Dr. Hooman Noorchashm: Used by RFK Jr. to spread fear of COVID-19 vaccines?

On Monday, I discussed some of the efforts by antivaxxers to try to undermine confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, noting how they were continuing apace. As I put it at the time, every pre-pandemic antivaccine trope in the book had already been picked up, dusted off, and recycled for use with COVID-19, including lies claiming that the vaccine renders females infertile, permanently alters your DNA, causes autoimmune disease, or even kills. Even though it occurs to me that, given the torrent of disinformation about vaccines being spread by the antivaccine movement about not just the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but all COVID-19 vaccines being developed and tested, I could easily turn this blog into nothing but posted entitled Antivaxxers’ efforts to undermine confidence in COVID-19 vaccines continue apace, parts 1 through infinity, I thought it worthwhile to followup on Monday’s post with a new example that I’ve come across. Besides, I have a long-running series entitled The annals of “I’m not antivaccine” that’s already up to part 27, but part 1 dates back to 2010. I fear I could get up to part 27 of this new series before summer if I’m not careful. But first, let’s meet Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, who is, inadvertently (I think) providing the antivaccine movement with a major new talking point. It’s not clear whether he gave permission to antivaxxers to republish his article, but it sure looks as though he probably did.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm: Antivax or useful idiot?

I begin, as is often the case, with antivax leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., his own wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Children’s Health Defense, and its antivaccine publication The Defender. Here, RFK Jr. pulls the appeal to authority play, entitling his article, Cardiothoracic Surgeon Warns FDA, Pfizer on Immunological Danger of COVID Vaccines in Recently Convalescent and Asymptomatic Carriers. I must admit that I had never before heard of the cardiothoracic surgeon who wrote the article, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm. The Children’s Health Defense website describes him thusly:

Hooman Noorchashm MD, Ph.D. is a physician-scientist. He is an advocate for ethics, patient safety and women’s health. He and his 6 children live in Pennsylvania.

It turns out that this is the only article by him published on the Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender. This led me to ask: Is Dr. Noorchashm an antivaxxer, or is he someone with some potentially legitimate concerns about COVID-19 vaccines who’s been duped to publishing on The Defender? In other words, is he antivax himself, or is he a useful idiot for the antivaccine movement? An alternative explanation is that RFK Jr. republished his post without his permission, but given that there is now a section on the Children’s Health Defense website with his name and a brief bio I rather suspect that he gave RFK Jr. permission to republish.

Whatever the case, Dr. Noorchashm’s Twitter feed is mixed. On the one hand, I find this:

But then I found this as well:

#ScreenB4Vaccine for patient safety.



Was Hank Aaron an asymptomatic carrier of SARS-CoV-2 at the time of his vaccination, or just an 86 year old man with cardiovascular co-morbidities, whose time had come?https://t.co/2p34g86Zm4 — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 24, 2021

I wrote about Hank Aaron and his death 16 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago. His tragic death at age 86 was almost certainly an example of the sorts of coincidental events that I had warned about, the ones that I predicted antivaxxers would weaponize, as they did the deaths of nursing home patients in Norway. Seeing Dr. Noorchashm using Hank Aaron’s death in exactly the same way that antivaxxers have been using it, to blame a COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of evidence of causation, for the death of an elderly man, is not a good look for someone who is “not antivaccine.”

Going back to read his article linked to in the first Tweet, I see that it’s basically the same argument he makes in his Defender article. In fact, his Medium article is the very same article and open letter as the one published on The Defender. Oops! Maybe his Twitter feed isn’t as mixed as I had thought. Clearly, he either gave permission to RFK Jr. to republish his article and open letter, or RFK Jr. just

Reading Dr. Noorchashm’s background, publication record, and posts on social media, I’m leaning towards his falling into the “useful idiot” category, based on this statement:

I want to be very clear that I am an ardent supporter of President Biden’s plan to vaccinate 150 Million Americans in 100 days. And that my letter is not to be abused by political, uninformed or conspiratorial forces attempting to dissuade the American public from being vaccinated. I do believe that it is the patriotic duty of every American who can reasonably and safely be vaccinated, to do so — in order that we save our nation from this pandemic peril that is threatening our very existence.

Funny how Dr. Noorchashm included a disclaimer in the introduction to his open letter stating that he doesn’t want his concerns expressed in his letter to be “abused by political, uninformed or conspiratorial forces attempting to dissuade the American public from being vaccinated” but then the very next day allows one of the most prominent antivaxxers of all, RFK Jr., to do exactly that. A useful idiot indeed. Indeed, Dr. Noorchashm has just rated the not-so-coveted Godzilla facepalm:

Let’s move on to look at Dr. Noorchashm’s concerns.

Is it dangerous to vaccinate those who have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2?

Dr. Noorchashm’s hobby horse seems to be the concern that those who had previously been exposed to COVID-19 (and have pre-existing antibodies) or who might have asymptomatic COVID-19 will have particularly severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccination. It’s not an entirely unreasonable fear, but it’s a fear that even he admits there to be no evidence for:

I want to be clear to be clear that my warning here is based on a near definitive scientific Immunological prognostication. It is a “prognostication” in that I have put it forth in the absence of clear “evidence” of it being a material risk.This is because we are dealing with an evolving 11-month old national health emergency with many unknowns, and a vaccine that is only several weeks old — and was approved for massive scale use on the Emergency basis. And, in a setting where it is critical to quickly vaccinate as many citizens as possible to achieve herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

What’s with the scare quotes around “prognostication” and “evidence”? It’s almost as though Dr. Noorchashm is being sarcastic about the terms, as though he doesn’t accept the current very persuasive evidence for the safety and efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19.

My puzzlement at Dr. Noorchashm’s strange phrasing aside, I would argue that existing data from the 70,000+ people in the Moderna and Pfizer clinical trials, plus the data regarding the millions vaccinated with these two vaccines thus far strongly support the safety and efficacy of these two vaccines and have not as yet raised any major red flags regarding Dr. Noorchashm’s concerns. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t have a problem with him bringing up such concerns—but in the appropriate forum, such as the peer-reviewed scientific literature. Unfortunately, by lending his name and reputation to such a wretched hive of scum and antivaccine villainy as Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, he is contributing to spreading fear about COVID-19 vaccines in the middle of a pandemic that’s killed well north of 400,000 people thus far in the US alone. In case Dr. Noorchashm ever sees this pot, I will conclude this article with a description of RFK Jr.’s long history of antivaccine propaganda.

First, let’s look at Dr. Noorchashm’s article. First, let’s note how RFK Jr. chooses to introduce it:

In a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pfizer and the press, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm warns of an “almost certain immunological prognotication that if viral antigens are present in the tissues of subjects who undergo vaccination, the antigen specific immune response triggered by the vaccine will target those tissues and cause tissue inflammation and damage.” Noorchashm, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician-scientist and advocate for ethics, patient safety and women’s health. He specializes in cardiothoracic surgery and has taught and practiced medicine for nearly two decades. “Dr. Noorchashm’s prognostications of harm in elderly individuals with cardiovascular disease coincides with the numerous reports of unexplained cardiovascular deaths following COVID-19 vaccination in Norway, Germany, the UK, Gibraltar and the U.S.,” said Lyn Redwood, RN, MSN, director and president emerita of Children’s Health Defense. Redwood noted that J. Patrick Whelan, M.D., Ph.D., sent similar concerns to the FDA on Dec. 8, 2020.

Note that Lyn Redwood is every bit as antivaccine as RFK Jr., and I’ve been mentioning her antivaccine activism dating back to at least 2007, when she was associated with the antivaccine group Safeminds. Note how RFK Jr. and she frame the open letter. This is clearly going to be a new antivaccine talking point about COVID-19 vaccines going forward, and Dr. Noorchashm has cluelessly given antivaxxers scientific cover for it, his disclaimer about not wanting to see his letter misused by ideologues notwithstanding.

Now, on to Dr. Noorchashm’s concerns:

As you also know it appears that the ACE-2 receptor on endothelium is the portal for viral entry into endothelial cells — and it seems that endothelial injury from the virus or from the inflammatory reaction it incites, is the reason why many COVID-19 patients experience thromboembolic complications. So it is a matter of certainty that viral antigens are present in the endothelial lining of blood vessels in all persons with active or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection — irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or convalescent. I am writing to warn that it is an almost certain immunological prognotication that if viral antigens are present in the tissues of subjects who undergo vaccination, the antigen specific immune response triggered by the vaccine will target those tissues and cause tissue inflammation and damage. Most pertinently, when viral antigens are present in the vascular endothelium, and especially in elderly and frail with cardiovascular disease, the antigen specific immune response incited by the vaccine is almost certain to do damage to the vascular endothelium. Such vaccine directed endothelial inflammation is certain to cause blood clot formation with the potential for major thromboembolic complications, at least in a subset of such patients. If a majority of younger more robust patients might tolerate such vascular injury from a vaccine immune response, many elderly and frail patients with cardiovascular disease will not.

Basically, Dr. Noorchashm is expressing concern about a simple observation. The SARS-CoV-2 viral spike protein is the protein used in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as the antigen to develop an immune response. This protein is also the viral protein that binds to the ACE-2 receptor on cells to allow the virus to gain entry to cells. The ACE-2 receptor is a very important protein that is located on the surface of the endothelial cells that line blood vessels; so naturally in the case of COVID-19 infection one would expect the spike protein to be found in vascular endothelial cells.

Basically, Dr. Noorchashm is describing a theoretical issue. It’s not an unreasonable concern, given that it is believed that part of the cause of severe COVID-19 disease that becomes life-threatening is an immune response that attacks blood vessels, but how much of an issue is it really, and does Dr. Noorchashm really think that the FDA, the companies that developed the spike protein-based COVID-19 vaccines, and the regulators charged with issuing the emergency use approval (EUA) for the vaccines and for monitoring their safety haven’t thought of this issue before? Indeed, before these vaccines were developed, one major concern was something called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of disease, a condition when insufficient antibody titers trigger enhancement of disease. Basically, in ADE, vaccine-induced non-neutralizing or weakly neutralizing antibodies bind to newly infecting virus to promote enhanced virus uptake into host cells. Fortunately, this appears not to be an issue with COVID-19 vaccines.

Here’s the thing. As I’ve discussed before, it will take epidemiology to differentiate increases in various conditions after vaccination against COVID-19 from the baseline rate of such conditions in the populations studied. For example, the deaths of nursing home patients in Norway I discussed earlier this week were not associated with a detectable increase in the baseline rate of 400 deaths/week in that population in that country, meaning that they were almost certainly coincidental to the vaccine, as elderly patients in nursing homes will, unfortunately, die at a fairly high frequency (certainly compared to that of young, healthy people). That’s why the authorities in Norway tweaked, but did not radically alter their recommendations for vaccination of elderly nursing home patients against COVID-19.

Again, I don’t have a problem with Dr. Noorchashm writing a letter of concern to the FDA. I do have a problem with him allowing his message to be weaponized by RFK Jr. I also have a problem with him pointing to anecdotes that do not show causation to support his concerns without adding the nuance

#ScreenB4Vaccine?

Dr. Noorchashm’s whole idea is that we should “screen” before vaccinating against COVID-19; specifically, that anyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have a blood test to look for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that could indicate previous infection or ongoing asymptomatic infection. In another post, he suggests:

It is critical that the elderly, the infirm and any persons with cardiovascular disease be screened with at least one, preferably two (as described above), of these assays immediately prior to vaccination— in order to maximally mitigate against the possibility of activating a dangerous inflammatory response. Here is a step-by-step roadmap on how to safely proceed based on the obtained results: Antibody Test Negative, PCR/Rapid Test Negative: Viral antigens are unlikely to be present in your body. Proceed with Vaccination ASAP. Antibody Test Positive, PCR/Rapid Test Negative: It is highly likely that you were exposed to the virus and may have viral proteins present in your tissues. You may be immune to the virus already. Delay Vaccination by 6–8 months and repeat PCR/Rapid Test immediately prior to vaccination at that time. Antibody Test Negative, PCR/Rapid Test Positive: You are carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. DO NOT PROCEED WITH VACCINATION. Delay vaccination by 6–8 months and repeat PCR/Rapid Test immediately prior to vaccination at that time. Antibody Test Positive, PCR/Rapid Test Positive: You are a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have already mounted an immune response against it. DO NOT PROCEED WITH VACCINATION. Delay vaccination by 6–8 months and repeat PCR/Rapid Test immediately prior to vaccination at that time. If you fall in Category 3 or 4, you may have symptomatic COVID-19 disease or be asymptomatic. Proceed as follows: A) If you are asymptomatic: Repeat your PCR/Rapid test in 6–8 months. If negative, proceed with vaccination. B) If you have symptomatic COVID-19 disease: Repeat your Antibody test following convalescence and if positive, you are highly likely to be immune. This is the expected finding in the vast majority of people who’ve had previous COVID-19 disease. In this case, you may either choose to forgo vaccination, or you may receive the vaccine. If you choose to be vaccinated, repeat the PCR/Rapid Test immediately prior to vaccination and proceed if negative. The overall concept is that if you are a carrier of the virus, either by PCR or the Rapid test, you are safest delaying your vaccination by 6–8 months — in such a case, if you developed symptomatic disease, and are Antibody positive, you may also consider forgoing vaccination, because you have natural immunity. With asymptomatic infection, even if the Antibody test turns positive, it is safest to consider getting the vaccine. The basic premise being that symptomatic natural infection, while not the preferable way to achieve immunity, is itself a very powerful way to develop immunity.

And then in his letter, he states:

Therefore, it is my respectful request that FDA, in collaboration with Pfizer and Moderna, immediately and at the very minimum, institute clear recommendations to clinicians that they delay immunization in any recently convalescent patients, as well as, any known symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers — and to actively screen as many patients with high cardiovascular risk as is reasonably possible, in order to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, prior to vaccinating them. A potential reasonable solution, especially in the nursing home setting, would be to use antibody screening as a surrogate means of excluding/delaying vaccination in persons who might have been exposed to the virus and have viral antigens lingering in their tissues.

He even concludes:

I ask that you carefully and wisely consider my immunological prognostication and warning here — FDA, Pfizer and Moderna ought not miss this risk of harm to what is a daily increasing proportion of the population during this ongoing pandemic. Vaccinating patients with occult SARS-CoV-2 infections or lingering viral antigens, is a clear and present potential danger to the health of these patients.

But is it? Is it really? Again, even Dr. Noorchashm admits that he has no evidence that people who’ve had COVID-19 before, either an asymptomatic case or a case from which they’ve recovered, are having serious adverse events (SAEs) up to and including death after COVID-19 vaccination above the expected baseline frequency for such health problems. Instead, he keeps referring to his prediction as an ““almost certain immunological prognostication” or a “near definitive scientific Immunological prognostication” (capital letter included) in order to make his prediction sound way more certain than it really is. Meanwhile, I’ve been looking and looking for indications in the adverse events data after the rollout of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for a hint of an association between vaccination and death or serious illness, and I haven’t been finding any.

Meanwhile, other immunologists have been stating repeatedly that people who have had COVID-19 before should be vaccinated against it. Among the reasons these experts give is the variability in the level of neutralizing antibodies produced by different people after infection, ranging from low levels that don’t prevent reinfection to high levels that do. In brief, the vaccine “levels out” the variability in people’s immune responses.

Moreover, what Dr. Noorchashm proposes is not simple or cheap:

Sette says it’s a “reasonable argument” to suggest that maybe people who have had Covid-19 shouldn’t be prioritized to get the vaccine, should the stock of it remain limited over the long term. But in practice, that argument could become problematic. For one: “It’s too difficult to operationalize pre-vaccination testing,” Peter Hotez, vaccine expert and the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, says in an email. It would be tedious work to determine who might be immune to SARS-CoV-2 before vaccination. It could be tedious work to determine who has been infected prior to vaccination as well. Plus, again, the information resulting from such tests may not be all that useful in determining a person’s lasting immunity.

In fairness, what Dr. Noorchashm is arguing is not that testing everyone (or at least the old and infirm) for COVID-19 virus and antibodies before vaccinating against COVID-19 will determine who is and isn’t immune beforehand but rather that it will somehow make vaccination safer by preventing horrendous immune reactions that destroy blood vessels and cause sudden cardiovascular death in people who have preexisting COVID-19 antibodies or an asymptomatic infection.

So why not do this testing anyway, out of an abundance of caution? The answer is relatively simple. First, it would, as Dr. Hotez points out, it would be tedious. Just as importantly, it would be expensive and add an enormous cost to an already very costly vaccination effort, all while slowing the effort down. Just think of how much longer it would take to get people vaccinated if all of them (or even just a substantial portion of them) had to be tested by nasal swab and blood test for COVID-19 and for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, respectively, before receiving the vaccination. In the middle of a pandemic whose death count in the US alone is estimated to hit a half a million people well before the end of February, slowing down the vaccination effort would kill who knows how many thousands of people who might not die if they could be vaccinated sooner. That might be justifiable if we had good reason to suspect that not doing the testing would result in the deaths of as many or more people, but even Dr. Noorchashm can present good evidence that simply vaccinating people without testing them for COVID-19 first would result in anywhere near that many deaths—or even any deaths or SAEs at all! He has a theoretical concern and anecdotes, and that’s it. No wonder antivaxxers love him.

Moreover, I bet that Dr. Noorchashm doesn’t realize that he’s echoing a very old antivaccine trope. Antivaxxers love to claim that we should “vaccinate selectively” based on pre-vaccination testing. For example, antivaxxers will often claim that we should test children for measles titers before administering the second and third MMR dose. Others come up with all sorts of fanciful tests not based in science, including genomic tests, to “predict” who will be most at risk for “vaccine injury.” I don’t expect that Dr. Noorchashm would be aware of this history, but I am, which is why I noticed right away why antivaxxers are starting to notice his #ScreenB4Vaccine hashtag:

You can choose to get screened my friend….#ScreenB4Vaccine — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 24, 2021

Asymptomatic "disease" is not a thing. "Asymptomatic carrier" is. The point is, asymptomatic carriers and those who have had recent COVID-19 disease, especially those with cardiovascular disease or frailty, ought not be immunized without careful deliberation. #ScreenB4Vaccine — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 24, 2021

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm says FDA, Pfizer + Moderna must consider danger #COVID #vaccines pose to recently convalescent or asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2—especially the elderly, frail or anyone with significant cardiovascular risk factors. #TheDefender https://t.co/EBm9SF1K0f — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 29, 2021

Why the f*@* are the elderly getting an experimental toxin injected in to their bodies?!! 🙄😬😳 — Soul Essence Evolution (@SoulEssenceEvo1) January 29, 2021

Although, in fairness, not all antivaxxers are on board with Dr. Noorchashm’s recommendations:

And yet Dr. Noorchashm says everyone should be vaccinated making this article unworthy to share. — Ryan McMurray (@whole_armour) January 29, 2021

Basically, whether he realizes it or not, Dr. Noorchashm is feeding the antivaccine movement a talking point.

Dr. Noorchashm should not associate with antivaxxers

Readers might think that I was harsh when I asked whether Dr. Noorchashm is antivax or a useful idiot for the antivaccine movement and then concluded that he’s probably a useful idiot. I would disagree. While I don’t doubt that Dr. Noorchashm really does believe in the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination program as a very important part of the pathway out of this pandemic, I do see him using his pet hypothesis and anecdotes like that of Hank Aaron to promote a “solution” to a “problem” for which there is as yet no compelling scientific evidence. (See? I can use scare quotes too.)

Dr. Noorchashm notes:

Additionally, if the immunological risk I am prognosticating herein is in reality material, over the next months as millions more Americans are immunized, it will become quite visible to the public.

Here’s the problem. According to statistics updated today, over 87 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in 60 countries. In the US, 27.3 million doses have been distributed thus far since December 14, 2020. Currently, around 1.26 million doses per day are being administered in the US. Worldwide, the number is almost 4.2 million per day. That’s a hell of a lot of vaccines. If Dr. Noorchashm’s concern about an immune reaction against the vasculature in people who’ve had (or who have) COVID-19 who are vaccinated were a concern, particularly if it were as big a concern as he’d have us believe, we’d have seen the signal by now. We have not. I predict that we very likely will not.

As for Dr. Noorchashm, I’d like to remind him that, if he were really as provaccine as he claims, he would never in any way associate himself with an antivaxxer like RFK Jr., as it’s utter poison to the reputation of anyone who purports to be pro-science. While it is true that RFK Jr. loves to claim to be “fiercely pro-vaccine,” he has consistently demonstrated himself to be, in reality, anything but. Indeed, he is “fiercely” antivaccine, as demonstrated by his history of likening vaccination to the Holocaust, trying to persuade Samoan officials that the MMR vaccine was dangerous (in the middle of a deadly measles outbreak!), claiming that today’s generation of children is the “sickest generation” (due to vaccines, of course!), or toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump during the transition period to be chair of a “vaccine safety commission.” Indeed, last year his own family called him out for his antivaccine activism, while, predictably, RFK Jr. has, as so many antivaxxers have done, gone all-in on COVID-19 pseudoscience and conspiracy theories and become antimask, “anti-lockdown,” and pro-quack treatments. Seriously, this is not the sort of person you want to associate with if you truly don’t want your message to be used by antivaxxers.

I’ll leave you, my readers, to decide for yourself: Is Dr. Noorchashm leaning antivax, or is he a crazy mixed up doc who has let himself be used as a useful idiot for the antivaccine movement? I think the answer is pretty obvious, and I hope that, should Dr. Noorchashm see this post, realize that he’s either unwittingly allied himself one of the biggest antivaxxers there is or, if RFK Jr. republished his letter without his permission, has made it too easy for antivaxxers to use his message to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt about COVID-19 vaccines. The least he can do is to admit his mistake and demand that RFK Jr. remove his open letter from The Defender‘s website.