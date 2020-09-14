Brucellosis: The latest and (maybe) silliest COVID-19 conspiracy theory yet!

I’ve long had a penchant for silly conspiracy theories, sometimes the sillier the better. Unfortunately, since the COVID-19 pandemic spread beyond China to the rest of the world earlier this year, I’ve discovered that even the silliest-sounding conspiracy theories are not necessarily that silly given their potential effects in promoting the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Sure, I might laugh at COVID-19 deniers who blame 5G and glyphosate for the pandemic or claim that the flu vaccine increases your risk of severe COVID-19, but these conspiracy theories spread as widely as the ones claiming that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered by scientists in a Wuhan lab and that shadowy global forces released SARS-CoV-2 to cause a “plandemic” and get less attention from the more mainstream news and science communication sources that have widely debunked conspiracy theories such as the ones promoted by Judy Mikovits and Mikki Willis. That’s when Orac steps in, hopefully before these more obscure COVID-19 conspiracy theories bubble up from the antivaccine and COVID-19 denier underground to the more “mainstream” crank social media sources. So here I go. Have you heard the one from James Grundvig and Sherri Tenpenny “corona brucellosis“?
This latest conspiracy theory comes from James Grundvig of antivax doctor Sherri Tenpenny’s blog Vaxxter. We’ve met Sherri Tenpenny many times before and James Grundvig a few times before. Our most recent encounter was pre-pandemic (albeit not that long before the pandemic started dominating the news), when Grundvig and Tenpenny were desperately trying to deny that measles kills. This time around, they’re peddling a new one on me, namely the claim that food poisoning due to brucellosis will be passed off as COVID-19? No, this isn’t a joke. Yes, Grundvig and Tenpenny appear to be serious. I wish I could make stuff like this up, but I can’t (and if I could I hope that I wouldn’t).
How would this work, you might ask? After all, brucellosis is a form of food poisoning, a zoonosis (an infectious disease that jumps from an animal to humans) usually resulting from the ingestion of unpasteurized milk or undercooked meat or inhalation of aerosols coming from animals infected with a genus bacterial species known as Brucella. (Infection due to aerosols or bacteria entering the body through skin wounds is more of a problem with workers in slaughterhouses, meat packing plant workers, and veterinarians.) Brucellosis has other names, including undulant fever, Malta fever, and Mediterranean fever. Brucella infection in humans resulting in brucellosis is primarily due to four species: Brucella abortus, Brucella canis, Brucella melitensis, and Brucella suis. Animals most commonly infected with brucella include sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, and dogs, among others. Human-to-human transmission is possible, but quite rare. According to the CDC, initial symptoms of brucellosis include:
- fever
- sweats
- malaise
- anorexia
- headache
- pain in muscles, joint, and/or back
- fatigue
Other symptoms can last longer and persist for a long time:
- recurrent fevers
- arthritis
- swelling of the testicle and scrotum area
- swelling of the heart (endocarditis)
- neurologic symptoms (in up to 5% of all cases)
- chronic fatigue
- depression
- swelling of the liver and/or spleen
Brucellosis is generally diagnosed either by finding Brucella in samples of blood, bone marrow or other bodily fluids or by serology, finding antibodies against Brucella in the blood and is treated with the antibiotics doxycycline and rifampin in combination for a minimum of 6-8 weeks.
So, given that brucellosis is a very different disease caused by a completely different organism than COVID-19, how do Grundvig and Tenpenny justify their claims? (SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus, specifically a coronavirus, while Brucella species are bacteria, specifically gram-negative, nonmotile, nonspore-forming, rod-shaped bacteria.) Given how weak their “Corona Brucella/Corona Brucellosis” conspiracy mongering is, unsurprisingly they have to do a bit of conspiracy prestidigitation, bringing up multiple unrelated COVID-19 conspiracy theories. First up, there’s one we heard before, the Rockefeller Institute “prediction”:
In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation published “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” In the 54-page report, the globalists war-gamed four “what-if” scenarios set in the near future. The first, called “Lock Step,” profiled a scenario in which “A world with top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback,” would fill the voids in society after a global pandemic. The year the scenario ran: 2012. The opening summary of this scenario reads, in part:The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains.How clairvoyant. That is precisely what happened with COVID-19 in 2020. No conspiracy theory, just a cold analysis of how a complex global economy might collapse in such a scenario. The globalists’ key takeaway wasn’t the number of dead or infected, but how successful they were in getting citizens to surrender to increased power and control…
This particular conspiracy theory was featured, also unsurprisingly, in Plandemic and has been featured in a number of other COVID-19 conspiracy theories. I’ve discussed it in the context of—of course!—Plandemic and Judy Mikovits and Kelly Brogan‘s and Sayer Ji‘s COVID-19 conspiracy mongering; so I’m not going to go further into this other than to mention that the Rockefeller Institute is a favorite hobby horse of conspiracy theorists going back to conspiracy theories about the last global pandemic this huge, the 1918-9 influenza pandemic.
Next up come the conspiracy theories about Bill Gates, the CDC, and the World Health Organization. (Of course!) This takes the form of a rather twisted fantasy in which Bill Gates, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Anthony Fauci, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are one-upping each other on how deadly the COVID-19 pandemic should be in a warped drinking game:
Bill Gates grins slightly. The wrinkled, bespectacled, predatory billionaire waves his hands in the air and replies, “Right, that’s a good one. But a little sophomoric. Now, what if I claim ‘millions are going to die by the end of 2021?’ There, that will work!” He sips his next shot.
The shot game of one-upmanship continues.
Anthony Fauci, President Trump’s sidekick, facepalms and shakes his head, saying, “Bill, you’ve been saying that all year. And Bob, Twindemic sounds like a high school musical. But I have the best idea,” Tiny Tony thumps his chest. “Tell everyone we are entering a ‘Pandemic Era.’ That cements it. No one knows history any more thanks to CDC’s fluoride campaigns, Big Tech’s censorship, and Big Media’s brainwashing, no matter what generation of snowflakes we refer to today.” He sips whiskey through a straw.
At the end of the bar, drunk from tequila shots, barfly Dr. Tedros, head of the WHO, raises his head, squints through thick, round spectacles and flags the three drunks. He lifts his shot glass in a toast, and declares, “‘This must not be the last pandemic!’ We must militarize the lockdowns.”
Fauci claps, nodding in approval at Tedros’ support of his Pandemic Era label. “Now pay the tab, Bill.” Fauci pats Gates on the back, calling out, “We must vanquish corona-fatigue from people’s minds and give them the real thing!”
“Yes! I want bodies in the street!” Dr. Tedros yells, slamming the shot glass down.
Yes, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists think this way about public health officials, much as antivaxxers also think this way about Bill Gates, the CDC, and the WHO, and it’s not surprising that Grundvig and Tenpenny ask:
Why sound the klaxon on a new scourge of COVID when there is zero evidence and zero data to show one is coming? Do the architects of the plandemic know something that the rest of society doesn’t know?
One can’t help to answer that question by saying that Fauci, Gates, Tedros, and Redfield do know something that the rest of society doesn’t know: They know the data. They understand infectious diseases. They understand that, given that SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus and given that the beginning of the 2020 flu season is upon us, fall could be very bad, as people have to spend a lot more time indoors, where respiratory viruses spread much more easily than outdoors.
After trotting through a “greatest hits” list of other COVID-19 conspiracy theories and pseudoscience, such as the claim that deaths due to other things are being falsely coded as COVID-19 deaths and the “only 6%”” gambit that I recently wrote about, Grundvig and Tenpenny finally get to their claim under the heading Future Scenario: Food Poisoning Masked as COVID tagged as an “October surprise”:
Over Labor Day weekend, I heard two different, unconnected researchers float the idea about a possible brucellosis outbreak. If the plan goes through, brucella bacteria will be released to infect humans and cause food poisoning which would mimic COVID symptoms, if the germ was lab-modified into a bioweapon. One of the researchers, Joe Imbriano, runs several websites including www.5gdangers.com. His analysis has been spot-on regarding the dangerous biological effects of 5G. When I heard another podcaster warn America about a brucellosis attack, my interest peaked.
When I started to dig through peer-reviewed studies in PubMed, I was astonished. The first ten articles on brucellosis came from China. It appears brucella food contamination has run amok in the mainland since the time of Mao. Other articles about brucellosis point out that the CDC uses PCR testing to test for brucella bacteria in blood serum samples. Militaries have designed and tested brucella to be used as a bioweapon and for bioterrorism attacks.
The first link is to a 12-minute video by Joe Imbriano of the Fullteron Informer. A quick look at his Twitter feed and website reveal a conspiracy theorist on par with Alex Jones, only nowhere near as famous, with rants about 5G, wifi, coronavirus, cosmology, and—I kid you not—Apple setting a price of $666 and Disney “promoting” homosexuality. (If you really want a laugh, take a gander at his 5G Dangers website, which is even wackier.)
In the video, Imbriano claims that Brucella will be placed in frozen foods (or even sprayed on us), that the brucellosis outbreak will start out slowly and spread, and that the symptoms of brucellosis are “identical” to the symptoms of COVID-19. That latter claim is, of course, utterly ridiculous, as ridiculous as a common old claim that the symptoms of mercury poisoning were “identical” or “near-identical” to those of autism. (Who remembers that blast from the past from antivaxxers?) Just look again at the symptoms of brucellosis that I listed above and compare them with the symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Sure, there’s some overlap, but these are different symptom sets. Moreover, thinking that a brucellosis could be mistaken for COVID-19 requires a lack of understanding of biology, bacteriology, virology, and infectious disease that is truly epic. It also assumes that physicians are either idiots who can’t tell the difference between the two diseases or are all in on the conspiracy and intentionally misdiagnosing brucellosis as COVID-19. To be honest, I stopped lisenting to Imbriano’s video before the end because it was incredibly unscientific and ignorant even by the standards of antivaxxers and COVID-19 deniers. It’s not just about brucellosis as COVID-19, though. Imbriano goes on about mosquitos being released with malaria, 5G amplifying illnesses, and a number of other crank conspiracy theories. The only thing he says that makes sense, albeit for completely the wrong reasons, is to caution people against consuming unpasteurized milk and to urge people to thoroughly cook their meat.
The inherently unscientific, pseudoscientific, and conspiratorial bent of this claim matters not to Grundvig and Tenpenny, though, who warn against the next “false flag” event:
Mass food poisoning, disguised as the second wave COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, targeting children and the young would create brucella-infected clusters across America, and act like a comet striking society in an Occam’s razor attack vector. Imagine this:
If this happens, it would be far worse than merely injecting more dysfunction and mayhem into the U.S. presidential election. It would mean lockdowns that would finish the destruction of store-front businesses, the travel industry and more. Families will never recover and the monolithic, Orwellian police state will be fully implemented, the “New Normal” George Orwell and Aldus Huxley warned us about more than half a century ago.
- The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) provide the weaponized bacterium to be distributed in food plants and production centers across the United States;
- Brucella infection acting as a more virulent version of COVID;
- Children falling seriously ill and perhaps dying;
- Faulty CDC PCR tests lying one more time that a “new strain” of coronavirus is wreaking havoc.
- This seems like a plausible scenario. The Rockefeller Foundation would agree.
Or it could just be the fever dream of antivaxxers turned COVID-19 grifters and conspiracy theorists. You might wonder if this sort of conspiracy theory could ever gain any sort of purchase in the general public. When you wonder this, though, just think of a conspiracy theory that’s really taken hold that is, if anything, even more ridiculous: QAnon, a conspiracy theory positing that elites are running a child sex trafficking and cannibalism ring that was originally run out of a pizza parlor. Even if this particular conspiracy theory strikes you as too ridiculous ever to take off, it is an interesting view into the mindset of COVID-19 deniers, who apparently believe that the Chinese government, the WHO, the CDC, Bill Gates, and various world governments are plotting to spike our food supply with Brucella in order to start a brucellosis outbreak and blame it on COVID-19, all in order to institute a worldwide totalitarian dictatorship.
For a moment I thought Grundvig was behind the strange conspiracy theory about the 1918 influenza pandemic and vaccines, but checking your discussion of it shows it’s anti-vaccine lawyer Barry.
You have to wonder: how many diseases have fever and chills and/or cough as symptoms, and how many of them will these people raise? Sigh.
My understanding is: lots of them, because those aren’t even really symptoms of the diseases so much as they are reactions by the immune system. Anything that irritates the throat can lead to coughing, for example, whether it’s a disease that specifically targets the respiratory system or just something that causes general irritation on anything it’s attacking.
I have posited that a brucella infection might have caused my… past indescrectional hallucinations and accusations. Also, toxoplasmosis from a dirty cat box. Doc {I’m being very generous in ascribing that title to him} laughed it off without testing. I worked with cows (to include kissing some of the little ones on their snotty snouts). Sars-CoV-2 is not this. It is primarily a vascular disease and not one of the mind (until the blood/brain barrier breaks down, of course).
This association is a stupid.
Just consider that at his criminally neglegent rally tonight that he played the Village People – Y.M.C.A. My parents used to use the ‘Yong men’s Christian Association’ as a baby sitter service. I know more about ‘red-light, green-light’ than I care to disclose. My parents were: baptist, Nixonian republicans. What is that song about again?? Who is the kid seeking solice from?? Ohh. — He projects. Always. Biden must be doing drugs to get through a speech because Dumpf gorges on adderal like Hitler did meth.
Fffs, He played Ccr ‘Fortunate son’ at his last rally which highlights having influential parents being able to prevent one from being drafted for fighting war**. Capitan Bone Spurs leads us now– This is the way.
**I was in a Church of Christ kindergarten. We counted to a hundred every day, we did the ‘hokey pokey’ every day, we learned of leprosy every day, and we were told that we should enjoy all that because when we got out we would go to veitnam and die.
These conspiracy theories are getting more and more tiresome and more and more ridiculous as time flies by. I mean, when “Pizzagate” broke up, there at least was a modicum of “evidence”, if one could call that, that was circumscribed to a specific and given topic, and that was “seemingly credible” as long as you had the willingness to “connect the dots”.
Nowadays, people see three lonesome dots and go in full pareidolia mode.
It’s not even “funny” any more.
These days, I often wonder how the Catholic Church must have felt when Gutenberg invented the printing press…
Here’s a quote:
““The Printing Press as an Agent of Change,” published in 1979 by the historian Elizabeth Eisenstein, is the seminal account, more than seven hundred pages long, of how mass printing, in Francis Bacon’s phrase, “altered the face and state of the world.” Eisenstein is a thorough scholar, and she is dutiful about lodging the necessary caveats. She acknowledges that many early printers were driven, at least in part, by the profit motive, and that much of what they printed was disinformation or propaganda. Still, even when noting such drawbacks, she tends to couch them in a narrative of redemption. She argues, for example, that many “fraudulent esoteric writings” were, ultimately, “paving the way for a purification of Christian sources later on. Here as elsewhere there is a need to distinguish between initial and delayed effects.” She makes similar claims at other points in the book, downplaying initial effects in favor of taking the long view, even though the initial effects of the printing press included heightened ethnic tensions, the spread of medical misinformation, and about a century’s worth of European religious wars. In other words, even when early printing technology ought to be described as a weapon, Eisenstein treats it more like a light bulb.”
I’m going to hang on very tight to my misanthropy. These QAnon people are so dense that they bend light.
Not just the early stage. I would argue that any technology allowing mass-scale information dissemination is a weapon (or potentially used as one). Obviously, this could be said of radio, TV, and internet as well.
And like any weapon or tool, the morality of using one depends on both the intents and the results.
@ Athaic
It’s deeper than intent. This is not a matter of free will. This is a matter of social determinism when it comes not merely to propagation of bullshit but also to propagation of human emotions such as, not merely “hatred”, but malignancy and moral blindness. Which is way worse in my opinion.
The only solution to this mess is to speed up the rational use of these new media. It took at a very bare minimum a century to digest religious wars. We’d better think of ways to speed up the resolution of such conflicts. Some very religious countries have the bomb…
This is a time for a man likeHari Seldon… which, of course, is pure wishful thinking.
Gosh…..I’d pay to see Robert Scott Bell, Del and Dr Sherri tear Orac and Dorit—two of Big Pharma’s best knob gobblers a new one.
Unlike Bell, Bigtree and Tenpenny: Orac and Dorit do not lie. That puts in at disadvantage, and why there will never be a debate. Your heroes should actually put of real verifiable evidence, and not lie to be taken seriously. But they won’t because it stops the money flowing into their pockets from the gullible like you.
You should read about this debate: https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/battling-antivaccinationists-at-freedomfest/
Repeated for emphasis. Thank you.
It’s not like Covid19 was the first viral pandemic in the past three decades.
Actually:
Or, in the cases of some alt-reality individuals, don’t want to know.
Infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists have been talking about the next big pandemic since at least the 90s. Just like someone always eventually wins the lottery, sooner or later, it was going to happen.
Sure.
Just like governmental officials in California discuss the Big One or tsunamis because earthquakes happen and NY/NJ officials contemplate the next Superstorm-. It doesn’t mean that they cause these events, it ,means that by using information they can predict that these events may happen in a certain time frame.
Do bull-shitters suffer from Bovine brucellosis ?
“Finally, targeting children and the young would create brucella-infected clusters across America, and act like a comet striking society in an Occam’s razor attack vector.”
Can CNS brucellosis cause insanity? Tenpenny and Grundvig may already be infected.
They sure don’t seem to know what Occam’s razor was about.
Oddly enough, I had been listening to TWiV episode 632, where they talked about an outbreak of vesicular stomatitis in horses in Kansas.
I used to live in Butler County, where one of the cases was identified.
https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?id=7486055
This disease can be carried by cattle and other domesticated animals and can be spread to humans by, for example, kissing your horse or cow.
Also, I would think that one of the many trials treating Covid-19 by using antibiotics would have shown some benefit if this were a bacterial disease.
But the authors of this degree flunked their course in thinkology.
” This takes the form of a rather twisted fantasy…” ( Orac)
But isn’t that how woo-meisters and ant-vaxxers proceed in general?
HOWEVER they fail to notice how their own gurus profit off of their conspiracy mongering: both Grundvig and Tenpenny write books which they sell. Others with websites and product lines spin fictions about how SBM supporters profit wildly which we can observe right here at RI, without any evidence of course: Mike Adams concocted an elaborate tale about Orac’s “friend” which had him working hand-in-hand with a doctor who was found guilty of various crimes because…. wait for it…, they worked in the same city and they both treated cancer patients altho’ in different ways. Haven’t well-know woo-meisters tried to link him to other people they don’t like through FOIA requests? Don’t trolls try to link Orac or his minions to pharma lucre without any evidence, data or reality testing?
— if it were true that Covid were really Brucellosis, wouldn’t it be likely that somewhere, someone over the past 6 months anywhere in the world, armed with a microscope, would have revealed it? How could that get past thousands of people who have looked at body fluids, tissue samples etc? No one saw that a certain bacterium accompanies all of the so-called viruses?
@ Athaic:
Interestingly, saying “Occam’s Razor” may be becoming a thing in woo-topia although it may be pronounced “Oxxam’s Razor” at times.
re Tenpenny’s and Bigtree’s abilities:
all you need to know about them is that she contributes to films by Gary Null and he often collaborates with RFK jr: that alone should tell you that they don’t know what they’re talking about if they can tolerate the level of nonsense spouted by those two and that profit is going to be written into the equation.
In a way I’ve come to prefer these completely absurd tales over something like what the NYT published about PCR several days ago. The article was a dismal bit of handwaving with no scientific evidence whatever offered, but now all the COVID denialists have latched onto it. They are shrieking that PCR is detecting 10 times as many cases as it should and finding people harboring only a single virion who don’t get sick and can’t possibly infect anyone else and Kary Mullis said it doesn’t work and it’s all part of the left wing fascist plot to subjugate everyone and keep them in constant fear, and …
The NYT has some semblance of general credibility. In my estimation, people who aren’t fools are more likely to accept what appears there than from Tenpenny, if they’ve ever run across her drivel.
Quoting Kary Mullis may not be the best strategy for promoting science as he was an hiv/aids denialist, didn’t accept AGW and believed in astrology and glowing raccoons.
( see Wikipedia and rational Wiki entries for him)
And then there was the glowing green raccoon-like alien he saw. But he won a Nobel prize so he MUST be credible on all matters!
I haven’t been able to find any info on when Mullis started saying PCR shouldn’t be used for diagnostic purposes, but I’d be willing to bet it was after he got in with the HIV/AIDS denialists.
Orwell’s and Huxley’s dystopias could not be more different. Neither was caused by an outbreak of disease.
That’s why they’re so often paired for study, because 1984 and Brave New World have striking similarities, but the interesting thing is the differences and how the authors posit getting from here to there.
Weirdly, the BNW, even though they have embrionic vaccines for (it seems like) everything, for some reason all the diseases are still around. That stuck out to me when I read it in high school: why haven’t these diseases been eliminated? Maybe they never bother vaccinating the Epsilons?
I don’t understand this metaphor, but it has a certain spunkiness to it.
@ Narad
Welcome back.
If I were an evil mastermind looking to take over the world, I don’t think I’d pick a non-motile, gram-negative, non-spore-forming bacteria as my weapon of choice. Like, they don’t get around on their own and they’re easy to kill. Even the conspiracy guy says they’re easy to kill (‘don’t drink unpasteurized milk and cook your meat thoroughly’)!
On the other hand, any time we can take a break from QAnon and the goddamn blood libel is good.
The air quality up here is so bad I shouldn’t do any aerobic exercise, even in my house, so a few light chuckles at “death by milk!” is a huge improvement over the heart pounding fear/rage reaction I get from QAnon.
DW: “— if it were true that Covid were really Brucellosis, wouldn’t it be likely that somewhere, someone over the past 6 months anywhere in the world, armed with a microscope, would have revealed it? How could that get past thousands of people who have looked at body fluids, tissue samples etc?”
Well, we pathologists are notoriously sloppy when it comes to identifying the True Causes of Disease.
I’ve looked at a gazillion malignant tumors under low and high magnification and never found any of Hulda Clark’s liver flukes lurking in them (you know, the parasite that causes all cancers). I guess I should have been paying more attention, but I was busy managing my my multimillion dollar Pharma shill accounts. 🙁
I was thinking that too: any high-school kid with a benchtop microscope can see a bacterium. And, many COVID patients are routinely treated with antibiotics to prevent or control secondary bacterial pneumonia: surely that should have done the trick?
So, this is too easy.
As for mercury poisoning symptoms resembling autism: I knew an inorganic chemist who accidentally was exposed to a mercury reagent. Her symptoms were a rapid onset of hand-trembling and other nerve-type symptoms, and brain fog and slow loss of cognitive skills, which progressed within days to coma, which progressed within six months to death.
Not a striking resemblance to anyone on the autism spectrum that I’ve ever known. But hey, why bring facts into it?