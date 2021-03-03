COVID-19 vaccination, lymph nodes, and mammography guidelines

I’ve said many times before that there’s nothing new under the sun when it comes to the antivaccine movement. Basically, every antivax trope, lie, distortion, talking point, and bit of disinformation has been resurrected, dusted off, and repurposed to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) about the COVID-19 vaccines. As they’ve done since I first started, antivaxxers have blamed COVID-19 vaccines for death, infertility, and Alzheimer’s disease, while characterizing them as a sort of toxin-laden “gene therapy” that can “reprogram your DNA.” True, there is one antivax lie that hasn’t (yet) been resurrected for COVID-19, namely the claim that the vaccines cause autism, but that’s only because no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved or mandated for children. (You can bet that the vaccine-autism myth will reappear as soon as we start vaccinating children against COVID-19.) Even so, I now realize that I’m not entirely correct in saying that there is “nothing new under the sun” from antivaxxers about COVID-19 vaccines. A few days ago, I came across one that I’d never heard before. Have you heard the one about the COVID-19 vaccine, lymph nodes, and mammography?
Let’s start with the sane, sober, reality-based discussion of what I’m talking about, in this case from a CNN news report:
When she found a lump in her left breast during a routine self-check, Boston primary care physician Dr. Devon Quasha knew exactly what to do. She immediately scheduled a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound at Massachusetts General Hospital for early January.
Then the Moderna vaccine became available to health care professionals in the city. She received her first Covid-19 shot about a week before her scheduled mammogram.Quasha didn’t notice much of a reaction to the vaccine at first, but a couple of days before her appointment her left arm began to hurt.
Tender, swollen lumps developed under her left armpit, along with a large swelling above her collarbone — all areas where there are lymph nodes, the body’s filters for germs. “You have lymph nodes above and below your collarbone,” Quasha said. “You don’t want to feel those. It was scary when I felt it.”Lymph nodes contain immune cells that help fight invaders. That’s why it made sense to Quashathat the nodes were reacting to the vaccine, building antibodies as they were designed to do. But she couldn’t be sure.
You can see how this might be alarming to women, particularly to a woman who had recently noticed a lump in her breast. To physicians and scientists, it’s no surprise at all that an injection that can cause local inflammation could also cause inflammation of the local lymph nodes, namely the axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes under your arm) or the supraclavicular lymph nodes (lymph nodes in your lower neck right above your collarbone). These two lymph node basins are the basins to which breast cancer often spreads first, particularly the axillary lymph nodes, which is why they are used in staging breast cancer, with positive lymph nodes imparting a higher cancer stage. Here’s an illustration:
Radiologists and breast cancer doctors have already encountered this phenomenon:
After the ultrasound, Quasha’s radiologist was concerned. She told Quasha she considered the lump she had felt in her breast to be of little significance, but the lymph nodes that showed up as white blobs on her mammogram were another matter.
In non-pandemic times, that finding would set off alarm bells, requiring the need for further investigation, even an immediate biopsy. Yet Quasha had just had the vaccine. After talking it over with her, Quasha said her doctor decided not to do a biopsy at that time. Instead she told Quasha to come back for a follow-up ultrasound in six weeks.
And this was the correct thing to do from a clinical standpoint. Other things that can cause lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes) are injuries or infections in the arm, which can lead to an inflammatory reaction in the lymph nodes under that arm. That’s just the lymph nodes doing their job. For example, if bacteria get into the lymph vessels, the lymph nodes are a point at which the immune system can stop the bacteria from spreading further. In addition, any sort of significant (or sometimes even not-so-significant) inflammatory reaction can lead to lymphadenopathy in the lymph node basin draining the area where the inflammation is occurring.
It turns out, though, that axillary and supraclavicular lymphadenopathy on the side of the shoulder in which a woman received a COVID-19 vaccine is turning out to be more common than anticipated:
Similar scenarios had been happening in mammogram centers around the country. As radiologists compared notes with colleagues, word began to spread.
“We all started talking about it, and it was like a wildfire,” said Dr. Connie Lehman, chief of breast imaging in Massachusetts General’s department of radiology.
“I cannot tell you how many women are showing nodes on mammograms and people thought it was going to be not that common,” said Lehman, who is also a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School.
Tales of unnecessary biopsies spurred the patient care committee of the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) to put out an advisory in January: Ask your patients about their Covid-19 status, and record the date and which arm received the vaccine. Consider that before automatically scheduling a biopsy.
“We wanted to advocate that women don’t always need to have a biopsy,” said Dr. Lars Grimm, associate professor of radiology at Duke University School of Medicine and one of the authors of the SBI advisory. “Because oftentimes the default if you see swollen lymph nodes in a patient would actually be to recommend doing a biopsy.”
In the context of breast imaging, abnormally enlarged lymph nodes observed on mammography or axillary ultrasound are frequently of concern. Most commonly, they do not represent breast cancer, but they can. Depending on how suspicious the enlarged lymph nodes are, a core needle biopsy, guided by ultrasound, might be ordered. One can see how this sort of side effect of COVID-19 vaccines could wreak havoc with mammographic screening.
So the SBI advisory to do mammograms either before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or 4-6 weeks after the second dose of the vaccine is both a reasonable and practical response to this observation. So is the suggestion that axillary lymphadenopathy observed on mammography and/or ultrasound not necessarily be immediately biopsied but instead followed up with repeat imaging in 4-12 weeks to make sure that the lymphadenopathy has resolved. Doctors involved in screening mammography and the evaluation of women for breast cancer (such as yours truly) make these sorts of clinical judgments all the time. COVID-19 vaccinations complicate these sorts of judgments, but, when you come right down to it, not by very much.
Indeed, some radiologists and breast cancer doctors have gone a step further, saying:
At Mass General, Lehman and her team have gone a step further. They are screening all women regardless of vaccine status, but telling those with no history of cancer that any swelling in the lymph nodes that might be connected to a Covid-19 vaccine is benign — meaning not cancerous.
“This follows the American College of Radiology recommendations that if you have a known inflammatory cause you can say it’s benign,” said Lehman, who recently published a paper on the hospital’s procedures.“
If their concern is a swelling or tenderness after the vaccine in their armpit, we suggest that they wait four to six weeks, talk to their doctor, and if it persists, then we have them come in to do an evaluation of it,” she said.
But how common is supraclavicular or axillary lymphadenopathy after COVID-19 vaccination? Going back to the SBI advisory:
For patients receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, axillary swelling or tenderness (i.e., lymphadenopathy) was a solicited adverse event reported in 11.6% of patients (vs 5.0% for placebo) following dose 1 and 16.0% of patients (vs 4.3% for placebo) following dose 2.(9) Furthermore, lymphadenopathy was also reported as an unsolicited adverse event in 1.1% of persons in the vaccine group (vs 0.6% in the placebo group). Lymphadenopathy occurred in the arm and neck 2-4 days following vaccination with a median duration of 1-2 days.
For patients receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, lymphadenopathy was only reported as an unsolicited adverse event with 58 more cases in the vaccine group than the placebo group (64 vs 6 respectively).(10) Lymphadenopathy occurred in the arm and neck within 2-4 days of vaccination and lasted for a mean of 10 days. As lymphadenopathy was only reported as an unsolicited adverse event, the true incidence rate is likely higher. Reported rates and duration of adenopathy in both trials were based on clinical assessment (i.e., physical examination), and therefore rates and duration of subclinical adenopathy appreciable on mammography are likely greater. Anecdotally, mammographically detectable axillary adenopathy following COVID-19 vaccinations has been unilateral.
So basically the Moderna vaccine produced a significant incidence of axillary lymphadenopathy on the same side as vaccination in its phase 3 clinical trial, while the same adverse reaction was reported much less frequently after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in its phase 3 clinical trial. No doubt the recommendations will change as we learn more.
So what are antivaxxers doing with this? (I did, after all, point out at the beginning of the post that antivaxxers were going wild with this.) Well, let’s head on over to that factory of unhinged conspiracy theories, antivaccine quackery, and quackery in general, Natural News:
Yes and no. As I explained above, yes, axillary lymphadenopathy can be a symptom of breast cancer. It can also be a symptom of lymphoma, lung cancer, and other cancers, or it can be a symptom of infection or inflammation. Of course, Mike Adams’ minion Lance D. Johnson can’t resist going on about “inflammation.” (I sometimes wonder if these other “authors” for Adams’ site are just pen names for the man orchestrating the nonsense, but on the other hand not even Mike Adams could churn out the sheer quantity of conspiracy mongering and quackery on his site all by himself.) Here’s what I mean:
The vaccines are not only causing an inflammatory response in the arm of recipients, as seen with most vaccines, but the shots are also causing systemic inflammation throughout women’s breast tissue. The doctors are concerned because the inflammation goes up with each vaccine dose. After the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, women, on average, have 11 percent swollen lymph nodes in their breast tissue. After the second dose, the inflammation increases to 16% of their lymph nodes in breast tissue. The Moderna vaccine is built on the experimental mRNA platform that metaphorically terraforms human cells so they can support foreign virus replication. The mRNA platform alters cellular processes, causing unpredictable inflammation as the immune cells respond to these newly developed virus properties.
Um, no. Axillary lymph nodes are not in breast tissue. In fact, there’s even a membrane/fascia separating the breast tissue from the axillary fat and lymph nodes. Indeed, when I’m operating, I know I’m in the axilla when I divide that membrane and the different-appearing axillary fat starts to pooch out. Yes, there are a few lymph nodes in the breast itself. We encounter them during surgery sometimes and sometimes they are noted on pathology reports after breast surgery, but that’s not what radiologists have been reporting. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine is “terraforming human cells”? That’s a new antivax metaphor. I’ve heard the bogus claims that these mRNA-based vaccines are “gene therapy, not vaccines” (they are vaccines), that they “reprogram your DNA” (they don’t), and even that they are “transhumanism,” but “terraforming human cells”? That’s one seriously overblown metaphor there, truly next-level antivax nonsense! Also, mRNA vaccines do not alter cells to “support foreign virus replication.” They do one thing. They provide the template for the cells into which the mRNA enters to make a single protein (the spike protein) from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That’s it. The immune system does the rest.
Of course to Adams, it’s all a conspiracy, because, well, everything is:
In order to conceal the evidence of this widespread vaccine injury, the doctors are changing mammogram guidelines and refusing to screen the breast tissue of women who were recently vaccinated for covid-19. The doctors now advise all women patients to reschedule their yearly mammograms, either before the first dose or four weeks after the second dose. “We don’t want these patients to get a false positive to have this sort of alarm,” Parkinson said.
And:
The doctors pride themselves in “saving lives” through early detection of breast cancer, but when it comes to vaccine injury, the doctors turn a blind eye and delay the screening process. Obviously, women and the rest of society are being deceived about the origins of cancer and chronic disease. Women are being misled about the underlying causes of inflammation that create the conditions for breast cancer to develop. Vaccination initiates an inflammatory process. The experimental mRNA vaccines are designed to reprogram cellular functions, to create spike proteins that will create even more inflammation throughout the body. The fact that the doctors are willing to forgo breast cancer detection after a woman is vaccinated, shows just how far the medical establishment will go to cover up vaccine injury and the true origins of cancer.
No, it just goes to show that anything that confounds the results of a screening test is not a good thing. Moreover, delaying screening mammography a few weeks is unlikely to be harmful in the vast majority of women, while unnecessary biopsies of lymph nodes can be harmful. Of course, leave it to antivaxxers to come up with a way to link the observation that COVID-19 vaccination can cause enlarged lymph nodes under the arm to the common antivax trope that vaccines cause systemic inflammation that leads to autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neuroinflammatory diseases.
I was surprised to see someone push back against this nonsense in the comments, a commenter by the name Dr. Stan:
Dr Stan here, Ive been an Emergency Physician for 28 years. Spent 18 years in the US Navy as a Corpsman and Medical Corps Officer. Joshua, you are a moron. Concerning the vaccines causing breast inflammation, this is pure bullshit. Concerning immunizations in general, they have saved millions of lives world-wide. The number of childhood deaths are way down thanks to the HIB and meningitis vaccines alone. The Covid virus is concerning because it seems to kill healthy people for no good reason. The new vaccines may help, probably won’t hurt. All the reports of weird untoward reactions are mostly journalistic hype, anything to get people to read your articles. So Mike, I think you should stop scaring your viewers with your bullshit comments about the vaccines.
I would quibble with Dr. Stan when he says that the new COVID-19 vaccines only “may help.” No, they will definitely help. He is, however, correct about vaccines in general and that the claim that the COVID-19 vaccine causes “breast inflammation” is BS; it causes local inflammation that can result in enlargement of the local lymph node basis, where lymph nodes do what lymph nodes, being part of the immune system, do when they encounter lymph drainage from an area of inflammation. They enlarge and get ready to combat potential threats. In any event, the rest of the comments (e.g., “oncologists are merchants of death”) are what you would expect in the comment section of Natural News.
The bottom line is that, practically speaking, the observation that a vaccine injected into the shoulder can cause inflammation of local lymph nodes, such as lymph nodes under the arm or above the clavicle, is a big nothingburger. Doctors have noted the phenomenon and changed breast imaging guidelines in a cautious and reasonable manner to compensate. It is indeed very important to reassure women by explaining this phenomenon clearly, but that’s not what antivaxxers are out to do. They want to frighten women into thinking that this observed adverse event means that the vaccine is causing some sort of inflammation that is causing breast cancer. Unfortunately, I fully expect that, sooner or later, antivaxxers will start finding anecdotes of women who developed enlarged lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccination and were found to have breast cancer.
It’s coming, just as the claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause autism will be coming, just as soon as a COVID-19—any COVID-19 vaccine—is approved for children and babies. That’s how antivaxxers roll, and always have rolled.
22 replies on “COVID-19 vaccination, lymph nodes, and mammography guidelines”
I think you are optimistic. I suppose anti-vaxxers will blame the Covid-19 vaccine (any Covid-19 vaccine) for children with autism as soon as someone who hads been vaccinated, gets a child. Because it is always the vaccines for them. If they can’t blame the vaccination of the child, they will blame the vaccination of the mother.
“Joshua, you are a moron.”
That’s the best laugh I’m going to have for some time.
As I started reading our host’s article I started to formulate a number of questions about things like the consequences of delaying to see if the swellings subside, if they tended to be unilateral, and the like. Lo and behold, all of my questions were answered! Thanks, Orac.
One thing I remain curious about is if all of this could be avoided by injecting the vaccine into the vastus lateralis where the draining lymph nodes would be far from the breast. Of course doing the injection there is not as convenient and more invasive of personal privacy, but it might have its merits.
One could give this IM vaccination in the vastus lateralis of the upper leg (as is done in infants for their vaccines). Then you’d only be dealing with inguinal-area lymph nodes. Everyone has been receiving their doses in the deltoid but the EUA fact sheets for providers for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines simply specify intramuscular (IM) andministration.
Just as long as they’re not in the gluts. I’ve had IM injections there. Makes sitting uncomfortable.
Honestly, I’m done. I can’t even muster anger any more. There is nothing and no-one these scum won’t abuse for a buck. And the morons love them for it.
I think the Health Danger needs to go catch himself a lethal case of COVID, and then he can measure whose lymph nodes are swollen the most. You know, for Science!
Orac, if I may interject here, I would say that the ‘antivaxxers’ argument cannot be completely dismissed. The vaccine is causing inflammation in the breast lymph nodes and leading to a lump which IS not cancer, but the fact that it’s causing such a massive inflammation should give us pause for concern that it MIGHT cause cancer. That’s because the overwhelmingly agreed upon culprit in cancer is inflammation — and, in this case, massive inflammation with it detectable on scans. Why aren’t natural covid infections causing such lumps?! Hhmmnn!
On that last point, I thought it was said that the mRNA breaks down quickly at the injection site? Why is it ending up in the breast lymph nodes? Seriously, once injected in the body, does anyone really know where it’s going or what it’s doing?!
Twelve days left on your prediction, Gerg. Thanks for giving CK an opportunity to further babble about cytokines, though.
It’s the immune response that is travelling to the lymph nodes, Greg–not the mRNA from the vaccine. Immune cells hang out and travel to/from lymph nodes which (since your grasp of the science here is little) are like army bases for the immune system.
mRNA injected into muscle–>taken up into extracellular medium by muscle cells –>spike protein made by muscle cells (an antigen that evokes an immune response) that then becomes extracellular where immune cells respond to this foreign protein. Some of those immune cells wind up in neighboring lymph nodes to further amplify the immune response.
Nevermind, you’re not listening anyhow Gerg.
Christopher, from muscle in the arm to breast lymph nodes, is that really ‘neighboring’? Also, I thought whether cancer or pathogens, it’s the closest lymph nodes that are activated. How are we sure that these foreign proteins are not getting mass produced throughout the body and creating extensive collateral damage?
Actually, COVID does cause swollen lymph nodes. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30310-8/fulltext
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30521-1/fulltext
“from muscle in the arm to breast lymph nodes”
It’s from the deltoid muscle in the upper arm to axillary and supra-clavicular lymph nodes not the breast lymph nodes.
“is that really ‘neighboring’?”
Yes, it really is.
“Also…it’s the closest lymph nodes that are activated”
They ARE the lymph nodes that are closest to the deltoid muscle.
“How are we sure that these foreign proteins are not getting mass produced throughout the body and creating extensive collateral damage?”
Pretty sure. Clinical trials and follow-up surveillance of the 120 million people world-wide who have has at least on dose of the vaccine so far.
Seriously, once injected in the body, does anyone really know where it’s going or what it’s doing?!
It’s called pharmacokinetics, the study of where drugs go in the body, how long they stick around, and how the body gets rid of it. You can’t get FDA approval for a drug without pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics studies.
Wait! Greg said that the overwhelmingly agreed upon culprit for cancer is inflamation. Does Greg know what culprit means? Or have I missed a vital piece of knowledge while I’ve been following this blog?
It should be emphasized that a clinical presentation of lymphadenopathy leads has a benign etiology in the vast majority of cases, according to multiple studies. Those studies may even underestimate the percentage of benign cases, since they looked at situations in which there was sufficient clinical concern to warrant biopsy.
http://statpearls.com/ArticleLibrary/viewarticle/24549
One possible idea to minimize concern in breast cancer patients receiving Covid-19 vaccination would be to have the vaccine administered in the patient’s arm on the contralateral side to the tumor. Lymphadenopathy would still have to be followed, but if it occurs on the side away from the cancer there would be more comfort with following the patient and avoiding unnecessary biopsy.
*”Greg, you are a moron.”
Couldn’t a vigilant person if they were so worried also examine the area which might be affected prior to getting the shot and then observe if any changes occur immediately after? The article cited even suggested a time-line which at the very least may calm them down if it appeared right after the shot and then dissipated later..
The only thing is, both these ideas can only be used once we know of the problem, not for the first cases. So they sound like things worth considering going forward, for people like Dr. Quasha.
Can someone explain to me why all of these science papers that mistakenly used a skin cell cancer to study breast cancer have not all been retracted (some papers are still using this, misidentified MDA-MB-435) in papers in 2020. A total of 890 peer review published science papers used the wrong cancer cells. How many women/men (yes men get breast cancer too) could have been saved because of this medical error.
https://www.nature.com/articles/npjbcancer20152
Millions of dollars and millions of hours were all wasted. This is just one mislabeled cell line. And you still want people to follow the science.
Mistakes happen. Science is a collective process with lots of different people checking each other’s work and trying to duplicate it and improve on it.
That’s how errors like this one get caught. I vastly prefer a methodology that is continuously testing its ideas and discarding incorrect ones over the “revealed truth” model that underlies practically all of the methods of naturopathy and alternate medicine in general.
You can read some more at this link on the same subject.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.31067
And this cell line is just a model, used for early testing of possible therapeutics. If they look promising, those are then tested in live animal models like rats, and perhaps eventually humans. The vast majority of drugs that look promising in these early stage models turn out not to work on actual cancers in humans. So while a lot of time and money were used on studies before this cell line contamination was discovered and confirmed, it’s difficult to say how many lives might have been saved if a different cell line had been used.
You mean the correct cell line, to soften the monstrosity of this is to big to explain in rational terms. “they look promising”, how could they ever look promising?
My question still stands, why after over 20 years are scientific papers still using a misidentified cell line and why haven’t all those papers (and the subsequent papers that cite those papers been retracted). Your idea of “revealed truth” doesn’t cut it, the “revealed truth” is these papers were all WRONG and no one has bothered to correct the error and retract these papers. WHY!?!?! this is fraud. Where are the people who peer reviewed these papers ??? where is the accountability in all this? Treatments were recommended based on these papers and people died because of these papers.
This is not the first time something like this has happened nor will it be the last, and the “science” will cover it up. Sad.
This has nothing to do with the topic at hand. Do not threadjack. I hate threadjackers.
I would like to take this opportunity to talk about nano silver.
@ Orac
Are you sure? “Vaccines cause cancer” is pretty old trope. tripes. Whatever.
But I’ll agree, “OMG, lymph nodes are doing their job” is not something one hears everyday.
Maybe Adams invested in artificial intelligence. Program a computer with fearmongering rant templates, select the topics du jour, and press a button to churn off a dozen articles or two.