarettes as you want, and when you find yourself pharmaceutical-dependent I will go ahead and say thank God the drug companies are there for you, but you do not get to make me pharmaceutical-dependent. You do not get to put me in the way of Heidi Larson, who wants to eradicate natural health and natural immunity and make us all pharmaceutical dependent.
Heidi Larson, for those of you who don’t know who she is, is the director of the Vaccine Confidence Project, a group dedicated to combatting vaccine hesitancy. When last we saw her elsewhere, she had put her foot in her mouth most spectacularly by ignorantly discounting how much education about immunology and vaccines a typical physician in training receives, which leads me to just what the heck Bigtree means by “pharmaceutical dependent”. After all, you might think that no one is telling him he has to take a medication to protect others. All he’s being asked to do is to wear a facemask when in public around other people, to abide by social distancing guidelines, and to wash his hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently. These are hardly onerous requests; yet they’ve produced an extreme backlash. Think about it though. What Bigtree is doing when he says, “You do not get to make me pharmaceutical-dependent” is that he is signaling to his followers that he is preemptively refusing a coronavirus vaccine before one has even been approved by the FDA. Of course, he’s also refusing to wear a mask and social distance—I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s not refusing to wash his damned hands—but primarily he’s saying he refuses to be vaccinated against coronavirus once there is a vaccine. Larson’s job at the WHO is to develop strategies to increase public confidence in vaccines and combat vaccine hesitancy and antivaccine views. That’s why Bigtree mentioned her.
At this point, let me emphasize how extremely judgmental Bigtree is in this video, his disclaimers of “Good on ya!” and “It’s OK!” to those with chronic diseases notwithstanding. He’s contemptuously blaming people with chronic diseases for being chronically ill. There is, of course, a small kernel of truth buried in his rant in that, yes, lifestyle matters when it comes to chronic disease. Smoking does hugely predispose you to lung and cardiovascular diseases, for example. Overeating does predispose to obesity, although it is way more complicated than Bigtree’s version of it, which, boiled down to its essence, demonizes those with obesity as fat slobs who lived their youth and middle age overindulging without a care in the world for what their “choices” are doing to their body. Those who’ve struggled with weight problems know that you can’t just flip a switch and bring your weight under control, just as those who’ve become addicted to, for example, alcohol or tobacco, can’t just flip a switch and stop drinking and smoking, even though they know their addictions are having adverse effects on their health. Then there are poor people who live in food deserts, where access to fresh, healthy food is very limited and fatty, calorie-dense processed or fast food is almost all there is (or at the very least so much less expensive than healthier choices that the poor have little choice but to choose it given their limited resources).
This sort of attitude is very typical of antivaxxers and is born of how much antivaxxers believe in alternative medicine and “natural” treatments. It’s also, I’ve noticed, very typical of COVID-19 deniers, many of whose attitude seems to be, “Screw the old and chronically ill, I need to golf and get a haircut!” Indeed, this attitude started to take root fairly early in the pandemic, when a number of politicians of a certain political bent (you know which one) argued in essence that we need to sacrifice grandpa and grandma in order to save the economy. Fortunately, this is not an attitude shared by most Americans, although it is de facto policy in too many parts of the country.
I once coined a term, the central dogma of alternative medicine, to describe the belief that we have near-total control over our health through lifestyle, such as diet, activity, exercise, and a Secret-like belief that wishing makes it so. Antivaxxers and COVID-19 deniers share that mystical, magical belief system in which they are healthy entirely because of their choices, and they (and their children) are not at risk of horrible outcomes due to infectious disease because of their choices. It never occurs to them that age is a major risk factor for death from COVID-19 and that people can’t do anything about how old they were when the pandemic hit. Similarly, it never seems to trouble antivaxxers like Bigtree or COVID-19 deniers, the vast majority of whom are white and at least middle class if not affluent, that COVID-19 has exacted a much worse toll on African-Americans and other people of color, who are far more likely to suffer severe disease and die. (Yes, I’m going there.)
Bigtree goes way farther than that, though. He goes deep into the realm of very dangerous advice. After laying down an obvious lie in which he states that he does “care about his pharmaceutical-dependent friends”, and says that the only thing he can do for them (other than hoping for a “vaccine unicorn”) is to catch “what is just a common cold”. Of course, COVID-19 is far worse than “just a common cold”. The common cold doesn’t kill 120,000 Americans in less than four months and nearly a half a million worldwide in six months. It just doesn’t. Influenza hasn’t done anything like that in over 100 years!
Bigtree goes on to claim that for over 97% of us COVID-19 is so mild that you won’t get a fever or even know that you have it, claiming “it’s a common cold for 99.74% of us”. This is a gross exaggeration. The rate of asymptomatic COVID-19 has been notoriously tricky to estimate, given that often there’s no longitudinal testing to see if those who are asymptomatic when tested go on to develop symptoms. In reality, the percentage of cases of COVID-19 that remain asymptomatic is probably 30-50%, and these people with asymptomatic infection can still transmit the disease. Also, there is a growing body of evidence showing that masks do decrease the rate of transmission of COVID-19 to other people, as I discussed a couple of weeks ago. Since then, there’s even more evidence suggesting that masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19
None of this stops Bigtree from saying:
So here’s what we do. Let’s go outside. Let’s take off our masks. We’re not on drugs, and we don’t need to be on drugs. Let’s catch this cold! Whether or not it’s just the 20% of us and maybe we’re not even in that category, let’s give it a college try to catch this cold, so that we can protect the pharmaceutical-dependent amongst us!
At this point it’s hard not to retort: You first, Mr. Bigtree. I’m sure one of your fans out there has COVID-19 right now and would be willing to hang out with their hero in a small, enclosed room for hours and cough in your face as much as it takes for you to acquire SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. What are you waiting for? Do it for the “pharmaceutical-dependent”! Lead by example! Record yourself on video doing it!
I’m being sarcastic, of course. I would never wish COVID-19 on anyone, not even someone as odious and harmful to public health as Bigtree. I note that Bigtree just turned 50, so he’s entering the age range of elevated risk. Whether Bigtree believes it or not, if he were actually foolish enough to take my sarcastic advice, I’d actually feel terrible if he turned out to be one of the minority who develop disease severe enough to require hospitalization, even worse if he were among the smaller minority who end up needing mechanical ventilation, and worse still if he were one of the probably fewer than 1% who die of COVID-19.
Perhaps the best retort, though, is what The Real Truther did in editing Bigtree’s video. During the last minute and a half or so of The Real Truther’s version, there are shown a series of photographs of people who were young (or, at most, middle aged) and otherwise healthy who died of COVID-19, the youngest of whom was 22. He also added a soundtrack of somber piano music. Brilliant. And in case that’s enough, SFGate published a story recounting the damage done to young people who have survived severe COVID-19, including kidney failure requiring dialysis, shortness of breath that persists for many weeks, the need for chronic oxygen, multiple relapses, and other complications.
The consequences are potentially dire
As I’ve documented for a long time, antivaxxers are hostile to the very idea of public health, other than letting nature take its course and producing “natural herd immunity” at a horrific cost in terms of suffering and death. If you don’t believe me, consider how in recent years they have manifested their hostility towards public health interventions not just in the form of resistance to school vaccine mandates, but in proposing laws and regulations that would make it more difficult for local health authorities to prevent and respond to outbreaks even leaving aside the issue of vaccines. For instance, in my own state, antivaccine-sympathetic legislators proposed a law that would have made it much more difficult to remove vulnerable unvaccinated students from school in the middle of an outbreak and removed a lot of flexibility to respond to outbreaks. More recently, a chickenpox outbreak at a high school in my state revealed that antivaxxers were not being entirely truthful when they claimed they’d comply with reasonable self-quarantine orders, as parents protested the order to keep their children at home. Meanwhile, antivaxxers have joined COVID-19 conspiracy theorists in portraying contact tracing and quarantine as “subjugation.”
That rhetoric is having terrifying consequences, too, as public health workers have come under attack, with harassment and threats, leading an alarming number of them to resign to protect themselves and their families or to be fired for standing up for public health:
Emily Brown was stretched thin.
As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts were rising.
She was already at odds with county commissioners, who were pushing to loosen public health restrictions in late May, against her advice. She had previously clashed with them over data releases and control and had haggled over a variance regarding reopening businesses.
But she reasoned that standing up for public health principles was worth it, even if she risked losing the job that allowed her to live close to her hometown and help her parents with their farm.
Then came the Facebook post: a photo of her and other health officials with comments about their weight and references to “armed citizens” and “bodies swinging from trees.”
It’s not just harassment and political resistance. Being overworked and stretched thin because of how inadequate many states’ public health infrastructure was before the pandemic play a role too. A week and a half ago, Ohio health director Dr. Amy Acton, who had made national news for her science-based approach to COVID-19 and public health, resigned, due to a burnout from overwork and dealing with protesters and resistance, for example:
Acton’s experience was no different. Protesters, some armed, showed up at her home in the Columbus suburbs several times. Her neighbors counter-protested in her front yard and put up “Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club” yard signs. Acton was given security detail, an unusual step for a cabinet member.
It’s hard to blame Dr. Acton for deciding that she couldn’t take it anymore. Nationwide, a number of health directors have either retired, quit, or been fired in the face of harassment, resistance, and the unhappiness of politicians:
This isn’t just happening in California. Ohio’s state health director, Amy Acton, resigned last week after facing legal challenges to her authority and protests in front of her home. Wisconsin state health director Jeanne Ayers was asked to resign in early May, at a time when COVID-19 cases in the state had surpassed 10,000, and top officials would not say why.
“Things have gotten ugly,” said one Northern California health officer who asked not to be named over personal safety concerns. “The health officers are kind of in this position where everything that everyone is angry about is the health officer’s fault.”
The official described death threats received by email and on social media as well as protesters showing up to their home. “It … makes you feel that there is nowhere that’s safe.”
No one argues that there isn’t a difficult tradeoff to be made between public health and economic interests. However, the hostility towards public health interventions goes beyond anger at the economic consequences of lockdowns. Wearing masks and contact tracing, with targeted quarantines, are thought to be our best options to be able to emerge from lockdowns and revive the economy, and yet the unholy alliance of antivaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists feverishly resist these measures, too.
Truly, it should surprise no one that antivaxxers have joined COVID-19 deniers in their conspiracy theories or that they loudly proclaim opposition and resistance to any COVID-19 vaccine, even though a COVID-19 vaccine is many months, if not years, away. When you boil it down, both groups share a profound resistance to taking the least bit of responsibility for anyone but themselves and a tendency to blame the victim. They fail to understand that personal health can’t be separated from public health. It’s no wonder that the US has had more cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country in the world.
I still shake my head at a local politician who claimed we needed to let people get COVID to promote “herd mentality.” The poor satirists don’t stand a chance anymore.
By “local politician”, I assume you mean “Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson”?
Uh, no, I live in the US. A local politician literally said that the solution to COVID was “herd mentality.”
I will add the same politician claimed that pools shouldn’t have been closed, because the chlorine from evaporating pool water would kill any virus in the air.
@ Terrie
“I will add the same politician claimed that pools shouldn’t have been closed, because the chlorine from evaporating pool water would kill any virus in the air.”
That’s a fantastic example of Idiocracy-level motivated “reasoning”. If one could call that “reasoning” in any way…
Next to Trump, Boris looks like a scholar and a gentleman with stylish hair..
I think Texas – Del Bigtree’s new home – embodies your point about the consequences being dire right now. Having him there certainly won’t help.
I used his statements in a presentation last week about imposing tort liability for misinformation that causes disease. I think it’s a good example of something that could, potentially, give rise to liability, if it causes harm to others – though for those who get sick because they directly followed him, there may be issues of whether their reliance on him is justifiable and whether they assumed the risk. But for those they infect, less so.
@ Prof Dorit:
re ” imposing tort liability for misinformation that causes disease”
Now that’s a concept I could get behind!
Of course, I don’t know the legal underpinnings but it has always boggled my mind that alt med providers, natural health websites and anti-vaxxers could get away with doing so. There are so many offenders, too numerous to mention but they first, attempt to get followers to discard standard SBM advice and then, provide dodgy alternatives.
And people DO follow them. Some of this is done in the open ( see PRN for many examples of faux medicine) such as anti-vax scare tactics, frightening parents about vaccines. Del has become a leader in this effort, others like Stop Mandatory Vaccination and Natural News have many followers.
I think they can be so cavalier about giving advice because someone would have to prove that the misinformation led to the harm and that those who followed it were not forced but chose to do so.
How could this be done ?
It’s tricky, in part for the reasons you point out – showing causation – but even in cases where that’s not an issue, courts hesitate to impose liability for speech, and ironically, especially for mass media or widespread speech. But there are torts on point, and it really depends on the circumstances.
How much detail do you want? They did record the presentation, and I can ask for a link, but that’s almost an hour long.
Interestingly, in cooking circles, there’s questions on who is responsible for dangerous videos — the viewer, the content creator, the platform? The common example is a “cooking hacks” clickbait video that suggests dipping strawberries in actual bleach to turn them white that Youtube has basically shrugged and said it doesn’t violate their policies.
What is it about bleach that brings out the urge to endanger the public?
At least one case found that the publisher of a book of a fad diet that led to deaths was protected by the First Amendment.
The case did not address the author’s liability, since plaintiff – the reader’s widower – only sued the publisher.
with the hope that this is helpful and not illegitimate, here is the recording of the talk.
https://iu.mediaspace.kaltura.com/media/06.25.20+Hall+Center+Virtual+Grand+Rounds+Summer+Series+with+Professor+Dorit+R.+Reiss/1_121lr4r9
I saw a fascinating deep dive into those “hack” videos (by an Australian cooking YouTuber who’s husband is a retired investigative journalist) and weirdly they seem to all be made in Russia and very, very occasionally there will be a video (not a “hack” video but a “news” video by the same channel) that will have weird anti-US and pro-Russia stuff in it.
The debunker is the channel How To Cook That, and while I take all YouTube videos with a grain of salt, it does raise an interesting question.
How should such legislation handle the original statements on wearing facemasks: that if you weren’t sick, you didn’t need to wear one. Dr. Fauci later admitted that wasn’t true, but that it was deliberate misinformation intended to lower the demand for masks, making more available to health care professionals. While the intentions might have been good, I’m afraid that government officials putting out deliberate misinformation does a lot of damage to the public trusting what they say.
It’s not legislation, it’s tort liability through the courts. And that’s a good question, and one of the reasons to approach such liability with caution. In the case of the government, you may have trouble bringing a claim because of governmental immunity. Handling bad messaging by government is generally done by political tools, not the torts system.
More broadly, you would have to show negligent misrepresentation or intentional one. It would depend on the specific content and actions. And yes, I realize that’s vague. Tort liability often works through pretty vague terms.
The only answer that is always correct in law. “Well, it’s depends.”
@Dorit, Thanks. That explanation makes sense to me.
@Dorit: You would have to show negligent misrepresentation or intentional one. It would depend on the specific content and actions.
I’m curious if Dr. Fauci’s/the CDC’s original advice regarding mask wearing would be actionable? What do you mean by ‘political tools’ are available to the public regarding false information being put out by officials?
@ Beth,
If that was actually the concern they could have diverted the masks intended for retail to healthcare providers at the source.
How could he not have the foresight to realize how dangerous that message would be? That’s not the sort of message you just take back, unless you are a complete narcissist who thinks the common folk are eating out of your hand.
I’ll get ribbed again for saying this but I stocked up on masks in January, when we were still being told we (US residents) were not at risk from COVID because we don’t eat bat soup & there was “no evidence of person to person transmission” & retail was pretty much already depleted of PPE. He’s lying.
It was not “deliberate misinformation”. At the time there was minimal evidence that universal mask wearing would be helpful and the focus was more on making sure people stay home as much as possible while we tried to get a handle on the situation. As more evidence has become available, and also as more masks have become available, it makes sense now to recommend them for interactions where strict 6′ distancing may not be possible. Describing it as “deliberate misinformation” is in itself deliberate misinformation.
Thanks.
I’d look at the presentation if you post it.
Oh wow! That’s mightily packed! I’ll go back and focus on the one section that intrigues me most.
Bigtree must be neighbors with Wakefield now. I wonder if he’s thrilled that Texas is experiencing a resurgence?
Dr Fauci spoke yesterday about a potential vaccine not being entirely helpful because so many would refuse to get it. Prescient, no?
As I said in the post, my retort to Del’s “We need to catch that cold!” is: You first. I’m sure we can find fans who have COVID-19 now who’d be happy to hang out in a small room sans mask with Del for several hours, you know, to make sure he gets a nice big inoculum of coronavirus.
My friends who have COVID are already suffering enough, don’t you think, putting them through several hours of DB would just be insult to injury :/
Orac writes,
“Heidi Larson, for those of you who don’t know who she is, is the director of the Vaccine Confidence Project, a group dedicated to combatting vaccine hesitancy.
@ Orac,
I think the pharmaceutical industry does a good job of disclosing vaccine contraindications, is there a Vaccine-Contraindication Confidence Project for those who aren’t vaccine hesitant? Please respond.
[…] major reopening of the gaming and tourism industry, and despite the Trump administration’s (with major help from his anti-science allies) ongoing gaslighting of Americans into believing that “the worst of the coronavirus is over”, […]
That’s another trope of theirs: YOU are responsible for your health, and any health issues you have are because of something YOU did (or didn’t do). He ignores the role of genetics in disease, and other factors beyond one’s control.
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a lung and liver disease also known as “genetic COPD”, runs in my family. I’m MZ. I have living family members who are SZ. I have a dead great uncle who died in his early 40s from emphysema who was ZZ. (M is the good gene, Z the bad gene, S the so-so gene. It’s codominate, though MZ is normally considered low risk if you avoid potential complicating factors).
No amount of “healthy living” is going to increase the Antitrypsin serum levels of any of us. And since we still don’t know a ton about COVID 19, no one has any idea if people who are MZ are at greater risk, though people who are SZ or ZZ almost certainly are.
Oh, and at least 20 million people in the US are MZ, and most of them don’t know.
I saw it noted on reddit that maybe the big policy mistake was telling people that casual cloth or paper masks are worn to protect others. “Know your audience”, advises some dude on reddit.
My employer was hinting at me today that there are popup drive-through free testing events here now. For well over a month, it was ‘The Criteria’: symptomatic, and been to China, or been in contact with a confirmed case, or some other suspiciously specific event at a place where I was never at with I person I’d never seen. But for months one still needed a doctor’s referral — This was never going to work, It took over a week for people to get the results (I don’t know if that is still the case).
The dashboard shows South Korea with ~12,000 cumulative cases to date and 282 deaths. And, to contradict Dumbp, we are not #1 in testing. We’re #26 per capita. So much for American knowhow. This is a travesty. This is Cthulhu with all the squiggly bits bowed back towards it’s ‘face’. I’m fearful of what form contact tracing would even take now should Nero finally decide it might be a good idea.
I saw on CNN yesterday cars snaked throught a parking lot and far up the highway awaiting a test. They waited hours*. But what really alarmed me were the testers wearing cheap dust masks such as I have here for sanding. These dinky things had two little skinny elastic peices stapled to the same spot at the midline! If I saw that here, I would be very hesitant to get tested.
*This is rediculous; set up testing stations in people’s neiborhoods or within walking distance. For those without cars or a driver’s licsence, who wants to sit on public transit with bunches of people that think they might have Sars-CoV-2?
@ Tim
“This is Cthulhu with all the squiggly bits bowed back towards it’s ‘face’.”
Thanks for the laugh.
Here’s an interview of Cthulhu.
“This hostility towards public health interventions manifests itself with a refusal to take responsibility to do anything that decreases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.” — Orac
I’m very much hostile towards public health in general, but not that dumb… Even if one decides to root in for the virus, it’s obviously not a fair fight if Humanity screws up its fighting chances in such a dumb manner.
But what strikes me when reading Del Bigtree’s diatribe is that one of the very reasons I am against public health in general is that I am very much against a specific ideological component in public health as viewed by the public. And in the words of Del Bigtree himself:
“But here’s what’s not OK. When you reach that point in your life where now your arteries are starting to clog up, your body is shutting down, and the alcohol is eating up your liver, and you have diabetes, or you have multiple COPD, you have asthma, you can’t breathe, all the cigarette smoking has finally caught up with you, you have heart disease because of the way you decided to live your life in the moment, here’s what you are now. You are pharmaceutical-dependent. You did that to yourself, not me.”
That last sentence: “you did that to yourself, not me”. One can decide to read it in the words of Del Bigtree. Or one can also read it in quite a lot of positions of members of the “medical establishment” when they speak their minds openly. That specific bit of ideology that is intent on punishing people violating the “health pact” binding, allegedly, citizens to their health system. The pact that, in fact, no one signed in order to relinquish their rights to their personal life choices on the grounds that they recognise that they are themselves dumber than dumb. That infantilisation of both patients and citizens.
One can read it in Del Bigtree’s words. Or one can read it in the words of quite some people advocating public health policies with a punitive twist. Or in the words of Del BigTree… Bonnet blanc et blanc bonnet.
Beth: “How should such legislation handle the original statements on wearing facemasks: that if you weren’t sick, you didn’t need to wear one. Dr. Fauci later admitted that wasn’t true, but that it was deliberate misinformation intended to lower the demand for masks, making more available to health care professionals. While the intentions might have been good, I’m afraid that government officials putting out deliberate misinformation does a lot of damage to the public trusting what they say.”
This is not only a lame attempt at a tu quoque, it’s a distortion of the reasons public health officials including Dr. Fauci were not advising mask use for the general public as of early March.
Yes, there was a genuine concern that members of the public would buy up N95 and surgical-grade masks that were in short supply, denying them to health care workers on the front lines dealing with sick people. Add to that doubts about how effective simple masks and cloth coverings would be in limiting/preventing infection and initial lack of knowledge about the ease with which asymptomatic infection could spread, and it’s understandable why mask/face covering recommendations evolved over time.
“Fauci explained the early advice against masks by saying: “The public-health community — and many people were saying this — were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply.”
N95 masks are higher-grade equipment than ordinary masks and mainly used by medical workers.
He added that the government did not want healthcare workers “to be without the equipment that they needed … We were afraid that that would deter away the people who really needed it.”
The government also knows more about the effectiveness of different types of masks than it did at the beginning, he said.
“Now we have masks, and we know that you don’t need an N95 if you’re an ordinary person in the street,” he said. “We also know that simple cloth coverings that many people have can work as well as a mask in many cases.”
http://businessinsider.com/fauci-mask-advice-was-because-doctors-shortages-from-the-start-2020-6
There’s no comparison between public health professionals’ statements about masks, and Del Bigtree essentially saying that older people don’t deserve consideration in this pandemic because they brought their chronic conditions and vulnerabilities to Covid-19 on themselves, so tough luck.
Oh, and Beth? You’ve been dodging this for days, but how about enlightening us regarding your claim that you’re not an antivaxer because you support some vaccines but not others? Which vaccines do you endorse? It’s a simple question.
A DB,
"He added that the government did not want healthcare workers “to be without the
equipment that they needed … We were afraid that that would deter away the people
who really needed it.”
Do you believe him on this? I don’t. If this were the real concern they could have gone straight to the source to divert the N95’s & surgical’s from retail to healthcare facilities.
And April, March & even February would have been too late. There were no masks available for the consumer in retail & it wasn’t healthcare facilities or providers buying them from Walgreens or Ace Hardware. They were out by the end of January. Bought out in bulk.
In Walla Walla, in the great state of Washington, there were fairly recently “Covid parties,” similar to the “chickenpox parties” which have been a topic in this blog before, in which people would gather together to all catch the coronavirus. (I also recall “chickenpox lollipops.”)
All my whats were [email protected]
I suppose the idea was that if you caught the disease, you would get immunity like with chickenpox. Never mind that you might die from it and spread it to who knows how many other people. Walla Walla, maintaining its reputation within the state. And so much for blaming the flare-ups in WA on the dirty Mexicans, which of course has been a thing on the gold side / dry side. (I’m right adjacent to Eastern Washington; the climate here is definitely more similar to the West side, but you meet a lot of folks with politics similar to the East side.) Of course, people don’t take into account that migrant laborers are forced into awful labor conditions like being packed into meat processing plants, or working in fields and orchard jobs where they’re provided with living conditions that consist of basically shacks all gathered together with who knows what kind of sanitation conditions.
Well. Fuck. All we know right now is that they are just going out and spreading it. ‘Heard immunity’ is starting to sound like “at least your gran gran won’t die by cops” if you attend this party.
I don’t think there are many (or any) documented cases in the US of a positive coming back a positive again some time later, but a Chinese serological study shows a great decline (up to %81) of a particular type of antibody after a couple months. It is noted that the one in question may be effective at very low levels, but still.
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0965-6
And, I’m hearing more and more that the damage is long lasting, even permanant in any age group. We need paradigm shifting mask education — funny how the KKK never had a problem with them but suffocate under a paper surgeon’s covering. I’ve been thinking for awhile that the only way to get to the disease state is to breath it.
Step up, tech. Make them comfortable, make them stylish; active cooling would help — There is already a Japanese outfit that incorporates a mic, amp, and speaker to unmuffle your voice and even provide translation services through your phone (via bluetooth).
My state is actually requiring masks now. I still don’t understand how you’re supposed to wear a mask when you go out to a restaurant; I suppose you just wear it when you go in and out, which seems totally useless. Really good for the employees, who are essentially being forced to work to keep their jobs to make a living, since if they “can work,” they can’t get unemployment.
Idk, it’s incredibly frustrating and just feels totally dystopian. I’m trying not to give into total misanthropy when I see pictures of people out and about in lines and crowds and sh!t, often almost all without masks. “Idiots, morons, sociopaths,” I catch myself thinking.
I think people are getting the idea that things are getting okay and getting better, and I can see where they’re getting it; things wouldn’t be opening up otherwise, right? And of course everybody desperately wants this to be over and to go back to normal.
And humans are such social animals. You see other people doing it, etc. And it really isn’t normal or natural for everybody to be cut off from human contact for so long; it’s like separating ants from the rest of the hive, sort of, not that humans are really at all like ants… but the hive thing is actually sort of apt.
As far as the active resistance to masks, at least part of it has to actually be anti-Asian racism, I think. You see East Asians on the news, and even in this country, wearing masks when they’re sick, to avoid getting other people sick. And tbh a lot of people code East Asians as effeminate, which is anathema to a certain strain of American “culture.”
Personally, I’m very tempted by the mask I saw that says “Spaceballs the Face Mask” on it. But I love a good nerdy reference.
I have a lovely geeky illustrated David Bowie mask.
LoL, this Nevada councilman:
https://i.imgur.com/npBXaK1.jpg
David Bowie 👍 But those lifelike prints that are a seemless continuation of one’s own face are a little too uncanny for me.
I want a geek mask which incorporates some kind of detector fine mesh where then an oled pixel sparkles when a droplet strike is detected — maybe finallly a use for graphene?
I really think it would be educational for many if my mask were twinkling around when someone speaks to me.
Isn’t Del’s position essentially eugenics? Given that his preferred solution is a population cull that will sweep up many surprising people, with unrealised susceptibility, as well as the obviously vulnerable.
Absolutely. But when have antivaxxers ever cared about anyone else?
True.
Maybe Del is secretly being paid off by Bill Gates to further his depopulation agenda.
Antivaxxers frequently espouse positions that, when you strip them down to their essence, are eugenicist in nature.
And at the same time they are complaining about a depopulating agenda by Bill Gates, who wants to stimulate vaccination?
Depopulation by vaccines (not really something one should worry about) is bad.
Depopulation by letting vunerable people die is good?
I can’t really wrap my head around it.
For your entertainment:
Thinking Moms Revolution, yesterday ( the site is mostly inactive of late)
To Mask or Not to Mask:
by Dr Cammy Benton who thinks that we should declare a truce because there is “good evidence” on both sides. Interestingly, her only other post ( archives) is called “Why Smart Doctors Don’t get Flu Shots”. So I imagine she’s fair and balanced.
In the real world, even freedom friendly enclaves like AZ and TX are demanding that citizens totally relinquish their rights and put on masks.
*Give me liberty or give me death!” why not have both?
We may have uncovered new shibboleths to discriminate amongst partisans because of Covid:
— Masks are protective or not
— Dr Fauci is a hero or a villain
— Bill Gates is the Devil or an overly rich guy
— the CDC or some dude who rants on twitter is your best medical advisor
— viruses are your friends or not