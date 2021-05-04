About that Salk Institute paper on the “deadly” COVID-19 spike protein

Those of us who routinely counter antivaccine disinformation on social media have noticed a new antivax trope popping up again and again and again. It’s the claim that the spike protein produced by the mRNA in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (and now the adenovirus-based AztraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines) is highly toxic in and of itself outside of its association with the coronavirus infection itself. The intent is obvious: To portray COVID-19 vaccines as more dangerous than the infection. This new narrative by antivaxxers has led to their pointing to cherry picked studies with exaggerated findings, such as a study purporting to show that spike protein might cause pulmonary hypertension in the future or fantastical claim based on no science that those vaccinated with these vaccines “shed” spike protein, which then, miasma-like, poisons surrounding people to make them sick and, if they are women, screw up their menstrual cycles and even cause miscarriages.
They’re still at it.
Most recently, antivaxxers have been pointing to a study from the Salk Institute, UC-San Diego and Xi’an Jiaotong University in China. Behold Alex Berenson, the “pandemic’s wrongest man,” crowing about the study:
A few of my readers have asked me about this study, and I keep coming across antivaxxers crowing about it on Twitter. Misunderstanding a study like this, a study that the vast majority of them obviously haven’t read, much less understood, to spread antivaccine disinformation does get on my nerves after a while. So I responded.
Before I go on, the most obvious refutation to the claim that spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines is dangerous remains simple. Over 240 million doses of these vaccines have been administered thus far in the US alone, many more worldwide. If, as Berenson claimed, spike protein were so very, very toxic by themselves outside of the context of viral infection and at the concentrations produced in the body by the vaccines, we would have expected to see way more evidence of a safety signal related to vascular and clotting problems than we have. Right now, for instance, the J&J vaccine has been associated with a rare kind of clot at a frequency of roughly one or two-in-a-million. That’s not good evidence of horrific vascular toxicity due to COVID-19 vaccine spike protein. Of course, this leaves the question of whether, even theoretically, spike protein itself might be toxic, but as a practical matter, at least in the case of the level of spike protein made by the vaccines, the question has been answered with a resounding no.
But back to Alex Berenson’s claim.
It turns out that this study on a preprint server has been published in Circulation Research. It also turns out—surprise! surprise!—not definitely not to be “smoking gun” evidence for Berenson’s claims. Unlike the case of many papers cherry picked by antivaxxers to support their claims, it’s not that the paper is horrible, either. It’s not. It’s pretty decent, actually, at least as a preliminary, primarily observational study. Even more amusing, in it the authors expressly describe how their work actually demonstrates why vaccines that use spike protein as the antigen are so effective. One of them has also appeared on Twitter to take antivaxxers to task for misusing their study. (I’ll save these tidbits for near the end of the post.) It just amuses me that the antivaxxers citing this study have obviously not read the study itself, nor have they considered the background science and knowledge behind the study. They’ve just read the press release. What do you expect, though? They’re antivaxxers.
Since it’s the Salk Institute press release that’s doing most of the damage providing fodder for antivaxxers, let’s look at it first, and then I’ll look at the study:
Scientists have known for a while that SARS-CoV-2’s distinctive “spike” proteins help the virus infect its host by latching on to healthy cells. Now, a major new study shows that they also play a key role in the disease itself.
The paper, published on April 30, 2021, in Circulation Research, also shows conclusively that COVID-19 is a vascular disease, demonstrating exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system on a cellular level. The findings help explain COVID-19’s wide variety of seemingly unconnected complications, and could open the door for new research into more effective therapies.
As the press release itself acknowledges, the concept that COVID-19 is primarily a vascular disease is not new. The observation that COVID-19 patients suffered from clotting problems led to this sort of speculation early in the pandemic.
Then:
While the findings themselves aren’t entirely a surprise, the paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the protein damages vascular cells for the first time. There’s been a growing consensus that SARS-CoV-2 affects the vascular system, but exactly how it did so was not understood. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that the spike protein contributed to damaging vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time the process has been documented.
Maybe, but let’s look at the paper itself. The first thing that those of you with access to the paper will notice is how short it is: Three pages, one figure. That’s because it’s not a full research paper, but rather a research letter. As a result, there’s no detailed Methods section, and the results are very briefly described (much too briefly, for my liking). To be honest, for some of the experiments, due to the brevity of the paper, I had a bit of a hard time making heads or tails of what, exactly, the investigators did. I’ll do my best trying to explain, however.
In brief, the the researchers used a “pseudovirus” that was surrounded by a “crown” of spike protein, like the coronavirus, but did not contain actual virus, dubbed Pseu-Spike by the authors. What is a pseudovirus? A reasonable question. In brief, a pseudovirus is a construct that has the external proteins of the virus of interest. There are a variety of pseudoviruses now, as described in this article in The Scientist:
Among these, researchers turned to models of the pathogen such as pseudoviruses and chimeric viruses that can be studied safely in labs with lower biosafety level (BSL) clearance than required for studying the wildtype version, in an effort to expand the study of the novel coronavirus. Pseudoviruses don’t replicate, rendering them harmless, but by replacing their surface envelope proteins with those of SARS-CoV-2, researchers can glean insights into the ways the pathogen infects cells.
And:
Pseudoviruses were first developed in the 1960s, after scientists began studying a vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) isolated from cattle. In addition to replicating well in culture, they later learned that its surface protein, VSV-G, facilitates entry into all eukaryotic cells, making the virus a useful vector not only as a pseudovirus but as a ferry to deliver DNA into cells for therapeutic purposes. The first Ebola vaccine was developed using a VSV platform, and more recently, the virus has been engineered to seek out and destroy cancer cells.
HIV-based platforms, which came about in the 1980s, have since replaced VSV as the most common model for developing both pseudo- and chimeric viruses. Unlike VSV’s negative-strand RNA genome that must be transcribed once inside the cell, HIV’s positive-strand RNA genome can instantly begin translation, making pseudoviruses based on HIV faster to produce. HIV-based model viruses have now been used in many of the same applications as VSV, with scientists applying them to the study of diseases such as AIDS, SARS, MERS, and influenza.
Also, compared with natural virus, a pseudovirus can only infect cells in a single round, has broad host range, high titer, and is not easily inactivated by serum complement.
Unfortunately, it is not clear from the paper which of these platforms was used to produce the pseudovirus in the experiments or how that pseudovirus was developed and produced. This is the sort of information that a full-length research paper would describe in the Methods section and it’s important information for determining whether the pseudovirus used was likely to be a good model. In another issue with this paper, the authors also do not describe the “mock virus” that they used as a control or how it was constructed. As a result, I find it very difficult to interpret their results. In fairness, some of this confusion might be because I am not highly knowledgeable about this particular system and don’t have the background knowledge about methodology that the authors clearly assume that the reader possesses. On the other hand, in a paper this in a journal like Circulation Research, which is not a virology journal, and particularly given that this is a paper that was likely to make the news and be misused by antivaxxers after its release, explanatory details that allow scientists from other fields with knowledge of molecular biology (but who are not experts in this field) to understand what was done are critical. A Research Letter does not accomplish this.
What are their results, though?
Basically, the authors took pseudovirus or mock virus and instilled it into the tracheas of Syrian hamsters, three animals per experimental group. Another aspect of this study caught my eye, namely the amount of virus used, 5 x 108 pfu. For those of you not knowing what “pfu” stands for, it stands for “plaque-forming units.” Basically it’s a measure of the number of viable virus particles, virus particles that can infect cells and cause a plaque on a confluent layer of cells. That’s half a billion particles, far, far more of a viral challenge than the amount of virus launching any “natural” infection by SARs-CoV-2.
Using what is a highly artificial system, the authors compared the levels of a whole slate of protein markers related to cell signaling and oxidative stress in the mock- and Pseu-Spike-treated hamsters, as well as the histology of the lungs. I won’t go into detail about all of the markers examined, but rather will step back to take a longer view because it is not important for a lay person to understand all the phosphorylation of this protein or ubiquitination of that protein measured. (It’s also easy to get lost in the weeds of a study like this.) As stated, the authors found signs of inflammation in the alveoli (air sacs) of the Pseu-Spike-treated lungs, including thickened walls and inflammatory cells. They measured the levels of various proteins they deemed relevant:
AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) phosphorylates ACE2 Ser-680, MDM2 (murine double minute 2) ubiquitinates ACE2 Lys-788, and crosstalk between AMPK and MDM2 determines the ACE2 level.4 In the damaged lungs, levels of pAMPK (phospho-AMPK), pACE2 (phospho-ACE2), and ACE2 decreased but those of MDM2 increased (Figure [B], i). Furthermore, complementary increased and decreased phosphorylation of eNOS (endothelial NO synthase) Thr-494 and Ser-1176 indicated impaired eNOS activity. These changes of pACE2, ACE2, MDM2 expression, and AMPK activity in endothelium were recapitulated by in vitro experiments using pulmonary arterial ECs infected with Pseu-Spike which was rescued by treatment with N-acetyl-L-cysteine, a reactive oxygen species inhibitor (Figure [B], ii).
Translation: Compared to mock virus, Pseu-Spike altered signaling due to the ACE2 receptor, which is not surprising given that it’s been known for a year now that spike protein latches onto the ACE2 receptor in order to get SARS-CoV-2 into the cell. As a result, there was a lower level of ACE2 in the hamster lung tissue treated with Pseu-Spike, although looking at the Western blots in Figure 1B I am not particularly impressed by the magnitude of the decrease in protein level.
Also observed in the Pseu-Spike-treated hamster lung was decreased activity of eNOS, an enzyme that generates nitric oxide, as well as damage to the mitochondria, the “power plants” of the cell. The authors also did the same experiments in cell culture alone using pulmonary vascular endothelial cells (the cells the line the inside of the arteries in the lung), reporting that they recapitulated their findings, although they used spike protein at a rather high concentration (4 μg/ml). They also tested whether similar changes occurred in vascular endothelial cells genetically engineered to make a more stable and less stable version of ACE2. They did, although this is only suggestive, not slam dunk evidence, that it is the spike protein-induced degradation of ACE2 that results in these intracellular changes. The authors also reported that in pulmonary arteries isolated from the hamsters vasodilation induced by a drug called nitroprusside was not affected by Pseu-Spike, but the vasodilation caused by acetylcholine was impaired. Nitroprusside works by breaking down in the presence of oxyhemoglobin to produce, among other things, nitric oxide, while acetylcholine binds to specific protein receptors on the cell surface.
Indeed, I hate papers this short (e.g., some Nature or Science papers, which can be even shorter than this) because I can never quite figure out what the authors did; this is one of the rare cases of a paper that to me screams out for an online Supplemental Data and Supplemental Figures section, and I say this as someone who generally despises the trend to dump all sorts of data into supplemental sections.
My annoyances aside, let’s, for the sake of argument, take the results at face value and assume that this study shows what the authors say it shows, namely that spike protein damages endothelium, “manifested by impaired mitochondrial function and eNOS activity.” and can cause oxidative stress that destabilizes the ACE2 receptor, leading to lower levels of the receptor. The authors themselves note that by decreasing the level of ACE2, spike protein could actually decrease the infectivity of SARs-CoV-2, given that the coronavirus needs to bind to ACE2 to get into cells, while speculating that the dysfunction of endothelial cells could result in endotheliitis, or inflammation of the endothelium that more than makes up for the decreased infectivity.
But here’s the kicker, taken right from the final paragraph of the paper:
Collectively, our results suggest that the S protein-exerted EC damage overrides the decreased virus infectivity. This conclusion suggests that vaccination-generated antibody and/or exogenous antibody against S protein not only protects the host from SARS-CoV-2 infectivity but also inhibits S protein imposed endothelial injury.
In other words, the vaccine could be protective not just against infection by SARS-CoV-2 but also against endothelial injury from the spike protein.
I just want to reiterate again that this is a contrived system. It’s far from a worthless system, as pseudovirus systems have value in studying the role of spike protein in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. However, given the crapton of pseudovirus used in this hamster model, I really question any relevance of this system to vaccine safety issues with respect to mRNA- or adenovirus-based vaccines that produce the spike protein as an antigen. Why? The mRNA or adenovirus from the vaccines does not distribute extensively given that it’s an intramuscular injection, and the spike protein is highly unlikely to attain concentrations in the circulation anywhere near the high levels produced by the model used in these experiments. Moreover, the spike protein from the vaccine is not attached in a crown-like array on a virus particle (or pseudovirus particle), but rather exists as naked single protein molecules, and, as I described before, it’s unclear that in this form spike protein, compared to the “crown of spikes” that gives coronaviruses their name, is anywhere near as effective at causing these downstream effects in cells. Add to that the fact that mRNA, even the modified mRNA in the vaccine, doesn’t hang around very long and therefore doesn’t generate spike protein for very long. (Doubters should consider this: Why do the mRNA vaccines both require a second dose 3-4 weeks after the first dose if, as many antivaxxers claim, the vaccines crank out spike protein indefinitely?)
Indeed, one of authors points this very issue on Twitter:
I’ll conclude, as I have so often, by complaining about the press offices of universities hawking studies like this. The study itself, as I said, is interesting, but not evidence that existing vaccines that use spike protein as the antigen are unsafe or damage the vasculature. Add to that, again, the fact that >240 million doses of these vaccines have been administered in the US alone, all without a signal suggesting that they cause any sort of spike protein-induced blood vessel damage of the sort reported in this model. Unfortunately, the Salk Institute press release appears to have been written without any consideration as to how to avoid making it easy fodder for antivaxxers to use as propaganda. In the past, this sort of lapse was forgivable. In the middle of a pandemic, it is not, particularly given that on social media very few read the actual study while most read the no more than the press release or even much beyond the headline.
In fact, I have an idea for authors and university press officials from here on out. Any study of the spike protein’s role in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 should include in the study itself and in any press releases a strong disclaimer emphasizing how the results of the study do not say anything about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, for the sorts of reasons I have listed above. Consider it a useful “pre-bunking” of the disinformation antivaxxers use basically any study about spike protein to produce these days.
If you are so sure the COVID-19 vaccines are safe…I am still trying to figure out why there has been a MASSIVE increase in deaths reported to VAERS from the COVID-19 shots. Not a modest increase–a huge and unprecedented increase. Over 40% of all deaths ever reported to VAERS in its 30+year history have been reported in the last 4 months, from the COVID-19 vaccines.
I stopped by here last week to get some ideas on possible answers to this question, which I did get. I looked into them to the extent I could, and found none held water. None of our public health authorities have written any kind of analysis of this issue, and studies about COVID-19 vaccine safety avoid it.
http://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2021/5/4/the-deadly-covid-19-vaccine-coverup
You really are poking the bear, aren’t you?🙄
Yeah…I have a “thing” for informed consent.
Not “informed consent.” More like misinformed refusal, as I’ve written about many times before, for example, as part of this post. https://respectfulinsolence.com/2020/09/28/fisher-using-covid-19-to-spread-fear-about-all-vaccines/
Is this person suggesting that at a time we are engaged in an unusually large vaccination campaign, compared to the past, coupled with strong official efforts to increase reporting to VAERs (and some, though probably trivial numerically, intentional reporting to vaers by antivaccine activist), seeing an increase in VAERS report is surprising?
(And yes, I know the person tried to say vaccines numbers has not gone up. But since she doesn’t actually have access to the number of vaccines administered outside Covid-19 in this year, she’s basically making that up, especially given that we are before flu season, the only vaccine recommended for the general population),
I’ve never heard anyone suggest that Ginny was particularly bright.
Misinformation of the type you posted undermines informed consent.
Trying to point to raw VAERS reports numbers, ignoring the fact that they’re investigated and analyzed and examined and have shown no signals is an effort to misinform, even if it’s the result of lack of knowledge and understanding.
Dorit Reiss, your theories are interesting and all, but where is your evidence? Why are there no articles or research studies about the massive increase in deaths reported to VAERS? Except mine, of course…
@ NWO Reporter
New World Order, paranoid conspiracy theorists? Nothing will change your mind; but I’ll repeat:
Rise of antivaccinationists. Numerous blogs, social media
Lack of understanding how vaccine approved and how quickly made it to market. First, both phase 2 and 3 trials were run simultaneously for some. But the phase 3 studies included 30,000 or more participants, did follow-ups and continue them, and they did, despite lies, clearly include both minor and serious adverse events, including deaths. And they produced vaccines while clinical trials were being conducted. So ready if approved; but if not approved, government promised to reimburse. Earlier, once vaccine approved could take many months to produce. And though first mRNA vaccine approved, lots of research before on them. I was volunteer; but only after I reviewed my textbooks in molecular biology, genetics, and found every study done on mRNA vaccines. All of the above allowed antivaccinationists to play on people uneducated unscientific fears.
VAERS: anyone can submit. Nothing blocked. Post Hoc Ergo Prompter Hoc. Rooster crows, sun comes up. Does rooster crow cause sun to rise? Given all the antivaccinationist publicity, if someone dies after vaccine, people remember vaccine and, thus report. However, CDC has dedicated teams who investigate each and every report, including obtaining medical records. For instance, approximately 2,500 Americans die every day from cardiovascular disease, so if someone received COVID vaccine and died, say 10 days later, 25,000 American would have died before COVID or COVID vaccine existed. CDC looks at medical records closely. During criminal investigations, sometimes police may bring in numerous suspects; but doesn’t mean even one will be found to be the culprit. People like you and other antivaccinationists would probably just want to throw all in prison directly, save money on further investigation and trial, etc.
Again, nothing I say will change the mind of a paranoid conspiracy theorist, so why don’t you just crawl back under your rock.
Dr. Harrison, your theories are interesting and all, but where is your evidence? You may be willing to assume a “benign” reason for the massive increase in vaccine deaths reported to VAERS based on your prior knowledge, but we are dealing here with an entirely unprecedented situation–an increase so enormous that calling it “massive” is conservative. Why has no one made an organized attempt to analyze the situation? Why don’t you? You’ve already gotten your paper half-written in these comments–now all you need is the data and analyses to go with it.
The possibility that the spike protein produced by the mRNA can cause side effects could explain some of the infrequent but unusual symptoms. Many develop local pain at the injection site. In some patients the vaccine nano particles may not stay localized but travel elsewhere in the body where the inflammation could result in more damage, such as the CNS. Perhaps a safer way to vaccinate would be to inject into the biceps muscle with a tourniquet applied. The nano particles would be more likely to stay at the injection site. The spike proteins would be produced in the muscle itself. I don’t think it is safe to conclude that the side effects experienced by some people in the days following vaccination are a product of their imaginations.
Thank you.
Does any of you with experience in publishing in science journals have a sense for why and how authors choose the short research letter format, compared to a full article?
I do appreciate the authors speaking up, too.
That’s an interesting question. If you look at the single figure, it’s what I like to call a “mega-figure.” I mean, it’s got eight panels, some of which have four images. There’s enough material there for at least three figures, if not four. Four good figures can make up a respectable short paper in another format, and if they needed to pad it out they could have added a couple of figures verifying expression of their pseudovirus or something like that. So I’m not sure why they chose such a brief format, particularly given that there are so many authors.
So Pfizer generated 3.5 BILLION dollars in revenue (a quarter of Pfizers total revenue) with a profit of 900 MILLION off of the Covid vaccine.
That was just in the first 3 months of this year. Somebody posted here that drug companies don’t make much profit off of the vaccines.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/04/business/pfizer-covid-vaccine-profits.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Vaccines can certainly be profitable.
Now imagine how Big Pharma would be cleaning up if there were NO Covid-19 vaccines. Drugs to treat Covid-19 are big business.
“in a report focused on antiviral drugs, Morningstar forecast more than $10 billion in sales potential for authorized treatments led by Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab and Regeneron’s two-antibody combination or “cocktail” REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab).”
http://genengnews.com/a-lists/top-7-best-selling-covid-19-vaccines-and-drugs-of-2020/
That’s just two treatments. Add in all the others plus what’s coming down the pipeline, in addition to the vast amounts spent on drugs and other treatments for supportive care, and you’ll get a sense of the revenue that drug makers are foregoing in order to produce vaccines.
“Imagine how Big Pharma would be cleaning up if there were NO Covid-19 vaccines.”
This ‘skeptic trope’ is NOT a good argument against accusations of the “they’re just pushing vaccines for profit” ilk. Because, of course, for most intents and purposes, there is no monolithic Big Pharma, but rather a range of pharmaceutical firms that compete against one another. Pfizer isn’t foregoing profits in the treatment and supportive care market by producing a vaccine, because there’s no guarantee they’d get that business vs. it going to Lily, Regeneron and others.
Even just employing it as a heuristic, repeating the monolithic Big Pharma concept reinforces it, and is unwise as such.
Dr. Joel’s arguments about where vaccines sit in various firm’s business models, relative profitability, etc. are ultimately more persuasive, as they are based in reality, however less pithy they may make for Tweet level comments.
While we’re on the subject of Big Pharma(s), I shall point out again that the pharma sector contributes heavily to Republican politicians, including those who have coddled pediatric anti-vax in the past, and those who are doing various forms of COVID denial, anti-vax, anti-mask yadda yadda now. But then, these Republicans are pro-business, anti-regulation, and not inclined to do anything to rein in piratical profiteering wherever the pharmas do try to engage in it.
Lest anyone doubt that Pfizer has a significant greedhead scumbag quotient, as a former resident of New London, CT, I can assure you that they do.
Wanna guess how much more they would make if they sold a cure instead?
@ Kay West
Compared to profits and total revenue, the profits from vaccines are a small part. The current pandemic aside, on average world-wide sales of vaccines account for about 2 – 3% of total pharmaceutical revenues and vaccines are much more expensive to produce.However, drug companies make much more profit on statins, insulin, etc. because people have to use on daily basis and the profit margins are much higher.
And if COVID dies down, a basically short-term profit, some continued; but not at current high levels.
However, it really doesn’t matter that they made a profit. Do you expect any company/corporation to produce something for nothing or at cost? If you are against profit and have some family member or friend with diabetes, I suggest you recommend them NOT use it since the company makes a profit, actual obscene profits.
One extreme example is epi-pens, developed in 1950s by monies from U.S. military, cost about $10 to manufacture and currently sell two for $400. However, in UK and other nations sell two for $50 and companies still make money.
The bottom line is that overwhelming evidence shows that the COVID vaccines save lives, save hospitalizations, save people from long COVID, etc. I would rather a company make a profit on something that saves lives than much of the stuff that Americans waste money on.
However, the FDA has the power, but doesn’t implemented, to limit profits on approved drugs, etc. And the New York Times article clearly indicates their profit margin was way to high; so, FDA should act; but doesn’t change just how incredibly effective the vaccine is. But the profit margin just another example of how our government more in pockets of corporations rather than protecting interests of citizens.
According to the CDC, the “United States Government” has purchased ALL COVID-19 vaccines–owns them until they are injected into someone. I have no idea what the purchase price was… https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/vaccination-provider-support.html
900 million off 3.5 billion is only 25% profit. That’s not a lot at all percentage-wise. That’s about what Walmart has to clear on sales to stay profitable.
This is my kind of vaccination incentive:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-jersey-offering-free-beer-for-covid-19-vaccine-recepiants
Wow. This article says basically nothing about the entire point of the study itself, instead opting to spin the paper for something else entirely. The paper found evidence for and concluded that the spike protein causes vascular damage even without any viral matter whatsoever(!), and in turn, COVID-19 is largely a vascular disease. Almost nothing in this ‘analysis’ even addresses this. Perhaps it would be best to stick to breast cancer surgery instead of getting lost in the vaxx/antivaxx wilderness without a compass because of the obvious Dunning-Kruger effect at play here.
Silly troll. The entire blog post addresses EXACTLY what the paper shows in terms of the effects of spike protein on vascular endothelium, the weaknesses of the model used, and why this study is NOT evidence that spike protein made by COVID-19 vaccines causes vascular damage. Seriously, you’re the one suffering from Dunning-Kruger.🙄🤦🏻♂️
Wrong again. You provide no scientific basis to refute the findings of this study. Blathering on about vaccines and avoiding the very point of the study itself, in which it is clear that the spike protein — even without viral RNA — damages the vascular system. They have provided evidence that COVID-19 is as much a vascular disease as it is a respiratory disease.
I suggest you keep your surgical mask on, because when you take it off your Dunning-Kruger is exposed for all to see.
If you read the post, it is not challenging the possibility that COVID-19 can cause vascular damage – in fact, it supports it – or the possibility that the spike protein is involved, though it points out the limits of this study as evidence.
What it’s correcting is the use anti-vaccine activists are trying to make of this possibility to attack COVID-19 vaccines. The post explains why that’s without basis.
@Dorit: This new generation of drive-by trolls is, if it were even possible, impressing me even less than previous generations of drive-by trolls. I think our drive-by trolls are getting more ignorant and obtuse in their attacks.
“76er” is pretty clearly a repeat visitor under different names, given the “wrong again” bit.
Thought that this might be interesting blog fodder for you.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-56845610
The damage being done by this sort of thing–and all the rest–is that public health experts are now resigned that we will NOT reach herd imminity and that instead of eradicating the virus we will move to managing it with minimal hopitalizations and deaths–something like flu.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/health/covid-herd-immunity-vaccine.html?searchResultPosition=7
Even with 100% of a region/country vaccinated herd immunity is likely temporary. Variants continue to breed in many parts of the world and they will show up sooner or later. Herd immunity will have to be global, and that won’t happen soon.
Mike Adams ( Natural News, Monday):
the spike protein is a bioweapon that will spread from person to person resulting in massive death. Extermination! There is no need to vaccinate more people because it will SPREAD by itself..
He is obviously confabulating based on an article that says vaccines of the future may function in this manner.
In other news..
we may not ever reach herd immunity
Thanks, anti-vaxxers, your efforts have beedn successful
BEEN
@ Denice Walter
“Thanks, anti-vaxxers, your efforts have beedn successful”
There also is a shortage of materials for vaccine manufacturing, I’ve heard. And patent issues seem to be problematic in the current context. Logically, patents should not be an impediment to vaccine manufacturing and hence delivery, but a catalyst. I may be uninformed, but I do not believe antivaxxers have a huge audience nowadays in, say, India. Vaccine hoarding also was counter-productive. Something is wrong in that policy architecture or lack thereof…
Because of course that’s what Mikey’s claiming…🙄
“The authors took mock virus and instilled it into the tracheas of Syrian hamsters.”
Are you sure this was published in Circulation Research, not The Onion?
I see the three page paper has 21 (count ’em… twenty-one) co-authors. Did each of them write one-seventh of page? At that rate, how many 1/21ths of a publication does it take to get tenure or promotion.
I’m sure it’s no consolation, but college and university press offices are just as bad or worse in the way they generate PR out of the humanities as with the sciences. But then, they don’t answer to the academic side of the institution, but to the development (i.e. fund-raising) department, which is higher up the pecking order. Anyway, I definitely do feel your pain there.