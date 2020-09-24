No, the rush for a COVID-19 vaccine is not turning provaccine advocates into antivaxxers

So the first of three grants was submitted on Tuesday, and, I must confess, I was so tired that I let things slide a couple of days before dipping my toe back into social media and the news to see what’s been going while I was distracted that piques my interest sufficiently, and it wasn’t long before I found it. By way of background, I’ll take a backseat to no one when it comes to being provaccine, not even Paul Offit or Peter Hotez. yet, over the last four months I’ve written four posts expressing concern about a potential COVID-19 vaccine. It started when I became concerned about Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s program to break all vaccine development speed records to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. In August, I pushed back against Russia’s approval of its Sputnik-V vaccine with barely even a phase I clinical trial and suggestions that we should approve a vaccine without necessarily completing phase 3 clinical trials. Just before I took my brief hiatus to attend to the first of three grant deadlines, I even wrote a post entitled Can we trust the CDC and FDA any more?, which was partially about whether the politicization of these agencies by the Trump administration would lead the FDA to approve a COVID-19 vaccine without sufficient safety evidence. (The rest was about how the Department of Health and Human Services was actively interfering with the CDC’s messaging on the coronavirus pandemic.)
I’m not alone, either. Heavyweight vaccine advocate Paul Offit has repeatedly expressed concern about rushing a COVID-19 vaccine to market without adequate safety testing, referring to the name “Operation Warp speed” as “terrible” and warning that it’s not realistic to expect a vaccine before 2021. So have other vaccine experts ranging from Peter Hotez, who urged against “overpromising,” to Natalie Dean to others. Even our pseudonymous reptilian friend Skeptical Raptor has warned that Operation Warp Speed could be a disaster, often using more Star Trek metaphors. Meanwhile, the Black doctors’ group National Medical Association, acting on the longstanding mistrust the African-American community has for medicine, has set up a task force to vet COVID-19 vaccines in order to assuage distrust and, it is hoped, increase vaccine uptake in underserved communities.
Antivaxxers are now trying to portray this justified and understandable caution on the part of tried-and-true, died-in-the-wool vaccine advocates in one of two ways, either as evidence that we’ve somehow come over to their side or as a pretext for some serious whataboutism. I came across an example of the latter yesterday while perusing the usual wretched hives of scum and antivaccine villainy that I monitor in order to be up on the latest antivaccine talking points, on the antivaccine propaganda blog Age of Autism (AoA) where the whataboutism was baked right into the title, National Medical Association Members Question CoVax But What About MMR? Regular readers of the blog who’ve followed my writings about VAXXED and the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory about CDC investigator William Thompson will know right where this is going, and go there it does…right away:
We can’t help but wonder if the members of the National Medical Association, a group formed in 1895 by and for Doctors of Color, are aware of William Thompson’s information regarding the CDC and their willful altering of data to mask the autism rate among African American toddlers based on age at which MMR was administered? Perhaps this is a good time to reach out to them.
In June, we posted an article about Melinda Gates’ announcement that African Americans should be among the first to receive the Covid vaccine, and traced her Southern, white experience in a high school that retained “slave day” as a jovial fundraiser 100 years after slavery was abolished. Read The One In Which Melinda Gates Bestows COVID Vaccines
“The slave trade became legal for one last time … as the Senior class members sold themselves along with thirteen brave and courageous teachers,” the caption read in the yearbook, titled Acres. Two white students who darkened their skin appear in photos on the page.” NBC Dallas on Melinda Gates High School Yearbook from 1979. She was a Freshman that year.
The CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory is a conspiracy theory that emerged in 2014 after biochemical engineer turned incompetent epidemiologist Brian Hooker befriended a troubled CDC researcher named William Thompson. Hooker had several long telephone conversations with Thompson and, unbeknownst to Thompson, recorded these conversations. (Ultimately, an antivax lawyer named Kevin Barry published transcripts of four of these phone conversations.) In them, Thompson complained that a 2003 study by Frank DeStefano and colleagues (including him) that found no link between the MMR vaccine and autism left out raw data showing a 3.4-fold increase in autism risk in African-American boys. I don’t want to go into too much detail here, as I’ve explained the conspiracy more times than I can remember in the last six years, but suffice to say that it didn’t. It is, however, true that an unadjusted analysis in this small subgroup did yield this number. As I like to say, that’s why epidemiologists and statisticians apply appropriate adjustments to the raw numbers.
Thompson also helped Hooker obtain the raw dataset, which Hooker promptly abused by doing and redoing his own incompetent “analysis,” fueled by his love of “simplicity.” As I also like to say, in epidemiology and statistics, “simple” analyses are often not correct analyses. How bad was Hooker’s “reanalysis” of DeStefano et al? Let’s just put it this way. After having been retracted, it ended up in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, a.k.a. JPANDS, the house organ of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) that John Birch Society masquerading as a medical professional society known for publishing antivaccine misinformation and pseudoscience, among other quackery, and trafficking in conspiracy theory. I deemed JPANDS the appropriate place for Hooker’s incompetent analysis to be published. In any event, I liked to joke that Hooker’s reanalysis actually proved Andrew Wakefield wrong, because, other than in a small subgroup (African-American boys) using unadjusted data, there wasn’t even a hint of a whiff of a correlation between vaccination with MMR and a higher chance of being diagnosed with autism in any other group. No one ever accused antivaxxers of consistency. In any event, the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory soon replaced the Simpsonwood conspiracy theory as the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, popularized by Andrew Wakefield and Del Bigtree’s antivaccine conspiracy film disguised as a documentary, VAXXED. It didn’t matter that there was no evidence of a coverup, even in all the documents that Thompson had taken from the CDC about the study.
So, whenever you see antivaxxers making comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis experiment in the context of the MMR vaccine, they’re almost certainly referencing the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory. Indeed, they’ve used this conspiracy theory to make an alliance with the Nation of Islam and to try to recruit African-Americans to their ranks. Indeed, just last year Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appeared in Harlem using just this angle, while a few years ago Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield made an appearance in Compton.
The above is just one example that I’ve seen of “whataboutism.” It’s not hard to find others. More outrageous is the claim that those of us who have expressed alarm at Operation Warp Speed as potentially representing a rush to a produce a vaccine fast at the expense of safety have become antivaxxers. The most famous example of this hit the news a couple of weeks ago, when Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in an interview with CNN, quite reasonably, that she wouldn’t trust Donald Trump’s word on whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective:
“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump” on the reliability of a vaccine, Harris said. The California senator, however, added that she would trust a “credible” source who could vouch that a vaccine was safe for Americans to receive.
Harris also expressed concern that Trump has continued to contradict his own health officials amid a pandemic and suggested Friday that a vaccine would “probably” be available in October for the virus, which has killed more than 188,000 people in the U.S. as of Saturday.
“If past is prologue … they’ll be muzzled. They’ll be suppressed,” Harris said of health experts and scientists. “They will be sidelined because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he has not.”
Yes, it’s not unreasonable to be worried that the fix is in to get a vaccine out before the election, regardless of safety.
Again, Harris wasn’t saying anything that people like Dr. Offit or Hotez hasn’t said before or that I haven’t said before. There is a general concern that the FDA has become politicized, and there is a more specific concern that the current FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn won’t be able to resist the pressure from the White House to approve a vaccine before the election using an emergency use authorization (EUA), the way it approved hydroxychloroquine (with the EUA later revoked) and convalescent plasma. This led Donald Trump (who was antivaccine before he perceived a need to have a COVID-19 vaccine to have any chance of being reelected) to accuse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of “antivaccine rhetoric”:
Donald Trump accusing anyone of “undermining science” nuked yet another one of my irony meters, but none of that stoped his sycophants, toadies, and lackeys from penning articles like this one and this risibly ignorant and stupid article by Marc Thiessen. It’s so dumb that I can’t help but quote the most brain dead passage:
For Harris to undermine public confidence in a vaccine for political gain is shameful. Every candidate vaccine has already passed safety trials. They are now being studied for efficacy. To question their safety, without a shred of evidence, puts lives at risk.
Only someone utterly ignorant of how clinical trials work could conclude that the candidate vaccines are safe based on phase I trials, which are the primary safety trials done before larger phase 2 and 3 trials. The bottom line is that vaccines, because they are administered to people without disease in order to prevent disease, which means they have the highest bar to pass for safety. One can’t decide if a vaccine is safe until after the phase 3 trials, at least. Indeed, postmarket surveillance is still carried out using one passive and three active surveillance systems. OK, I’ll stop.
No, I won’t. Just as I was finishing this last night, this story appeared in the New York Times:
President Trump said Wednesday that the White House “may or may not” approve new Food and Drug Administration guidelines requiring outside experts to weigh in before the agency approves a coronavirus vaccine, and said the plan “sounds like a political move,” undercutting government scientists who had said the opposite just hours earlier.
The president’s comments to reporters in the White House briefing room came after four of the administration’s top health officials who are helping to steer the government’s coronavirus response appeared in front of a Senate panel in an effort to bolster public trust in the F.D.A.
The officials told the panel that they had complete faith in the agency and that science and data — not politics — were guiding its decisions.
Their testimony came as the F.D.A. prepared to issue stricter guidelines for the emergency authorization of any new coronavirus vaccine. That would add a new layer to the vetting process.
But Mr. Trump has insisted a vaccine may be ready as early as next month — and he sounded more than a little skeptical about the new guidelines.
“That has to be approved by the White House,” he said, adding, “We may or may not approve it.”
No, it’s not unreasonable, when President Trump says things like this, to worry that the White House might do its damnedest to put pressure on the FDA.
Of course, accusing those with justifiable concerns over Trump’s pressure on the FDA to approve a vaccine of being “antivaccine” is just political rhetoric. Moreover, the accusation actually assumes that being antivaccine is a bad thing, which is why Trump and his allies tried to portray Biden and Harris as antivaccine. Antivaxxers, however, don’t consider being antivaccine a bad thing (although they know that society does, which is why they lie or convince themselves that they “aren’t antivaccine”). That’s why AoA was gloating a couple of months ago:
Public Health and the media have long considered anyone who questions vaccine safety to be an “anti-vaxxer.” As the world has been turned inside out because of COVID-19, people who likely never questioned pediatric vaccines are beginning to wonder how a rushed COVID vaccine can be safe and effective. People in droves are asking hard questions about a rushed vaccine that has been touted as the one and only path to a “new COVID normal.” We’re going to need a much bigger tent for the anti-vaxxer holiday party….
Elsewhere, AoA proclaims that “58% of Americans are antivaxxers,” based on a poll showing that only 42% of Americans plan to get a new COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available.
There is, of course, a huge difference between being concerned about Operation Warp Speed and being antivaccine. Antivaxxers are deluded if they think that being concerned about Operation Warp Speed and Donald Trump’s track record of politicizing the FDA in his effort to be perceived as coming up with cures to or a vaccine against COVID-19 means that we are coming around to antivaccine views. We’re not. Their whataboutism asking why their conspiracy theories and pseudoscience demonizing vaccines with a long track record of safety (like the MMR) aren’t treated as seriously as concerns about a new COVID-19 vaccine is, of course, ridiculous. It is, however, rhetoric that might sound plausible to some people, though, which is why I’m pointing it out.
The real question is whether a vaccine is needed. The number of cases is increasing. But it is not clear if this is the number of positive tests or the number of symptomatic cases. In either case the percentage of hospitalization as a function of the number of tests/cases is declining; albeit the absolute number may be increasing. It is becoming increasingly clear that the virus is not a risk for the majority of the population.
There is a methodological problem if the number of positive tests is equated to the number of cases. This stems from two different considerations. If the PCR test used to detect the virus is overly sensitive, due to the number of amplification cycles, then people with insignificant amounts of virus or dead virus or viral fragments will be counted as a positive test. This directly relates to the need to distinguish an infection from a clinically significant disease, or the so called “likelihood of disease” for a positive test. The logic is “it is necessary but not sufficient to demonstrate infection by COVID-19 to indicate COVID-19 disease”. Disease also requires symptoms. This is a basic tenet of medicine.
The second is the nature of any test that produces false positives (and all tests do). The positive predictive value of a test (the likelihood of disease) is a function of true positives (those with the disease)/all positive tests. The negative predictive value of a test or the likelihood of not having the disease if the test is negative is true negatives/all negatives. For PCR, the test is so sensitive that the likelihood of a false negative test is essentially zero. This means that if a test for COVID-19 is negative, the likelihood of NOT having the disease is 100%.
However there is a different problem with a positive test. Let’s assume that the likelihood of having COVID-19 is 1/1000. (This is a good estimate). Let’s assume that PCR has a 1% false positive rate. This is very low. Most tests are closer to 5%. If there is 1% false positive rate, this means that for every 1000 randomly tested people, there will be 11 positive tests (10 false positive and 1 true positive). At the best, this means that if positive tests are equated cases, the real number of cases is 1/11th of the reported number.
The positive predictive value of a positive test is true positive/all positives. Using this equation, the positive predictive value of a positive test with a background population of 1/1000, is about 9%. In radio operator curve analysis where true positives are plotted against false positives, a meaningful result must be above 50%. This is barely above not testing at all.
Paradoxically as the virus spreads throughout the population, and more and more people are found to be positive without symptoms, the test loses more and more meaning. If, on the other hand, the number of symptomatic patients markedly increases, there will be value to the test.
Based on current experience, COVID-19 is not a significant problem and certainly not a significant problem to the majority of the population.
@ Pathcoin1
“The real question is whether a vaccine is needed.”
Even if the developed vaccine is not administered, it is 100% worthwhile to develop knowledge as to how create vaccines as fast as possible in the context of a pandemic. If only as a rehearsal for the next one.
Other than the 200K dead in the US (a count that’s still rising and could double in the next few months) and the many thousands with debilitating post-COVID syndromes, sure it’s “not significant.”🙄🤦🏻♂️
On the topic of post-COVID syndromes, has anyone run across any good papers wherein significant numbers of cases have been examined? I’ve seen lots of informal stuff but last time I looked, admittedly a couple of weeks back, I couldn’t find anything very satisfying in terms of formal research.
That’s not an argument against a vaccine: at most, it’s a reminder that the test positivity rate isn’t the whole story. I don’t know why you think the test rate is, or should be, the only or most important indicator. At least as important are the number of deaths, the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and hospital/health system readiness and capacity.
If we still had no test for coronavirus infection, people would still be getting sick and dying from this thing.
Oh shut UP already…(directed to Pathcoin)
“COVID-19 is not a significant problem and certainly not a significant problem to the majority of the population.”
There are 200,000 people, plus their family, friends, coworkers and neighbors who would strongly disagree.
Your total lack of empathy horrifies me.
@ Path
Citation needed on the figures.
It’s funny how you take real concerns and known limits to the scientific knowledge, but seem to systematically underestimate and overinflate the parts suiting your thesis.
By example, here, joyfully conflating “false positive” with “PCR detected bits of virus”.
It’s true that the PCR test will only tells you if you have been infected with the virus.
It’s true that this doesn’t tell you at which stade of the infection you are, or how serious the infection will be. Start, end, full-blown or asymptomatic?
It’s correct to insist on these limits.
It’s false to say it’s a “false positive” and meaningless. A positive does tell you you have been exposed, and that the virus is still circulating in your surroundings.
A. Thank you for calling this out. What characterizes antivaccine activists is that their hostility to vaccines is based on misinformation and conspiracy theories – very different from actual concerns with evidence behind them. That’s why it’s so jarring when they call themselves safety advocates; they’re not. Real safety issues are discovered by real researchers. The antivaccine claims about safety issues that aren’t real just distracts – even undermines – the extensive work on vaccines safety.
B. I am concerned that these justified concern will be a gateway to some people into real antivaccine beliefs. Not for any of the people in your post, but generally.
C. Of interest, Trump’s comment about overturning fda guidelines touches on a debate in administrative law about presidential power. The short version is that under traditional administrative law he doesn’t have the power to directly overturn agency guidelines. Doesn’t mean he won’t try, but unless he goes about it in a clever manner it won’t hold in court.
I think a key difference is we have some very concrete standards that we’re looking for, grounded in science and best practices, to tell us vaccines are safe. Antivaxxers either outright have no standard for proof of safety, or they set impossible standards, such as unethical vax vs. antivax studies, or wide-ranging, open-ended studies that are ripe for p-hacking, because there is nothing they won’t accept as a possible vaccine injury.
(C.) Yea, maybe; but I just heard Dr. Peter Hotez (CNN) state that he thinks HHS can override FDA and we all know what’s been going on up in there.
Trump doesn’t even have to command it; his peeps know what he wants, like with a mob boss.
Regarding (B), I hope that the vigorous discussion among researchers and clinicians is thoughtfully conveyed to show what vaccine safety testing really looks like, and can be used to show how thoroughly all vaccines are already tested.
I think the pharma companies publishing their protocols is an amazing step (and shows just how messed up everything is right now).
The administration already asked for submissions weeks ago {presumably for EUA to be given}. There were no takers — What is Cheeto-in-Chief gonna do?? Use DPA to order them onto market?? (of course he will) /s /s
This crap right here
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-23/how-much-is-the-trump-administration-spending-on-a-vaccine?srnd=politics-vp&sref=MIBMEEoj
Q. Can vaccine continuous improvement playout during a pandemic.
I’m expecting “Not Manufactured with Natural Rubber Latex.” If there are latex warnings associated with COVID-19 vaccine(s), I’d like to write a few non-moderated words and phrases in the spirit of respectful insolence.
@ Orac,
Can you temporarily release MJD from auto-moderation if latex warnings are associated with COVID-19 vaccines?
A few things…
–Although I support most vaccines for most people based on data, I wouldn’t take a vaccine that was rushed to production and distribution without adequate testing. AS usual, anti-vaxxers see everything in black and white without any nuance whatsoever..
–Anti-vaxxers’ attempts to manipulate Black people – who are justifiably concerned based upon their history- have recently involved RFK jr and other well-known activists raising money for a young NJ Assemblyman, Jamel Holley, who has spoken at events for them in other states. It is unfortunate but how they operate: target vulnerable people because of their personal experiences ( parents of kids with ASDs) or knowledge of racist history.
— I am increasingly disturbed by the anti-vaxxer/ woo/ libertarian/ Trumpite cavalier attitude – herd mentality?- amongst those I survey concerning Covid and the need to re-open and conduct business-as-usual. I was so glad to see Dr Fauci** educate Rand Paul about his unreasonable figure of 22% as herd immunity..
They want to re-start the economy because they fear more business closures, deeper recession and unemployment BUT they fail to realise that their very actions- disregarding masks and social distancing,- are only dragging the pandemic out so that it will last longer and do MORE economic damage. I’ve heard estimates that if the entire US went along in March, for 6-8 weeks ,the situation, including the number of deaths- would be much better now. My area doesn’t have hundreds of deaths everyday as they did early on, they are in the single figures now
— Does anyone figure out the aftermath- infection spread- following Trump campaign events where many followers are unmasked and not distanced?
** the funniest comment at AoA, Fauci and Gates were roommates at university! They are 16 years apart in age, Fauci was pre-med and classics! Different universities.
.
Yes, Orac, please respectfully insolate Rand Paul, over his spat with Fauci.
(What is interesting is that technically Orac has no greater expertise in these matters, both being doctors. So why is Rand Paul such a tool?)
The true test of any good tool is how many disparate uses it’s good for in which it was otherwise not designed to be. But, in Rand’s case, it’s mostly a dirty bathroom with a touch of cold floors.
1) Rand Paul is an ophthalmologist, and unlike our gracious host, is not a researcher and does not also have a PhD.
2) Rand Paul chooses to not educate himself on things that would interfere with his chosen worldview. Maybe if this were some hyper infectious form of pinkeye (oh gag gag gag) then his training and education would come to the fore over his political positions, but I wouldn’t bet money on it.
Training and education can only take you so far in any field. You also have to apply yourself. Senator Paul does not apply himself to infectious disease research.
“hyper infectious form of pinkeye”
It’s so super-hard to recommend a boric acid solution; works with cats. Could be different, idk i’m not a trained optograbber. https://www.elonx.net/octagrabber/
I am not an anti-vaxxer (I am currently undergoing phase 3 of the Covid trial so I am up to date on all my vaccines. I am big fan of Warrant Buffett, I purchased 50 shares of his company in 1976 at 89 dollars a share after a chance encounter).
I come to this site to read the comments of supposed well educated people.
The most fascinating ones are those who rail against the anti vaxxers, the
people who post the vitriolic words claim the anti vaxxers are anti-science.
Actually nothing could be further from the truth. The modern anti vaxxers are a product of science, they were basically started in 1974 when two scientist (Wilson & Kulenkampff) wrote a scientific paper in the Archive of Diseases in Childhood which claimed some serious side effects to modern vaccines. The paper was peer reviewed and has never been retracted.
The anti vaxxers got a boost in 1982 from NBC news who aired a documentary called “DPT Vaccine Roulette” In the documentary several well know doctors talked of the dangers of modern vaccines.
Then in 1998 Andrew Wakefield put the anti vaxxers on steroids which was published in the peer reviewed, distinguished “Lancet” which linked autism to vaccines. (It took the Lancet 12 LONG years to realize they were had by lawyers and reporters and admitted their mistake before they retracted the paper.)
So the anti vaxxers were just following the science, the anti vaxxers were told by the best science and news media that vaccinations might be bad and so they “believed the science”.
The next science the anti vaxxers followed was an ABC news 20/20 special report called “Who’s Calling the Shots” and how the big 7 pharmaceutical companies held an unbreakable monopoly on new drugs and research.
If you were to read Mary Buffett’s book , “Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio”(daughter in law, of Warren Buffett). She outlines one of the more profitable areas of Warren investing is in GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). Two of the main points in the book (I have an autographed copy).
The first is just how profitable vaccines are to pharmaceutical companies. A normal shot/dose cost the company about 1.50 they charge the buyers 9 dollars. These companies spend millions to lobby WHO, CDC and others to make vaccines mandatory in all countries.
The second and probably the scariest one is that the government passed a law in 1988 that makes the industry immune from civil action should anyone be injured or harmed from their vaccines, the companies are even held harmless if the vaccines is not effective (even if there were errors in the manufacturing process. 42 U.S. code 300aa-22) (they are the ONLY manufacturing sector that has this protected class status). Even the EU passed a similar law.
So the pharmaceutical companies can make vaccines and sell them at 7 times the cost of production and never have to face civil liability. Would you buy any other product that the government holds the company harmless in a civil liability case, let alone one that the government mandates you purchase?
And how about that chip reader to confirm if you have had the vaccine, conspiracy theory or only loonies would believe something like that. Well if you read Scientific American (you know that right wing crazy magazine) announced in the December 18 2019 “Invisible Ink could Reveal whether Kids Have Been Vaccinated.”
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
Who would not believe in a conspiracy after those things. The posters here, politicians and news reporters have created this “we must believe all science” monster and it will be very hard to put that genie back in the bottle
Following only specific and highly problematic articles that fit one’s biases is not “following the science.” And note that some of what you shared (an ABC report? Or the show Vaccine Roulette) is not science. Conspiracy theories about Pharma are not science either.
Anti-vaccine activists us conspiracy theories to reject the science. For example, they use them to reject the many studies from all around the world that show that vaccines do not cause autism.
Neither WHO nor CDC can or do mandate vaccines. Liability protections are not absolute in U.S. – they are limited – and the EU does not have a parallel law.
You may have been given some incorrect information.
I was just pointing out that the anti vaxxers are using “science” to back up their claims.Those people chose to pick which science to believe, just as you have done or I have done. Again they believed the “Lancet” .
As to your point on the WHO and CDC, you are technically correct however they do make recommendations to states and countries which do make vaccines mandatory (for children to attend school some parents have even been prosecuted for failure to vaccinate their children).
As far as pharmaceutical companies I used Mary Buffett’s book as to investments, she is Warrens daughter in law, so I would bet she knows Warrens “take” on making money. But I don’t think Mary is a conspiracy buff.
As to your point on immunity, if you had even had a brief look at the law it is almost absolute (National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986) any claims are paid by a tax on all vaccines (they have only paid 1.8 billion over the 35 years of the law). so the companies are exempt from paying for or defense of their products, it is the governments job to conduct and pay for defense and resulting claims.
All I am doing is pointing out how our modern life with internet speed of “news???” and the magical belief that all science is to be believed, has actually damaged science.
Precisely. Antivaxxers are following cherry picked bad science and fraud that reinforce their prior beliefs that vaccines cause autism, other neurodevelopmental conditions, and a whole host of diseases (including killing babies through SIDS), while they weave conspiracy theories to explain to themselves why their “science” isn’t accepted by mainstream medicine and vaccine science. I suppose that’s “following science,” but it’s definitely not in a good way.
@ Scott Allen
Again with this silly stuff.
Actually, levying this tax on vaccines is forcing the pharma business to pay for defending their product.
Now explain to me how a private business could be forced into “paying for or defense of their products” without them including the costs of these taxes or actions into the final price of their products.
IOW, be it by a tax or trials, at the end, it’s always the customer who is funding the private business’ actions.
I just peruse this site to watch Gorski and Dorit make fools of themselves pushing their paid pro-Big Pharma nonsense.
Gorski, Offit and Pan have made many excuses when invited to debate Robert Scott Bell, Del Bigtree, Dr Tenpenny and others…..on a live moderated forum.
Debates are useless when one side (guess which one!) has no compunction against lying. Your heroes can get off their butts and present their evidence in peer-reviewed papers. Otherwise, they can GTFO,
You should know something about science and how it is used in decision making before you go off on a rant. Policy should be based on weight of evidence – any one study can be right or wrong, it is the body of the results of many studies that will be most correct.
What you have done is motivated reasoning not science – take a position and then find info to defend it. Not to worry, this is a common form of reasoning in the non-science population. But try to overcome it if you want to be scientific…
JDK-motivated reasoning or cognitive bias is common to all persons not just non-scientists. The beauty of science and other rational enterprises is the mandatory scrutiny and corrections by peer review
@Leonard Sugarman: Yes, even scientists fall prey to cognitive biases just like everyone else, even if they are trained to be aware of and try to overcome them. They’re only human too. Heck, even our host fell to that once, with the Surgisphere debacle a few months ago. However, the entire process of science, from experimental design all the way down to peer reviewed publication, exists largely to combat these cognitive biases that are part of the human condition. Because of this, scientists need to be humble enough to admit they’re wrong from time to time.
“In science it often happens that scientists say, ‘You know that’s a really good argument; my position is mistaken,’ and then they would actually change their minds and you never hear that old view from them again. They really do it. It doesn’t happen as often as it should, because scientists are human and change is sometimes painful. But it happens every day. I cannot recall the last time something like that happened in politics or religion.” — Carl Sagan
For the most part, though, that’s not following science… that’s following science news reporting. And there’s little news reporters love more than controversy and ‘everything you know is wrong!’.
Which means that those who follow news reporting rather than back-checking with the actual science often get a view of things that is far more in flux and in doubt than things actually are, and makes cherry picking much easier when the ‘surprising’ reports are big news and the corrections that those reports were later found to be wrong is relegated to a back page somewhere.
This isn’t helped by the fact that science is always at least somewhat in flux, with the best ideas changing over time. But unless you’re at the bleeding edge, most ideas in science are fairly stable because they’ve had to survive generations of people trying to poke holes in them. We’ve long since passed the point where a gentleman scientist working in his garage can overturn centuries of thought. (Einstein may have been a patent clerk, but he was a patent clerk who had studied physics at the Zurich Polytechnic and graduated with top marks.)
So if you’re complaining that anti-vaxxers are getting the wrong ideas, don’t complain about the science, complain about how it’s being reported. Not to mention blatantly politicized.
Scott A- there have been individual and organized anti vaxxers at least since Jenners time. The modern antivaxxers are no different in their irrationality.
Scott Allen “A normal shot/dose cost the company about 1.50 they charge the buyers 9 dollars. ”
So that’s a profit of $7.50. On a treatment that is given somewhere between one and three times, for most childhood vaccines. Yes, the flu shot is yearly, and you should get a tetanus/pertussis shot every 10 years.
Even if we include every single possible vaccine, the whole childhood schedule, annual flu shots, tetanus/pertussis boosters and heck, all the travel vaccines, that’s not the tiniest drop in the bucket of profits compared to any medication that’s taken daily.
Even the most overblown, over-counted version of the modern vaccine schedule is less than 100. Even if we double that to 200 shots (maybe you lost your vaccine records and then traveled the world), that’s still fewer shots than the number of cholesterol-lowering pills a person might take in a year.
Or blood pressure.
Or birth control.
Or medication for mental health.
Or allergy medicines.
Vaccines are a great public health investment because they last and you don’t have to take them every day or week or month.
It also makes them terrible profit centers.
Seriously, this is basic math.
Scott Allen “These companies spend millions to lobby WHO, CDC and others to make vaccines mandatory in all countries.”
Every country in the world chooses their own vaccine schedule, based on what their population needs, and what they can afford. Many of the largest vaccine markets (India, for example) rely on domestic vaccine production.
Vaccines distributed by the WHO are often either free or sold for pennies on the dollar.
And again, where is the money, a one-and-done malaria vaccine, or anti-malaria pills you have to take forever (or until the malaria becomes resistant)?
Your economic arguments are rather lacking.
How do you know vaccine production costs ? This kind of thing is usually a trade secret. Besides of that, sales minus production cost is gross profit. A company would have any number of overheads on a top of that.
How do you know amount of money pharma uses for lobbying for mandatory vaccinations ? Nobody have suggested something like that.
There are many papers about DTP and DTAP. Antivaxxers pick old ones they do like. You actually should read all papers
Fraud and tv show are not science . And antivaxxers still believe that Wakefield is a Galileo hit by a great pharma conspiracy. Not scientific thinking this.
So you actually kinda believe that microchip thing. Invisible ink is not same thing than a microchip. A science based thinking would not confuse these two things
For a brief moment the ‘invisible ink’ thing took me back to my childhood.
Doctor: What vaccinations have you had?
Patient: Can’t remember…
Doctor: Not a problem. Nurse, bring the hot air gun, we’ll have to heat up this guys back to bring up the lemon juice vaccine list.
“So the anti vaxxers were just following the science, the anti vaxxers were told by the best science and news media that vaccinations might be bad and so they “believed the science”.
News media used sound bites. Especially with the power of motivated reasoning and the quest for TV ratings. Most people do not understand real risks. I say this as someone who was told that we should only eat organic food by a coworker who was sucking on a cigarette.
That is all in the past, but what I really want to know is what “science” is being presented by Natalie White and Christine Kincaid. Just quote and link to their statements made on this blog where they point to any kind of scientific finding that found vaccines on the present American pediatric schedule causes more harm than the diseases. Or that autism is caused by vaccines. Make sure to repeat the PubMed indexed articles by reputable qualified researchers that they cited.
I have been asking those two for this kind of evidence for years, but have not seen anything. Perhaps I missed it and you have actually noticed it. So help me out by pointing out when they were correct in their assertions.
We at RI** are shown many examples of people being misled by anti-vaccine leaders who perpetuate the same misinformation, misattributions and outright lies about vaccines.
Supplement sellers, television producers, environmental lawyers and internet salesmen portray themselves as experts and mis-educate masses of concerned parents who are, unfortunately, not well schooled enough in basic life science or critical thinking to know the difference and who then increase the damage by spreading the same mistruths through social media.
Anti-vax mothers ( and it’s usually women although not 100%) take on the role of crusader against the “evils” of vaccines by posting stories about vaccine “injury”, “educating” younger women in person by lecturing strangers in public places, leaving written diatribes in doctors’ offices, attending protests and supporting anti-vax “charities” sponsored by leading activists’ organisations. Some even aspire to leadership roles themselves by writing books, speaking at rallies or becoming influencers .I am not sure where I differentiate followers from leaders but I imagine that earning money rather than spending money has something to do with it.
** I have neither the patience nor calm of Prof Dorit with anti-vax followers but then, hardly anyone else does; my main issue is with the originators of the lies…
. . .
After listening to a friend’s experience with someone on social media she found through a parents of kids with [specific medical condition] support group I have to wonder if some of these people (in this case a woman) aren’t spreading the anti-vax stuff as a form of bullying.
My friend was told by a respected member of this support group that it was her fault that her kid has [specific medical condition] because my friend got a flu shot while she was pregnant.
What a horrible, unkind, unhelpful thing to say, even if it was true. And of course it isn’t, but for a while my friend wasn’t sure and was overcome with guilt that it was all her fault, even though she knows the likely cause of the condition and there’s nothing to be done about it.
In this case this woman’s sheer nastiness ran my friend out of the forum before she could be completely indoctrinated, and she has the support of people in the medical-adjacent field to help explain it all to her.
Agreed. Lots of viciousness.
In fact, sometimes I wonder if anti-vaxxers’ attacks on more SB parents and professionals are to assuage their own guilt after all, they were the ones who had their child vaccinated, leading to “damage or death”, so to atone for this sin, they need to prevent more wanton injury by saving others.
Anyone who believes that their child was vaccine injured has to feel somehow complicit because they helped thus they have a need to accuse doctors of underhanded profiteering, lying and destruction: “They lied! I am innocent” she doth protest.
“My friend was told by a respected member of this support group that it was her fault that her kid has [specific medical condition] because my friend got a flu shot while she was pregnant.”
I was told my kid got seizures because of cow milk. When I explained the child was a newborn and only had breast milk he doubled down and told me it was because I had cow milk while pregnant. Yeah, I experienced the “blame the victim” early on.
By the way, it is common for any family who has someone with a medical condition. If you gather some up in a cafe for a conversation it gets quite raucous when they tell stories of friends, relatives and strangers on what they did “wrong.”
By the way, I was in one of those groups a long long time ago. I got some of the idiocy. I quit that group when it turned out one of the “mothers” was an employee of a quack doctor who exploited desperate families, she was there to drum up business: https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/gcmaf-and-the-life-and-death-of-an-autism-quack/
Scott Allen: “I was just pointing out that the anti vaxxers are using “science” to back up their claims.Those people chose to pick which science to believe, just as you have done or I have done.”
I don’t know about you, but I tend to avoid “science” espoused by people who’ve lost medical licenses for gross malfeasance and/or ethical transgressions, researchers who’ve had their journal articles retracted over similar issues and those who pontificate without valid evidence regarding fields in which they lack adequate training or expertise, and who traffic in nonsensical conspiracy theories.*
“Somebody wrote something and it got published” does not equate to “science”.
*I don’t know how I missed this wingding up till now, but I spent some wasted minutes today perusing the writings of Donald W. Miller, a retired thoracic surgeon (there’s the ol’ Emeritus Syndrome again) who has promoted an alternate vaccine schedule in which no shots are given before age 2 because the kiddies’ brains are too undeveloped to handle them (he has since declared no vaccines should ever be given), believes the C.I.A. conspired to assassinate J.F.K., regards water fluoridation as “poison”, views the current pandemic as leading to “left-wing terrorists” instituting “neo-Marxist revolution” and declares masks useless for retarding spread of respiratory viruses despite wearing them daily for 40 years.
Now that’s Science.
I will endeavor to respond,
To Leonard Sugarman, there have been anti vaxxer since the “cow pox” vaccine, it is not a new thing, however now they are using “science” which has been published in top ten journals (Lancet), which were “peer reviewed”, the sad part is it took 12 years, again 12 years for the Lancet to retract the “Wakefield” paper. My point is how many other as yet to be “retracted” papers are out there, that we are basing public policy, spending vast sums of money based on bad/retracted science. How much government money based on the social science, put out by Diederick Stapel and his made up “peer reviewed” “science” were wasted, misspent or actually harmed people.
Of course we have bias’s look at any research paper, the citations in papers (for the most part) support what the authors are writing about and support that position.
To Justa Tech your argument about my economics that are “lacking” and that WHO provides for free or sells the vaccine for pennies may be true to a certain extent. The WHO buys these vaccines at top dollar price from drug companies (with wavers about the quality of the product and liability issues) but in turn gives them away or resells them for pennies. The economics of the vaccine industries comes from some one very close to one of the top ten richest persons in the US. If you would read the chapter of her book about Warrens investment in GSK, I referenced, you would understand.
Prior to the modern age of the internet, science was a slow process which purged itself of bad science, the reporters of science news actual had some basic understanding of what science was (to put that in perspective there are well over 10,000 researched papers waiting to be published on Covid and that virus has been around for 10 months or so) even Orac, as cynical as he is, got played in the “Covid” game. Journalism now produce tabloid reporters who have no idea what is real or not.
Sun Tzu
So basically your argument boils down to saying that science has been wrong before, and that gives you a license to just ignore any science you don’t like. The rallying cry of anti-science people everywhere.
Wakefield is a fraud. Yes there are other frauds, too. This does not make him less a fraud. If you do not like frauds, expose them, do not defend them.
If you want to use real scientific procedures then the profit calculation for vaccines is irrelevant unless you compare it to the profit calculation for all the other drugs produced.
Even that is irrelevant unless you look at the percentage of Pharma profit obtained from vaccine sales vs other drugs.
We may say that the profit is extortionate. It may even BE extortionate but don’t ignore the terrain when you are looking at an interesting rock.
To anonymous Coward. I did not defend Wakefield, I was explaining where the geneses and time line of the modern anti vaxxers came from and how they were fed their beliefs with real published, peer reviewed science. I was criticizing science and scientific publishing, the Lancet by waiting 12 years to retract that paper gave weight/credence to Wakfields paper. Who were the reviewers of that paper, who were the reviewers of Diederick Stapel papers, who were the reviewers of James Hunton’s papers. How is the public to know which papers are real and which papers are fake/flawed if even the “experts” can’t tell the difference. One poster here said they don’t read papers published by person who have had their licenses pulled or have been discredited. The trouble is you nor the public know about the fraud and deceit for many years and by the time they are discovered the damage to credibility of science has come into question again.
To number wang, if you are looking at profit at a drug company a simple review would show that OTC pain killers (aka: aspirin or an off shoot) are the most profitable drug for the big 7 companies. Mary Buffett was just pointing out that vaccines are a cash cow with no down side, the government pays a large part of research cost and tax write offs cover the rest , their are about 200,000,000 new customers born every year. the minimum number of shots most of these people get over their life time is 38 (that covers most basic illnesses, with boosters but most in the western world get between 75 to over 100). So basically thats over 50 BILLION dollars year after year of steady profit with liability protection covered by the governments, this was affirmed by the US supreme court.
The ruling was this “Vaccine manufacturers fund from their sales an informal, efficient compensation program for vaccine injuries; in exchange they avoid costly tort litigation and the occasional disproportionate jury verdict. Congress enacted this deal to coax manufacturers back into the vaccine market,” So the big 7 charge more for the vaccines the money is turned over to the US government who then makes the victims go thru the federal tort claims process and the drug companies can keep making their billions on profits.
Again my point of the whole post was to show that the anti vaxxers were following science they were listening to experts and the were watching/reading the instant news cycle that daily has new a breaking news about the latest science discovery. The editor of the Lancet said that he doesn’t believe half of what is written in his journal is true (I am paraphrasing ) so if the head of a publication like that doesn’t believe the science he is publishing what is a non scientific person to believe, if we are told we must “believe science” and not question it, Were we to believe Wakefield when it was first published or Wakefield 12 years later, when it was retracted.
“If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those that tell us something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then we’re up for grabs of the next charlatan, political or religious leader who comes ambling along”
Carl Sagan in a interview with Charlie Rose