Barbara Loe Fisher: Using COVID-19 to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt about all vaccines

I’ve noted that, since the pandemic began, an unholy alliance has developed between COVID-19 denialists and conspiracy theorists and antivaccine activists, with antivaxxers eagerly joining the conspiracy theorists claiming that COVID-19 is a “plandemic,” that it’s due to a failed SARS coronavirus vaccine, that it’s due to 5G, that it’s “just a cold,” and just about every other false claim about COVID-19, including that masks don’t work to slow it’s spread. (They do.) So it’s not surprising that the other day I came across a video by the grande dame of the antivaccine movement, Barbara Loe Fisher, the founder of the Orwellian-named National Vaccine Information Center. Personally, yet another one of my irony meters melted down into a smoldering, zapping pile of plastic, wires, and goo after I read the transcript of the video, Vaccination: What’s Trust Got to Do with It?:
Fisher is correct that the vaccination program does depend on us trusting the the medical profession, the government, and the regulatory apparatus that approve vaccines based on their safety and efficacy, but, being an antivaxxer, that’s obviously not what she’s about. What she’s about is doing her best to gin up more distrust of vaccines, not to assuage any distrust, and to do that by promoting her Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination that will be broadcast online Oct. 16-18, 2020. How does she frame the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine? Take a guess. It’s just the same way antimaskers and lockdown protesters frame it:
As the National Vaccine Information Center prepares to host the three day, three night Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination that will be broadcast online Oct. 16-18, 2020, the theme we have chosen is Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century, because at no time in modern history has it been more important for all of us to take a stand and do just that. This year, the orchestrated actions by governments around the world to restrict or eliminate civil liberties in response to the emergence of a new coronavirus has been unprecedented, and it has had profound effects on the global economy and on the physical, mental and emotional health of billions of people.
It’s a common refrain, that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be used as a pretext to impose mandatory mass vaccination. She also does her best to downplay the severity of the disease:
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overall mortality rate for the new SARS coronavirus causing COVID-19 is about 0.6 percent, 5 although some scientists say it is lower, 6 while others estimate it can be as high as one to two percent in some parts of the world. Compared to Ebola with a 50 percent mortality rate 8or smallpox, at 30 percent; 9 tuberculosis at 20 to 70 percent; 10 diphtheria at 5 to 10 percent; 11 or the 1918 influenza pandemic with a 2.5 percent mortality rate, 12 COVID-19 is near the bottom of the infectious diseases mortality scale with a less one percent mortality rate in most countries.
This is, of course, a misunderstanding, likely intentional, of why the COVID-19 pandemic is so severe. For an infectious disease a death rate that is “only 0.6%” has to be taken in the context of how many people are vulnerable and the law of large numbers. COVID-19 is a disease currently tearing through a population with little or no preexisting immunity to it and that can spread rapidly through the air. Using the 0.6% mortality rate (which might or might not turn out to be accurate), if 100 million are infected we can expect 600,000 to die. If a billion people around the world are infected, 6 million can be expected to die. Large numbers mean that even seemingly small mortality rates can result in a lot of deaths. This also ignores the long term complications of COVID-19, which have left an as yet unknown number of people with debilitating symptoms that impair their quality of life and ability to function.
Last week, the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 200,000 deaths, which brings it into an interesting range. First, it’s now the third leading cause of death in the US for 2020, behind heart disease and cancer. Second, it’s now in a range that you might have heard about on this blog before, between 200,000 and 250,000. Sound familiar? That’s one of the widely cited figures for deaths due to medical error in the US. As I’ve described many times before, it’s a BS figure based on unreasonable extrapolations and too sensitive instruments capturing “error” that often fail to distinguish between expected complications and actual medical errors. It’s also a figure that the same people who are antivaxxers and/or COVID-19 conspiracy theorists love to tout that figure as evidence that medicine kills lots of people. In that context, they certainly don’t consider 200,000 deaths a year to be insignificant or not a big deal. Yet, these same people often do their damnedest to portray 200,000 deaths (and counting) in a single year due to COVID-19 as insignificant, no big deal. One more time, being the third leading cause of death is not “insignificant.” Indeed, a quick perusal of Fisher’s website demonstrates that she certainly doesn’t consider 250,000 deaths supposedly due to medical error (a figure lower than the number of lives that COVID-19 will certainly claim before year’s end) shows that she doesn’t consider such a number of deaths “insignificant.”
Next up on the denial parade:
Those at highest risk for complications and death include the elderly and those with one or more poor health conditions. 13 The CDC recently reported that only six percent of COVID-19-related deaths were solely due to coronavirus infection and 94 percent of the people who died also had influenza or pneumonia; heart, lung or kidney disease; high blood pressure; diabetes, or another underlying poor health condition. 14 Most studies suggest it is rare for children to suffer complications and die from COVID-19.
But seven months after the World Health Organization 16 declared a coronavirus pandemic, 17 and public health officials persuaded lawmakers to turn the world upside down, a lot of people are asking questions and so are doctors who disagree with each other about the facts.
Ah, yes. You can tell that the JAQing off is about to commence. But, first, let’s note that Fisher is parroting what I like to refer to as the “only 6%” gambit, bit of COVID-19 disinformation that deceptively claims that “only 6%” of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 were really due to coronavirus because other conditions were listed on their death certificates, including conditions caused by COVID-19 infection. Next up, she does her best to cast doubt on whether masks work (they do) based on previous statements from early in the pandemic and how long it took the World Health Organization to change its recommendation stating that routine masking wasn’t supported by high quality evidence. Times change, and so does science, though. Now, the evidence has moved the scientific consensus to strongly support the use of masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There’s even been speculation that masks can decrease the severity of illness even when infection occurs. Naturally, Fisher uses this uncertainty to attack mandates and anyone who enforces them.
I don’t really want to dwell that much on Fisher’s specific tactics to sow fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re very much typical of antimaskers and COVID-19 denialists and, I must admit, even a bit restrained compared to the average rhetoric that comes from such people. The reason is that I want to cut to the chase, to get to the purpose behind Fisher’s Gish galloping. Predictably, it’s to sow fear, undertainty, and doubt about vaccines:
While doctors debate the science, it is becoming clearer that the response to the new coronavirus infection by government health officials has been a public relations disaster. The anxiety, fear, and chaos created by regulations instituted by most governments after the declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic in March 2019 has torn the fabric of societies and affected public opinion about public health laws and vaccination.
Now the people are being told that there is one – and only one – simple solution to resolving the crisis and getting back to normal: that is, the only way we can take off our masks and touch, hug, kiss, or come close to each other again is for every person living in every country to get injected with one of the liability-free COVID-19 vaccines being fast tracked to market.
In April, World Health Organization officials at the United Nations launched a global initiative “to end the Covid-19 pandemic, ”proclaiming that, “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” By May, they were warning that if every person in the world doesn’t get injected with a COVID-19 vaccination, the virus “may never go away.”
The World Health Organization, US government and lawmakers in the European Union, along with wealthy and politically powerful non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like the Gates Foundation, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) have given the pharmaceutical industry tens of billions of dollars to develop and fast track experimental coronavirus vaccines to market and promote their universal use. At the same time, governments have given pharmaceutical companies a liability shield from lawsuits when COVID-19 vaccines injure or kill people.
The hard sell is on, but a lot of people are not buying it.
Notice how Fisher pivots from a statement that is arguably true, namely that the regulations and steps taken to slow the spread of the pandemic by various governments have caused fear and resistance. Much of that fear and resistance has been promoted by the antivaccine movement and antivaccine activists like Fisher, but certainly not all of it. A lot of it has been also caused by fans of various populist leaders and antigovernment protesters. Even so, notice how Fisher is trying to demonize a vaccine that doesn’t yet exist using typical antivaccine tropes about big pharma. True, it is not unreasonable to be concerned about the largesse that’s been showered upon pharmaceutical companies to produce a vaccine, nor is it unreasonable to worry about programs like Operation Warp Speed. Indeed, I myself have expressed concern about wehther Operation Warp Speed will sacrifice safety for speed in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Again, though, that’s not what Fisher is about here. She’s about using legitimate concerns about COVID-19 vaccine development and using them to promote distrust of all vaccines. She accomplishes this by going on and on and on about resisting the “sales pitch” for any new COVID-19 vaccine and how it’s all about “freedom” and “forced vaccination.” She even cites Steve Salzberg’s post suggesting allowing the approval and use of a COVID-19 before phase 3 testing is done, conveniently forgetting to mention that he later reversed himself and admitted that he’d been mistaken to suggest such a thing.
After recounting various anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests, Fisher finally gets to what she’s really about:
So whether or not you will be punished for refusing to get a COVID-19 shot next year primarily will be determined by your state’s Governor and the representatives who have been elected to make laws in your state Capitol. 140 Depending upon where you live and the political philosophy of the majority of representatives in your state legislature, after the COVID-19 vaccine is licensed by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the CDC for use by all children and adults, 141 if you refuse to get a COVID-19 shot, you could be blocked from: 142
In other words, if you refuse to get a coronavirus vaccination, you could be subjected to the kinds of punitive social sanctions I have been predicting and publicly warned about since 1997, sanctions that are already being applied to Americans who decline to get or give their children dozens of doses of CDC “recommended” liability free vaccines and already are being denied an education, medical care, and employment.
- Being employed and going to work in an office
- Getting and education
- Obtaining a driver’s license or passport
- Boarding a train or other public transportation
- Attending a sports game or concert
- Entering a store, restaurant, bar, coffee shop or nail salon
- Booking an appointment with a doctor
- And you could be prohibited from checking into a hospital for surgery, or visiting a family member in a nursing home, or blocked from obtaining private health insurance and Medicaid or Medicare.
See what I mean? She’s trying to claim that potential draconian measures to ensure that everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19 are akin to what antivaxxers already experience for not vaccinating their children, which is ridiculous. All antivaxxers experience for their refusal is that their children can’t attend school or day care. That’s basically it.
Finally:
What we get from medical professors in universities receiving lots of money from the government and pharmaceutical companies, and from doctors developing vaccines, and from public health officials pushing “no exceptions” vaccination policies is threats, name-calling, bullying and punishment if we try to exercise informed consent to vaccination.
There is no other word for it but abuse.
They order us to obey them but refuse to take responsibility for what happens when we obey the orders they give. They expect us to trust them and refuse to care about the victims of vaccination when the benefits do not outweigh the risks. Instead, they act to protect the power and profit-making of their business partners: the pharmaceutical industry, medical trade associations, multi-national media corporations and Silicon Valley billionaires, and leave vaccine victims to take care of themselves.
What’s trust got to do with it?
Broken trust has everything to do with why the majority of people in the U.S. and Europe do not want to roll the dice and find out whether the odds of surviving a COVID-19 vaccination are in their favor.
Of course, what Fisher and her fellow antivaxxers are exercising is not “informed consent.” Rather, it is what I like to refer to “misinformed consent,” although more recently I’ve been calling it something that’s more accurate (I think): Misinformed refusal, because that’s what it is, a refusal to vaccinate based on misinformation claiming that vaccines cause autism, autoimmune disease, neurdevelopmental disorders, cancer, and basically more conditions and diseases than I can easily recount, all while not working to prevent infectious disease.
In other words, COVID-19 is nothing more than a convenient tool for Fisher to promote her message of fear mongering about vaccines and playing the persecuted martyr for her refusal. Same as it ever was.
Five of the 40 listed talks at BLF’s pseudoscience conference list COVID or coronavirus in their title and it’s a fair bet many of the other quack speakers will beat the COVID hoax/conspiracy/control drum as well. When this pandemic started I remember thinking that perhaps the only silver linings were (1) driving home how critical vaccines are for individual and public health, and (2) giving better support to the basic science behind vaccine development. I don’t see those silver linings anymore, thanks to a perfect storm of science illiteracy, social media spamming, election year lies from Trump and the shameful willingness of fake scientists and quack physicians to exploit this pandemic for their own greedy profits. I’m also very worried in the next few years that children won’t be caught up on the vaccines they’ve fallen behind on during the pandemic, leading to pertussis/measles/meningitis outbreaks that the then more powerful anti-vax movement will exploit to claim vaccines never worked anyhow.
One death that I put on my wall of “vaccine victims” for my dangerously delusional anti-vaccine agenda is a horrible tragedy.
A million deaths that I can’t use for my warped agenda are a statistic.
— Babs “Stalin**” Fisher and all the other anti-science, anti-vaccine, COVID deniers.
**Yes, comrades, I know that this is only weakly attributed to ‘the man of steel’.
For Americans: The “man of steel” is not Superman. It refers to “Joseph Stalin”, who took a name based on the Russian word for “steel”. His birth name was “Ioseb Besarionis dzе Jughashvili.”
One advantage with having a dad who was a linguist. Though we did learn to never repeat what he yelled at us unless we knew what it meant. We were yelled at in at least four non-English languages. Yes, one of them was Russian.
My grandfather spoke at least some Russian. He found it quite useful as a high school teacher in a town with a significant Ukrainian population to have some idea what people were saying when they thought he couldn’t understand them. (And occasionally to bluff with what little he could speak to make them think he actually understood every word.)
My father attended this state’s land grant university with a very strong agricultural program, along with the typical college degrees. They had snagged a very renowned poultry breeding researcher from Russia after WWII.
Those just returned veterans of WWII attending on the GI Bill were delighted there was a real Russian on the faculty. They asked him to teach them Russian, which he did. Now my father had found out he was not cut out for physics (he could not grok the math), so switched to the classes he had the most credits in: French. He found he had a knack for it, and took the Russian, along with German, etc. Then returned to the Army after graduation as part of the Counter Intelligence Corps.
It turns out that due to Stalin believing the Lysenko version of biology, real biologists were driven out of Russia or sent to Siberia. This biology researcher got out when he could and helped teach the future soldiers of the Cold War his native tongue.
To belabor the obvious, these health conditions could be managed by an appropriate mix of medication, dietary changes and lifestyle changes and people suffering from these can usually hope to still be around in a few decades. To present them as if they already have one foot in the grave is disingenuous. Adding all these people togther, they also represent a good slice of the population.
Wait, did they just acknowledge that influenza could kill?
Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 1963 when he was in grad school. He did all of his best work with this condition and died in 2018 at the age of 76.
jrkrideau
Oh, yes on Medscape they were discussing months ago how the disabled needed to be put at the back of the line when it came to ICU beds and ventilators. States now have policies in place where they will give a bed to a non-disabled person first…apparently the disabled like Steven Hawking are expected to die.
And the comments I read, that if a person is over 60 or has a pre-existing condition are just amazing. I hope those commenters get treated that way when they hit 60, or have a pre-existing condition.
Everyone gets sick and older unless they die young. And more and more young people are developing pre-existing conditions at a younger age every year in the US. Obesity is going through the roof.
But ageism and discrimination against the disabled is getting worse than racism in this country. With COVID-19 they expect them to die, so do not waste resources is the litany spouted.
A friend with Diabetes was told by someone, to her face, that he hoped she’d get COVID-19, so she’d stop being a burden on society. I was about ready to violate social distancing to punch him in the face.
As you, yourself, have expressed concerns about the trustworthiness of the process for approving a Covid-19 vaccine, what is your anticipated reaction if a vaccine is required by your hospital in order to do surgery there but you do not concur with the recommendation?
Can’t answer for Orac, but it seems unlikely his hospital would require their surgeons to take a vaccine that wasn’t approved in a reasonable fashion. So I suspect, strongly, that your scenario is a non-starter. (So much so it seems like poorly done trolling.)
I agree that it is unlikely to actually occur. I was simply curious as to how he would respond to such a scenario. I give Orac about 60% chance of responding as you have – i.e. that it won’t come up in reality.
JDM
Hospitals require Flu vaccinations, and some require more than just that one.
The CDC is intending to vaccinate all hospital workers first, because so many hospital workers have died of COVID-19. So it is going to real interesting when a mass exodus of hospital medical personnel and other hospital employees leave after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
You should read on Medscape the comments from doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who say they will not take a vaccine being so poorly done.
A vaccine also gives hospitals a reason not to provide good PPE (personal protection equipment) like N95 facemasks, and gowns, etc.
The fight for decent PPE will go on.
…it is going to real interesting when a mass exodus of hospital medical personnel and other hospital employees leave after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
It is sometimes useful to argue hypotheticals. But in my opinion, those hypotheticals must be at least plausible. This scenario isn’t.
Julian Frost
You need to listen to people who work in Medicine, right now the controversy is that the vaccine is being rushed and people in Medicine are seeing big problems ahead with all of the vaccines under development.
Right now, 75% of the people I know who work in Medicine are saying No, they will not take the vaccine, no way. They will wait a year or two to see what the real-life experience with the vaccine will be. It is like a new model car that comes out, wise people wait to see what problems crop up before they will make a purchase. The first yearor two is when all the kinks that can make a new product a lemon get discovered.
On top if it, these vaccines are using a new idea of using a manipulated RNA fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to make a vaccine. Totally different and radically new process.
The arguments are going backhand forth and the majority condense I am seeing is they are going to hold off.
We want PPE which will protect us while woraking, to hell with the vaccine because the antibodies disappear too fast in the real disease.
I personally know one person who works at our hospital who has gotten COVID-19 twice, and tested positive for it both times. On a kidney disease list I belong to, the moderator who works in a hospital in Colorado, and has a co-worker who has had it three times already. We are talking COVID-19 infections that are confirmed as being different versions of the virus, not the same virus gene sequence. We are talking different mutated versions.
Which is why they are trying a radical idea of using only a tiny part of the entire RNA sequence from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hoping it will work, trying to get around the problem of the vaccine working on only one version of the virus.
Most everyone is angry, wages have been cut while having to work long dangerous shifts without adequate PPE. Even doctors have had their wages cut, not just the rest of us peons and we are fed up with this treatment.
Corporations have even fired doctors, even ER specialists to boot, in order to cut their payroll. Leaving the rest of us overworked and ready to riot in some cases.
So, if you think it is unlikely that hospital workers will refuse a COVID-19 vaccine and will quit instead, just wait and see what happens.
Orac: (The antivax focus on deaths) also ignores the long term complications of COVID-19, which have left an as yet unknown number of people with debilitating symptoms that impair their quality of life and ability to function.”
It’s classic antivax strategy – ignore the misery of vaccine-preventable illness and its complications affecting millions of people to harp solely on deaths, the number of which AVers ghoulishly believe to be “manageable”. Though with worldwide Covid deaths about to pass the million mark, this strategy is even more self-defeating than usual.
Michael Shermer, in reviewing Brian Deer’s “The Man Who Fooled The World” (about the Wakefield investigation and debacle) in today’s Wall St. Journal missed an opportunity to show how antivaxers and grifters are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic in much the same way – for instance, detailing how another ex-researcher has faced charges of data manipulation and sloppy work while becoming a heroine to the antivax movement – Judy Mikovits.
*Shermer’s review contains one glaring error – identifying the MMR vaccine’s “purportedly harmful element” as thimerosal. No no no Michael! The MMR never contained thimerosal.
Ugh. Shermer wrote that about thimerosal in MMR?
Bacon
Even thimerosol-free vaccines still contain thimerosol according to this article. Granted it is a small amount, but it us still there as it is usedbin making vaccines. I love how something can contain an item, yet they slap a “thimerosol- free” label on it…..
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK223724/
And vaccines that are “thimerosol-free” in the US are still sold overseas with the higher thimerosol levels that kids pre-1999 received in the US.
Wakefield was in England where they were using MMR that contained thimerosol. Vaccine formulations outside the US were and still are different from the US.
It is like baking soda, in Canada baking soda is Aluminum-free, and 95% of baking soda in the US contains Aluminum.
Tuna salad has much more mercury than trace amount in vaccines. Does a tuna salad kill you ?
You are a great medical export and do not know that live vaccines cannot have thiomerosal.
Aarno
The point is that “thimerisol-free” vaccines are not really thimerisol-free at all, and I did point out it is a very small amount, it is still there nonetheless. To claim it is not is facetious.
Personally, I have a double gene that makes detoxifying any metal hard, so I do not eat fish at all for this reason, I build up metals like lead and mercury fast.
I know about live vaccines, I have administered them to patients myself. If you want to take a vaccine I have no problem giving it to you, just roll up your sleeve and I will stick you.
Only a few vaccines are live, most are not, and multi-dose vials use thimerisol as a preservative. I take a medication that impairs my immune system, and requires that I NEVER be given a live vaccine as I would come down with a full blown case of whatever live vaccine they give.
The viral section of my immune system does not work well, so you can culture multiple various viruses having a holiday in my bloodstream, since my immune system barely takes a wack at keeping them suppressed. It also means I am more likely to get an infection than anyone else, so I am very careful to wear a facemask plus a shield, carry 75.5% alcohol wipes and am super careful at all times.
Which is why I have not had a cold in 25 years and the flu only twice in my life. Most communicable disease is avoidable if you take precautions.
I have never been exported, so can scarcely be a “medical export”. 🙂
MMR is a live-attenuated vaccine.
Thimerosol is a preservative.
MMR doesn’t contain thimerosol.
Or if it is, these are traces, remains from the processing. The same way there are traces of cyanide chloride in your tap water.
As for statistics – according to the data released by our Ministry of Health, about 14% of Covid deaths so far have been in people with no co-morbidities. They were basically healthy, not very old – and yet Covid killed them. So no, it’s not only the old and the unhealthy that get seriously ill and die.
A. It’s nice that Fisher finally acknowledges that vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria are dangerous.
B. Aside from the points you do well made, not every criticism of a problematic position is “abuse.”
Actually, that was rather amusing. I should have made a sarcastic comment about it…maybe I’ll add one…
re Fisher’s list of places/ activities which may have restrictions for the unvaccinated:
it may be feasible for attending schools or being employed- perhaps even passports and DLs, maybe boarding planes- because you don’t apply/ embark very often but some of her other bans? SRSLY
Boarding public transportation ( including buses, trains, cars), entering bars, restaurants, stores, salons, games, concerts etc.
wouldn’t that require an awful lot of monitoring? Imagine having to pass through security or be checked by guards about vaccination status ( on top of all the other security measures post 2001 and in 2020) to buy something, have dinner, coffee or take a 15 minute bus or train ride ( with new passengers at each stop)…or standing in lines for games or concerts with thousands of people
At ALL of these businesses and venues? Every time you visit?
I’m sure that small businesses and public transit wouldn’t be exactly thrilled with these scenarios.
Ah, but you are forgetting Bill Gates’ nano-chips which will be the 5G networks will be monitoring even as it gives the un-vaxed Covid-19. We have everything covered.
5G? C’mon, Babs, blame the modern incarnation of AI.
First of all, the “herd immunity” theory is only a throey and is based on the idea that once a “herd” of humans gets a disease, it dies out once approximately 60% of humans in that area get the infection and that percentage have antibodies.
The problem is the theory was developed in the 1920s, when people rarely moved far from home, only rich people went on vacations and long distance travel was slow. A trip overseas took weeks, even in 1963 a trip to Europe by boat took weeks, air travel to Europe cost almost a $1,000 when most people made less than $7,000 a year.
So movement was slow between “herds” of humans, in the 21st Century movement us at hyperspeed compared to the 1920s. And how degrading is it to call humans by the name “herds”? Hmmm??
So, the problem is even if you vaccinate 90% of the population the “herd” is still not protected. Do not believe me? Just read this article from John Hopkins School of Public Health……
https://www.globalhealthnow.org/2019-12/myth-about-herd-immunity
It points out even at a 93% vaccination rate a “herd” is not protected from infection by Measles. Why? Because there is always an idiot coming from overseas who brings in the “wild-type” of Measles and infects the vaccinated who developed little or poor functioning antibodies because their immune systems do not function well, or the few unvaccinated.
And lo and behold, we have a Measles outbreak that everyone gets scared about and starts screaming we need 100% immunization the achieve “herd immunity”.
100% immunization will still not work because we still have those who get a poor antibody response to vaccination, and a 100% immunization rate is not “herd immunity”. It is 100% immunization, period.
The only thing that will achieve “herd immunity” is that once the infection dies down there is NO new herd member allowed in without a 2 week quarantine.
Any small farmer who raises cows will tell you they keep new animals separate from the herd for a few weeks to make sure there is no disease the new animal can give the herd. Plus they have the veterinarian check the animal for a slew of diseases and parasites which incubate a long time period. I spent a year on a farm as a kid, and no farmer would allow unimpeded mixing of animals for fear of disease spreading. When they brought in a bull to inseminate cows, that bull was isolated for a few weeks, etc, etc.
So the CDC and the WHO are talking about required 100% immunization and giving “incentives” to “encourage” everyone to get immunized. And we are talking about a virus, COVID-19, where they find people who got the real disease have steadily decreasing to absent antibodies in less than six months. And immunizations never produce a immunize response with antibody protection like the real disease.
So you immunized everyone, dome people die from a reaction , some people get poor to no antibody response, and the rest get a half-decent response.
Great, we have 331 million people in America more or less….and the ones who had a good response are protected for about six months.
Now, there are how many BILLIONS of people living on Earth…..about 7 Billion people. How are you going to get 7 Billion people immunized all at once? Remember, the immunization MIGHT last six months.
So, say we got all 331 Million Americans immunized, you then have to not allow anyone else into the herd, remember we gave people who will develop little to no antibodies to think of…..
No one gets to go on vacation outside the US, unless they are willing to go into isolation quarantine for almost a month afterwards to make sure they did not bring home to America a nsdty bug. Same for someone coming to visit the US, strict quarantine for almost a month, two weeks at least.
And this is only one virus, you should check out the least new bat virus, NIPAH virus……
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6518547/
And the nifty NIPAH virus has already gone air-borne infectious in India…..
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/nipah-virus-epidemiology-outbreaks-and-guidance
And here is how NIPAH was discovered, a fascinating story about stupidity and human greed, plus governmental narrow-mindedness….
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/02/25/515258818/a-taste-for-pork-helped-a-deadly-virus-jump-to-humans
Basicly, if you want herd immunity you are going to have to institute strictly enforced quarantine for everyone with no exceptions. Because vaccinating 7 Billion people all at once is an impossible task.
And there are even newer bat infections like Hendry Virus……
https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/hendra_virus.aspx
And there are new and ever evolving infections since making wild animals like bats respect herd borders and national borders is totally impossible.
But the US has gotten lax on shipping animals to the US, the Ebola Virus outbreak in a research animal supply business by Washington DC years ago in 1989 is just an example, and the story about it was told in a book called “The Hot Zone” which is a scary read, or you can read an article about the outbreak here……
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1992/10/26/crisis-in-the-hot-zone?source=search_google_dsa_paid&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2NCVgbeM7AIVRINbCh2gTws6EAMYASAAEgI9p_D_BwE
Luckily, for some inexplicable reason, the particular Ebola virus that killed the research monkeys did not infect the humans caring for them….which is the only reason why the US did not experience an Ebola outbreak in 1989.
But the point is a cat or a dog or a horse could easily be brought into the US…an animal which is carrying NIPAH virus or Hendra virus, and we are all up the creek because the US government is no longer maintaining as extensive quarantine facilities for animal bought into the US, now if you have a rabies certificate there is no quarantine or testing before the animal is allowed into the US…….
https://www.cdc.gov/importation/bringing-an-animal-into-the-united-states/index.html
What it comes down to is the US and humans are being very laissez faire about flitting around the World, too many people in the World, and thinking vaccinates will solve the problem of disease spread.
Issac Asimov wrote about this back in 1971, in his book “The Stars In Their Courses” in Chapter 16 titled “The Power of Progression”…. The problem is population, too many people displacing plants and animals and basicly turning the Earth into a disease-ridden garbage can that is not big enough to hold all the garbage….plus the people, too.
I highly recommend reading Asimov’s book, mostly it is a book of essays on topic having to be about Physics, but he throws in thoughts about the logical progression of the human foible of ignoring logic and the progression of human stupidity.
So, if anyone thinks the solution is a vaccine, I can confidently say “No, a vaccine will not solve this virus problem. But at least it makes look like the government is doing it’s best to deal with COVID-19….just like the Malaysian government and their spraying for mosquitoes to stop NIPAH Virus, it is totally worthless in the end without restricting travel, sensible quarantine, masks, etc.
“…how degrading is it to call humans by the name “herds”? Hmmm??”
Given the mind-numbing bovine acceptance by antivaxers of all sorts of foolishness (including denial of the validity of herd immunity), “herd stupidity” categorizes their beliefs rather well.
Ah, Bacon, you can always be counted on to call derogatory names, how sweet of you.
If a vaccine can produce more or better antibodies than the real disease, I would love to see it…it has never happened in the history of human vaccination.
And the real antibodies pretty much disappear in six months, just like another coronavirus called “The Common Cold” which is a close cousin to COVID-19.
And we need 7 Billion people vaccinated to stop this disease, they want to vaccinate everyone in the World like they did with Small Pox. But that was when the World population was tiny compared to the 7 Billion we have today.
And if the vaccine works to some extent, you will need to be revaccinated every six months and by then the virus will likely be mutated enough to laugh at your vaccination. And a new version of the vaccine will be needed, and we can not produce a new vaccine every six months. Look how long it is taking to make this one.
And will they test it by exposing the vaccinated guinea pigs to the newest version of COVID-19 going around? Or just the old version the vaccine was based on?
I would recommend exposing them to both, since they need to make sure it works for what is being passed around now, the old version dying out in Houston Texas, and the new one is spreading like wild-fire.
Why do you think there is no vaccination for the “Common Cold”? It mutates too fast, so vaccination did not work.
It will be interesting to see what happens next with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Where did you get idea that COVID antibodies disappear after six months ? We will see that after a good clinical trial.
Aarno
Where I get the idea COVID-19 antibodies disappear after a few month? Well , you see I work in Mefucibe and I get daily emails from Medscape, Healio, etc , but here is an article from WebMD for you on the topic. WebMD is not great but is easily accessible to non-medical persons……
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200622/covid-19-antibodies-can-disappear-after-2-3-months
@Aelxa A citation from your link
“The researchers noted that only a small group of people were studied and that the human body can also use T cells to kill the virus and B cells to produce new antibodies, Business Insider reported. Neither T cells nor B cells were measured in the new study.”
Believe me. I will read your links
Aarno
Good to see you read the links, now read this one……
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.technologyreview.com/2020/07/13/1005103/immunity-to-covid-19-could-disappear-in-months-a-new-study-suggests/amp/
Most people had lots of antibodies while sick, but after 2-3 months only 17% of them had antibodies at the same level.
And people who had mild cases of COVID-19 had almost no detectable antibodies at all.
Most people in the US have had mild to asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, which is why the quest for blood plasma to harvest antibodies in order to treat the sick is not working out well. People’s bodies either are just not making antibodies, or their immune systems are not continuing maintaining the production of antibodies.
Now a vaccine produces a mild response, so how much antibodies will be made in the beginning right after they get the vaccine? And will you even detect any antibodies at all after 3 months, never mind 6 months?
We are talking about a virus that appears to have same effect on the human immune system as the Common Cold, which means an antibody response, then the antibodies disappear in about 6 months.
People have been talking about T-cells and B-cells, but they are no use in the Common Cold either. The immune system just stops making them for the virus.
This is why most people who work in Medicine are looking askance at the COVID-19 vaccines being made, and are very very skeptical about them.
@Aelxa Do you not know that antibodies against a disease always go down after the disease is over ? Memory B cells produce antibodies when a second challenge happens. Clinical trials will not measure antibodies but reduction of infections.
Tetanus.
(starts typing, gets bored)
You don’t know what you are talking about.
The new term is “community immunity”.
Your understanding of community immunity seems a little bit fuzzy. It’s still something people study now, not something that was developed in the 1920s and left alone. Also, people have always traveled more than you described, even back to the Middle Ages and beyond.
Nipah virus isn’t particularly new “Nipah virus (NiV) is an emerging bat-borne pathogen. It was first identified 20 years ago in Malaysia ” (your citation).
But above all that, what’s your point? I don’t understand.
@ Aelxa
“First of all, the “herd immunity” theory is only a throey and is based on the idea that once a “herd” of humans gets a disease, it dies out once approximately 60% of humans in that area get the infection and that percentage have antibodies.”
You got the rough idea.
But your rebuttal is bonkers.
Even if people move around more than before, the fact that people are immunized does slow or even stop the propagation of the disease. It’s a mathematical fact. The only question is how the hypotheses map onto reality or do not do so. But your “people moving around more than before” does not cut any ice. In fact, it only shows that diseases can spread more easily and therefore that herd immunity is important.
“And how degrading is it to call humans by the name “herds”? Hmmm??”
Did I ever tell you I am a monkey? No, I didn’t? Because, in fact, I truly am one!
Who gives a rat’s ass, apart from those who revel in exquisite sensitivity?
TBruce
I guess you must be a cow then, since you do not mind being called a member of a “herd”. Mindlessly following behind the next cow are you? Cows are such nice placid creatures, do not mind being milked and go easily to slaughter.
Me, I am no cow and no member of a “herd”, thank you very much.
Herd immunity is pure mathematics. An infected people meets a certain number of people. How many of them will be infected ? This depends, firstly, how easily the disease spread and secondly, how many people he meets are immune. If enough people are immune, average infection rate per person is less than one and the disease does not spread (to give you a toy model).
Aarno
Here us an MIT article on decreasing antibodies to COVID-19. It contains a link to a medical paper on the study the MIT article covers……
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.technologyreview.com/2020/07/13/1005103/immunity-to-covid-19-could-disappear-in-months-a-new-study-suggests/amp/
And I have read enough medical papers and studies published in the BJM to know way more than you about R1. R1 is when the replication rate is one infected person infecting only one other person, which does not stop the Pandemic but merely sustains the present number of infected persons.
Herd immunity is a theory, and not a real thing. You can believe it all you want but it ain’t happening unless you restrict influx into the herd.
How do you know how many medical papers I have read ?
If an infected person infects, in average, less than one person, amount of infected person will go down. (And imported infections will not cause problems.)Only if an infected person infects exactly one person in average. infection will continue at same level.
Your covid antibody citation is bullshit. Actually read the link.
Herd immunity has been demonstrated, and the concept has already been used to annihilate one horrible disease (smallpox), and it is very close to annihilating a second (polio). Smallpox killed 300 to 500 million people in the 20th century alone, until it was finally wiped out forever in 1979 in a culmination of the work begun by Edward Jenner in 1799. They systematically vaccinated people around the world so that the disease could no longer transmit itself, achieving herd immunity, choking off the disease until it was eradicated. Polio used to be a dread disease, so common that a sitting president of the United States was afflicted by it. Wards filled with rows of iron lungs used to be a common sight in hospital wards. Now though, the disease has been reduced to places like Afghanistan and Pakistan where mistrust of vaccines is still rampant thanks to Islamic fundamentalism and a generalised distrust of the West. Measles could also be eradicated in the same way, if it weren’t for people like you who have a contagious distrust of science and expertise.
Anonymous
We have 7 Billion people to vaccinate, and when the Small Pox eradication program began in 1952, it was started in the US, the world population was only 2.6 Billion.
Small Pox was a disease that produced a good antibody response that did not disappear.
COVID-19 produces a good antibody response only those who have severe cases, those who are hospitalized. And the antibodies disappear in most people in 3-6 months.
I have no distrust in Science and Medicine I work in the Medical field as a Respiratory Therapist, you know, the person who runs and maintains the ventilators that are helping to keep the worst COVID-19 patients alive.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt caught polio before he became president, not while he was president. He just hid the fact he was partially paralyzed while he ran for president and afterwards he kept it hidden so people would not look down on him as a “cripple”.
I have no need for a measles vaccine because I had the measles in 1958, and I got the Small pox vaccination in 1963.
You make alot of assumptions, even ORAC is skeptical about the process being used to make the COVID-19 vaccines.
Aarno
Here is another study showing that 8 weeks after infection 40% of the asymptomatic cases had no antibodies detected in their blood anymore……
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/06/chinese-study-antibodies-covid-19-patients-fade-quickly
It is all adding up to disappearing antibodies, and many people getting infected more than once.
I can keep finding the same over and over again for you, but it is not a fluke, the antibodies just do not stay, the immune system stops making them in a huge percentage of people. Which means a vaccine will likely act the same way, ad it provokes a very mild response to no symptoms at all.
As I said before, It is memory B cells that produce second challenge response. But yes, of course, a good clinical trial is needed
Oh, look, Aelxa did his/her R3S3ARCH. Now please put it on a tri-fold poster board and bring it to your local flat earth society pseudoscience fair, where you just might get a certificate of participation.
Assuming for the sake of argument that one of the ten finalists proves to be a safe and effective vaccine, we are going to enter a transition period for the human population where there will be a relatively few survivors who already had the virus (maybe 10 to 20 million in the U.S) a growing number of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and a collection of those who refuse vaccination or just haven’t gotten around to it. In other words, we will still have an epidemic, albeit of lesser proportions. I’m perfectly OK with Fisher’s list of limitations except that I don’t see the point about limiting driver licenses or passports. But I do see an interval where the red dot on my ID card attesting to my inoculated status is necessary for me to get into a baseball game or a concert, or even to visit the public library. At some point, perhaps when we have herd immunity with 70% inoculated, the restrictions can be reduced.
I seriously doubt that the European countries or Asia or New Zealand are going to welcome Americans who are unvaccinated once a vaccine becomes available.We will probably go back to the international vaccination certificate that people used to carry along with their passports.
I suspect that the public reticence over taking the shot is based on uncertainty over what the vaccine is going to be, and a significant part of those who are reticent are this way due to the understanding that Donald Trump makes claims and promises that have no basis in fact. When there is enough serious support from enough serious people that the vaccine (or vaccines — there may be more than one effective vaccine) are OK, then we will see a lessening of that attitude.
I don’t see the point about limiting …. passports.
Not a problem to the issuing authority. The problem is that one would have to present convincing evidence to a host country that one had had the vaccination. I have a little yellow booklet for that, now.
I seriously doubt that the European countries or Asia or New Zealand are going to welcome Americans who are unvaccinated once a vaccine becomes available.
Canada is not going to be either and if Mexico gets things under reasonable control I doubt that they will be either.
As I explained to a French friend who was spouting off all this stuff, there are already lots of countries that require you show evidence of vaccination before you’re allowed across the border. It’s for everyone’s safety.
(Then again I also know some people who got fake vaccine books because they didn’t want to get a specific shot for a disease that isn’t in their country or the country they were visiting. I Did Not Approve.)
Yes, NIPAH was identified in Malaysia over 20 years ago, and now it has traveled as far as India.
SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is not new either, they checked and found it had been circulating in bats since the 1960s or even earlier. It merely recently adjusted to infect humans…due to human contact with bats that increased overtime due to population explosion and expansion into the bat’s territory. That and eating bats, too, which they do in China. Too many people and no enough food.
NIPAH virus took off due to going from a family raising a pig or two for their own consumption, to factory farming pigs for selling to other people not living in the household.
Try looking on a map and see how far away Malaysia is from India, and a bat had to cover a huge distance to get there. Have you seen any bats who travel over water that far? We are talking fruit-eating bats here, which are fairly large mammals. But they travel from island to island and finally got to the mainland and the infection is spreading. It does not kill bats but the kill rate in humans can be 40% or more.
But the point is a person can have the infection, or they can bring their pet who has the infection, on a trip from India or Malaysia or anywhere inbetween, to the US and before you know it we have another Pandemic happening.
This Pandemic would not have happened if we had strict quarantine on coming to the US, but heaven forbid if we require someone sit in a room for two weeks to make sure they have not brought home some souvenir that they can easily pass to others.
People think wearing a mask is onerous and anti-American and restricting their “Liberty” unreasonably … wait until it gets to the point where going to the next county is restricted. All because we will not take reasonable precautions in people and animals coming from overseas
My understanding of “community” is not fuzzy at all, your understanding is the problem. And I read the original theory, it was developed at John Hopkins.
Oh, Medieval Ages and the Black Death….yes it spread because there is always someone who thinks running away will save them. That is how the County next to mine was infected by a woman who came 1,000 miles from New York City to die a week later. Stupidity lives eternal. But Then they sure did not bop over to England from Italy in two hours either back in the Medieval Ages. It took awhile longer to get that far.
And the human population is increasing exponentially. .As Asimov pointed out ….from 100AD to 1600AD it took 900 years to double, 1600AD to 1800AD it took 265 years for the Earth’s population to double, 1800 to 1900 only 90 years, 1900 to 1950 it doubled again, from 1950 to 1969 again, and now in 2020 we have 7 Billion people on Earth and a disease problem due to overpopulation and extremely fast travel with no oversight.
The spread of new and novel diseases incubated by factory farming and spread by travel will only get worse not better.
So thinking a vaccine will help is magical thinking. A vaccine is merely a “fire break” in a huge evolving problem, which everyone is ignoring. We have a huge problem, and stomping out this fire and that fire as infections pop up is going to be like playing “Whack a Mole”….the infections will pop up faster and faster until you are unable to whack enough to stay even never mind win.
Antibiotics and vaccinations worked well since 1918 until the 1980s when suddenly we had problems in our hospitals with antibiotic resistant bacteria, now companies are no longer wanting to develop new antibiotics because the bacteria evolve and become resistant too fast to be able to make a profit.
Now we are dealing with viruses that are developing a taste for humans when they were formerly isolated in animal populations, all due to overpopulation and lax travel habits without quarantine.
My Dad came by ship to the US in from Europe in 1918 to Ellis Island, and everyone was inspected for disease and quarantined if found to be sick, and those with a chronic medical problem were sent back to the country they came from.
Now we just let people move willy-nilly with no thought or care, thinking our medical system will deal with any outbreaks. Well, I am telling you that we in Medicine have reached the point where we can not develop solutions faster than the bacteria and viruses can evolve resistance and new versions to infect humans.
It has only been nine months since the US government learned about COVID-19, and in Houston Texas they already have a new more infectious version of the virus spreading.
What happens in a few years and the World population doubles again? How much faster will diseases develop and spread?
It is time to reconsider how we deal with travel.
And we need to decrease population because there just is not enough room to have 7 Billion people, never mind 14 Billion. With 14 Billion people we will wipe out most animal species and plant species and you can not live well on air that does not contain much oxygen.
How will 14 Billion people be fed? And just the human feces and urine alone will make the Earth like a pig farm farm. Have you ever past near a pig farm? You can smell the pig waste for miles, I suggest visiting the neighborhood of a pig farm and get a good preview of how it is going to be for most of us. Pig farms have open waste lagoons that smell nasty for miles and miles and pollute the ground water with pig waste. Pig farms are not required to process their waste, it would make eating pork a luxury for the rich only. And disease spreads in pig farms like wildfire, just checkout the disease that killed 25% of pigs in China already, it has now popped up in pig farms in Poland. Likely because most pig farms in Poland are now owned by China, and company representatives from China visit those farms.
By the way, do you know China owns the biggest meat processing company in America now? Who cares about Tik-Tok…. 25% of the pork raised in the US is being sent to China right now. Wonder why Trump pressed to re-open the meat processing plants? Now you know. And the percentage will only go up as China’s population grows, hey they own the company and they can send their product where they want to, per the WTO.
The only people who will live well and be safe are rich people. Dystopia is coming real soon to a neighborhood near you. Try to look at the big picture before it steam rolls you and your loved ones.
Call me an alarmist if you want, but do not complain in 10 to 15 years when things are really getting hairy between disease spread and food.
TCM uses lots of animals. Importing pangolins for it is a possibility. Fruit bats are a delicacy, so China imports them for eating. Fruit bats do not need to fly to China.,
Antibiotics still works, just for your info. For your info, MRSA in treated with them.
Vaccine will create iherd mmunity against COVID 19. No magical thinking there. It is detoxing pushed by CAM that is magical thinking
Aarno
What the geckos are you talking about? Detoxing pushed by CAM? What the heck is that?
And iherd mmunity? And I thought my “smart” phone was messed up.
It real easy to understand Aarno, the real antibodies to the real disease disappear in about six months, vaccines make less antibodies than the real disease… just do the math.
Aarno
For your information there are already over 18 antibiotic resistant organisms and 35,000 people die each year in the US alone from antibiotic-resistant infections, other people lose limbs like legs and arms….. But then I work in Medicine and you do not and have completely outdated information.
Try reading this CDC handout to get more up-to-date…..
https://www.cdc.gov/drugresistance/biggest-threats.html
And I was talking about fruit bats in Malaysia and India, not China. But with the Chinese habit of eating bats expect the next pandemic to come from there anyway. I mean every year the Flu comes from there, the country of China incubates so many new diseases.
Why did you say that fruit bats do not fly to China ? Obviously, you meant that they are not source of covid. But as I said, fruit bats could be imported for meat.
I presume that you cannot comment my post about herd immunity, and speak about a typo instead. So I was right, evidently.
You did not tell us where you get the idea that covid antibodies disappear after six months. A citation, please.
There are no antibiotics resistant bacteria, strictly speaking. There are bacteria resistant to many separate antibiotics, which of course is bad enough but does not mean that antibiotics generally does not work any more.
Guides to treat MRSA (methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus) are here:
https://www.cdc.gov/mrsa/pdf/MRSA_ProviderBrochureF.pdf
A list of antibiotics, you would notice
@ Aarno
To be more nuanced, and fair to Aelxia
It was making the round in the news articles, a few months ago.
Although at that time this was still needed to be confirmed if it was just a few unlucky people or a general trend of the virus.
Also, as you point out, and as it was already pointed here at the time (or maybe on Derek Lowe’s blog), antibodies are only one-half of the adaptative immune system. The cellular response is the second half, and we would expect T-cells to be quite involved in the response to a virus infection.
Ah, searched the archives of the blog In the Pipeline, Derek Lowe had a post mid-august about anti-Covid19 antibody persistence. It seems our fears were misplaced and we can hope for some lasting humorous immunity. I mean humoral.
Oh yes, we still have solutions. And non-resistant bacteria are still fair game. But the situation is less ideal than two decades ago.
IIRC that my clinical microbiologist teachers told me, the issue is that methicillin is a first-line, broad-spectrum antibiotic, and generally well-accepted by patients. Other classes of antibiotics concerned by antibiotic resistance would fit the same description, more or less.
The remaining antibiotics are serviceable enough, but they are often not as handy as antibiotics of the beta-lactam family. There are good reasons they are second choice.
Tetracyclines, by example, have generally a good reputation as antibiotics. Not exactly the same profile as beta-lactams, in some way better, in other way worse.
Combining antibacterial agents is a possibility, too. Even if the bacteria could resist to one agent, it may be sensitive to a second one, and this second agent may even depress the resistance to the first. However, some bacteria species like to share and collect resistances with other bacteria species. Not helping.
In short, we find ourselves with our favorite tools blunted. This is not a confortable situation.