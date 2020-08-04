Should we bypass phase 3 trials of a COVID-19 vaccine?

As the pandemic continues to rage out of control in the US, naturally attention has turned to the possibility of a vaccine against COVID-19. Indeed, even a couple of months ago, I expressed concern that “Operation Warp Speed,” the program promoted by the Trump Administration to speed the release of a coronavirus vaccine, might be moving too fast, to the point that safety might be compromised. The problem with the imperative to develop a vaccine as rapidly as possible in order to halt the pandemic and allow life to go back to more or less normal is so powerful that it can even affect people who should know better, people that I otherwise admire, even. I’m referring to this Tweet that I saw yesterday from Steve Salzberg:
You can see from the Tweet what an irresponsible position Steve Salzberg is advocating. My first reaction was shock, as it seemed that he was advocating bypassing phase 3 trials of a coronavirus vaccine. At least the Tweet certainly seemed to read that way, leading to strong pushback and his backpedaling:
It’s always bad form for a writer to blame his readers when they misconstrue what he says. My personal policy is always first to reread what I wrote and ask myself if the fault lies with me that led people to get the wrong message from something I wrote. It’s a difficult exercise that requires a degree of humility, but it’s necessary. Sometimes I do end up concluding that people are willfully misunderstanding or misrepresenting, but I try really hard not to conclude that until I’ve thoroughly read and reread what I’ve written and asked others if they came to the same conclusion about its meaning as those who seemed to be misinterpreting it.
In fairness, a Tweet is easy to screw up and end up saying what you didn’t mean, and I did read the blog post, We Should Consider Starting Covid-19 Vaccinations Now:
Development of new Covid-19 vaccines is proceeding at a furious pace, which is good news for the world. We already have two vaccines in phase 3 trials in the US and Europe; each of these trials which will vaccinate many thousands of people, and then wait to see how many get infected. If the vaccines work, then in a few months’ time we’ll be able to start large-scale production.
But we don’t have to wait. Both of these vaccines (from Moderna and Oxford University/Astra Zeneca) have already been shown, in phase 1 trials, to be safe and probably effective. That’s why the companies are moving ahead and giving each vaccine to 30,000 more people: they are fairly confident that the vaccines are safe. The NY Times reports that 3 other Covid-19 vaccines are also in phase 3 trials: one from BioNTech and Pfizer, and two from Chinese companies, Sinopharm and Sinova Biotech.
So why not start administering millions of doses right now? We should at least consider the possible benefits–and the costs.
There’s so much wrong here. First of all, phase 1 trials do not show efficacy. That’s not their purpose. They are designed to demonstrate safety, but that doesn’t really tell the whole picture. Basically, phase 1 studies are designed to make sure that there aren’t any gross toxicities, but, as I’ve discussed many times with respect to “right-to-try” laws, most phase 1 studies have few subjects in them. Again, the idea is to find severe, frequent toxicities that might show up in such a small sample. The second purpose of phase 1 trials is to find the best dose to test in a phase 2 clinical trial going forward; this is called dose-finding or dose-escalation. The idea is to give the drug (or vaccine) to a group of people until what are called “dose-limiting toxicities” are reached. In any event, it’s a huge misunderstanding to think that phase 1 trials, particularly of a vaccine, will demonstrate efficacy.
To be fair, Salzberg does seem to partially understand this. (I’ll get to that in a moment.) First, let’s see what his primary argument is:
So the current phase 3 plans for these vaccines work like this: identify a large number of people (30,000 in at least one of the trials) and give half of them the vaccine, and give the other half a placebo. Then wait for a few months and see how many people get Covid-19. If the vaccine is working, then we’ll see that significantly fewer people in the vaccinated group get sick.
Great. We should definitely do this, and we are.
But we’re in the midst of the worst pandemic since 1918. The careful, step-by-step vaccine approval regimen wasn’t designed for a global emergency, in which every day of delay means that thousands of people die.
At this point, it occurred to me that these are exactly the same sorts of arguments used by proponents of so-called “right-to-try” laws and that what Salzberg was proposing over the weekend was, in essence, “right-to-try” for vaccines. What do I mean? Regular readers know that I’ve written about the sham that is “right-to-try” for a long time. Basically, “right-to-try” laws purport to allow patients with terminal illnesses access to experimental therapeutics, as long as the drug or treatment had successfully passed at least one phase 1 trial. (I’ve discussed the fallacy of assuming that passing a phase 1 trial means that a drug is safe more times than I can remember.) Of course, the fallacies behind these laws are many. For one thing, there’s no guarantee that the drug will help, and, indeed, it’s more likely to harm than help in most cases. For another thing, right-to-try laws require the patient to pay. That’s not the case in Salzberg’s proposal, but, as you will see, everything else sounds a lot like right-to-try:
We already know that the vaccines in phase 3 trials are safe–otherwise it would be unethical to give the vaccine to 30,000 people, as these trials are doing. (Note: phase 3 trials sometimes uncover safety issues that affect only a small percentage of people–issues that might not appear in smaller phase 1/2 trials. So phase 3 also assesses safety, on a larger scale.) Weighing the risks versus the benefits, I think we should immediately ramp up production, using government funds rather than private money, and then offer these vaccines for free to anyone who wants them.
Even this argument betrays a misunderstanding of clinical trials, particularly clinical trials for vaccines. Here’s what I mean. The standards for vaccines are very different than those for drugs in terms of safety in that the standard for vaccines is much higher. It has to be, because, in contrast to drugs, which are administered to treat disease, vaccines are administered to huge numbers of people without disease in order to prevent disease. The tolerance for adverse reactions in a vaccine is therefore much lower than it is for drugs, particularly drugs for serious illnesses. What that means is that even a phase 3 clinical trial is only the beginning of safety monitoring. As I’ve described many times before, we have multiple postmarketing safety monitoring systems for vaccines, including one passive (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS) and three active surveillance systems, including the Vaccine Safety Datalink, the Post-licensure Rapid Immunization Safety Monitoring System (PRISM), and the Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project.
Any vaccine developed to combat COVID-19 is likely to be administered to hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people, but lets just say that we administer an unproven vaccine to millions, as Salzberg proposed, while doing a phase 3 clinical trial with 30,000 or so subjects, and let’s imagine that we are doing this concurrently. Basically, this would involve administering millions of doses before we know even the frequency and severity of adverse events found in the phase 3 clinical trial. Does that make any sense? Any clinical trialist would tell you that it doesn’t. The same issue applies to efficacy. A plan like Salzberg’s would involve administering millions of doses of a vaccine to anyone who wanted it before we even knew for sure if the vaccine was effective in preventing COVID-19. Again, phase 1 trials will only find common adverse events. Even phase 2 trials, which involve a few hundred people would find only relatively common adverse events. Less common adverse events don’t show up until the phase 3 trials, and rare advere events might not be detected until postmarketing surveillance. (Accepting the possibility of rare adverse events after a vaccine passes phase 3 is a tradeoff that we accept because it is not practical to do randomized controlled trials of hundreds of thousands or millions of people.)
There’s another issue, though. Giving out millions of doses of a vaccine would render the completion of a concurrent phase 3 trial, for all practical intents and purposes, impossible. Why would anyone enroll and risk getting a placebo when they don’t have to? Why wouldn’t everyone conclude from a program like Salzberg’s that the vaccine must work? No matter how much you tell people that we don’t know if the vaccine works, actions speak far louder than words. If you’re giving away millions of doses of a vaccine to anyone who wants it, the message is that it works.
Here are some more excellent considerations, in particular the likelihood that a vaccine that’s made it through phase 1 and 2 trials will show sufficient efficacy and safety in a phase 3 trial to be approved and the issue of what happens if there are severe adverse reactions in the people not on the clinical trial who get the experimental vaccine:
As mentioned above, there’s also the likelihood of undermining trust in the system we have set up to administer vaccinations. The premature deployment of an unproven vaccine would have a not negligible probability of resulting in adverse reactions that could well seriously undermine trust in vaccines, with consequences that go far beyond just COVID-19.
There’s another wrinkle, as a vaccine researcher named Natalie Dean pointed out in a New York Times editorial:
It is possible that some Covid-19 vaccines may not prevent infection entirely, but they could still prepare a person’s immune system so that, if infected, they would experience milder symptoms, or even none at all. That’s similar to the flu vaccine: It’s not perfect, but we advise people to get it because it reduces intensive care admissions and deaths.
How many people need to be protected by a vaccine before it’s recommended for widespread use? Ideally, rates of disease will be 70 percent lower in vaccinated people than in unvaccinated people. The World Health Organization says a vaccine should be at minimum 50 percent effective, averaged across age groups. (We know from influenza that vaccines don’t always work as well on older adults whose immune systems have declined.)
This benchmark is crucial because a weak vaccine might be worse than no vaccine at all. We do not want people who are only slightly protected to behave as if they are invulnerable, which could exacerbate transmission. It is also costly to roll out a vaccine, diverting attention away from other efforts that we know work, like mask-wearing, and from testing better vaccines.
Also:
There are ways for vaccines to be approved without definitive efficacy data, based on animal or immune response data instead, but the bar is extremely high, and for good reason. A precondition is that efficacy trials are not possible, typically because the disease is so rare or sporadic that it would require hundreds of thousands of participants to be followed for many years to tell if the vaccine is effective (rabies, for example). That is not the situation here.
These examples are extreme exceptions, not the rule.
Basically, Salzberg, whose work I’ve long admired, allowed the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 to lead him to propose a solution that would be risky at best and actively harmful at worst. He essentially assumed the best case scenario, namely that the vaccines under testing will be effective and safe, based on phase 1 and 2 studies. Indeed, he explicitly said this while defending his post on Twitter:
As anyone who’s ever been involved in drug or vaccine development knows, that’s likely a bad bet, one you’re more likely to lose than win. Sure, we could do what Salzberg says and find out that we’ve guessed right. That would be fantastic—and fairly unlikely. More likely, such a plan would result in adverse reactions in the “right-to-try” group that result in the degradation of trust in vaccines, all while making it very difficult, if not impossible, to actually complete the phase 3 trial needed to properly assess efficacy and safety. It could even result in more, not less, deaths from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Now here’s the part that warmed the cockles of my heart. Salzberg heard the criticism, and he changed his mind, admitting he was mistaken:
The admission:
In my previous post, I suggested that while we’re pursuing Phase 3 testing of several promising Covid-19 vaccines, we could simultaneously offer those same, unapproved vaccines to a wider community of volunteers, as long as those volunteers were fully informed. The benefits of moving quickly, I argued, would outweigh the risks.
I was wrong. After reading many of the responses to my article, some of them outlining the risks in greater detail, I have concluded that (1) the risks are greater than I presented them, and (2) the benefits are not as great as I had thought.
There are two things we can learn from this incident. First, our bias is to assume that best and that speed in developing a vaccine will necessarily save more lives. Second, and perhaps more important, we learned the value of humility, of quickly admitting error when we make one. Doing so is very, very difficult, and most of us have a hard time doing it.
Also, desperate times call for desperate measures:
That’s right, desperate times call for science-based medicine. And the humility to admit when we are wrong and move on.
Dear Sir, I must humbly point out that you are mistaken about the history, mechanics, and scientific rationale of pre-market clinical use of investigational medicines. First, widespread clinical use of an investigational SARS-COV2 vaccine would not come via Right To Try (a poorly-informed initiative that recently sashayed into a domain that was already well served by Expanded Access and -in some cases- the Emergency Use Authorization). For an immediately life-threatening condition or risk factor, Expanded Access to an investigational therapeutic, diagnostic, or vaccine can generally begin prior to pivotal trial and has been permitted by FDA for more than 30 years. Second, Expanded Access programs (EAPs) have provided treatment options to over a quarter million people who could not take part in research trials of the particular products. Most importantly, and contrary to popular lore, no true Expanded Access program has EVER impeded the enrollment of the particular product’s research trials. Read that again: Not ONCE has it happened, despite the number of times you’ve heard the old narrative of early access competing with research trials for subjects. (Before citing the AZT program in AIDS, know that that treatment program began in 1986 -a year before before Expanded Access regulations were promulgated- and was not a true EAP.) The reasons are simple (A) FDA does not authorize EAPs that could compete with research trials for enrollment or other resources and (B) sponsors are generally not motivated to allow EAPs to compete with their research trials. Expanded Access programs are simply not for the patients who are candidates for research trials. This is managed through inclusion/exclusion criteria that differentiate the very few in the geographic and circumstantial catchment of an enrolling study from the very many who are outside the catchment of the study but are still medically suited for exploratory treatment. History has shown that well designed, large-scale Expanded Access programs can identify responder phenotypes, validate findings of small research trials with real world use, and generally help -not hinder- a new product’s clinical development while bringing treatment options to populations in need. Integrating large-scale access programs in the overall clinical development process is a smarter, more humane, and more efficient way for our clinical trial enterprise to engage our healthcare system. It’s a 33 year old solution, created by Tony Fauci and Frank Young whose recognition is long overdue. For a skeptical scientist, you exhibited quite a few wives tales in your post today. Just as you praised Mr. Salzberg for admitting he was wrong, I will look forward to seeing your self-correction in your next blog. -Jess Rabourn
What Salzberg was proposing was NOT Expanded Access (more colloquially called compassionate use), as you should well know given your description of the program. In addition, the examples of AIDS, cancer drugs, etc. are not comparable because, as you point out, there were criteria and there was regulation. Moreover, the number of patients who have accessed (and access) Expanded Access programs is minuscule compared to what Salzberg proposed in his post, which was nothing less than ramping up production of millions of doses of an unproven vaccine BEFORE the phase 3 clinical trials are completed and letting basically anyone who wants the vaccines to have them—for free. Seriously, these are rather obvious differences. Expanded Access programs are nothing like this. You tout that EAPs have provided treatments to a quarter of a million people. That’s great! It really is! But how long have they existed? Since the 1990s? That’s a quarter of a million people over almost three decades. What Salzberg is proposing is MILLIONS of people over months, all subsidized by the government.
I Googled you and notice that you are affiliated with a group that runs and advocates for pragmatic expanded access trials:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jess-rabourn-cfa-3a5a3616/
https://widetrial.com
Nothing wrong with that, although it is relevant information that you didn’t mention. Moreover, there’s nothing on the site that I saw that is anything like what Salzberg proposed.
As for “right-to-try,” that was an analogy. Of course, Salzberg wasn’t actually literally proposing a”right-to-try” for a vaccine, but, when you look at what he’s proposing, it bears a lot of the hallmarks of right-to-try. The difference is that, unlike the case for actual right-to-try laws, his would not be for a specific indication, nor would it be for only patients with life-threatening or terminal diseases. I’ve been writing about right-to-try laws since they first reared their ugly head six years ago; so I’m quite familiar with what they are, the deceptions behind them, etc.:
https://respectfulinsolence.com/tag/right-to-try/
No, I don’t think there are any significant errors I need to correct.
Seems to be quite the tangled web.
Well, that was embarrassing.
There has to be a difference between an emergency use authorisation or other fast track use of a treatment for an existing disease to a vaccine administered to an otherwise healthy person.
If I was dying of some disease and there was an experimental treatment, I would jump at it (provided there was some decent data on efficacy). A vaccine for a disease that I have a maybe 99% chance of surviving (and have a decent chance of not getting at all if I am sensible) – No thanks, I will wait for the Phase 3 results. THEN, I will stand in line to get it ASAP.
“A vaccine for a disease that I have a maybe 99% chance of surviving”
https://youtu.be/sckSb2-4vp8?t=80
There are multiple problems. The main one is that the author is clearly deficient in knowledge to propose such a solution in a public forum and influential magazine such as Forbes.
By passing stage 3 is an incredibly bad idea. Demonstrating clinical efficacy of a vaccine requires 4 conditions: safety, induces immunity, the immunity needs to be protective, and side effects are less severe than the disease.
An assumed but rarely stated requirement for widespread vaccination is that the entire population is at risk for severe disease or death. This is clearly not the case with COVID-19. The at risk groups are clearly defined. There are a few individuals who succumb to the virus and do not fit within the defined high risk groups (but this is true of all pathogens). The flu is an excellent model. Despite widespread vaccination, there are still fatalities to the flu. The difference between the flu and COVID-19 is that the entire population is at risk (albeit some risk is mediated by previous exposure to the flu and prior vaccinations). Like COVID-19, many who succumb to the flu are older (above the age of 65), have diabetes type 2, are obese and have hypertension.
These hurdles are high for COVID-19. Most people are asymptomatic or minimally or mildly symptomatic and are only detected due to testing, either voluntarily or when they seek medical care for an unrelated condition. Some people develop moderate symptoms and actively seek medical care. And a small percentage require hospitalization and intensive care. Widespread testing has proven this beyond a doubt.
Testing the efficacy of a vaccine wen about 80% of the population already has evidence of some degree of immunity due to cross reacting T cells is a hurdle unique to COVID-19.
The vaccines are not without side effects. About 1/3 of recipients develop transient flu like symptoms, fevers, arthralgias or myalgias. Some side effects may not be known for a long time. Vaccine producers are very concerned about this and are requesting legislative immunity against liability. The swine flu vaccine appeared to be safe but resulted in an epidemic of Guillain-Barre (low in absolute numbers but high in relative incidence). Wide spread use of polio vaccines had led to the emergence of a new strain (vaccine derived polio virus).
In order to bypass some problems with developing vaccines against COVID-19 (high incidence of possible autoimmunity and accessible target for immune attack) highly innovative techniques using adeno-virus vectors are employed. It’s not clear if there is any long-term danger to these methods, as the material is being inserted into the genome.
What is the best lesson? Write about what you know.
“The at risk groups are clearly defined.”
What world are you living in? Here’s the current statement for people with Alpha 1. This is current as of July 31, 2020.
“What is the best lesson? Write about what you know.”
Clearly you don’t know anything about T cells, then. Goodness, I spent like three very long posts explaining to Tim how T-cells work and why we would expect that a lot of people would have at least a few naive T cells floating around that would respond to a COVID-19 antigen. That’s how T-cells work.
You have to already have a T-cell receptor that responds to an antigen before you get infected with the pathogen that makes that antigen in order to get a T cell response. After you get infected, then you make more T cells with that specific TCR, and if you survive the infection you probably (no guarantee) make memory T cells with that TCR.
So, no, it is not a hurdle at all to testing any COVID-19 vaccine. In case you haven’t noticed, researchers are looking for antibodies, not T-cells.
Look, I get that immunology is very, very complicated and hard to understand. That’s why immunologists tend to specialize in one specific part of the immune system. But just because it is complicated and difficult doesn’t give any of us an excuse to make things up.
I’m sure you could find some pathology blog somewhere to natter away.
@Pathcoin1
::variolation?
Really? No that is complete bulldust. Otherwise we would never have bothered with a vaccine for rubella. Ribella after all is only a serious disease for unborn babies.
Or meningococcal. Rare but deadly.
Or HPV.
Chris P- the entire population of unborn babies was at risk and the vaccine developed to eliminate it. Your example doesn’t make bulldust of the original proposition.
Chris is correct: assuming a requirement for widespread vaccination is “the entire population has to be at risk for severe disease or death” is bulldust.
Rubella, which causes congenital rubella syndrome (CRS), is an excellent example: the burden of severe illness is congenital birth defects (~20,000 cases/yr pre-vaccine), although the majority of the pre-vaccine incidence (~12 million cases/yr) was in young children and a generally mild illness. So entire birth cohorts of girls and boys are vaccinated: girls are protected from subsequent CRS when they mature because vaccine immunity is long-lasting, and boys are vaccinated to reduce transmission and achieve herd immunity. Unsurprisingly, when this policy of broad vaccination to protect a smaller high-risk group is adopted in different countries the results are predictable when herd immunity is achieved (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5940a4.htm).
Conversely, there are no examples of just vaccinating or screening pregnant women, because it isn’t nearly as effective as vaccinating more broadly. Unfortunately, at least one high income country doesn’t get this concept as per Dr Vince (https://vaxopedia.org/2019/03/20/japans-rubella-outbreak-should-be-a-warning-about-what-could-happen-here/).
OK, how about the polio vaccine, then? In most people polio is just a GI disease and no big deal. Except when it becomes paralytic. Or fatal.
So even though most people will not die or be disabled by polio, we still vaccinate against it.
We need Phase 3 trials to happen. I am happy to wait for them to be completed. Even if that means I have to stay in our light lockdown until it happens (I haven’t been to the pub or eaten out in 4 months and haven’t seen the airport since March).
What I would be concerned about is that the delivery of a potential vaccine in the US might become massively politicised. It seems that might be the last throw of the dice for Donald Trump. It is clear that his claim that “We’re lower than the World” is not going to resonate with voters. He is likely to try and overide the FDA and foist a dangerous vaccine on the US public if he thinks it will gain him votes.
You’re so right.
Haven’t seen my friends for more than 7 months, not only because of Covid-19, but also thanks to other things.
I’m glad my dad returned home from his stay in a rehabilitation centre, before they went in a lockdown.
I will happy live with our very light lockdown till phase 3 studies for a vaccine have been completed. I rather have a vaccine that is accepted, than a vaccine that would undermine trust in vaccines. (I know, ant-vaxxers will never accept any vaccine, but this is more about the people who will accept vaccins, but will loose their trust if a vaccine has to be pulled, because it doesn’t work as good as expected or has some nasty side-effects.)
Of course I ment ‘anti-vaxxers’ and not ‘ant-vaxxers’.
How do you vax an ant?
@ Renate — Apparently ants have been observed practicing a form of “variolation” when it comes to fungus infection (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.1001300). Note that we humans, however, didn’t vaccinate them.
@ Christopher Hickie
Very interesting.
Perhaps a must read for those who consider all forms of vaccination as being un-natural.
@ Renate:
I can also tolerate restrictions.
Right now, several areas are experiencing upticks ( here, Rt
0.70 to 1.00 to 1.47) probably because people had house parties or holiday celebrations it is said. So locally, they are limiting the number of participants at indoor events to 25 ( it may have been 100).( I saw a doctor from Berkeley yelling on television about working with ICU patients whilst people were cavalierly spreading the virus at bars, parties, beaches).Other areas report similar changes and shut down indoor dining or bars. It’s very easy to see what activities lead to these changes.
-btw- I can identify with you helping your father: I did the same and he lived to a really advanced age; mostly he did quite well until the last 3 or 4 months. Over his last 10 years, I tried to protect him from colds, flu or other respiratory illness because he had heart arrhythmias and then, heart failure ( controlled through meds) so I made sure he got flu and pneumonia vaccines and I got flu shots as well. He NEVER had a cold or flu at all. That’s why I get angry when I hear anti-vaxxers discourage flu/ pneumonia vaccines for adults: they protect the elderly and people with serious conditions like hiv/aids or reduced immunity due to cancer treatment or other causes. So I didn’t fear every time i brought him to his doctors and the waiting rom was filled with other elderly folk or he went shopping, to a restaurant or visited a relative’s business..
@ Denise
I think my dad sees more people than I do. I do his shopping, take care of his meals, except breakfast and help him with his medicines. Yesterday I clipped his nails, which is really something, one need a lot of force for. I jokingly said I needed something used to clip the hooves of a horse.
But he is doing quite well.
We have very light rules, but still some people are protesting against the rules that we are having at this moment, stating we live in some kind of dictatorship. I should advice those people to move to China, or North Korea, or some other country, which really could be considered a dictatorship.
Our limit for private events has just gone down to 10. We do only have 9 active cases in the state. However, there are about 7000 active cases just to the east and that has resulted in over 100 deaths in a couple of weeks. Many of those deaths have been elderly people in nursing homes, resulting from staff bringing the disease in from the community.
Isn’t there such a scene in My Beautiful Laundrette?
@ Renate
With a tiny stainless steel pin dunked in a solution of bacteria (or virus).
(like one of these: https://www.finescience.de/en-GB/Products/Pins-Holders/Minutien-Pins/Minutien-Pins)
I’m not joking. It’s how some scientists “challenge” an arthropod in order to study its innate immune response.
Poke it through the cuticle, and then watch (by omics techniques) as specific molecular pathways are lighting up, depending and the pathogen’s nature.
Yes, magnifying glasses and tweezers are required.
And yes, while the answer is not very specific and short-lived, individuals primed by an infection are better resistant to another exposure shortly after the first. Sometimes, some protection seems even to be transmitted to the individual’s offspring (it’s usually called trans-generational immune priming).
Use an edible vaccine.
For the last several days, I’ve been hearing about the Russian vaccine/ vaccines being rushed to regulatory approval ( Reuters, Business Insider, Newsweek, etc) supposedly, scientists injected themselves ( or the military) in order to speed up the process so that it will be available to medical workers by October and to millions soon thereafter. They called it a “Sputnik moment”. They were first.
So another twist of fate for the Donald: Russia is somehow involved and he winds up looking worse..
I’m as pro-vax as they come and I can’t imagine taking that rushed Russian vaccine…
Even if they did ‘phase 3’ tests on the entire military and got a lot of ns, how representative is that population of the population at large, and how much time did they give for AEs/infections to show?
I sure don’t want the one they’re rolling out to the Chinese military either, but that’s because I have some very strong opinions about adenoviurs-based vaccines (I hates them, they’re dumb).
I also want to bring up the equipoise issue. Right now, we know that masks and social distancing are effective prevention measures when broadly adopted. Until a vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective via Phase 3 trials, we can’t recommend them over current standard of care, yeah?
Because there is a standard of care for prevention, and it sucks, but it works. (And not a penny goes to Big Pharma! Why aren’t the alties all over masks and distancing? Oh – because they don’t profit off of them either.)
Is there any good (accessible) source that has some examples of vaccine development timelines laid out in enough detail to get a clear view of what really happened? I’m thinking particularly of time spent from saying “Go!” to having a concept of what direction the project will take, delays that so often occur with funding, U-turns due to “failures” at any point – all the stuff that makes the time go by in both productive work and delays not due to scientific issues.
The antivaxx crowd keep saying how a safe vaccine take 5 or 10 years and any lesser time surely means the vaccine will be unsafe – not of course that any amount of time will satisfy them. I realized that though I have a general idea of what must be done, I don’t really have a clear notion of what usually eats all the time. I don’t even have a clear idea of how long a typical phase 3 trial of a vaccine takes.
Moose- I am still not clear about this. I understand the reason for the rubella vaccine for boys and the lack of any direct risk to them personally or their unborn children!.Are you suggesting that all girls are not at a similar risk of harm to their potentially future unborn child because only a small number of them will eventually produce children with CRS?.It seems to me that the risk is equal and relevant to all unvaccinated girls’ offspring at reproduction age.hence the widespread vaccination.Is it known prior to vaccination or infection which babies will only have mild symptoms? Can the risks be apportioned quantitatively to different groups of girls in the population? Any biomarkers?
How widespread is the vaccination for meningococcal or HPV? Is it being suggested that because of the infrequency of these infections, with their serious consequences, that most of those being vaccinated , on say a wide scale, are not at risk prior to the vaccination? I understand that statistically a mathematical number could be apportioned to the level of risk but regardless of the variations depending on the organism and the individual those who work in the field consider it a worthwhile enterprise.