Dr. Cammy Benton: An antivaxxer plays the “both sides” card on masks for COVID-19

If there’s one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been depressing to behold (other than the mass death, the lockdowns, and the utter failure of US national leadership to coordinate a policy to slow the spread of the disease), it’s the way that the pandemic has revealed just how polarized public health policy has become. (Also, it depresses me how prone to pseudoscience physicians like Dr. Cammy Benton, whom we will meet shortly, are.) The specific example I have in mind is the increasingly angry—and sometimes even violent—resistance to the requirement to do something as benign as wearing a mask in public in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. I realize that, in a way, this is not new. There was, for example, an actual “Anti-Mask League” formed in 1919 during the great influenza pandemic; so one could view history as repeating itself. However, thanks to social media and people of a certain political persuasion having decided that wearing a mask is more about “control” than public health and that the refusal to wear one brands them as a “free-thinking rebel,” resistance to masks among a small but unfortunately not insignificant minority of Americans has reached truly irrational and potentially violent levels. You don’t have to go too far to see videos of people angrily ranting and refusing to wear a mask, badgering and threatening underpaid workers at grocery stores and restaurants who try to enforce masking policies by politely asking them just to wear a mask.
There has even been murder committed over a store’s refusal to admit someone not wearing a mask.
I’m not going to relitigate here whether masks work to slow the spread of coronavirus, given that it’s been discussed multiple times (and will be discussed again) elsewhere on this blog and at other sources. They do. Sure, they’re not perfect. Yes, the CDC and World Health Organization messed up the messaging in February and March, early in the pandemic, prioritizing concern about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) over public masking and noting that the evidence was not entirely clear. Those situations have resolved. The evidence has become clearer that masks work, although they are by no means a panacea. They don’t provide 100% protection (not even close), but increasingly evidence has been trending in the direction of supporting the wearing of masks in public, particularly indoors, particularly in places where adequate social distancing is difficult or impossible. Is it “settled science”? Not yet, but there’s biological plausibility and a large and growing body of observational evidence that suggests that masks decrease the likelihood of disease transmission at least several-fold, misinformation and disinformation about masks and COVID-19 notwithstanding.
As has been discussed before, it’s not surprise that antivaxxers have jumped on the COVID-19 conspiracy theory bandwagon, nor is it particularly surprising (at least to those of us who’ve studied the movement for years) that antivaxxers have allied themselves with anti-maskers. That’s why an article published on the hilariously misnamed antivaccine propaganda blog The Thinking Moms’ Revolution, To Mask or Not to Mask: Declaring a Truce. It’s by an “integrative medicine” practitioner named Dr. Cammy Benton. It is, as you might imagine, a lovely example of false equivalence.
Before I dig in, I just want to note that we’ve met Dr. Benton before, although I didn’t discuss her a lot. Basically, she was mentioned in a post by me four years ago as one of the physicians who “stand with Dr. Sears,” namely “Dr. Bob” Sears, an antivaccine pediatrician. Why were physicians “standing with Dr. Sears”? Basically, they were rallying around Dr. Sears when the Medical Board of California initiated proceedings against him for failing to live up to the standard of care for two patients. As I’ve mentioned many times before, though, Dr. Sears has long associated with the antivaccine movement. For example, he’s likened SB 277, the new California law that eliminates nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates, to the Holocaust, basically going full Godwin on it and letting his antivaccine freak flag fly. I was also surprised that the Medical Board of California didn’t actually look at Dr. Sears for his more blatant selling of medical exemptions, including exemptions based on an online form. Ultimately, Dr. Bob had his practice limited and supervised for his offenses, even as antivaccine conspiracy theories flowed about it.
As for Dr Benton, she runs an “integrative medicine” practice called, appropriately enough, Benton Integrative Medicine (although there was a recent announcement that she is joining another practice). Unsurprisingly, there’s a spa, and the clinic offers dubious injectables and supplements to “prevent coronavirus.” Dr. Benton appears to be heavily into “functional medicine,” or, as I like to call it, ordering reams of useless and impossible-to-interpret lab results with a plan to correct each and every one of them in one hand, a huge invoice in the other. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Benton is also antivaccine. She’s a Founding Director and the Treasurer of Physicians for Informed Consent, an antivaccine physician’s group. She also no longer vaccinates her children:
And offers Dr. Paul Thomas’s antivaccine book.
And has been interviewed by the VAXXED crew, conveniently providing them with a lot of antivaccine misinformation:
In her article for the Not-So-Thinking Moms’ Revolution, unsurprisingly, Dr. Benton tries to portray herself as somewhere in the “reasonable middle” between the anti-mask crowd and the science-based crowd:
This is a call for a truce between the maskers and the anti-maskers.
It is super stressful these days, and the bullying tactics (“Wear your damn mask!”), the virtue signaling, and the shaming are not likely to bring people to your side. For the anti-maskers, getting mad at 16-year-olds at restaurants just doing their jobs is not going to get you anywhere.
Everyone is angry, but everyone is also doing the best they can with the info they see. Legitimate CDC, WHO, and national leaders ( whether you believe they are good or bad) had been saying not to wear a face mask unless you are sick or caring for someone who is sick, so the anger against those who are not in favor of universal masking seems excessive to me.
There is literally legit science on both sides, and both sides give good arguments. The pro-mask folks share their science and say, if masks prevent big droplets from leaving your face or if there is a slightly decreased risk of spread, then it is worth it. Great! That is a good reason to wear a mask. The maskers want to do it out of respect even if it doesn’t work. Well, that is generous. I’m not sure it’s a reason to chastise the anti-maskers since that is so subjective, but it’s super sweet.
Note the false equivalence. The “bullying tactics” that she ascribes to the pro-mask crowd are almost never anywhere near as extreme, angry, or violent as those from the anti-mask crowd, who, let’s remember, not infrequently throw epic tantrums in response to reasonable requests to wear a mask inside stores, thrown merchandise around, and even attacked and killed workers trying to enforce masking policies. Anecdotally, even at my cancer center, those tasked with screening everyone coming into the hospital have reported hostility from people when they are told that they can’t enter the facility without masks, although likely the presence of an armed guard at each door deters them from getting too angry or even violent. Retail workers don’t have the luxury of that sort of protection. Out there, underpaid workers are getting hurt, and, occasionally, even killed trying to do a job that they’d never expected to have to do. This is not the same thing as the occasional social media post telling anti-maskers to “wear a damned mask.” While there is a point to be made that perhaps shaming is not the most effective tactic to persuade the recalcitrant, this false equivalence gives the game away. It’s the same sort of false equivalence, unsurprisingly, that antivaxxers like to use when complaining about being “bullied” by pro-vaccine advocates. Never mind that antivaxxers routinely harass CDC employees, get in the face of pro-vaccine advocates like Dr. Paul Offit in order to frighten or anger him into a reaction that they can video and then use to embarras him, and use abusive FOIA requests to harass scientists.
Of course, Dr. Benton is still very intent on trying to demonstrate how “reasonable” she is; so she concedes that the evidence is trending in favor of masks; that is, before going full “both sides”:
There seems to be growing evidence for wearing face masks and the idea that we could open up sooner if we all wore face masks. Maybe there will be a full consensus soon, and everyone will agree that we should. But there is still room for debate in my opinion, so let’s keep it respectful.
This issue is just one of many in this country that has fallen victim to the polarization that leads to everyone digging in their heels. As usual, one side thinks they have the right to tell others what to do and that anything they say that disagrees is anti-science, or anti-people, or ignorant. Again, none of the name-calling will win them over. The other side says, “Screw you, I don’t have to do what you say.” They will say they have science, too, backed by the WHO. Our government has a history of corruption, and there are worrisome patterns noticed by many in this group that are based on fact, so they have good reason to question things.
The other side sees this as “conspiracy theory,” but simply calling it conspiracy theory can be a lazy way of shutting down the conversation. And maybe there is a conspiracy; after all, it’s happened before when large sums of money and power were at stake.
I’d love to know what large sums of money there are that derive from promoting the wearing of inexpensive facemasks. It reminds me of the one retort to the “money made them do it” that the pro-hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) crowd had when that unproven medication was being promoted as a cure (or at least highly effective treatment) for COVID-19 that actually made some sense: HCQ is off-patent and costs pennies a pill. There’s not a lot of money to be made selling it, at least not compared to new “blockbuster” drugs. None of that made the evidence that HCQ is effective against COVID-19 any more convincing, but it did remind us on the science-based side that sometimes we can go too far in seeing conspiracies. So, I turn that around on Dr. Benton: There’s not a whole lot of money to be made selling masks, at least not compared to what she seems to be implying.
As for the “science,” while the evidence for masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 is imperfect and certainly masks are no panacea, the evidence is strong and getting stronger that masks have value in preventing COVID-19 transmission. Moreover, given the law of large numbers and the millions upon millions of people at risk for the disease, even if masks were only 50% effective (or even only 20% effective), that would have the potential for preventing a huge number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Antimaskers tend to think like antivaxxers (unsurprisngly) in that for them it’s often all-or-nothing. Either vaccines work 100% of the time, or they’re crap not worth using. Either masks work 100% of the time, or they’re worthless. Black and white thinking is one reason why antivaxxers are often the same people as antimaskers and vice-versa. Similarly, the less radical antivaxxers often desperately want to be seen as “reasonable”; so they will often invoke the fallacy of the golden mean and imply that the “truth” must lie somewhere between the two extremes of pro-vaccine or antivaccine, pro-mask or anti-mask. That’s exactly what Dr. Benton did.
Questions for Orac or anyone else who knows:
Do surgeons and/or others in the OR re-mask during prolonged surgeries? If so, how long between remaskings?
It is my understanding that masks used in surgery are generally not sterile before use. True/False?
I’ve seen lots of anti-maskers claim that wearing a mask for more than a short time (an hour or even less) is somehow hazardous because awful things will grow in the mask. None seem to catch on to the notion that anything that can replicate in a mask will do a lot better in the nose or mouth of the wearer. Of course if you keep your mask in the cat’s litter box you might well pick up something nasty from it.
It depends upon the specific type, but most surgical masks are clean, not sterile.
We generally only remask if (1) the mask becomes dirtied, as with bodily fluids that can sometimes splash up during certain surgical procedures; (2) the surgeon has a runny nose or cough and the inside of the mask gets uncomfortably wet or messy; or (3) between cases. (Many, but not all, surgeons do #3, remasking between cases.)
Some surgeons don’t change masks between patients? Am I missing some reason that that’s NOT completely gross?
@PF, admittedly, most of my knowledge is from talking to vets, not people doctors, but I know that the local low cost spay-neuter program can do a procedure in 10-15 minutes and gots 6+ hours a day, so when you’re doing tons of those all day, you’d waste a lot of time and masks changing between every one. Since they are, as Orac noted, clean, not sterile, as long as they stay clean, no reason to waste them.
I suppose it’s worth mentioning that we’re talking about a virus here, which will NOT replicate on the mask!
Months ago many who argued against masks “warned” of the virus replicating in nice warm moist masks but they actually managed to learn that a virus can’t do that. Now they harp on bacteria, and not those from some unknown source but those that might be exhaled into the mask by the wearer. Sheesh! The most recent claim I saw was that wearing a mask would lead to fungal infection of the lungs. Someone who claimed she was a nurse said she’d heard stories about people who developed pleurisy as a result of wearing masks.
Many claim that rebreathing carbon dioxide in a mask is terribly hazardous and that masks reduce the amount of oxygen available. One notorious and particularly foul anti-vaxxer claimed that masks will increase cortisone output which will impair immunity.
One person tried hard to put up all manner of arguments why masks are bad and then finally admitted that he suffers from OCD and just finds a mask very distressing. Someone else said he is severely claustrophobic and can’t stand anything, even clothing, that fits snugly. These are things I’ll accept as legitimate reasons not to wear a mask. But I’ll wager that the fraction of the population with legitimate reasons is small enough that it disappears into the uncertainty in the overall figure for effectiveness of simple masks.
Assuming its a virus on the mask of course.
I live in a part of the country where it’s really, really cold a good chunk of the year, and most people wear scarves. If what antivaxxers claim was true, we’d all die if we wore a scarf over our face on the way to work, left it sitting around damp in a warm office and then put it back on at the end of the day.
The underlying argument for Cammy, and her multitudinous ilk, is the now well-entrenched “government is the problem” meme, followed by it’s corollary, “they’re (BigPharma, Bigmedicine, BigVax, BigWhatever) in it for the money. I think this is why starting to argue with them strictly from a factual perspective is so useless.
Thank you St Ronnie.
@ Orac
“There has even been murder committed over a store’s refusal to admit someone not wearing a mask.”
This is ridiculous. Even if we were not in the middle of a pandemic, I would defend the store’s right to impose whatever constraints, whether they be masks or babouches (i.e. oriental, typically turkish, slippers) to its clients. His store, his rules. Too bad the article of the murder is behind a paywall, though…
@ Dr. Benton
“Our government has a history of corruption” — Dr. Benton
Keep trying to make me cry…
Google “Calvin Munerlyn.”
I’ve read about that murder case as well. And if shooting the guy isn’t enough to make me angry, the employee was shot in the back of his head as if it was some kind of execution. Can someone explain the reasoning behind this?
As if there is an explanation for this kind of behaviour at all.
@ Renate
“As if there is an explanation for this kind of behaviour at all.”
Well, there can be “explanations” to homicidal impulses and quite a number of behaviours. In this case, I’d go for stupidity and lack of impulse control. Happened over a mask. Could have happened over a lollipop. Maybe I’m wrong on that one, but dunno.
I once was beaten up by a guy because I was counting out loud the pages of a book I was (somewhat illegally) xeroxing, not to get confused by the ordering of the pages. The guy was so fearful that God would strike him down (he was very religious) for his bad action that I honestly felt pity for him and tried to comfort him afterwards. There was “an explanation” to his behaviour…
But I mean, shooting someone from behind, that is something else. If I’m mad at someone, I might punch him in the face (not really something I would do), or even shoot at him (something I wouldn’t do at all), but waiting with an attack till someone turns his back on you, I don’t know, but that is something I really can’t understand. Even if I might understand an aggressive reaction, waiting till someone turns his back on you gives you time to come to your senses.
“Too bad the article of the murder is behind a paywall, though…”
psst…See if this works for you (don’t tell anyone else about it):
https://www.washingtonpost.com./nation/2020/05/04/security-guards-death-might-have-been-because-he-wouldnt-let-woman-store-without-mask/
and Thx for this post, Orac. I’m sitting down here in the blood red where, for a short while, there were ~8/10 wearing all manner of coverings at yonder beer store. Then it slacked off to 3 or 4 out of ten and the cashier quit wearing hers. And then Boom, the very next day after a WSJ interview where Trump said that some people were wearing them to show disapproval of him, 0/10, 0/20 … It is back to ~2/10 now but I really feel people here are not wearing them because they don’t want to be viewed as not for Trump.
I note that he ‘cancelled’ an upcoming Alabama ralley (back in 2017, it was a raucus affair with Trump bellowing “get that son of a bitch off the field” over Kapernick kneeling).
I don’t think he will relent; Double-Down D Jenious Trump. Much of his ‘base’ (not all, though) followed him into this barefaced behavior and would then feel lied to and betrayed.
This is not conservatism. I don’t know what this is but it has only gotten worse since Nixon and his drug war. What a strange little hill, a mask, Nero has lead his followers and his Senate to die upon.
@ Renate
“but waiting with an attack till someone turns his back on you, I don’t know, but that is something I really can’t understand.”
Then you do not want to be in my head. Because, I must say, I do wonder why I’m overall very very much non-violent. I have to ask myself that question quite a few times a week. The only reasons I could come up with is courtesy, a rather unfounded belief in the virtues of rational argumentation, the lack of aesthetics of violence, and the impredictability of its consequences, not on me, but on others: when you cannot predict the consequences of such actions, it’s not exactly rational to engage in them. But among the reasons I do not consider binding anymore are: morality; law; respect; and least of all self-respect.
Quite a number of people over the years have told me that I should have gone really physical instead of trying to talk my out of my situation. Only did so once, and I’ve been incredibly mellow when I did, for someone with such a dark level of hatred.
That murder is very much gross and ridiculous. But when deep hatred sinks in, there is no real taboo left on sneaky behaviour.
But, there could have been and there should have been. Mike Bowen, vice president of Prestige Ameritech, has tried proselytizing the federal government over in-house PPE manufacturing for quite some time.
https://www.washingtonpost.com./business/2020/02/15/coronavirus-mask-shortage-texas-manufacturing/
https://www.washingtonpost.com./investigations/in-the-early-days-of-the-pandemic-the-us-government-turned-down-an-offer-to-manufacture-millions-of-n95-masks-in-america/2020/05/09/f76a821e-908a-11ea-a9c0-73b93422d691_story.html
I probably don’t like that guy’s politics but I think he should have been Big Mask in this scenario. The administration could have financed and stood up his existing idle production lines. But no, they went with the PR, made for tv ratings, all american hero, the My Pillow guy being invited to the White House. My employer bought some of those and I’d just assume use a maxi pad.
huffpost(dot)com/entry/mypillow-trump-coronavirus-white-house-briefing_n_5e82738dc5b62dd9f5d46e3b
I think tech will come along and make it trendy for the younger crowd (iMask. Noooo!). Maybe make them like a universal translator or even jest speaking Klingon or whatever it is that the spice guild navigators speak.
^^Is that all the hope I have left?? Well, there are always masks with laser beams attached in case you miss your exit and end up at a trump rally.
Argh, why? Why are people so resistant to a low-effort way to protect themselves?
I just had a friend text me, asking for some kind of data, evidence, something that would convince this other gal (Betty) to wear a mask out in public. So I’m digging up citations (here and elsewhere) and I get a little more info on Betty. She does patient registration for a COVID testing site at a hospital. But she claims that her whole family “can’t” wear masks, and that it isn’t a big deal, and she probably had it back in March, so she’s going out to every restaurant, shopping at every store.
And I stop looking up citations because this is not a case of someone who just doesn’t know better. This is a case of someone who does not care. Who is convinced that she is right and all the mask-folk are wrong. Data and citations are not going to convince her. She needs a story, one with lots of emotion. So I suggested my friend tell Betty about an 8-year-old girl down in South Carolina who died of COVID, and hope that fear for her children would convince her to change her ways. Because some people won’t take precautions for themselves, but they’ll do anything for their loved ones.
I hope it works.
(Then again, I’m pretty sure Betty is the gal who proudly told me that she only wore her motorcycle helmet in Maryland, where it’s required by law, but would take it off as soon as she got to Pennsylvania, where they are not required. It’s the same attitude.)
Where is this agreement we all signed that states we must care about the same things you care about?
TINW. Would you like to add some content to this after you finish your next beverage? Y’know, what do your “We” care about? Every Odorous Mass must comprise something.
The push in Canada is to try to get people to wear masks to protect others. Since simple masks aren’t too likely to stop ingress of virions contained in tiny droplets but can reasonably effectively catch larger droplets at the source and reduce the velocity of small droplets that might get through, this makes good sense. But the wailing about infringement of rights and state control and, and, and … whaaaaaaa! is beyond belief. As usual, those against masks are unable to make any sort of convincing case.
Across Canada the general public has been discouraged from using higher performance masks (“N95” types) so that people in health care who really do need them for personal protection are better assured of supply. Things are starting to ease now and it’s no longer impossible to obtain them at retail – not easy, but not impossible.
Most of the larger stores around here have set aside the first hour of the day for older people and those who may be at risk. It is quite heartening how many people do wear masks during that hour and how many people visibly make an effort to maintain distancing. I was in a liquor store yesterday afternoon and even someone probably no more than late thirties was wearing a mask and being very careful about distancing. This is in a city that is regarded as very conservative, though that’s not really entirely true.
I forgot one:
One anti-masker claimed that wearing a mask wouldn’t protect other people unless the wearer also wore goggles or the like because air that could contain the virus comes out of your “eye sockets” when you cough or sneeze.
Well, that does happen:
Stories like this are why I feel so damb lucky that I had the financial ability to leave my food service job. Before coronavirus I already had to put up with stuff like a grown man throwing a sandwich at me because I put the wrong kind of cheese on it. Had I stayed at my job through this pandemic I’m fairly certain someone would have tried to spit on me or otherwise infect me.
The last straw was when a man leaned over the glass at the sandwich counter and talked to me at length, unmasked, while I prepared his food. Just inches away from me. You can’t make these people care, and I can’t make my managers care enough to care about me either- they initially told me not to wear a mask because it would “make customers uncomfortable.” Sigh.
The shouting at teens she’s referring to likely refers to the attack by an anti-vaccine activist on a young Starbuck employee who asked her to wear a mask, followed by her leaving an angry review on the Starbucks that, as far as I can tell, backfired. Badly. https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/woman-who-shamed-starbucks-barista-for-refusing-to-serve-her-without-mask-speaks-out-as-baristas-gofundme-grows/2354016/?fbclid=IwAR1Fq7hQznQ3fC7y5XSPgEb5sfo291iPVIOhTe2FBZPzCTxisT1FRTMoNB0
The old anti-vaxxer stalwart of claiming only their rights matter. It is no wonder anti-vaxxers have got into bed with extreme libertarians. Anti-vaxxers think they can be as rude and obnoxious as they like, because they are “right”, but any criticism of what they spout is shouting and a personal attack.
