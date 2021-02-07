Orac on Thinking Critically

Today Orac is using his prerogative as founder, owner, and sole blogger for Respectful Insolence to engage in a little shameless self-promotion. Not long ago, he was interviewed by Jonathan Maloney for the Thinking Critically podcast. Basically, Orac and Jonathan discussed the sorts of topics Orac regularly discusses here all the time, including the antivaccine movement, COVID-19, and Orac’s journey to skepticism, lo, these more than two decades ago. Here’s the podcast link, and here’s the episode on YouTube:
Enjoy, I hope!
But hey, that guy seems to have another name?
Shhh. We’ll see if the ignoramuses who claim that Orac is anonymous will catch on…
They’re the kind of folks who got hopelessly confused by the end of The Committee”s Bill Saluga’s “You can call me Ray, or you can call me Jay…” skit.
p.s. Make that Ace Trucking Company. I must’ve gotten confused. 🙂
The other audience you’re helping are the other advocates who may not have the capacity to address some of the issue you can – like your expertise in DNA and PCR. You give others tools to address pseudoscientific claims.
And your point about conspiracy theories, addressed in some of your previous blogs, seems simply right on.
@ Orac
I had no idea it was that difficult to detect scientific fraud.
Much appreciated podcast. Thanks.
It can be very difficult and some times you may need to look at a number of papers from the same lab or author.
Here is a report on some “interesting” research
http://steamtraen.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-review-of-research-of-dr-nicolas.html
BTW, Nick and some associates have even developed specialized software to check reported numerical values. check out GRIM
@ John Kane
I’ll decline to comment: I know that university.
Very impressive bibliography, though…
I do think there is a mental revolution to be undertaken about the issue of fraudulent science, though. Whatever I may think of that specific researcher, the comment section of your link makes it abundantly clear that not much thought is given as to how to root out that problem. Science operates as a whole. Researchers only caring about their own professional silos do not seem to grasp the scope of the issue until too late in their career.
Maybe the ongoing fury about conspiracy theories and the blooming “debate” about the interplay of science and society will trigger an awakening.
Until then, I read stories about people gobbling vitamin D pills against coronavirus, and wondering why should we not replace masks by vitamin D supplements. There really is a shitload of work ahead of any skeptic. People just do not seem to grasp why truth matters, IMO. Which is even worse than believing in conspiracy theories, if you ask me…
It was great watching Orac! I’m a bit concerned, he usually smiled when information retrieval was difficult.
@ Orac,
You suggested early onset Alzheimer’s, can you smell peanut butter? Can I co-interview you the next time? Please advise…
I like the idea of “pre-bunking”.
Better yet, what makes a person virtually immune to alt med/ pseudo-science/ BS?
I think that part is informational and part is personality-based.
At a certain point, students ( hopefully) are shown how to ascertain what sources are meaningful and which are suspicious. When reading print or internet copy, certain clues can lead us towards reliable outlets and warn us about shadiness. Stuff like this can be taught, I’d guess, at or just below secondary school level
Personality variables are slipperier and harder to define but researchers have shown what types of people are more likely to accept CTs. I’ve mentioned research before: valuing purity, ‘nature’ and freedom, non-acceptance of hierarchies of expertise, belief in one’s being “special” or ” ahead of the curve”, general suspiciousness.
There are also red flags that I have gleaned from my travels:
— secret knowledge, secret papers, death bed confessions, arcane research, ancient traditions
— plots by the powers-that-be; suspicion of all mainstream media/ institutions
— a business plan. The ‘educational’ website has a store or asks for support to ‘spread the truth’
— repeated insistence that the public’s ( the audience’s) well being is the prime motivation for dispersing information.
— curious credentials, .
One trait I see a lot in people who push CT is a disproportionate emphasis placed on emotional response. “If it makes me feel bad, it is bad.” And that’s as far as their analysis really goes. Everything that comes after evaluated by a framework built off that initial reaction.
Sure.
And that emotional response allows them to disregard glaring inconsistencies presented in the alt med explanation or any suspicion they have about the perpetrator’s motives because they like them so much ! Or explain away inconvenient facts,
Good talk, Orac. I particularly enjoyed watching the evolution of on-screen Orac; Who apparently knows intimately the diffence between looking at the camera and the person on the screen. Is this yo first rodeo with these services from a home environment? It almost appears as if there is a little telescoping rod being adjusted thoughout. Still, your camera arcitechture makes you have Cristine Kincaid hands which weirdly turns me on. That chair is not exactly inexpensive. I took the wheels off mine and drilled a hole in the floor for it to fit my setup.
It became a pet peeve with me early on with my very few appearances on services such as camfrog, teamviewer, and skype. I wish more people appreciated how this looks. Visiting certain persons in prison was like “hey, bro, my eyes are up here!!” {We don’t have that face to face through plexiglass like onTV, I get locked into a room and then video chat}.
My fix was to stack several dip cans up until the camera was a little below the midpoint of the screen. It gives one sort of that Abe Lincoln in his memorial kinda “I know what I’m talking about” vibe when walking newbees thought how to ‘cut-n-paste’.