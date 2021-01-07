Andrew Wakefield spews nonsense about how the COVID-19 vaccine will “permanently alter your DNA”

As 2021 dawned, my first post of the year was about how many of my fellow physicians behaved very badly last year with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals bravely risked their lives to care for COVID-19 patients (and some even died of COVID-19), a small but disturbing and impossible-to-ignore number of doctors denied or minimized the pandemic, sold unproven or even quack “cures,” and helped spread conspiracy theories designed to spark resistance to public health interventions, like masking, social distancing, and closures of businesses that involve large numbers of people gathering. Some have even engaged in germ theory denial by claiming that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that has been shown to cause COVID-19, either doesn’t exist (it’s an exosome!) or doesn’t cause COVID-19. As these examples led me to think about how such people could get through medical school (just as Andrew Wakefield always did), I learned earlier this week that it wasn’t just doctors, but pharmacists as well, who fall prey to conspiracy theories:
A pharmacist who was arrested on charges that he intentionally sabotaged more than 500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at a Wisconsin hospital was “an admitted conspiracy theorist” who believed the vaccine could harm people and “change their DNA,” according to the police in Grafton, Wis., where the man was employed.
The police said Steven Brandenburg, 46, who worked the night shift at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis., had twice removed a box of vials of the Moderna vaccine from the refrigerator for periods of 12 hours, rendering them “useless.”
“Brandenburg admitted to doing this intentionally, knowing that it would diminish the effects of the vaccine,” the police said.
In addition, Brandenberg was clearly a troubled man who believed in other conspiracy theories as well, was going through a divorce, and reportedly had brought a gun to work on two different occasions.
Regular readers will remember that the idea that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, will “damage” or somehow “irreversibly alter” your DNA was featured here quite a while ago. I was…not kind…to those promoting this idiotic idea because, to put it uncharacteristically briefly for me, to have such an idea bespeaks an utter ignorance and/or misunderstanding of some very basic molecular biology of the sort that is taught in introductory level biology classes in college. Unfortunately, it’s not just pharmacists. For example, my post deconstructing that claim primarily examines the claim as promoted by a physician, Dr. Carrie Madej.
And then there’s Andrew Wakefield. Wakefield, as you know, is the British physician who launched the modern antivaccine movement nearly 23 years ago with his Lancet paper implying that the MMR vaccine was associated with an increased risk of autism. When last we left him, pre-pandemic, he had been reduced to writing for the official journal of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) that John Birch Society for physicians disguised as a medical professional society that regularly lets ideology trump science. traffics in the most vile antivaccine misinformation (e.g., from the claim that shaken baby syndrome is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury that I discussed the first time I found the group to anti-immigrant fear-mongering, climate science denial, HIV/AIDS denialism, blaming breast cancer on abortion using execrable “science,” and more. The AAPS views doctors as some sort of mythical brave mavericks outside the “herd” (of sheeple, apparently) whose godlike total autonomy must never be infringed by the government, having gone on record about Medicare as stating that “the effect of the law is evil and participation in carrying out its provisions is, in our opinion, immoral.” Basically AAPS rejects any government involvement in medicine, be it Medicare and Medicaid or even state medical boards, as an unacceptable impingement on the absolute autonomy of physicians. It rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything, while rejecting evidence-based guidelines as—you guessed it!—an unacceptable affront to the godlike autonomy of physicians. It last hit the news in a big way four years ago, when it was reported that Donald Trump’s pick to be his first Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, was a member of AAPS. More recently, right before the pandemic overwhelmed all other news, it even sued to protect its “right” to promote antivaccine misinformation.
I haven’t written about Andrew Wakefield for a while, because I hadn’t thought that he could top his claim a year ago for AAPS that the measles vaccine will result in a mass extinction of humans), but, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, or Freddie Krueger, the villain who seems to die at the end of one slasher movie, Wakefield has returned, all too alive, to spread more disinformation. The wandering band of antivaccine conspiracy theorists over at that wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Age of Autism, are, unsurprisingly, on the case, and here’s the video:
Surprise, surprise! Andrew Wakefield is a COVID-19 crank, too! Also, unsurprisingly, this video is not on YouTube, likely given that it’s COVID-19 disinformation. In fact, you can tell from the title of the video that Wakefield buys into the same unscientific bunk about mRNA vaccines as Carrie Madej. True, he tries to make it sound more reasonable (remember, Madej called the vaccines “transhumanism”), but Wakefield needs to read an introductory biology or biochemistry text just as much as Madej or Brandenberg does. I mean, lookl at the title: Dr. Wakefield warns=”This is not a Vax, it is irreversible genetic modification.”
Wakefield starts out reasonably enough, because, as so many cranks and conspiracy theorists are, Wakefield is good at starting with a bit of scientific fact and using it to build his conspiracy:
DNA, deoxyribonucleic acid, are the basis of our genetic structure, if you like, and in every cell encodes for proteins, and it transfers its information to make the protein to messenger RNA. So messenger RNA is an intermediary between the gene and the product, the protein. It’s the protein that ultimately elicits the immune response, not the RNA. If you want to make a vaccine, it’s protein that you give, whether it’s bacterial protein or viral protein or whatever. It’s the protein to which the human immune system develops the immune response.
So far, so good. This is basic biology 101. Of course it’s quite possible to understand these basics (or seem to understand these basics), but still go right off the rails, and go off the rails is exactly what Wakefield proceeds to do very soon after this. What follows next, although not as into the stratosphere of woo as Madej’s take on the same claim, is nonetheless a series of facepalm-worthy statements that gave me a headache.
For example:
So, by definition, an RNA vaccine isn’t a vaccine at all because it doesn’t elicit an immune response. It has to be turned into protein, and it’s the protein in turn that creates the immune response. A messenger RNA vaccine is actually genetic engineering. That’s what it is. It’s putting genetic material from an RNA virus into your cells and asking your cellular machinery with the RNA to produce protein from your cells, to which you then mount an immune response.
Wait, what?
Didn’t Wakefield just say that an mRNA vaccine couldn’t be a vaccine at all because it doesn’t consist of protein, that it has to be converted to protein to cause an immune response? (I could get into the weeds and point out tha RNA itself is immunogenic and can convert an immune response.) Then he says that the mRNA is taken up in the cells and then the cells do make the protein, which in turn does mount an immune response? How is that not a vaccine? It doesn’t matter where the protein comes from, whether it’s in the vaccine itself or whether the vaccine somehow induces the body’s cells to make the protein to which you want to provoke an immune response. A vaccine is nothing more than a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity against a disease. Does Wakefield say that a measles vaccine is not a vaccine? It’s a live attenuated virus vaccine; so you’re giving actual virus that infects cells but doesn’t cause disease because it’s weakened. Is that not a vaccine? The idea is that the infection with the attenuated virus vaccine results in a viral infection that is similar enough to the unaltered pathogenic virus that immunity to the weakened virus results in immunity to the full strength virus.
Note, though, how Wakefield cleverly tries to portray the COVID-19 vaccine as “genetic engineering,” because, you know, genetic engineering is scary to most people. Of course, in a trivial way, it sort of is genetic engineering, but really it’s not, at least not in the way that we normally mean. In reality, genetic engineering usually means permanently altering the genetic makeup of an organism, of which some examples are listed here. This is not what we’re talking about with RNA vaccines, which are intentionally designed not to permanently alter the genetics of the cells that they “ask” to make the protein being used as an antigen to provoke an immune response. I’ll go even further. Even if mRNA vaccines did somehow “permanently” alter the cells they affected, they arguably would still not really be genetic engineering, because they would only affect an infinitesimal fraction of the total cells in the body, the remainder of which would be unaffected.
But RNA vaccines don’t even do that. I’ll recap yet again. mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 consist of the messenger RNA (mRNA) for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, surrounded by lipids in lipid nanoparticles. These lipids fuse with the cell membrane, allowing the mRNA into the cell and giving it access to the ribosomes, the large enzyme complex that normally bind to and transcribe mRNA to make protein. The mRNA degrades. mRNA vaccines usually chemically alter the mRNA so that it has a longer half-life than most RNA, so that it continues to make protein long enough for the body to mount an immune response to it, but eventually the mRNA degrades and goes away.
Wakefield, predictably, goes deeper into nonsense:
What could possibly go wrong? You have cells in your own body that are producing protein to which your immune system is going to mount an immune response. That’s called an autoimmune disease.
No, no, no, no, no! No, it’s not! The COVID-19 spike protein is not a human protein. Autoimmune disease involves an aberrant immune response against one of the body’s own proteins. The COVID-19 vaccine is inducing your cells to make a foreign protein to facilitate an immune response. By this rationale, all viral diseases are autoimmune diseases, because all viral diseases induce cells to make a foreign protein that elicits an immune response!
None of that stops Wakefield:
The potential for this to go horribly wrong is enormous. They’ve never been used in humans before. It’s never been tested out, but yet it’s been rushed to market…And we’re already seeing some major problems occurring. I think there were two cases of anaphylaxis. There have been deaths that have just been reported.
No, not really, at least not any more than any other vaccine. Once again, antivaxxers like to act as though mRNA vaccines just sprang out of nowhere, when in fact they have been in development for 10-15 years, and we have large clinical trials showing safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Mdoerna vaccines. In the clinical trials, there was no statistically significant difference between the number of deaths in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group. As for deaths after the vaccine, I’m betting that Wakefield is referring to the case of Tiffany Dover, who fainted after getting the Pfizer vaccine and about whom conspiracy theories immediately cropped up claiming that she was dead, resulting in her harassment. Yes, there have been well-publicized incidents of anaphylaxis, but all vaccines have the risk of anaphylaxis, and compared to the risk of COVID-19 the risks of the vaccines are very, very low.
None of that stops Wakefield from repeating the nonsense about how the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not really vaccines and how they are genetic engineering, before repeating yet again that they have never been tested in humans. (How many tens of thousands of subjects were in the final phase 3 trials that led to the emergency use authorization for the vaccines, again?) None of that stops Wakefield from saying something this ignorant:
If it causes a problem—a year, two years, five years down the line—and it’s already been given to billions of people worldwide, it’s too late. You can’t take it out. You can’t switch it off. You can’t stop it. It’s in there.
No, no, no, no, no! Again, the half-life of mRNA is short. In fact, on average, it’s only 10 hours! Then it’s gone. True, there is a wide range in normal human mRNAs. Some mRNAs have half-lifes under two hours. Indeed, I studied the mRNA of a gene that I cloned in graduate school, and I showed that its half-life was on the order of a few hours but that it rapidly degraded in response to certain cellular stimuli. Again, it’s true that the mRNAs in COVID-19 vaccines have been chemically altered to have longer half-lives, but they are nonetheless gone within two weeks to the point of not making protein any more. Again, this is just nonsense designed to scare people who don’t know anything about molecular biology.
Hilariously, Wakefield then accuses scientists of “living in an intellectual bubble.” No, I kid you not. While condescendingly saying that “some of them really believe” that what they are doing will “save the world,” he pivots to accuse them of living in an “intellectual vacuum” and “bubble” that keep them from seeing the potential problems with what they are doing. I laughed out loud when Wakefield say:
“Because we can, we should”? No, because we think we can, we’re prepared to take the risk on people’s behalf. That’s the truth of it.
Nice mangling of Jurassic Park there. Jeff Goldblum disapproves.
In reality, it is those who are working on these vaccines who are most acutely aware of potential problems with the vaccines and the sorts of problems they might cause. That’s why there are so many safeguards and so many details that they attend to. Unsurprisingly, Wakefield then invokes the “science was wrong before” canard, to which I always respond: Yes, science has been wrong before, but you know how we found out science was wrong? With more science. This is also particularly rich coming from Andrew Wakefield, whose science wasn’t just wrong, but fraudulent and who’s never admitted it. Similarly, his arrogant swipe at science as having made arrogant assumptions about its ability to assert dominion over nature made me laugh too coming from Wakefield. The “arrogance” of science is as nothing compared to Wakefield’s arrogance!
I mean, really. He even invokes the Human Genome Project, claiming that altering the expression of one gene thought to cause a disease sometimes had unexpected effects. I’d love to know what group he’s referring to, because, as always, context matters, and I never trust Wakefield to give decent context, but I could point out that in other cases there have been several successful uses of gene therapy (or “genetic engineering,” as Wakefield would likely put it).
The rest of the video is a crank greatest hits. Wakefield claims that scientists are blind and easily swayed about approaches that look like they will work in cell culture if they have the potential to make a lot of money, particularly given how terrified everyone is of the pandemic and the need to “do something.” Of course, there is a grain of truth in there, but it’s a grain of truth there, but Wakefield, as always, takes it straight into conspiracyville, along the way pimping his latest lie-packed movie about the Vaccine Court, parroting some of those lies, such as the claim that there is no liability for vaccine makers and that it was fear that drove lawmakers to pass the legislation that formed the Vaccine Court. Again, there’s a grain of truth in there. There was fear. There was fear that a tsunami of dubious and bogus lawsuits would endanger the vaccine supply by driving all the companies making childhood vaccines out of the US market.
And, yes, Wakefield finishes up with—you guessed it!—Bill Gates conspiracy theories! Because of course he does. Grifters gonna grift, and conspiracy theorists gonna conspiracy, and Wakefield is both of those.
It’s very generous of you to suggest that Wakefield needs a refresher in biology. Although Wakefield hasn’t done science in years, when he tried to he did look at genetic material, and he has a history of misrepresentation. I think he doesn’t deserve the benefit of a doubt here, and that it’s reasonable to think he’s intentionally lying, not forgotten.
Given that he’s now at higher risk of COVID-19 than in 1998, since he’s not as young, I’m wondering if he believes his antivaccine stuff enough that he himself won’t get the vaccine.
He also has a podcast, that appears separate from this.
Oh, and they are latching onto every death rumor they can find, so maybe he has something other than Ms. Dover in mind.
100% lying from beginning to end. A good fraudster matches the zeitgeist, and Wakefield is a good fraudster if nothing else. I don’t for one moment think he believes his COVID crap but he knows that his market will, and will pay for that confirmation in buckets of cash.
My thoughts exactly. Wakefield jumped on the bandwagon.
Oh yeah, a liar through and through. The true believers are never this effective because they make too many mistakes.
A bit bloody rich, Wakefield accusing others of chasing the money at the expense of safety…
You know, it feel to me like guilt and shame don’t exist anymore or never existed for some inhabitants of this planet, namely wakefraud but also, some orange guy…
Psychopaths and narcissists have no empathy. It’s what makes them good at what they do. Do not make the mistake of projecting your own theory of mind onto them; that’s not how they operate.
—
“I admire its purity. A survivor… unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality.”—Ash
“meow” — Jonesy
@Has,
There is a few premices wrong in your assertion. First, lack of guilt and shame is an hypothesis of mine, not my theory of mind. I know there’s a field of study regarding theory of mind in psychology and I do know much better to never ascribe a particular theory of mind to a psychopathic individual. You may not know but I suffered for many years having hosted a psychopath in my place of living for over a year before I ran away (and then, I was a target to him).
Please don’t over-read my comment, lack of guilt and shame are part of psychopathy, not the whole essence of it and I haven’t got started about specificity of these criteria either.
Alain
@Alain: Oh, I was very much agreeing with you. Please forgive my tendency to talk in 2nd-person; it’s not aimed at you but at anyone and everyone.
The problem is people who are nice all too often extend their niceness to abusers, which is an appalling mistake. NEVER flex nor bend nor give them a second chance: all that does is make YOU complicit in their abuse.
Give them a choice, but ONLY between doing what they’re told and no quarter.
https://twitter.com/lilithsaintcrow/status/1347293759155838976
Contrast Speaker Pelosi patiently waiting on the phone for half an hour just so she can ask VP Pence to invoke the 25th. Abusers just LOVE people who enable them like that. A coward will back down, but not if you keep offering them an alternative out.
@ has
From your twitter link:
“Domestic abusers, white supremacists, and religious bigots all operate off the same thin but very useful playbook that exploits other people’s politeness and (I’ve got to say it) “civility.””
Dunno about US white supremacists (never met them), but… oh yeah! That’s so true.
Sad that authorities are enshrining that kind of abuse in their policies, and, in the case of France, may I add, in freedom of speech laws (for instance libel in France need not consider facts to sentence someone: attacking one’s dignity is enough for sentencing[@]). I get more or less threatened repeatedly for stating facts as being “impolite” and “uncivil”.
None of the above (abusers and bigots of all stripes) care about facts ; and authorities, whether police or medicine, also have that kind of disregard about facts. And no matter how much formally civil you end up being, the simple fact that facts are inconvenient gets labelled incivility and courts back that up.
Saying “no” is as grave a sin as murder without motive. Biggest lesson of my life.
[@]People nowadays allege that it’s designed to stifle hate speech, but I do not believe the end goal justifies all the side effects of that law. In fact, jurisprudence does not back up this interpretation about hate speech.
Wikipedia on the french notion of libel: “Il n’est pas nécessaire que le propos soit calomnieux (donc faux) pour tomber sous le coup de la loi mais il faut que le reproche ait été exprimé sciemment.” – “It is not necessary that statements be slanderous (hence false) to fall under the scope of the (defamation) law but the rebuke needs to have been expressed knowingly”.
Shitty culture. Shitty country. Shitty people.
“L’exceptio veritatis constitue un moyen de défense au fond. Elle n’est pas admise lorsque la diffamation alléguée concerne les faits de la vie privée afin de ne pas y porter atteinte.” – “The defense by exception of truth (truth defending of you of the accusation of libel) is not allowed when facts pertain to private life in order not to offend”.
Ipso facto: abusers have a free pass. Dunno about “satanic pedophiles”, but Olivier Duhamel has a lot to answer for. As well as the head of Science Po, who knew, denies it, and will likely hide behind state authority and privacy guaranteed by that law. You know what? Give me satanic pedophiles anyday as long as you fix this libel law.
@ F68.10:
Thank you for clarifying French law: I did not realise how it operated. It puts complainants in an impossible situation.
If you have followed RI for a long time, you may know how pseudoscientists/ anti-vaxxers/ woo-meisters use legal threats to silence their critics, e.g.
— Wakefield has tried to silence Brian Deer who had exposed his BS in both the UK and US repeatedly ( see Brian Deer.com for details). When living in the US ( in Texas), one of the hurdles Andy had to leap involved SLAPP which specifically targets lawsuits used strategically to silence critics: he was not successful in any suit.
— woo-meister supreme, Gary Null has sued sceptics who reveal his MO and Wikipedia which details his maleducation/ ‘degrees’/ pseudoscience. A physicist, Lee Phillips, wrote a blog about him and was promptly sued which lasted several years- and cost him money- before it was thrown out. Currently, he is again going after Wikipedia and its editors despite a law that protects their content
He used FOIA to “investigate” Orac who has a public account because of his employment at a state university
— Quackwatch’s Steven Barrett has been sued by several subjects of his inquiries.
BUT
when Mike Adams disseminated boatloads of libelous disinformation about Orac although he had legal recourse, it would have cost him a fortune ( so he instead used the internet to correct the lies spun about him )
.
So the laws may be somewhat better in the UK and US but dishonest operators still are able to frighten critics away or cost them heavily to defend themselves against lies.
-btw- are viewing the current shitshow involving white supremacists, QAnon folk and possible seditionists in Washington, DC. Exciting television!
@ Denice
“-btw- are viewing the current shitshow involving white supremacists, QAnon folk and possible seditionists in Washington, DC. Exciting television!”
Yes. Huge fun. I love coups. They remind me of my childhood in Lesotho. School was cancelled, I loved it. I just hope toddlers in the US also will have some slack time.
More concerning: I went for a walk to buy stuff around here. No one heard of the events in the US. In fact… no one cares. The only politically conscious guy I met explained to me that there was a plan to redo Nazi eugenics by genetically engineering people with vaccines. That’s what I hear in the street. On the net, right-wing people are rooting in more and more for Trump and are awfully lenient. It’s terrifying.
IMO: Democracy is dying in the western world quite fast because of issues we never really did want to address, loosing our time in gibberish politicking. The (almost) only place where I put hope for the future of the notion of democracy is now India. Love their recent speeches at the UN since they got their non-permanent seat at the security council.
IMO, again: People who think truth and rationality matters, no matter how much they disagree, have become a political party, even if they do not yet recognize it. It’s very sad that such fault lines seem to be opening.
“Exciting television!”
Oh, yes. I have a physical reaction when I see building-jumping, hanging,…, just standing around on a catwalk — r/sweatypalms This is like that but just looking away does not fix it.
Nero’s gonna Nero and it better be more than wishful thinking that Pence, Pompeo, et al pull out that 25 and slap the shit out of him with it when he goes for that button. Even scarier is that there is some world event or attack here that warrants retaliation with him still “in control”.
For some of those sitting on the sidelines (rather than Mr. Deer), it’s too bad that this issue was never reached in the case, as it could have taught Wakefraud a memorable lesson.
@ Tim:
In other news. you might enjoy
Gollum J.Trump ( @ realGollumTrump) who hasn’t tweeted for 2 months has returned..
@Has,
Thanks for the enlightenment (2nd person language).
@F68.10
J’ai toujours pensé que le gazon est jaune taché d’huile à moteur partout dans le monde mais j’avoue avoir oublié les lois sur la calomnie en France et en Angleterre. J’ai effectivement un psychiatre, français (je ne crois pas qu’il soit parisien) et j’en ai eu un autre précédemment (aussi français), ceci dit, en bon québécois je les ai fait virer fou de colère et/ou de peur à certaines occasion donc il me semblerait que le gazon soit moins taché ici au Québec. Ça te dirais une relocalisation au Québec?
translation:
I have always thought the grass is yellow stained with motor oil all over the world but I admit I forgot the libel laws in France and England. I actually have a psychiatrist, French (I don’t think he’s Parisian) and I had another previously (also French), that said, as a good Quebecer I had them go crazy with anger and / or fear on some occasion so it seems to me that the grass is less stained here in Quebec.
Alain
@F68.10
Petit détail, sans aucune conséquences graves pour moi (les colères ou les peurs de mes shrinks). Nada, zilch…
@F68.10 re. India – The ruling party (BJP) is the political wing of the RSS, founded by a man who publicly praised Hitler’s ideology, current PM Modi is considered responsible for the murder of thousands of Muslims when he was Gujarat leader. Much as I love Indian culture and especially music, hypocrisy and fascist tendencies are just as common there as in the rest of the world.
Especially when he attempted to patent a single-antigen vaccine as an alternative to MMR.
#FollowTheMoney
With my limited knowledge of genetics, the one remotely plausible way for the spike protein RNA to make it into the genome is an (active) infection with a retrovirus at the time of vaccination. And even then, shouldn’t the modification be essentially confined to the injection site because it is given as intramuscular injection?
@ aairfcchasays
And even then, an active retrovirus in a cell is bad news for the cell’s health. So whatever the retrovirus does to the cell’s genome, the poor cell is quickly going to be destroyed, if not by the virus itself, then by the immune system.
Making all of these changes moot.
Things like dormant retroviruses (if this is the right word? my virology is a bit rusty) or retrotransposons would have a lesser impact on a cell’s survival, but now we are talking about a scenario where these retrovirus/retrotransposons wake-up right when the vaccine mRNA is around, manage to fetch it up, transpose it and tangle it in the genome (1), and then the dormant virus / transposon goes right back to sleep, instead of making so much trouble they will get the host cell killed.
I’m not even touching on enzyme specificity or other bottlenecks limiting the risk of a random bit of RNA getting inserted by mistake someplace dangerous in our genome.
I’ll be more worried about the risk of a meteorite landing on my car.
(1) where the inserted bits may do nothing, and won’t be propagated to the host’s children anyway (2) – as you pointed out, even if a modification happens, it would be confined to the injection site
(2) well, the mRNA would first need to find its way in germinal cells for that. I guess the take-away lesson is, if you want to be sure, just don’t inject the vaccine in your gonads.
There are bits and pieces of virus in our genes (endogenous retroviruses) so it can happen, but there is a reason or two why I wrote “remotely plausible”: Most are just present in a more or less mangled version of the original with no (known) function or activity and most are quite old additions to our genome.
I am reading Brian Deer’s book. I am not surprised that he was struck off the medical register. What I am surprised about is that he ever got onto it in the first place.
Yes, reading “The Doctor Who Fooled the World” showed me how Andrew Wakefield has complete and utter callous disregard for all things not Andrew Wakefield.
Thanks for the title. Added to my to-read list. Also, I’m a big fan of your posts. You’d get probably all the likes if I could find a way to upvote. Thanks again!
Never actually heard this guy speak before. Smug and arrogant.
If only Wakfield’s lie were true….then we wouldn’t be here watching the global death count approach 2 million people.
The full sentence shows that he is placing himself in a hypothetical future where the vaccine (1) would have already been given to billions of people – not something done now, but done by that time – before the secret nanobots activate and change all of them into pumpkins. Or something.
But I admit, he is being very optimistic. I’m afraid we won’t manage to get a billion people vaccinated in one year, by the end of 2021. Maybe by the end of 2022?
For the second billion, maybe in five years.
(1) vaccine, singular? Why antivaxers are always looking at vaccines as if they were all one and the same?
OK, rhetorical question.
Regarding Wakefield’s misstatements about current Covid-19 vaccines – he has many faults, but stupidity is not one of them.
This latest nonsense about Covid-19 vaccination causing “irreversible genetic modification” adds to the evidence that whatever genuinely held beliefs Wakefield may have had about vaccine risks, his subsequent activities have been designed with the overriding purpose of solidifying his position as an antivax demigod, getting revenge on the mainstream medical and scientific community that cast him out, and above all, garnering attention and money.
It suggests a strong streak of sociopathy.
Orac, I know you folks see Wakefield as the ultimate anti-christ — or is it the quintessential scapegoat?!– but c’mon, Wakefield is a good-looking guy; can’t you find a less swarmy, creepy pic of him?!
Onto this…
I have beckoned the experts here so many times to help clarify this matter of what exactly the spike protein is, but it has all been to no avail. My understanding is that the complete spike protein might be unique, but the epitope portion of it, where it binds to cell receptors, may not be so unique in that it may have affinity with human-like epitopes. If this is the case, then Wakefield and that Norwegian scientist’ concern about autoimmunity is indeed legitimate; shared human-like epitopes is where the risk comes in! So, again, is this assessment correct? Dangerous One, Squirrel, Athaic, Aarno, Narad, F68, Orac — hell, Denice! — Anyone?
Well, 16 million odd doses have been administered (as far as a quick internet query tells me). Anyone seen any sign of mass autoimmune ‘events’ yet? How about a (statistically significant) higher incidence of autoimmune events than the remaining unvaccinated population?
If not…..Q.E.D.
For the U.S., it’s now about 5.2 million doses administered out of 17 million deliverd.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html
And that is a week after we were supposed to have vaccinated 20 million people.
In the 3 weeks following the first vaccination, the U.S. recorded 1.27 million more cases and 50,132 deaths 🙁 🙁 🙁
I hope that rate continues to ramp up. But at this pace, it will be May 1 when we hit 10% of the population with at least one shot. And it may be next fall before I get mine.
I pick 10% because it is far short of what we need for population protection, but might be enough that we will start to see a shift from slow growth to slow decline in cases.
@ Greg; **
You are concerned about the spike protein in the Covid vaccine causing autoimmunity.
OK, before you get upset about this possibility you should also be worried about spike proteins in other Corona viruses ( which can cause mild illnesses like colds and more serious infections like SARS and Covid) as well as in other families of viruses which
— inundate your immune system every day, even if you don’t get sick from them AND
— come with other stuff inside that allows the virus to multiply and take over your cells.
If you google/ bing “virus images”, you’ll see their structure and notice that the spike is only a small part and doesn’t contain the genetic material which allows their replication ( that is encased in a fatty shell- wash your hands!) So chances are, you are already being hit with various spike proteins in their natural form – in a virus- the kind that can lead to mild or serious illness..
These viruses are ubiquitous and also cause illness in animals, like pets- there are many types and they all mutate and evolve all the time.
The world is not pristine.
** readers, see my note below.
Gerg: “So, again, is this assessment correct?”
Once again for the terminally hard of learning: it doesn’t matter what Wakefield says; his credibility is already so far down the shitter that everything out of that man’s mouth can, should, and will be automatically ignored. Argumentum ad Wakefield would be a logical fallacy all of its own, except that scumbag deserves his name attached to nothing further except a prison cell door. #GotForm
As for you, if you honestly wanted to discuss spike proteins and all the rest you would go crack an undergrad microbiology textbook and educate yourself on the basics so you can carry on an informed discussion. But no, all you care about is smearing your excreta over everyone else’s walls, so why don’t you go 69 your equally feculent high priest down the far end of whatever sewer you both inhabit and give everyone a break from your verbal vomit. #GotFormToo
I agree. Instead of sea-lioning, Greg should do some research on his own. I was going to suggest a cell biology textbook if he doesn’t want to study immunology first. Any suggestions for a good one?
BTW, I really need to dig into Sompayrac soon, but I’m still too busy working through a major life event, and don’t have time to chase down Greg’s chimaeras.
<
blockquote>
But no, all you care about is smearing your excreta over everyone else’s walls, so why don’t you go 69 your equally feculent high priest down the far end of whatever sewer you both inhabit and give everyone a break from your verbal vomit.
Has, am I to understand these references to feces, vomit, and your wish to see me sodomize Andrew Wakefield as you not being inclined to discuss immunology with me? Anyone else?
Squirrel, indeed I am a believer in the idea that knowledge is power, and I am always open to educational enrichment activities; still, I believe I am asking a very simple question that the very ‘smart’ people here should be able to answer.
Is it the case that the Covid-2 spike protein has many epitopes that share affinity to human-like epitopes, and that is where the autoimmunity risk comes in? Anyone?!
@Gerg: There is no way to discuss immunology with you, because not only do you know nothing about the field itself, you know nothing of its prerequisites either. So stop trying to pretend you are competent to discuss it as it is patently obvious your only objective is to waste the time of people who have more productive things to do.
@ Greg
“Dangerous One, Squirrel, Athaic, Aarno, Narad, F68, Orac — hell, Denice! — Anyone?”
Not bothering with you. I’ve got other fish (i.e. conspiracy theorists) to fry.
Actually I see Wakefield as a bucket of feces, just without the bucket. Same for you Greg.
I’m so sorry, my apologies to fecal matter everywhere for comparing you to anti-vaxxer, which was a most cruel and unkind cut, given that you serve a productive purpose, unlike anti-vaxxers.
I believe the correct appellation for AW is coprolite: fossilized s***.
Christopher, it’s interesting that awhile back I read that infant mortality was way down since lockdown. Supposedly, it’s coinciding with babies missing their well visits.
I got thinking about you, and was wondering if you were also witnessing reduced visits. Christopher, do you find that you’re saddened by the lost business but you are overjoyed by the ‘coincidental’ situation of less dead babies?
None of you mindless AVers (that’s redundant, Greg) seem to get that there isn’t “real time” SUID data, so your sad silly “epiphany” on SIDs is dumb and premature, but then again you use the same idiocy to discount COVID-19 deaths as well, just in the opposite way. And the only thing I worry about regarding pediatric visits is that with the drop in vaccination rates due to fear of being in a doctor’s office (and catching SARS-CoV-2), there will be outbreaks of measles and pertussis once the pandemic goes away. Business if fine enough and again, if you’d ever remember anything you’d read, you would remember I’ve said that pediatricians actually do better financially by not vaccinating (and if we were doing so great giving vaccines, why are we the lowest paid physician group in the US?).
I’ll respond considering this question to be in good faith.
When you’re talking about an interaction between two proteins, say between the spike protein and the cell protein the virus uses to gain entry, you can’t assume that the structures of the proteins on both sides of this interaction are exactly the same. You should think of it as being like a lock and a key. The immune system of a person is tolerant to the structure of the lock because it has been raised to recognize that as self. The key, on the other hand, is a totally different matter; this structure has never been seen by the immune system until the virus brings it into the body. To promote auto-immunity, you would need to raise antibodies that recognize the lock, which probably won’t happen unless you’re trying to raise a response against a non-self protein that looks like the lock… and even then you probably won’t be raising antibodies against the parts of the non-self protein that look like self, meaning that you probably still won’t get autoimmunity unless you hit someone who is predisposed –say someone who already has an autoimmune disorder. If you’re raising antibodies against the key, you won’t see recognition unless the immune system sees the key, which is non-self to begin with. The reason antibodies are useful is explicitly because they are so specific to a particular target and the target is a tiny subsequence of the overall target, which is the epitope. Shared epitope is meaningless if a well trained immune system simply ignores the shared part, which most people do.
You could extend this and say, “Well, cell signaling involves proteins on the surfaces of two cells interacting with one another as keys to locks, maybe the virus key is mimicking one of these normal natural biological self-keys.” Yeah, that’s possible, but there’s no reason that it should. First, the viral key could well be binding someplace else on that lock aside for the natural binding domain of the lock protein. This happens; peanut allergies work because of this. Second, even if the virus is mimicking a self-protein “key,” the immune system is more likely to react to the non-self parts of the viral key because it already tolerates the self-resembling parts.
The problem with this conversation is that it will always be way more nuanced than a catch-all term like “epitopes” or even “shared epitopes” because there’s a non-shared part that probably has a way bigger influence on the situation. It’s true that allergies do happen, but you can’t take the atypical effect as the average occurrence without having a number that says how atypical that effect is. And, right now, the statistics on these vaccines aren’t bad.
Thanks Foolish Physicist! It was a sincere question!.
It appears everything you said about the unlikelihood of autoimmunity is specific to raising a precise ‘neutralising’ antibody key, but that Norwegian scientist mentioned the pitfalls of not doing so, and you also said this..
So, is this a possible scenario that may occur when you achieve non-neutralizing binding antibodies — you ‘accidentally’ raise an imprecise key that might stumble on a human looking lock?
No.
In the sense, it’s not a question of the antibodies being neutralizing or not.
The term you are looking for is “low-specificity”, or maybe “cross-reacting”. Although it’s not a question of the antibodies being imprecise, either. Antibodies could be highly specific to a certain protein pattern and cross-reacting with all proteins bearing this pattern.
The “non-neutralizing” quality of an antibody is not about being imprecise. It’s about targeting a part of the bug and not resulting in the bug being neutralized, for whatever reason, Maybe the bug doesn’t need this part to carry-on on being pathogenic, or it’s hidden inside the bug so of course the antibodies cannot reach it.
Also, you know what circumstances produce a lot of non-neutralizing antibodies? A natural infection.
Ah, I see below. Yeah, you are confusing non-neutralizing with non-specific. And also ride the natural fallacy.
If the immune response to the spike protein could result in an autoimmune reaction, we would see it first among the currently infected people.
Athaic, thanks again for taking the time to discuss immunology with me. I really enjoy such discussions because you appear the be the most knowledgeable one around here. I am sure others such as Squirrel, Aarno, Has, and the Dangerous One are also knowledgeable, but they don’t demonstrate it as consistently. Hope they don’t read this and take it the wrong way; it’s just that I had to compliment you.
Athaic, thanks for the distinction between neutralizing and cross-reacting and how they pertain to autoimmunity. It appears that the Norwegian scientist with his vaccine proposal is indeed mindful of the cross-reacting risks with him seeking only to target non-humanlike epitopes. Still, it also appears that he is also saying that non-neutralize binding might indeed be a problem.
Athaic, how do you account for such a claim and how it relates to ADE or autoimmunity? Is it also true that with mRNA covid vaccination there is no innate guiding of where the antibody should bind? Another question Athaic, are you suggesting that mRNA vaccination seems to be doing a better job at clearing the virus, neutalizing it, than natural infection?
@Greg,
To begin with, Athaic has said some a lot that I agree with. I want to add detail on two points related to the following quote:
First, adding to what Athaic says:
I want to point out that a natural infection produces a lot of antibodies, including, initially, a large number that are very imprecise. This is beyond the notion of a neutralizing antibody or a non-neutralizing antibody. This comes back to how the body responds to a natural infection. It’s worth noting that your body isn’t this assembly line that cranks out the one perfect antibody on some two week schedule after you hit this button that says “I’m infected.” There’s a big phase of training. The way that your body responds to infection is raise this flag on the B-cells that says “Attack.” Any B-cell that has an antibody that binds to anything starts cranking. If you have a B-cell that responds to self at the early phase of an infection, it is instructed to attack too. Therefore, in a natural infection, if you have a self-responding antibody, the natural infection would instruct it to attack the body. That most people don’t go into an autoimmune state of self-destruction when they get sick with anything is a good demonstration that strong self-responding antibodies aren’t present in most people (and have, in fact, been culled out during normal development). The building of the perfect antibody is a process of selection; in the first generation after immune activation, the B-cells that bind best to whatever antigen is present respond to a cytokine signal to make a new generation of B-cells. This second generation of B-cells randomly tinkers with its antibody gene (that’s right, B-cells perform genetic surgery on themselves). And, I say random; the drift in the antibody gene could make a self-binder, but this doesn’t seem to happen frequently. The new generation of B-cells is then subjected to the same selection as the original generation; those that bind continue to make new generations of B-cells which have randomly altered Antibodies that may or may not bind, but being adjustments of an initial not-very-specific binder in the original generation, those that bind better are guaranteed to result in new generations of B-cells. As such, successive generations of B-cells produce antibodies that bind more and more specifically. After two weeks of this, the antibodies are damn precise.
The point here is a simple one: the activation of the immune system during an infection results in production of antibodies that are not that specific to start with and a natural infection could as easily result in autoimmunity as a vaccination. The fact of the matter is that the vaccination doesn’t do anything that special beyond a “natural” infection… it just gives a running start since your body would build on a pre-existing immunity to the vaccine (in the form of memory B-cells) rather than starting from scratch if you should happen to get infected by the pathogen. I would hasten to add that getting fully sick with the pathogen is more likely to result in autoimmunity than vaccination because the immune activation is much stronger and there would be a larger number of chances for self-binding antibodies to be raised. By getting vaccinated, you can avoid the state of being fully sick and there would be lower level of immune activation, and therefore have a smaller chance of raising self-binding antibodies.
The second thing I wanted to bring up, which has been so far ignored in the discussion is that immune response is not solely predicated by antibody binding. The immune system is governed by a big feedback loop that involves multiple components and multiple levels of recognition; I’ll keep this simple because this system is complex and I’ll stick to what I know since stupid physicists should know when to stop talking as the subject exceeds their expertise. The other really important part is the T-cell response. T-cells send out the signal that tells B-cells to “Attack.” T-cell response is governed by a completely independent mechanism from antibodies: they use a system composed of a binding event between the T-cell Receptor (TCR) and the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC). MHC is displayed on every cell and is the means by which the immune system distinguishes self from non-self (this is why people with transplant organs need immunosuppressants). Further, MHC performs a function called “antigen display” where the MHC presents a pocket on its surface that contains a non-specifically bound antigen epitope cleaved from protein present inside the cell. A T-cell comes along and binds to cellular MHC with their TCRs; if the MHC presents an epitope that is non-self frequently enough, T-cells become activated in large enough numbers and send out their chemical “attack” cue above threshold concentration that starts a cascade that results in immune activation. TCRs are trained in a similar way to antibodies and the developing immune system culls T-cells that activate in response to self-epitopes. Circulating T-cells therefore tend to activate in response only to presentation of antigen that came from a foreign protein, namely virus protein epitopes being displayed from proteins present in the cell which are the markers of a viral infection. During an infection, T-cells undergo a similar selection process where their TCRs become more specific to binding viral protein-MHC complexes, making it easier for them to send out the activation signal if they see that foreign epitope during antigen presentation. With trained memory T-cells, the immune system can activate more quickly and more precisely to the invasion of a virus, just as having trained memory B-cells increases precision of that attack –both of which would be an ideal outcome from a good vaccine.
As I understand it, there are cytotoxic T-cells that kill self cells that they find infected with virus when the virus epitope is discovered during antigen display. As such, one source of autoimmunity might actually be a self-recognizing T-cell TCR, not an antibody! Nobody disputes that autoimmunity can happen. I would argue that an mRNA vaccine is probably way better at training the TCR side of an immune response than a conventional vaccine for the obvious reasons.
Immune activation depends on the interplay of both of these recognition events, TCR and Antibody. You could have the antibodies, but if you don’t have the TCRs, your immune system doesn’t respond. This is why AIDS is bad; HIV specifically kills T-cells and makes it so that you can’t have a coherent immune response, allowing pathogens to go wild. Having non-specific self-recognizing antibodies is not by itself enough to kick off an autoimmune response. If the T-cells aren’t sending out their attack signal, the immune system is suppressed even if antibodies are present that bind stuff. Pathologic autoimmunity would logically require multiple levels of failure, as I understand it, though I would say I don’t know the details without reading some specific literature. (Somebody step in to correct me: Immunology was a long time ago for me)
This may be pedantic, but my understanding was that the immune system only “recognizes” non-self and just bides its time otherwise, being self in the first place.
Well, TCR must at least weakly bind self, or peanut allergies wouldn’t kill people;-)
I would agree, though, the immune system resembles a big mouse trap.
I remain fond of (former SB blogger) ERV’s description.
‘
Wow, Foolish Physicist! Thanks for that! If you weren’t a provaxxer I would kiss you. Damn Khan Academy for not teaching me that B-cells can tinker with their genes.
Athaic, remember where I said you were the most knowledgeable? — actually, I think you are tied with Foolish Physicist, but you are both ahead of Squirrel, Aarno, Dangerous One, and Narad. Come to think of it, didn’t Narad admit he didn’t know much immunology?
Seriously Foolish Physicist, you’ve given this anti-vaxxer a lot to mull over. I will see what I can make of it and will likely follow-up with more queries.
@ foolish physicist
I would have hazarded that a full infection is also providing plenty more of different antigen types – all the molecules brought in by the bug – , compared to a vaccine made with only one protein, and thus increasing the number of B-cells which will find something to react to.
And thus increasing the chance that, among the activated B-cells, there is one with the “wrong” pattern recognition.
Eh, for me, too.
Don’t ask me which cytokine or cell domain is specific of B-cell or T-cell.
Is your avatar Kenshin? My sister is a fan (me too).
Fully correct. B-cells and T-cells are not that different: both are producing a similarly-build protein able to recognize a specific target.
The T-cell one is shorter and stuck on the cell’s membrane, the B-cell one is bigger, multi-valent/polymeric, mass-produced and send floating in our lymph and plasma. But apart from that…
“Is it the case that the Covid-2 spike protein has many epitopes that share affinity to human-like epitopes, and that is where the autoimmunity risk comes in?”
No.
If that were the case the first time you caught any corona virus you would have developed auto-immunity. You haven’t, therefore it is not a problem.
Half of your immune system’s job is to keep the other half turned off almost all the time. Your body edits heavily for auto-reactive receptors on your immune cells.
Thanks JT, I am just trying to understand if this safety valve system can get compromised when mRNA vaccination produces non-neutalizing antibodies. What happens when such b or t-cells are struggling to rid the body of the virus but they are not fine- tuned to do so? As the never ending wrestling match persists, what collateral damage can be expected? When the virus returns in a more mutated form, what further collateral damage can be expected?
It seems that natural infections side-step these problems with the production of more precise neutralizing antibodies.
You forget to ask, what happens if an invisible unicorn keep messing with the T-cells?
You are just wasting our time.
Greg, if the immune system produces non-neutralizing antibodies then nothing happens.
If the vaccination were completely ineffective, as you are imagining, then the B-cells and T-cells would just have to get along the way they would with any infection. The presence of the virus would do all the fine-tuning needed.
Or not, and then the person would die, as is happening all the time.
If what you mean is non-specific antibodies, again, your body is full of antibodies you aren’t using right now. They don’t hurt your immune response when you’re fighting a different pathogen. They’re just … there.
There isn’t any evidence that the mRNA vaccines produce either non-specific or non-neutralizing antibodies. So it is all moot.
Foolish Physicist gave a very good and very detailed explanation.
@ Narad:
I’ve always suspected that we have much in common with cats.
Maybe Greg will change his mind because he admits that FoolishPhysicist and Athaic are worthwhile sources and perhaps he will read an immunology text as someone requested.
Please don’t ask me to estimate the likelihood of that event but hey, anything is possible.
From the horse’s mouth…
https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/DBBC0FA6E3763B0067CAAD8F3363E527/S2633289220000083a.pdf/biovacc19_a_candidate_vaccine_for_covid19_sarscov2_developed_from_analysis_of_its_general_method_of_action_for_infectivity.pdf
PS: I see Athaic is out and about. Athaic, can you please set aside some time for me so we can discuss immunology?
Gerg: “Athaic, can you please set aside some time for me so we can discuss immunology?”
Awww, so cute!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Immune-System-Works/dp/111954212X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=sompayrac&qid=1610044188&sr=8-1
Get back with us when you finish chapter 1 and we can start to have that discussion.
“Get back with us when you finish chapter 1”
Tell him to eat slowly though or he’ll get indigestion.
Is 78.4% similarity enough?
That’s less similarity than humans have with mice (85%), and last I checked I have neither a tail nor whiskers.
Does that 983 take into account protein folding? Or is it just sequence?
We also share about 60% of our genome with bananas. Yet people with banana allergies don’t drop dead from autoimmune issues.
“Biden questions whether coronavirus vaccine will be ‘real,’ despite experts’ assurances.”
Readers::
I have said before that I won’t respond to trolls but I’ll be more concise:
there are two types that I can discern of late
–contrarians who oppose the SB position of the OP and regulars because they either like to oppose consensus or truly believe in their ideas or both. Often they can ask meaningful questions that we can elucidate .Some of the trolls/ scoffers here may be of this type
— there is another variety which bases their opposition in deep seated emotional issues that they openly air in a public forum and reiterate constantly, adding fuel to their own fires. It is highly unlikely that anything we write will affect their views which are not based in either reason or data. Interacting with them merely strengthens their position and possibly enables their poor relation to reality. So I won’t respond to them
I venture that we currently have two of each and one in-between
And yes, I know, we often respond merely to clarify misinformation for other readers. .
@ Denice
“there is another variety which bases their opposition in deep seated emotional issues that they openly air in a public forum and reiterate constantly, adding fuel to their own fires.”
Yep. That’s me.
@ F68.10:
Believe it or not, I think that despite the fact that you have experienced horrors, you are predominantly based in reality. You are not chasing phantoms or toxins or imagined malfeasance.
F68, I must say I am struggling a little trying to understand your species. Like PGP, are you the bad-cop type of provaxxer — and as you operate under the cover of, F everything including public health, I am just here to defend the science and challenge antivaxxers?
@ Greg
“F68, I must say I am struggling a little trying to understand your species.”
It’s very easy: I take the slogan “I am not anti-vaxx, I am pro-disease” very literally. Isn’t that what Münchausen syndrome is, after all? My ‘nym is the ICD billing code for that disorder.
More to the point: I do believe there are very serious shortcomings in medicine, and of a very gruesome type. I also do believe that antivaxxers are misguided. And I initially had no grudges over conspiracy theorists: more of the very tolerant type of guy towards bullshit. Had I not been, I wouldn’t have survived anyway, and I wish I did not survive, to be honest. But what I find appalling in the antivaxx mentality, and this goes way beyond your petty psychological idiosyncrasies, Greg, is that it stops people from looking at some very real problems.
In my case, I believe medicine puts a very pudic veil over the kind of thing I witnessed. And does so by lumping me into your category of conspiracy theorists, among other aspects. And on top of that, people like you pull on a blanket of bullshit.
In the end, my personal situation ends up being very opaque to everyone. The proof? You can’t wrap your head around it. I’m not castigating you: you’re not the only one.
@ Denice
“You are not chasing phantoms or toxins or imagined malfeasance.”
Officially, I am. Having problems with one’s own mother is a capital sin in psychiatry, and being kind of an insurrectionist for patients’ rights (a different notion from anti-science, notwithstanding what people may claim) is kind of punishable by… death? Or at least lifelong psychiatric sectioning, as I’ve personally witnessed being threatened with.
So I do score very high on that ladder: “imagined malfeasance”, officially.
Anyhow, doctors can sleep fine on their pillows: I must concede that I am now quite thoroughly disabled (and will not “seek help”, thank you very much) and therefore not much of a threat.
But I have way too much time on my hands, now, and would gladly see this coming to an end. If you see a vaccine with a heavy dosage of nembutal in it, I’d be quite interested! Maybe reading antivaxxers’ prose will bring me a glimmer of hope… though I do not expect much from such wankers.
“Our victory is over horseshit rather than bullshit. Bullshit is a rare and valuable commodity. The great masters have all been bullshitters. Horseshit, on the other hand, in the common parlance, refers to downright crap. The free, playful, entertaining flight of ideas is bullshit; and more often than not will be found afterwards to accord perfectly with universal truth. Horseshit is contrived; derivative, superstitious, ignorant. We might take Gurdjieff as an example of a master bullshitter and Meher Baba as an example of a master horseshitter.”
“There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.”
“Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.
“So I won’t respond to them”
And yet, you still reply to their posts or persons who you think are in agreement with your position, while urging others not to reply.
Ironic.
Its one of reasons I came to this site a year ago.
@ scott allen
““There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.””
No consensus over 0 + 0 = 0? Come on…
Slogans only get you that far…
@ scott allen:
Let me draw you a picture:
— visible commenters are only a small section of people who read RI;.if you knew Orac’s other venues you might have an idea of the true number.
— most regulars assist Orac in presenting SB information whether by supporting his posts, sharing news or responding to others
— some non-SB commenters/ trolls present mis-information or conspiracy theories that run counter to Orac’s – and our- mission
— less sophisticated readers who lurk silently might take that pseudoscience, misinformation or dreck seriously as facts if no one corrects misguided comments.
— thus, our information really is for lurkers and regulars not the originators
— regulars present methods of educating as well as information and display solidarity through interaction.
People who have unrealistic ideas did not acquire them through reason or facts and they won’t be affected by those means. They are a lost cause. Uninstructed newbies are reachable: no one can talk a true believer out of their fantasies although sometimes Life itself will teach them.
If you interact with a person with unrealistic ideas – even to argue with them- you may unwittingly be helping them strengthen these bad ideas ( as research shows) and dig the hole they’re in even deeper.. .
Actually, scott; I first ran into the term consensus processing and archiving other’s algorithms on radar data.
This particular radar was low power so that it trained in one ‘beam’ for some time. Winds shift, bugs come in, birds… 3-axis was enough but 5-axis (east, west, north, south, vertical) was even better. Complicating matters was that it was a relatively wide beam width.
Now, there was the raw data, the moments which was quite gigantic in volume. And then the processing would generate the human-readable consensus… taking the ‘moments’ with spectrum width, outliers, average, jiving with the other beams, and systemic error (such as the platform was not perfectly level) into account.
In the end, this remote sensing turned out to line up pretty good with balloons and tethered wind vanes — we were even solicited to ‘cheat’ in a high stakes balloon race with the system {my superiors declined}.
No measurement is *perfect. Such that it takes consensus to arrive at the best guess.
Orac discussed that 10 years ago.
I suggest you scan back and read it.
Crichton is a pretty good author, but he is not a working scientist and hasn’t made any notable contributions to the philosophy of science.
I suspect you are looking for a way to validate your disagreement merely because you disagree.
@Squirrelite: ISTR Crichton’s method for validating his disagreements was to cast his critic as a pedophile in his books.
@has,
I think there was something like that, but don’t remember for sure.
Denice while you are attempting to sound very erudite, you are actually being very condescending.
A friend in our group is a regular reader on orac’s other sites. (They have posted items with more subtle but still ironic/sarcastic remarks than mine) which many though the remarks were in support of others rants, big hint, they were not.
As to your and others point on science and consensus. Here is just a few of the science that was consensus at one time.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/natashaumer/science-facts-you-might-have-believed-in-the-90s
Added to that list are the canals on mars and receiving radio transmissions from mars’
https://fs.blog/2015/11/cargo-cult-science/
https://www.nature.com/news/1-500-scientists-lift-the-lid-on-reproducibility-1.19970
And this story from Vox, hardly a right wind anti science source.
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2015/12/15/10219330/elite-scientists-hold-back-progress
To squirrelelite
Crichton has been dead for 12 years, so his contribution to science ended 12 years ago, but yes you’re correct he hasn’t made any serious contributions to science lately
@squirrelite: Yeah, memory serves me well. Goddamn but I hate that I hate humanity, but humanity makes it goddamn hard to feel anything else. Anyway Crichton’s dead now so I hope they all pissed on his grave.
And here I was hoping for a ZFC punchline.
@ scott allen
Let’s be clear. Speaking for myself, I am indeed condescending and not ashamed of it. For two reasons: 1. I have the means to be 2. You behaved like a jerk with, among other things, the Nazi gambit. I see no reason, short of a flat-out apology, not to be condescending.
Now, to the main point: we all know that scientific consensus moves over time. And as I am… “erudite”?… I refer you to the cornerstone textbook on the topic: The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas Kuhn. Start there: you’ll learn a lot.
And you’ll also learn that all that has no reason to change my position or Denice’s position on the matter. So get your shit together.
@ Narad
I tend to spit on ZFC. Long story. But I’m fond of lambda-calculus. Not sure it’s worth it making explicit beta-reduction of Church numerals on this blog to prove that 0 + 0 = 0.
But if you beg for it, I may indulge.
(BTW, I may eventually be interested discussing a few math things off-blog with you. There are some things I may appreciate having an external eye on, if you’re not too rusty. Working alone has been a drag, and I’m not overly good at writing things down. Would appreciate some talk, but not if it takes too much time on you.)
I’m very, very rusty and didn’t even specialize in mathematics as an undergrad or (disgruntled)* grad student.
*But, hey, Roger Schank et al. eventually gave everybody brain-dead phone trees. My one great privilege was having Phil Agre in the department for a year.
@scott
So… when scientists reach a consensus, it’s not because many agree on the reproducibility of results?
Meh. You clearly conflate naif sophism and a sense of superiority with education and intelligence.
The only irony is your emotional investment in semantic pedantry. [Alanis knows more about specialised knowledge]
Almost forgot: Yale T (a superset of Scheme) is a wistful favorite of mine.* Way back when I had the luxury of not being in a near-constant state of freaking out, I really wanted to have a go at compiling it from source, but whomping up the hardware bindings was quite a hurdle.
*Don’t worry, APL; it was a beautiful romance.
@ Narad
I dabbled a bit with APL: it’s still used in actuarial science, believe it or not. Software like Prophet. But, if you’re into scheme-like stuff, you may like the racket microkanren implementation of a prolog-like language, and the kick-ass prototype of scalogno microkanren in Scala by Nada Amin, which may end up providing prolog-like features in a high-level dependently typed functional language. Impressive IMO, though it doesn’t look like much at first glance. If I had more opportunities, there are things I’d really like to dive into there…
“@ scott allen:
Let me draw you a picture:”
Use stick figures and one-syllable words as much as possible.
http://virgil.azwestern.edu/~dag/lol/TwoPlusTwo.html
Did you not read 1984, in the new society to come 2 + 2 = 5 or what ever the government says it is.
There are so many authoritative proofs to show that it does. However, as some engineers have pointed out before, it is sometimes convenient to let the value approach 4 for the purpose of aiming missiles.
@ scott allen
“Did you not read 1984, in the new society to come 2 + 2 = 5 or what ever the government says it is.”
That’s why I refuse that the government legislates on the value of π. And I rely instead on the scientific consensus in place of the government. Because I’m a BLOODY REBEL!
Indeed: the Gauß-Legendre algorithm is more reliable than the 1897 Indiana General Assembly when it comes to π…
That’s also why – incidentally… – vaccine policy should be in the hands of the CDC rather than in Trump’s hands. I nonetheless also acknowledge failures of scientific authority, as the King of Sweden did recently… (I’m so much of a rebel that I sometimes consider myself a monarchist cocksucker when I believe true blue blood doesn’t lie!)
And you know what? I happen to differ with scientific consensus even on topics of pure maths. I happen to believe I have a neater explanation of the umbral group law than what I read in Roman and Rota. No one really cares, but I do beg to differ with scientific consensus, and am willing to defend it as long as people do not argue with fists (which does exclude some doctors from the discussion…)
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347334804052844550
“…I immediately deployed the national guard…” — no he fucking didn’t; Pence did over 2 hours later.
“…This moment causes for healing and reconciliation…” -DJT??
No. Not from this guy; I’m calling ‘deep-fake’. They’ve probably chained @realdonaldtrump to his golden toilet again.
Making your mom cut your hair and Dilberting the collar on your polo shirt? Oh, wait.
[…] ● NEWS ● #RespectfulInsolence ☞ Andrew Wakefield spews nonsense about how the #COVID19 #vaccine will “permanently alter your DNA” https://respectfulinsolence.com/2021/01/07/wakefields-back/ […]
So according to Wakefield’s definition polysaccharide vaccines wouldn’t be vaccines because they contain no protein. At least conjugate vaccines have a protein component although not derived from the pathogen that is vaccinates against. Does that still make them vaccines?
In the realm of “you get what you pay for”, I was pleased to see that the second issue of Volume 1 of the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research is now available for free online.
It is full of ground-breaking and even mind-blowing information that the “elite plutocrats” (their term) don’t want you to know about Covid-19, vaccination and such, from leading Science authors like Sin Hang Lee, Christopher Shaw, Lucia Tomljenovic, David Lewis, James Lyons-Weiler, John Oller*, Children’s Defense Team** and more.
The IJVTPR features one of the most comprehensive Quack Miranda Warnings I’ve ever seen in a journal.
“International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research1(2), January 4, 2021 Page | 142Legal Disclaimer
The information on the website and in the IJVTPR is not intended as a diagnosis, recommended treatment, prevention, or cure for any human condition or medical procedure that may be referred to in any way. Users and readers who may be parents, guardians, caregivers, clinicians, or relatives of persons impacted by any of the morbid conditions, procedures, or protocols that may be referred to, must use their own judgment concerning specific applications. The contributing authors, editors, and persons associated in any capacity with the website and/or with the journal disclaim any liability or responsibility to any person or entity for any harm, financial loss, physical injury, or other penalty that may stem from any use or application in any context of information, conclusions, research findings, opinions, errors, or any statements found on the website or in the IJVTPR.”
Surely this fabulous new journal will join the pantheon of research publications, rivalling Medical Hypotheses.
*Oller is an “endowed professor in communicative disorders III” at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, who has famously said: “Are the autism epidemic, toxins in vaccines, biological control systems, and human language related? Yes, they are.”
**Children’s Defense Team is listed as the sole author of the paper, in the style of Corvelva. Perhaps the actual authors are worried that if they list their names, Bill Gates will depopulate them using a DNA-altering aerosol vaccine. It could happen.
They’ve taken up software’s {looking at you, Oracle} shitty, psuedo-dark pattern of making the thing so long that nobody even reads the first word.
I’ll just click ‘next’ and get a new browser toolbar every time like with the emojifinder .2 addon {which, strangely enough, was depicted accurately as “a free and sleek new toolbar to find emoji”} only to then find that I’m now subscribed to Eggplant Facts.
In the Coup Room
https://youtu.be/jXM6h9elyTY
https://www.washingtonpost.com./lifestyle/style/trump-show-grand-finale-capitol-riot/2021/01/07/c23e4934-5035-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html
twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1276633518433538049
Oopsy.
@ scott allen:
“Erudite” ? Is that like “uppity’?
At any rate, the examples ( Buzzfeed) of what people believed in the 1990s are not what MOST scientists in those respective fields continued to believe then**, they’re what the general public may have believed – the title itself suggests that.. Science is continually updating: most of the topics we discuss here though are not likely to be overturned easily and when they are indeed more speculative hypotheses, that is noted clearly.
I’ll repeat:
thousands of people read Orac and never comment. He and his minions are trying to educate readers so if an anti-vaxxer presents MISINFORMATION that silent lurkers might accept, as reasonable so SB people correct it . Orac has chosen to NOT censor commenters ( except in rare instances) but I doubt that he wants to provide a venue for pseudoscience like vaccines causing ASDs, SIDS or Alzheimer’s as several trolls reiterate frequently AND he is a busy fellow so we step in.
** I was familiar with the objections to the Africa Origins and human genetics LONG AGO, other ones too.
“minions” you remembered.
“if you knew Orac’s other venues you might have an idea of the true number.
— most regulars assist Orac in presenting SB information whether by supporting his posts, sharing news or responding to others
that run counter to Orac’s – and our- mission”
You just described what it means to “conspire”
to act or work together toward the same result or goal:
As far as this blog and the other website Orac is part of. I would just think first that this is marketing and second as money making, and third as science based medicine.
If you think that this site doesn’t make money look at what businesses are tracking (23 by last count) all the visitors to this site, each one pays for the access for the information on the thousands of visits
Number 9 on the list is very telling.
Companies that blog have 55% more visitors to their websites.
Orac was probably pretty well known in his circles for his work. But put his name on a blog and websites and be anti- anti vaxer (or pro vaxer if you prefer)…
https://seotribunal.com/blog/blogging-statistics/
So yes I am very cynical.
@ scott allen
“You just described what it means to “conspire””
Shiver! Shudder!
That’s called freedom of association. Or pals. Or buddies. Or whatever you want. But come on, this has nothing to do with the catholic far right wing secret society called the Knights of Faith that ruled France behind the curtains in the 19th century. A real conspiracy, y’a know…
Well, spotts, you have finally reached the apotheosis of Billy Madison moments.
“You just described what it means to “conspire””
to ‘conspire’ means “to breath together”.
Breathing, at least for some, is almost silent; not something conspirers usually go out of their way to make heard with the use of amplifying instrumentation such as a prominent blog.
It could be a cultural misunderstanding — perhaps, in your circles, it might be considered rude if gurgling slurping and hissing aren’t audible to others with every gasp??
Also, what a day. twitter wiped @realdonaldtrump. I don’t know how to feel* about this.. where is @realgollamtrump going to get his material now?? fishfefe
they steals it. nasty twittersis. nasty, triksy, FALSE.
*horrid as it is, it should be preserved for historical record; also, while there may have been something exculpatory (/s), most of it lately is damn incriminating specifically with the insurrection impeachment probably a thing.
Tiny Tim
what merriam-websters are you reading from ????
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/conspire.
Scheme
to act in harmony toward a common end
I have noticed that a few posters at this site have a tendency to ignore what we post on this site and focus on things like grammar (Nonards) or erect straw men (Dr.Baconator), or just flip out and go bat crap crazy (F98.6) or just go off their meds crazy (Tiny Tim, its after Christmas so no worries) or are so out of touch with the real world that they fail to realize how they come across (Denise).
All the while they are making these people super rich.
double-click.net
facebook.net
google-analytics.com
linkedin.com
reddit.com
scorecardresearch.com
Just to name a few. The people that run those data mining sites love a good, blog fight, every word you post is filed, recorded and sold to the highest bidder.
I understand being passionate about a cause but sometimes it gets in the way of well reasoned response.
@ scott allen
“…just flip out and go bat crap crazy (F98.6)…”
Naaahh… it’s just applied epistemology wrapped up in dark humour. That’s all. Nothing more. But yeah, epistemology can be bonkers and dark humour can be bonkers. So the double whammy can feel like bat crap crazy… but, really, it’s not.
“All the while they are making these people super rich.”
Not here, slots; Some might consider using NoScript, Umatrix, and Ublock Origin as just “par for the course”, Slicy.
I don’t tard much but when I do I full-on fucktard pointing out that slots would not even be aware of this if not for using these very tools himself.
ttps://yellowheadinstitute.org/2020/06/02/to-breathe-together/
welp. I guess I’m radicalized. oh god of fuck.
NoScript, Umatrix,Ublock Origin. You would not know these things unless you are using those tools yourself, slicy.
https://yellowheadinstitute.org/2020/06/02/to-breathe-together/
Tiny Tim
so you use 3 ad blockers/trackers who are wholly owned subsidiaries of google or google/facebook owns a piece of to, block google-analytics and facebook . NET
I am sure that will do the trick.
and please don’t use a lobby group to support your argument.
@ scott allen
I offer puja to Google (تبارك سعره في البورصة.) whenever I can.
Spotts, I’m not going to get up from my postprandial rest to look at the logs, but that shit is trivially blocked, and there’s not really anything to mine in the first place. There are also no Orbital Mind Control Lasers looking for “good blog fights,” not that anyone would invite you to one in the first place.
Whoever the coward who wrote this piece is, he or shes is an anti scientist. Under the scietific precautionary principle alone, this untested an un independently peer reviewed vaccine should never be being used on people. Any interuption of cells is genetic engineering. The vaccine is also unneeded for 99% of the majority and the pcr test has been deemed completely unreliable. If you want to follow fake science and big pharma who care not for science and righteousness then go ahead and inject yourself with their poison. That is unless they force it on you
Says the guy defending a grifting quack who either doesn’t understand basic biology or who does and is lying about it because he knows his followers don’t understand basic biology and has that much contempt for them that he’d lie in order to spread disinformation and burnish his brand.
… I don’t get this having to make another comment to see that I made a comment. Though, this last one was just minutes, the others have been days. CF is wonky but this is wankers.
check, check…
This man was my prosecutor in 1985. After pleading to get a lesser deal; driving to my great grandma’s funeral, I later found out that he threw the book anyways and that my parents concealed that from me.
I invite him to die in a fire. Or get flattened under my Jeep; I’m indifferent at this point.
Peter Doshi, associate editor at the BMJ, weighs in on shady Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effective” vaccine.
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
Peter Doshi is a not a qualified medical researcher, at most he is a historian, at best just an opinionated hack. And a bad one at that.
Just like you he is a sadistic child hater who loves to see people suffer from fevers, seizures, etc.
@ Chris writes,
“Peter Doshi is a not a qualified medical researcher, at most he is a historian, at best just an opinionated hack. And a bad one at that.” Well you are entitled to your opinion and I can disagree with you.
“Peter Doshi is an associate editor at The BMJ and on the News & Views team. Based in Baltimore, he is also an assistant professor of pharmaceutical health services research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. His research focuses on policies related to drug safety and effectiveness evaluation in the context of regulation, evidence-based medicine, and debates over access to data.”
https://www.bmj.com/about-bmj/editorial-staff/peter-doshi
I’d say he is more qualified to understand the subject matter than a rocket scientist.
From that page: “received his Ph.D. in history, anthropology, and science, ”
He is jack of all trades, master of none. He has no medical credentials other than a bunch of silly opinions. He is a hack, and a bad one at that. Just another sadistic hater like you who does not care about the preventable suffering of others.
In the USA there are 4000 deaths per day from Covid-19, and he is whining about raw data. He does not do science, he does opinions. Big difference.
Orac ( @ 11:13 today) cuts to the heart of the issue:
anti-vax and woo thought leaders attract followers who usually don’t have a basic grasp of biology. AS he notes, either they are unenlightened themselves or they do “know better” and are dishonest. This is quite apparent to people who have studied these disciplines, even briefly ( Bio 101 ).
Their programming includes misrepresentation of their own expertise overestimating the depth of their own studies and experience whilst simultaneously, trashing that of experts on a particular question. Usually they claim persecution by authorities who reject their “contributions” for political or economic reasons Thus, conspiracies are necessary to explain why their brilliance is not the new state of the art globally..
How can a reader who is not highly trained in a particular field ascertain which presenter is likely to be a pretender?:( It’s difficult because occasionally, those with reasonable credentials go far beyond reasonability). BUT, broadly
— they don’t have an educational background and experience in the field which they explore. Sometimes, they may venture into largely distant areas ( an expert in GI discusses the brain or a software creator discusses vaccines) and present themselves as authoritative.as well.
— they describe their persecution by authorities and encourage potential followers to reject expert opinion or criticism.
— they present themselves as leaders of a movement that will “clean up” a corrupt establishment
— they usually sell products, books or themselves as revolutionary figures. Often they create “charities” or “institutes” – some legally, to disseminate their ideas.
Some of the brightest stars in alt med/ anti-vax fit my check points rather well:
— Mike Adams has a degree in technical writing and studied nutrition on his own by following other alt med experts
— Gary Null has unrelated or suspect degrees from a business school ( non-university),alternate pathways to a degree and distant learning schools for nutrition/ PH
— Several anti-vax parent/ leaders studied business, English, law and other unrelated subjects ( Blaxill, Larson,Handley, Kuo, Rossi, Dachel etc)
— Del Bigtree studied television production only
— RFK jr is a lawyer
— I have no background information on Larry Cook and Joshua Coleman
The biggest red light I find is vitriolic attacks on experts, universities and authorities. No one is above reproach but endlessly attacking ALL authority/ consensus is telling.
.
@ Denice
I’ve noticed something else in casual discussions where I live and snooping out information with an acute auditory sense on medical matters.
Doctors around here are vehemently opposed to protocols. This seem to include doctors in private practices and in hospitals. They seem to collectively oppose some kind of authoritarian practices within hospitals, and have legitimate grudges, such as their inability to propagate information to higher echelons. The consequence is that 1. they end up rejecting protocols and 2. they end up rejecting science (and hence Big Pharma: the French are not overly friendly towards money, culturally…) when it means epidemiology and bureaucrats in favor of clinical expertise (and clinical biases). I think this explains the overall impression I have of grass-roots medical doctors endorsing Raoult as a form of rejection of the hierarchical structure in which they operate. It is ironic since Raoult is kind of the epitome of the authoritarianism they despise, but the “charisma” of the man seems to enthrall grass-roots medical doctors. Scientists, epidemiologists, number crunchers and authorities are much less enthralled… But if government keeps making bad decisions (mostly because the administration is – more or less constitutionally – out of control from the executive branch), this will end up playing in the playbook of Raoult and co.
I do not believe we see the same kind of nonsense as Gary Null around here. We are witnessing something else. A real conflict between the instincts of clinicians and the logic of epidemiology and statistics.
BTW, the government has hired “amurikans” to “pilot” the response to the epidemic. Must to the dismay of the chauvinist elements of the electorate. Hilarious. What a shitshow.
@ F68.10:
I think that Orac has discussed that more on the other, not-so-super-secret blog: when doctors don’t follow SBM but rely upon their ‘instincts’ instead ( Dr Jay?)
Also:
recently (on twitter) he has speculated on how medical professionals venture off on the woo-fraught path despite their education and training. Were they perhaps always predisposed towards a fantastic direction, disregarding data and relying upon vague, personal inklings instead? Is there a way to screen prospective physicians for this tendency?
I suspect that the lure of the cult of personality attracts them: Raoult Wakefield, Mercola and many others who should “know better” bur don’t follow through..
I once researched studies about how professionals in diverse fields ( including investment and medicine/ in Org psych journals) made decisions and believe it or not, they weren’t always data based. People who thought, as they got more experienced, used more variables to inform them actually used LESS: were they using information more efficiently or in a more biased or superstitious fashion? Who knows, they didn’t always include how their decisions correlated to results in the real world!
Unlike medicine, we could look at dollar/ pound/ euro results for investment experts and decide if they are successful or not. Right now, I don’t hate the investment advisors ( perhaps ‘machines’?) at my mutual funds but I did in March..
There have been no indpendent peer reviews of this covid vaccine, and it has only had less than ten months of alleged development. Over 50,000 qualified medical and scientific experts from all over the world have signed the Barrington declaration asking to stop this unscientific lunacy. Here are some more highly qualified experts on the subjetc here:
https://brandnewtube.com/embed/qIsNohSIeSgfz2J
It is the MSM propaganda and governments pushing anti human pseudo science and banning real science. If you decide to only listen to those affiliated or funded by big pharma and the giant tech corporations then you are doing yourself and those you know a giant disservice. Please, open your mind to what’s going on and realise that your narrow left/right, vaxxers v anti vaxxers view of the world is inane and helping no one. All people of the world must unite against this evil agenda that is a serious threat to all of humanity
Woah. When world-renowned Dr. Ivvana Humpalot signs on, I perk up and take notice!
@Tim (3.15pm). No rebuttal or refutal from you here, just infantile dismissal of real and independent espertise as opposed to what you are spoonfed by the MSM, big pharma corporations and corrupted governments, which so many seem to lap up unquestoningly like Pavlovian dogs
That “declaration” is a joke. The 4000 deaths per day in the USA from Covid-19 is not.
Au contraire,
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm695152e2.htm?s_cid=mm695152e2_w
“my name is Dr. R Zac Cox; I’m a holistic dentist and a homeopath…”
That’s as far as I got in that video. I tend to stick my fingers in my ears and go “nanananana” when confronted with new fangled information that I’m not yet prepared to accept.
There is some evidence coming in on the Barrington* way — America
Spotty masking, distancing, and the abysmal logistics of the vaccine rollout is your testing ground for it. Hospitals are full with some running out of oxygen. It would be a bad time to get it now, I’d think. ~4000 dead yesterday. Do you want to go for 10,000? I could probably spot you 6k by inauguration day if that is amenable to you.
*the ‘50,000’ signators of the declaration are not vetted.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/10/white-house-informally-endorses-letting-pandemic-spread-unchecked/
**brandnewtube.com, huu? Ohh, that dastardly censorship of things they don’t want you to know. Since 230 was all over Fox’n’Fools this morning, I’ll just drop this here {hope to meet you on Parlor /s}:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml
Hmm. Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
@Chris 3.40pm How bizarre also to see all this unquestioning support for big pharma vaccines and the attempted dismissal of all those questioning the covid vaccine narrative as ‘hacks with no medical credentials other than a bunch of silly opinions’. And yet there is zero similar harsh judgement of one of the biggest pushers of the covid vaccine – the great vaccines grand wizard hismself – Bill Gates – a tech geek with zero medical qualifications
@ Chris Jones
“And yet there is zero similar harsh judgement of one of the biggest pushers of the covid vaccine – the great vaccines grand wizard hismself – Bill Gates – a tech geek with zero medical qualifications”
Uh… yes. Because Bill Gates is not spouting random shit not supported by evidence. He capitalizes on current knowledge and tries to engineer solutions on a political and technical level.
A CEO does not know every nuts and bolts of his business. He relies on people who know at lower echelons and his job is to gather, synthethize and act of feedback he gets. He does not pull the feedback out of thin air. Bill Gates is kind of reacting that way when it comes to his work on vaccines. Like a CEO.
BTW: As an old-school linux geek, I have little sympathies for what we witnessed Bill Gates doing in the late 90s and early 2000s. Far from it. And I had these opinions based on facts and real issues that were not intelligently dealt with then. And still are not to some extent. Doesn’t change the fact that on vaccines, he’s clearly more right than those who are determined to be wrong.
It’s as simple as that. Roger?
@Tim 4.43 Another great non refutal which doesn’t refute anything but I’m sure makes you very pleased with yourself. Do you trust the biggest pusher of the covid 19 vaccine Bill Gates even though he has zero medical expertise? Do you know the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is biggest funder of WHO and also fund many other very big pro vaccine groups who have enormous influence over government vaccine policy? Do you know anything of the conflict of the massive interest going on?
You can find some more cold hard facts with very little opinion or conjecture on this here. Please read them for the sake of others if not yourself:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/who-controls-british-government-response-covid19-part-one
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid%E2%80%9319-big-pharma-players-behind-uk-government-lockdown
@ Chris Jones
“Do you trust the biggest pusher of the covid 19 vaccine Bill Gates even though he has zero medical expertise?”
More than Carrie Madej. Yes. 100%. No point having a medical degree if you cannot get a few ideas straight.
Bill Gates is a cactus-faced prick with weird mannerisms. But he is now also a philanthropist and genuinely seems to want to do good with his ill-gotten gains.
That declaration is a racist eugenics joke: https://respectfulinsolence.com/2020/10/19/the-great-barrington-declaration-covid-19-magnified-minority-and-eugenics/
Also, whining about big pharma and other things when 4000 Americans are dying every day from this disease is not a joke. Your conspiracy theories are not reality. Science is real whether you believe or not.
Bill Gates actually hires real scientists, while you just whine about not being taken seriously.
