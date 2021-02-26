“The Control Group”: A litigation-driven antivaccine survey of the “unvaccinated”

There are more awful incompetently designed and executed “studies” of unvaccinated populations compared to vaccinated populations carried out by antivaxxers than I can even count. I know. I’ve been shooting them down since at least 2005. (Anyone remember the dumpster-diving in the VAERS database by the not-so-dynamic duo of Geier père et fils?) The problem is that there are far more crappy antivax studies than even this single clear Plexiglass box of colored blinking lights can deal with. The torrent of bad antivax “science” is a veritable firehose—nay, a veritable tsunami—that one person just can’t handle, however fast and verbose he is at blogging and Twitter. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged these tendencies, as crappy antivax studies have now morphed into crappy antivax studies about COVID-19 vaccines. Still, even in the midst of a deadly pandemic that in a little more than a year has killed over a half a million people in just the US alone, it’s depressing to see that the same old, same old is still a thing among antivaxxers, namely crappy surveys masquerading as “studies” of the unvaccinated that claim to find that the unvaccinated are oh-so-much “healthier” than the vaccinated. So it was that I came across an article on Vaxxter earlier this week, New survey of vaccine-free group exposes long-term impact of vaccination policies on public health by Greg Glaser and Pat O’Connell. Basically, the survey is called The Control Group Pilot Study, and apparently it was published late last year. Why Vaxxter is only getting around to it now, I don’t know, but let’s take a look:
In 2019, Joy Garner with The Control Group set out to answer that question by conducting a litigation survey of never-vaccinated people. They found that, in every case, the claims we hear from our vaunted government and TV experts about the risks and benefits of vaccines are demonstrably false.
In fact, they learned that the tiny, vaccine-free minority of Americans is far healthier overall than the vaccinated majority.
But did they? Did they really? I think you know the answer to that one. Also, note the gall, the arrogance. To Garner and her enabling attorneys, the unvaccinated are “the control group.” Everyone else is in the experimental group, apparently. It’s a not-so-subtle reiteration of the common antivaccine lie that vaccines are inadequately tested or untested; i.e., still “experimental.” I’m surprised that Vaxxter had the restraint not to drag the Nuremberg Code into it.
Next who the heck are the “architects” of The Control Group Pilot Study? First of all, a little Googling reveals that Greg Glaser is—surprise! surprise!—an attorney. A little more Googling finds his blog Vaccine Freedom Lawyer. Unsurprisingly, it’s chock full of antivaccine disinformation and COVID-19 nonsense, although it hasn’t been updated since May 2020. It does, however, also include links to the usual suspects of antivaccine sites, including the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), Physicians for Informed Consent, and the like. (It should not be surprising that Glaser would advertise PIC. He is the general counsel for this particularly pernicious group of antivax physician-grifters.) A little more Googling pulled up a reference from our feathery friend Skeptical Raptor, about how Glaser had been involved in lawsuits against California’s school vaccine mandate. (Yet another surprise!) So, basically, he appears to be a “health freedom” and antivax attorney looking for cases to attack vaccine mandates, and The Control Group appears to be just his latest
grift vehicle grift for advancing such lawsuits Why do I say this?
Meet Joy Garner. Oddly enough, I had never heard of her before, either. At least, when I sat down to write this post I didn’t recall having heard of her before. It turns out that last year she filed a lawsuit against then-President Trump with Greg Glaser and Ray Flores as her attorneys that has—shall we say?—not gone well, as this update on the Control Group Litigation website updating the status of Joy Garner v. Trump indicates:
This week the court dismissed our case on the grounds of standing (i.e., saying we can’t sue the President for the constitutional violations alleged, but rather should sue someone else). We are appealing immediately to the 9th Circuit.
The President, as chief executive, manages multiple departments handling vaccines and their distribution (such as HHS, US Military, Department of Education, Department of Commerce, Department of Justice). He is the ultimate wrongdoer with respect to the plaintiffs. Indeed, the President is the only party that can issue the nationwide order we’re requesting for national security to save America from the chronic illness trajectory. The numbers contained in our filings conclusively show vaccines are destroying our country. The President ultimately bears responsibility; there’s just no nice way to put that.
Surprisingly, the court dismissed our entire case without the government ever producing a single expert or any evidence whatsoever. The defense simply argued that the President cannot be held responsible for vaccine mandates by States.
I’m sure Dorit Reiss will weigh in somewhere in the comments, but this looks like a really baseless lawsuit to me, even by antivax activist standards. I detested Trump as President as much as the next guy, but it’s true. The federal government doesn’t mandate vaccines for schools. States do. Even I know that. Sure, Glaser and Flores try to justify the Control Group litigation by arguing that the federal government does the following things:
- designing and producing vaccines that are mandated
- approving vaccines that are mandated
- purchasing vaccines that are mandated
- promoting vaccines that are mandated, and promoting the policy of mandates
- distributing vaccines that are mandated
- tracking vaccine injuries from mandated vaccines
- litigating vaccine injury cases from mandated vaccines
- setting regulations for interstate infectious disease control regarding mandated vaccines
- funding health departments to enforce mandates using police powers
- enforcing vaccine mandates on Federal properties and for Federally funded activities
Much of this might well be true, but it’s still ultimately the states that determine which vaccines are mandated for school, not the federal government. The federal government’s role in approving vaccines and recommending vaccines doesn’t mean that states have to agree. Yes, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) does make recommendations for the vaccines that children and adults should receive, but they are just that, recommendations. Physicians decide if and how to implement those recommendations in their practices, and states decide whether to accept ACIP recommendations and incorporate each recommended vaccine into its school mandates. True, most states usually do follow ACIP recommendations, but they don’t have to.
And guess what? The Control Group Pilot Study featured prominently in the plaintiff’s exhibits. For example, I screenshot this:
Yes, it’s the same old nonsense that antivaxxers have been promoting since time immemorial (or at least for 30 years) in which they confuse correlation with causation. I also note that these not-so-brilliant nonscientists use the same old antivax trope of exaggerating the number of vaccines in the CDC recommended vaccine schedule by counting every dose and then counting combination vaccines multiple times by separating out their components, so that DTaP, for instance, counts as three. Then, they only use two sources for the prevalence of chronic disease and two time points, and don’t even get me into the issues of time lag, such that somehow adult chronic disease prevalence in a year is supposed to correlate to the number of vaccines in the vaccine schedule of that same year, even though adults from those years would have had their vaccines according to the recommended vaccine schedule from decades before. I apologize to any statisticians or epidemiologists who see this figure (or any of the figures included in the litigation) for causing your neurons to apoptose in response to such innumerate nonsense. I swear, this “Control Group” disinformation is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s “sickest generation” (because of vaccines) nonsense all over again, but only stupider.
But what about the survey itself? Vaxxter trots out a lot of the same old antivaccine tropes in its introduction, including the false claim that the Supreme Court ruled vaccines “unavoidably unsafe” (it didn’t); the risks of diseases vaccinated against don’t outweigh the risk of the vaccines (wrong); the usual tropes about VAERS that ignore other vaccine-safety monitoring systems; and more. The introduction to the survey itself is truly awe-inspiring in its lack of science being proclaimed as science coupled with extreme statistical innumeracy, all presented with maximal hysteria:
When in doubt, we must go back to the instruction manual. And this manual instructs us to actually apply the true scientific method to the problem if we wish to arrive at the correct answers. Because science has been so fully corrupted of late, people lose faith in science. But the scientific method is not to blame. It’s still the logical method for arriving at objective truths. The corruption of science is what has caused the problem. When 99% incorrect numbers are the basis for the math problem, (as seen in the VAERS data) there is no chance of arriving at a correct answer, unless of course, it’s in the context of “Common Core” mathematics. In which case, any answer can be correct, so long as the student obeys the illogical instructions they’re ordered to follow. If they follow the irrational orders correctly, the incorrect answer becomes acceptable. Even with the correct answer, if the orders were not followed, the correct answer is deemed incorrect. Hence, the objective truth is irrelevant and the only thing that matters, is the willingness of the student to blindly follow orders, no matter how irrational those orders are. In the end, the only “correct answer” is to follow orders.
Common Core math is similar to the so-called “science” of vaccine safety. The slogans, i.e., “rare” or (relatively) “safe”, are supported only by numbers that are over 99% incorrect. And this is the “science” we’re told we must blindly “trust”. No matter how irrational the orders, we must follow them and get our “shots”, in order to avoid being attacked as “anti- science” nut jobs. But that’s okay. Nobody needs to be an MD to count the number of the diagnoses doctors have already given. Nor does one require a medical degree to obtain historical data relevant to vaccination exposures which people are keenly aware of in their own lives and perfectly capable of reporting. The numbers our agencies have categorically refused to count, were counted anyway. And the researcher here is quite certain these agencies will be furious this accounting was done without their “approval”, which they would never have granted to anyone, given that this particular accounting exposes the numerically objective truth about the relative “safety” of vaccine exposure.
This gives away the game. First, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database is not, as this not-so-dynamic duo of “control group” lawyers seem to be arguing, the be-all and end-all of vaccine safety monitoring. Far from it! I hate having to repeat this over, but VAERS was always intended as an early warning system. It’s not intended, nor can it provide, the actual prevalence of vaccine adverse events, and it’s been gamed by antivaxxers for a very long time, particularly by greedy lawyers seeking to sue pharmaceutical companies for nonexistent “vaccine injury,” particularly autism. It’s also just plain not true that “only 1%” of adverse events are ever reported to VAERS.
The second paragraph, though, is where the game is truly given away. Forget all those doctors, Garner et al are saying. Science as done by actual scientists is bad, you can only trust the “people’s science”! How did The Control Group Pilot study claim to science? Here you go:
The survey was implemented in April of 2019 ending in June of 2020, with the immediate goal of obtaining raw health data exclusively from entirely unvaccinated subjects of all ages in as many American states as possible. The ultimate goal of this study, and that of a planned larger-scale follow-up study of similar construct, is to fill a major gap in available health data by establishing health outcomes specific to Americans who have not been exposed to vaccines. Data was also gathered to establish health outcomes associated with avoidance of the vitamin K-shot at birth and/or vaccination during pregnancy, in addition to complete avoidance of post-birth vaccination. This population of interest, i.e., the remaining entirely unvaccinated (post-birth) in all ages combined, is calculated at 0.26% (or less) of the entire population in the USA.2
Three methods of data collection were employed; (1) mailed-in surveys (2) on-site, in- person interviews, and (3) follow-up phone interviews. These methods are similar to those implemented in the National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) 2017-2018. However, the Control Group survey, covering 48 American states, achieved a substantially higher sampling rate for our population of interest (entirely unvaccinated post-birth) who fell within the ages of 3-17, than did the NSCH study for its population of interest.3
And what did The Control Group Pilot Study claim to find? I’m sure you can guess. In fact, I thought about going through some of the graphs and “statistics” (if you can all them that), but they all show exactly what you think an antivax survey of the unvaccinated would show, that the unvaccinated are so very much healthier than the vaccinated, who are represented by statistics on chronic diseases and the like culled from various sources for the overall population, mainly the CDC. Can any of you tell me why the results of this survey are completely worthless? Yes? No?
I’ll go on. Consider how subjects were recruited for this “study”/survey. Basically, Garner blanketed antivaccine websites, Facebook groups, and social media with recruiting appeals like this and this:
And this is the sort of appeal these legal geniuses made:
We are now conducting the largest-ever epidemiological health study of unvaccinated people in preparation for a federal lawsuit to end all vaccine mandates Nationwide.
We are NOT asking for money. We need ACTION.
Even a few minutes of time WILL make a huge difference.
Over 43% of VACCINATED children in the USA are now suffering chronic, disabling, and even deadly diseases. Our early study responses are already proving that UNvaccinated kids have almost ZERO chronic health problems AND they are far LESS susceptible to serious INFECTIOUS diseases, particularly if they did not receive an aluminum-filled vitamin K shot at birth.
As this large % of vaccine injured kids reach the ages where they would otherwise have been entering the workforce, our Nation’s economy will COLLAPSE.
Many of these children require life-long 24 hour care. This is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.
The vaccine programs represent an imminent and existential threat to the survival of our Nation. Our study is already definitely proving what the CAUSE of all this disease and destruction is.
We are targeting August 15th, 2019 for completion of this study and then we are headed into federal court. The primary pharma “legal argument” to defend vaccine mandates, which the US Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld, is that individual rights can be violated in the name of “public health”.
However, our study already proves vaccines are DESTROYING “public health”, also causing more serious INFECTIOUS diseases.
According to the Federal Judge’s Bench Guide, true CONTROL studies are the GOLD STANDARD of evidence for proving CAUSATION, requiring it to be given the most “weight”.
Previous comparative studies (vaccinated vs. unvaccinated) have been too small, and dismissed as “statistically insignificant”.
But with the size of this study, we CAN win this, especially with Trump’s judicial appointments on board now. Our massive and now expanding study will be the most damning evidence big pharma has ever faced in a court of law.
Please consider having a spokesperson from The Control Group write an article for your publications, and/or please help spread the word about the study.
The larger our study, the more responses we get back, the more profound the evidence that vaccines are in fact the primary CAUSE of our Nation’s rapidly declining health.
Right there, the sample is biased beyond hope. Who saw this recruiting pitch? Antivaxxers who frequent antivaccine Facebook pages, other social media, and websites, that’s who.That’s a sample of people who will, by their very antivaccine nature, be biased in the direction of thinking that vaccines cause chronic health problems. Naturally, the “unvaccinated control group” without much, if any, in the way of chronic health problems will be far more likely to respond than those who might have a few chronic health issues. Moreover, the analysis was not done to take into effect potential confounders. Sure, The Control Group claims to have done so, but it didn’t. Not really. The only “confounders” looked for were:
The primary confounding biological factors present in the unvaccinated population today are exposures to the vitamin K-shot and/or maternal vaccines. Our Control Group data of unvaccinated (post-birth) has evidenced that, of those few Americans who have entirely avoided vaccine exposure since birth, more than 31% were exposed to the vitamin K-shot and/or their mothers were vaccinated during the pregnancy. The “vitamin” K-shot contains a powerful immune-system triggering vaccine-adjuvant, i.e., aluminum, (and other known toxins) with the potential to permanently-alter human physiology and cause immune system injury.32
Immediately after all hospital births in the USA today, parents are told by medical staff that the K-shot is just a “vitamin” and heavy pressure is applied to make sure their new baby is injected with it, along with any other injectable pharmaceuticals pushed at these facilities. Parents are falsely told their baby will “bleed to death” without the K-shot and false allegations of “medical neglect” are routinely levelled against parents who refuse. This would tend explain why parents who are concerned about vaccine-safety do not always reject these risky immune-system triggering “vitamin K” injections for their newborns. They are told it’s “just a vitamin” and they are threatened.
For purposes of this study, the maternal vaccines and vitamin K-shots are obvious potential confounders that have been stratified to establish relevant risk factors as compared to those who’ve avoided exposure to both of these pharmaceutical offerings, in addition to avoiding exposure to all post-birth vaccines. Although the unvaccinated (post-birth) who were exposed to the K-shot and/or maternal vaccines represent the minority of those surveyed, the vast majority of health conditions reported in the “unvaccinated” (post-birth) were found in those who were exposed to the K-shot, and/or maternal vaccines.
That’s it. Vitamin K shots and maternal vaccines were the only “confounders” examined. Now look at the actual survey:
That’s it. I kid you not. It’s a single page asking how many chronic diseases you have and what they are. It doesn’t even ask age, weight, race, or anything else. As far as antivaccine surveys go, this is even more utterly worthless than even the “vaxxed/unvaxxed” surveys done by Anthony Mawson and a German homeopath were! It’s an highly biased selection with no verification of answers of people who frequent antivaccine social media.
None of that stops Garner from defending The Control Group Pilot Study thusly:
I see some people think the survey’s not “scientific” enough. But the real point here is: According to WHO’s definition of “science” do you claim this? If you’re looking for The Control Group to fall in lock-step with the sort of “science” pharma has to offer you, we’re not you’re huckleberry.
READ ON, if you DARE;-)
“Scientific”? This is a general product safety survey. It is NOT being conducted for publication in a pharma-funded medical journal.
It IS being conducted based upon the Federal Rules of Evidence for submission under a particular branch of law. The Federal Courts do NOT require us to get the blessings of big pharma before it becomes admissible as evidence.
It is possible that the results could be skewed by some people, but this happens with ALL surveys, and we already have so many participants willing to identify themselves, (and even testify in court) that we will be able to show these affects are only minimal in our study.
Also, we are using PAPER hard-copy documents, and those are REALLY tough to fake.
Unlike the CHEAP and fraudulent online “epidemiological” studies the FDA conducts on their website, (which can ALL be rigged electronically) our survey can’t be “hacked”.
My brain hurt after reading this conglomeration of scientific ignorance. Again, a collection of anecdotes does not science make. At most it might generate hypotheses for study, but it certainly doesn’t “prove” anything. I do love her dismissal of the (very) legitimate criticism that her survey will be skewed with the rebuttal that all surveys are skewed to some extent. That is true, but real epidemiologists, social scientists, and pollsters doing surveys have spend decades developing methodology to try to minimize bias and “skewing” in the results of the polls and surveys that they administer. Garner clearly made zero attempt to do that—quite the opposite, in fact.
In the end, pandemic or no pandemic, antivaxxers continue to do what antivaxxers do, namely mangle science in the cause of their ideology that demands that vaccines be the cause of all sorts of horrible things while being of little or no value to those receiving them. This is just another example. As I like to say, antivaxxers gonna antivax, and conspiracy theorists gonna conspiracy monger. I look forward now to following with great amusement (and likely annoyance) the progress of The Control Group Litigation as Garner, Glaser, and Flores continue their appeals.
I really need to get to write about the legal aspect of this, because this is about as frivolous a lawsuit as you get – literally more frivolous than the Kraken litigation – and Mr. Glaser is actually a competent, smart lawyer. He has to know that.
It’s bad on pretty much any aspect you can think.
Thank you for covering the science aspects.
We all know the result of the Kraken litigation too.
It was released.
…………….
Sorry.
“To Garner and her enabling attorneys, the unvaccinated are “the control group.””
So do you have a better idea on how design an actual study looking at rates of chronic disease in the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated? The vaccinated would be the “experimental” group & the unvaccinated are the “control group”. This is not hard. The control group would have to be completely unvaccinated for the study to be valid. The experimental group would have to include anyone who had ever had 1 or more vaccines. Anything else would not be a valid study.
You just don’t agree with it because of the results. If you think you could do a study that would find anything else, maybe you should conduct one. Control group = 0 vaccines; experimental group = any vaccines.
The post actually addressed in detail what’s wrong with the study.
And no. Practically for everything, dose should matter, if there’s a real response. So lower rates of vaccines would actually make a difference, if there was a real impact.
That said, the KIGGS study did look at the rates between completely unvaccinated and vaccinated – and that was a well done, well controlled study. The only difference was that unvaccinated children had higher rates of preventable diseases.
Other studies did look at dose/response – higher rates of vaccines to none, and found no real differences. Here are a few:
Glanz JM, Newcomer SR, Daley MF, DeStefano F, et al. Association between estimated cumulative vaccine antigen exposure through the first 23 months of life and non-vaccine-targeted infections from 24 through 47 months of age. JAMA 2018;319(9):906-913.
The authors determined the relationship between the number of vaccines given in the first two years of life and the occurrence of non-vaccine targeted infections between two and four years of age. They found no difference in either the cumulative number of antigens or the number of antigens received in a single day in children who developed non-vaccine targeted infections.
Sherrid AM, Ruck CE, Sutherland D, et al. Lack of broad functional differences in immunity in fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children. Pediatr Res 2017;81(4):601-608.
The authors assessed the immune response to general, non-vaccine specific stimuli in fully vaccinated and entirely unvaccinated children between 3 and 5 years of age. They found that standard childhood vaccines did not cause long-lasting, gross alterations of the immune system.
Taken from the references here. https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety/immune-system-and-health
Anti-vaccine activists just don’t like these results.
And if you were doing a real study, a lawyer, an anti-vaccine activist wouldn’t be the people you would have conducting it.
You beat me to it!
Another factor they don’t understand is that in science you have to account for all relevant data, not just your own data.
@ Dorit; “Practically for everything, dose should matter, if there’s a real response.”
No, that’s not true for vaccines. The dose does not matter.
“How can a baby get the same dose of a vaccine as an older child or adult?
Because vaccines do not work like medications, in many cases the same vaccine dose can be given to different age groups; however, in some cases, different versions of vaccines are available for different age groups.”
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety/dosing-safety
This does not mean the dose does not matter. Vaccines do have a dose. And when your argument is “vaccines have enough of an effect on the body to cause these disorders”, there should be an implied dose/response relationship.
From lower in the article you linked to:
“The purpose of a vaccine is to introduce the smallest amount of antigens, the components of viruses or bacteria that cause illness, to allow a memory immune response to develop without making a person sick. It takes about seven to 10 days after getting a vaccine for this immunologic memory to develop. That is why when you are planning a trip, you are recommended to see your doctor or a travel clinic well in advance of the trip.”
Dose does matter.
If you want to argue that dose does not matter – that a person that got one vaccine is as likely to develop (insert disorder anti-vaccine activists imagine vaccines cause, in spite of the evidence) as a person that is fully vaccinated – I’d be curious to know your argument. This isn’t it.
@ Dorit:
Funny, I’ve always thought that anti-vaxxers felt that the “amount” of vaccines was very important towards causing ‘damage’ because
— parents were advised to take three separate vaccines instead of MMR and
— were warned to stretch out the schedule because “too many, too soon” and
— they extrapolated that the vaccine ‘damage’ seen in the last 30 years or so was because the schedule/ number of vaccines was vastly increased **
Wanting to have only two groups may be due entirely to lack of sophistication about statistical analyses OR perhaps it was the only way to torture the data into producing significance I imagine that anti-vaxxers will quote this as they do other crap studies
Also: Blaming Trump? Even if this were not as ludicrous as illustrated, were all of the children born after he took office?.
.
** nothing to do with DSM changes re ASD. NO! NEVER!
Besides, they can hardly claim that dose doesn’t matter. If you separate vaccines into the medium and the ‘immunity’ component (not sure what you’d call it but I mean the bit that actually contains the virus in one form or another). The immunity component cannot do any more harm to the body than the actual disease. It’s either a dead version of the virus or a weakened version (ignoring the mRNA stuff). If you’d rather take your or your children’s chances with a wild virus, rather than the weakened or dead version then you really have no concept of reality.
This just leaves the medium. If you want to claim a none dose related response to the medium then we’d all be buggered by now. The amounts of anything you care to mention, in all the scheduled vaccines, are miniscule compared to what we encounter every single day in the air or food or directly into the blood stream via cuts and grazes. In my job I regularly suffer the loss of ‘bark’ on my hands in greasy, dirty environments full of metal dust, including aluminium, steel and copper or brass. One of my co-workers used to have a party trick which involved using a strong magnet to pull at a deeply embedded metal spelk embedded in his hand. I have had steel pins through the length of my femur and tibia for more than fifteen years due to a motorcycle accident.
So far, no sign of any chronic illnesses.
When Christine says things like this: “No, that’s not true for vaccines. The dose does not matter.” I realize that for her, vaccines are a purity thing. If a person has had even one vaccine, they are sullied and impure.
In the instance of this study the “dose” of vaccines could also be talking about the number of vaccines a person has received. But if it is a “purity” issue like how once a female dog has been bred to the “wrong” male none of her subsequent puppies are considered “purebred”, then that wouldn’t matter.
Try this for starters.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/1471-2458-8-196
@ Christine Kincaid
Did you read Orac’s piece? He makes it absolutely clear that the “control group” was not a representative sample of those who didn’t get vaccinated; but only those who follow anti vaccination webpages, social media, etc. Just to make sure you understand, Orac wrote: “Who saw this recruiting pitch? Antivaxxers who frequent antivaccine Facebook pages, other social media, and websites, that’s who.That’s a sample of people who will, by their very antivaccine nature, be biased in the direction of thinking that vaccines cause chronic health problems. Naturally, the “unvaccinated control group” without much, if any, in the way of chronic health problems will be far more likely to respond than those who might have a few chronic health issues.”
He also made clear that the questionnaire didn’t ask for: “age, weight, race, or anything else.” Any of a number of confounding variables.
And as he also explained, besides correlation not equal causation, they correlated current cases with current vaccines. Really? How could a current vaccine cause a current chronic condition? At least, my understanding of chronic means it has been going on for some time, not concurrent with anything! ! !
So, you miss all the points in Orac’s piece, it was NOT a valid control group! ! !
On well, I wouldn’t expect anything else from you, misreading/misunderstanding or simply twisting/intellectual dishonesty to promote your unscientific illogical agenda
In any case, for the umpteenth time, I asked you, given your twins were born “very low birthweight” and “very premature” and you yourself have admitted you have genetic disorders perhaps passed down to them, and the aforementioned have been linked to, among other things, SIDS, can you admit that there is a possibility that the vaccine was just coincidental, did not cause SIDS in one of your twins? I’m not asking to rule it out, just stop pretending you have g-d-like certainty and admit, in science, we look at probabilities. Otherwise, why are you posting on the sister blog to Science-Based Medicine? The two blogs are based on science, not religion, not g-d-like certainty.
@ Joel; “He makes it absolutely clear that the “control group” was not a representative sample of those who didn’t get vaccinated; but only those who follow anti vaccination webpages, social media, etc. ”
As if the results would be any different if the control group did not come from social media.
So do it the right way. Oh wait, you won’t because that’s “unethical”. Well that sucks, guess you’re stuck with how others do it.
@Christine:
The results WOULD be different in a properly selected control group. As Joel pointed out above, when a properly designed vaxxed-unvaxxed study was done, the only difference was that the unvaxxed group had a higher rate of vaccine preventable diseases.
Another problem with this “study” is that the respondents just answered a call. There was no review of medical records to confirm the accuracy (or inaccuracy) of the claims of health. Surveys are known to be a highly unreliable way of gathering data. And because these people are antivaxx, the odds are excellent they would underreport medical problems in their unvaccinated children.
Yes it is hard. Confounders you drooling boob.
IANAS and even I can think of half a dozen other factors that could be wildly different between the two groups (smoking, diet, race, economic status, environment, social contacts). All of which could easily explain any measured difference, assuming those measurements are even done honestly—and for a bunch of religious freaks with an ax to grind it’s a certainty they won’t.
There isn’t even an attempt to control for other factors in this so-called “study”. It’s a scam, run for glory and profit, pure and simple. And you are an enabler of that abuse.
I especially liked this quote.
They should tell that one to Donald Trump and all the Congressmen who voted to overturn results of the last election.
And then they stick in these two tidbits.
But they ignore the fact that science is an open process. Anyone can participate, but they sort of have to know what they are doing.
And it’s a competitive process. If someone else is doing it wrong, you can do it “right” (whatever you think that means). But you have to present your results and convince other scientists, not just a judge or jury.
I wouldn’t have thought that possible, but this really is worse than Mawson’s survey.
Parental surveys are used a lot, for instance in the KiGGS studies. But in those there was at least the option to cross-check with official medical records. And they made an intentional effort to randomize the survey group to different areas of the country, etc.
And the surveys were a LOT more detailed than this form.
If it helps, the essence of the decision here is:
Maybe plaintiffs can show injury in fact. The court is willing to assume it without deciding, because they clearly fail another element of standing. To show standing they need to show their defendant is the cause of the injury and they expressly say it’s not the case, and they blame whatever injury they think they suffered on state school mandates.
So they don’t show that any harm they may have suffered is related to the President. They can’t sue the President for things they claim independent third parties caused. They also can’t show that the court can order the President to do anything that would help them.
So their lawsuit is dead in the water. They can certainly try and appeal, but they don’t really have anything plausible to argue against this, I suspect.
I will add that this problem is only one of the issues with their legal claims. This is an attempt to get around the fact that constitutional claims against vaccines mandates have consistently failed, but it’s an extremely far-out attempt.
I’m delighted that they link(ed?) to the “Death of the Germ Theory video, 2021 version.
I do appreciate WHEN folks let you KNOW they’re idiots by publishing missives WHILE semi-randomly capitalizing SOME words.
I am grateful you took this on.
Looking back, a pro-science Facebook group I’m in started talking about The Control Group survey back in May, 2019, mostly based on Rowen’s promoting the survey. But nothing came of it.
Those idiots can’t even get this simple fact straight: https://www.medicine-4u.com/meds/rx/v/0409-9157-vitamin-k1-injection1-figure-3-jRL-0654.jpg
“Contains no more than 110 mcg/L of aluminum.” – so that is 110 micrograms PER LITER.
And with a vitamin K shot being a mere 0.5 ml, or, 0.0005 liter, which means that one vitamin K shot contains 55 NANOGRAMS of aluminum. At most.
This is nowhere near the ~700 micrograms that are commonly used as vaccine adjuvant. And these few dozen nanograms of aluminum are also not added deliberately – it is simply what may end up in the vitamin K shot through contact with aluminum seals and containers.
If one dose of 55 nanograms of aluminum can cause this, then we would all be dead now.
A breastfeeding infant ingests some 50 micrograms of aluminum daily – and even if only 0.1% of that would make it into the bloodstream, that would mean that this baby would still get one of those horrible vitamin K aluminum doses every single day. And oh, these figures are even much higher for infants who get baby formula instead of breast milk.
Thanks Richard. That bit about aluminum in vit K shot gave me a double-take.
And I even neglected to mention that the 700 mcg dose of aluminum used as an adjuvant isn’t harmful either.
I think that the most appropriate description of this latest piece of antivaccine propaganda is ‘hysterical nonsense’. Unfortunately, there will still be lots of people who accept it as the gospel truth, simply because it agrees with their preconceived beliefs.
@Richard: “And with a vitamin K shot being a mere 0.5 ml, or, 0.0005 liter, which means that one vitamin K shot contains 55 NANOGRAMS of aluminum. At most.”
Sure there’s more Al in food and water and even housedust. But this is the same sort of bipedal sandwich that knows homeopathy is super powerful medicine. Dose-Response curve has no place in their dojo.
The only substances that I know to be harmful in these amounts are botulin toxin and related bacterial toxins such as tetanospasmin – some 100 ng of which can kill an adult person if administered intravenously.
But hey, it’s 100% natural, and thus far less harmful than, say, a tetanus shot … at least according to those antivaccine fools.
And yes, aluminum is everywhere, in our air, our drinking water, our food … and still all-natural …
“Marshmallows are a reasonable suspect in America’s pandemic of chronic diseases and disorders”
Especially the green ones. I read the test came back significant.
Oh, it was not Marshmallows. Well, never mind. Same stuff. Full of aluminium I’m sure.
How on earth anyone could take this “survey” seriously I don’t know. There is one line asking how many “serious, infectious” illnesses the child has had since birth. But it doesn’t define serious. Is serious “threw up all night”? Is it “kept out of school for a week”? Is there a specific level of fever? Number of days of vomiting? Is it only “serious” if the child ended up in the PICU?
And someone honestly expects an accurate value out of this? Without defining terms, and assuming that every person filling out the survey has perfect recall?
And of course the survey does nothing to address possible confounders to number of illnesses, such as number of potential exposures.
This is so bad it wouldn’t even be instructive as a bad example for a health survey class.
@ Christine Kincaid
As for vaccine dose, we have killed vaccines and attenuated live vaccines. So, please explain how a natural infection, that is, non-attenuated, is better than an attenuated one? And don’t say: because the natural one is monovalent and the attenuated is multivalent, e.g., mmr. Why? Because the attenuated is so weakened that each of the three or four can only, at best, multiply a few short times, eliciting a local reaction that alerts the adaptive immune system; whereas, a natural infection spreads exponentially throughout the body before that adaptive immune system, usually 7 – 10 days after initial infection, can eliminate it. So, 7 – 10 days of a natural infection coursing through the body at high levels, damaging tissues, etc. vs a very short time with a very weak local infection. Please explain? And don’t bring up adjuvants and stabilizers because both are at extremely low levels, have been studied separately, and, again, only cause localized reactions.
@ Joel,
Firstly, it’s not the adjuvants by themselves; it’s that the adjuvant is injected simultaneously with a immune response provocateur. You can encounter Aluminum all day long in your environment & it won’t bother you but it’s not like your body ignores it. It still launches a response to get rid of it. When you provoke the immune system by injecting a virus + aluminum, it also reacts to your body recognizing the aluminum. You are immunizing yourself against your own cellular response to aluminum. Just my uneducated thoughts. I think that’s why we have so peanut allergies (thanks Merck), dairy allergies (bovine serum) “gluten” allergies (probably from the yeast) & egg allergies. We trained our bodies to attack the cells when they try to respond to the substance that was injected with a viral particle.
Jenner’s pox blister inoculation method was probably safer than what we have now.
@ Christine Kincaid
You write: “Just my uneducated thoughts.”
Yep. Aluminum is one of the most ubiquitous substances on Earth. I think 2nd or 3rd. Too lazy to look up. We get aluminum through the air we breath, food and drink, and minor scratches. Also, the amount of aluminum is breast milk is high and even higher in formula. At the same time, our bodies are confronted with up to 3,000 potentially harmful microbes per day, again, through the air we breath, food and drink, and minor scratches. And, of course, from a mother’s breast if breast feeding. The total of aluminum in a day together with full strength multitude of microbes is exponentially higher than from a vaccine, a minuscule amount together with either killed microbes or attenuated (again, incapable of more than a few divisions locally). I have papers that give actual average amount of aluminum we get daily, exponentially more than from vaccines; but I won’t bother looking them up because you will ignore.
As for Jenner’s pox blister inoculation. Smallpox vaccine killed between 1 and 2 per million and caused either generalized vaccinia not life-threatening; but quite unpleasant. Progressive vaccinia, not healing, that could lead to death. However, smallpox killed up to 1/3 of a population and blinded a substantial number. And was a horrible experience that lasted more than a week, literally ones body on fire, including inside mouth, fever, etc. One more example of your ignorance.
CDC (2003 Feb 21). Smallpox Vaccination and Adverse Reactions. MMWR; 52(RR04): 1-28 Scroll down to Table 1. If I give a URL, it takes a lot of time before posted, so you can simply Google.
@ Christine Kincaid
You write: “I think that’s why we have so peanut allergies (thanks Merck), dairy allergies (bovine serum) “gluten” allergies (probably from the yeast) & egg allergies.”
From Wikipedia. Peanut Allergy
“In 2017, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) published revised guidelines for lowering the risk or preventing peanut allergies by creating separate ways to assess childhood allergies and guide parents with infants at high, moderate or low risk.[13][38][7] The guidelines discussed how to introduce peanut foods to infants as early as 4 to 6 months of age, with the goal of preventing peanut allergy.[6][3][7]
For high-risk children, the guide recommended that an allergy specialist assess a child’s susceptibility, possibly involving peanut allergy testing, followed by gradual introduction of peanut foods under the supervision of an allergy specialist.[6][7] Peanut allergy is confirmed only if there is a history of reactions to peanut consumption and by a positive allergy test.[7] Moderate-risk children – who display an allergic reaction to peanut products with mild to moderate eczema – are typically not assessed in a clinic, but rather have peanut foods gradually provided to them at home by their parents, beginning at around age 6 months.[6][15][7] The Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) study supported by NIAID established that early introduction of peanut products into a child’s diet can prevent – rather than only delay – the development of childhood peanut allergies, and that the effect is beneficial and lifelong”
As for dairy allergies, if you mean lactose intolerance, it exists among the vast majority of mankind and has existed for centuries. Yoghurt, Kefir, have bacteria that break lactose, a disaccharide, into glucose and galactose, which, before I became a vegan I consumed a lot of. The enzyme to do this does NOT exist in most adults. Nothing to do with “bovine serum”. Are you really so ignorant???
I won’t bother with gluten allergies because you will ignore what I’ve already written. You live in a world of fantasy, grabbing at anything that confirms your ideology and not doing the necessary research to confirm it and ignoring what contradicts it.
@ Christine Kincaid
I forgot to mention that smallpox vaccine is a very crude vaccine with many impurities, miles away from today’s vaccines.
I have one suggestion. When summer comes, contact your local media to meet you at a nearby lake. Walk across the lake. If you succeed, I will defer to whatever you say, until then I stick with science, not moronic absolutist claims by you and others like you.
As for SIDS, very premature and very low birthweight with inherited genetic disorders, I don’t rule out that there exist a very small possibility that a vaccine could have contributed, maybe some research will show this, highly unlikely but not impossible. But, if the case, then it would mean the timing or combination of vaccines for this rare combination in infants should be changed; but you attack all vaccines. SICK SICK SICK!
Joel Harrison Aluminum is one of the most ubiquitous substances on Earth. I think 2nd or 3rd. Too lazy to look up.
Third most abundant by mass, after oxygen (1st) and silicon (2nd). Aluminium is ~8% by mass of the earth’s crust.
But, CK, we always have aluminium in our bloodstream. Since you’ve already declared that the dose is irrelevant, in your scenario, a wild infection will also change the bodies response to aluminium. So, which is worse? The wild infection AND a problem with aluminium processing or a relatively benign immunological response and a problem with aluminium processing?
@ Christine Kincaid:
You write: “As if the results would be any different if the control group did not come from social media. So do it the right way. Oh wait, you won’t because that’s “unethical”. Well that sucks, guess you’re stuck with how others do it.”
“As if the results would be any different?” What, again, are you some g-d who knows all? There are a number of approaches that one could try. For instance, contact a state, ask them to contact families of children who received vaccine exemptions if they are willing to answer a brief anonymous questionnaire. Of course, the questionnaire would actually ask a number of question, including current health, if chronic problem(s), when did it start, age, gender, comorbities. You might find that, while some exemptions were given for religious reasons, others were given for health reasons, that is, the kid had serious problems, e.g., autoimmune disease, cancer, etc. I can think of other approaches as well.
However, if one ended up incapable of obtaining an unbiased sample, accepting a biased sample is nuts as it doesn’t NOT give a valid answer. Are you totally incapable of understanding this?
And, once again, can you admit that there is a probability that the tragic SIDS death of one of your very premature, very low birthweight twins, may not have been caused by a vaccine? That the vaccine was just coincidental. You really are a DISHONEST person, that is, unless you really think you have some sort of g-d-like level of knowledge. In such case, I suggest seeking psychiatric help for delusions of grandeur.