The “Disinformation Dozen” vs. public health

Those of us who’ve countered the antivaccine movement for a long time (and I’ve been at this for nearly two decades) know that, not only is there nothing new under the sun when it comes to antivaccine tropes and tactics of spreading fear of vaccines, but that there are certain “super spreaders” of antivaccine disinformation out there. Back in 2005, when the antivaccine movement and antivaccine disinformation became a much bigger focus of my blogging and online discussions, the major purveyors of antivaccine disinformation included Andrew Wakefield (of course!), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (whose conspiracy theory-laden article for Salon.com and Rolling Stone pushed countering antivaccine disinformation way up my list of blog priorities) the père et fils team of Mark and David Geier, Dr. Rashid Buttar, and J.B. Handley (and his group Generation Rescue), soon to be joined by David Kirby, Jenny McCarthy, and various groups, such as the antivaxxers at Age of Autism, SafeMinds, and others. (Wow, what a blast from the past!) Of course, at the time, there was no “social media” (at least not as we know it now), but rather blogs and websites; so the reach of these nodes of antivaccine disinformation was much more limited. Things have changed, though, as a new report demonstrates that the vast majority of antivaccine disinformation on social media comes from relatively few sources, namely the “Disinformation Dozen”:
Before its “disinformation dozen,” we’ve encountered the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) before. A couple of months ago, the CCDH published a report on an online conference held by antivaxxers, in which attendees learned which messages to promote to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and, indeed, all vaccines. CCDH’s report on the Disinformation Dozen can be found here.
One can’t help but note that this phenomenon is very similar to another phenomenon. Specifically, when it came to disinformation about the 2020 election having been “stolen,” again, it was a relatively few sources that were responsible for the vast bulk of the disinformation being spread.
One also can’t help but notice a couple of prominent antivaxxers not listed in the Disinformation Dozen. First is Mike Adams, who, in addition to his quack empire, is rabidly antivaccine, to the point of blaming vaccines for mass death as part of a global depopulation agenda that he calls the “Oblivion Agenda.” The second is Del Bigtree, who with Andrew Wakefield produced that 2016 antivaccine ur-conspiracy film disguised as a documentary, VAXXED. I rather suspect that the reason these two aren’t in the Disinformation Dozen, knocking off two of the lower lying members, is because they had already been deplatformed on the social media platforms studied before the start date of the period examined by the CCDH, February 1 to March 16, 2021. The sole exception is that Del Bigtree is still on Twitter, which likely isn’t enough to get him into the Disinformation Dozen. Still, I bet it irks Bigtree and Adams not to be included in this list!
Notable absences from the Disinformation Dozen aside, Facebook, despite its promises to do better cleaning up antivaccine disinformation on its platform and to adjust its algorithms so that antivaccine disinformation doesn’t spread as easily, is still doing a pretty lousy job, given that the Disinformation Dozen still thrives there. Indeed, I can’t help but relate a little story about what happened to me. In brief, over the weekend, I found myself where so many science and vaccine advocates have found themselves before: In Facebook jail.
Basically, on Sunday morning I received a notification that I was banned from posting or commenting for 24 hours because Facebook had a post of mine from a week ago about a dubious treatment for COVID-19 called Healight. The post was shared on the Science-Based Medicine Facebook page, and, two days later, Facebook tagged it as “spreading COVID-19 misinformation,” even though it did nothing of the sort—quite the opposite, in fact:
Of course, my post about Healight was, as you might expect, a discussion of a clinical trial of a highly dubious treatment for COVID-19. Worse, the Facebook ban was based on two “violations” of FB community standards. It turns out that, back in July, I got tagged for “hate speech” because I wrote a sarcastic post that, let’s just say, denigrated the intelligence of Americans based on some anti-lockdown and antivaccine protests that were going on then. Facebook interpreted that as “hate speech.” I appealed, but FB didn’t reverse the decision. I note that a few FB friends of mine got tagged for “hate speech” for making jokes about Canadians. I kid you not.
Now here’s the kicker. Facebook actually did reverse its decision because one of the other moderators of the SBM FB page disagreed with the ruling. The post is there now:
Despite this reversal, this “second violation” still counts as a “violation”! Again, I kid you not. I now have two Facebook “violations of community standards” on my record, which makes me wonder how long I’ll be thrown in Facebook jail the next time (and a next time seems inevitable, given the messed up algorithm and AI that Facebook uses that can’t tell real hate speech from sarcasm and can’t distinguish debunking bad COVID-19 science from spreading misinformation about COVID-19). It’ll probably be a week if and when it happens again.I note that this isn’t the first time FB’s defective algorithms tagged a post of mine as “COVID-19 misinformation.” It happened last month, when Barry Karr tried to post a post by me to his Skeptical Inquirer Facebook page and it got rejected by Politifact for “sharing COVID-19 misinformation.” It was actually debunking COVID-19 misinformation. Again, Facebook ultimately reversed its decision and the post is back, but still…
As a result of these experiences, I’m seriously thinking of not posting anything about COVID-19 on Facebook any more, at least for a while, lest I once again run afoul of Facebook’s messed up algorithms. Meanwhile, antivaxxers, COVID-19 deniers/minimizers/antimaskers, and cranks and quacks of all stripes manage to keep using FB to spread their disinformation with seeming impunity. Meanwhile, the Disinformation Dozen continue to spread antivaccine and COVID-19 minimization and denial throughout Facebook.
But enough of a diversion to my experience. Let’s look at the report some more. These accounts are not as influential on Twitter, but still very influential:
My guess is that this is because Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube allow for the creation of pages that can amass thousands and thousands of subscribers, members, or Likes, making them perfect niduses for the Disinformation Dozen to use to seed their disinformation, there to be spread by the many members of their pages or people who’ve Liked the pages. Twitter, on the other hand, is more decentralized.
Now let’s look as some of the bad actors in the Disinformation Dozen.
The first thing that surprised me about the report is that Dr. Rashid Buttar is relevant again! Seriously, Dr. Buttar is a quack whose use of chelation therapy to treat autistic children and whose cancer quackery I was discussing 15 years ago, but of late I don’t recall his being a huge force in quackery any more, even as I realize that he never really went away. (Truly, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a perfect opportunity for washed up quacks to get their grift on again.) So I went to that section of the report first: It didn’t really have a lot to say about him other than:
Rashid Buttar is an osteopath physician and conspiracy theorist known for videos posted to his YouTube channel.
Example Violations
In this Facebook post, Buttar claimed that Covid vaccines cause infertility.
In this video posted to Facebook, Buttar claims that COVID-19 tests have living microorganisms (discouraging people from getting government-approved tests).
I note that the post is gone, but the video remains:
I didn’t watch the entire video, but I can say that the introduction was nauseatingly overblown, with Dr. Buttar’s fake “certifications” being touted as evidence that he’s one of America’s 50 “top doctors,” and the rest of what I skimmed was basically the same sort of run-of-the-mill COVID-19 and antivaccine conspiracy theories that I’ve been debunking for over a year now. I was surprised that he was so popular. Indeed, I was rather surprised that Dr. Buttar even made the list of the Disinformation Dozen.
Moving on, regular readers are very familiar with RFK Jr., “Dr.” Joe Mercola, Ty & Charlene Bollinger (who are, like Dr. Buttar, cancer quacks, too), Sherri Tenpenny, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan (who, appropriately enough, is married to Ji), Christiane Northrup, and Erin Elizabeth (who, appropriately enough, is Mercola’s longtime girlfriend and originator of one of the most hilarious conspiracy theories of all, that alternative practitioners are being “murdered” secretly to stop them), my having written about them on a number of occasions.
I didn’t recognize Rizza Islam, who’s #5 on the list, but it didn’t take much of a guess to realize that he’s affiliated with the Nation of Islam, now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Church of Scientology, and I’ve written about the alliance between the Nation of Islam and antivaxxers like RFK Jr. and Del Bigtree, particularly through the Rev. Tony Muhammad. I’m surprised that Rizza Islam himself never came up before in my blogging, but maybe I just lumped him in with general Nation of Islam fear mongering and conspiracy theories about vaccines designed to stoke fear of vaccines among Blacks. I will admit to being amused by the way Rizza Islam attributes vaccines to Satan, though.
I will also admit to not being as familiar with Ben Tapper and Kevin Jenkins, who are apparently both up-and-comers in the antivaccine movement. Tapper is—surprise! surprise!—a chiropractor whom I’ve seen on Twitter from time to time, who, if his beard and hairstyle are any indication, looks as though he’d be right at home among the Proud Boys. Kevin Jenkins, on the other hand, is just an activist whose grift is propelling him into the top levels of antivaxxers. Apparently, Jenkins has been involved with America’s Frontline Doctors, the COVID misinformation outfit that gave us Stella “Demon Sperm” Immanuel and is co-founder of Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance, a pandemic grift that involves helping paid members travel around the world without those pesky masks, quarantines, or vaccines.
I’m definitely going to have to pay more attention to Rizza Islam, Ben Tapper, and Kevin Jenkins. The grant applications and general interference of my regular work with my blogging over the last couple of months has clearly kept me from being as up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 and antivaccine conspiracy theorists rising in the griftosphere.
It’s also amusing to see those in the Disinformation Dozen react to the CCDH’s report and list:
Poor Ji. He can’t help but use a really silly antivax trope, the “appeal to the package insert.” Also, why is Sayer Ji still on Twitter? That rather shows what CCDH is talking about, doesn’t it?
Finally, it appears to be a general principle in the algorithm social media era that, more than ever, relatively few grifters drive the vast majority of the harmful disinformation out there, be it about vaccines, elections, or other conspiracy theories. It is equally clear that the social media platforms, particularly Facebook, appear reluctant to act too harshly. For instance, I wonder why Facebook and Twitter have never deplatformed RFK Jr., and I can’t help but wonder if it’s the Kennedy name. Be that as it may, the CCDH report is a warning. Will Twitter, Facebook, and Google heed the warning? I’m not optimistic.
I don’t know if you saw it, but Congress had a hearing about disinformation this week, in which they asked social media CEOs about many things, including the disinformation dozen. The answers were not promising. Here is one article. https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/big-tech-congress-squared-frustration-was-palpable-rcna507
And the thing is, as you’re saying, these people are already violating their policies. They’re just not facing enforcement.
Orac has a fully time job, and this is his hobby, for which he pays.
What he’s doing here is the anti-grift.
You’re about as wrong as can be.
Are you sure Q-ball isn’t being sarcastic? That COVID Light Therapy is so incredibly quacky that I doubt even Q-ball believes it works…
“so incredibly quacky”
There is no quack therapy (nor, indeed, any nonsensical idea) that doesn’t have its believers. Often more than one might like to imagine. Grifters get rich on this stuff. Your own trove of articles is testament to this.
Sarcasm and true belief can appear frighteningly similar. Only Q-ball knows which it is.
If that site isn’t a deliberate parody, it’s the next best thing.
It’s particularly cute that the link to “current scientific research being done across the globe” is 404.
“Rizza Islam attributes vaccines to Satan”
The time has come to convert to Satanism.
As I noted elsewhere, anti-vaxxers/ alt med providers are terribly unhappy about being de-platformed: they despise these companies, their CEOs and their business models- none of which which concerned them at all when these outlets allowed them to advertise/ network for free. But removals remain uneven: Del is available @ highwire talk and Kennedy @ his eponymous account as well as CHD’s**. Some list alternatives like gab, telegram, MeWe etc or use alternate names to get around bans. BUT Wikipedia remains a constant bete noire..
I notice that new comments on other threads fail to update: can it be that relentless trolls have bogged them down irrevocably? I enjoy reading BS and vicious attacks on reality. It’s why we’re here.
** perhaps his name is his talisman. .
There have been some glitches in the web server. But I am also seeing weird behavior clicking on comment links in Chrome. maybe it’s a caching issue, but newer comments wills sometimes disappear from the comment list when i click on a previous comment.
Has anyone heard from the Boy Wonder of the antivax league lately? He’s taken down his blog and Twitter account, and he hasn’t posted anything to his blog’s twitter account in a while. Oh, well, back to things that matter…
I noticed that as well. I think he’s gone to ground….or his parents took away his Internet privileges.
How could that be? He’s not a kid any more. He’s got to be—what?—almost 30 years old by now…
Jake had a Linked In account that included his title, epidemiologist, sojourn at U Texas, Epoch Times and other stuff ( his skills) but it has been quite streamlined and you now need to be a member to see it all. Listed as living in “Ponte Vedra, FL”- his mother’s home .
I had not noticed that the convert to incelism had disappeared, Ren. Small loss.
The Boy Wonder is either a day older or younger (I can’t remember which) than my daughter, so he turned 32 in December 2020.
Conspiracy boot camp, starring Sherri Tenpenny. https://www.cbc.ca/news/marketplace/marketplace-covid-conspiracy-boot-camp-1.5963503 Is sicko beyond comment, but worth the read for the tactics used.
From the linked CBC story: “Tenpenny also has other ways of making money from her students, selling additional courses and even getting a referral commission from a private lab that gives her $10 for every $100 spent on vitamin-deficiency tests, a fact she mentions in one of her seminars.”
Interesting, in light of a federal law passed in 2018 dealing with kickbacks from clinical laboratories. It was designed to address abuses associated with opioid addiction treatment, but according to the following link applies to improper clinical lab referrals in general.
http://ebglaw.com/news/the-support-for-patients-and-communities-act-part-1-new-federal-anti-kickback-law-eliminating-kickbacks-in-recovery-act-of-2018/
There are however exceptions to the law which conceivably might apply in this instance.
I saw both topics straightaway in the Times this morning–both on front page. I knew Orac would cover one of them, but I see he has taken it from social media and not NYT. Anyway, NYT gives five free articles per month and also allows access to forwarded links–this seems to work with messaging but not email, but I don’t know if that’s everyone’s experience. I think it’s a terrible situation that the “paper of record” is behind a paywall. These two articles need to spread as virulently as all the bunk.
What is really distressing is that both articles seem to think this information is brand new–as do most of the comments.
Toby Rogers will be disappoint.
The New York Times included an article titled “Far-Right Extremists Move From ‘Stop the Steal’ to Stop the Vaccine” today. It’s behind a pay wall, but you can get the drift from the subheading “Extremist organizations are now bashing the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines in an effort to try to undermine the government.”
You can look forward to QAnon/Trump cultists like Michael Flynn and Sidney Powel to release the Kracken at anti-vaxx rallies soon.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/26/us/far-right-extremism-anti-vaccine.html
As it happens, I got a call from a neighbor of mine today wanting to inform me about the dangers of masks and vaccines. i told her I would probably disagree, but gave her my email and asked to go ahead and email me the link.
The link goes here, to lifesitenews.com which has apparently been kicked off of YouTube, but is hosting videos on their own website.
They apparently had some conference back in late February or early March featuring Sherri Tenpenny, Teresa Deisher, Christina Parks and various others. Fortunately there are transcripts so you don’t have to sit through the videos.
https://lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/unmasking-covid-19-videos/
Unfortunately, the transcripts don’t include link to any of the references for various claims, such as
and
and there are claims like this
And it only takes them 10 minutes into the first video to get to the Nazi analogies.
I’ll probably just send her a link to my blogpost from last spring and offer to answer any questions she has.
I assume your neighbor opposes hearing aids, glasses and pants, since God didn’t build those into us either.
I’m not sure she believes everything on that website. But she’s definitely into the healthy foods / gluten-free/ etc.
I’ll probably just let it pass.
Do you guys get urges sometimes to censor Mercola, who happens to be a Jew? Then yes, we are getting into Nazi territory. Do you happen to have white privilege as well? Hello, nazi high potential.
Nice ad hominem there. And I’d like to point out that a lot of the people Orac has called out over the years aren’t jewish. Claiming that calling out somebody who is jewish is automatically antisemitic is laughable, especially in the case of Orac, who got his start refuting holocaust denial.
Do you get the urge constantly to huff butane cans? Just checking.
How about if Jews do it?
Not how it works, Quisling. Mercola is treated the same as any other prominent anti-vaxxer/science denialist on this site, without regard to creed or colour. Report back to your Nazi masters and let them know you failed.
Q-ball babbled, “Do you guys get urges sometimes to censor Mercola, who happens to be a Jew?”
Mercola is an Italian name… You know, the place where the Vatican is located?
Most Italians are Roman Catholic, almost by default.
Link to a source of unknown (to me) credibility:
https://www.bionity.com/en/encyclopedia/Joseph_Mercola.html
“Mercola was raised as a Catholic. Later in life he switched to evangelical Christianity, but now calls himself spiritual rather than religious. Dr. Mercola was formerly a member of the Christian Medical Society but stopped his membership in 2002.”
Nice try at using ethnicity as a weapon. You know what they call that, don’t you?
Racism.
You tried to paint this site as racist only to prove it is you who is the racist.
.
This site is a science based site so the anti-vaccinationist refutation/bashing is without regard to race, creed, color, national origin, or sexual orientation.
(Personally, I want to censor Dr.Paul Thomas, who happens to be asian. He keeps it well hidden but he is indeed a crypto-Asian American. /sarcasm)
I’m sure Quaballs will pony up a picture of Mercola sporting a kippah in no time and that Joe will be closing up shop for Pesach.
@ Q-ball
Apparently you don’t know that a frequent commenter on this blog, Dorit Rubenstein Reiss, is an Israeli Jew. And I am also someone who comments, though less frequently, am Jewish, including having lived in Israel for six months in 1978. As with any other group, Jews range from right to left, from scientific to charlatans, from honest contributors to crooks. Really stupid to ignore what is written about Mercola’s unscientific/harmful but very profitable business and bring up something totally irrelevant.
Gads but Facebook is awful for this sort of thing; another part of the phenomena is that it’s become largely populated by Boomers and above for some reason (at any rate, it’s the social media site most popular with them), who tend to be the most gullible when it comes to anything on the Internet. Which is funny, because, as this tweet mentions:
“Your parents in 1996: Don’t trust ANYONE on the Internet.
Your parents in 2016: Freedom Eagle dot Facebook says Hillary invented AIDS.”
And yeah, social media moderation is terrible. Somehow it almost always misses actual hate and instead gets people who are arguing with Nazis, or getting mad at people who are abusing them and throwing slurs at them, for instance. I’m not on Facebook all that much these days (I actually deleted my account and started a new one at one point) – I drop in and post now and then, and do some scrolling to see friends’ kids and whatnot – but I’ve noticed that their ban-hammer has gotten a lot more sensitive, and for weird stuff. I’ve never even run afoul of it before, but a little while back I got a message telling me I was banned from “going live or advertising for 30 days” (which, like, okay, lol) because of a Jefferey Dahmer joke meme I posted back in Novemeber, around Thanksgiving. Yet all the anti-vax crap and political misinformation is just hunky-dory, apparently.
I do wish they had considered good old fashioned anti-vaccine books (both paper and e-books) by anti-vaccine physicians in their analysis. Both Thomas and Sears have sold a ton of their anti-vaccine books to parents who will never be convinced to vaccinate. These books are in libraries as well. Plus Thomas’ YouTube channel has 1.4 million followers and he now has his own bi-weekly online show that appears to be popular as well. Then again, it’s even harder to “de-platform” a book.
…forgot to add a recent video by Jeff Holiday on YouTube goes through the many reasons Thomas’ YouTube channel should be taken down: https://youtu.be/Aom5-DPLMF8
They’re the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Their focus is online misinformation. That’s not to say books aren’t important, but it’s not their sphere.
Their part is digital. If they can help there, that’s a lot.
There are certainly other influencers they’re not targeting at this point.
Sorry Dorit…I’m just being crotchety this morning. It is very true that a lot of people are getting scared out of COVID-19 vaccine by what’s on social media by the 12 listed.
Hi Dr. Hickie, I agree, I have some quarrels with the CCDH’s methodology too. But they have succeeded in bringing the issue to a larger arena than ever before, in my opinion.
would you people be so supportive of this post if, the NRA, GWPF, Kock Foundation etc. called for the de-platforming of their opponents for misinformation ? (I mean how many of you were told by gun control groups that the Boulder shooter had an AR-15 rifle, fyi he had a pistol).
The New York Times actually denied science when it claimed that ‘greenland’ was never green.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/22/us/politics/senator-ron-johnson-has-spread-misinformation-on-the-virus-the-election-the-capitol-riot-even-greenlands-greenness.html
But a science paper published a week before the NYT article that denied science, was published proving greenland was green, you know trees and stuff.
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-stunned-beneath-mile-deep-greenland.html
Would you advocate that the NYT be de-platformed for misinformation.
So if you de-platform the opposition ‘science’ to conform to only ‘acceptable’ how long will your science be acceptable or unacceptable or will your now ‘acceptable’ science change. What’s next unacceptable things book, well……Dr. Seuss, movies, well…. Dumbo ,TV shows, well ……..
Big Bang Theory.
“Appeasement is feeding the alligator and hoping he eats you last.”
SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL
It’s not that difficult to see why people who witnessed the Boulder shooter in action might’ve thought he had a rifle. The AR-556 isn’t exactly your typical household defense weapon.
https://ruger.com/products/ar556Pistol/models.html
As for dumbass analogies, when gun control advocates (some of whom admittedly can be prone to false hype and misuse of data) start approaching antivax levels of deceit and reap $$$ in doing so, social media platforms will be justified in cracking down on them as well.
I read a couple summaries of gun control results recently but couldn’t find the links. One point was that the Clinton era ban on assault rifles and large magazines was starting to show a benefit by reducing the number of deaths per shooting incident. This was because enough time had passed that people buying guns weren’t able to get large magazines for them.
The other point was that large capacity magazines (which could be used on rifles like the AR-15, machine pistols like the AR556, and more regular automatic pistols as well) were a bigger predictive factor in the number of deaths than the use of an assault rifle.
Somebody just shared this with me. Mike Yeadon and “America’s Frontline Doctors” fearmongering about the COVID-19 vaccines.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/?fbclid=IwAR2w0C9hFIqqUDthnvrsK0LgUENnn_CtLa_XsKIqTWOj__jaZqnrzIkptE4