Is “mRNA vaccine inventor” Robert Malone “being erased from Wikipedia” for his claims about COVID-19?

There’s a name that’s been popping up more and more in the COVID-19 conspiracy theory and antivaccine social media underground, one that I’ve been meaning to look into but somehow never got around to doing. I’m referring to Robert Malone, PhD. Currently, Malone shows up as CEO of RW Malone MD, LLC, a company, a consultancy and analytics company, for which Dr. Malone “specializes in clinical research, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, project management, proposal management (large grants and contracts), vaccines and biodefense,” including “writing, developing, reviewing and managing vaccine, bio-threat and biologics clinical trials and clinical development strategies.” On the surface, he sounds like a legitimate scientist, and maybe he was. However, in the era of the pandemic, something happened and he’s gone full COVID-19 crank.
I first noticed Malone a few months ago when his claims to be the “inventor of mRNA vaccines” gave me a mad “inventor of email” vibe. Remember Shiva Ayyadurai, the COVID-19 crank who claimed to have invented email but did not? Whatever Malone’s role in the history of mRNA vaccines actually is (and I’ll get into that a bit later), I get the same “inventor of email” energy that I got from Ayyadurai. Why? Malone’s “inventor of email” energy comes through perhaps the strongest in his appearance on Bret Weinstein’s podcast, which was featured prominently last week by über-quack Joe Mercola in an article entitled mRNA Vaccine Inventor Erased From History Books (because of course there has to be a conspiracy theory).
“They” are “erasing” Robert Malone from the history of mRNA vaccines
Before we even get to Malone’s COVID-19 conspiracy mongering and antivaccine nonsense, though, let’s look at the conspiracy theory that Mercola and Weinstein are peddling for Malone:
June 11, 2021, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology,1 Dr. Robert Malone, spoke out on the DarkHorse podcast about the potential dangers of COVID-19 gene therapy injections, hosted by Bret Weinstein, Ph.D. The podcast was quickly erased from YouTube and Weinstein was issued a warning.
To censor a scientific discussion with the actual inventor of the technology used to manufacture these COVID-19 shots is beyond shocking. But the censorship of Malone goes even further than that. As reported in the video above, Malone’s scientific accomplishments are also being scrubbed.
You can see where this is going. Malone spread misinformation on Weinstein’s podcast, and, as a result, “they” tried to shut him down, discredit him, and “erase” his role from history:
As recently as June 14, 2021, Malone’s contributions were extensively included in the historical section on RNA vaccines’ Wikipedia page. He was listed as having co-developed a “high-efficiency in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection system using cationic liposomes” in 1989.
In 1990, he demonstrated that “in-vitro transcribed mRNA could deliver genetic information into the cell to produce proteins within living cell tissue.” Malone was also part of the team that conducted the first mRNA vaccine experiments. In short, his scientific knowledge of mRNA vaccines is unquestionable.
Two days later, June 16, 2021, just five days after Malone’s appearance on the DarkHorse podcast, his name was removed from the Wikipedia entry. Now, all of a sudden, the discovery of mRNA drug delivery is accredited to nameless researchers at the Salk Institute and the University of California, and his 1990 research confirming that injected mRNA can produce proteins in cell tissue is accredited to nameless scientists at the University of Wisconsin.
Anyone who knows how Wikipedia works probably has their skeptical antennae twitching right now. Why? For one thing, Wikipedia is open. Every single edit, attempted edit, and the like are tracked and can be examined, and there are discussion pages in which edits can be discussed (or argued about). For the mRNA vaccine page on Wikipedia, for instance, here is the history page on which changes are tracked. (Or, you can look at the upper right hand corner for the “View History” link.)
Checking this history page out, I quickly found that over the last month or so there had been a rather vigorous discussion over changing the text. The first thing that I note is that, although Malone’s name is no longer in the history section of the entry, his work is still cited twice, specifically these papers:
- Malone, R. W.; Felgner, P. L.; Verma, I. M. (1 August 1989). “Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection”. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 86 (16): 6077–6081. Bibcode:1989PNAS…86.6077M. doi:10.1073/pnas.86.16.6077. PMC 297778. PMID 2762315.
- Wolff, Jon A.; Malone, Robert W.; Williams, Phillip; Chong, Wang; Acsadi, Gyula; Jani, Agnes; Felgner, Philip L. (23 March 1990). “Direct Gene Transfer into Mouse Muscle in Vivo”. Science. 247 (4949): 1465–1468. Bibcode:1990Sci…247.1465W. doi:10.1126/science.1690918. ISSN 0036-8075. PMID 1690918.
But let’s go into the discussion now. Contrary to what some quacks like to claim about me and my supposed awesome power over Wikipedia, I only dabbled in editing Wikipedia about a decade (or probably more) ago and gave it up as too frustrating, after having discovered that I’m much more suited temperamentally speaking, for blogging and social media. Although I still have a Wikipedia login, I haven’t used it for many years. So I decided to change that and take a look at the history. There’s been a lot of activity on the page over the last month or so!
Admittedly, not being Wikipedia editor (contrary, again, to what the quacks say), I had a hard time reading and understanding a lot of what was in the history, but I did see a few things that were interesting. First, if Robert Malone was being “erased” from Wikipedia, then so was Katalin Karikó, the biochemist at BioNTech who made critical observations that led to the mRNA vaccine now being distributed by Pfizer with BioNTech and holds patents for the application of non-immunogenic, nucleoside-modified RNA. For example, here, a Wikipedia editor under the ‘nym Red Rose 13 posted in the talk pages:
(1) This photo of Katalin Karikó, supposedly a scientist behind a key discovery in the development of mRNA vaccines is peacocking one scientist. This should be removed immediately. [[8]]
(2) The History section either includes all scientist names or none – just using the name of the organization. This section is out of balance by promoting or deleting key scientists according to an editors preferences rather than neutral scientific information.
(3) The imbalance needs to corrected. Red Rose 13 (talk) 14:28, 6 July 2021 (UTC)
“Peacocking” or “puffery,” per Wikipedia lingo, is the use of non-neutral adjectives to “puff up” a subject. Some adjectives listed as examples include legendary, best, great, acclaimed, iconic, visionary, outstanding, leading, celebrated, popular, award-winning, landmark, cutting-edge, innovative, revolutionary, extraordinary, brilliant, hit, famous, renowned, remarkable, prestigious, world-class and more.
More tellingly, though, it is observed elsewhere:
Between 2017 and recently an account has existed purely, it seems, for the purposes of adding Malone’s name to multiple articles on Wikipedia.[6] On 8 June this year the account added Malone’s name to this article.[7] Such additions were not backed by the sources cited; in fact no reputable source identifies Malone as the “inventor of RNA vaccines”, or even as a significant figure. The account was blocked for self-promotion/spam and the article returned to its longstanding form and improved in other ways. Meanwhile, on social media and in the scummier parts of the web, a lie has been spread that “longstanding” information on Wikipedia was scrubbed. Some people have been suckered in by this. Alexbrn (talk) 10:44, 6 July 2021 (UTC)
Here’s an example of Malone’s name being added by this account, which has the ‘nym Glasspool1:
And, yes, Glasspool1 did do a fair amount of adding Malone’s name to Wikipedia as the “inventor of mRNA.”
This discussion on Wikipedia makes Mercola’s choice of June 14 as the date when “something” changed and Robert Malone was starting to be “erased” from Wikipedia most…interesting. It’s very telling that Mercola doesn’t mention that Malone’s name had only been added to the mRNA vaccine article less than a week before. He either doesn’t know, doesn’t care, or knows and is lying by omission. Take your pick.
There’s more argument, too, on this Wikipedia page in which anonymous commenters complained, for example:
It is a published fact. In as much you accuse Malone of self-promotion, you are anti-promoting Malone. Facts are facts. — Preceding unsigned comment added by 24.138.33.183 (talk) 10:49, 6 July 2021 (UTC)
Elsewhere, there were more complaints:
|ans=no These edits by user Alexbrn are attempting to hide the history of mRNA’s discovery by removing all references to Robert Malone. I suspect this is due to the recent controversy surrounding Robert, yet that does not make this edit appropriate. Please reverse these three abusive edits attempting to hide the history of mRNAs discovery. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=RNA_vaccine&diff=1029988072&oldid=1029743206 https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=RNA_vaccine&diff=1030322202&oldid=1030284345 https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=RNA_vaccine&diff=1030787298&oldid=1030331671
Asailum (talk) 06:28, 28 June 2021 (UTC)
Not done No source(s) given. Note this is being discussed at WP:FTN#The danger of the spike protein in RNA vaccines, according to … their inventor?. Also, note WP:COI. Alexbrn (talk) 06:38, 28 June 2021 (UTC)
Interesting, isn’t it, how Asailum refers to Dr. Malone not as “Dr. Malone” but as “Robert.” This raises at least the possibility that Asailum and Malone could be friends—or at least that they know each other—if not outright suggesting it. Curiouser and curiouser. Who could Asailum be? Inquiring minds want to know!
Robert Malone is an individual who has appeared on social media to (as this Reuters fact check puts it) say that the spike protein as used in several COVID vaccines is “very dangerous” and “cytotoxic”. He styles himself and is referred to in such forums as the “inventor of mRNA vaccines”.[11]
Over at RNA vaccine#History there has been repeated editing trying to get this “inventor” characterisation into Wikipedia, despite apparently there being no suitble WP:RS for it. While there is no doubt Malone was a scientist publishing early work in this field (see here) for example, his role does not even seem to have been so much that he is even namedin historical overviews of the topic, in contrast to – say – Katalin Karikó. Alexbrn (talk) 08:52, 25 June 2021 (UTC)
Katalin Karikó thanks Malone in the ‘Acknowledgements’ section of her first mRNA immunotherapy publication. This article tells Karikó’s impressive contributions as extensions of Malone’s earlier work. I sense you’re striving for good information rather than simply taking down Malone, but where are you getting this historical overview information? AntaniSuper (talk) 18:03, 30 June 2021 (UTC)
The main issue with Malone is there aren’t any reliable sources that discuss him in detail or the merits of his claim to have “invented” mRNA vaccines, though I see the Daily Mail and Fox News have uncritically parroted his claims. Hemiauchenia (talk) 08:56, 25 June 2021 (UTC)
In case you’re wondering, “WP:RS” means “Wikipedia Reliable Sources,” which should be “based on reliable, published sources, making sure that all majority and significant minority views that have appeared in those sources are covered (see Wikipedia:Neutral point of view).” Wikipedia further notes that “if no reliable sources can be found on a topic, Wikipedia should not have an article on it.” Those articles “should be based on reliable, independent, published sources with a reputation for fact-checking and accuracy, which “means that we publish the opinions only of reliable authors, and not the opinions of Wikipedians who have read and interpreted primary source material for themselves.” Similarly, “WP:V” stands for “Wikipedia:Verifiability,” which requires that “other people using the encyclopedia can check that the information comes from a reliable source.” It’s good to see that Wikipedia editors don’t view the Daily Mail or Fox News as reliable sources of information on COVID-19 vaccines, because they most definitely are not.
Let’s just say that I got the distinct feeling as I perused the edit history of the mRNA vaccine article that someone has been trying very, very hard to promote Malone by adding his name to this article and other articles on Wikipedia as the “inventor of mRNA vaccines.” I have no idea if it’s Malone itself and, given how late it was getting as I finished this post, was too tired (and didn’t have the time anyway) to start tracking down the IP addresses of the edits to see if there’s a pattern. This, I suspect, is a task best left to those with more time and patience—and a much more in-depth knowledge of the workings of Wikipedia.
However, from my brief analysis, I find it fairly obvious that there definitely appear to be Malone admirers out there “puffing him up.” Other Wikipedia editors caught this tampering and shut it down. I could speculate that these Malone admirers made these edits on purpose, knowing that Wikipedia’s error-correction mechanisms would catch them and lead other editors to revert their edits, thus generating a conspiracy theory about Wikipedia “erasing” Malone, but, quite frankly, I don’t think these Wikipedia tampering fans of Malone are clever or smart enough to have conceived such a plan.
The kerfuffle over this one article is a good example of one of the reasons why I decided long ago that editing Wikipedia was just not for me. Edit/reversion wars over contentious articles are exhausting, and I like spouting off my opinion too much to be able to stick to the neutral tone demanded by Wikipedia requirements. As Dirty Harry Callahan said in Magnum Force, “A man’s got to know his limitations.” One of my limitations is a lack of patience in the face of this sort of thing. That’s why I salute science-based Wikipedia editors like Susan Gerbic and her Guerrilla Skeptics on Wikipedia, who have to deal with the Malones of the world trying to tamper with Wikipedia articles like this, as well as antivaxxers, quacks, and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists trying to edit Wikipedia articles to conform to their grandiose views of themselves.
For example:
Comment: – This is being characterised on the conspiracy-theory corners of the non-wiki web as “censorship” rather than the removal of COI – https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/07/05/mrna-vaccine-inventor-erased-from-history-books/ – Cabayi (talk) 08:45, 6 July 2021 (UTC)
There is nothing conspiracy theory about it, Robert Malone along with two others were the first to discover and patent lipid carrier mRNA transfection methods in 1989 [7][8]which were later improved upon by others to create mRNA/DNA vaccines. There are no earlier patents of this specific technique being invented that is now in widespread use. Removing his name simply because anti vaxxers are misusing his concerns [9] is censorship. There is a key difference in safety concerns over a rushed vaccine which bypassed years of testing and well established vaccines which all had multi year trials to prove safety. Asailum (talk) 07:29, 7 July 2021 (UTC)
On the Asailum’s User talk page, Asailum states:
I have zero connection to anyone related to the topics I am discussing in the mRNA talk page. I work in software engineering related to autonomous cars and simply researching mRNA on my free time. I have other areas I plan to contribute to but this one in particular struck me as odd considering the chain of events
Researching mRNA in his/her free time who calls Dr. Malone “Robert” as if he/she/it knows him? That sounds plausible!
But what about Malone’s claim that he is the “inventor of mRNA vaccines”? There’s little doubt that he did work with an early group experimenting with injecting mRNA in liposomes into muscle to get the muscle cells to express the protein coded for by the mRNA sequence. Basically, in 1989, while in Inder Verma’s lab he published a paper in which the mRNA coding for Luciferase, a protein that undergoes bioluminescence when the right reagents are in the solution, was encapsulated in liposomes and used to transfect (introduce the mRNA or DNA into) NIH-3T3 cells (a commonly used fibroblast cell line), as well as human, rat, mouse, Xenopus, and Drosophila cells. This is basic cell culture work, a long way from vaccines. By 1990, he was second author on a paper in which mRNA constructs and DNA plasmids encoding chloramphenicol acetyltransferase, luciferase, and β-galactosidase (three common proteins that were used as markers because they could produce an easily assayable product) in liposomes were injected into mouse muscle, which was certainly an advance, but “inventor of mRNA vaccines”? It makes me wonder why this paper’s first (and corresponding) author Jon Wolff isn’t on Bret Weinstein’s and Joe Rogan’s podcasts and Fox News complaining about not getting his proper due as the one true “inventor of mRNA vaccines.” My guess is that he knows the proper role his work played in the development of these vaccines.
To be honest, I don’t actually care that much whether Malone does or does not deserve more credit as the one true “inventor of mRNA vaccines.” What I do care about is how he’s using his seeming scientific credibility to spread conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation, for example, in Mercola’s article:
In his DarkHorse interview, Malone noted that he had warned the FDA that the spike protein — which the COVID-19 shots instruct your cells to make — could pose a health risk.
The FDA dismissed his concerns, saying they did not believe the spike protein was biologically active. Besides, the vaccine makers specifically designed the injections so that the spike protein would stick and not float about freely. As it turns out, they were wrong on both accounts.The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has reproductive toxicity, and Pfizer’s biodistribution data show it accumulates in women’s ovaries. Despite that, Pfizer opted not to perform standard reproductive toxicology studies.
It’s since been established that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein does not stay near the injection site,7 and that it is biologically active. It is responsible for the most severe effects seen in COVID-19, such as bleeding disorders, blood clots throughout the body, heart problems and neurological damage.
I’ve written about all these false claims. Spike protein does not have demonstrable reproductive toxicity, and the study to which antivaxxers point to claim that it accumulates in the ovaries is a rodent study that doesn’t show that much accumulation at all and doesn’t show that the spike protein floats free in the bloodstream at quantities sufficient to cause problems. Indeed, the evidence we have shows that the spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is only transiently detectable in the bloodstream at infinitesimal concentrations.
According to Mercola, Malone claims that current COVID-19 vaccines violate bioethical principles:
…the adult public are basically research subjects that are not being required to sign informed consent due to EUA waiver. But that does not mean that they do not deserve the full disclosure of risks that one would normally require in an informed consent document for a clinical trial.
People are being given informed consent. What Malone doesn’t like is that they aren’t being given what I like to call “misinformed refusal,” in which risks of vaccines are vastly exaggerated and benefits denied, all to paint a distorted risk-benefit picture that leads people to fear the vaccine.
Malone is further quoted:
For example, if I were to propose a clinical trial involving children and entice participation by giving out ice cream to those willing to participate, any institutional human subjects safety board (IRB) in the United States would reject that protocol.
If I were to propose a clinical research protocol wherein the population of a geographic region would lose personal liberties unless 70% of the population participated in my study, once again, that protocol would be rejected by any US IRB based on coercion of subject participation. No coercion to participate in the study is allowed.
He bases this claim on his characterization of COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental.” As I’ve said so many times before, this is an intentional misuse of the legal definition of “investigational” or “experimental,” in which a drug or vaccine not approved by the FDA must be described using one of these words. However, from a scientific standpoint, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer experimental after they’ve undergone phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials involving tens of thousands of subjects and have now been administered to hundreds of millions of people with a good record of safety and efficacy. Basically, this is the intentional conflation of a legal term with a scientific term when they don’t mean the same thing in different contexts.
To reiterate, I don’t really care if Malone is truly the “inventor of mRNA vaccines” or not. I really don’t (even as I doubt that he really is). What I do care about is how he’s enthusiastically using his now ancient connection to mRNA transfection techniques. (Three decades ago is ancient history in molecular biology, something that I just thought of as I recalled that I cloned the new gene that became the basis of my PhD thesis about 30 years ago.) He’s using his status, regardless of whether he merits it or not, to spread fear about COVID-19 vaccines, with Joe Mercola eagerly lapping up the misinformation and conspiracy mongering:
This egregious example of censorship vividly demonstrates just how degenerated the media has become. The only possible explanation is that anyone or any piece of information that interferes with as many people getting the COVID jab is removed. Nothing that counters this narrative is tolerated despite every bit of information is making it clear that these COVID jabs are the biggest crime against mankind in the history of humanity.
Given the way mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are being demonized and how he apparently believes that they are so deadly and ineffective, I have to ask: Why is Malone so eager to claim ownership of them as their inventor? There really is a major disconnect here in his thinking. On the one hand, Malone’s desperation to be properly recognized by the scientific community as the one true “inventor of mRNA vaccines” is palpable. On the other hand, he routinely describes these vaccines (or at least the current COVID-19 vaccines) as not merely ineffective, but also horrifically deadly, a message amplified by quacks like Bret Weinstein and Joe Mercola, who proclaim these vaccines to be “the biggest crime against mankind in the history of humanity.” Why, if Malone truly believes that these vaccines are such scourges and horrors, would he want to be recognized as their inventor? If he were, then wouldn’t all the horror, death, and destruction attributed to the vaccines become, in large part, his fault. Yet COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and cranks lionize the “inventor of mRNA vaccines” for saying how evil they supposedly are. It does not compute.
He himself even Tweets things like this:
Let’s just say that Dr. Malone seems…confused. And enamored of conspiracy theories:
It’s the oldest con in the world. Make grandiose claims. Fear monger about something (in this case, COVID-19 vaccines). Then claim “persecution” or “censorship” when those claims do what such claims always do and invite scrutiny and attempts to correct the misinformation in them. By my estimation, though, Malone is just not that good at it.
Excellent job. Like you, I’ve been getting same vibe off of “inventor of email”/”inventor of mRNA” — I’m glad you found the time to debunk him.
It sounds to me now that the reason Wikipedia “erased” him is because his fans have been trying to edit Wikipedia to proclaim him the “inventor of mRNA vaccines.” So the editors basically “erased” everybody, so to speak, including Malone, to put a stop to it by just reciting the history of mRNA vaccine development without listing prominent names.
Next on the professional chopping block, Dr. Robert Malone. He had something to do with mRNA development…whether he was primary, secondary, or whatever. So petty, really. If he was fawning over the vaccine, he would have been praised for his contribution. Since he is expressing legitimate concerns as someone who is familiar with it, he needs to be erased well because the $cience proselytizers say so!
Why bother with mouse studies if the reply will be, “well, that was mice.” Whether or not the microscopic lipid nano particles are detected in the blood is not a complete assessment. Doesn’t the lymph carry those trillions of lipid nano particles away from the injection site? How long do they float in the lymph? Probably a very indivdual measurement dependent on several factors like activity, base line health, etc. Some are getting stuck and causing reactions in the lymph nodes…ie the axillary nodes. After eventually making their way to the subclavian vein, they can get stuck in the small exchange of capillaries and can cause blood clots. Some people seem to be okay with it and others clearly are not.
To add to the confusion, you’ve got Albert Bourla, Pfizer head telling everyone they’re gonna need a booster but then the CDC is saying, “no booster needed”…yet. Who is calling the shots? Pun intended.
Pfizer does not call the shots. May I introduce to you ACIP:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/index.html
Meetings data is avaiable.
Thank you for this – our local (NZ) antivaxxers have been promoting Malone’s claims lately.
So this claim of inventing mRNA vaccines sounds an awful lot like he wants to take responsibility for them. Does that mean we should start to sue him directly for vaccine harms? Should we put him in jail for being criminally negligent in developing such a plague on the world? I’m just trying to wrap my head around what he is attempting to gain by saying he invented these while simultaneously talking about how bad they are. Like are these interviews him expressing regret?
My guess? He thinks the technology is just great but that THESE mRNA vaccines are horrible, coming as they do from people whom he views as having taken credit for his idea.
I’m wondering if he’s selling anything besides his image. Maybe too cynical, but after the previous COVID-19 deniers, several of whom appear to, I wonder.
Malone was involved in the use of famotidine as a Covid therapeutic early on.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-admin-21m-gambit-for-pepcid-as-a-covid-remedy-fizzles/2020/07/23/601337d6-cced-11ea-99b0-8426e26d203b_story.html
From the article, it appears he wasn’t to happy about credit or something.
Both Weinsteins appear to think that they are deserving of scientific greatness. Bret with his teleomere work and Eric with his geometric unity.
Many of these conspiracy types and woo peddlers seem to suffer from a perceived lack of respect and/or recognition of their greatness.
Unfortunately, even accomplished scientists (Nobel laureates included) can suffer from this. But like Jerry Hathaway in Real Genius said, ” That was yesterday, what have you done for me today.”
The latest online idiocy regarding made-up side effects from COVID-19 vaccination is fluorescence at/beyond the injection site, which anti-vaxxers attribute luciferase (which isn’t at all in the vaccines). Maybe Malone can claim to be the inventor is this fantasy fluourescence as well. Maybe tomorrow Malone will tell us he’s the one who really invented email.
Wait, there was an option for a COVID shot that would also let me glow in the dark? How did I miss that? Think of how much safer running at night would be!
For goodness sake.
The story also give me a kind of feeling, like the Wright brothers warning for the dangers of flying, without thinking of the things that have happened, since they took of for the first time, to make flying safer. Even if mr. Malone could take some credit for his inventions, since he ‘invented’ it, there have been a lot of developments, I suppose.
By claiming that he is the victim of “psy-ops”, Malone has gone down the Judy Mikovits rabbit hole of once decent scientists who have become the darlings of quacks and antivaxers.*
It wouldn’t be surprising if they started appearing together at Children’s Health Defense events.
*Mikovits, among other things, claimed that mysterious harassers were shining bright lights into her home. It’s a well-known psy-ops tactic, sometimes used against me by oncoming drivers on two-lane highways at night.
I’m glad that Orac provided detail into the inner workings of Wikipedia so that readers – especially trolls- can see how important sources are . If you peruse talk and history pages on a particular subject, you can observe how the reality-based and alties battle it out. WP:RS and WP:V are especially valuable concepts for sceptics to maintain and respect in all of our endeavors on the net. ..
Woo-meisters and anti-vaxxers bemoan Wikipedia’s impermeability to avid attempts to transform it into a PR platform ( which may lead to pages becoming labeled protected). I’ve followed some of these wars ( although I AM NOT an editor), A few fantasy-based providers/ supporters demonise WP, its founder and its editors and discourage its usage for SB topics – one is even suing them ( This did not work out so well in the past and I predict a replay). Trolls who appear at RI might take a lesson from “victims” of WP policies: or as I call them victims of reality.
It seems like a dreadful hobby. I haven’t bothered with trying to edit the mess in years, aside from simply telling the talk page that something is broken, perhaps eight times a year (I don’t visit often).
Hierarchical crowdsourcing doesn’t seem to make for engaging (or, not unfrequently, coherent) prose.
I tried editing Wikipedia around a decade ago (or longer). I didn’t last long. Blogging is a lot more fun.
I made one change to Wikipedia many years ago. I changed “hydrophilic” to “hygroscopic.” My work there is done.
Back in undergrad, when Wikipedia was pretty new, I wrote an article on GMO crops as part of an ecology class. It was fully cited with the scientific literature (and correctly formatted) and stayed up for a couple of years before it was replaced with a completely different page with virtually no citations.
I was kind of annoyed that my work was thrown out, but by then I was working and didn’t want to get into the quagmire that any of the GMO pages could become.
Wikipedia is an excellent starting point for learning more about a subject, and for simple stuff or idle questions (how many Oscars did The Lion King win?) it’s perfectly cromulent.
(It’s also a better rabbit hole to fall down than say, TV tropes.)
“I’m glad that Orac provided detail into the inner workings of Wikipedia so that readers – especially trolls- can see how important sources are.”
Trolls prefer to ignore sources and veracity of published evidence and instead sneer “Wikipedia? Hah!”
Following the same well-worn path is Bryce, who prefers Just Asking Questions about Wikipedia editors, rather than attempting to challenge articles’ source material.
I note that Gary Null and Deepak Chopra are especially fond of attacking Wikipedia using deceptive nonsense. https://respectfulinsolence.com/2019/10/21/attempt-to-nullify-wikipedia/
PRN.fm lists over 70 articles and letters to Wikipedia as well as a brand new set of lawsuits-.
OBVIOUSLY, these literary gems are purely for the benefit of followers who may have begun to doubt the master’s veracity and are buttressed by rather baroque
biographical videos about his “achievements” in more than a dozen fields and a large group of “self empowerment” videos providing many hours of “instruction”
His chief gripe with WP is that it tells the truth about his (so-called) education and history as an anti-vaxxer., hiv/aids denialist, conspiracy theorist. and pseudo-scientist,
Like others, he charges that the editors are not experts – unlike him- HOWEVER anyone who has ever written a paper knows that it’s the sources that matter not you. He doesn’t know that either. What he does know – and admit- is that the article has impacted his career: he is no longer invited to speak at conferences, given book deals and interviewed. I imagine his cuts into his profit stream. GOOD!
About Wikipedia: I once knew that something they had about this charlatan was very wrong but was wary about editing myself BUT it was soon fixed realistically.
You said this about Ioannidis too. People who have formerly done good science After COVID (AC/Year Zero) have now been revealed to have been quacks all along? Is it possible you are turning into a COVID crank yourself? You spent those years in medical school to become a blogger and Twitter polemicist? Here’s what Dr. Malone says about himself from his website:
You seem to be confirming that he’s telling the truth about himself, though you may quibble about the degree. Stat News praised Katalin Kariko’s role in taking mRNA vaccines the rest of the way to a real solution for COVID19, but Pfizer and BioNTech are getting most of the credit. I’ve noticed everyone shows up to take credit for successful projects. This is just the way tech works.
Your deep-dive into Wikipedia editing reveals why it’s not accepted in academic publications. Who are these “editors” and what are their credentials? How do we know their view of things is correct?
It’s possible we are just discovering the mechanisms for adverse events. Malone may be wrong about the spike protein, but the VAERS data clearly shows the current crop of vaccines – most of which are mRNA judging by the sales figures – are not as safe as the annual flu shot which is given to the same number of people. I found your comparison to background rates in the population to be inadequate. Doctors are able to use their medical judgment and say, “Gee, this patient really went downhill after the shots and I don’t see any other mechanism for their decline! I’d better call VAERS,” which is what many doctors have done.
You could have saved everyone time by not burying the lede.
Dumb non sequitur. I’m following the chronology of Orac’s article. I’d prefer he put his conclusions near the top and supporting evidence below in an inverted pyramid so that I don’t have to wade through screen-caps and twitter slap fights, but that’s not how he writes.
Here’s an idea: let’s all separate into our own tribes and stop interacting with one-another. Let’s make this separation physical. Let’s re-draw the borders, like Yugoslavia.
Sure thing, Homer.
Cry me a river. Your apparent limitations with prose comprehension are nobody’s problem but yours. Watch out for Benito Cereno, as it’s too late to whine to Melville.
Did someone say “dumb non sequitur”?
More discussion of baseline rates of adverse events in response to another crank making the same sorts of bad arguments. https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/vegan-cardiologist-dr-joel-kahn-is-amplifying-misinformation-and-conspiracy-theories-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-vaers/
^ Your “internationally recognized scientist” also happens to have exactly one more Pubmed-indexed paper than Orac does. Perhaps you should instead be asking yourself what he does in his free time, aside from self-experimentation with famotidine as yet another SARS-CoV-2 miracle cure, which seems not to have turned into Bicycle Day, as it were.
I note that the target of that article attempted to
gigbelittle the author of same for a misspelling of his name by claiming carelessness and lack of precision while spending a good bit of time saying that his case was supported by the VAERS database, apparently having missed the explanations of what it is and is not. *
*(Inigo Montoya to the meme generator, please: “VAERS, you keep claiming that as decisive evidence. I do not believe it does what you think it does.” Apologies to William Goldman and Mandy Patinkin.
Oh well…… If you want people to rely on feelings rather than analysed data, Bryce, maybe you could consider how well it works for gamblers.
Back in the day they wouldn’t accept Encyclopedia Britannica either. But Wikipedia is actually a better tool, because it provides immediate links to digitized sources.
There was a study published in Nature many years ago which compared the accuracy of Wikipedia and Britannica on several subjects in science. Wikipedia was found to be more accurate.
Why?
The text of the OP is surplus. All we need to know about Malone is there in the screen grab at the top of the page. And what offering up pontification about COVID vaccines for Tucker to give his patented quizzical reaction-shot means is that you are an accomplice in the deaths that are coming from the Delta variant outbreaks in under-vaccinated Red States like Missouri, where the ICUs are now already overflowing with 20-40 year olds on ventilators.
I wrote somewhere else (or maybe it was here, I forget – it must be all those vaccines I have had this year) about Malone that whatever his previous expertise, he was no longer a serious scientist. Serious scientists do not appear on Del Bigtree’s HighWire. Serious scientists avoid cranks like Bigtree like the plague.
What’s ironic is that COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are demonstrably larger than any other vaccine clinical trials over the past 20 years. They give us more statistical data than say the HPV vaccine clinical trials which were one-tenth the size (if that).
I’m tired of fighting these wars.
He seems to have an interesting definition of “specialize,” too: the company website says Malone “specializes in clinical research, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, project management, proposal management (large grants and contracts), vaccines and biodefense,” including “writing, developing, reviewing and managing vaccine, bio-threat and biologics clinical trials and clinical development strategies.”
That’s nothing – I once saw a sign in a restaurant which said “we specialize in everything“!
Orac,
(No need to publish this response.)
But just FYI, Glasspool1 is Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone – Dr. Robert Malone’s wife!
She has been promoting him as the inventor of mRNA vaccines.
You can see her ‘promo’ on https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccine-inventor
Thanks for your article.
Very odd. I barely mentioned Katalin Karikó, and then only in the context of the fact that her name was removed from the Wikipedia article as well, along with her photo, because editors thought including them was “peacocking” her. This is all I said about her:
After that, I quoted the Wikipedia discussion stating that her picture and name should be removed from the article because including them was “peacocking” a single scientist. I said very little about her, although one of my quotes from Wikipedia’s discussion page noted that in the Acknowledgments section of one of her paper she thanked Robert Malone. That’s about it.
Yet, her comes an anonymous troll posting a comment that is nothing more than a long, conspiracy-filled rant about Katalin Karikó and how she’s supposedly a Communist sleeper agent. Your rant was so over-the-top that it immediately set my skeptical antennae a’twitchin’. So I checked your IP address, and—surprise! surprise!—you’re commenting from Budapest, Hungary! Who could have seen that one coming?
Let me guess: You have a Google Alert set for searches on Karikó’s name, and you post that same rant in the comments section of any article that doesn’t support Malone as “the inventor of mRNA” and even slightly favorably mentions her.