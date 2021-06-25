We now pause this blogging for a brief M1 iMac break

I had been planning on posting about one of my usual topics today, but, as you can see, I have not. The reason is simple. The M1 iMac that I had ordered seemingly so long ago arrived yesterday. That left me with a choice: Churn out yet another of thousands of bits of Insolence dating back to 2004, or spend the time doing one of the things I love doing most in the world, setting up a brand new computer or iPhone. Hmmmm.

It turns out that it wasn’t much of a difficult decision at all, although I hadn’t let such a decision interfere much with my blogging in a long time.

I decided to set the new iMac up from scratch and, instead of importing all my data from my old desktop computer, setting this pristine new M1 iMac up from scratch just the way I like it. Such an approach allowed me to jettison a lot of organization that I didn’t like, as well as to start totally fresh. Of course, such an approach takes a lot more time than just importing all the data and files from the old computer. Granted, given that I now sync a lot of my files on iCloud Drive and Dropbox, I could just sign into those services and let the computer chug away downloading all the files from the cloud, but I did find a weird sort of joy installing fresh versions of all my apps from the App Store or downloaded straight from the relevant websites. It turns out that I still likely have a few more hours to get my M1 iMac to exactly the state that I want it.

I will mention one irritating thing before I leave you until next week, when some of my posts will have been composed on my shiny new blue machine: WTF, Fedex and Apple? I originally got the notice that my M1 iMac had shipped on Monday, with an estimated delivery date by June 30. That date was then changed to June 28, and I had planned on working from home, assuming that I needed to be home to sign for something that cost that much. Then, yesterday morning, I got an email that my computer was out for delivery! While I do appreciate the efficiency resulting in the delivery being sooner than advertised, I was at work and in clinic, and my wife wasn’t at home. I figured that they wouldn’t leave the package because there was no one home to sign and that I could try to rearrange my schedule to be home today. Worse, there was no way (online at least) to delay or redirect the delivery, the pandemic being cited as the reason. (In the past, I’ve redirected FedEx deliveries of electronics or items that cost more than a couple hundred bucks to the nearby FedEx store, for me to pick up after work.) Instead, the delivery guy left the computer on my front porch! Fortunately, no porch pirates noticed or took this opportunity. True, I would have seen it on my security camera, but it’s also true that most thieves are smart enough to cover their faces.

In any event, while Orac might be the most advanced computer in the galaxy, he does appreciate a fine piece of technology like the M1 iMac and can’t wait for the new MacBook Pro to be released later this year. (Yes, it’s fast, and the fan has not yet turned on, even as I’ve stressed out the processor. In the meantime, my old iMac’s fan runs sometimes when it’s just sitting there idle.) Sorry if there wasn’t any new Insolence, but I think I made the right decision. I’ll be back next week.

