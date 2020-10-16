“Masks make you sicker”: The unkillable COVID-19 conspiracy theory

Of all of the disinformation about COVID-19 that’s been spreading, for all the conspiracy theories, the confluence of COVID-19 deniers, antivaxxers, and even QAnon conspiracy theorists, for all the unproven and disproven treatments (like hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and the like), for all the quackery that’s bee promoted, even by the President, the most depressing nonsense about the COVID-19 pandemic that’s persisted and proven incredibly resistant to disconfirming science is the myth that, not only do masks not work to slow the spread of COVID-19, but they actually make people sicker. This particular myth has been very destructive to efforts by public health officials to slow the spread of the disease, leading to the misuse and abuse of the Americans With Disabilities Act, which has been incorrectly used (and, quite frankly, grossly misused) as an excuse not to wear a mask by those who oppose mask mandates. Even worse, masks (or, more precisely, refusals to wear a mask) have become a badge, a signifier, of loyalty to a particular tribe, largely thanks to President Trump’s refusal to wear a mask, dismissal of masks as unimportant, and even mocking of people who wear masks as “weak” and “afraid,” even after he himself got sick with COVID-19, largely because of his lackadaisical approach to COVID-19 at the White House.
Masks work to slow the spread of COVID-19, primarily to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus, but also, to a lesser extent, to protect the wearers themselves from coronavirus. That’s why my attention was drawn to an article by Olga Khazan in The Atlantic on the origin of the idea that masks make you sicker. It turns out that this idea is nearly as old as the pandemic and even more resistant to evidence than you might think. Khazan begins by describing the first time she saw the claim, overhearing it while swimming in her local pool:
About a month ago, I was in my local pool when I overheard a middle-aged woman in the next lane whisper it to her friend, in the way you vaguely assert something that you’re pretty sure is true but don’t fully understand. “Masks don’t even do anything,” she said. “In fact, they can make you sicker. Because you’re breathing in all the … stuff … you breathe out.”
“OK Boomer,” I thought. I dismissed her as a random neighborhood conspiracist and swam my laps.
I had a hard time not being a bit surprised that a journalist who has written quite a bit about COVID-19 hadn’t heard the antimask claim that masks make you sick until a month ago. I recall seeing permutations of this particular claim as far back as April, although Khazan’s article shows that the claim goes back at least a couple of months before that.
She then continues on about how she started seeing the claim more and more on social media:
But then I started to see this false notion appear more frequently on Facebook. It wasn’t the typical argument anti-maskers use, that mask mandates infringe on people’s freedoms. It was that the masks themselves are causing illness. The horror of the idea was apparent even to me: the feds, in their hall-monitor stupidity, forcing you to do something that’s actually bad for you.
Most recently, this surfaced in the form of “copypasta”—a post copied and pasted by many people onto social media, rather than shared as a link—from a purported “OSHA Inspector.” “I have worked in a clean room for 23 years and 10 years on submarines before that,” it reads. The inspector, supposedly from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, goes on to debunk each type of mask. N95s won’t “filter your air on the way out,” so they don’t reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 from someone who has it. Surgical masks, the post claims, are rendered useless by the moisture from your breath and the “amount of particles” on them. Cloth masks, meanwhile, trap carbon dioxide, risking the health of the wearer. “I know, facts suck,” it concludes. “They throw a wrench into the perfectly (seeming) packaged pill you are willingly swallowing.”
All of these claims are, of course, false. We now know that all forms of masks can interrupt transmission of COVID-19, with the most effective being N95 masks (which I always wear while operating or seeing patients in clinic), surgical masks being next, and cloth masks being the least effective, but still more than effective enough to be worth wearing. The evidence is both epidemiological and anecdotal, for instance, when two stylists worked at a hair salon in Missouri while infected with the coronavirus, but none of the 139 clients they saw while they had it got sick, because everyone wore a mask.
My purpose with this post is not to relitigate the evidence that masks work. They do, and the evidence only gets stronger as time goes on. Rather, it’s to look at this particular piece of misinformation or frequently, when used by ideological actors, active disinformation. Khazan describes the phenomenon:
Though the latest public posts mentioning the supposed OSHA inspector date from September, the idea that masks make you sicker has been spreading online for months now, even after various fact-checking sites debunked the claim. I emailed Facebook to ask for more information about this type of post, but the company did not respond. One instance of the OSHA post was taken down after my email. But others live on, circulating among mask-haters and affirming what they perceive to be their righteousness. The post is an especially bizarre example of the “infodemic” scientists have been battling alongside the coronavirus pandemic, in which the internet is a giant telephone game reverberating with the weirdest stuff imaginable.
Welcome to the club! If there’s one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that might actually be good, it’s that it’s opened the eyes of a lot of people oblivious to medical misinformation to just how pervasive it is and how resistant to countering with evidence and science it is. Those of us who have been combatting antivaccine misinformation and disinformation for many years could have told them, could have warned them, but I’m not sure many of them would have listened, other than the reporters who had already long been covering the antivaccine movement, a distinct minority.
Perhaps the key point of Khazan’s article that resonated with me is how the myth that masks make you sick evolved organically from the claim that masks don’t work, which had been fueled by antimaskers who latched on to statements by public health officials early in the pandemic:
These videos and articles all came months after government officials had begun encouraging—and then mandating—that people wear masks in public. But crucial to understanding the spread of this particular piece of misinformation is that, for many weeks early in the pandemic, everyday people were told not to wear masks. Back then, prominent experts claimed masks were needed for health-care workers and were borderline ineffective for the general public. Versions of this advice also suggested that masks could raise the risk of illness. On March 12, Jenny Harries, England’s deputy chief medical officer, claimed that masks could “actually trap the virus.” Therefore, she said, “for the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea.” (Harries did not respond to a request for comment.)
In particular, this Tweet by the US Surgeon General has aged…poorly:
It’s true, though, that, unfortunately, early in the pandemic, public health officials did discourage the wearing of masks by the general public, but the motivations were mixed. In retrospect, the primary motivation appears to have been fear that the public, most of whom at the time were at relatively low risk, would buy up all the masks, creating even worse shortages for medical personnel than what was already the case, with the further rationalization that there wasn’t a lot of hard evidence yet that masks worked to slow the spread of this particular novel coronavirus. And, in retrospect, I get it (sort of). After all, in March and April, in my neck of the woods, it was damned near impossible to find toilet paper, and regular surgical masks were exorbitantly priced, even on Amazon, and took a month to ship. Even though I can understand the motivation, in retrospect it’s obvious how much harm, this initial reticence caused.
By the time the Surgeon General issued updated advice on masks in April, it was too late:
The original confusion had midwifed the birth of the antimask movement. Indeed, it was obvious by mid-March that this message had backfired spectacularly, as Dr. Zeynep Tufekci noted when she wrote about how to “help manage the shortage, the authorities sent a message that made them untrustworthy”:
First, many health experts, including the surgeon general of the United States, told the public simultaneously that masks weren’t necessary for protecting the general public and that health care workers needed the dwindling supply. This contradiction confuses an ordinary listener. How do these masks magically protect the wearers only and only if they work in a particular field?
Second, there were attempts to bolster the first message, that ordinary people didn’t need masks, by telling people that masks, especially medical-grade respirator masks (such as the N95 masks), needed proper fitting and that ordinary people without such fitting wouldn’t benefit. This message was also deeply counterproductive. Many people also wash their hands wrong, but we don’t respond to that by telling them not to bother. Instead, we provide instructions; we post signs in bathrooms; we help people sing songs that time their hand-washing. Telling people they can’t possibly figure out how to wear a mask properly isn’t a winning message. Besides, when you tell people that something works only if done right, they think they will be the person who does it right, even if everyone else doesn’t.
It also certainly didn’t help that the World Health Organization didn’t change its recommendations downplaying the importance of wearing masks until June. (In fact, I’ve long been frustrated at how slow the WHO has been in general to change its recommendations in response to new science.) This was particularly infuriating, given that, as Dr. Tufekci noted, mask use had always been advised as part of the standard response to being around infected people, especially for people who may be vulnerable, WHO officials were wearing masks during their news briefings, and since the SARS experience in 2003 that health officials in many high-risk Asian countries had advised wearing masks. She also pointed out that the messaging at the time also recommended that people who were sick should wear masks to protect others, further noting that, given the increasing evidence of asymptomatic transmission of SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, such advice would imply that everyone should wear masks when around others.
Messaging screwups early in the pandemic aside, though, what about the “masks make you sicker” claim? Khazan states:
Versions of this advice also suggested that masks could raise the risk of illness. On March 12, Jenny Harries, England’s deputy chief medical officer, claimed that masks could “actually trap the virus.” Therefore, she said, “for the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea.” (Harries did not respond to a request for comment.) In fact, the earliest instance of a “masks make you sicker” claim I could find was in a February 27 news article published on a Utah radio station’s website. (Its author did not return a request for comment.) Though the article has since been updated, the original contains the subhead “Wearing a face mask incorrectly might put you at greater risk of getting sick.” The article then quotes a doctor named David Eisenman as saying, “I think people see a mask and they see an illusion of protection.” Though Eisenman’s quote does not quite support the subheading on the article, I reached out to him to see whether he still stands by his interview.
In short, he does not. “These things come back and haunt you,” Eisenman, a professor-in-residence at UCLA, told me. “Science recommendations have evolved. Now I would say that the evidence is very much in favor of masks as an important protector in the spread of COVID-19.”
This is very much like what happens with alternative medicine cancer cure testimonials. Once the testimonial of a cancer patient who chose alternative treatment instead of conventional science-based treatment is published, later information that the patient’s cancer progressed and the patient ultimately died often never find their way into the consciousness of people spreading the testimonial. As Grant Ritchey notes, this is partially due to the anchoring heuristic, in which a person places more significance on the first piece of information they receive than on subsequent pieces of information. In this case, the first piece of information was that mask wearing doesn’t protect the general public. (Never mind that the same message is that mask wearing did protect health care workers.) Add to that some motivated reasoning to cherry pick information, data, and studies that support one’s preexisting point of view and the message from President Trump and others turning the refusal to wear a mask into an ideological signifier, and the recipe for our current disaster of “mask wars” was written.
Indeed, just last night, President Trump himself repeated misinformation about masks and COVID-19 during his televised town hall, mangling and misinterpreting a CDC study, which did not say that 85% of people wearing masks get COVID-19, as Trump claimed. Host Savannah Guthrie called him out for his misinterpretation of the study, leading Trump, in essence, to shrug his shoulders and respond, ““That’s what I heard and that’s what I saw.” A week earlier, stories had been published describing how President Trump had blocked the CDC from requiring masks on public transportation.
All of this has led to yet another example of how, once started, pseudoscientific misinformation is almost impossible (if not altogether impossible) to kill. As Khazan puts it:
The “masks make you sicker” idea underscores how online misinformation is like an ocean liner: Once it’s headed in one direction, it’s difficult to turn around. The advice on masks changed seven months ago, but some people have stuck with what experts were saying in the confusing early days. One doctor’s criticisms of masks—which he now recants—live on in Twitter threads. And as people find new ways to share incorrect information, through posts, photos, and videos, social-media platforms are struggling to catch and remove all the hokum. Before long, the conspiracy theories break free of Facebook and infect reality.
My only quibble is that conspiracy theories don’t “break free of Facebook.” They’ve always been free of Facebook. Facebook might be the single most powerful tool in existence to spread baseless conspiracy theories and pseudoscience, but conspiracy theories and pseudoscience spread in parallel in other ways, independent of Facebook. Those other ways don’t\ just include other social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, and others, but in society in general. People spread these conspiracy theories among themselves in their social circle, and it also spreads from there. In other words, Facebook reflects and amplifies preexisting conspiracy theories; it generally doesn’t create them. After all, 9/11 conspiracy theories appeared almost immediately after the World Trade Center attacks, even though current social media platforms didn’t exist back then, and the then-embryonic social media consisted of blogs (which were themselves new), Usenet, email lists, and some web-based discussion forums.
Unfortunately, the “masks make you sicker” narrative will likely prove as impervious to reason and evidence as 9/11 Truth, antivaccine, and climate science denialist conspiracy theories that undergird so much science denial.
It might be interesting to look at positivity rates in locales where masks are considered useless or dangerous- read general political leanings.
I am seeing frightening numbers from Wisconsin.
In other news…
Larry Cook ( Stop Mandatory Vaccination Facebook) says he is being shit down by social media.
If only!
being SHUT down
his site is shit, too
In the UK, a doctor (think he might have been ED or A&E or whatever they call it at the moment) ran twenty odd miles wearing a mask and using a pulse-ox. He demonstrated that his blood oxygen didn’t change in the slightest, despite the exercise, whilst wearing the mask.
He did claim it was a pretty unpleasant experience though.
Over the summer I ran 13.1 miles wearing a cloth mask most of the time (I took it off when there was no one else on the trail, which wasn’t often).
It wasn’t my fastest half marathon ever (having to carry your own water and snacks is annoying) but it wasn’t my slowest either.
It was a thoroughly soggy experience, and next time I’d wear a different style mask.
“…the anchoring heuristic, in which a person places more significance on the first piece of information they receive than on subsequent pieces of information.”
I wonder about that. In my experience people in general only remember the last information they heard about a subject. That is, when they receive new and different information they have difficulty dealing with both so they go with the new. There are exceptions. I have numerous incidents in my career when I would sit a CEO down, give them pertinent data and recommend a course of action. They agree. The next day they are given different data or a different recommendation from someone with whom they trust or have a closer relationship and go with that. This is a common occurrence in business and it’s not just me.
With regard to medical misinformation (and politics, etc.), I suspect that many people place more significance on the first piece of information they receive that they like, not simply the first piece of information. Not many people like wearing masks and most do it despite not liking it. To some (or many) they anchor on the information that says mask wearing isn’t helpful or bad because that coincides with their preference. The extent to which they reject newer information depends on how fixated they are on that preference.
The difference is one of bias. In the business example I first gave the CEO had no particular bias and simply went with the newest and therefore presumably the best information or the newest and (to them) the most trustworthy source. Anti-maskers are biased and that’s why they anchor. Anchors can be displaced depending on how deeply they are sunk into the seabed.
You may have something there about bias.
I’m not sure about information in general BUT for memory, it can be easier for BOTH the first AND the last items received
(There are lots of studies about prior entry, proactive interference and retroactive interference. perhaps not entirely relevant here)
Orac should update the article quoting this comment. All he has to do is put the words “for example,” in front of it.
This 9/11 conspiracy crap was dealt with on earlier threads. Comment there.
As for:
[T]hose masks are without a doubt making you sick.
Citation DEFINITELY needed.
And yet every surgeon, OR RN, OR tech, procedureist, etc, etc, etc, I know is pretty healthy after wearing them 12 hours (sometimes +) a day for years…odd
Not to mention everyone who works in any kind of clean room. Or the “clean” parts of animal facilities.
And then of course there are all the people who use all kinds of spray paint; they’re wearing the big respirators.
They all seem very alive and well to me!
The argument is not that the trained professionals know how to put the mask on better, but that the masks don’t harm them when worn for hours.
Except that the Pentagon plane didn’t hit the main entrance. Unless you think west and south-east are the same thing….
Also, flying a plane that you’ve had training on, in the air, is much easier than landing it. So it’s not that hard to imagine a newbie pilot managing to hit the world’s largest office building.
1/10. Must try harder.
WTC 7 collapsed after a big part of the North Tower gouged a hole in its side and set it on fire.
Now, if you want to talk about suppressed warnings that the White House received from at least 15 other countries and the rank and file agents in the intel agencies who also provided warnings, that could be a productive conversation. Unfortunately neither the conspiracy mongers nor the debunkers talk about that. Able Danger? Alec Station? The CIA’s plane into building exercise at the National Reconnaissance Office during the attacks? Rarely mentioned even though bits and pieces got mainstream media coverage.
It didn’t help that the idiot mayor, Giuliani, ordered them to store a large quantity of fuel in 7 WTC, above ground level,because he thought that was a good place for a secure emergency response center. (Yes, the same Giuliani who is now Trump’s personal lawyer.)
Now, if you want to talk about the EPA lying to the people of New York after the towers came down, and not giving the people doing cleanup after the disaster adequate PPE, we can maybe even drag this onto the original topic.
Trump last night : ( paraphrase) 85% of people who wear masks get Covid
I’d not be a bit surprised, given the standard cloth mask and then comes a heard of chin diaper- wearing gentlepersons crowding the checkout counter at the beer store. I do so wish it would be better communicated that droplets must be caught before they can evaporate to small floaty stuff that does go through other’s cloth (gaiters are making it worse by being hydrophobic and shredding larger droplets into smaller ones on the way out).
*a marked jump in prevalence since Stuperman Trump is victorious — he’s been like Baron Harkkonen after surviving ‘the tooth’ in David Lynch’s 1984 verson of Dune since.
https://youtu.be/KtKQcfJQ–E?t=1
I really don’t get this claim.
If you are breathing out viral particles, even more so if breathing our enough of them to infect someone, then logically you are already infected. These viruses come from somewhere inside you.
Inhaling back a few thousands viral particles won’t matter much. You already have a few millions teeming in your lungs.
If these exhaled viral particles are the last ones in your body (an unlikely scenario, but OK), because your immune system just killed al the other ones… Well, it will quickly kill these viruses, too.
Many are wearing masks with untaped over valves (‘valvers’) and many of these valves are off to the side with the slits facing forward — like a neutral-particle beam onto another’s face.
I understand the worry about people needlessly taking medical supplies for themself. After all, we had at least one commenter here bragging about getting the last box of masks in their whole city. Sadly, there were probably better alternatives to handle the issue, but zero leadership behind them.
“They throw a wrench into the perfectly (seeming) packaged pill you are willingly swallowing.”
It’s a pill! With a monkey wrench thrown into it!!
You all know Orwell’s thoughts on the correlation between lazy, incompetent mangled-metaphor writing and lazy, incompetent unthink, so I won’t bother repeating it.
Good review. A quibble. Not all of the anti-maskers are MAGA supporters. I know more than a few anti-maskers who are as far from Republican as it gets. Conspirituality and contrariness and extreme beliefs in the other direction from Republican. A couple friends spouting Covid disinformation who are very left wing have promoted far right “sources” to justify their views. When asked why they are promoting Trump 2020 materials, or John Birch Society type websites, they got indignant since those views are not theirs. Fair enough, I replied, but then why promote this? Logic wasn’t part of their reply.
People believe what they want to believe, whether right wing or left wing or anything else.
I don’t like wearing a mask, but I’d rather wear one than an oxygen mask in a hospital.
I kind of like it–It hides all the aging going on in the lower part of the face. Younger than usual men seem to notice me with just the smoky eyes (why not go overboard with eye makeup if that’s all that’s showing?) peeking out.
Does it never once occur to anyone, before they buy into these theories, that the “OSHA inspector” might be part of the well-documented intense Russian (or other) disinformation campaign? Which is interested in disrupting other countries, presumably by sowing distrust in preventative measures and so increasing the incidence of disease?
I suppose not. Confirmation bias.
And no, the tweeter in question was not an OSHA inspector or someone who worked in clean rooms. Those people know that CO2 is a molecule, and a very small one at that (I mean, three atoms!), and literally hundreds of thousands or more times smaller than even the tightest weave of any fabric. It passes right out through the enormous gaping holes of the weave. They also know that viruses, even the smallest, are hundreds of thousands of times, or more, larger than CO2, and also a bit sticky on the outside, and so some exhaled virus is retained in a tight weave cloth mask.
This just sounds like malicious disinformation, which has suceeded.
