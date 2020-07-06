No, the Americans With Disabilities Act doesn’t say shop owners have to let maskless people into their stores

One of the more depressing aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the way that it has revealed just how politicized public health has become, including fights over relatively benign requirements such as wearing a mask in public buildings. The politicization of public health mandates is not new (nothing involving public policy can escape some degree of politics), but what is unprecedented is the level of politicization we are seeing now, including the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA, as you will see. Indeed, I first noted this a few years back when it became apparent that school vaccine mandates were becoming increasingly politicized as a result of antivaxxers’ successful messaging to the right wing by portraying school vaccine mandates as government overreach and an assault on “parental rights” and “health freedom”. Indeed, by 2015 and the second Republican Presidential Debate, several GOP candidates were blatantly pandering to the antivaccine movement by expressing support for “parental rights” and support for widely applied “personal belief exemptions” to school vaccine mandates. It wasn’t long before several powerful right wing antivaccine groups, such as Texans for Vaccine Choice and Michigan for Vaccine Choice were wielding considerable influence in Republican Primaries at the local level in some states, which saw a significant number of antivaccine legislators elected and working to block any attempt to eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates.
I suppose that I shouldn’t be surprised, then (although I am a little bit) that the same politicization has infected the response to COVID-19, in particular, the discussion over whether mandates requiring mask wearing as a strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus. I will also admit that my knowledge of history was a little lacking, as I did not know that during the 1918 influenza pandemic there was resistance to mask wearing and that there was even an Anti-Mask League (also dubbed the “Sanitary Spartacans“) formed in 1919 in San Francisco. History repeats, only more intensely than 100 years ago. Also, there wasn’t the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) for antimaskers to abuse then, as there is now.
Given that I’ve recently discussed the evidence in favor of wearing facemasks in order to slow the spread of coronavirus and that Steve Novella updated that evidence last week, I’m more interested in looking at the myths that those opposing masks have cited in order to claim that, not only do masks not stop transmission of COVID-19, but that they cause harm. The evidence is now pretty strong and getting stronger that the use of facemasks decreases the risk of transmitting COVID-19, including a recent study suggesting that countries that mandated facemask use early have done better in the pandemic. There will never be a randomized controlled clinical trial of this (indeed, given what we know, it’s unlikely that such a trial would now be ethical, given the lack of clinical equipoise), but observational evidence has become more convincing. And, yes, it is true that public health officials shot themselves in the foot, messaging-wise, with mixed messages, starting out discouraging facemask use, only to do an about-face and support the use of masks. Indeed, as I discussed last time, anti-mask advocates recently weaponized the World Health Organization’s initial recommendation not to wear a mask unless you’re sick or around sick people.
Let’s start with one lie in particular that antimask advocates have been peddling (and are still peddling) to try to trick store and restaurant owners into thinking that the ADA says that they don’t have to wear a mask. For instance, take a look at this woman ranting in Trader Joes in the video in this Tweet that she has a “medical condition” that makes it impossible for her to wear a facemask:
This is a common claim, so common that you might have seen this card that mask refusers have been spreading around social media and that some of them have been using to try to trick shop and restaurant owners into believing that they have a legitimate medical condition that precludes mask use. (Of course, I couldn’t help but note that the Trader Joe’s woman didn’t have any noticeable respiratory issues, given how loud and long she could yell.)
Here is the card:
Superficially the card appears official (although official cards issued by the federal government usually have better design and lamination), but in reality it’s the sort of thing anyone with a color printer and a laminating machine could produce. Moreover, the “Freedom to Breath Agency” is most definitely not a government agency. As this news story notes:
The card looks semi-legitimate, especially if the person showing the card has a laminating machine – but it’s absolutely unofficial an unenforceable in any legal capacity. As noted by the Department of Justice, the card may include a message suggesting that exemption from face mask rules is allowed because of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) – but it’s all a sham.
It turns out that the person who originated this card is someone named Lenka Koloma, who publishes claims like this about COVID-19:
Virus is created in each and every living organism at any given time. Virus is a way how [sic] your cells cleanse themselves of toxic material that has been absorbed from an external environment. This a wonderful, natural process of your body’s intelligence for self-preserving functions.
Virus is produced when your body is exposed to any unfavorable conditions that create stress on your system. Such stressors are:
1/ Environmental toxins – smoking, alcohol, processed food, industrial chemicals (BPA, PCB, fluoride, parabens, aluminum, lead, mercury and the remaining 80,000+ chemicals in our world)
2/ Medications
3/ Emotional Stress (such as fear of disease and/or death)
4/ Physical Injury
5/ Ionized Radiation
6/ Electromagnetic Radiation ( such as 5G)
Longtime readers will likely find the claim that the body produces viruses in response to various stressors to be a familiar one. It’s the sort of thing that Robert O. Young, a cancer quack and germ theory denialist, used to claim all the time. You might recall that he was finally arrested and convicted after many years of selling snake oil to desperate cancer patients and that he lost a $105 million lawsuit by a woman whose breast cancer progressed under his treatment. Indeed, Young used to like to claim that viruses were “molecular acids“:
The point being that viruses are molecular liquids or gases (venom) that can be created by chemical imbalances in humans, plants and animals (by malnutrition or toxic acidic food and/or drink consumption), also created in humans, plants and animal glands, sometimes used in defense (snake venom) or emergency (overactive adrenals), also can be crystallized in laboratories, rarely, if ever crystallized in vivo, and foolish to call viruses contagious when viruses are nothing more than acidic liquids or gases from biological transformation or rotting matter.
It’s funny how germ theory denialism of this sort permeates so much of alternative medicine. That’s why it’s not surprising that germ theory denial is coupled with denial of the efficacy of masks. In any event, the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina issued a denial:
The Department of Justice also warned people:
The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal.
These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department.
The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department.
Nor was the above card the only example of such fraudulent “medical exemption” cards:
And, meanwhile, various right wing groups are trying to weaponize the ADA against stores enforcing mask wearing:
This incident goes to show how far anti-mask activists will go to try to misuse and abuse a law for their own purpose. Of course, the ADA does not mean that business owners must allow maskless people into their buildings, particularly during a pandemic and even more so when there is a lawful order from the governor for shopkeepers to require masks:
If a person with a disability is not able to wear a face mask, state and local government agencies and private businesses must consider reasonable modifications to a face mask policy so that the person with the disability can participate in, or benefit from, the programs offered or goods and services that are provided. A reasonable modification means changing policies, practices, and procedures, if needed, to provide goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations to an individual with a disability. The requirement to modify a policy, practice, or procedure does not include individuals without disabilities, as they are not protected under the ADA.
Examples of reasonable modifications to a face mask policy
- Allow a person to wear a scarf, loose face covering, or full face shield instead of a face mask;
- Allow customers to order online with curbside pick-up or no contact delivery in a timely manner;
- Allow customers to order by phone with curb-side pick-up or no contact delivery in a timely manner;
- Allow a person to wait in a car for an appointment and enter the building when called or texted; or
- Offer appointments by telephone or video calls.
During a pandemic, it’s not too hard to see how that last one could apply to those refusing to wear a mask. As for legitimate medical reasons not to wear a mask, contrary to what the anti-mask brigade will claim, the list is quite short:
- People with severe (not mild) respiratory ailments, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or cystic fibrosis.
- People with post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, or claustrophobia, for whom masks can cause severe anxiety or even fear.
- Some people with autism, who are sensitive to touch and texture and for whom covering the nose and mouth with fabric can cause sensory overload, feelings of panic, and extreme anxiety.
- Persons who have extreme difficulty putting on and removing a mask without assistance.
That’s really about it, and even many of these people can learn to function with a mask. Personally, my favorite response to this mask exemption card would be this brilliant riposte:
Sadly, facemasks have become yet one more flashpoint, one more symbol, in the culture wars, and it doesn’t help that President Trump himself recently explicitly said that some Americans wear facemasks not as a means of preventing the spread of COVID-19 but rather “to signal disapproval” of him and that so many are portraying wearing masks as somehow unmanly, leading one columnist to lament that it’s “worrisome that, in order for us to survive as a species, spouses and daughters or sons must scour Etsy for Venom-themed masks so that their 52-year-old packaging-engineer husbands and fathers can feel gender-secure when they pop out to Safeway for some milk.” Indeed, over on his own blog, our fearless leader discussed the facemask war that has erupted around the country. Seemingly every day, I come across videos of people ranting and spewing misinformation against masks while they refuse to wear one:
You’ll find ugly (and sometimes racist) memes implying that mask wearing is cowardly:
Or that mask wearing is a sign of emasculation or submission:
Or that mask wearing is about control, not public health:
Mandates to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 have even been likened to the masks that slaves were sometimes forced to wear:
And then I saw this:
I can’t even. First, antivaxxers appropriated the yellow Star of David; now antimaskers. Sadly, it makes sense, given how frequently they are the same people.
Prof. Doron Dorfman, who does really excellent work on disability rights, has a editorial out on how this exploitation of disability claims harms the disabled. http://law.syr.edu/news_events/news/professor-doron-dorfman-being-anti-mask-doesnt-make-you-disabled
And as pointed out by my friend Kathy Hennessy, this one is also sold by an anti-vaccine leader:
https://www.facebook.com/KathleenHennessy51/posts/669905853591183?cft[0]=AZXBtREgXCjgz1zPscx0peYUpCaDpgE4dfG5nxySmz9fp1F5VgIp4lJ29HwQl0U1_ZgCz3n4hQpVGfo7F7snF44vCu6lRDXYg0BpgWRJecr2chuSozYKsUq4fNVd5XZaUYk&tn=%2CO%2CP-R
It’s pretty evident that the antivax crowd doesn’t care about the disabled, expect to the extent that it directly impacts and inconveniences them. Just more proof.
The thing that peeves me the most is that the same anti-maskers that are so quick to claim they are “protected” from wearing a mask by the disability legislation IGNORE THE LEGISLATION FOR THOSE WITH ACTUAL DISABILITIES! They fight wearing masks but they won’t clear ramps of snow for wheelchairs, block access to Handicap Parking spots ……….
Hypocrites!!!
/rant mode
And don’t forget, they are all for shopowners for discriminating gay people.
So very, very true. Also, these antimaskers are often the same people who believe that business owners should have almost unlimited leeway to serve or refuse to serve anyone they like, for instance those arguing that a baker is not obligated to make a wedding cake for a gay couple because of his religious objection to homosexuality.
Interesting.
Over the past few weeks, a number of commenters have brought up A Distant Mirror by Barbara Tuchmann. I mentioned that the Code of Chivalry prescribed courage to the point of recklessness. And the refusal to wear masks is an exemplar of the attitudes Tuchmann warned against.
Sometimes when I see stuff like this I can’t help but think of a young girl named Alice who fell down a hole . . .
Actually I find wearing a mask surprisingly difficult. I have used facemasks temporarily when grinding and sanding so was not expecting issues when I went shopping wearing a mask. However I soon found in the trapped heat from breathing made it itch and in frequent adjusting I was touching my face more than normal, which is a bit self defeating. I also noticed I was getting distracted and a headache as my eyes kept trying to gain focus on the rim of the mask over the nose. Shopping is tiring enough on the eyes as I need to keep putting on and off reading glasses whilst scanning shelves and reading labels and of course they fog up as well if perched on the nose whilst wearing a mask. I don’t need glasses for daily use, albeit they help when driving, so it is probably time to get some varifocal glasses but I really do not want to visit the opticians in lockdown, even if they are open. Notwithstanding I do fully accept that these are my issues and I need to address them if I am to use public transport say, however generally I will avoid anywhere where I have to wear a mask.
“and of course they fog up”
I’ve heard tell that an even film of soap will fix this. Use diluted Dawn or castille soap; get them wet, rub a soapy finger around — of course, don’t make them sudsy — shake off excess water and let them dry or dab drops off with a lense cloth. The soap will break the surface tension of condensation droplets leaving again a clear film of soapy water.
— also, there are anti-fogging sprays
— If it is a cloth covering, one may sew in a pipecleaner so the mask can be better fitted around the bridge of the nose or pull it up higher on the nose and use the glasses over it for a better seal. Note that a well fitted and sealed dome-type such as N95 may still fog them up.
There are anti-fogging sprays, and an old motorcycle racing tip for keeping face shields clear is to rub a piece of cut raw potato on the surface.
There are anti-fog sprays, and an old time motorcycle racing tip for face shields is to rub a piece of cut raw potato on the surface.
If your N95 mask fits properly, there won’t be leakage around the edges of the mask and therefore no fogging. A real N95 will have two straps, both going around the head rather than ear loops, and will have a metal piece over the nose bridge that should be shaped to provide a good seal. Read the instructions with the mask for proper donning and doffing, and checking for proper fit.
We’ve started a ‘chat’ amongst co-workers about masks – it turns out that mask comfort has been ridiculously personal, with people trying multiple different sorts to find ones that work for them. The over-ear thing has been a big issue, with people either wearing ones with back-of-the-head straps or little adjustable plastic widgets that connect the ear straps behind the head. Glasses fogging was a common issue, and a combination of anti-fog (some good stuff out there for skiing and diving) and having the sort of mask that has a nose clip (or DIY with a pipe cleaner, as Tim mentioned) makes a difference. But there’s also just plain fit, like shoes or underpants, where some people have had to try out a number of different styles and brands to find the ‘right’ one…
For me, what’s worked best is alternating. I have three different masks that I swap around every time I go out, so what’s uncomfortable doesn’t have a chance to persist and chafe, as it were.
As a surgeon who’s been wearing masks, sometimes for many hours at a time in the operating room, ever since I was in my early 20s, I’ve known about all these issues for a long time. My biggest problem hasn’t been fit, but finding masks that don’t result in my glasses fogging up. Back when I was a resident, there were no masks with either the sticky inner strip along the bridge of the nose or the antifog foam strip there to block air from shooting up under my glasses when I breathed. So I had to use tape. Yes, tape. Over time, I’d develop ugly raw spots on the bridge of my nose from the tape. These days, it’s so much better. The fog-free surgical masks really do work.
@Cloudskimmer
The one I tried out (branded as Silver Shield) in early March had the easily compressible foam strip and metal strip. Glasses would fog. Albeit, only along the bottom quarter to half at a temp of ~68-70F. Maybe others have a vapor barrier some length and width around the bridge but this one did not.
I have to wear either 3M P3 (N100) particulate respirators 8233, with outlet valve or 3M 6500 series ‘half face mask’ with both ABEC and P3 (N100) inlay filters at work. Either against dust or harmful or right out dangerous chemicals.
For hours on end during sometimes very physical work.
Although there are outlet check valves, you will sweat. It get’s itchy. It’s uncomfortable.
But it keeps me from dying.
So I don’t even complain.
Wearing a mask for shopping 20 minutes is nothing.
It was familiar, but I sorta forgot about this dude.
And now that I got my booster, my immune memory will remember this quack for some time.
I started as a microbiologist, and I have colleagues working on scorpion venom, so this sentence was very painful to read. I just doubly facepalmed over the stupid, and then the guy drops a bracketed punchline making me wish I had more hands to facepalm with.
This sentence is also a nice example of how two wrongs don’t make one right.
Re: Larry Cook and his new normal
Another twitter person was kind enough to provide the history behind the picture of this gagged enslaved woman (I cannot find it right now). True nightmare fuel.
Larry Cook should go stand on top of a hill during a storm, with his feet in a tin basin of water, waving a 10-foot steel rod and yelling obscenities at any passing thunder god.
My thought is that if the president hadn’t made an issue out of it that it wouldn’t have become a war. His choice assured that anybody voting “Trump” would be willing to fight about it. My feeling also is that the discussion will change if he manages to contract the disease.
I think Britain opened later than the US in large part because Johnson got sick.
At this point, I really don’t want Trump catching it. He’s in a very vulnerable-to-death demographic, and if Pence is the 2020 candidate, he’s good at pretending to be the normal one in the context of Trump, and avoiding answering questions, so he’s dangerous politically.
At the moment, it seems like it’s just everyone around Trump getting it.
The CDC has a communication titled, “How to make Cloth Face Coverings.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html
Rubber bands are recommended for the cloth-mask construction, although, the CDC has warned of latex allergy through repeated exposure.
https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/docs/98-113/default.html
@ Orac,
Is it safe to follow the CDC’s unsafe manufacturing process, knowing rubber bands are often made of natural rubber latex?
@ Narad,
Please advise.
Akismet uses a latex spam filter on this website, MJD.
Be very afraid.
No, they’re not. Get some fucking hair elastics. Better yet, get an actual fucking mask — I don’t know when that page was written, but they’re handing them out like candy at the outpatient clinic I go to, and nearly everyone on the street opts for them over the bank-robber look.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kansas-newspaper-removes-cartoon-likening-mask-mandate-to-the-holocaust/
So that is why I see a photo of president Netanyahu wearing a mask.
https://m.facebook.com/judgmentalmama/photos/a.1499412646739198/4481151275231972/?type=3&source=48
@ Dangerous Bacon
That must really be a lady with a weird anatomy. At least three lungs, while most people just have to do with two.
He’s probably trying to keep a low profile in case his plan to subvert his corruption trial implodes.
Q. If homemade protective masks are made with rubber binders as the CDC teaches, will a growing population of individuals with latex allergy thereafter be covered by the ADA?
Historically, an individual with latex allergy was not covered by the ADA in that a latex-free environment could be reasonably accommodated. Now that the CDC recommends cloth face coverings made with rubber bands (i.e, natural rubber latex), the possibility of a latex-free environments essentially disappears.
https://www.businessinsurance.com/article/20011213/NEWS/2000226/latex-allergy-not-covered-by-ada-jury-finds#
@ Orac’s minions,
Does the CDC need to step-it-up and provide a process wherein the cloth face coverings are NOT manufactured with natural rubber latex?
Wow, two attempted bites at the apple, with persistent fantasy. Go bother PlastCare, Doucheniak; I’m sure they’ll be dee-fucking-lighted to answer your calls.
Be sure to record them for everyone’s edification.
