The “only 6%” gambit: The latest viral COVID-19 disinformation

It’s always weird to try to get blogging again after an absence due to a health issue with a member of the family and other pressing issues that were more important than my little side hobby and thus crowded it out. True, the absence was only a week and a half, but it’s weird nonetheless. Sometimes, it’s hard to pick a subject. Fortunately (or unfortunately), over the weekend I started seeing memes and content on various social media that went something like this about “only 6%,” as shown by this collection of memes from @BadCOVID19Takes:
Many of them reference this blog post by one of the most idiotic right wing pundits out there, The Gateway Pundit:
The CDC silently updated their numbers this week to show that only 6% of all coronavirus deaths were completely due to the coronavirus alone. The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on.
Jim Hoft, a.k.a. The Gateway Pundit, then went on to quote a Tweet by someone going by the handle Mel Q (@littllemel):
Unsurprisingly, Mel Q was overjoyed to have had her Tweet retweeted by President Trump:
It was very disturbing indeed that President Trump chose to amplify this disinformation that “only 6%” of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had actually died of COVID-19 “alone” and that “only 9,210” had died from COVID-19. (Of course, these figures are a bit old, from when “only 153,504” died of COVID-19. The toll today is widely thought to be north of 180,000, which, according to the brain dead “logic” of people like Mel Q, would mean that “only” close to 11,000 people died of “only” COVID-19.)
This claim was rapidly amplified by COVID-19 denialists (those who deny that COVID-19 is deadly and that we need to take the pandemic seriously, instituting social distancing, masking, and in some cases lockdowns to control it), for example:
We’ve met Nick Gillespie before, when he spewed nonsense about the right-to-try and drug approval by the FDA. I’m not surprised that he swallowed disinformation about COVID-19 whole and then regurgitated it unthinkingly.
Amplification of the “only 6%” gambit also included Tweets by various conservative actors and celebrities, like Kevin Sorbo:
Unfortunately, even after Twitter deleted Mel Q’s Tweet, the “only 6%” hashtag is still going strong on Twitter.
I’m sure we’d all agree that this would be awesome if it were true! If “only 6%” of those who died with COVID-19 have actually died because of the coronavirus instead of dying of something else “with” the coronavirus at the same time, then it really would be true that the disease is much less dangerous than previously thought. Sadly, this claim is a huge truckload of fetid dingos’ kidneys piled on with a thick layer of bovine excrement. It’s a misrepresentation of the figures in this chart. Whether it’s unintentional or intentional can be debated. (Actually, to me it can’t. I know we’re not supposed to attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity, but in the case of COVID-19 deniers I’ve learned that malice and stupidity are usually both involved.)
Overall, the message was similar to previous messages by COVID-19 deniers:
- That COVID-19 death tolls are being intentionally exaggerated by the media and government for nefarious purposes, in this case the “true” toll is “only 6%” of the toll usually cited.
- That “only” the sick and the old are at risk.
- That you don’t have to worry about COVID-19 if you don’t have one or more of the comorbid conditions listed.
- That, because “only 6%” died of “only COVID-19,” lockdowns, social distancing, masks, etc., are unnecessary.
I sensed an astroturf campaign, much like the one that tried to promote hydroxychloroquine based on hilariously awful “science” not too long ago. But what’s behind it? Much in the manner that the campaign to promote hydroxychloroquine based on risibly bad epidemiology two weeks ago, this astroturf campaign to downplay the risk of COVID-19 (“only 6%” of what you thought it was!) is based on a laughably incompetent and awful interpretation of CDC statistics, with a dash of conspiracy theory thrown in (the CDC “quietly updated the COVID number,” as though the CDC was trying to hide something), because there’s always a conspiracy theory. Adding to the conspiracy theory was Twitter’s deletion of the original Tweet by Mel Q that had been retweeted by President Trump.
Also, note the “Q” in Mel Q’s Twitter handle. That’s not just any “Q.” It’s clearly a reference to QAnon, an utterly bonkers far right conspiracy theory that claims (among many other things) that a network of Satan-worshiping pedophiles—and cannibals who apparently eat the children after abusing them!—are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and are (not coincidentally) trying to take down U.S. President Trump, who, unsurprisingly, has refused to denounce QAnon as the dangerous nonsense that it is.
Worse, the idea has spread from the wingnutosphere into mainstream news. I’ve lost count of the number of stories in mainstream news sources that basically parrot (or at least don’t push back very much against) the idea that the CDC has somehow admitted that “only 6%” of those dying with COVID-19 died of COVID-19, although, fortunately, that changed as the weekend wore on, Trump retweeted the claim, and Twitter took down Mel Q’s Tweet. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop “only 6%” from going viral and trending on Twitter:
I also saw it all over Facebook, even in a Star Trek group that I joined a long time ago.
So what’s behind this “only 6%” gambit? Basically, on August 26, the CDC updated its breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the US, and one of the tables has deaths categorized by what are described as “comorbidities.” Where did the “only 6%” figure come from? If you peruse the table first, as I did, you’ll have a hard time figuring it out, but then I looked at how the table (Table 3) is described on the CDC website:
Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups. For data on comorbidities, click here to download.
If you peruse the table itself, you’ll soon see that it doesn’t show that “only 6%” of COVID-19 deaths were due primarily to COVID-19 and that, among those with comorbid conditions who died, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes. The only way one might make such an misinterpretation is either through a profound misunderstanding of how this table was compiled or through willfully lying about the significance of the figures in this table. For one thing, looking at the table you’ll see things like “cardiac arrest,” “septic shock,” “multiorgan failure,” and “respiratory failure.” These can all be sequelae of severe COVID-19 infection that ultimately lead to death; so it would be shocking if they weren’t on the table:
To understand how the CDC table was tabulated, let’s elaborate on the Tweet above. You have to understand that it was compiled from standardized death certificates. It’s been a long time since I’ve had to fill out a death certificate—thankfully!—but I still remember how they work. On the death certificate form, there is a space for the immediate cause of death and then several lines for underlying causes. In brief, death certificates are filled out by the medical certifier (who can be the physician who had treated the patient before death), who provides his best medical opinion regarding the cause of death. Part I of the death certificate includes the proximal cause of death, or what directly caused the death, and Part II lists conditions that contributed to the death:
For example, if a patient dies of respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which was the result of pneumonia, which was the result of COVID-19, the proximal cause of death was the respiratory failure, but contributing causes were ARDS and COVID-19, with the one farthest up the chain being the underlying cause of death under Part I. If the patient had hypertension or asthma, that would go under Part II. As I like to say, if you suffer a cardiac arrest due to blood loss after being shot, the cardiac arrest might have been the proximal cause of death, but you still died of a gunshot wound. Still, that didn’t stop the Twitter brain trust from asking idiotic questions like:
The answer is no. Anyone who has even the most rudimentary understanding of how death certificates are filled out would laugh at just how ignorant the person asking this question must be.
Sometimes these underlying causes contribute to the death. For example, if you have hemophilia and suffer a stab wound that leads you to bleed out and die when someone with normal blood clotting probably would have survived, then you still died of a stab wound, but the hemophilia was a contributing cause of death.
It’s really not that difficult to understand. Former fellow ScienceBlogs blogger Mark Hoofnagle Tweeted this:
And another, simpler, explanation:
And a couple of examples Tweeted three weeks before the “only 6%” disinformation campaign began:
It is true that sometimes determining the most important underlying cause isn’t always straightforward, but in the vast majority of COVID-19 cases it is. If someone with hypertension, obesity, and type 2 diabetes catches COVID-19, then develops pneumonia, then develops failure of multiple organ systems, and finally dies of respiratory failure, the proximate cause of death is respiratory failure, but the underlying cause of death is COVID-19, without which the respiratory failure never would have happened. Yes, it is well-known that certain conditions greatly increase your risk of dying if you contract COVID-19. These include, among several others:
- Age (the chance of dying of COVID-19 begins to increase dramatically after age 50 and becomes truly frightening by age 80)
- Obesity (BMI > 30)
- Being male
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
These are contributory factors, but if you have one or more of these conditions when you contract COVID-19 and later die, it’ll very likely be the COVID-19, not your underlying health condition, that killed you. The underlying health condition(s) might have played a role in making you sicker, but it’ll be the virus that does you in.
Of course, the “only 6%” gambit is even more dishonest than it seems. Why? Because we have actual data published the same day as Table 3 telling us that. More importantly, the actual interpretation of the underlying data for the table shows:
In other words, COVID-19 is the underlying cause of around 92.3% of the deaths in the dataset, not 6%.
Also, the US isn’t the only country in the world with COVID-19. There are data from many other nations. As “Health Nerd” notes:
One important thing to note is that a lot of this is specific to the U.S. There are, oddly enough, quite a few other countries around the world, and they all have their own way of recording deaths. In some places, for example India, there has been a lot of criticism that the death reporting is shockingly bad and thus the country may be missing some or even the majority of their COVID-19 deaths. In other places, like Belgium, the death reporting is so good that it may explain the high COVID-19 death rates — they are simply picking up coronavirus deaths that other places have missed.
However, one thing remains true: most countries go to great lengths to ensure that deaths are correctly classified. Death reporting is incredibly important, and in most places it’s a detailed process that has to be checked carefully. In most cases, we can say with some certainty that deaths attributed to COVID-19 are, at best, a solid count, and at worst probably an underestimate. If anything, it’s likely that we are missing quite a few deaths that have been caused by coronavirus, but for whatever reason not picked up in our reporting systems, and thus the death count is actually higher than the reported figure.
And I say all of this as someone who has spent quite a bit of time studying COVID-19 death rates. I’ve now co-authored two studies looking at the fatality rates of COVID-19, and can say with some certainty that they are pretty good estimates, if probably a little low.
The bottom line is that the “only 6%” gambit is disinformation. It’s likely either astroturf or a product of the deranged minds of QAnon conspiracy theorists (or both). What’s most depressing is that we have a President who amplifies dangerous disinformation like this to a social media ecosystem of willing accomplices, allowing nonsense like this to go viral. As for the inevitable tone police trolls who will likely lament that I’m being way too sarcastic, insulting, and nasty, tough. Anything related to QAnon doesn’t deserve my civility.
So, what we should be concerned about is –
A. That 6% of death certificates weren’t filled properly?
B. That we have so many people in the country so eager to imagine the pandemic away that they accept implausible claims at face value without checking?
Thank you for pulling this together. Sigh.
What does the data from the same period last year say? What were the main underlying causes of death from 2019?
It is improper for any death certificate to list cardiopulmonary arrest as a cause of death. That’s a final common pathway for everyone.
That’s just an excuse not to think.
For example, for an AMI, I would list acute myocardial infarction and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. No need to list cardiac arrest.
It’s odd, then, that there are a lot of death certificates in the CDC dataset that list “cardiac arrest” as a cause of death.
I’ll agree that there is lots of that going on, but I was taught when I was a resident that it is improper. I filled out lots of death certificates during my career, and I never did that. I even once got a call from a doctor requesting that I add that. Let’s say that I didn’t appreciate the call.
I used to joke that all of us die of cardiac arrest, although the pedant in me can’t help but add that there is one exception, brain death while on life support…
I’ll see your ‘pedant’ and go full on EA Poe;
https://poestories.com/read/telltaleheart
And guillotines. I here chickens can do the two step for quite some time after. So, kinda a race condition??
https://www.livescience.com/15264-brain-death-decapitation.html
Even with brain death, we do not send the patients to the morgue until the heart has stopped for obvious reasons.
That brings up a story. I was once asked to go to the OR to remove a brain during an organ donation. My response was, intentionally, something that Dr. McCoy might have said: I’m a doctor, not an axe murderer.
Can you imagine the mess that trying to remove a brain while the patient still had blood pressure would make?
I was once asked to go to the OR to remove a brain during an organ donation.
Was his name “Abby, Someone?”
Can confirm. When we did autopsies in residency, the attending Pathologist always warned us to NEVER list CP arrest as causes of death, especially since autopsies are expected to find causes of death more accurately than deaths without autopsies.
Also, in order to list a condition on a death certificate , the diagnosis needs to have at least a 50% chance of being correct, so in the US and some other developed nations, if someone who is middle aged or older drops dead suddenly, it would be acceptable to put cardiac arrhythmia due to acute myocardial infarction due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease even in the absence of an autopsy because those conditions are so common.
I think many physicians have either forgotten that or were never trained properly, so they struggle with death certificates. Cardiopulmonary arrest is just an easy way out.
It sounds like a confusion between “symptom” and “cause.”
There are cases where people have been tasered and have a heart attack. Extreme I know, but I was thinking of something that happened in our city a few months ago. Could not find that one on teh googles because it is too common. Here is one: https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/teen-sues-police-taser-over-stun-gun-induced-heart-attack/
This is going to be a painful Fall/Winter. Too many people refusing to take this seriously…the great incubator called school restarting….confusion by differing information from physicians over when to get a flu shot.
Almost, as if, a certain Nero wants it that way and what Little Nero wants, Little Nero gets.
https://www.washingtonpost.com./politics/trump-coronavirus-scott-atlas-herd-immunity/2020/08/30/925e68fe-e93b-11ea-970a-64c73a1c2392_story.html
*Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
“People wearing masks are so selfish, so unpatriotic to not do my will to catch coronavirus. When I’m re-elected, I will tell Qanon to shoot them. BRrrrr!”
If the 94% with underlaying cause of death as COVID have died of: pneumonia, influenza, cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, etc. What did the 6% who had COVID as the single condition die of? How does one gets killed by COVID alone?
Yeah. As someone quipped (and I should have put in the post), perhaps that means 6% of the death certificates weren’t filled out correctly.
Limbaugh didn’t even get the 6% right. He stated “maybe only 6000” have died from it. The right wing chum is chumming it out and an old geezer listener I know is vehemently defending the claim as “the CDC itself said so!”
I believe it is shorthand for “otherwise healthy, died from effects of Covid”. For the general public, whether that pathway was cytokine storm, then lung damage, then organ failure, then death or some other sequence is of little interest.
Sorta like “Joe got hit by a car and died” is the relevant information for general use, while a coroner must decide whether it was the head injury or effects of tire tracks across the torso that proved fatal.
This man is flat. The uninitiated here may conclude that his death was because he was run over by that there steam-roller over there. All true, all true. But, Ya’ll see this? shakes empty hide This hole here; pokes finger through flat hide This man was shot first. And that is the importance of attentive forensic science.
I’m so glad to read this:
for months, the despicable sinkholes of unreason that I monitor have been really pushing dietary and supplemental prophylactics against Covid** . It blames the victim: if only they had had the sense to become vegans! Or they’re overweight! They eat pizza! ( Horrors!) If only they weren’t unhappy, selfish “careerists” but were spiritual instead and meditated!
Actually, the only person I know well who died of Covid was a very active exerciser, THIN, obsessive about quality food ( he owned a posh ristorante) and a DOCTOR : he worked with seniors at his office, at an Orthopedic rehab place.( not a nursing home).and a hospital. He caught the virus and died after 5 weeks in ICU.
** as well as reams of misinformation about masks, efforts at mitigation, shutdowns, tests, unproven medications, nurse insiders, vaccines, the un-deadly virus and conspiracy theories about Gates, Fauci and other evil doers..
see PRN, NN, AoA, High Wire, CHD, Stop Mandatory vaccination ,Bolen Report, Mercola, various anti-vax moms on twitter..
I think it was Hahn speaking but he was basically telling vax makers to send them what they have and that it would be considered totally “based on the science” for EUA. Funny that, nobody seems to have sent him their work yet — Disfuncional USPS??
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/fda-chief-promises-transparency-for-covid-19-vaccine-review/ar-BB18wugN?ocid=uxbndlbing
And now here is (probably) an October vaccine (surprise, surprise) (not a vaccination — that takes taking it), a Trump vaccine. But many of the most vocal ‘persons’ that support (worship) Trump are anti-vax. What a conundum. Do we not take it and embarrass Trump (not that he gives a shit so long as he is re-elected and I highly doubt that the effects of taking it or not would show before the election — It is his balm is all that counts) or do we finally take an honest-to-god potentially unsafe vaccine to pwn the libs??
I would like to think the mRNA one works as I’m a little intrigued by what else that kinda thing might be able to do. But I don’t want my balls going violently exothermic either.
Because I follow the sport of cycling I remember a similar misrepresentation that occurred some years ago. A rider in one of the major races crashed on a high speed mountain descent and went head first into the stone wall alongside the road. Paramedics (who accompany the racers) were on the scene almost immediately. The rider suffered severe brain and spine trauma and went into cardiac arrest. They were unable to restore his heart beat on the scene or while he was transported to the hospital, so DOA. The rider was not wearing a helmet, and indeed few professionals did at the time. Incidents like this led to a mandatory helmet rule for professional and elite amateur races.
There were those who loudly proclaimed he had died of cardiac arrest and not head injury. Who were these idiots you might wonder? There was (and is) a vocal anti-helmet lobby. As you might expect they elevate personal freedoms and deride helmet laws and misrepresent or ignore the medical evidence. I am personally acquainted with a few of these people.
Idiots of all stripes gravitate to absurd causes like flies to a steaming pile of elephant dung. I wear a helmet.
It is just another “blame the victim” gambit. I have had an anti-vaxer tell me that my kid should die from a vaccine preventable disease because he has a genetic heart disorder and therefor “not fit.” Apparently that is part of Darwin’s natural selection, which is what justified eugenics.
Also, Orac, I think one tweet you linked to has been deleted. I would really like to know what dumb question was asked:
“Still, that didn’t stop the Twitter brain trust from asking idiotic questions like:
https://twitter.com/mypersonalia/status/1300013312957087745?s=20
The answer is no. Anyone who has even the most rudimentary understanding of how death certificates are filled out would laugh at just how ignorant the person asking this question must be.”
Thank you in advance for clearing that up.
Ha. That user blocked me! Sorry, I can’t tell you. I suppose I should have saved a screenshot, but in cases like idiocy like that I sometimes just don’t care enough to bother…
I do not have a twitter account, but I can see her account. She deleted the tweet. Oh, well. I will find something else to laugh at. 😉
Like HCQ fanboi on SBM that claims the studies that he cited prove it works. Except the conclusions in all three say it makes no difference, and doesn’t work. He claims the authors are wrong, because any tiny percentage in HCQ’s favor is proof. Obviously he is not fond of error bars.
Lol almost 3 pages, yes just “blogging” I’m sure!
Nice to see you’re back to blogging. 3 pages of citations wow, the passion is real! Are comments down, or is it just me?
^oh.. there I am.. just checking!
Thank you so much for this post . This 6% nonsense has been driving me mad all day . ” He didn’t die of Covid , he died of ards ! ” Its enough to make to scream.
Ugh. And now FDA Commisioner Dr Hahn says today he’s willing to fast track a coronavirus vaccine out of stage 3 trials if it’s showing preliminarily positive results (and of course not under any pressure from the person who almost certainly pressured him to give last week’s EUA for plasma). Might as well just go get Putin’s vaccine for all it’s worth.
You madlad. It is common knowledge that Putin’s jab contains molecules. Maybe not a lot of them; 3.6 Roentgen. not great, not terrible but the level of collusion required is just unsavory… one would have to go golfing.
Hm. Does not an FDA Commissioner have better job prospects after quitting that post? That’s civil service pay and no stock. Of course, s/he may want to stay in the post for other reasons such as continuity of leadership. Wouldn’t a firm “I can’t do that, if you insist I will quit and announce exactly what you just told me” have a rather substantial impact on a publicity conscious politician?
Trump has zero (perhaps less than zero) clue about science, which in the same neighborhood as the last two jamokes in his current office. He does not, however, want people to get sick. If convinced that “push this out too fast and S will HTF” I believe he’d pivot. Politician and Scientist are incompatible functions, one who excels at one is likely incompetent at the other.
No, he wants people to get sick and fall at his feet. Nero, much?? Imma thinking that you do not, or you would know these things.
I suspect the FDA Commissioner wants to stay in the job for a while. The only way to do that just now is to invent a world that the Tinpot Dictator™ desires to be true.
PHI and all that or I’d try to find a way to send a pic of the last two filled out here. Suffice it to say: Line #1 is “IMMEDIATE CAUSE” and the following lines are “COMPLICATED BY.” Line #1 for both was: “Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure” line 2 was “COVID.”
Damn those Belgians, trying to make our glorious stable genius look bad by being careful and precise!
It reached beyond the grave before being deleted @zombieCain
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1300415126986731524
A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on….
‘Boots’?? Raw back baby, yeah!
Thanks for the thorough explanation. After discussing the “6 percent” with deniers, I received this shared post via a FB thread. The original poster is a public figure who brands himself as a health policy expert.
While my gut senses there is some awry with his claims, I lack the expertise to debunk them. Does anyone here have insight?
“I am shocked. I am at a loss. It’s far worse than only 6% of all COVID deaths being without comorbid conditions.
4,794 deaths due to injury, poisoning, and other adverse events were coded as COVID deaths. If you don’t believe me, here’s the language from the CDC data file itself.
Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning, and other adverse events
S00-T98, V01-X59, X60-X84, X85-Y09, Y10-Y36, Y40-Y89, U01-U03
All ages 4,794
This is fraud – monetary, professional, and moral fraud. The CDC had this data, somewhere. You can’t tell me that all the data experts who poured over the CDC data files for months – specifically trying to find this information – missed it.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. You have to see this for yourself. Search for “U071” to go to the actual deaths caused directly by COVID.
Here’s the link to the data set. Export button is at the top right.
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Conditions-contributing-to-deaths-involving-corona/hk9y-quqm
Direct link to the CSV for Excel file:
https://data.cdc.gov/api/views/hk9y-quqm/rows.csv?accessType=DOWNLOAD&bom=true&format=true
Just look for yourself.
As per my cover photo, I knew it… the upward second bump on the US fatality curve meant they were making an active effort to falsely code other disease conditions as COVID. I wonder which specific ones they used, though. Somebody will find that out.”
Any guidance is appreciated.
Well, that is all pretty awful. I’m on board as I have subungual melanoma — just at the tip but going diffuse; I have no GP:doctor that can give a referral.
Other than that, are you like a crazy person??
These seems to be medical error when treating COVID. Side effects are obviously related to medication.
“the great incubator called school restarting”
A pediatrician of my online acquaintance is insisting there’s no good evidence that schoolchildren can transmit Covid-19 to a significant extent, and that they should be exempt from any vaccine mandate because as a group they wouldn’t sufficiently benefit.
That should be a comfort to their teachers, other school workers and the rest of the population, especially those with pre-existing conditions that put them at particular risk.
…no good evidence…
Only because all schools shut down rather quickly in March with only a few now re-opening. The case counts to show this pediatrician wrong should emerge in the next few weeks.
We kept our schools open, mostly, and there has been very little transmission pupil to pupil and pupil to teacher in the younger grades. High schools on the other hand have needed closing from time to time. The bigger issue in our schools seems to be staff to staff transmission and staff to pupil transmission.
So I suspect it probably is harder for young children to pass on the coronavirus, but that doesn’t necessarily make schools safe to open, because schools have a lot of staff as well. With the level of virus currently circulating in the community in the US, schools will have to spend as much time closed as open.
Good grief – I just read that Robert Kennedy is a speaker at a right-wing anti-COVID rally in Berlin, warning – ironically – of creeping totalitarianism.
Oh yes.
Unfortunately, I listened to his speech in its entirety – compleat with German translation.
It started with ( paraphrase) They told me Nazis would be here but you are the opposite of Nazis.
His earlier pre speech predicted a crowd of 1 million but the BBC said it was 18000. The Polizei broke up the rally because they didn’t wear masks and social distance, I think that you can be fined 50 euros for being without a mask
videos available at Children’s Health Defense and spread around the woo/ anti-vax circle
(Ironically: he says that kids are more chronically il nowl because of pollution when he sknow better because:
— he’s over 60 himself and can remember dirty air and rivers
— he’s worked to clean up pollution in rivers for decades with Riverkeeper.). ..
Kennedy has finally, completely and fully, jumped the shark. The fandom of anti-vaxxers must must be insufficient to feed his ego any more, so he has gone to cultivate QAnon, neo-NAZIs and other far-right lunatics. Maybe he is hoping for an appointment from the Tinpot Dictator™.
That is something I wonder about as well. People complaining about the things done to prevent Covid-19 and yelling it is undemocratic an fascist and at the same time carrying flags of an undemocratic regime or admiring Putin, who is also not really an example of democratic government.
From the BBC: “Later hundreds of protesters, many from the far right, tried to storm the Reichstag, the home of Germany’s federal parliament…Some of those involved had insignia from the far-right Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Nazi symbols as well as Reichsbürger and Imperial German flags have no place in the German Bundestag.”
…The protests have also gained support from Robert F Kennedy Jr. The anti-vaccination campaigner, also the son of assassinated US Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy and nephew of assassinated US President John F Kennedy, is at the demonstrations in Berlin.
Mr Kennedy told the crowd at the Victory Column that his uncle had famously addressed Berlin in 1963 to counter totalitarianism and that “today Berlin is again the front against totalitarianism”, warning of a surveillance state and the power of 5G phone networks.
Photos shared online also showed flags and slogans linked to the conspiracy group QAnon.”
In other news fresh off the crazy train, noted author Kent Hecken[del]loony[/del]lively believes Media Matters, George Soros and Bill Gates are likely behind a Barnes and Noble plot against his latest book, “The Case Against Masks”. B&N will deliver the book but at least some stores aren’t carrying it (in-store pickup and delivery are available for the previous two books Kent authored with daft ex-scientist Judy Mikovits).
Sounds like the Cabal is getting awfully careless, allowing these books to be sold at all.
*Kent has called in the support of a “pack of super-predators” to go “SCORCHED EARTH” on Barnes and Noble.
RI’ers could be next. If your doorbell rings at midnight and there are a couple of bedraggled guys wearing black raincoats and sandals on the stoop, better have a Flit gun handy.**
**obscure Field of Dreams reference.
On a positive note, the CBC seems to be ruthlessly deleting any comments that try to push the 6% nonsense. Such comments do go up for public view but disappear quite quickly. It may be because some reader is watching for them and flagging them, but I suspect the CBC has assigned someone to look for them specifically.
“I suspect the CBC has assigned someone to look for them specifically.”
You sweet summer child — hash values/signatures
I would give an informative murder prorn video to help explain the process, but I don’t want to trigger anything.
I was wondering where the italian negationists’ “only less that 3000 covid death” trope came from. Now I (sadly) know.