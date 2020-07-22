AAPS: A crank medical “association” promotes COVID-19 disinformation

I’ve been writing about the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) since I first discovered this far right wing/libertarian crank organization disguised as a legitimate medical society and its crank journal, the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JPANDS) in 2006. At the time, I noted that the group was pretty much a fusion of a John Birch Society-like right wing group with a medical society and that it trafficked in the most vile antivaccine misinformation (e.g., that shaken baby syndrome is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury and Andrew Wakefield’s recent claim that the measles vaccine will result in a mass extinction of humans), anti-immigrant fear-mongering, climate science denial, blaming breast cancer on abortion using execrable “science,” and more. The AAPS views doctors as some sort of mythical brave mavericks outside the herd whose godlike total autonomy must never be infringed by the government or anything else and rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything. (Donald Trump’s first Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, is a member of AAPS.) Earlier this year, it’s even sued to protect its “right” to promote antivaccine misinformation. So naturally, six months plus into the COVID-19 pandemic, I wondered with AAPS was up to with respect to medical and political issues surrounding coronavirus. I was not surprised to learn that it’s as cranky and pseudoscientific as ever from their email newsletter. (Yes, I’m on a fair number of crank mailing lists. I do it for blog material.)
First up, from Monday, we have Dr. Jane Orient, the executive director of AAPS, whom we’ve met before, such as when during the 2016 election cycle she promoted the myth at the time that Hillary Clinton had Parkinson’s disease and peddled antivaccine conspiracy theories around Zika virus). She’s also on record as denying the very concept of a scientific consensus about anything. Unsurprisingly, her email claims that masks don’t work to slow the spread of COVID-19 (because, being a right wing organization, of course AAPS doesn’t accept that masks work):
We’re supposed to follow “evidence-based medicine” these days, but there is no firm evidence to support the masking and “social distancing” mandates being imposed throughout the land. CDC chief Robert Redfield asserts his opinion that the U.S. could get the coronavirus under control in 4 to 6 weeks if everyone wore a mask. He relies largely on a study of masking health care workers and patients in a Massachusetts health system.
Dr. Redfield is a political hack, which is a large part of the reason why the CDC has performed so poorly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s in over his head. I always thought his statement about masks from last week published in JAMA was irresponsible hyperbole. The editorial, actually, isn’t as overblown as it was portrayed in the news, as it actually makes no claim that universal masking would get the pandemic under control in 4-8 weeks. Apparently, he did say it in this discussion on YouTube, though, with Dr. Howard Bachner, the Editor-in-Chief of JAMA. As for the study, it was a nice observational study that showed that universal masking at Massachusetts General Hospital was associated with significantly lower rates of positivity for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The study has some weaknesses and potential confounders, but overall it’s pretty strong evidence for the efficacy of masking in healthcare settings. Yes, it might not apply outside of healthcare settings, but, as I said, Redfield is a hack. Even so, the MGH study was not the only study that his JAMA editorial relied on.
In actuality, the evidence that masks have a significant effect in preventing the spread of COVID-19 has been accumulating for quite some time, although that hasn’t stopped cranks from promoting disinformation about masks.
Cue Dr. Orient:
We have had some large experiments underway. In the U.S. we have recently had thousands of protesters crowded together, chanting and shouting. We also have large homeless camps. No masks, no distancing, no handwashing, and no constant sanitizing of anything a human might have touched. Are the surges of positive tests coming from there?
Yes, in the several weeks since the Black Lives Matter protests erupted, it’s become clear that, contrary to the fears expressed by some, the protests appear not to have led to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Paradoxically, they might actually have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in cities with large demonstrations. I’ll be honest, though. The “study” referenced to support this possibility was published as a white paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research by economists with no expertise in epidemiology or infectious disease. So I take it with a huge grain of salt. Basically the findings led the authors to speculate that the large protests increased stay-at-home behaviors among non-protesters, thus slowing the spread of coronavirus. Whatever one thinks of this particular study, though, it’s quite clear that, contrary to the fears hyped by those opposed to BLM and even some of us who support it, the mass protests appear not to have led to detectable increases in COVID-19 transmission attributable to the protests. Of course, the reason is probably that the vast majority of those protesters were also very good about wearing masks and, when possible, observing social distancing, and that these protests were outdoor protests.
None of that stops Dr. Orient from JAQing off:
Does the absence of reports mean that it’s safe to protest, at least for the correct cause, or to live on the streets? Maybe so, if you’re outdoors. (Then why should anyone wear a mask outdoors?) Maybe we just don’t know because contact tracers don’t ask.
Had persons who are testing positive been in Mexico, where cases are surging? (In Chula Vista, Calif., the majority of COVID-positive emergency-room patients had been in Mexico.) Were the “cases” confined to a nursing home, unable to go anywhere or even to have visitors? Were they alone except when breathing the air in a supermarket where an unmasked person might have been? We don’t know.
JAQing off, for those not familiar with skeptical lingo, refers to “just asking questions.” It’s a tried-and-untrue crank technique designed to make wild assertions and speculations seem palatable by making them in the form of questions rather than statements. The idea is to ask leading questions in order to influence the views of those listening to be receptive to the misinformation being implied.
In this case, Dr. Orient’s JAQing off plays on the racist anti-immigrant conspiracy theories beloved of AAPS that foreigners are bringing disease into this country, in this case COVID-19. Of course, one can’t help but add a sarcastic rejoinder: Given that the US only has 4% of the world’s population but has still managed to amass 25% of the world’s cases of COVID-19 and 25% of the world’s deaths from coronavirus, in reality shouldn’t it be other countries who fear Americans bringing disease and death to their countries? In fact, that’s already happened. The EU won’t let Americans in.Indeed, most of Europe and most of Asia are currently off-limits to American travelers, and the list of international destinations that still welcome Americans is now quite small.
The story referenced is also not exactly as presented. It’s a story from early June of how Americans living in Mexico were crossing back to the US to seek medical treatment. There is, of course, evidence that travelers from other countries did spark COVID-19 outbreaks in the US very early on in the pandemic, for instance from China in January and February before the travel ban. However, since at least February, it’s been community spread of the virus that’s fueled the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Next up, Dr. Orient pulls the Sweden gambit:
There is international experience, notably in Sweden. Children went to school, mask-free, behaving like normal children. There were no lockdowns, and the economy did not crash. There were fewer deaths on a per-capita basis than in locked-down, economically devastated New York (see figure below). As observed on Twitter, if New York had been a drug and Sweden a placebo, the trial would have been stopped in April for ethical reasons.
Included in the email was this chart:
Comparing Sweden to New York State, for instance, rather than surrounding countries, is an intentionally deceptive way of framing the issue. Per million people, Sweden has suffered 12 times more deaths than Norway, seven times more than Finland and six times more than Denmark, for instance. It also turns out that Sweden has not been doing that well. and didn’t avoid economic pain after all:
Sweden’s central bank expects its economy to contract by 4.5 percent this year, a revision from a previously expected gain of 1.3 percent. The unemployment rate jumped to 9 percent in May from 7.1 percent in March. “The overall damage to the economy means the recovery will be protracted, with unemployment remaining elevated,” Oxford Economics concluded in a recent research note.
This is more or less how damage caused by the pandemic has played out in Denmark, where the central bank expects that the economy will shrink 4.1 percent this year, and where joblessness has edged up to 5.6 percent in May from 4.1 percent in March.
In short, Sweden suffered a vastly higher death rate while failing to collect on the expected economic gains.
In addition, the majority of cases and deaths in New York State were in New York City, which has as of today 227K confirmed cases and nearly 23,000 deaths, while New York State has 413K confirmed cases and 32,000 deaths. What’s different about NYC compared to Sweden? It’s a very densely packed metropolis. Finally, NYC and NYS are actually doing pretty well right now, with zero deaths from COVID-19 reported in NYC on Monday, only two in NYS.
Next up, Dr. Orient returns to masks:
You can spend $70 on a fashion mask. It is probably not FDA-certified, but an FDA certificate may be meaningless. After 4 hours of wear, you should wash a cloth mask and dry it in the sun.
For a summary of the evidence, see Mask Facts, the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness Newsletter, January 2020, and an extensive review by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIPRAP).
The first bit is obviously an appeal to ridicule, a logical fallacy. So what if you can buy a fashion face mask? One would think that, über-libertarian capitalist organization that AAPS is, rejecting, as it does, any hint of government regulation of physicians or government funding of health care, Dr. Orient would approve of entrepreneurs seeing a business opportunity and seizing on it to make a decent profit. As for the “extensive review,” I can’t help but note that it was published on April 1, nearly four months ago. Science changes, and evidence has been accumulating since then supporting the efficacy of face masks has been accumulating steadily.
One also notes that the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is an AAPS-adjacent crank organization that shares its antiscience views, including anti-environmental forms of denialism (including DDT ban myths, ozone depletion denial, global warming denial, and crank theories about radiation hormesis) and medical denialism (vaccine denial and HIV denial). Unsurprisingly, its masking article includes some JAQing off parroting the anti-BLM and anti-immigrant sentiments that Dr. Orient did:
Contact tracers are to be deployed by hundreds of thousands to interview persons who test positive, to find and isolate persons who might have been near them. It would instead seem logical to ask sick people where they might have been exposed, as when investigating an outbreak of food poisoning. Asking about attending a Black Lives Matter protest is off-limits, at least in New York. And what about border crossing?
It just happens that surges in border states have occurred in border counties, coinciding with a COVID surge in Mexico. The three Rio Grande Valley counties—Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron—had a 29% hospitalization-to-case ratio in early July, when the rate for the U.S. was 5.8%. This suggests that seriously sick patients may be crossing the border in search of treatment (tinyurl.com/y88cvxz3).The number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border surged 40% in June (tinyurl.com/yaj6dt3x).
I refer to my previous rejoinder. The rest is a combination of cherry-picked studies, incidents, and disinformation, false comparisons, and even lies about how masks supposedly cause harm through being a “breeding ground for bacteria and fungi” and the accumulation of virus. (They don’t, and medical contraindications to wearing a mask are rare.) There’s also a bit of “whataboutism”:
While COVID-19 “case” counts dominate the news, where is the coverage on public and private debt, loss of tax revenue, rampant fraud in aid programs, corruption and malfeasance in the FBI and other government agencies, and other urgent issues?
Could it be because coronavirus pandemic remains the worst single health crisis in a century and there’s no sign of its ending any time soon? Just a thought.
As for “Mask Facts,” it’s a mixture of deceptively framed information, cherry picked science, and spin that might well be worth its own post, given how long this post has grown.
Yes, AAPS is doing what AAPS always does, promoting science denialist misinformation and disinformation. I’m only surprised it took me so long to get around to looking at the misinformation it’s promoting.
I think there is plenty of blame to go around the room.
Hydroxychloroquine: Dr. Harvy Risch, epidemiologist at Yale, calculates that HCQ at the outpatient level would save 100,000 lies. His statement: The propaganda war against HCQ is not based on medical facts. (And by the way this is true: the proposed mechanism of action, well understood, is most effective at the outpatient level, as a prophylactic and interruptor of disease progression).
Coronavirus and bleach: I think we all remember the media uproar of Trump, bleach and the coronavirus. The EPA recommends chlorine dioxide to be used by both water treatment facilities and hikers to decontaminate water that contains bacteria, parasites and viruses, as the resulting water is very potable and better testing than the standard of using chlorine. To a lay person, without a strong science, background chlorine dioxide is a form of bleach (at the chemical level, not all that different from bleach).
The US is doing a bad job. We are actually doing a job on par with most of the European countries, when corrected for population size.
The corona virus will kill 2,000,000 Americans. The data is based on the now discredited (and by the, has been discredited for years) Imperial College model.
The incessant posting of positive cases and deaths without reference to context gives a misleading picture. The latest data suggest that the virus is on the as a moderately bad flu season.
Don’t treat the viral infections with steroids. Oh, the late stages of the virus, of which immune dysfunction is the hallmark, must be treated with steroids.
Masks don’t work. Oh wait, masks do work.
But perhaps the biggest deception of all: a highly contagious virus, that i s all ready endemic in the population, can be contained. By definition, a pandemic results when a pathogen enters the general, usually immunologically naive population. Once this occurs, containment is not possible. Trying to contain the virus at this point is about as effective as closing the barn doors after the horses have left.
I don’t think the level of lies about HCQ that need saving is quite at 10,000.
I suspect most of the claims that it works were more along the line of over-optimism and hype than lies.
Note that quite a few countries have contained the virus.
As a non-MD, it’s hard to get even a fuzzy idea of what value HCQ or HCQ+x has for treating this disease. The French study was merde, as is its author. Other practitioners seem to have had differing results.
The best I can do from both limited input and very limited resources to process it is that (it seems) HCQ is useful at some stages of the disease for some not all and perhaps not most patients, until better treatments are available, and (like most Rx) it can be deleterious at the wrong time/patient condition/etc.
And where would that calculation* be? It’s not in his atrociously written AJE manuscript.
*Not to be confused with begging the question.
Trust a true zealot to bring back HCQ where no-one was talking about it. You forget zinc and a few antibiotics, so I only give you a D+.
Also, re: Coronavirus and bleach
Trump was not talking about topical use/disinfection of water/whatever normal people use bleach for.
He was talking about injecting it into Covid19-infected patients. Along or in addition with some sunshine. Or maybe vaporizing it into the lungs. That last one may be actually working, except it requires surfactants, i.e. something closer to soap than to bleach, so, no, still a bad idea.
I have the script from his ramblings somewhere, if you want to.
Stop insulting our intelligence by pretending to reveal to us how to disinfect something.
Seriously, go drink HCQ or inhale bleach, while looking at the sun, and stop pestering us.
Twit.
Here is the mechanism as to why HCQ may work:
The virus enters the cell by binding the AEC2 receptor and the glycan coat. it requires the TMPRSS2 fusion protein for activation of the virus and entry into the cells. HCQ impairs viral entry into the celll. It does this as it alters the glycation of AEC2 receptor that binds the virus and it blocks the sialic acid receptor so that the virus cannot bind to the cell. It also alters TMPRSS2 fusion protein, so that the virus is not activated and cannot enter the cell. It may interfere with viral replication as it raises the pH of the endoplasmic reticulum. The virus requires a low pH. It is not clear if this latter action can be achieved at pharmacological doses. For these effects to be meaningful the medication must be given early and also suggests it will act as a prophylactic.
Antibiotics are necessary after day 3. The reason is that the virus is now in the cell and replicating. The patient is at risk for alteration of the immune system, which presents on day 7 to day 9 as hyper-coagulation and shortness of breath. To transition from a viral infection to this stage endotoxemia is required. Antibiotics blocks endotoxemia formation.
Empirically zinc seems to be a useful adjunct based on anecdotal reports. The mechanism to explain this is not clear. Zinc has potent anti-viral properties when applied to mucosal surfaces but whether or how zinc supplementation is effectiv is not clear.
Not everyone exposed to the virus develops the disease. Most do not. One major finding is that hyperglycemia identifies a patient a high risk. The mechanism is known. Hyperglycemia inactivates IRF5. Lack of IRF5 allows autoimmunity to develop. The cytokine storm that kills is an overwhelming autoimmune respons.
Diabetes type 2 is a high risk factor. The mechanism is known. DMT2 have an altered inflammatory response (with predisposition to autoimmune disease) with an increase in TH17/TH1 phenotype. TH17/TH1 is the hallmark of an autoimmune reaction.. They are usually hyperglycemic. They are usually obese. Obesity also alters the immune response and sets up an autoimmune reaction.
Low vitamin D. Vitamin D is a hormone made on exposure to sunlight. Vitamin D is necessary for optimal response of the immune system. The major effect is to suppress autoimmunity and induce a state of tolerance. At the same time it changes the M1 pro-inflammatory macrophage to the M2 anti-inflammatory macrophage. It changes the immune reaction from an elevation of TH17/TH1 to a TH2 reaction. Those with low vitamin D are at risk. This usually correlates with low sunshine exposure. Sunshine is also necessary for optimal response of the immune system and settng of the circaian rhythm (also necessary for optimal repsonse of th immune system).
Estrogen and progesterone are protective and found in high levels in wome less than 65. As we age, the levels drop and the protection drops. Testosterone is detrimental as it increaes the activity of TMPRSS2. TMPRSS2 is the fusion protein required for entry of the virus into the cell. Males are at slightly increased risk because of this.
Those who die loss develop lymhopenia with an alteration of the T helper/T suppressor cell ratio due to loss of THelper, not dissimilar to t same reaction in HIV. Why this is the case is not clear but may represent a combination of poor T cell function that occurs as age, exacerbated by diabetes type 2, especially if on oral hypoglycemic agents such as metformin that impair the ETC (electron transport system) energy production.
The disease is really two diseases. A viral like syndrome and an overwhelming immune reaction called a cytokine storm, most likely the culmination of all of the above.
As to bleach: Trump is neither a scientist nor a physician. He asked a reasonable question.
@Pathcoin
“and it blocks the sialic acid receptor so that the virus cannot bind to the cell.”
I would be super interested in hearing more about this. Is this why it is not dangerous to bats? {sorry about comparing you to Chrome}
It’s almost as though I’ve read this comment before, typos and all. Oh, wait.
@ Pathcoin
“As to bleach: Trump is neither a scientist nor a physician.”
Yeah. Right. Merely the President of the United States of America.
You clearly don’t understand how science works if you’re upset that recommendations have changed as new information emerges.
How about this for an analogy: you must wear only and all of the clothing that you wore at midnight on New Year’s Eve, 2019. You may not take any new information into account with your clothing choices such as changes in weather or whatever activities you are doing. Wouldn’t that be silly?
Just as you change your clothing depending on new information about the weather, doctors and scientists change their recommendations (refine might be a better word) based on new information.
Now go drink your gin and tonic and read a book.
The fact that organizations that usually argue against science-based intervention like vaccines because “big Pharma bad” are now fighting a non-pharmaceutical, low cost intervention like masks really makes it hard not to see them as simply anti-public-health or pro-disease rather than against any type of corruption for really concerned about pharmaceutical companies.
Have the effects of masks as used by the general US public ever been studied in relation to transmission of this virus? At first, it would seem they work – they slow the ejection of particles, so said particle don’t travel as far. One would hope that by the time the particles drift over to others they’ve degraded by, oh, the assumption that they degrade fast enough to become less infections.
But hope is a garbage plan. What happens to exhalations in practice? What else happens? Those particles don’t disappear, and on masks average people actually use they aren’t held on the inside forever. Look outside a technical setting and you’ll see not only the chin-mask but the under-nose mask, the outside mask which is removed indoors, over-a-thick-beard mask, the amazing moveable mask, juggling between neck, chin and face, and the Congressional under-nose mask, the last being a favorite of those who consider themselves special.
Yeah, the greenest lab tech or nurse’s assistant knows better, but the public out in averageville doesn’t operate like that. The population of Averagevill knows what it wants, which is to do what they feel like, when they feel like it.
Such speculation provides no quantified information. One would have to set up a test with average people, not eager to participate college students or hospital workers, and then measure effectiveness in some approximation of the chaos of real life. Good luck getting anyone with enough talent and discipline to run such a study.
In a previous post on this Orac linked to two lengthy discussion of the evidence supporting wearing masks.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2020/07/06/americans-with-disabilities-act-mask-lie/
Good afternoon, David. There was another missive in my mailbox this am:
How Many COVID Deaths Are Needless?
Dear Liz:
I hope you stay well, but if COVID-19 strikes you or a loved one, I hope you can find a doctor willing and able to help you.
Yale epidemiologist Harvey Frisch
told Laura Ingraham that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) could save up to 100,000 lives. But you probably won’t be able to get it. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, with or without a positive test, your doctor may tell you to stay home, isolate yourself, take Tylenol for symptoms, and go to the ER if you can’t breathe.
Once in the hospital, you might—or might not—get the $3,000 new drug remdesivir or qualify for a clinical trial. If you get HCQ it will likely be too late to help. Antiviral drugs need to be given early.
HCQ was FDA approved in 1955 and has been taken safely by hundreds of millions of people. High government officials who are determining federal policy insist in private that doctors have the legal authority to prescribe HCQ or other FDA-approved drugs for “off-label” uses. However, the FDA has refused to reverse statements that state and local authorities cite to threaten doctors or pharmacists who provide you with this cheap remedy.
AAPS has filed for an injunction
to force the FDA to stop obstructing use of this drug, while it hoards and wastes the millions of doses that manufacturers donated to the Strategic National Stockpile.
If a drug could save 100,000 lives, then government agencies that block its use are responsible for 100,000 needless deaths.
In some countries in Central America, officials are going door to door to distribute HCQ. Poor countries that allow free use of HCQ
have far lower death rates than rich countries that hinder it.
For a summary of the evidence on HCQ, see c19study.com
Jane M. Orient, M.D., Tucson, AZ
Executive Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAP
.
@ lizditz
Could you drop it with HCQ, please? It’s old news.
Nothing the guy says here is news. All of these arguments have been debated and counter-argumented to death in the past four months.
Athaic, Liz is just providing a background for the 100000 people meme. Pretty sure she’s on the side of logic and science. Although my memory these days…..
Irrespective of your memory, she is.
Yes, Liz was providing the source for the 100,000 lives saved, parroted by Pathcoin. It originates from Fox News, unsurprisingly. Anything said on Fox News becomes the Gospel for some people.
Orient is a loon–yet another one that medical boards won’t sanction even though it’s clearly allowed in a pandemic/national emergency setting (and this is my state, Arizona…also too cowardly to go after antivax quack Jack Wolfson)
On the bright side, Facebook restrictions on antivaxxer Jennifer Margulis’s for-profit pages have hit her hard enough that she’s put out a “help I’m being censored” post. I hope Facebook’s lockdown saves parents from Margulis’s lies and pseudoscience.
https://jennifermargulis.net/censorship-in-america-is-getting-out-of-hand/
So what is it about right wing crank organisations and hydroxychloroquine?
This is starting to have all the shades of alternative medicine arguments. First it was just hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin. When evidence started to arise that outcomes were not significantly better, it became it only works if you give it early. As data evolved that early use did not prevent disease or hospitalisation (This for example), it became it has to be used with zinc.
There was only a modicum of a priori evidence that hydroxychloroquine would work. It had effects in lab bench studies. However, it has done this for many viruses, but that has yet to translate into an effective treatment for any of these viruses. In the early days of the pandemic it may have been worth a try, but why would there be an expectation for efficacy with COVID-19 when it has not worked for any other virus? It is best put in the basket of treatments shown not to be effective and left alone. The idea that it is saving 100,000 lives is arrant nonsense.