A Senate committee calls science denialist crank Dr. Jane Orient to testify on COVID-19 vaccines

If you follow me on Twitter at all, you’ll know that over the last few days I’ve been asking why there are so many horrible people with horrible anti-science and antivaccine views in health care. What led me to ask this question over and over again are examples of physicians saying they never wear masks around their patients as they deny the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nurse posting Tik Tok videos making fun of the shocked reaction they imagine from their colleagues upon their learning that outside of work she doesn’t follow COVID-19 safety guidelines or even wear a mask in public. Of course, my interpretation is that there have always been this many horrible people in medicine and that the pandemic has brought them out of the woodwork and shined a light on them as never before. After all, I’ve been covering such quacks for nearly 16 years, including antivax pediatricians, cancer quacks, and quacks pushing unproven and ineffective treatments against COVID-19 even as others deny that the disease is anything to worry about, as at least one of them has a history of claiming that cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. This brings me to someone whom I’ve discussed before, Dr. Jane Orient, who, I learned last night, has been invited to testify before an important Senate committee.
There is only one appropriate reaction to this story:
OK, maybe there’s another:
You get the idea.
Let’s see what the New York Times has to say:
A doctor who is skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and promotes the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, prompting criticism from Democrats who say Republicans should not give a platform to someone who spreads conspiracy theories.
Dr. Jane M. Orient is the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a group that opposes government involvement in medicine and views federal vaccine mandates as a violation of human rights.
“A public health threat is the rationale for the policy on mandatory vaccines. But how much of a threat is required to justify forcing people to accept government-imposed risks?” Dr. Orient wrote in a statement to the Senate last year, calling vaccine mandates “a serious intrusion into individual liberty, autonomy and parental decisions.”
Let me just mention a pet peeve of mine here first. Actually, let me mention two pet peeves. First, the headline of the article very much grates on me, because Dr. Orient is not a scientist. Most physicians are not scientists, but she in particular is most definitely not a scientist. I am happy to note that the headline has apparently been changed to describe her as an “antivaccine doctor,” which is far more accurate, but you can see in the preview of the Tweet that I posted that the original headline called her an “antivaccine scientist” (which is why I cleverly posted that Tweet instead of just linking to the article). Second, the reporter, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, used the word “skeptical” to describe Dr. Orient. As I will show and discuss, Dr. Orient is not a “skeptic.” She is not “skeptical” of coronavirus vaccines or any vaccine for that matter. She is an antivaxxer. In fact, she is more than that. She is an ideologically motivated science denialist who denies climate science, for example, and as well as public health interventions for COVID-19.
To understand why I say these things about Dr. Orient, you need to know that she is the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a right-wing, science denying, conspiracy mongering organization that masquerades as a professional medical society. Quite simply, the AAPS is a science denialist organization that uses its disguise as a legitimate medical professional society to give itself enough of a veneer of medical and scientific credibility that it all too often can slip its crank viewpoints and science denial into mainstream news outlets as though these views were coming from a legitimate reputable medical source. Indeed, I’ve been writing about the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) since I first discovered this far right wing/libertarian crank organization disguised as a legitimate medical society and its crank journal, the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JPANDS) in 2006.
At the time, I noted that the group was pretty much a fusion of a John Birch Society-like right wing group with a medical society and that it traffics in the most vile antivaccine misinformation (e.g., from the claim that shaken baby syndrome is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury that I discussed the first time I found the group to Andrew Wakefield’s claim a year ago that the measles vaccine will result in a mass extinction of humans), anti-immigrant fear-mongering, climate science denial, HIV/AIDS denialism, blaming breast cancer on abortion using execrable “science,” and more. The AAPS views doctors as some sort of mythical brave mavericks outside the “herd” (of sheeple, apparently) whose godlike total autonomy must never be infringed by the government, having gone on record about Medicare as stating that “the effect of the law is evil and participation in carrying out its provisions is, in our opinion, immoral.” Basically AAPS rejects any government involvement in medicine, be it Medicare and Medicaid or even state medical boards, as an unacceptable impingement on the absolute autonomy of physicians. It rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything, while rejecting evidence-based guidelines as—you guessed it!—an unacceptable affront to the godlike autonomy of physicians. It last hit the news in a big way four years ago, when it was reported that Donald Trump’s pick to be his first Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, was a member of AAPS. More recently, right before the pandemic overwhelmed all other news, it even sued to protect its “right” to promote antivaccine misinformation.
Let me repeat: Dr. Orient has been the Executive Director for AAPS for a long time now. She is very much a “thought leader” in the organization (if you can call her that).
But what about Dr. Jane Orient herself? She’s featured on this blog on a number of occasions, such as when during the 2016 election cycle she promoted the myth being spread at the time by a number of pro-Trump sources that Hillary Clinton had Parkinson’s disease and peddled antivaccine conspiracy theories around Zika virus. She’s also on record as denying the very concept of a scientific consensus about anything. Since the pandemic hit, she and AAPS have hopped aboard the COVID-19 denying quackery grift train, with Dr. Orient denying that masks work to slow the spread of the disease while embracing unproven Trump-promoted “cures” like hydroxychloroquine and seeking to blame the rapid spread of COVID-19 on illegal immigrants. (Unsurprisingly, Dr. Orient is very much pro-Trump.)
Of course, antivaxxers gonna antivax by spreading antivaccine disinformation, all while denying they are antivax, and Dr. Orient is no different:
In a phone interview on Sunday, Dr. Orient, an internist who received her medical degree from Columbia University in New York, resisted being cast as an “anti-vaxxer” and said she would not get a coronavirus vaccine because she had an autoimmune condition. She added that she opposed the government’s push for all Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, noting that both vaccine candidates — one made by the Pfizer and the other by Moderna — use a new scientific method.
“It seems to me reckless to be pushing people to take risks when you don’t know what the risks are,” Dr. Orient said, adding: “People’s rights should be respected. Where is ‘my body, my choice’ when it comes to this?”
Ah, yes, the “I’m not ‘antivaccine’; I’m…” gambit, in this case, “I’m not ‘antivaccine’; I’m ‘pro-freedom’!” Then, of course, Dr. Orient is claiming she has an autoimmune condition and citing it as a reason why she won’t accept a COVID-19 vaccine for herself, when most autoimmune conditions are not contraindication to vaccination. Indeed, most such conditions make vaccination even more imperative, if there is immune compromise associated with the condition.
If you want evidence of how far down the rabbit hole of COVID-19 and antivaccine conspiracy theories and pseudoscience the Republican Party has gone, look no further than the invitation by Senator Ron Johnson, Chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Senate, of Dr. Jane Orient to testify on—of all topics!—COVID-19 vaccines and hydroxychloroquine tomorrow. I can only picture the incredible eyeballs that my own senator, Senator Gary Peters, who happens to be the ranking Democratic member of the committee, has likely been engaged in since he learned of Dr. Orient’s invitation to testify.
This sort of tactic by science denialists is, of course, nothing new. The antivaccine movement has been managing to get sympathetic members of Congress to do this sort of thing for years, inviting fake antivaccine “experts” and antivax doctors to testify before various Congressional committees, while inviting CDC officials to testify, all for the purpose of being harangued about nonexistent “risks” of vaccination, such as autism. Who here remembers Rep. Dan Burton (R-IN), who, as a believer in the discredited idea that thimerosal in childhood vaccines caused autism, used his position as the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the late 1990s and early 2000s to do just that?
Given how thoroughly President Trump and his conspiracy mongering have completely infested and taken over the Republican Party, it is, sadly, no surprise that Sen. Johnson would invite a crank like Dr. Orient as the lead “expert” witness to testify before his committee about COVID-19 vaccines. Sadly, what he has provided is yet another platform for antivaccine and COVID-19 cranks and conspiracy theorists to spread their disinformation, quackery, and pandemic denial to a large audience. I only hope that reporters covering this hearing don’t go all “both sides” and “false balance” when reporting the scientifically unsupportable nonsense that Dr. Orient will no doubt spew in abundance before the committee. I hope even more that Senators who support science, be they Democrats or Republicans (although, let’s face it, in this case in the waning days of Donald Trump’s Presidency, it will, sadly, almost certainly be just Democrats), will grill her thoroughly when the time comes to ask questions.
28 replies on “A Senate committee calls science denialist crank Dr. Jane Orient to testify on COVID-19 vaccines”
Orient practices (consulting only of course, she’s much too good to practive primary care you know) in Tucson where I had my pediatric practice from 2004-2015. In 2008 there as a 21-patient measles outbreak in Tucson. A local TV station covering the outbreak ended its story with a local pediatric infectious disease doctor urging parents to vaccinate their children, followed by Orient telling parents not to vaccinate their children. It was unforgiveable.
Also let’s AAPS had Wakefield as a speaker at the 2011 annual meeting: https://youtu.be/l67fWVrw8xU
I’m so damn tired of these anti-vax, anti-public health physicians.
This is the committee that includes Senator Dr. Paul Rand, who has been anti-vaccine for a long time and has recently been making comments denying Covid-19. Apparently, though, he’s not the one who invited her.
…but I’m sure he’ll give her a warm “who needs a mask anyhow?” quack physician welcome.
I doubt this Doctor would be invited to our parliament here in the UK. We do have a right wing PM and government but they are very pro vaccine and dont seem to have the same baggage right wingers have in America. Conspiracy theories, anti mask, hydroxychloroquine plus a pinch of zinc, none of that nonsense.
I must say, I do love Oracs blog for pointing out who the cutting edge of science and medicine are and who I should be following for advice.
I do love how Orac’s blog attracts mindless prats such as yourself who obligingly and publicly humiliate themselves for my entertainment. It never fails to bring a smile to my face (and occasionally a poem to my fingertips). Since laughter is the best medicine I am in excellent health thanks to you and your cohort.
I like ‘pratt’.
Lately I’ve been defaulting to Italian** because I’ve got tired of loon,scoffer,, wacko, “faker”,,SFB, scammer etc
** don’t ask,
“Mindless prat” is from one of my favorite books. That’s why I chose it. The world needs more Douglas Adams.
PRATT is also a well-known abbreviation for “Point Refuted A Thousand Times”. Which is something a lot of these prats love to do when they argue.
@rs: Well, March 8 this year was the 42nd anniversary of HHGTTG. And then the World Health Organisation began advising people to regularly sanitise their telephones. And of course, Douglas Adams still has the best advice for the year: “Don’t panic!” Which we should write in large, friendly letters where we can easily see it.
Nature abhors a vacuum. You’re in deep trouble.
It was merely a thinly veiled suggestion that norcal was garbage that needed to be swept up. I guess I inadverntenly got the syntax correct and some ‘is it code’ filter did not like that.
In the 1990s I signed up for the Healthfraud listserv. She was one of the participants, and she just flooded everyone’s email inboxes with her nonsense. I think she was banned. Whatever it was I was glad to see go away.
She is definitely an American Loon: http://americanloons.blogspot.com/2014/04/1000-jane-orient.html
Ha! I was on that listserv but not until really late in the 1990s and into the early 2000s. I don’t recall encountering Dr. Orient there.
Her presence was quite memorable. I was new to this teh interwebs, and she was definitely wacka doodle. That was when I still had a Compuserve account with a phone modem.
Interesting news from Oregon….anti-vaccine Dr Paul Thomas has his medical license suspended because his anti-vax practices pose an immediate danger to public health and to the health of his patients.
http://www.wweek.com/news/state/2020/12/05/prominent-anti-vaccine-pediatrician-dr-paul-thomas-has-license-suspended-by-the-oregon-medical-board/
More here: https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/oregon-medical-board-suspends-license-dr-paul-thomas/
Fergus: “I doubt this Doctor would be invited to our parliament here in the UK. We do have a right wing PM and government but they are very pro vaccine and dont seem to have the same baggage right wingers have in America.”
Well, maybe not. But you once had Vernon Coleman (antivax loon and all-purpose medical nitwit) invited to address Parliament, and he makes Jane Orient look like the sober voice of reason.
Coleman and a couple of like-minded antivaxers/conspiracy theorists (the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and David Icke) were on the speakers’ schedule at a recent big Covidiot rally in London.
http://irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/thousands-of-covid-19-sceptics-and-anti-vaxxers-protest-in-london-1.4342128
Thankfully the Brits don’t have a major political party with numerous members supporting or enabling antivaccine sentiment and/or pseudoscientific nonsense. Still, polling shows only about 42% of U.K. residents saying they’ll definitely get vaccinated against Covid-19, which indicates there’s work to do.
I’ve got some questions about this bit about the AAPS: “the absolute autonomy of physicians”.
How absolute are they talking? Like, do they have any internal standard of conduct, like “no sexual relations with your patients” or “no operating under the influence”?
Or are they fully out there with “I can do whatever I want because I have an MD”? Because that would really fit with their 19th century approach to life.
None of that. They are so libertarian to believe they can do whatever it is they like. But they definitely want to be able to tell everyone else what they can do.
Charles Pierce also wrote about this today at Esquire, and added this delicious tidbit from an Atlantic article:
“In 2008, an article on AAPS’s website suggested that President Barack Obama was covertly hypnotizing people with his speeches, and that this might explain why Jews voted for him.”
I remember that one now. It seems there is no conspiracy theory they won’t indulge in.
They are like one of those joke institutions, like Lyons-Weiler’s institute of Pure and Applied Knowledge. Back when I was at University, one summer holidays at the beach we decided to create an Institute of Applied Apathy. I regret a little that we never formalised it.
The GOP has become the anti-science party so while disappointing, not shocking. I can only hope that some on the committee will have done their homework and expose Orient for the crank she is.
I saw it briefly on television but was able to find it-
National Geographic : a new NG/ Morning Consult poll shows that 69% of men and 51% of women would accept a new Covid vaccine; Democrats more than Republicans Details..
The difference is alarming: why are women so……?
( fill in the blank) I’d rather not.
Medicine can be very patriarchal, and some doctors can be very dismissive of women’s medical issues, dismissing them as hormonal or anxiety. I suspect that may play a part in it.
It might be fun to discuss priorities for vaccination. Medical care providers, certainly, essential workers, anyone exposed everyday. There is some dispute concerning the advisability of the innoculation of elderly inhabitants of congregate communities like nursing homes, since their immune systems may not mount an adequate response, but the people who work in such facilities should certainly be prioritized.
I’m 69, borderline elderly, but it’s like the joke about what violists use for birth control (their personalities). I’m pretty low-risk, all things considered. i can wait.
It has occasionally been suggested that potential super-spreaders should go to the front of the line, kids old enough to engage in the search for a mate and to young to exhibit common sense (roughly those between 16 and 25). There is considerable overlap between this population and those engaged in work with the public.
The formula for priority should include both the risk of infection (low for the young, high for the elderly) and the likelihood of propagation (nearly the reverse).
While I’m here, let me complain about the lack of consensus about the risks to children and the safety of schools. I’m in a pod with my brother’s family, and I was relieved when my nephew’s school did not return to physical attendance. He was disappointed. Weekly tests were promised, but their inadequacy is obvious.