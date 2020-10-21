Oblivion Agenda: Mike Adams’ COVID-19-inspired update to his alien vaccine holocaust conspiracy theory

I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories over 20 years now. Indeed, my entry into skepticism and science-based medicine came in response to one of the most despicable conspiracy theories in existence, Holocaust denial. At the time, that conspiracy theory seemed on its face ridiculous enough to me, but, as I quickly learned as the 1990s drew to a close, it was held by a disturbing number of people, mostly in the support of admiration of Hitler and even outright fascism. Also, in the course of a few short years, deconstructing Holocaust denial led me to develop many of the skills that enabled me to start tackling alternative medicine and the antivaccine movement. Not long after, I witnessed for my first time the birth of a conspiracy theory, “9/11 Truth,” the conspiracy theory that it wasn’t jetliners that brought down the towers and that the attack was an “inside job,” in response to the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. This conspiracy theory was soon followed by others, such as the anti-CDC Simpsonwood conspiracy theory first popularized by antivax leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2005 and the “CDC whistleblower” antivaccine conspiracy theory in 2014, which later led to Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield’s antivaccine propaganda movie disguised as a documentary, VAXXED. As a result of these experiences, I remain a bit of a connoisseur of conspiracy theories, the more ridiculous and outrageous the better, for the simple reason that nearly all science denialism, be it alternative medicine, the antivaccine movement, climate science “skepticism” (i.e., denial), “9/11 Truth,” Holocaust denial, creationism, or others, has at its heart one or more conspiracy theories. Little did I know that, two decades later, knowledge of conspiracy theories, how they originate, and how they spread would be so essential, which leads me to Mike Adams’ “Oblivion Agenda.”

Before I get to “Oblivion Agenda,” I can’t help but note that little could I have predicted in 2001 that in 2020, the conspiracy theory in widest circulation would make Holocaust denial and “9/11 Truth” seem incredibly quaint and tame by comparison. Heck, even four years ago, when Donald Trump was first elected President, I could not have imagined that by 2020 there would be a conspiracy theory about him supposedly battling a “deep state” conspiracy of Satan-worshiping cannibalistic pedophiles who use the blood of children to harvest adenochrome, a relatively inexpensive chemical that forms from the oxidation of epinephrine (formerly called adrenaline). Yes, I’m referring to “QAnon.” Of course, I should have recognized that QAnon is not a new conspiracy theory, but rather a reimagining of the “Blood Libel” against Jews (the conspiracy theory that Jews engaged in the ritualistic murder of gentile children and used their blood to make their Passover matzah) for the Trump era with a dash of Satanic panic, a conspiracy theory against Jews that’s popped up throughout history dating back to at least the 1100s, the most recent variant of which before QAnon reared its ugly head in the 1980s. If you really want to get an idea how utterly bonkers QAnon can get, then read this article:

The highest-profile adrenochrome incident took place in 2018, when Google CEO Sundar Pichai was questioned by the House Judiciary Committee about a conspiracy called “Frazzledrip.” (“Heard of Frazzledrip?” reads one comment on The Sisters of Mercy song.) The crackpot theory involved a mythical video, supposedly squirreled away on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, that if leaked, would show Hillary Clinton and her one-time aide Huma Abedin performing a satanic sacrifice in which they slurped a child’s blood while wearing masks carved from the skin of her face. Code-named “Frazzledrip,” the video was supposed to depict an adrenochrome “harvest.” It never materialized. But the drug has since become a common reference in conspiracies of the far right. In the past year, the compound has been name-checked by German soul singer Xavier Naidoo, right-wing evangelical and failed congressional candidate Dave Daubenmire, and ex-tabloid writer-turned-QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin.

Again, even just a few years ago, I would never believed that such a conspiracy theory could achieve such prominence, even leading to a political movement, with 24 of its believers running for Congress and thvery likely election of at least one. So, as a connoisseur of conspiracy theories, I wondered if anything could get any weirder. Now, you might question whether it’s appropriate to make fun of conspiracy theories like QAnon, given their malign influence on society, but I argue that it’s useful to compare and contrast conspiracy theories in order to look at elements common to them, elements that make even the most ridiculous conspiracy theory seem credible to a large number of people. In particular, I’m interested in antivax conspiracy theories, and how they’ve led to a confluence between the antivaccine movement, COVID-19 pandemic conspiracy theories claiming that the pandemic is really a “plandemic” created by shadowy elites (for what purpose, it’s never quite clear), and, yes, QAnon. A little over a year ago, I thought I’d found that theory, when Mike Adams (who else?) published a conspiracy theory about the “vaccine holocaust,” featuring people dropping dead in the streets like scenes from the Charlton Heston 1970s post-apocalypse movie The Omega Man. (Only this time, people are dying of a bioengineered vaccine instead of a new biological warfare agent.) It also features the global elites behind the mass death consorting with aliens—yes, aliens!—to bring about the “depopulation” of the earth through vaccines. This conspiracy theory, it should be noted, dates back to a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic started to make itself known in Wuhan, China. So why revisit Mike Adams? He is, after all, an über-crank, an all-purpose conspiracy theorist. The reason is that I was interested in how his wacky conspiracy theory “Oblivion Agenda” would “evolve” under the “selective pressure” of the COVID-19 pandemic. And evolve “Oblivion Agenda” has, but perhaps not as much as I would have expected.

Unsuprisingly, Adams has retconned “Oblivion Agenda,” releasing a video of a talk he did a year ago and representing last year’s version of “Oblivion Agenda,” a.k.a. his “alien vaccine Holocaust” conspiracy theory, as a prediction of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that “COVID-19 isn’t a pandemic plan, it’s an EXTERMINATION plan for humanity“:

About a year ago, I gave a live presentation in Branson, Missouri, that is only now being made fully public. The presentation, shown below via Brighteon.com, reveals that the real master plan which led to COVID is actually an extermination plan for humanity. Population reduction has been the goal all along. But where the globalists have shown their true evil genius is in their choice of creating a biological weapon with high transmission rather than high fatality rates. The virus was never very deadly to people under the age of 50, but it was always highly contagious to people of all ages. And that contagiousness, it turns out, was enough to advance their nefarious plan against humanity.

See? Adams was right about everything other than the cause of the “holocaust”! it wasn’t a “bioengineered vaccine.” No! He’s retconning “Oblivion Agenda” to claim that what he predicted all along is coming to pass, except for the little bit about the pandemic. I mean, behold the evil genius:

The rapid spread of the virus allowed the globalist-controlled media to claim “cases” were skyrocketing, thereby justifying weaponized lockdowns and a global rolling out of medical fascism disguised as “public health” policies. Based entirely on the speed of the spread of the virus, cities, states and nations of the world were able to achieve three key goals that represent the necessary precursors to global human extermination:

Crushing the existing human economies of the world, including food production, ultimately leading to mass famine, homelessness and total dependence on government. Rolling out new, Orwellian medical fascism laws and edicts that set the precedent for mass arrests and forced relocation into “quarantine camps” for those who resist. These camps, of course, are actually death camps and processing facilities for eliminating human beings. Forcing compliance with global vaccine mandates which will of course be used to achieve global infertility and accelerated deaths from diseases and subsequent infections. Whereas a pathogen could not achieve a 90% death rate on its own, the engineered pathogen (the Wuhan coronavirus) was able to be used to drive people into mass vaccine compliance, during which they can be directly injected with toxic substances, vaccine compliance tracking nanotech (quantum dots) and biology-altering mRNA sequences that literally hijack the body’s cells and reprogram them to produce whatever protein sequences are engineered into the mRNA vaccines. Thus, globalists have simultaneously built a global pandemic prison camp combined with a mandatory vaccine obedience system through which they can repeatedly spread more infectious disease and promote accelerated deaths or infertility.

See what I mean? With no evidence of a mass push for vaccination of all people, including adults, rather than just the pathetic expansion of school vaccine mandates in the US anywhere to be seen, suddenly, to Adams’ delight given that it allowed him to save his “Oblivion Agenda,” the COVID-19 pandemic came along. Because SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, demonstrates high transmissibility but relatively low overall mortality (albeit higher mortality among the elderly and those with medical comorbidities and still high enough overall to cause 220K deaths in the US and millions worldwide and counting). But, clever conspiracy theorist that he is, Adams easily incorporates elements of the “plandemic” conspiracy theory into his updated “Oblivion Agenda,” turning COVID-19 into the tool that these evil global elites will need and use to force everyone to be vaccinated with their “bioweapon.”

In his original version of the “Oblivion Agenda,” Adams claimed that, as a prelude to the vaccine holocaust, there would be controlled outbreaks, releases of bioengineered viruses, citing the Disneyland measles outbreak of 2015 as a test run designed to prod lawmakers to pass laws to require vaccines. (It didn’t work very well, given that only a handful of states did so and that it took years.) The idea is that this will be repeated worldwide, and everyone will be required to be vaccinated, except that (of course) “globalists” will be given something that gives them immunity to what’s in the required vaccines. At the time, I said that I…had…questions. For instance, I asked, did Adams really think a scheme like this, even if it were scientifically possible, could be kept secret for long? What about individuals high up enough in the nefarious conspiracy food chain to be given the antidote to the “vaccine bioweapon” (his original version included an “antidote” for those in the conspiracy’s leadership) who have family and friends who aren’t high enough up the food chain to get the antidote? Did anyone really think that each and every one of these “globalists” would stay silent about the antidote that will protect them from death?

Of course, the “plandemic” conspiracy theory only posited that the pandemic (caused by a “bioengineered” version of the SARS virus, naturally!) is a mechanism by which Bill Gates and his nefarious global elites will use as a pretext to mandate the “forced vaccination” of everyone for profit and control—or…something. In Adams’ view, the “plandemic” is just the first step in an even more nefarious scheme, “Oblivion Agenda,” to depopulate the earth, but for what? Adams claims that the “ideal” population of earth for this plan would involve killing off around 94% of the earth’s current population. But whY?

First, note that, Adams just “evolved” his conspiracy theory a bit. He always claimed that vaccines were just the “first half” of a binary bioweapon system:

The mass extermination via vaccines consists of two strategies: Lacing the vaccines with new bioweapons viral strains to ensure the continuation of the “outbreak” narrative. Notably, this only requires less than one percent of administered vaccines to be laced. Engineering the vaccines to cause a very high fatality rate upon exposure to a secondary future infection, in a fatal reaction called a “cytokine storm,” which is a hyper-inflammation event that leads to rapid death. Thus, people won’t be dropping dead right away after taking the vaccines. Instead, they will seem fine until the next major bioweapon pandemic hits them, at which point the fatality rate will be extremely high (perhaps as high as 75% averaged across all age groups). The next strain to be released via the vaccines will be COVID-21, and the COVID-21 strain could be rightly considered the second half of a binary weapon system that will achieve extremely high kill rates for human beings across the globe.

See how clever! Adams has clearly learned from the fact that COVID-19 is “only” fatal to likely considerably less than 1% of the overall population (although when hundreds of millions are infected that could means millions of deaths). Only about the same percentage of vaccines needs to be “laced” with whatever the bioweapon is that these nefarious global elites are using. Then the “mass die-offs” will be used to justify more government lockdowns, quarantines, and authoritarianism. Indeed, the concept of “universal basic income,” according to Adams, is to force people to be vaccinated because, according to him, it will be linked to “vaccine and speech compliance,” with only the compliant getting the funds necessary to purchase food and housing. (Unsurprisingly, for anyone familiar with Adams’ rantings, UBI is a program championed by the left.)

But, again, why? Here’s where Adams lays it out:

Rational people can process most of what I’ve described above, if they do the research and aren’t brain damaged from fluoride, pesticides, heavy metals and 5G. But now we bring in a topic where many people just can’t fathom the reality: Earth’s globalists are following orders from non-human entities. Different people describe these non-human, non-Earth entities in different ways. To some people, they are demons of supernatural origin. To others, they are aliens of extraterrestrial origin. Still others say they are AI systems from advanced civilizations across the cosmos, and another explanation describes these influencing entities as interdimensional beings from a parallel universe. (Interesting note: CERN scientists have announced they are preparing to power up CERN to literally “make contact with a parallel universe,” according to mainstream media headlines.) Whatever you call it, there exist non-human influences that seek to utterly eliminate the human race and cleanse planet Earth of humans. By some accounts, globalists have even been handed exotic technologies — such as genetic engineering tech, nanotech or anti-matter energy tech — to help achieve these goals in an efficient manner.

I love how Adams uses the “some say” technique of conspiracy mongering to leave his conspiracy theory…shall we say?…flexible enough to accommodate almost anything. Now, here’s where the conspiracy theory really requires the cessation of logical thinking. Adams claims that these “nonhuman” entities, whoever they are, have “commanded globalists” to “eliminate most human beings in the most efficient manner possible” and that that method is to convince humans to commit medical suicide. Really? That’s the “most efficient” way to wipe out 94% of humanity? A “binary bioweapon” that would, even if it were real and worked as Adams advertises, take years and mass confusion to kill off even half of humanity? Seriously? It’s the sort of plan that Dr. Evil would come up with in the Austin Powers movies.

But why? Again why? Adams is more than happy to explain:

You might wonder why the anti-human forces don’t simply nuke the planet and eliminate humans that way. The answer is because Earth’s ecosystem has value to all intelligent entities, and they do not seek the ruination of this planet; merely the elimination of the humans who inhabit it. Whatever weapon they use must be deployed with organism specificity so that it kills only humans, not apes, monkeys or other non-human primates, nor other mammals. This is why genetically engineered vaccines are the ideal weapon for the extermination of humanity: They are very specific to human beings and pose essentially no risk of harm to the larger biosphere. The point is to kill humans before humans kill the biosphere

In the case of COVID-19, bats might beg to disagree, but whatever.

And let’s not forget to add a bit of The Day The Earth Stood Still (the original Cold War movie, not the crappy Keanu Reeves remake) to the mix:

In the following 4-part lecture, I reveal why Earth has cosmic real estate value that’s recognized by all intelligent civilizations, and why Faster-Than-Light (FTL) travel technology is ubiquitous across the cosmos. Earth’s location in the Milky Way galaxy puts it right in the thick of traffic from other civilizations, who have obviously watched the rise of Homo Sapiens and have no doubt sounded alarm bells over the nuclear weapons testing that humans have been carrying out since 1945. Setting off nukes on your own planet, by the way, is sort of a cosmic-scale way to announce to the universe, “We are here, and we are infinitely stupid. Someone please stop us before we destroy everything within reach.” Even aliens, you see, can’t change the laws of physics. Radioisotopic half-lives are the same, everywhere in the cosmos, and they can’t be altered when anything short of nuclear fusion or fission reactors. Once you contaminate a planet with radiation, that planet is a biohazard for millennia, if not longer, and this holds true no matter what life form you might have in mind for occupying that planet.

Of course, nothing about Adams’ conspiracy theory of “Oblivion Agenda” is truly knew. It contains at least three of the elements that all compelling conspiracy theories have:

Nefarious hidden powers seeking to do evil? Check.

Hidden knowledge that only a few (like Mike Adams) know about? Check!

A call to act on that knowledge in order to save the day designed to make believers in the conspiracy feel heroic and special? Check!

You get the idea. Also, as I mentioned, Adams has cleverly retconned his original version of the “Oblivion Agenda” conspiracy theory to incorporate elements of “plandemic” and even a classic science fiction movie. Of course, in the original version, the “globalists” would also develop AI and robots to do the work of all the billions of people dying off due to their binary vaccine bioweapon.

Again, as amusing as I find these sorts of conspiracy theories, I also recognize how destructive they are. The reason I decided to update my original post on Adams’ “Oblivion Agenda” (formerly what I called the “vaccine holocaust”) is simple. I wanted to point out how conspiracy theories are constantly evolving in response to external events, but how their core remains the same. “Oblivion Agenda” is a good example of just that. It’s incorporated COVID-19 conspiracy theories, chucked aspects that don’t work as well any more, and kept its core elements the same. This is how conspiracy theories work. Also, as always, to many (like Adams) it’s all about the grift. I bet you’d be shocked to learn that he has a prepper business. Actually, no one should be shocked. Again, it’s all about the grift.