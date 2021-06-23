Myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines

Later today, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to discuss, among other things, reports of myocarditis in young people after COVID-19 vaccination. This meeting was originally scheduled for June 18, but was delayed after President Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Because June 19 was Saturday, June 18 became the observed holiday this year.
Certainly antivaxxers and the right wing media have been weaponizing VAERS reports of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines, even though VAERS reports cannot establish causation, because that is what antivaxxers do. Pre-pandemic, they routinely used this tactic for VAERS reports of autism and sudden infant death syndrome, among other things, even though high quality epidemiological studies failed to find an indication of causation—or even correlation. Since COVID-19 vaccines were distributed under an FDA emergency use authorization beginning last December, antivaxxers have been doing the same thing, exactly as I (and many others who have followed the antivaccine movement for a long time) warned that they would, weaponizing reports of heart attacks, death, syncope, and Bell’s palsy by strongly implying causation and ignoring baseline rates of these events. One antivaxxer has even gone so far as to state that COVID-19 vaccines are killing lots and lots of people in a veritable “holocaust.” So, naturally, when reports of myocarditis in young people started showing up, antivaxxers did the same thing, but, worse, Fox News pundits amplified these reports:
That’s Dr. Peter McCullough, by the way, the same person who was claiming, in essence, a “holocaust” due to the vaccines. More recently, he’s been featured by Mike Adams on his podcast claiming that COVID-19 vaccines contain nanoparticles that self-assemble to build a biocircuitry “operating system” to control your moods and thoughts.
Of course, just as I have said for all the adverse events reported to VAERS, I must concede that it is possible that some COVID-19 vaccines might trigger myocarditis. What’s important is to look at the evidence, which ACIP will do. What is that evidence?
Myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines in VAERS
At the June 10 meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a report was made regarding myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. At that meeting it was reported that:
- Out of 3.26 million doses administered to children 12-15 years old (May 10 thru May 31, 2021), there had been 1,497 reports of non-serious adverse events (AEs) and 48 reports of serious AEs.
- Out of 19.84 million doses administered to 16-25 year olds (December 14, 2020, thru May 31, 2021), there had been 9,439 reports of non-serious AEs and 656 reports of serious AEs.
Most commonly reported AEs included dizziness, headache, nausea, fever, and syncope. But what about myocarditis?
The CDC notes that 226 (of 475) case reports met the CDC working case definition and that followup and review are in progress for the remaining reports. At the time of the report, 270 had been discharged; 15 were still hospitalized, with three in the intensive care unit. Of these ICU patients, two had significant comorbidities (morbid obesity in one; a Campylobacter infection in another).
Of the 270 discharged:
- 246 (91%) went home
- three went to another facility (e.g., rehabilitation facility)
- 21 did not specify
Of 270 discharged, recovery status was known for 221:
- 180 (81%) had full recovery of symptoms
- 41 (19%) had ongoing signs or symptoms or unknown status
Basically, in VAERS, there did appear to be a possible signal in that more reports of myocarditis were observed than would be expected without the vaccine in the general population, but only in 16-24 year olds.
So the investigators went to another system to test the hypothesis.
Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination (VSD)
Antivaxxers love to portray VAERS as though it’s the be-all and end-all of vaccine safety and there are no other vaccine safety monitoring systems. It’s true, too, that VAERS has a lot of limitations, largely because it is is unique among US vaccine safety reporting systems in that it is a passive surveillance system. It relies on people to submit reports of adverse reactions to vaccines; it doesn’t actively look for them, as active surveillance systems do. Moreover, anyone can submit a report to VAERS, and they do, including parents of autistic children seeking compensation for their children’s autism as being due to “vaccine injury”. Indeed, I long ago discussed how lawyers have long gamed VAERS to support their litigation, reporting lots of cases of autism as supposedly an “adverse reaction” to vaccines. It’s not just vaccines and autism, either. The easily-abused nature of VAERS data is one huge reason why those of us who’ve been following the antivaccine movement a long time like to refer to the bad “scientific studies” published by antivaccine physicians and scientists that use VAERS as their data source as “dumpster diving.” Examples abound, including a study claiming to find a link between the H1N1 vaccine and miscarriages or one of the earliest examples that I ever encountered, Mark and David Geier’s epically bad study trying to link thimerosal-containing vaccines to autism. As an amusing aside, whenever I discuss VAERS, I like to recount the tale of how in 2006 Jim Laidler infamously reported to VAERS that the flu vaccine had turned him into The Incredible Hulk and VAERS accepted the report. True, someone did contact him to question it. If Laidler hadn’t been honest, he could have insisted that the report remain, and it would have.
You might wonder: Why would anyone set up a system like VAERS, which is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)? First, you must understand that, as I alluded to above, VAERS isn’t intended to give an accurate estimate of the frequency of various adverse events after vaccination. Rather, it was always intended to serve as an early warning system, a “canary in the coalmine”, so to speak. Consequently, even though antivaxxers like to harp on how passive surveillance systems generally capture only a small fraction of adverse reactions, one thing VAERS does do is capture severe reactions. Practically no one is going to report an adverse reaction like a sore arm or transient fever to VAERS, but you know damned well they’ll report more serious ones, such as a seizure. The problem is that the natural human tendency to seek patterns, coupled with the way antivaccine lawyers game VAERS by having their clients report all sorts of spurious “adverse events” to the database after vaccination, means that VAERS is a very noisy, distorted, and unreliable database.
That’s why there are other systems, including the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), which is an active surveillance system with nine participating integrated healthcare systems that covers 12 million people a year:
The Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is a collaborative project between CDC’s Immunization Safety Office and eight health care organizations. The VSD started in 1990 and continues today in order to monitor safety of vaccines and conduct studies about rare and serious adverse events following immunization.
The VSD uses electronic health data from each participating site. This includes information on vaccines: the kind of vaccine given to each patient, date of vaccination, and other vaccinations given on the same day. The VSD also uses information on medical illnesses that have been diagnosed at doctors’ offices, urgent care visits, emergency department visits, and hospital stays. The VSD conducts vaccine safety studies based on questions or concerns raised from the medical literature and reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). When there are new vaccines that have been recommended for use in the United States or if there are changes in how a vaccine is recommended, the VSD will monitor the safety of these vaccines.
So, given the findings in VAERS, the more reliable VSD was used to ask the same question: Is there a correlation between COVID-19 vaccination with mRNA-based vaccines and myocarditis? To do this, patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccines were compared to those in the database who didn’t receive these vaccines during the period in question but received other vaccines on the same calendar days. The data suggest no, at least in aggregate:
Drilling down, however, we see that the confidence intervals are very wide:
There does, however, appear to be a potential signal for an increased risk of myocarditis in young adults after the second dose of Moderna.
More concerning were these data from people 16-39 years old:
Given the increase after the second dose, even if there aren’t more cases of myocarditis after vaccination than might be expected in the general population, this is the suggestion that there might be a signal, leading to the conclusion:
- Early VSD data also suggest more cases after dose 2 vs. dose 1; rate ~16 cases per million 2nd doses.
Again, currently, even after the second dose of vaccine, myocarditis appears to be a rare event. Skeptical Raptor currently doesn’t think that there is a link between these vaccines and myocarditis while I am a little more concerned, but we both leave our minds open to the possibility as more data come in.
What does this all mean?
Even if this signal seen in VAERS and possibly hinted at in VSD turns out to be real and further investigation finds an elevated risk of myocarditis after vaccination in teens and young adults, it is important to make this comparison:
There are a couple of considerations here. First, even if there is a correlation between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis in the young, it remains a rare event and serious disability from it is even rarer. Second, as the article cited by Dr. Hotez found, there is a much higher risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection itself.
There’s a third consideration as well. It’s a rule in medicine that, whenever you look for something you will find more of it. More than that, though, you will find more of it in a subclinical or milder form that was not picked up before screening. I’ve discussed this before in the context of screening mammography, for instance, and the increasing prevalence of autism. Now that doctors are keyed in to the possibility of a link between COVID-19 vaccination and myocarditis in young people, I would expect increasing reports even if there isn’t a link, which will make sorting this whole thing out even more difficult.
In the meantime, I can’t help but refer to a post I did about a rare form of clotting disorder observed at an even lower frequency after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for which, by the way, no reports of myocarditis have yet surfaced the last time I checked) and Tweets about the FDA and CDC’s actions at the time that make observations applicable to myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines:
The bottom line is that safety monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines has been, contrary to the way that antivaxxers portray it, namely as ignoring and downplaying AEs in order to push vaccinations, incredibly intense, serious, and robust. The rapid investigation of cases of myocarditis after vaccination with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is just one more example of this. Although I won’t be able to watch it on livestream because I’ll be at work, I will look forward to seeing what sort of discussion occurs at ACIP later this morning.
ADDENDUM
Here are some updates on the ACIP meeting about myocarditis, as discussed on Twitter. I’m using a Twitter feed because all the figures are already there, and I don’t have to make them myself:
The evolving bottom line appears to be that there does seem to be a small but real increased risk of myocarditis from the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, but the risk-benefit profile still favors vaccination.
My son developed pericarditis post 2nd dose Moderna. So I definitely believe this is a link. Reviewing other anecdotal cases, it seems he had a few factors that might become important considerations. One – he had COVID-19 in March 2020 and it resulted in a hospital stay following which he had an elevated HR for a few months (but no diagnosis of myo / peri). Two – he is a 20 year old male. Three – a few hours following his second dose he participated in an athletic activity. Four – although he is otherwise healthy, he has a history of an overactive immune response to prior infections as well as a few allergens. He seems fine now, and strongly recommends vaccination but it will be interesting to see what recommendations come out of these upcoming meetings.
Why on earth did you have your son get this vaccine when he has little to no danger from Covid?
Is this some kind of Stockholm Syndrome?
Reasonable parents who have not been misled by misinformation protect their children from COVID-19 because the risks of the disease far outweigh the small risks of the vaccine, and protecting children can also help end the pandemic. Among other things, if you’re worried about myocarditis, you should be more worried about COVID-19, that causes it in much higher rates.
The need to attack parents for protecting their children this way tells us a lot about the biases of the commenter, and nothing about the evidence.
Among all of the other nonsense in your post, this poster’s son is an ADULT, meaning he chose the vaccine for himself.
I’m more curious why the parent/son would think taking a vaccine over a year after having the disease was advised?
Isn’t that like having chicken pox, and then a year later getting vaccinated for chicken pox? But why?
Disclaimer: just being curious asking honest questions; not trying to provoke anyone.
CDC recommends that people who had COVID-19 be vaccinated because it’s not clear how long immunity from the disease lasts and how effective it is. Note that it’s currently the first question here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html
Yes that’s even more absurd and more of the gaslighting that has come with this whole enterprise. He took all this risk, got sick again and didn’t even have to because he survived Covid in the first place. Honestly at this point, harmful advice is being given people. Notice this is not a conspiracy website but NIH itself.
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
@Dorit Reiss
Stop spreading outdated medical disinformation.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.01.21258176v2
The Cleveland Clinic study found there is no benefit.
Read up on something called “immunity”.
Here is the link to the live webcast of the meeting, for those who want to watch: https://video.ibm.com/channel/VWBXKBR8af4
” claiming that COVID-19 vaccines contain nanoparticles that self-assemble to build a biocircuitry “operating system” to control your moods and thoughts.”
If that were only possible – you could replace missing nerve chunks, rebuild heart valves, etc. It would be amazing.
As usual, RFKjr’s CHD is right on the case with a story today.
It will take a while to determine if there really is a signal despite its rarity. IIRC, in the case of narcolepsy in Scandinavia, it took a long time to reach a(n inconclusive) result. In the meantime, anti-vaxxers are fear mongering which will hamper vaccination rates amongst younger people which are already problematic.giving the virus its shot.
What makes matters worse is that the general public often has trouble comprehending odds especially when they involve rare events 1 in a million may sound as if it will happen to them, whether it is an adverse event or a lottery win when it’s quite unlikely, nearly impossible in my book. I worry more about more frequent scenarios- like getting infected
e.g. in my county just outside of [REDACTED] with nearly one million residents,officially at least 100 000 got Covid and over 3000 died
I’m also more afraid of car crashes than I am of plane crashes..
Denice Walter wrote:
“In the meantime, anti-vaxxers are fear mongering which will hamper vaccination rates amongst younger people which are already problematic.giving the virus its shot.”
But younger people are the least affected/least at-risk segment of the population for what is a verifiable low mortality disease. Why would low vaccination rates be “problematic” among a demographic that is least likely to be affected adversely by the disease?
With that said, it’s interesting to note that the inverse appears to be true regarding the vaccination. I.e., the younger population appears to be MOST likely to be adversely affected by the vaccine! (e.g., myocarditis)
Just because younger people don’t get seriously ill or die as much as older ones do doesn’t mean that they’re all alright. In fact, as higher rates of older people are vaccinated, the hospitalised population has become younger. Johns Hopkins Dec 2020 reports on younger patients in hospitals; Reuters, yesterday, even young patients with less serious symptoms may experience long Covid.
PLUS if they recover or experience only mild symptoms they can still transmit the virus to others:: more time/ transmission equals more chances for variants
.
The :’UK’ virus, alpha, was more transmissible than the original and delta, ( ‘Indian’) now is 60% more contagious and more likely to cause serious disease than is alpha.
The alphabet doesn’t stop at delta and neither will the virus.
Hmmm….myocarditis. Sounds awful. Evidently the condition creates scar tissue on the heart muscle. So even the ones who recover, may have early onset congestive heart failure and need to be on meds for the rest of their shortened and winded lives. Poor children. Poor parents. Imagine the guilt, especially considering the low, I mean low numbers of symptomatic Covid in children. Sad.
I don’t think President Biden will be making his 4th of July goal especially with this latest inconvenient coincidence. The last of the holdouts can’t even be bribed, shamed, coerced to take the “free” vaccines. People are sharing stories about adverse effects from the vaccines, oops, I mean inconvenient coincidences.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/06/06/vaccination-rates-decline-us/
These numbers haven’t changed in weeks. https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=u.s.+covid+vaccination+rate
As far as herd immunity, stop ignoring those who have had a Covid infection. If these folks are counted, have we reached herd immunity?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzVS4soCak8
WaPo:
CDC: although there may be an association, a pause like that for the J and J vaccine may be unwarranted.
Males 12 to 39 had a rate of 1/31K, females 1/212K, usually mild cases
BUT with Covid, the rate of inflammation was 1/ 3200.
But we all know it’s far better to die young of a natural disease than to live a long life due to an unnatural vaccine. Regrettably, I am no longer able to die young so I got the vaccine.
The claims this is "rare" are dubious. I wonder how many fatigued young men there are now, wondering what's wrong who simply haven't been diagnosed. Autoimmune disorders can take longer to diagnose. VAERS is estimated to have only 1-10 percent of the reports. If you read Covid Vaccinated on Reddit, that's enough to know lots of side effects are happening. Also something is utterly stupid about giving a vaxx to young people that can give them a fatal autoimmune disorder ruining their health for life when Covid is far more less risk.
@ fivehundredpoundpeepf
You write: “VAERS is estimated to have only 1-10 percent of the reports.”
Actually studies have found that around 25% of serious adverse conditions are reported to VAERS; but VAERS reports are not valid until CDC teams thoroughly investigate. There are other valid CDC programs, e.g., Vaccine Safety Datalink and similar programs in many other advanced nations.
You write: “I wonder how many fatigued young men there are now, wondering what’s wrong who simply haven’t been diagnosed. Autoimmune disorders can take longer to diagnose.”
An autoimmune disease develops if a small section, called epitope, of an invading microbe is very very similar to a small section of some body cell, called molecular mimicry. The mRNA vaccine produces only a part of the s-spike protein and it isn’t even close to any body cell. And despite what you choose to believe, given the immense attention given to the current vaccines, by now there would have been validated reports. On the other hand, recommendations are to give the vaccine, if possible, to those suffering from autoimmune diseases because they are much more vulnerable to covid and at risk for severe reactions.
You write: “Also something is utterly stupid about giving a vaxx to young people that can give them a fatal autoimmune disorder ruining their health for life when Covid is far more less risk.”
As I wrote, basically no risk of autoimmune disease from vaccine, though I never rule out extremely rare events. However, a number of studies have now found that young people, 20% or more, even asymptomatic, have developed cardiovascular problems and vascular damage. It may be subclinical; but such damage can lead to long term consequences. And young people have been hospitalized and some have died, plus, they could be carrier that passes on to others, including parents, grandparents, who may have been vaccinated but did not develop robust immune response or, perhaps, couldn’t be vaccinated.
You write: ” and who knows what those endless spike proteins will do in the more long term.”
NOPE. The mRNA vaccines breaks down rapidly in the cellular cytoplasm, so only produces a limited number of spike proteins; but not even complete spike proteins, so they are incapable of attaching to and entering cells and only last a short time before immune system gets them.
You just don’t get anything right.
@Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH
Dr. Harrison,
What about what he DID get right?
Namely, that myocarditis has been found to be caused by the covid vaccine? From my reading that seemed to be his first point.
Recall that he wrote:
“I wonder how many fatigued young men there are now, wondering what’s wrong who simply haven’t been diagnosed.”
Fatigued implying afflicted by myocarditis.
And even going with your 25% figure, that means possibly 4 times more young men than are being reported are being afflicted with what is a potentially life long disease by the very thing they thought was a cure for any future covid ailment(s).
Note that I’m not making any claims one way or the other. I haven’t yet taken the time to compare adverse events/deaths from the vaccine to those from covid, something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time now!
I just don’t appreciate that you accused fivehundredpoundpeepf of not getting anything right when you completely ignored his very valid first point.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7449230/
“A major potential concern in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development is VAERD, which is associated with induction of nonneutralizing antibodies that can lead to immune complex formation, complement activation, Th2-biased responses, and immunopathologic complications. Mitigating approaches that may be used to avoid vaccine-enhanced disease syndromes include eliciting potently neutralizing antibodies with functional activity commensurate with binding, as well as avoiding Th2-biased CD4 T-cell responses.54 Here, we show that mRNA-1273 induces high levels of neutralizing activity and Th1 responses with low-to-undetectable Th2 responses and no pathologic changes in the lung in either of the mRNA-1273 vaccine groups 1 week after challenge.”
hmm “immunopathologic complications” isn’t that we are seeing now with the myocarditis. You all brush off autoimmune conditions like they are “nothing”. I am deafened by one and have multiple others even one that is supposed to attack muscles and has started on skin. And these are just the early stage people? Do you want disabled children with multiple autoimmune diseases. Remember I took ALL other vaccines and had no problems with them, but these mrna are a problem. Don’t get me started how someone even with history of pericarditis, arteritist and Kawsaki disease in the SAME immediate family hasn’t even been warned of any contradictions. I saw the FDA list of diseases and warnings, and Kawasaki and pericarditis were right on there.
I have noticed people with autism have been told to line up and multitude others with higher risks of autoimmune disorders.
Don’t you think 20 percent is high enough now to stop promoting young people from taking this vaccine for a virus they have little to no risk from? I know the “me generation” seems to have twisted around one life rule which is the old are supposed to sacrifice for the young not the other way around.
As for the spike proteins, how does production STOP? no one has explained that one. Why are their people warning of these proteins folding and giving folks neurodegenerative diseases? Symptoms could take years and then the damage will be done and then it is too late. What assurance can you give that these vaxx won’t cause prions? One year is not enough time.
In fact one scientist said focusing on the spike protein which is showing massive vascular damage too, [Salk institute] Whose bright idea was to have the Covid vaxx focus on spike proteins when the spike proteins from Covid itself can do damage to the human body? What would prevent the fake rna from folding into a prion? This study even discusses the prion-like domains of Sars2, and someone thought this was a good idea to replicate it in the body.
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202003.0422/v1
@fivehundredpoundpeep
Did you actually read the quoted paragraph to its end?
@fivehundredpoundpeep:
Not only are you assuming facts not in evidence, you are downplaying a disease that has already killed millions.
Even young people have been hospitalised by COVID. You are saying that this is less of a risk than the vaccine causing a hypothetical (and i must stress hypothetical) autoimmune disorder.
This is textbook antivaccine propaganda. Downplaying the harms of the disease and greatly exaggerating the risks.
Why do you want your children or young adult children experimented on for a disease they have little to no risk from? This is the old sacrificing the young for their well being and the epitome of selfishness.
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/real-stories.html
you all sit in your ivory towers and ignore the real human effects here….”its rare”, oh really? How come I am seeing blatant censorship all over when it comes to anyone admitting adverse effects?
I know people who have had adverse effects including a 30 something who had seizures out of the blue for the very first time after getting a Covid vaxx.
@ cuckoo4cocopuffs
You write: “Hmmm….myocarditis. Sounds awful. Evidently the condition creates scar tissue on the heart muscle. So even the ones who recover, may have early onset congestive heart failure and need to be on meds for the rest of their shortened and winded lives. Poor children. Poor parents. Imagine the guilt, especially considering the low, I mean low numbers of symptomatic Covid in children. Sad.”
First, the risk, even for young people, of myocarditis is exponentially higher from the actual covid virus. Second, the rare cases in young men have almost all be extremely mild, follow ups have found NO damage to heart muscle. I never rule out extremely rare cases; but I look at the risk from the disease vs the vaccine. Recent studies have found 20% or more of young healthy people infected with covid, even asymptomatically, have sustained cardiovascular problems and/or vascular damage, May at time be subclinical; but could lead to long term problems. So, as many, you don’t do your homework, or ignore the research that clearly finds that covid is dangerous even for healthy young people.
You write: “As far as herd immunity, stop ignoring those who have had a Covid infection. If these folks are counted, have we reached herd immunity?”
First, studies find that those actually infected with covid have lower antibody counts than those vaccinated; but I don’t know where you live; but my hometown has reached herd immunity by counting those fully vaccinated AND those who have been diagnosed with covid. However, there are sections of country with increasing rates of hospitalizations, long covid, and deaths because low rates of vaccination. In fact, just in today’s paper:
Heather Hollingsworth (2021 Jun 24). Missouri sees COVID spike amid low vaccinations:Hospital estimates 60% of patients in ICU younger than 40
Did you notice “60% of patients in ICU younger than 40???
@ fivehundredpoundpeepf
You write: “If you read Covid Vaccinated on Reddit, that’s enough to know lots of side effects are happening”
NOPE. No way of validating. In fact, some could be antivaxxers posting whatever they think will turn people away from vaccines. Others could simply be post hoc ergo prompter hoc. As I’ve written before, on average 2,300 Americans die daily from cardiovascular disease, so if someone gets a vaccine and dies, say 10 days afterwards, on average 23,000 Americans would have died from cardiovascular disease; but a spouse, etc. may still submit a VAERS report or Reddit. Same with numerous other conditions. If reported to VAERS CDC does a thorough investigation, including when possible obtaining medical records. In addition, they look at similar periods of time, perhaps, over several years when, for instance, covid vaccine did not exist. If same number of overall deaths from various disorders then two pieces of information would rule out.
One can find QAnon on social media, various blogs, etc. doesn’t make it true.
Dr. Harrison,
This is something that’s bothered me for a while now that I’ve heard you and even Dr. Orac assert. Why would an anti-vaxxer post ANYTHING to VAERS/Reddit?
Assumedly, and by definition, anti-vaxxers don’t get vaccinated.
Exactly, why would they be posting about side effects on reddit? These were the people who obeyed and lined up. Many of the stories are heart breaking too. Many of them were young people who had their whole lives before them. Some are now permanently disabled and this from the vaxx not from having Covid.
One thing about me I wear the masks [KN95] and believe the virus is real. Some here are unable to think out outside the right and left stereotypes. I openly protested Trump, protests signs and all and voted for Biden. I feel very betrayed.
You do realize it’s a federal crime to post a false report to VAERS right?
That’s absurd that false reports are common there, who would take the risk.
Maybe 1 or 2 pushed the envelope, but ok let’s say your theory is correct, then you are basically telling us there’s no supervising agency to keep track of over all side effects where patterns could be seen. Do you think average American Joe Smoe even knows about VAERS and how to report or that busy doctors take the time. The rate of reports there has been said to be within 1-10 percent.
You keep using that term “Antivaxxer” as a propaganda term. These techniques used here make your arguments weaker. Someone who took two vaccines last year is not an antivaxxer. I did not shrink from getting a tetanus booster, I don’t want gene therapy trash that does not give immunity or stop transmission.
I am not a Q and protested Trump except now I ask why, as the left is betraying on endless levels, allowing voter suppression and now this totalitarian mess. I am old enough to remember WTO protests and Occupy where the cries were NOT blindly trust corporations!
@ fivehundredpoundpeep
You write: ‘the left is betraying on endless levels, allowing voter suppression”
Democrats passed a good voter law in House; but was blocked by Republicans in Senate. It is in Republican dominated state legislatures that voter suppression laws are being passed and now we have a Federal Court system, not only Supreme Court dominated by Trump nominated and Republican Senate approved justices.
I think you are more than just stupid; but someone who needs psychiatric help. You seem to be delusional.
@Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH
LOL. That “good” law would have allowed people to print ballots at home, mail them in, and it would prevent states from checking signatures or IDs.
Yeah…great law.
Once again you prove you know nothing.
@ fivehundredpoundpeep
You write: “You do realize it’s a federal crime to post a false report to VAERS right?
That’s absurd that false reports are common there, who would take the risk.”
First, as I’ve written, post hoc ergo prompter hoc, people believe because something follows something, first must have caused; but what preceded? Lots of things; but they remember vaccination, probably because of all the negative publicity from antivaxxers. So, it is only a crime if one “knowingly” files a false VAERS report, not a crime if one is just stupid like you.
You write: “Maybe 1 or 2 pushed the envelope, but ok let’s say your theory is correct, then you are basically telling us there’s no supervising agency to keep track of over all side effects where patterns could be seen. Do you think average American Joe Smoe even knows about VAERS and how to report or that busy doctors take the time. The rate of reports there has been said to be within 1-10 percent.”
First, studies have found up to 25% of serious adverse events are submitted to VAERS. Second, the CDC has several excellent programs that do work, e.g., Vaccine Safety Datalink, directly connected to databases of major health care organizations, include demographics, e.g., sex, age, comorbidities, vaccine lot number, date, subsequent doctor visits, etc. The VSD database contains data compiled from surveillance on more than seven million people in the United States, including about 500,000 children from birth through age six years (2% of the U.S. population in this age group. And it isn’t the only program used by CDC. In addition, numerous other advanced nations have similar programs. The CDC in the U.S. is the supervising agency. Go to CDC Vaccine Safety Page.
In addition, surveys find the vast majority of Americans know about VAERS. First, by law, every time one is given any vaccine, one must be given a Vaccine Information Statement which explains minor adverse events, rare serious adverse events and specifically explains if one experiences either how to contact VAERS. Second, many doctors offices have on wall poster explaining VAERS. Third, newspaper articles, blogs, social media, etc. What planet are you on?
You are a really sick moron!
@ fivehundredpoundpeep
You write: “You keep using that term “Antivaxxer” as a propaganda term. These techniques used here make your arguments weaker. Someone who took two vaccines last year is not an antivaxxer. I did not shrink from getting a tetanus booster, I don’t want gene therapy trash that does not give immunity or stop transmission.”
Orac, myself, and other commenters have explained over and over again that mRNA vaccines are NOT gene therapy. They can NOT enter the cell nucleus, they can NOT do anything to the genes. The mRNA simply goes on ribosomes in the cell cytoplasm, outside the cell nucleus where the genes are, and produces part of the spike protein. Despite what you in your immense ignorance choose to believe, the mRNA covid vaccine is highly effective with minimal risk. And you arrogant moron, just because you are willing to get traditional vaccines, the vast majority of those opposed to the current covid vaccines are against ALL vaccines, thus, antivaxxers. Not a propaganda term. How can anyone be either as ignorant as you or so dishonest. There are literally 100s of websites and organizations that overall are against all vaccinations, though they claim not against vaccines, just want to be more effective with NO risk, so no vaccine currently acceptable to them.
And as an undergraduate one of my roommates was President of local chapter of SDS, led draft card burning, etc. I didn’t burn my draft care, too chicken; but participated in many anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and pro Civil Rights demonstrations, etc. My undergraduate degree was in Political Science and Social Psychology. Even took three courses in Constitutional Law.
“Orac, myself, and other commenters have explained over and over again that mRNA vaccines are NOT gene therapy. ”
Yeah keep repeating that…
“although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications”
“”Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”
Interesting how definitions of things are changed…..
https://investors.biontech.de/node/8746/html
By the way when you throw out name calling it doesn’t help your argument.
Not impressed by the boomer virtue signaling.
Some authors have theorized the baby boomer generation is some of the most sociopathic.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/baby-boomers-sociopaths_n_58b9a358e4b0d2821b4dd797
hmm left the world a worse place…yeah right on that score. Even the sacrificing the young for the old is the continuation of these themes.
As for civil rights and more where will those be under a medical dictatorship where vaccine passports are required [papers please!]? In your privilege you seem to have no way of understanding how your lock downs and pushing of Covid vaxx has affected the working class and poor. They estimate in my area alone, one third of all businesses have gone bankrupt and closed. Our local inner city areas are hurting beyond measure.
You obviously have no social justice ideals in your discourse with a disabled woman, and obviously due to your mindless support for Covid vaxx don’t think much of ADA either. Via all your posts here, your expectation that I should embrace living as a second class citizen because I am unvaxxed, is a loathsome one.
@ fivehundredpoundpeep
You write: “Exactly, why would they be posting about side effects on reddit? These were the people who obeyed and lined up. Many of the stories are heart breaking too. Many of them were young people who had their whole lives before them. Some are now permanently disabled and this from the vaxx not from having Covid.”
Just as I explained for those posting on VAERS, post hoc ergo prompter hoc, they believe vaccine responsible and as I also explained, antivaxxers could be posting anything to get people to reject vaccinations. As opposed to VAERS no way to check out validity of posts on reddit, something one usually can do on VAERS. Just how STUPID are you???
The first mayor Daley of Chicago got his annual physical, doctor told him he was in good shape, had massive heart attack and died. In 1976, a man got the Swine flu vaccine in doctor’s office, had massive heart attack and died. Got into the newspapers. Later investigation found history of heart attacks, 90+% atherosclerosis. Shit happens!
Roosters crow, sun rises, so would sun stop rising if we eliminated roosters???
How many times does one get to call another poster ‘stupid’, or a ‘moron’ before they get flagged/warned?
I for one am getting really tired of reading some people’s blatant verbal attacks on one’s mental acuity over, and over, and over. It’s different to call into question the veracity of one’s assertions. But to just straight up call an individual stupid and a moron? Why is that even tolerated here?
coughDr. Harrisoncough
Could it be if you’re a Dr. Orac sycophant that you get a free pass?
No, I think Orac understands that sensible people are getting tired, so very tired of people coming to these issues without any intention of changing their minds when presented with high quality scientific evidence. It makes you despair of humanity. And at this stage in the pandemic, when it's so very obvious that the vaccinated aren't dropping dead in droves, but people just pivot from one scare tactic to the next, that some people break out with the occasional mild insult.

Perhaps Joel should say that some people do their best to hide their presumably great intelligence.
Perhaps Joel should say that some people do their best to hide their presumably great intelligence.
There is a rule about this blog and that is if people come to the blog with idiotic talking points they have picked up elsewhere, no evidence and no willingness to change their minds when presented with evidence it is right to call them stupid trolls.
Also I should point out that tone trolling goes down very poorly here.
Now you know the rules, present your evidence or go somewhere else to troll.