COVID-19 vaccines as part of a “depopulation agenda”

As I’ve long been saying, when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything old is new again, at least with respect to the antivaccine movement. I listed a number of the tropes repurposed by antivaxxers for COVID-19 last week, including (but not limited to) misinformation claiming that COVID-19 vaccines are loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they cause female infertility. So what other evil thing could vaccines do? “Depopulation,” anyone?
Last week, I saw another such trope, one I’ve seen many times before, dating back at least to the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. It comes to us courtesy of über-quack Dr. Joe Mercola, “Was the Whole Pandemic About the Vaccine?” It even featured someone we’ve met before, Peter McCullough, who’s known for pushing a narrative of a COVID-19 “vaccine holocaust.” The central message, of course, is that the pandemic is all about getting people to accept the vaccine, with Mercola asking, “Could it be that the whole COVID-19 pandemic was about the vaccine and getting a global mass vaccination campaign underway for population control purposes?” After touting Dr. McCullough as “one of the most courageous well credentialed academic physicians out there” who, “despite his impeccable credentials, he has been vilified for stating during the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.” As you might recall, the main reason why Dr. McCullough has been “vilified” is because he’s been abusing his credentials to spread COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories.
Conspiracy theories like this:
“All roads lead to the vaccine,” McCullough said in a recent interview (video above1,2), with stakeholders banking on countries mandating the vaccine worldwide. The first video above is a 16-minute outtake from a much longer interview, which is the second video.3
McCullough points out that a number of countries are already talking about making the as-yet unlicensed COVID-19 vaccine compulsory, meaning anyone and everyone can be forced to take it against their will. “That’s how bad stakeholders want vaccination,” McCullough says. “They do want a needle in every arm. But why?” That’s the million-dollar question right there.
Here’s the video, if you’re interested:
Does anyone remember Welcome Back, Kotter? (That’s how old I am.) I feel like going all Arnold Horshack right here:
That’s because I know the answer to McCullough’s question. Maybe—just maybe—”they” want to vaccinate everyone in order to bring about the end of a deadly pandemic that’s sickened 176 million and killed nearly 4 million worldwide, with 600,000 deaths in the US alone (which is likely an undercount). Just a random thought. After all, as long as the vaccination rate remains too low, there will be areas where the virus can spread again, causing localized outbreaks, in much the way measles showed up in areas of low MMR uptake pre-pandemic.
Of course, to people like Mercola and McCullough, it’s a conspiracy. Because of course it is.
Vaccine incentives
Over the last several weeks, the pace of vaccination in the US has slowed, increasingly governments and private companies have been offering incentives for vaccination. It is, of course, not surprising that the pace of vaccination would start to slow down after a fast start. After all, those who most want to be vaccinated were the ones who sought out the vaccine, even when it was not yet widely available and getting vaccinated still took some effort. Now that the vaccine supply has caught up with (and surpassed) demand, the task has become more difficult, and it’s not just antivaccine misinformation that’s the cause. The people remaining to receive the vaccine include the young (who might not think they need it), those without easy access to the vaccine such as the poor and those who have difficulty taking time off from work to get vaccinated and feel that they can’t afford to be sidelined by side effects, and, yes, the vaccine hesitant.
As a result, some states and businesses are offering incentives, which Mercola, being Mercola, sees as a conspiracy:
Recent weeks have seen a significant rise in all sorts of vaccination incentives in the U.S., from free doughnuts, cake,4 french fries, hot dogs and pizza,5 to arcade tokens,6 10-cent beer,7 free state park season passes,8 free Uber and Lyft rides,9 free marijuana10 and Cincinnati Reds baseball tickets,11 a chance to win a full scholarship12 and even $1 million13 and $5 million14giveaways.
Below is a more complete list of incentives, posted on vaccines.gov.15 As you might expect, the million-dollar lotteries have proven to be a resounding success, credited with enticing millions of people to get their shots.16
As noted by Ohio’s first “Vax-a-Million” lottery winner,” the chance of a windfall was too great to resist. “I kept hemming and hawing about it, and I work all the time, and when the Vax-a-Million thing started I immediately went down there and got it. It pushed me over the edge,” he told a local paper.17
To say the vaccine push has an air of desperation about it would be a profoundly serious understatement.
I will admit to some…uneasiness…about some of the incentive programs, such as the million-plus dollar lottery. That being said, it does appear that the incentives are working to some extent, as recently the vaccination rate has started to recover after cratering a month ago, and it looks as though incentives are here to stay, at least until the vaccination rate hits a high enough point to forestall large outbreaks and renewed surges.
Unsurprisingly, Mercola repeats the gambit invoking the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are deadly. I’ve already written about that particular deceptive ploy, most recently the last time I discussed McCullough, but also as far back as February. I even alluded to it as far back as December. So, uncharacteristically, I won’t go into that gambit (much) here, other than to mention that Mercola also trots out the lie that the vaccines are “experimental gene therapy“.
So what, according to Mercola and McCullough, is the real reason why authorities want high levels of vaccination against COVID-19? They want to “depopulate” the world. No, I’m not kidding:
Why is the vaccine pushed in this way? McCollough believes it’s a global goal to “mark” people, to get you into their vaccine database, which will eventually be turned into a tool for population control, courtesy of vaccine passports.
When we’re talking about population control, there are two distinct forms, and both may apply in this case. One form of population control is about controlling people through the ideology of utilitarianism, vaccine passports and a social credit system, all of which are tied together. Another form is actual depopulation.
Of course, this, too, is an old antivaccine conspiracy theory repurposed for COVID-19 vaccines. Indeed, I was writing about this nine years ago, at least, when antivaccine conspiracy theorist John Rappaport wrote essentially the same thing about the H1N1 vaccine, namely that it was a plot to depopulate the world. I’ll be referring back to Rappaport’s article after I look at Mercola and McCullough’s claims.
The “depopulation agendas”
Mercola argues that there is a “depopulation agenda” being promoted by—who else?—the global “elites.” Mercola first distinguishes between two forms of the “depopulation agenda.” The first is utilitarian and—of course!—includes Nazi comparisons:
Utilitarianism is based on a mathematical equation that some individuals can be sacrificed for the greater good of the majority. In other words, if some people are harmed by vaccines, it’s an acceptable loss because society as a whole may or will reap gains.
This discredited pseudo-ethic has repeatedly been used to justify horrific human rights abuses. The Third Reich, for example, employed the utilitarian rationale as an excuse to demonize and eliminate minorities judged to be a threat to the health, security and well-being of the State.35Now, utilitarianism is being called upon yet again, under the false narrative that mankind as a whole is in peril unless everyone rolls the dice and gets vaccinated.
In the end, the idea is that vaccine refusers won’t be allowed to freely participate in society any longer. This is the disincentive or negative incentive, which is added on top of the positive incentives previously mentioned.
In particular, Mercola does not like so-called “vaccine passports”, which, I admit, is a term that I don’t like so much in that it refers not just to vaccination requirements to travel internationally but to all requirements for vaccination, including requirements that one show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before one can be hired for certain jobs, go to concerts, fly on an airplane, and more. There are legitimate concerns about “vaccine passports,” such as how they would impact minorities and the poor more because they have less access to the vaccine and how they would impact poor countries, where the vaccines are barely available yet.
That’s not what Mercola is about, however:
The point is, once you’re in this system, you’re under someone else’s control. If they say you have to get a booster shot, you have to comply — again and again — or risk losing basic human rights, such as the ability to buy and sell, travel or get an education.
Notably, Mercola doesn’t really explain how such “vaccine passport” systems result in “depopulation,” other than to engage in conspiracy mongering about how such a system might end up being like that of the Chinese government’s system, and China’s government is an authoritarian one. It’s the logical fallacy of the slippery slope argument, in which he invokes a “slippery slope” (without using the actual term), in which vaccine passports lead to something like the Chinese social credit system, in which people with low social credit scores “can’t travel on certain kinds of public transportation, can’t travel overseas, hold certain jobs, go to school or even get a loan.” How one leads to the other in democracies, Mercola doesn’t explain. That’s the point.
It’s also why he quickly pivots to an “active depopulation agenda”:
The other form of population control refers to actual depopulation. A primary problem the global elite have been trying to solve for a long time is that there are too many people consuming too much of the world’s perceived limited resources and polluting everything in the process. The answer, in their mind, is to reduce the global population.
While birth control and abortions are promoted to help with this, these strategies aren’t effective, or rapid, enough. They need a less fertile population and they need people to die sooner.
While many may not want to believe this could possibly be true, you have to remember that the intention is not to cause suffering per se. It’s a form of self-preservation, as their end goal is to concentrate all the world’s wealth into their own hands. Ultimately, that’s what the Great Reset is all about.
Mercola has invoked the “Great Reset” on several occasions. I’ve even mentioned these occasions a few times on this very blog, such as when he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is a “casedemic” created by overly-sensitive PCR tests for the virus producing many false positives, when he featured Michael Yeadon claiming that COVID-19 vaccines sterilize women, and when he falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are “experimental gene therapy” that can “permanently alter your DNA“. Basically, the “Great Reset” is a conspiracy theory based on a poor choice of words by the World Economic Forum for a proposal that explored how countries might recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The conspiracy theory posits, in brief, that COVID-19 pandemic is being used as a pretext whose purpose is to “usher in a tech-driven dystopia free of democratic controls” and create a “new ‘social contract’ that ties you to it through an electronic ID linked to your bank account and health records, and a ‘social credit’ ID that will dictate every facet of your life”. Regardless of the merits of or problems with the World Economics Forum’s proposal itself, “Great Reset” is a horrible name for it. It’s almost as though the World Economic Forum wanted to provide the perfect fodder for conspiracy theorists!
In any event, I’ve written about Michael Yeadon before. He appears to be one of the originators (if not the originator) of the lie that COVID-19 vaccines cause miscarriages and female infertility that has since mutated and metastasized in various forms. Apparently, Yeadon was at one time a fairly high-ranking manager for Pfizer, although I’ve never been able to get a clear picture of what his actual job at Pfizer was. Whatever it was, Yeadon has used his previous affiliation with Pfizer to produce clickbait headlines like “Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization“.
This time around, Yeadon is claiming that booster shots for COVID-19 will be our “death knell”:
Of all the lies we’ve been told over the past year, the ones that worry and frighten Yeadon the most are the lies about virus variants and booster shots. In fact, he believes not buying into these lies may be key to your very survival.“When your government scientists tell you that a variant that’s 0.3% different from SARS-CoV-2 could masquerade as a new virus and be a threat to your health, you should know, and I’m telling you, they are lying,” Yeadon says. “If they’re lying — and they are — why is the pharmaceutical industry making top-up [booster] vaccines? … There’s absolutely no possible justification for their manufacture. And the world’s medicines regulators have said, ‘Because they are quite similar to the original vaccines … we won’t be asking them to do any clinical safety studies’ … There’s no possible benign interpretation of this. I believe they’re going to be used to damage your health and possibly kill you. Seriously. I can see no sensible interpretation other than a serious attempt at mass depopulation. This will provide the tools to do it, and plausible deniability. They’ll create another story about some sort of biological threat and you’ll line up and get your top-up vaccines [booster shots], and a few months or a year or so later, you’ll die of some peculiar inexplicable syndrome. And they won’t be able to associate it with the vaccines … Given that this virus represents, at worst, a slightly bigger risk to the old and ill than influenza, and a smaller risk [than influenza] to almost everyone else … we didn’t need to do anything. [We didn’t need] lockdowns, masks, mass testing, vaccines.
“I can see no sensible interpretation other than a serious attempt at mass depopulation”? Seriously? I’m half tempted to post another copy of that Horshack clip, because I can see a very sensible reason for boosters. Given how widely the virus has circulated, natural mutation has produced a number of variants of concern that are more transmissible and possibly more deadly. It is known that the antibodies stimulated by current vaccines do not neutralize some of these variants as well as they do the original SARS-CoV-2, although fortunately they still neutralize them well enough to produce strong immunity. For now. The concern, of course, is that eventually there will arise COVID-19 variants that can escape the immunity due to the vaccines, coupled with the concern that vaccine-induced immunity might wane to the point where “booster shots” will be required. Nothing nefarious there. As for that bit about the variants “only” being 0.3% different from the original? It makes me want to ask Yeadon, “Seriously? Where did you get your PhD? Do you not know that small changes in nucleic acid sequence can be all that is necessary to produce significant alterations in protein function?”
There is only one response to a statement that ignorant:
Naturally, Yeadon also thinks that the “suppression” of “cures” (such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) for COVID-19 is based on the desire to push vaccines in order to depopulate the world:
Like Yeadon, McCullough has raised serious questions about the need for a vaccine. Evidence clearly shows there are highly effective treatments,37,38 yet they’ve been near-universally suppressed in favor of these experimental shots. Why? If it’s about protecting public health and saving lives, why would effective treatments be vilified? As noted by McCullough during a roundtable discussion in the first of several U.S.-based tribunals on COVID-19,39 something very unusual happened in 2020. For the first time, doctors around the world were actively discouraged and prevented from saving their patients. There was “an enormous, complete, pervasive, steadfast suppression of any attempts to help patients with COVID-19,” he said, adding:“We seem to somehow have developed a uniform game plan … to passively allow as much suffering hospitalization and death as possible, create enormous amounts of fear in our society, and then be prepared for mass vaccination.”
Unsurprisingly, Mercola and Yeadon are referencing McCullough’s “treatment protocol” for COVID-19 that involves basically throwing everything but the kitchen sink at patients. His protocol includes one FDA-accepted drug, Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail that was issued an EUA, followed by vitamins (of course!), steroids (another drug that works) and—also of course!—hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, zinc, and azithromycin, none of which have been shown to work, and McCullough claims that he “could have saved 50-85% of the lives lost to COVID-19”.
So, to tie it all together, according to Mercola, citing cranks, COVID-19 vaccination is a depopulation program designed to reduce the world population both through causing the institution of authoritarian control of the population and by the vaccines themselves plus booster shots directly causing female infertility, death, and chronic health problems. Quite the conspiracy! And they’re doing this because they need to reduce fertility and cause people to die sooner, the better to reduce the global population and leave the resources for the global elite.
H1N1 vaccines and “global depopulation”
This brings me back to John Rappaport and his article from 2012, “Germ theory and depopulation“. Personally, as a scientist, I could never understand what anyone would get out of depopulating the world, and any sort of infectious agent seems to be a very blunt, unreliable, dangerous, and likely ineffective method to achieve such an end, but let’s go back in time and see what Rappaport claimed. He believed that the H1N1 pandemic from three years before had been a “complete dud.” Personally, I was very thankful that the pandemic didn’t turn out to be nearly as severe as had been feared, but even at its level of severity it did cause a fair amount of havoc. Be that as it may, Rappoport claimed he knew what was really going on:
Swine flu was a PROPAGANDA OPERATION, plain and simple, aimed at scaring populations and driving them to get vaccines. That was the op. And it failed. In fact, the op was exposed (by yours truly and others) as a sham and a con. Millions of people online caught on. It was a devastating defeat for WHO, the CDC, and the medical cartel.
According to Rappoport, the H1N1 pandemic was a big cover, but a cover for what? Here’s where the germ theory denialism came in. Basically, his thought process (if you can call it “thought”) went along these lines: Germs don’t cause disease; so vaccines are unnecessary. But if vaccines are unnecessary, what, then, was their purpose during H1N1? Rappoport was happy to answer:
Let’s go deeper. In general, so-called contagious diseases are caused, not by germs, but by IMMUNE SYSTEMS THAT ARE TOO WEAK TO FIGHT OFF THOSE GERMS.
When we put the cart and the horse in proper alignment, things become clear. I fully realize this isn’t as sexy as talking about bio-engineered gene sequences in viruses, but the cart and horse must be understood.
GERMS ARE A COVER STORY.
What do they cover up?
The fact that immune systems are the more basic target for depopulation and debilitation of populations.
The reason I’m quoting Rappaport is simple. I just want to emphasize how Mercola’s claims that COVID-19 vaccination programs are in actuality a mass depopulation program are nothing new, just old wine in the new skin of COVID-19. This idea goes way, way back. Indeed, you might be familiar with how antivaxxers invoke Bill Gates as having said that vaccines were for “depopulation”, based on his remarks years ago about how vaccines can contribute to healthier societies and healthier societies tend to have slower population growth. Long before COVID-19, antivaxxers used that statement as “evidence” that Gates somehow wanted to use vaccines to depopulate the world. Since COVID-19 hit, they’ve quite predictably tarted up the same conspiracy theory for the pandemic. They’ve even misinterpreted concerns about low vaccine uptake among minorities and the targeting of such populations for more intensive outreach to increase their vaccination rates as evidence that not only is the agenda depopulation, but it’s eugenicist, the depopulation of “those people.”
In fact, sometimes the antivax claim that vaccines are intended for a “global depopulation agenda” get incredibly ridiculous, which is why I will conclude with what is the most ludicrous example I’ve ever found. I first encountered it a year ago. Unsurprisingly, it comes from Mike Adams and dates back to before the pandemic. It even has aliens (because any conspiracy theory can be made better if you add aliens).
In Adams’ “vaccine holocaust,” vaccines will have long latency, such that the vaccinated will spread a “bioengineered virus” around to all their family, friends, and coworkers. (Sound familiar? “Shedding”, anyone?) Months later, he envisioned people dropping dead in the streets of the virus like a scene out of the early 1970s post-apocalypse movie The Omega Man, at which point there will be calls for a second round of vaccinations, which will kill more people after an even shorter period of time, days to weeks.
But why? Why would “globalists” want to kill 90% of the population off? According to Adams, it would be to save the world. (Sound familiar?) In the meantime, the global elite will have developed AI and robots to do the work of all those billions of people dying off from their vaccine holocaust due to their vaccine bioweapon. Adams’ contempt for those who accept the science showing that vaccines are safe and effective came through, too. Multiple times, he stated that the “globalists” think that anyone who’s “stupid enough” to “line up to be injected with unknown substances” is “too stupid to be a part of the future of humanity”. He even called them “sheeple” at least once!
Here’s where the aliens come in. Adams claimed that the “globalists” have actually interacted with extraterrestrials more advanced than our civilization and have come to realize that earth must compete and expand with a cosmic economy. Thus the “globalists” needed to redirect resources into science, colonization technologies, and defense. Instead of spending to keep “useless eaters” alive, the “globalists” believe, according to Adams, that these resources need to be redirected to survive contact with advanced extraterrestrial civilizations, compete with extraterrestrials, and ultimately be part of a “cosmic ecosystem of intelligent beings”. I kid you not.
Adams even updated this alien conspiracy theory for COVID-19, calling it the “Oblivion Agenda” in which SARS-CoV-2 is that “bioweapon,” with a callback to The Day the Earth Stood Still, in which the aliens are telling the global elites that they have to do something, to prevent the earth from becoming hopelessly contaminated:
In the following 4-part lecture, I reveal why Earth has cosmic real estate value that’s recognized by all intelligent civilizations, and why Faster-Than-Light (FTL) travel technology is ubiquitous across the cosmos. Earth’s location in the Milky Way galaxy puts it right in the thick of traffic from other civilizations, who have obviously watched the rise of Homo Sapiens and have no doubt sounded alarm bells over the nuclear weapons testing that humans have been carrying out since 1945.
Setting off nukes on your own planet, by the way, is sort of a cosmic-scale way to announce to the universe, “We are here, and we are infinitely stupid. Someone please stop us before we destroy everything within reach.”
Even aliens, you see, can’t change the laws of physics. Radioisotopic half-lives are the same, everywhere in the cosmos, and they can’t be altered when anything short of nuclear fusion or fission reactors. Once you contaminate a planet with radiation, that planet is a biohazard for millennia, if not longer, and this holds true no matter what life form you might have in mind for occupying that planet.
Of course, the aliens also want to terraform the earth. Wait, what? “Terra” means “earth.” The earth is already “terraformed”!
You might well wonder why I concluded with Mike Adams’ version of the “vaccine depopulation” conspiracy theory, having already shown that such conspiracy theories are nothing new for the pandemic. The reason is simple. His version of the “vaccine depopulation” conspiracy theory might be the most “out there,” but it’s only marginally more ridiculous than the version being promoted by Joe Mercola, Michael Yeadon, and Peter McCullough because Mike Adams’ version includes aliens.
In reality, it is the antivaxxers’ whose agenda is far more likely to result in global depopulation. Vaccines are arguably the most effective medical intervention to prevent death and suffering ever devised by the human mind, having prevented billions of cases of disease and death over the history of their existence. Anyone who tries to frighten people out of taking advantage of vaccines, for both themselves and their children, is the true advocate of “depopulation.”
22 replies on “COVID-19 vaccines as part of a “depopulation agenda””
After 20 years, I’m not sure that anything matters aside from the exaggeration.
Wait, how does this work? Germs don’t cause diseases, but because immune systems that are too week to fight off those germs? But what do those germs do, if they don’t cause diseases? And why should our immune systems fight of those germs, if they don’t cause diseases?
Burglars don’t cause burglaries, but doors being to week, to keep burglars out of the house do.
I wish these people could make up their minds. First they tell, germs don’t exist, then they say they do exist, but they are harmless, but still our immune systems should fight those non-existing, harmless germs of, because otherwise we get a disease, but not by those non-existing, harmless germs.
I only got a shot in one arm. If they wanted a shot in every arm, the J&J vaccine would require two shots. Clearly this conspiracy is falling short of its goal.
I find that the more recent attempts by woo-providers/ anti-vaxxers to oppose Covid vaccines by increasingly outlandish scenarios/ futile attempts to sound ‘scientific’ are perhaps a sign of desperation as Covid infections/ deaths decline precipitously following widespread vaccination AND large cities which were formerly shutdown now open up. Because of my locale and travels since last spring, things are really looking up in the three states where I’ve been including, two major cities. There’s actually traffic!
Here in Michigan, state-mandated COVID restrictions are ending tomorrow, except in hospitals and other health care facilities.
They ended in CA on the 15. I don’t think it changed anything dramatically.
In a recent video, science denier and pseudo-law promoter Peggy Hall complains that she’s upset seeing people without masks now. Guess that’s a change. More people without masks.
There’s been a slow, but steady decline in mask wearing where I’m at once the mandate was lifted. I think a lot of people waited to see if cases would increase with the lift of mandates and as they didn’t, most people felt comfortable not wearing them outside of large crowds.
There really is no pleasing some people.
I’m a New Zealander and we’ve been extremely lucky to be Covid free (with life as normal) almost the whole way through this pandemic apart from a few brief lockdowns. Our vaccine roll out is only in the very early stages though (we’ve only fully vaccinated around 325,000 people out of 5 million) so our largest anti-vax group is mainly trying to exaggerate the risks of vaccination which they’ll post about on Facebook. They don’t post about the really crazy conspiracy theories like depopulation because they’re trying to appear rational but it’s clear from the comments on their posts that many of their followers do believe them and then go on to post links to conspiracy videos.
I think we also still have some level of vaccine hesitancy in NZ in part because we don’t have Covid circulating in the community so people haven’t personally seen friends/relatives suffering from severe Covid infection. However, a recent poll showed that around 77% of adults in NZ intend to get vaccinated so I still think the anti-vaxxers are a small minority and that vaccine hesitancy will decrease as more people get vaccinated. Admittedly, I am curious to see what’s going to happen when our borders open up, no doubt mostly unvaccinated people will get sick but the anti-vaxxers will come up with some ridiculous excuse as to why that’s happening.
It’s great to see things starting to somewhat return to normal in the US, you certainly had it rough over there! I’m a New Zealander and we’ve been extremely lucky to be Covid free (with life as normal) almost the whole way through this pandemic apart from a few brief lockdowns. Our vaccine roll out is only in the very early stages though (we’ve only fully vaccinated around 325,000 people out of 5 million) so our largest anti-vax group is mainly trying to exaggerate the risks of vaccination which they’ll post about on Facebook. They don’t post about the really crazy conspiracy theories like depopulation because they’re trying to appear rational but if you read the comments on their posts it’s clear that many people who follow them do believe the conspiracies and constantly post links to conspiracy videos.
I think we also still have some level of vaccine hesitancy in NZ in part because we haven’t had Covid circulating in the community so people haven’t personally seen friends/relatives suffering from severe Covid infection. However, a recent poll showed that around 77% of people in NZ intend to get vaccinated so I still think the anti-vaxxers are a small minority and that vaccine hesitancy will decrease as more people get vaccinated. Admittedly, I am curious to see what happens when our borders open up, no doubt mainly unvaccinated people will get sick and the anti-vaxxers will come up with some ridiculous excuse as to why that’s happening.
(reads top picture) Cashless societies, zero interest rate… Bankers (plenty of)? How all of these could be connected? They must really have a devious plan. “See, if no-one else has cash, then we have all the cash, which has no value because no-one is using it”. No, forget I asked.
Re: Adams’ “this holds true no matter what life form you might have in mind”
Adams lacks imagination. Pretty sure there are at least 42 alien species in sci-fi which eat radioactive isotopes for breakfast.
And he lacks biology knowledge. Not all terrestrial life is equal to radiation hazard (that’s not biohazard – he also lacks a thesaurus). Arthropods may well replace us if we obliterate ourselves with nukes. Also, look up the bacterium Deinococcus radiodurans. Three guesses as to why it’s named this way.
Also, aliens barging in and stopping us from nuking one-another? I, for one, welcome our new alien overlords.
I strongly suspect that any visiting aliens would conclude that humanity is in greater need of a nanny than an overlord.
Big Pharma is wholeheartedly supporting the Global Depopulation Agenda, since with far fewer people, they can make lots more $$$ selling drugs.
Just…connect….the…..dots…….
Every time I connect the dots, I just end up with a whole lot of dots. What am I supposed to do with them? They’re really tiny and they clog the air filter. Maybe I can dispose of them by writing. Very. Short. Sentences.
Ah yes, joining the dots.
https://www.weeklystorybook.com/.a/6a0105369e6edf970b01b8d1bac976970c-600wi
Vaccines are part of the depopulation program the same way that food is part of the starvation program and soap is part of the filth program.
Actually, I agree and have to admonish my antivaxx brothers and sisters who claim you guys are out to depopulate the world with vaccines. You are much too incompetent for that. Seriously, I would wager half of you can’t even tie your laces never mind attempting to depopulate the world. Of course, your incompetence might just result in that, but that’s an entirely different argument.
Anyway, as to this…
I am curious, aren’t the trials still going on; should’nt the results already be in as to whether boosters are necessary. Joel, Aarno, Squirrel — anyone?
OK, one time for now:
No, you’re an attention-seeking asshole, which is why you’ve been ejected multiple times and sorely need another, permanent go-round on general principles. I wouldn’t let you clean the litter box with your mouth, as there’s no telling where you’ve been aside from the brief stint at AoA..
C’,mon, Narad! I’ve been asking the same question over and over again; what’s going on with the trials and efficacy reports post a year?! Joel, Athaic, Squirrel, Aarno — anyone?!
Sure. I’ll wait on directions.
True story: I’ve known this contractor, P, a long time now, and he regularly does jobs around my house. Over a year ago the vaccine topic came up, and I told him I was an antivaxxer and that he should also be careful with vaccines.
Fast forward a year, and I had him over recently. The guy was now a blazing antivaxxer, telling me that he would get ever flu vaccines but mRNA really opened his eyes.
There we were sitting on my back deck, and there he was railing about how the vaccine was part of a depopulation agenda. He was bringing up Yeadon, Mikovitch, Del, Bhakdhi — and asking me if I was aware of them. Are you kidding me?! He was also denying that covid was real and blaming it on the flu. He also suggested that the lab-leak idea was just a smokescreen for the depopulation agenda.
There I was shaking my head in frustration that he was giving you guys so much credit. I was telling him that you guys were not crafty monsters but just complete idiots, but he would have none of it. Seriously– I was tempted to whip out my laptop and show him one of Orac’s blogs and scream, ‘Do you think someone that can BS this badly is smart enough to pull off a plot to depopulate the world?!’
Funny, P is not alone. My bro-in-law used to tell us off about not vaccinating our kids, but now he is attending rallies in the city to protest the vaccine and the covid ‘scam’.
When I listen to alties like Mikey and read anti-vaxxers, they sound now as if it is the end of the world when we already went through that last spring: field hospitals set up in parks, mobile morgues, empty streets in formerly crowded cities, people cloistered at home most of the time, an economy in free fall…
What caused this great change?
Not one will give credit to vaccination all over the world: the only problem is that there hasn’t been enough to shut down the virus entirely.
Yet they ramp up fear of evil phantoms and scary monstrous personae when we’ve already witnessed real death on a large scale.,,