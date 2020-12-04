The antivaccine disinformation war against COVID-19 vaccines continues apace

And so it begins…the real antivaccine disinformation war against COVID-19 vaccines.
We all knew it was coming. In fact, antivaxxers launched a pre-emptive disinformation war against COVID-19 vaccines at least as far back as May. Now that two RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer/BioNTech and one by Moderna, are being considered for emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA (with the Pfizer vaccine having already been approved by UK regulatory authorities) and several other new vaccines following rapidly behind in their manufacturers’ quest for regulatory approval, unsurprisingly the disinformation war is heating up. Indeed, I recently mentioned how antivaxxers are spreading the myth based on a willfully ignorant lack of understanding of the totality of molecular biology developed over the last 60+ years that RNA vaccines will “permanently alter your DNA” (hint: they won’t). Having seen that hoary old antivaccine myth (that vaccines will “alter your DNA”) resurrected, repackaged,m and repurposed to direct against COVID-19 vaccines made me wonder: What other disinformation are antivaxxers spreading about COVID-19 vaccines?
Before I get to that, let me just say that, even though I’m as pro-vaccine as they come, the Trump administration did not exactly fill me with confidence with respect to whether it would make sure new COVID-19 vaccines were safe before approving them, either formally through the standard FDA process or through EUA. The name for the vaccine development effort, “Operation Warp Speed,” strongly implied that the administration was emphasizing speed far more than safety. Yes, I did express concern back in May that the name Operation Warp Speed did make me concerned that we were rushing COVID-19 vaccine development, although I pushed back in my inimitable not-so-Respectfully Insolent manner against claims that the development of COVID-19 vaccines was “turning provaccine advocates into antivaxxers.” Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s political interference in the workings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did lead me to ask whether we can trust these entities any more. That being admitted, now that the vaccines are here, what I’ve seen thus far has led me to be pretty confident that the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, at least, will be quite effective and very safe. Heck, the hospital chain of which my cancer center is a part sent an email asking people if they were willing to take the Pfizer vaccine and asking some prescreening questions. My answer to the question of whether I would take the vaccine when available? Yes!
Which brings me back to what antivaxxers are now saying about COVID-19 vaccines.
Naturally, when seeking to get a feeling for the zeitgeist among antivaxxers regarding this question, I turned to that wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Age of Autism (a.k.a. AoA), where I found a recent post casting doubt on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines by Dr. Richard Moskovitz, who is introduced as a “friend of AoA” (not a good way for a physician to be introduced). Dr. Moskovitz, it turns out, was featured eight years ago as a believer in homeopathy, an even worse look for a physician than being a “friend of AoA”, although definitely a look that makes his antivaccine proclivities not at all surprising.Indeed, he’s author of a book entitled Vaccines: A Reappraisal, which falsely claims that vaccines cause autoimmune disease, SIDS, neurological disorders like autism and ADHD.
Let’s see what disinformation Moskovitz is peddling in his article, COVID Vaccine: Yes or No? (Gee, I wonder what his answer to the question will be…) His introduction is not what I would call auspicious:
First of all, I doubt that any of the vaccines will work very well. Since the SARS in 2002, there have been many attempts to make a vaccine against coronaviruses, and they’ve all failed, for many of the same reason that the flu vaccine has failed, because the viruses are so mutable that, by the time you make the vaccine, the virus is already different. So they do a new flu vaccine every year, and they’re probably going to do that here, too, but they often don’t fit that well.
No, that’s not the reason why developing a vaccine against a coronavirus like COVID-19 has been so difficult. In fact, COVID-19 does not mutate nearly as fast as the influenza virus does. This is not new information, either. We’ve known this at least since April. Basically, SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has a proofreading mechanism that results in a low mutation rate compared to that of influenza.
Moskovitz is just plain wrong here. The real reasons why developing a coronavirus vaccine is so hard have little to do with the mutability of coronaviruses. In reality, part of the difficulty is that it’s inherently difficult to make vaccines against respiratory viruses, as explained here:
There are several reasons why our upper respiratory tract is a hard area to target a vaccine.
“It’s a separate immune system, if you like, which isn’t easily accessible by vaccine technology,” Professor Frazer told the Health Report.
Despite your upper respiratory tract feeling very much like it’s inside your body, it’s effectively considered an external surface for the purposes of immunisation.
“It’s a bit like trying to get a vaccine to kill a virus on the surface of your skin.”
And:
It’s hard to produce a successful vaccine if the virus isn’t activating a strong immune response.
“One of the problems with corona vaccines in the past has been that when the immune response does cross over to where the virus-infected cells are it actually increases the pathology rather than reducing it,” Professor Frazer said.
“So that immunisation with SARS corona vaccine caused, in animals, inflammation in the lungs which wouldn’t otherwise have been there if the vaccine hadn’t been given.”
Fortunately, it turns out that producing effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 isn’t as difficult as experts had worried it might be back in the early days of the pandemic. The reports on the phase 3 clinical trials of RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and others coming down the pipeline, along with the low incidence of adverse reactions, tells us that. As for why we never developed a vaccine for the original SARS in 2003, the answer is simple. The virus disappeared too quickly without one, and, along with the virus, the market for a SARS vaccine disappeared.
Moskovitz’s next reason why he thinks COVID-19 vaccines won’t work made me laugh out loud. No, it really did, because it’s really, really dumb. See what I mean:
Second, they are using a new technology that’s never been used on humans before, because they can produce a vaccine much faster, without having to culture the virus, by just splicing viral RNA into the genetic material of the cell, so it will respond without having to introduce the virus from the outside, so to speak. They claim it’s only the messenger RNA of the mitochondria, not the DNA of the nucleus, so it won’t find its way into the gene pool, and turn you and your descendants into GMO’s; but I’m less sure of that, and I seriously doubt they have any clear idea of the long-term consequences of monkeying around like that, or even that they’re interested or concerned about it.
Seriously, this guy is a physician? No, really, I’m asking. For one thing, what the heck does he even mean by “messenger RNA of the mitochondria”? The mitochondrial genome only encodes encodes 2 rRNAs (ribosomal RNA), 22 tRNAs (transfer RNAs), and mRNAs for 13 polypeptides of the oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) system. The RNA vaccines under consideration for approval do not use mitochondrial RNA. Then he claims that the RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines involve “splicing viral RNA into the genetic material of the cell,” which is simply ludicrous. There is no “splicing.” The mRNA is taken up whole by cells, thanks to the nanoparticle liposomes (lipid-based spheres, if you will) that contain the mRNA and fuse with the cell membrane, allowing the mRNA to enter the cell’s cytoplasm and be acted upon by the ribosomes, the protein complexes in the cytoplasm that translate mRNA into protein.
Then there’s Dr. Moskovitz’s appeal to disbelief. Just because he doesn’t think that an mRNA-based COVID-19 can’t “find its way into the gene pool and turn you and your descendents into GMOs” doesn’t mean that his concern has any scientific validity. He might as well simply say that he justs doesn’t accept the science of molecular biology that tells us that it is simply impossible for mRNA like that in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to “find its way into the gene pool and turn you and your descendents into GMOs.” No, really, I don’t have to cite papers for this, because it’s such basic information that it just takes Molecular Biology 101 to know that what Dr. Moskovitz is peddling is nonsense. No, scratch that. It’s BIOLOGY 101. No, really, to say such things about an RNA-based vaccine betrays an incredible ignorant of some very, very basic science, and to say such things about COVID-19 vaccines that could play a major role in bringing the disease, suffering, and death from the pandemic to an end, or at least in greatly decreasing it, is medical malpractice. Of course, Dr. Moskovitz does believe in homeopathy, making him a quack of the highest order in my not-so-humble opinion; so I suppose none of this should surprise anyone.
Nor should his falling back on old antivaccine tropes, either:
And third, if the end result is the same, if they accomplish basically what the old vaccines did, that would be reason enough to avoid them, because of their propensity to bring about chronic, autoimmune phenomena and eventually, in many people, overt autoimmune diseases, at the very least making worse the ones that are already there, which most of us have some form or trace of.
Translation: Even if the new COVID-19 vaccine work like existing vaccines, they’re still bad because…autoimmune diseases! Never mind that there is no good evidence that existing vaccines cause chronic autoimmune, the most fervent efforts of antivaxxers to claim otherwise notwithstanding.
Then, of course, Dr. Moskovitz believes you COVID-19 vaccines won’t be as good as his preferred quackery:
Of course, it’s also true that the COVID is dangerous in several important ways, being 1) easily transmitted by asymptomatic people, 2) highly mutable, as above, and 3) capable of life-threatening pathology and even long-term complications in susceptible people, especially the elderly and chronically ill. But the truth is that the disease has been around the US for 10 months, and widely dispersed for 8, so that with the proper precautions most healthy people shouldn’t be any less likely to remain healthy than they’ve been so far. In addition, there are good treatments available for it, even if not officially approved, or even mentioned — homeopathy, multivitamins, Chinese herbs — and even without treatment the actual death rate is about the same as a bad flu season. So it’s hard to see the need for a vaccine that’s marginally effective against a disease that the vast majority recover from anyway.
Translation: Pay no attention to the more than 1.5 million deaths and counting (including over 275K dead Americans and counting) due to COVID-19, plus the more than 100K Americans right now with COVID-19 severe enough to require hospitalization. Never mind that our healthcare system is straining under the massive load of disease and death due to this disease. Never mind the unknown number of people who recover from COVID-19 but suffer longterm debilitating sequelae. You don’t need COVID-19 vaccines. You can use quackery like homeopathy!
And, no, the actual death rate is far, far worse than a bad flu season. We’re not even ten months into the pandemic in the US, and we’re already closing in on 300K deaths due to COVID-19 (and are very likely to pass that mark before Christmas). How many lives does a typical flu season claim? A really bad flu season will claim around 60,000 lives, only one fifth as many, and most years it’s around half that. Basically (and unsurprisingly) Dr. Moskovitz is peddling eugenics, the “Great Barrington Declaration,” and antivaxxer Del Bigtree’s “don’t worry, be happy, let’s catch this cold” denial of the seriousness of the pandemic.
Dr. Moskovitz finishes with this flourish:
The main reason why most people will take it, regardless, is that they fear it will be their only ticket back to a semblance of normal life, a belief that various mandates and laws will surely reinforce, but is no more likely to be true than if they had simply continued taking precautions, while the long-term problems I mentioned are most often insidious, not likely to manifest for months or even years later, and dismissed by most doctors as unrelated coincidence or hereditary predisposition. So a lot of folks will go along with it, because keeping our kids out of school and being afraid to hug those we love is indeed intolerable; so who could blame them?
This bit about COVID-19 vaccines is basically a variant of the same claim that antivaxxers make about vaccines during any outbreak, namely that the government and medical profession (and big pharma, of course!) will use the pretext of an outbreak of a disease ot frighten or even force you to accept a vaccine, not caring about all the horrible things that antivaxxers think vaccines will cause, despite the evidence that they do not cause these problems.
So, let’s boil down Dr. Moskovitz’s objections to COVID-19 vaccines:
- They won’t work because SARS-CoV-2 is so mutable. (WRONG. As explained above.)
- The RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines will reprogram your DNA. (WRONG, and super ignorant of molecular biology, as explained above.)
- COVID-19 vaccines will cause chronic autoimmune diseases. (No, COVID-19 vaccines are no more likely to cause autoimmune diseases than existing vaccines, which do not cause such diseases, as explained above.)
- COVID-19 is not that serious for most people, and you can use quackery to prevent and treat it anyway. (It’s true that being elderly and having chronic health conditions increase your risk of severe disease from COVID-19, but the disease can still be dangerous to young people and it’s impossible to protect the vulnerable while the disease is spreading unchecked through the “healthy” population. Also, homeopathy and other quackery won’t treat the disease.)
While it’s true that there are reasons to be cautious with new vaccines such as the COVID-19 vaccines, you can see the main points of disinformation that antivaxxers are spreading. There’s also a new one that I recently discovered, but discussing that particular disinformation will require a separate post. In the meantime, I’d laugh at Dr. Moskovitz for his utter ignorance of biology and medicine, but I just can’t, because too many people will believe the line of nonsense he’s laying down.
Nowadays, whenever I see someone comparing Covid and flu and then saying that Covid vaccine won’t work or we will have to get it every year, I start gnashing my teeth and wondering whether it is intellectual laziness or just plain intentional FUD spreading. They are not even the same family of viruses and comparing them is like comparing small pox and chicken pox because they both cause spots.
And people like this “Dr.” make me particularly angry, particularly today, because my father, who’s closer to 90 than 80, has an awful cough and is at the moment waiting for a doctor – and such people basically treat him as expendable. Well, to me he is not. And I’m scared, and hoping it’s just a bad case of bronchitis or even pneumonia. (Yeah, hoping it’s “just” pneumonia, what an irony.)
https://thehill.com/news-by-subject/healthcare/528619-pfizer-chairman-were-not-sure-if-someone-can-transmit-virus-after
What’s up with that? Does he perhaps mean the interim period to some bit of time after the second dose?
Also, we are not at the point where we have no data. We have data from the clinical trials. So if he wants to say the vaccines don’t work, he actually needs to address the data that shows that they do, in fact, work. It may be preliminary, but it’s there.
Is this guy really a medic? I know that genetics isnt a strong point of general MDs but honestly. RNA is RNA, not DNA. It wont splice into the DNA of the cell. Its physically impossible. Does he not realise that most cells have about 300,000 RNA molecules in them at any one time? What do they teach at doctor university? Will these RNA molecules all splice into your DNA? And even if it were a DNA virus incorporating into the host DNA, thats been happening over the millennia. He has lots of it in his genome already and presumably he hasnt felt too bad. It doesnt make you sick. I need to gird my loins and get back onto these sites.
I’m pretty sure the difference between RNA and DNA was covered in my college intro bio class, and I’d hope as an MD that he would have had something slightly more advanced than that.
Sometimes a single phrase like that is enough to make you realise that the person in question – be it woo-meister, anti-vaxxer, or troll at RI- doesn’t know what they’re talking about. A very frequent turn of events with these people as I have learned from my explorations
/ see their theories of autism, theories of cancer, ideas about nutrition, ideas about aging, ideas about mental illness, personality, learning, education etc.
An RNA virus can splice into host cell DNA as long as it brings its own reverse transcriptase and its own integrase to the party – like HIV does. SARSCoV-2 doesn’t do that and certainly the mRNA vaccines don’t do that.
As I’ve mentioned before, SARS-CoV-2 is pretty much mRNA in a fancy wrapper that allows it to infect cells. One of the things it is going to do is get those very same ribosomes to make spike protein, just like the mRNA in the vaccines.
Thanks Doug. I bet Dr Mos had in his head splicing as cutting and inserting. To be fair to him, if he is old, none of this was known when he was training. He would have had to research it.
It means that they were testing for whether people got sick from COVID-19, not whether people were asymptomatic transmitters of COVID-19, so in theory the vaccine might have just been preventing symptomatic cases while still permitting the virus to spread. That’s not very likely, but their current test results aren’t sufficient to rule it out.
Thx, Anthony. I intend to break with tradition and become an ‘early adopter’ of this new technology {for whatever values of ‘early’; probably August around here}, regardless. I do read that it can lay one low for a day or two — Hopefully, it won’t make me narcoleptic or artistic and walk around muttering like CK* for the rest of my life.
*I never comprehended that the band StutterFish was never a real thing but this did come up instead https://youtu.be/fSu5W0BtXG8?t=1
It is mRNA vaccine, based of a part of one protein. It is not a whole virus. So it is impossible that the virus would be spred.
Derek Lowe brought up “false side effects” on his blog, citing Bob Wachter twitter thread. He pointed out that if you waved your hand over 10 million people “you would expect to see about 4,000 heart attacks. About 4,000 strokes. Over 9,000 new diagnoses of cancer. And about 14,000 of that ten million will die, out of usual all-causes mortality. No one would notice. That’s how many people die and get sick anyway.”
And of course the anti-vaxx crowd will try to weaponise this just as everything that happens after a vaccine is the vaccine’s fault – well everything except for disease prevention.
I’m very reluctant to bring this up again , since I know you have no regard for the concerns of a mere anaesthetist . But have you any thoughts on the opinion of Dr Mike Yeadon ?
https://www.healthwire.co/covid-pandemic-is-over-no-need-for-vaccines/
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
Ha ha…”very reluctant”…yet you did. Reading the idiocy of Yeaton’s quotes, it’s easy to see why he’s no longer at Pfizer…and hopefully nowhere else where he could do harm as well.
And there you have it . I ask for help in dealing with opinions widespread in the UK and Europe , opinions that are gaining widespread attention . All I get is more disdain .Orac clearly hates anaesthetists.
Oh boo f-ing hoo. I can’t speak for Orac, but, considering he’s a surgeon, I very much doubt that he hates anaesthetists. If he did, he would have a very difficult time in the OR.
As a lowly pathologist, I can clearly state that I do not hate anaesthetists.
Fools, on the other hand…
JAQing off isn’t asking for “help.” Here: Two fucking minutes.
But the earlier cases were bona fide, right? Enquiring minds, and all that.
Thank you for the link , it looks very helpful . But I don’t understand this American need to be rude about everything . Masturbation ? Really ?
Anyway if anybody has any comment relating to the petition to ban Covid vaccine testing I would be most grateful . (I’d prefers it came without insults , but I’ll take what I can get)
I got a bad vibe off of Mansfield Park recently. Deal with it.
Good grief ! What is the matter with you people ? I read this blog regularly and find it extremely useful . Yet I come to the comments section for a little advice and get nothing but abuse.
Advise on prof Dolores Cahill opinions , dismissed.
Advise dealing with people who claim SarCov2 has never been isolated , I’m told I’m incredibly ignorant .
Now I ask for help dealing with Dr Yeadons claims and I’m called a wanker !
So again , what is wrong with you people ?
Well, I’m Canadian, and I have an obligation to uphold a reputation for politeness.
However, I cannot abide whininess.
Sorry for my outburst.
“but I’ll take what I can get” https://youtu.be/LKwW8PNZpOQ?t=1 https://youtu.be/2X86u4MMpnE?t=1
@Nigel Dennis: Well I’m British so here’s a protip for you: Learn how to phrase your questions so that you don’t come across as a disingenuous arse.
Go read up if you need more help.
Dr. Richard Moskovitz is a “homeopathic physician.”
Isn’t that an oxymoron? Besides, what oath would such a “doctor” take? Do no harm OR good (e.g. do nothing with each and every patient)?
Friend. I do not think that word means what AoA thinks it does. Would a friend confirm in writing that your website is unencumbered by the thought process? Nope, he isn’t AoA’s friend, he’s more a symptom of their motivated reasoning/science denial.
Okay Orac, call me incorrigible when it comes to not giving up, but even the worst medical students I ever tried to remediate could respond though it helped to go back to basics. With that in mind here is what may help Dr Moskovitz: a site that explains mRNA for children (https://www.ducksters.com/science/biology/proteins_and_amino_acids.php).
It’s a start…
And here I thought Moskowitz was dead; instead he’s still expelling drivel in his late 80s (but he’s a Harvard-trained physician!).
Moskowitz, in addition to his book “reappraising” vaccines, has also authored two must-read books on homeopathy – “Homeopathic Medicines For Pregnancy And Childbirth” and “Resonance” (don’t forget that unlike you, Moskowitz is a Harvard-trained physician, from Harvard.
I ran across Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg (who Nigel invoked) in connection with the latest social media fooferaw concerning a low-grade celebrity who promoted a nonsensical Covideo. Wodarg is a purported “lung expert and epidemiologist”* who during the H1N1 affair accused the WHO of drumming up a faux crisis so its pharma allies could sell vaccines. Now Wodarg is attacking the concept of RNA Covid vaccines as creating “a genetic modification” in recipients.
Wodarg also says “glyphosate is to fields as antivirals are to humans”, and if that’s food for thought I’d rather be a breatharian.
Wasn’t it in O Brother Where Art Thou? that them syreens used an RNA vaccine to turn Pete into a toad?
*Wodarg also has a doctorate. His dissertation was entitled “Mental Diseases of Seafarers”. No one here can boast a CV like _that_.
“They loved him up and turned him into a horny toad.” Only, that is not a toad but a leopard frog.
“So again , what is wrong with you people?”
Well, in my case, I suspect allergy shots (immunotherapy), ritalin, and cannabis prohibition.