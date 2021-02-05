Dr. Hooman Noorchashm and #ScreenB4Vaccine, revisited

In case anyone was wondering why I haven’t written any blog posts since Monday, the answer is simple. I had a grant deadline. The grant has been submitted, which leads me to wonder what I should write about before the week is out. Unfortunately, when I’m frantically trying to finish a grant I tend to spend a lot of time on Twitter because it’s the sort of thing I can do at for a minute or two between bouts of writing and editing, which is bad because I’m usually in a bad mood while editing my grants. My bad habits aside, anyone who follows me on Twitter will be aware that the kerfuffle stirred up by my post a week ago criticizing Dr. Hooman Noorchashm’s #ScreenB4Vaccine campaign. Dr. Noorchashm’s idea and concern were that a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 could be dangerous in people with preexisting antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, because the virus infects the endothelial cells that line the inside of blood vessels and vaccination could therefore cause an autoimmune reaction that results in vascular clotting events. His idea was, therefore, that we should “screen” before vaccinating against COVID-19 (hence the #ScreenB4Vaccine hashtag), so that we don’t vaccinate people who either have or have had COVID-19 and have pre-existing antibodies.

At the time, I was more disturbed by how unconcerned the good doctor was that his idea had been co-opted by a leader in the antivaccine movement—namely Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. himself! Worse, Dr. Noorchashm used anecdotes to support his concern in much the same way that antivaxxers have weaponized anecdotes of deaths after COVID-19 vaccination:

#ScreenB4Vaccine for patient safety.



Was Hank Aaron an asymptomatic carrier of SARS-CoV-2 at the time of his vaccination, or just an 86 year old man with cardiovascular co-morbidities, whose time had come?https://t.co/2p34g86Zm4 — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 24, 2021

As regular readers know, I’ve been warning about a veritable tsunami of reports of death and adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination that will result from antivaxxers weaponizing them and taking advantage of the human tendency not to understand baseline rates and coincidence. In brief, if you vaccinate hundreds of millions of people, there will be bad things that happen to some of them as a result of random chance alone. You have to understand the baseline rate of such events to judge if the reports we’re hearing might represent an actual signal indicating that the vaccine is associated with (and might cause) the adverse event reported. A good example is the report of deaths in elderly and frail nursing home patients in Norway after vaccination, which ended up almost certainly being due to coincidence and the high baseline rate of mortality among very elderly, very frail nursing home patients with multiple comorbidities.

That’s why I thought that I should post an update to this sad saga. The reason is simple. A week ago, before I wrote my post, I had considered Dr. Noorchashm’s concern at least “not entirely unreasonable.” However, I’ve since read more recent scientific literature that has led me to believe that Dr. Noorchashm’s concern is actually not particularly plausible from a basic science standpoint.

First, in the spirit of Dr. Noorchashm’s repeated exhortation “Always polite!” I’ll point out that the good doctor finally did call out RFK Jr. for having stolen his idea to use for antivaccine propaganda. It took a lot of prodding over the course of four days by me and a number of pro-vaccine advocates, but he did eventually do it. That’s good:

Ok. Here. @RobertKennedyJr I respectfully request that u not use my safety warning to @DrWoodcockFDA to drive an anti-vaccine agenda.



My warning is ONLY about vaccinating the convalescent and infected elderly and frail with CV disease.#COVIDVaccineIsPatriotic



B a patriot. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 2, 2021

Dr. Noorchashm’s request of RFK Jr. is fairly weak sauce, and, as far as I know, Dr. Noorchashm hasn’t directly written to RFK Jr., even though he knows RFK Jr.’s email address. (How do I know this? He cc’d RFK Jr. in some of his emails to me, along with my department chair.) But, hey, it’s a start. It’s something. It’s definitely better than nothing. True, I’d like him to do more, but, quite honestly, I don’t expect him to, although I’d love for him to surprise me.

Unfortunately, Dr. Noorchashm has continued to do the same thing that he did with Hank Aaron, which is even more unfortunately exactly the same thing that antivaxxers do with reports of death anywhere soon (or even not-so-soon) after any vaccine dose:

Since I'm being attacked relentlessly today by mindlessness on Twitter, I want to make one thing clear.



I am with 100% @JoeBiden on his 150million vaccines in 100days!



BUT, the recently convalescent and the infected may B at high risk from vaccine – Let us take care of all. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 31, 2021

"Through an investigation, deputies found that the man had been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, had underlying health issues and was showing symptoms of the virus when he received the vaccine." #ScreenB4Vaccine@DrWoodcockFDA @CDCDirector @US_FDA https://t.co/wHLqcCB7mt — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 31, 2021

One notes in particular that, in the case cited above by Dr. Noorchashm, an investigation had specifically ruled out the COVID-19 vaccine as a contributing factor for the death. Dr. Noorchashm apparently didn’t care and hasn’t stopped doing the same thing:

@GerriShaftel @kwstark @nytDeniseGrady @jon_kamp don't ignore these signals. We ought not indiscriminately vaccinate the infected – especially in the frail, elderly subset with cardiovascular disease.



Beware @DrWoodcockFDA @CDCDirector, U can't afford to miss this. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 3, 2021

Unfortunately, I feel obligated to point out that elsewhere Dr. Noorchashm has most definitely not lived up to his “Always polite!” motto. I’ll discuss that at the end of this post, in particular my concerns about how the good doctor has been (unknowingly I assume) spewing familiar antivaccine talking points. First, however, let’s do science. Let’s look at his #ScreenB4Vaccine idea and why I now think it’s not even very plausible from a scientific standpoint.

Why Dr. Noorchashm is wrong about #ScreenB4Vaccine

I’ll start my discussion by reviewing the concept that I discussed a week ago, Dr. Noorchashm’s #ScreenB4Vaccine. Dr. Noorchashm’s main concern seems to be that those who have previously been exposed to COVID-19 (and have pre-existing antibodies), who’ve had COVID-19, or who might have asymptomatic COVID-19 at the time of vaccination will have particularly severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccination. At the time, I characterized #ScreenB4Vaccine as a “not entirely unreasonable fear, but also as a fear for which even the good doctor admits there is no evidence:

I want to be clear to be clear that my warning here is based on a near definitive scientific Immunological prognostication. It is a “prognostication” in that I have put it forth in the absence of clear “evidence” of it being a material risk.This is because we are dealing with an evolving 11-month old national health emergency with many unknowns, and a vaccine that is only several weeks old — and was approved for massive scale use on the Emergency basis. And, in a setting where it is critical to quickly vaccinate as many citizens as possible to achieve herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

Next, so that you don’t have to go back and read my previous post, I’ll repost the scientific rationale for Dr. Noorchashm’s warning:

As you also know it appears that the ACE-2 receptor on endothelium is the portal for viral entry into endothelial cells — and it seems that endothelial injury from the virus or from the inflammatory reaction it incites is the reason why many COVID-19 patients experience thromboembolic complications. So it is a matter of certainty that viral antigens are present in the endothelial lining of blood vessels in all persons with active or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection — irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or convalescent. I am writing to warn that it is an almost certain immunological prognotication that if viral antigens are present in the tissues of subjects who undergo vaccination, the antigen specific immune response triggered by the vaccine will target those tissues and cause tissue inflammation and damage. Most pertinently, when viral antigens are present in the vascular endothelium, and especially in elderly and frail with cardiovascular disease, the antigen specific immune response incited by the vaccine is almost certain to do damage to the vascular endothelium. Such vaccine directed endothelial inflammation is certain to cause blood clot formation with the potential for major thromboembolic complications, at least in a subset of such patients. If a majority of younger more robust patients might tolerate such vascular injury from a vaccine immune response, many elderly and frail patients with cardiovascular disease will not.

Basically, Dr. Noorchashm expressed concern based on a simple observation. The SARS-CoV-2 viral spike protein is the protein used in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as the antigen to provoke an immune response. This protein is also the same protein that binds to the ACE-2 receptor on cells to allow the virus to gain entry to those cells. The ACE-2 receptor is a very important protein that is located on the surface of a number of cell types and has a major role in regulating blood pressure, among other things, which is why blood pressure drugs target it.

Here’s the problem. This concern was based on an early understanding of SARS-CoV-2 infection in COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, it was observed that COVID-19 patients with severe disease often developed (among other problems) life-threatening dysfunction in their clotting system. One potential explanation proposed was that, given how SARS-CoV-2 gets into into cells by binding to the ACE-2 receptor, perhaps the immune reaction to the presence of coronavirus proteins being produced caused inflammation of the endothelial cells that line blood vessels caused the clotting, because injury to vascular endothelial cells is one of the early events in clotting. (After all, the function of clotting is to stop the bleeding that results when blood vessels are injured.)

As Ed Nirenberg explained:

The major paper advancing this claim is here: https://t.co/aQhdMoH4O3



It purports to demonstrate viral inclusions within endothelial cells consistent with SARS-CoV-2 infection, and notes ACE2 expression on the endothelial cells. Except… — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) February 1, 2021

I’ll get to the “except” in a minute. First, note that this paper was originally published in April, when our understanding of the serious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 was still in its infancy. The question at the time was whether the hypercoagulability (excessive activation of the clotting system leading to clots that can result in strokes, organ damage, and more) was due to direct infection of the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels by the coronavirus or whether it was a byproduct of a more general systemic inflammatory response to infection. At this point, I’ll simply note that hypercoagulability is not an uncommon phenomenon observed in systemic inflammation, regardless of the underlying cause (sepsis, trauma, etc.). So, back then, either mechanism (or both) could explain the hypercoagulability observed in patients with severe COVID-19. (As an aside, the former trauma surgeon in me can’t help but note that hypercoagulability can, paradoxically, lead to bleeding. The explanation is that the excess clotting uses up clotting factors faster than the body can produce them. You’re welcome.)

Basically, if this observation were accurate, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to be concerned that vaccinating a patient concomitantly infected with SARS-CoV-2 might lead to the immune system attacking endothelial cells harboring the virus. That being said, it is a bit unreasonable to claim that previous infection with coronavirus, as evidenced only by the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in the blood, would be dangerous based on this mechanism. After all, someone who has cleared the infection would not be expected to be still harboring viral proteins in their endothelial cells, particularly if the infection had occurred weeks or months ago. Again, though, the concern that someone with an asymptomatic infection or a recent infection might develop inflammation of the endothelium if vaccinated was a theoretical concern.

It turns out that this observation was very likely not correct:

The arguably even bigger issue here is that questions have been raised about whether the purported viral inclusions noted in this study even represent SARS-CoV-2 virions (rather they are perhaps more consistent with ER vesicles and associated ribosomes): https://t.co/1APWD2V8WJ — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) February 1, 2021

So the second paper that led to the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 directly infects endothelial cells never made that claim and used rat heart ventricle cells, not vascular endothelial cells. Second, it’s been called into question whether what was observed in the original Lancet paper were even viral inclusions in vascular endothelial cells in the first place! And the above wasn’t the only paper calling into question whether what had been observed really were virus particles in endothelial cells. The authors of one paper warned:

We read with interest the Correspondence by Zsuzsanna Varga and colleagues1 on the possible infection of endothelial cells by SARS-CoV-2 using electron microscopic (EM) images as evidence. However, we believe the EM images in the Correspondence do not show coronavirus particles but instead show cross-sections of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (RER). These spherical structures are surrounded by dark dots, which might have been interpreted as spikes on coronavirus particles but are instead ribosomes. The purported particles are free within the cytoplasm, whereas within a coronavirus-infected cell, accumulations of virus particles would be found in membrane-bound areas in the cisternae of the RER–Golgi area, where the spikes would be located on the inside of the cisternal space.2 In addition, cross-sections through the viral nucleocapsid are not seen in the interior of these structures as would be found with coronavirus particles (figure). Just recently, there have been two additional reports3, 4 in which structures that can normally be found in the cytoplasm of a cell have been misinterpreted as viral particles.5 EM can be a powerful tool to show evidence of infection by a virus, but care must be taken when interpreting cytoplasmic structures to correctly identify virus particles.

Of course, one could simply point to this as a difference in interpretation of electron micrographs and thus still claim that Dr. Noorchashm might have a point. Unfortunately for his idea, this paper is not all the evidence calling his hypothesis into question. Perhaps the most damning evidence disconfirming the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 directly infects vascular endothelial cells comes from this paper:

Further, this paper notes that infection of human primary endothelial cells by SARS-CoV-2 did not occur until they were induced to express ACE2, which was not detected within them by profiling RNA or protein:https://t.co/GzYXdLofFf — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) February 1, 2021

Here’s what the investigators did. First, they noted with respect to endothelial cells (ECs):

In retrospect, there are minimal data supporting SARS-CoV-2 infection of ECs and no immunohistochemical studies demonstrating the colocalization of SARS-CoV-2 antigens with EC markers in pulmonary or renal tissues, which express ACE2 on adjacent epithelial cells. Nearly all studies reference electron microscopy data displaying two potential SARS-CoV-2 particles (3, 15), which instead of virus have been implicated as being endoplasmic reticulum (ER) vesicles (16).

To address the question of whether SARS-CoV-2 can infect vascular endothelial cells, the authors isolated primary cultures of endothelial cells isolated from lung, heart, kidney, brain, and umbilical veins and tried to infect them with SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture. They could not. The coronavirus would not infect these cells. Asking why, the authors looked for ACE-2 protein and RNA in these cells and didn’t find any. So they used a lentivirus vector that drives the expression (production) of the ACE-2 protein in the cells it infects and infected endothelial cells with it. The result? Lo and behold, driving the artificial expression of ACE-2 made endothelial cells susceptible to infection with SARS-CoV-2.

The authors concluded:

Our findings indicate that the absence of ACE2 prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection of human ECs and suggests that ECs are not primary targets of SARS-CoV-2 infection in COVID-19 patients. Consistent with this, COVID-19 does not result in Ebola-like hemorrhagic disease that would likely result from lytic SARS-CoV-2 infection of ACE2-expressing ECs. The inability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect human ECs is supported by low ACE2 expression in the highly vascularized lower respiratory tract (22), CDC and primary human EC infection findings (1, 14, 22), and the presence of ACE2 in vascular smooth muscle and heart muscle cells (11, 18, 23, 24) but not the EC lining of vessels (12–14, 23). These findings support a secondary role of the endothelium, perhaps in response to epithelial cell damage and cross talk, alveolar tissue factor/basement membrane exposure, or inflammatory EC activation, that directs a coagulative, endotheliitic state (1, 3, 17, 25).

The authors do concede that there might be a small percentage of endothelial cells that might be infected by SARS-CoV-2 by a mechanism that doesn’t depend on ACE-2 as a result of secondary inflammation that “activates” endothelial cells, but I agree with Ed here that the current evidence does not support Dr. Noorchashm’s hypothesis:

The claim is that the immune response provoked by the vaccine against viral antigens will result in destruction of the vascular endothelium that will trigger adverse thromboembolic events, particularly in the elderly and medically frail. — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) February 1, 2021

Again, there is a tiny bit of wiggle room, but Dr. Noorchashm’s hypothesis does not look promising at all. This is particularly true in light of the fact that, so far, no safety signal that would support his hypothesis has yet been observed:

At the most recent ACIP meeting a great deal of safety data has been reviewed: https://t.co/I9JmyNdVGX



There are no safety signals. Note that various thromboembolic events have been examined and occur at rates well below background incidence among the vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/1GK0sbKCgK — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) February 1, 2021

In other words, there really isn’t any good evidence to support Dr. Noorchashm’s hypothesis, and, even as a theoretical concern, there is no good reason to use his hypothesis as a reason, based on a generous use of the precautionary principle, to test everyone for COVID-19 virus and antibodies before vaccinating them. CDC guidelines already say that someone with an active infection should defer vaccination for a while, specifically:

Data from clinical trials indicate that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can safely be given to persons with evidence of a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Vaccination should be offered to persons regardless of history of prior symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Viral testing to assess for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection or serologic testing to assess for prior infection for the purposes of vaccine decision-making is not recommended. Vaccination of persons with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection should be deferred until the person has recovered from the acute illness (if the person had symptoms) and criteria have been met for them to discontinue isolation. This recommendation applies to persons who develop SARS-CoV-2 infection before receiving any vaccine doses as well as those who develop SARS-CoV-2 infection after the first dose but before receipt of the second dose. While there is no recommended minimum interval between infection and vaccination, current evidence suggests that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection is low in the months after initial infection but may increase with time due to waning immunity. Thus, while vaccine supply remains limited, persons with recent documented acute SARS-CoV-2 infection may choose to temporarily delay vaccination, if desired, recognizing that the risk of reinfection, and therefore the need for vaccination, may increase with time following initial infection.

None of this has stopped Dr. Noorchashm from claiming that vaccinating people who’ve already had COVID-10 is a “breach in the standard of care.” It is not:

It’s not a breach of standard of care. In fact, in some cases it’s recommended as prophylaxis. https://t.co/GrE50ACKwG You argued it’s dangerous for COVID-19. People took it seriously and addressed it, and it deserved serious discussion.

Using unrelated deaths is still wrong. — (((Dorit Reiss))) (@doritmi) February 5, 2021

The bottom line is that Dr. Noorchashm’s #ScreenB4Vaccine is not supported by evidence; the mechanism he proposes is not plausible from a basic science standpoint; and real world evidence after tens of millions of vaccine doses has not turned up any safety signals predicted by Dr. Noorchashm’s concept. Worse, #ScreenB4Vaccine is not only unnecessary but would add considerable cost and logistical difficulties to the mission of getting as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible as quickly as possible and thus might even contribute to letting the newer more infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants, for which current vaccines appear to be less effective, to spread faster, thus costing lives.

Dr. Noorchasm’s “polite” reaction to criticism

I debated about including this last section to my post, but I think that it really is important to see how, his grudging appeal to RFK Jr. to stop using his #ScreenB4Vaccine campaign as antivaccine propaganda notwithstanding, Dr. Noorchasm is, whether he knows it or not and whether he can admit it or not, promoting a form of antivaccine messaging. I’ve already mentioned the first example of how he is doing this by including some examples of Tweets in which he pointed to deaths after COVID-19 vaccination, even one for which the vaccine had been explicitly ruled out as a cause, as reasons to adopt his proposed “solution” to what is almost certainly a non-problem with COVID-19 vaccines. Unfortunately, Dr. Noorchashm also appears to have a bit of a double standard when it comes to “civility” and “politeness.”

After a whole week of this kerfuffle, there are many examples; so I’ll simply highlight a few to make my point, particularly ones that demonstrate that Dr. Noorchashm has a worrisome affinity for antivaccine talking points and language as abusive as any that he decries, whether he realizes it or not and, again, whether he will admit it or not.

I’ll start with, believe it or not, one of the less offensive examples of Dr. Noorchashm’s stylings:

Assassinating the character of a person for political purposes has nothing to do with the pandemic.



PRO this, ANTI that. Give a break good man. We are running out of time to control this pandemic.



Divided and clueless about all the risks, we fall. It’s not about RFK. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 3, 2021

You saw that Tweet right. Dr. Noorchashm is characterizing calling out antivaxxers like RFK Jr. for spreading antivaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories as “character assassination” for political purposes.

I couldn’t help but respond:

Calling out an antivaxxers like @RobertKennedyJr for spreading antivaccine lies for 16 years and counting is NOT character assassination. It’s correcting disinformation and deleting the truth.🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AIy6SHJGy0 — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 3, 2021

I will counter antivax disinformation no matter which side of the political spectrum it originates from. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 3, 2021

Here I also respond thusly: RFK Jr. is out there spreading fear and loathing for COVID-19 vaccines after at least 16 years of having spread fear and loathing for all vaccines, and Dr. Noorchashm is more upset that I (and others) criticize RFK Jr. harshly for doing that than he is at RFK Jr. for stealing his article for antivaccine propaganda purposes. That’s pretty disturbing to me.

As was this:

I would welcome a public debate with Mr. Kennedy and Dr. Gorski. When shall we do it?



Divided we fall. Together we can solve problems. There are many whose ears RFK has. Are you certain he is not amenable to reason? He is a pretty well trained attorney – and has done some good. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 3, 2021

Which is why I responded:

I never say yes, because such "debates" are not science. They are a forum in which a crank can appear to be equal to a physician and scientist and then Gish gallop to his heart's content and thus appear to "win." (Look it up, Dr. Hooman, if you don't know what a "Gish gallop is.) — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 3, 2021

In case one wonders what I’m talking about, here’s a primer.

Next up, Dr. Noorchashm notes:

As a physician, if U R ethical, U should not detest anyone Dr. Gorski. Many of the folks you classify as "anti-vaxxer" actually have children who experienced a vaccine complication. I know most of these are "unavoidable" complications.



But, it's SO easy to B mainstream. sigh. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 3, 2021

Oh, goody. Dr. Noorchashm is not-so-subtly portraying me as unethical! Whatever. I counter that I do not “detest” vaccine-hesitant parents. Quite the contrary! I view them as victims who need to be given the tools to recognize antivaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories when they see them. I do, however, detest antivaxxers like RFK Jr. who spread the antivaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories that create vaccine-hesitant people, and I make no apologies for that.

It gets more interesting:

Some may be wrong.



Rule number 1 in being a decent and ethical physician: NEVER blow off the patient. They know more about their bodies and experience than you.



Let’s all shut up and listen to people’s pain and suffering….otherwise the white coat is a sham! — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021 I love how Dr. Noorchashm portrays me as being somehow “unethical.”

I think “we” can shut up and listen to patients more carefully. Maybe we’d stop missing the obvious. Maybe we can become decent enough to meet every patient where they are and earn trust.



Or maybe we just stay a bunch of elitist bastards, jump on bandwagons and beat our chests. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

Yes, Dr. Noorchashm is pulling the “elitism” gambit and characterizing pro-vaccine advocates as oh-so-nasty. Where have we heard that before? Maybe when RFK Jr. characterized us as “hating mothers“? Or maybe when Alice Dreger characterized us as frenzied, self-righteous zealots? Basically, what Dr. Noorchasm did is a common trope used by antivaxxers, whether he understands that or not, whether he could ever admit that or not.

This brought Dorit Reiss into the conversation:

Huh? — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

It’s odd that Dr. Noorchashm was confused by Dorit’s having mentioned vaccines and autism. The claim that vaccines cause autism is arguably the central claim of the antivaccine movement. It’s the claim that Andrew Wakefield glommed on to with his horrible Lancet paper and remains, even in 2021, the zombie lie that just won’t die. It had to be explained to Dr. Noorchashm:

No. I do not believe the data supports autism being caused by vaccines. But I know of plenty of instances where stacked up vaccine schedules create inflammatory or autoimmune complications…..I’m sure you do too.



We always unstacked our kids schedules. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

To which I responded:

Also, you do realize, don’t you, that what you are basically repeating the antivax trope “too many, too soon,” which has NEVER been supported by good evidence. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 4, 2021

Dr. Noorchashm never provided any citations.

This exchange really disturbed me. After first taking claims of parents of “vaccine injury” at face value, even though the evidence overwhelmingly does not support such claims, Dr. Noorchashm has, whether he realizes it or not, parroted a second major claim of the antivaccine movement, namely that, as far as vaccinations go, we’re giving “too many too soon.” Worse, it appears that he and his wife themselves used an “alternative vaccine schedule” à la Dr. Bob Sears to vaccinated their own children. Seeing Dr. Noorchashm Tweet vitriol about “character assassination” at people criticizing RFK Jr.’s antivaccine propaganda, uncritical acceptance of claims of “vaccine injury,” and support for major talking points used by the antivaccine movement, such as “too many too soon” and the admission that he himself vaccinated his children according to an alternative vaccination schedule made me wonder if I had been too quick to bend over backwards to assume that Dr. Noorchashm wasn’t antivaccine-sympathetic or even antivaccine.

The—shall we say?—problematic Tweets did not end there, though. Dr. Noorchashm is very much enamored of false balance, labeling “both sides,” pro- and anti-vaccine, as so very extreme, while characterizing pro-vaccine advocates as “arrogant”:

It’s a slow process. Public education. Education in the principles of immunology….and recovering trust in experts.



“Experts” like Gorski erode trust in Exactky the quarters where trust needs to be earned to build bridges.



Arrogance kills trust. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

I'm seeing imbalance on both sides. The utilitarian position belongs to the "intellectually lazy" cult. The dogmatic NO Vaccine, No harm position is the "anti-science" cult. They both suck terribly.



Efficacy and safety are two sides of the same coin. I hate cults! U shld 2. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

I’m sure there is. There’s certitude on both the pro- and anti- sides. An inability to be introspective. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

The mindless utilitarian position is the easiest path someone could take. It’s intellectually lazy and ethically misguided.



Of course it’s easy to go with “majority benefit”. Rather than examine, evaluate and prognosticate minority harm.



Shame is, Gorski should know better. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 5, 2021

I never accused Mr. Schultz of lying.

Note the false equivalence, though. Note also that it’s not very “polite” to incorrectly characterize the pro-vaccine position as strictly utilitarian while calling it “mindless” and pro-vaccine advocates “intellectually lazy and ethically misguided.” Truly, when it comes to the antivaccine movement and pro-vaccine advocates trying to combat antivaccine pseudoscience and conspiracy theories, “bad people on both sides” and “extremism on both sides” are the new “very fine people, on both sides.” (Yes, I’ll go there after Dr. Noorchashm has likened pro-vaccine advocates to Trump supporters.)

It gets worse:

Oh damn, did you feel bad about making a fascism claim and then getting completely bodied by someone who knows better?



Or was it the flat-out recognizing you're a cowardly anti-vaxxer that did it? pic.twitter.com/eDJt9kx0WX — Joe Fulgham (@joefulgham) February 4, 2021

Dr. Noorchashm posted several Tweets in the same vein, in which he more or less accused me and other pro-vaccine advocates who combat antivaccine disinformation of wanting to “round up” the vaccine hesitant, hold them down, and forcibly vaccinate them. He also accused me and other pro-vaccine advocates of wanting to “round up” doctors who question vaccines and put them in internment camps. Apparently, he soon realized that he had gone too far, as he deleted those Tweets.

Although perhaps not all of the Tweets:

Yes. Because the end point of not respecting others’ autonomy in medicine is fascism.



U act like the majority of the US population is refusing vaccines. It’s just not true. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

I’m half-surprised that Dr. Noorchashm didn’t invoke the Tuskegee syphilils experiment, as I note that it’s not necessary for the majority of the population to refuse COVID-19 vaccines to be a problem. (Also, oops! And oops again! And double oops! Over half of some very critical groups say they would refuse the vaccine! Oh, dear. Antivaccine misinformation has a most deleterious effect!)

To summarize, Dr. Noorchashm is very, very concerned that vaccinating those with silent COVID-19 or who are recovering from COVID-19 or who have had COVID-19 before and have pre-existing antibodies is very, very dangerous and can lead to death, particularly of the elderly. He uses the same technique that people like RFK Jr. like to use to cultivate fear of vaccines, specifically pointing to anecdotes of people who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, even though there is no evidence of causation and, in one case, evidence against causation. Meanwhile, he repeats, probably unknowingly, antivaccine talking points, such as taking parents’ attribution of their children’s health issues to vaccines at face value even though there is no evidence that such health issues are caused by vaccines and buying into the “too many too soon” trope beloved of the antivaccine movement since long before I started paying attention two decades ago, even stating that he spread out his children’s vaccines. All the while, he keeps doubling down on his idea.

Finally, his previous frequent exhortation of “Always polite!” notwithstanding, Dr. Noorchashm likes to call provaccine advocates to Trump supportersl “mindless” and liken us to”pro-life nutjobs”:

Folks like U are as mindlessly political deniers of science as the trump supporters are.



Do U know why we don't vaccinate people who are ill or convalescing?



I frankly don't care about what political club U belong to, @RobertKennedyJr or anyone else's. I am pointing to science. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) January 31, 2021

Sigh. I people are worse than the pro-lifers….jeez. — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 4, 2021

Negative. My point is clearly delineated below. But the striking vitriol direct at my position is fully reminiscent of the way pro-life nut jobs behave! What I am stating is clear cut. Read:https://t.co/PLLqBIsidV — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 1, 2021 And call us fools:

They sound like the pro-Life nut jobs honestly. It’s shocking because Gorski is an MD, PhD and a Professor of Surgery. You’d think he’d understand what I’m saying.



But he seems more interested in riling up a bunch of fools. smh! — Hooman MD PhD (@noorchashm) February 2, 2021

I take Dr. Noorchashm at his word when he states so emphatically that he considers himself pro-vaccine. However, the disconnect between his behavior on Twitter during the last week and his exhortation of “Always polite!” is impossible for me to ignore, as are his rather nasty attacks on pro-vaccine advocates up to and including his not-so-subtle insinuation that we have fascist tendencies when it comes to vaccines and want to round up antivaxxers and place them internment camps. His having deleted the most extreme of his Tweets doesn’t make him look any better, at far as I’m concerned. It also disturbs me that he uses a technique favored by antivaxxers (anecdotes) to advance his idea and, whether he realizes it or not, has been Tweeting the same sorts of talking points used by antivaxxers. I find that disturbing.

I hope that when Dr. Noorchashm sees this post he will manage to suppress his anger at me for a moment and seriously consider the points that I make. Assuming that he truly is provaccine and just has an idée fixe so powerful that it has overwhelmed his better judgment and led him, in this instance, to ignore his “Always polite!” mantra, I continue to hope that he will see reason again. He’s not entirely wrong when he proclaims, “Divided we fall!” However, he does seem rather blind to the source of the division.