Alec Baldwin lets his antivaccine freak flag fly by interviewing RFK Jr.

Science, pseudoscience, misinformation, and disinformation about COVID-19 have been dominating the topics of this blog for such a long time that it’s seeming like an increasingly long time since I’ve written much about the topics that used to be the main drivers of this blog; e.g., antivaccine misinformation, cancer quackery, science denial, and just plain science. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in so much pseudoscience, misinformation, and disinformation that is even more direct a threat to public health than the antivaccine movement that I’ve largely been concentrating on it since March, with relatively few posts that are “purely” about other topics. Examples include conspiracy theories that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was created in a lab, that 5G networks and/or influenza vaccines increase susceptibility to COVID-19, that masks don’t work to slow the spread of COVID-19 (they do), that COVID-19 is far less deadly than health authorities have estimated, that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for coronavirus, and the like have dominated this blog for nearly five months. Also, to the big surprise of many but unsurprising to those of us who’ve been paying attention to the antivaccine movement for years, a confluence between the antivaccine movement and the antimask/COVID-19 denialist movement and the antivaccine movement, which brings us to Alec Baldwin and antivaccine activist and leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.:
In a public health development that one can safely characterize as “not great,” actor Alec Baldwin appeared on Instagram Live on Thursday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a formerly respected environmentalist who’s been best known in recent years for promoting severe vaccine misinformation. As Baldwin listened obligingly, Kennedy promoted a variety of wildly false claims about vaccine safety, and speculative concerns about the quarantine measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Baldwin’s Instagram account has 1.8 million followers, and the video, in less than two hours, garnered more than 43,000 views. This is not precisely what we need right now.
At the outset of their talk, Baldwin told Kennedy that he’s been watching Kennedy’s videos on vaccines for “years,” which is also, on its face, not great. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and the son of assassinated U.S. senator Bobby Kennedy, spent years doing important work advocating for issues like water safety with the Waterkeeper Alliance and with the organization Riverkeeper. He and Baldwin have previously discussed fracking on WNYC.
Beginning in 2005, however, with the publication of a now-infamous story called “Deadly Immunity,” Kennedy began promoting “egregious” misinformation about vaccines, as science writer Seth Mnookin put it in one story outlining his long history of misleading claims.
Great. So Alec Baldwin appears to be the latest antivaccine (or at least antivaccine-sypmathetic or antivaccine-credulous) celebrity to have outed himself. Also, just as an aside, my deconstruction of Deadly Immunity was the very first post I ever wrote that went viral. Basically, RFK Jr.’s article, published simultaneously by Rolling Stone and Salon.com (to their eternal shame) is a huge conspiracy theory about how “they” (the CDC) “knew” that the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal used until 2002 in several childhood vaccines caused autism but covered up the evidence. Since then, RFK Jr. has been a full-on antivaccine conspiracy theorist who spreads misinformation and disinformation (and outright lies) about vaccines, his claims to be “fiercely pro-vaccine” notwithstanding. He’s even spread anti-MMR lies to places suffering from horrific measles outbreaks. Unfortunately, he’s often given mainstream, platforms by either antivaccine celebrities like Alec Baldwin or by hack journalists looking for “both sides” stories.
I wandered over to his Instagram feed and found this:
Depressingly, right next to it, I found this:
Kurt Andersen has written one of the essential books that you should read. It was his last book, not the one he’s promoting now (which might be great too, but I haven’t read it yet). I’m referring to Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History, a book that goes back 500 years to show how nothing we’re experiencing now is new and how the “fake news” moment we’re all living through is actually the ultimate expression of our national character, amplified by social media and our current grifter-in-chief President. As Andersen pointed out, America was founded by wishful dreamers, magical thinkers, and true believers, by hucksters and their suckers, and fantasy is embedded in our nation’s DNA. So Baldwin will be going from interviewing the ultimate huckster and antivaccine grifter, basically the sort of person that Fantasyland is about, to interviewing Andersen.
Here’s the Instagram Live link:
And here’s a YouTube link:
I watched much of the video, but not the whole thing, as it was quite painful to watch. Amusingly, the first couple of minutes of the video are taken up with Baldwin and his wife trying to figure out how to get RFK Jr. to show up on the video feed. When RFK Jr. finally does show up, he’s sitting in what appears to be a library or his office, with lots of books, very likely included to give the impression to Baldwin and his viewers that he is a Very Serious Person and Not At All A Crank. I mean, look at all the books in his office! Countering that impression is the way that RFK Jr.’s camera isn’t straight, leaving the whole room appearing a bit askew. There’s a metaphor in there about Baldwin and RFK Jr. somewhere.
You have to endure a bit of annoying small talk and chit-chat before you get to the antivaccine disinformation. Particularly annoying is RFK Jr.’s claim that he was “dragged kicking and screaming” into his antivaccine activism. (Obviously, he didn’t call it that, but, let’s be honest, that’s what RFK Jr. does, promote antivaccine disinformation and pseudoscience.). It’s well-trod revisionist history that RFK Jr.’s been repeating over and over whenever interviewed and asked about how he first got involved in his activism. Depressingly, once again, it shows how easy it is for an environmentalist who once did good work can apply principles of environmental science incorrectly to other areas where they have no expertise. As a reminder, to hear RFK Jr. tell it to Alec Baldwin, as a result of RFK Jr.’s activism over mercury in the water and the environment (good), women who believed that thimerosal in vaccines had caused their child’s autism started showing up at his speeches and approaching him, and that’s how he got interested in the situation.
The Dunning-Kruger effect is very strong in RFK Jr., too, as he went on from this story to start bragging about how, even though he’s not a scientist, he’s very “comfortable” reading scientific studies and is very good at it. Obviously, that’s not true, given his history. What RFK Jr. has long done is to cherry pick studies, ignore disconfirming studies, and spin studies to say things that they don’t really say (or at last to ignore high levels of uncertainty). In any event, this first segment is a virtual “greatest hits” of antivaccine tropes about mercury, as Anna Merlan notes:
During the conversation with Baldwin, Kennedy repeated several of his greatest hits, including claiming that vaccines historically contained unsafe levels of mercury, and that the flu shot is still full of mercury. (The respected physician and vaccine researcher Paul Offitt is one of dozens of people who have outlined that Kennedy is conflating two kinds of mercury. Ethylmercury is what the body produces when it metabolizes thimerosal, a preservative used in some vaccines, and leaves the body quickly. It is quite, quite different from methylmercury, which can be toxic to human beings at high levels of exposure.) Kennedy rejects the difference between the different kinds of mercury, and told Baldwin, “There’s no good kind of mercury.”
Kennedy rejects a lot of science about vaccines. He also seems oblivious to the fact that mercury was removed from childhood vaccines more than 18 years ago. That’s a natural experiment. If thimerosal really did cause autism, you’d expect that, long before now, autism prevalence would have declined markedly. After all, a child born in 2002, the year the last childhood vaccines containing thimerosal expired, would be turning 18 this year. Basically, the idea that thimerosal in vaccines caused the “autism epidemic” is a long-failed hypothesis. Of course, RFK Jr. has implicitly admitted that by his behavior, removing the word “mercury” from his antivaccine group and renaming it Children’s Health Defense.
Basically, this interview is a Gish Gallop of antivaccine disinformation, with Baldwin serving as the friendly interviewer, with no challenge to any of the pseudoscience, misinformation, and disinformation being spewed by RFK Jr. This is also sometimes known as “firehosing.” It’s a technique that seeks to overwhelm with the volume of misinformation. So many studies (often obscure), claims, and facts are thrown at the viewer/listener that it’s impossible even to focus on one enough to refute it (or at least question it) before the next—and the next and the next and the next—are thrown out. As Steve Novella notes, there are two kinds of firehosers. The first is relatively innocent and is just repeating misinformation and disinformation that he’s heard or read on social media. The second is intentional, and designed to make a response or rebuttal very difficult or impossible. (Guess which category I think that RFK Jr. falls under?) Listen to Steve:
At this end the firehoser knows what they are doing. They are not intellectually lazy, they are intellectually dishonest. They know they are spouting falsehoods, or are indifferent to their truth status. The purpose of their communication is not to persuade, but to confuse and befuddle, even to distract. Go ahead, deal with all these lies. I can pile them on endlessly. While you’re busy doing that, I will make my emotional and ideological appeals. I will build a compelling narrative, and you will lose before you even realize you are playing the wrong game.
In fairness, you could argue that true believers aren’t lying and that maybe RFK Jr. isn’t lying. Maybe he believes the BS that he’s spewing in such copious quantities, such as the claim that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe”:
Kennedy went on to claim that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” a common canard in the anti-vax movement. (The law professor and vaccine policy expert Dorit Reiss has written about how vaccine skeptics frequently misconstrue what that term means; “Unavoidably unsafe” products are products that are so valuable—that have so many benefits—that the risk associated with their use is justified.”) He also claimed that vaccines “are the only medical product that aren’t safety tested,” which is an outrageous lie. Vaccines are among the most tested medical products on the planet, and are tested in thousands of volunteers before being licensed.
I’ve written about this as well.
Baldwin also nods and basically agrees with RFK Jr. when he lies about the Vaccine Court, repeating common antivaccine
talking points lies about the court.
Of course, RFK Jr.’s antivaccine lies are bad enough, but what’s really dangerous in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic are RFK Jr.’s lies about the pandemic.
Finally, and most worryingly, Baldwin and Kennedy turned to COVID-19, which Kennedy used as an opportunity to promote dubious claims about quarantine measures and even mask-wearing. “One thing I think we’re not thinking about is what is the death toll from the quarantine,” Kennedy said. He claimed that previous studies from the 1980s have shown that unemployment leads to suicide and “additional admissions to mental institutions.”
“The death toll from quarantine could far exceed the death toll from COVID,” Kennedy proclaimed. (The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide and quarantine measures have been used in virtually every country that’s gotten the pandemic under control.)
In one particularly egregious bit of disinformation, RFK Jr. dismisses the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine as a way out of the pandemic. This is the sort of disinformation that’s effective because it has a germ of truth in it. There are legitimate scientists (e.g., Peter Hotez) cautioning that a coronavirus vaccine is not a panacea and that, even if developed, it will take many months to manufacture and distribute. But to dismiss even the possibility of a vaccine as a way to mitigate the pandemic is irresponsible at best, dangerous at worst, particularly given how RFK Jr. pivoted next. Can you guess?
Yes, RFK Jr. thinks hydroxychloroquine is a promising treatment for COVID-19, even though evidence is increasingly showing that it is not. As I just wrote last week, hydroxychloroquine is the Black Knight of COVID-19 treatments. No matter how many times science chops a limb off, Sir Hydroxychloroquine says, “It’s just a scratch” or challenges science to keep fighting. Basically, RFK Jr. frames his support of the drug to Baldwin as “I don’t know if it works or not, but it wasn’t given a chance,” after having cited the same observational studies (and ignored the negative randomized controlled trials) and bringing up the SurgiSphere study, whose discrediting actually does not in the least affect the conclusion that hydroxychloroquine is almost certainly ineffective against COVID-19.
RFK Jr. also says that he’s taking vitamin C and vitamin D to “boost his immune system” and prevent COVID-19, even though there’s no evidence that either vitamin can do that. He’s also taking interferon, which has been studied as a potential immune therapy for COVID-19. Given that interferon is given by injection, one wonders where RFK Jr. gets it.
By the time I was through with the video, I was left with nothing but disgust for Alec Baldwin. Basically, he gave an hour of his Instagram Live time to a prominent antivaccine conspiracy theorist and let him firehose misinformation to his heart’s content. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that Alec Baldwin is antivaccine. (There’s no way you do this credulous and fawning an interview with someone like RFK Jr. if you are not antivaccine.) Apparently, besides his anger management issues, he’s into conspiracy theories, for example JFK assassination conspiracy theories, and antivaccine beliefs are, if nothing else, rooted in conspiracy theories. Indeed, the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement is that “they” (the CDC, the government, doctors, etc.) “know” that vaccines are ineffective and dangerous but “cover up” the evidence showing it.
I was also disappointed to learn that Kurt Andersen in that he co-authored a book with Alec Baldwin entitled You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody). It made me wonder if Andersen knew that Baldwin was antivaccine when he co-wrote the book. Perhaps Andersen should consider withdrawing from his Instagram Live interview with Baldwin next Thursday. Either that, or he should contemplate long and hard how Baldwin is exactly the sort of conspiracy theorist and fabulist spreading dangerous misinformation and disinformation that he had written about in Fantasyland.
In the meantime, add Alec Baldwin to the depressingly long list of celebrity antivaxxers.
Postscript: the frequent claim by antivaxers that the Supreme Court declared vaccines “unavoidably unsafe” is of course false. The Bruesewitz case is what they’re referring to, but the decision in that case never makes any such statement.
“In fairness, you could argue that true believers aren’t lying and that maybe RFK Jr. isn’t lying. Maybe he believes the BS that he’s spewing in such copious quantities”
For the most part I think RFK Jr. and his cohorts are conscious of lying but think they’re doing it in a good cause. They’ve convinced themselves that the pro-immunization position is founded on lies, so they feel justified in lying in return.
Agreed. The leaders of the AV cult for the most part do knew their pants are blazing but since they are fighting a holy war all tactics are fair.
As I wrote elsewhere: “It has been my experience that most of the vocal anti-vaxxers know they are lying. They rationalise it away in various ways, because to admit they were lying, they would have to accept that vaccines are effective and generally safe.”
Mostly they rationalise it from the back end. They believe vaccines are harmful and there is a massive conspiracy to hide the damage, therefore it is fine for them to tell as many lies about vaccines s they like.
I’m sure it’s very comfortable to read studies if you don’t actually need to try and understand them, just look for the bits that support your beliefs.
I do think Kennedy really believes vaccines are bad. But I also think that at this point he showed clearly that he’s willing to lie in service of that belief. He shouldn’t be given a platform unless an interviewer is willing and able to call out lies. And likely not even then.
You are far more generous than I am. His AV activism gives a steady steam of extra cash and adoration so that is his gain from being a cult leader. And when he says things that there is no way he can possibly believe (like trying to push dismissed with prejudice as legal victories) that makes innocence on other issues much less plausible.
Yep. It is about fame and keeping the dollars rolling in from the rubes.
Bobby often remarks that his children are fully vaccinated, which leads some people to conclude he is not really 100% antivax but a bit of an AV grifter.
How far Camelot has fallen….
His youngest child was born in 2001, so it’s possible that he did fully vaccinate his children before he went totally anti-vax HOWEVER because his fabulous ** effort was in 2005, either he stopped vaccinating the younger ones then while defining “fully vaccinated” differently than most of us do or he frightened parents and discouraged vaccination whilst simultaneously protecting his own. Both ways are dishonest,
** in the original sense of the word
@Denice, He wouldn’t be alone in redefining the phrase. Christine long claimed her children were all fully vaccinated, to try and beef up her claims of “discovering the truth” and only after I pressed did she admit that her youngest hasn’t received any vaccines since he was three, which is a long way from “fully” vaccinated.
@ Terrie:
Oh, I know.
Woo-meisters and anti-vaxxers frequently re-define words to suit their needs or fail to recognise the meanings of but, and only, not only. Also words like “education”, “counselling”, “science”, “research”, “cognition”, “cognitive dissonance” as we have seen recently.in comments here and at woo sites.
But for most brilliant English phrase of the week, I nominate Narad:
re Bolen who ” lives in the woods like a bunny rabbit”:
I couldn’t stop laughing because I pictured it!.
Junior famously claims to be “fiercely pro-vaccine”. Given the veracity of this statement, I have no difficulty believing Junior has no qualms whatsoever about lying.
I recently watched the RFKjr/ Alan Dershowitz “debate” in which the former firehosed the latter in similar fashion. Even more dishonestly, the video included footage of the late Senator, RFK, to highlight jr’s hallowed lineage as a preamble to his appearance; although the debate was supposed to be purely about law, Robert barraged Dershowitz with a field artillery grade Gish Gallop about the “science” of vaccines: as a sample, the Whistleblower affair figured heavily in his attack as well as other mis-information ( no placebo lore) well-known to readers of RI. Of course, Mr Dershowitz was quite taken by surprise.
I imagine that most viewers of either video are likely to be believers of anti-vax nonsense because they were featured on anti-vax hangouts thus, sceptics like us should make sure that we continue to circulate anti-vaxxers’ common methods of distorting information and lying. I suppose I should be glad that RFK jr’s BS is no longer a fixture on television as most reality based outlets deny him access which he protests loudly. ( He used to be featured on popular news shows )
I wrote about that one on Skeptical Raptor, though didn’t reach every claim. I completely agree with your assessment.
I was busy with other things when that debate hit the Internet and didn’t have time to watch it and deconstruct it. That’s probably a good thing, from your description. I’m sure it would have given me a headache.
My opinion of Baldwin just took a huge dive. Sounds like he should have dressed up in his SNL Trump wig, and done his Trump voice, to give this pseudoscience support the “gravitas” it truly deserves.
There is a Supreme Court decision upholding mandatory vaccination. Lets use it to assure Covid-19 immunization when the vaccine becomes available.
Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), was a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The Court’s decision articulated the view that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state.
Thanks to this decision (among other things) smallpox was eliminated.
I would be very, very cautious assuming that Jacobson would cover a vaccine mandate for adults today, without an immediate emergency (which a disease going for, then, close to a year would not be). Maybe the courts will uphold it, but you cannot assume it.
Jacobson, you are right, stands for the idea that individual liberties are not absolute, but it stands for reasonable regulation in the name of public health. Whether the regulation would be reasonable would depend on the facts. I would point out that even during Jacobson there was not a universal adult mandate, and I am not sure a universal, all U.S. adult vaccine mandate for Covid-19 would pass muster today.
Excellent post overall, with one issue to expand: “RFK Jr. also says that he’s taking vitamin C and vitamin D to “boost his immune system” and prevent COVID-19, even though there’s no evidence that either vitamin can do that.”
Vitamin D is involved in the immune system. Even modest levels of deficiency are associated with subtle dysfunction. For example, people born and raised in northern latitudes are at greater risk for Multiple Sclerosis. The US DHS dietary guidelines (2005) recommend “Older adults, people with dark skin, and people exposed to insufficient ultraviolet band radiation (i.e., sunlight). Consume extra vitamin D from vitamin D-fortified foods and/or supplements.” RFKJr is 66 years old, and if he is spending a lot of time indoors, or if he limits his sun exposure to winters in Massachusetts, then taking a vitamin D supplement may be a reasonable measure for general health.
But there is no credible evidence I can find that this would prevent COVID-19. And Vitamin C supplements, for the prevention or treatment of infections, is a whole ‘nother chapter in the history of quackery.
@ David:
He lives in southern California. He married actress, Cheryl Hynes, a few years ago and bought a place in a posh enclave; he is supposed to be an active outdoorsman participating on falconry , rafting and other pursuits. .
I believe Bobby and Cheryl live in Malibu but they also spend time in the family home in Cape Cod. I secretly like to read Bobby’s IG feed.
Yeah, at one point the anti-vaxxers were raffling off a day of falconry with him. I thought about reporting this as cruelty to the falcon.
http://bchawkingclub.ca/styled/
Judging by what this website says, falconry requires extreme dedication and investment of time. What with his swanning about promoting epidemics, I don’t see how Junior’s version of falconry could be more than a pose. I expect he hires a keeper, and drops in once in a while to give the local wildlife the bird (as it were).
As a break from giving us the bird (as it were).
I know that’s off topic, but I had fun.
The ceiling beams suggest a basement. He could be sending the summer in MA, or just have the rare Malibu domicile with a basement. A place where he does not pick up stuff off the floor.
Seriously, if his youngest kid was born nineteen years ago I think he really was not involved in their visits to the pediatrician/family doctor. One of his many kids ended up with a developmental delay and he had to find something to blame. Apparently the thimerosal thing was trending, and he latched on to it.
Apparently he is one of those with a truly closed mind that cannot let go of an ideal, despite it being out of date for almost two whole decades. Bobby, Jr is a tool.
“Apparently he is one of those with a truly closed mind that cannot let go of an idea
l,”
Okay fingers, why do put in extra letters into my words?
The word id “idea”! Stupid fingers and inadequate strike function.
Why “id”? Aaargh!
By the way TBruce, I am with you on him being a poser with the falconry bit. Just like he is on “children’s health.”
@ Chris:
“Why ‘id’?”
Because the unconscious mind – Freud’s Id- has a way of sneaking up on you like that
( not that I believe in an “unconscious mind” or an Id per se but that’s too much to discuss at present) BUT I had to say it!
At any rate, I saw a photo of his CA home a few years ago and it was faux English estate with half timbers/ stucco and all so that place- if he’s still there- may have a basement. I think it was 5 millions USD.
But if I were him, I’d only go to MA in the Summer because of various storm seasons.
He used to hang around here and I once was invited to an environmental charity event concerning the river at a Georgian manor house where he was being lauded but I didn’t go because I couldn’t tolerate seeing him in public without being about to counter his woo.
“people born and raised in northern latitudes are at greater risk for Multiple Sclerosis”
Although not many people live there, and we’re obviously far less important than northerners, there is also a southern hemisphere 😉
Vitamin D indeed seems have an effect to immune system:
Evelyn Peelen, Stephanie Knippenberg, Anne-Hilde Muris, Mariëlle
Thewissen, Joost Smolders, Jan Willem Cohen Tervaert, Raymond
Hupperts, Jan Damoiseaux,
Effects of vitamin D on the peripheral adaptive immune system:
A review,
Autoimmunity Reviews,Volume 10, Issue 12,2011, Pages 733-743,
ISSN 1568-9972,
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.autrev.2011.05.002.
It seems actually to blunt it, and may be useful to prevent autoimmune diseases.
Of course, this must be proved first. An autoimmune disease really boosts immune
system, you know.
Thank you for sparing the rest of us from watching that video.
This is not even slightly surprising. Alec is married to a health nut yoga instructor. Not that all health nut yoga instructors are antivax, but it does often go hand in hand.
“He’s also taking interferon, which has been studied as a potential immune therapy for COVID-19. Given that interferon is given by injection, one wonders where RFK Jr. gets it.”
Or maybe, “Interferon” is another word for what he used to call “smack”. It would be the most logical explanation for his bat guano.
I agree strongly that RFK Jr. is a crank. I would add to this, however, that a person who is well-read and has a high opinion of their own ability to absorb what they read is exactly the kind of person who is most vulnerable to Dunning-Kruger. The books may all be his and he may read them; he’s just so well settled in his opinion that it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. He believes he’s above fault. I add this because I’ve met people who are talented, well-read and smart, even, who hold cranky opinions… mostly because they are talented, well-read, smart and have a self-opinion that reflects that. It’s hard to explain to someone that being all those things doesn’t also make them correct. Cognitive dissonance is truly remarkable.
Better than his original plan to wear a white doctor’s coat and a stethoscope around his neck.
Orac writes,
“In the meantime, add Alec Baldwin to the depressingly long list of celebrity antivaxxers.”
MJD says,
Thanks for cherry picking celebrities to give us a glimpse of said “long list.” Alec Baldwin was brilliant in the movie “Thomas and the Magic Railway!”
Compared to Ringo Starr and George Carlin? Naaaaah. Not even close.
https://en.meming.world/images/en/c/c7/Thomas_Had_Never_Seen_Such_Bullshit_Before_meme_4.jpg
Hi , this is off topic but if somebody could help me with this I would be extremely grateful.
In online discussions of covid19 I regularly come afford the phrases ” sars cov2 has never been isolated” , “safe cov2 has never been isolated according to Koch ‘s postulates ” or ” show me proof that sars cov2 has been isolated ”
I realise it’s all red herrings , deflection etc but any help in answering these comments would be much appreciated.
All the best
Wow, what nonsense. The sequence was released very early on (around 29k bases) and there are at least hundreds of known mutations (almost all of which do not affect activity). I don’t know how people can be so ignorant. Do a search for: SARS-CoV-2 sequence, and look for hits in peer-reviewed journals or other reliable sources.
Or ‘SARS-CoV-2 micrograph’.
I fully accept my ignorance on these matters , I was just looking for a little help .I’m sorry to have upset you .
Nigel, I’m quite sure you haven’t upset anyone.
@ Nigel Dennis
Pretty sure too that you did not upset anyone.
According to the Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission
on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) “whole genome sequences of the COVID-19 virus were shared with WHO on 10 January.” pg 14 last para.
Koch’s postulate is more than a century old, and it really only applied to microbes the size of bacteria. It does not work with viruses. Technology has progressed exponentially in the last forty years compared to a century ago.
Nigel, I hope you don’t think I was insulting you. Those comments were directed at the people challenging you. Sorry if that wasn’t clear.
@ Orac’s minions:
I present to you a quandary:
RI has had a recent influx of trolls who persist in presenting mis-information or mis-interpretations about vaccines, Covid-19 and other important issues for the SB community.
I am of two minds about this:
— my education and training suggest that if one responds to them, the interloper is rewarded and will continue all the more because they received attention and have found an environment where they can argue, insult and disseminate their pseudo-science or deep thoughts about Science or The World without being banned, unlike other forums
BUT
— if we fail to respond and CORRECT their many errors, drop-ins, lurkers and newbies may assume that they are meaningful and that their Gish Gallops- often involving multiple links and citations- are valuable and may even negate the OP, SB view and consensus. Someone has to say. “You shall not pass!” or its sceptical equivalent. AS the old cartoon illustrates, the guy won’t go to bed because “Something is wrong on the internet” (SIWOTI) and he has to fix it.
At any rate, a few minions have repeatedly made mincemeat of frequent offenders and they are to be congratulated for their fact based repartee, sarcasm and creativity BUT if someone throws out a load of dubious material CONTINUOULSY, do we need to address each shoddy point or crappy reference? When you sort through their dreck, often you’ll find that the original material is mis-quoted, mis-used or is selectively edited to support their skewed perspective. Obviously, different minions have different approaches- some, like Joel ( Where are you?) address every error in great detail and include citations and links, others dismiss the BS summarily with a quip or insult ( you know who you are) and some try to do both ( guilty as charged!);some have manners ( Prof Dorit) whilst others do not ( Take a bow, F68.10!).
What do you gentlemen and ladies think?
As you may know, I already have another agenda and other fish to fry ( super spreaders of woo/ anti-vax on the net and efforts to de-activate their damage) but trolls are indeed progeny of the aforesaid liars. I would rather deal with the fonts of mis-information than those who partake of its tainted waters.
At the risk of being too law-professorish, it depends. I think you set out the dilemma really well, and there’s no right answer. Some response is important, but we don’t owe them a detailed response for every point, nor do we need it for lurkers.
I think we should keep in mind our goals, and I think you put them together clearly:
A. Protect people from being misled.
B. Not give the attackers too much importance or attention.
I would add one more –
C. Give each other useful information for other debunking – I constantly learn from comments by users here to trolls, where they explain things. Even if it gives the visitor attention, I would hate to miss some of the information given.
So, like with teaching plans, maybe our commenting strategy should focus on our goal, and be written to serve our goals.
On the other hand, some people may just enjoy sparring with science deniers, and that’s okay. Commenting on a blog can be fun.
Of course, I agree!
Another important factor is that commenting or responding promotes solidarity amongst sceptics:
in a world where quasi news outlets, off kilter politicians and thirsty internet influencers/ persuaders broadcast remarkably decorticate assemblages of pseudo-science, superstition and wishful thinking,, a SB observer can feel overwhelmed by
the sheer (un) critical mass of mindless nonsense being hurled about electronically.
AND social media is indeed their sorry handmaiden.
I take heart in two developments:
— mainstream media news gives little coverage to woo/ anti-vax
— social media companies are finally cleaning up their acts and restricting charlatans/ conspiracy theorists from benefitting from their free platforms. Many of Orac’s prime targets are being denied access to Facebook, Twitter and You Tube whilst Wikipedia skewers them all.
Indeed. The sorry reappearance of Gerg is getting no attention from me, but watching Aelxa squirm is still mildly amusing.
Ah yes. The old problem of countering P.R.A.T.T.s.
It is indeed a conundrum.
@ Denice Walter
“Take a bow, F68.10!”
Honestly, I do feel somewhat guilty about my rather extreme passive-aggressive stance on such matters, as it is not exactly representative of my baseline personality.
I tend, as Dorit wrote, to enjoy sparring with science-deniers in general, and I do not believe it is useless. Problems people have when assessing issues such as those treated on this blog boil down to readily identifiable mistakes, and I believe it is useful highlighting them. Not sure I’m doing good on that, but I try.
As I have a very conflicted attitude towards medicine, I’d rather stay away from the work you people are doing. I think it is a better use of my time to do that kind of job on semi far right blogs, where many such biases are rife on non-medical topics, and sometimes on medical ones.
@ Joel
If you are reading us, please come back. Really.
@ Everyone
If I am annoying, please tell me, and I’ll keep as silent as possible. I understand not everyone may appreciate my comments. And I’m pretty sure some positively do not.
A classic example of falsely presenting oneself as an authoritative figure using props is the cover of Neil Z. (I Communicate With Extraterrestrials) Miller’s book of “critical vaccine studies”*.
Not only is Neil not a doctor, it appears he isn’t even the man portrayed on the book cover wearing a white coat and sporting a stethoscope (unless he’s undergone impressive plastic surgery to include facial mole removal).
Neil Z. Miller: https://imhu.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Neil_Z_Miller_High_Res-e1410973902287.jpg
The cover of his book: http://vaccinecommonsense.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Vaccine-studies-Neil-Z.-Miller.jpg
It’d be interesting to know just who the “doctor” on the cover of Neil’s book is. I suspect it’s a stock image.
*The “400 Critical Vaccine Studies” only includes the articles Neil could wrestle and twist into seeming to support his otherworldly view of immunization. He admits in an introduction that he omitted all the studies validating the safety and efficacy of vaccines, as they’ve gotten too much attention elsewhere, or some such.
Dorit may be the only other one to fully appreciate this, but at least the wall of books isn’t random sets of legal books.