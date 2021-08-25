After FDA approval of Comirnaty, antivaxxers claim it’s still “experimental”

I do grudgingly have to hand it to antivaxxers. No matter how often their BS talking points based on bad science, pseudoscience, and conspiracy theories are debunked with science, evidence, events, and reason, they’re always ready with a Talking Point B (and C and D and E) to replace the debunked talking point with a new one. So it is with Comirnaty, (the rather awful name decided upon for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer), which was granted full FDA approval on Monday.
Ever since the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) status, first to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, then to the Moderna vaccine, and then to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one consistent antivax talking point has been that the COVID-19 vaccines were “experimental” (and therefore dangerous). Never mind that all the vaccines granted EUA had gone through phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials, with phase 3 trials involving tens of thousands of people. Never mind that these vaccines have now been administered to billions of people worldwide, with over 360 million doses in the US alone, with an excellent safety record. In other words, they are not “experimental” any more and have not been since their successful phase 3 studies, and the continuing claim that the vaccines are “experimental” conflate a legal definition of a drug or biologic (like a vaccine) that hasn’t obtained full FDA. So it was yesterday, when, less than a day after the FDA had finally granted full approval to Comirnaty (the rather awful name for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer), antivaxxers were ready with a new talking point and conspiracy theory claiming that in reality Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was not really FDA-approved at all, that Comirnaty is not the same as BNT162b2, the designation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that has been distributed since December under an EUA.
The origin of this conspiracy theory, as is the case with most antivax conspiracy theories in the age of COVID-19, appears to be a bit murky. I first saw it on the website of Children’s Health Defense, the antivaccine organization founded by a longtime antivaccine “thought leader” (if you can call it that) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose original name was the World Mercury Project because back then RFK Jr. was firmly in the “mercury militia” camp; i.e., the faction of antivaxxers who were convinced that mercury in the thimerosal preservative that was in several childhood vaccines until around 2001-2002 was The One True Cause of Autism. Of course, as an example of just what I’m talking about with Comirnaty, as years went by after the removal of mercury from childhood vaccines and there was no sign of autism prevalence falling (as would be predicted by the hypothesis that mercury in vaccines were The One True Cause of Autism), RFK Jr. pivoted effortlessly from that falsified hypothesis to a new narrative in which it was the vaccines themselves that were The One True Cause of Autism, not to mention the “sickest generation” and, seemingly, every chronic illness in children.
However, this talking point about Comirnaty appears to have originated with Robert Malone (remember him?), the conspiracy mongering “inventor of mRNA vaccines” who is not. I first saw Malone’s version on—where else?—Mike Adams’ website NaturalNews.com. There’s also a video out there:
Yes, Malone is claiming that the approved vaccine does not yet exist.
There are versions on other conspiracy sites, too, such as Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog:
The big news the FDA had given “full approval” to the Pfizer CV19 vaccine is a HUGE lie. The FDA has granted approval to some future vaccine called “Comirnaty.” (FDA approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). (Here’s the letter from the FDA to Pfizer) You cannot get Comirnaty now because it does not exist. Who knows when, in the future, they will manufacture it so you can get this vax. What you can get is the same old experimental Pfizer vaccine that is under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). All the FDA did was extend the EUA for the crap they were already injecting. This is the vaccine that is available for the forced mandates to civilians and military alike. It’s a total experimental vaccine, and they lied to the public and said it was “fully approved” and “safe and effective.” In a letter to Pfizer on Monday, the FDA said, “. . . the EUA will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses. . .” There it is in black and white from the criminal Nuremberg Code violating liars at the FDA.
Don’ take my word for it. Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA (that is found in the so-called vaccines), says there are “two vaccines.” Today, Dr. Malone explained what the FDA did on Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” There was one approval for a future vaccine, and one extension of the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine being used now. There is little doubt this will continue to be used for all the upcoming mandates. Is this a huge lie to trick the public into taking the experimental shot? I say yes.
So what is going on here? This certainly sounds quite dire, doesn’t it? Let’s go to the source and look at the FDA letter. (There is a second FDA letter that provides the biologics licensing approval here.) The letter, of course, states that the FDA has “approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 16 years of age and older.” No surprise there. Now this passage appears to be where the conspiracy comes in:
On August 23, 2021, having concluded that revising this EUA is appropriate to protect the public health or safety under section 564(g)(2) of the Act, FDA is reissuing the August 12, 2021 letter of authorization in its entirety with revisions incorporated to clarify that the EUA will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses, and to authorize use of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) under this EUA for certain uses that are not included in the approved BLA. In addition, the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) was revised to provide updates on expiration dating of the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and to update language regarding warnings and precautions related to myocarditis and pericarditis. The Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers was updated as the Vaccine Information Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which comprises the Fact Sheet for the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and information about the FDA-licensed vaccine, COMIRNATY (COVID- 19 Vaccine, mRNA).
So what does this mean? The language about Comirnaty is, as is often the case, confusing legalese and jargon. First of all, what this means is that, while Comirnaty is now fully FDA-approved for use in people age 16 and older to prevent COVID-19, its use in those aged 12-15 will fall under an updated EUA rather than full FDA approval, just as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s use has since the EUA was issued for this indication in May. The reason is simple. Approval of a biologics license application (BLA) requires more followup data than an EUA, and insufficient time has passed since the clinical trial upon which the FDA based its May EUA that authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 12-15 was concluded. As the FDA put it in a press release, the vaccine will be “available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals” and that the BLA was granted under “Priority Review.”
Now if you really want to see some serious nonsense, take a look at the video that goes with the story. You only have to see the first few minutes to get a full dose of the burning stupid based on the passage from the FDA letter that I just quoted above:
So what is Greg Hunter going on about? Basically, besides the FDA extending the EUA on the Pfizer vaccine (now called Comirnaty) for indications not covered in the BLA (children age 12-15 years and the third dose for immunosuppressed people), the FDA also extended the EUA for existing stocks of vaccines, leading Hunter to rant that it’s a “huge lie” that the Pfizer vaccine has been “fully approved” and said:
While they did approve the biologics license, the BLA submitted by BioNTech manufacturing for Comirnaty, they didn’t approve the Pfizer vaccine, what we already have…And…Comirnaty, you can’t get that now. That’s not out for a few years. So what did they do? Oh, here’s what they really did.
Funny, but someone on Twitter pointed out:
So Comirnaty is indeed available and does exist now, albeit in Europe. Sorry to ruin a good conspiracy theory.
Hunter then quotes the part in the passage above about the FDA “reissuing the August 12, 2021 letter of authorization in its entirety with revisions incorporated to clarify that the EUA will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses, and to authorize use of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) under this EUA for certain uses that are not included in the approved BLA.” He then goes on to rant:
Can you get the Comirnaty now? Can you get that now? No, that’s the only license they gave. You can’t get that right now. What you can get is what’s in the emergency use authorization. That’s what they’re going to inject everyone with. You can’t get the new approved vaccine. It’s not been created yet, and it’s only for the BioNTech manufacturing of Comirnaty. I believe that’s how you say it. It doesn’t matter; you can’t get it for a couple of years. What you can get is the crap they’ve already been injecting into us, and they’ve extended the emergency use violation, meaning that when you have the Pentagon mandating vaccinations and mandating for state and federal workers they’re mandating the forced participation in an experimental drug trial—and a dangerous one at that. Shame on you, FDA, for lying! You didn’t give full approval for the crap that they’re going to use in the next couple of years.
Truly, this is burning stupid so intense that I fear it might go supernova and destroy the solar system. It’s so stupid that, believe it or not, Ethan Huff at NaturalNews.com, ranting about the same talking point, concedes:
On the flip side, Pfizer’s own labeling suggests that its current jab authorized under EUA is the same as Comirnaty, and that the two are basically interchangeable.
“The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series,” the Pfizer document states.
And:
An FDA release on August 23 further suggests that the agency considers Comirnaty and the current Pfizer injection being administered to be one and the same, and that the name is merely changing because the drug has received full approval.
“The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older,” the agency says, seemingly supporting what the media is claiming about the approval.
“The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”
Indeed, there is a footnote in the FDA letter (apparently missed by Greg Hunter) that states that Comirnaty is the same as the existing Pfizer vaccine:
The licensed vaccine has the same formulation as the EUA-authorized vaccine and the products can be used interchangeably to provide the vaccination series without presenting any safety or effectiveness concerns. The products are legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.
So basically, the EUA-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is exactly the same vaccine as the now FDA-authorized Comirnaty. So why would the FDA have extended the EUA on the existing Pfizer vaccine? Obviously, the first reason is to extend the EUA on the vaccine for indications not covered in the BLA (again, children 12-15 years old and the third dose for the immunosuppressed). What about other reasons? According to the FDA, the EUA was extended also for use of the Pfizer vaccine in people ages 16 and above for “logistical reasons“:
The EUA will continue to cover adolescents 12 through 15 years of age and the administration of a third dose to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older. Additionally, for logistical reasons, the EUA will continue to cover the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older; this use is also now approved.
What are these “logistical reasons”? I’ve had a hard time figuring it out, but if you believe RFK Jr., the Pfizer has said that it does not yet have sufficient stocks of Comirnaty yet, while a large stock of existing vaccine is still out there and available:
But there are several bizarre aspects to the FDA approval that will prove confusing to those not familiar with the pervasiveness of the FDA’s regulatory capture, or the depths of the agency’s cynicism.
First, the FDA acknowledges that while Pfizer has “insufficient stocks” of the newly licensed Comirnaty vaccine available, there is “a significant amount” of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine — produced under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) — still available for use.
The FDA decrees that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the EUA should remain unlicensed but can be used “interchangeably” (page 2, footnote 8) with the newly licensed Comirnaty product.
Second, the FDA pointed out that the licensed Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine and the existing, EUA Pfizer vaccine are “legally distinct,” but proclaims that their differences do not “impact safety or effectiveness.”
If you believe people like Greg Hunter (and RFK Jr., who makes basically the same claim in a less hysterical manner, consistent with how he tries to sound more “reasonable,” even though he’s been known to liken vaccine mandates to the Holocaust), the reason is, of course, a conspiracy theory. Specifically, the FDA is engaging in a “monster criminal act” because Comirnaty (as a fully FDA-approved vaccine) will be covered under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and those injured by it can apply to the Vaccine Court for compensation, whereas the question of how injury by COVID-19 vaccines distributed under an EUA is compensated, which is under a less generous program created by the PREP Act. (Further explanation can be found here.) Unsurprisingly, Hunter spends the rest of his 18 minutes ranting about all the claimed harms of COVID-19 vaccines that I’ve been debunking for several months. I also can’t help but chuckle merrily to think that NaturalNews.com would acknowledge something that Hunter does not, namely that the formulations of Comirnaty and existing Pfizer vaccine are the same. The only things that will be different are the label and the name.
Indeed, RFK Jr. takes it a bit farther, claiming that, in the time between now and when Pfizer vaccines with the Comirnaty label hit the clinic, of course the government will have to find a way to “immunize” Pfizer and BioNTech from liability:
Pfizer is therefore unlikely to allow any American to take a Comirnaty vaccine until it can somehow arrange immunity for this product.
Given this background, the FDA’s acknowledgement in its approval letter that there are insufficient stocks of the licensed Comirnaty, but an abundant supply of the EUA Pfizer BioNTech jab, exposes the “approval” as a cynical scheme to encourage businesses and schools to impose illegal jab mandates.
Here’s the funny thing. I suppose that Pfizer could take all those vials out there of its vaccine and slap the “Comirnaty” label on them, but that would be expensive and pointless. I’m also guessing that there must be legal or regulatory reasons why the FDA, instead of granting full BLA to existing stocks of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, instead just extended the EUA on the vaccine while approving Comirnaty (which, once again, has the same formulation as existing stocks). Perhaps someone with more knowledge of FDA law and regulations can explain. Whatever the reason, I just don’t see the nefarious intent. Moreover, I’m guessing that if the FDA had approved existing stocks antivaxxers would have come up with a different conspiracy theory.
One last thing, Malone claims that Comirnaty is “substantially the same but not necessarily identical to” the current Pfizer vaccine. Nowhere can I find evidence for his claim, given that Pfizer and the FDA both say that Comirnaty and the existing Pfizer vaccine both “have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably.” Once more, as they have long done when they refer to COVID-19 vaccines distributed under an EUA as “experimental” or “investigational,” it appears that antivaxxers are conflating legal definitions with scientific ones. Again, the FDA has stated that Comirnaty and the current vaccine have the same formulation but are “legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.” Perhaps it’s something about the manufacturing process. Perhaps it’s something about how giving the product a different name for approval has legal implications. Perhaps it’s manufacturing the vaccine at different sites. Again, I don’t really know for sure, as I’m not a legal expert.
What I do know is that everything I can find about Comirnaty tells me that it’s the same vaccine as the existing Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, just with a new trade name now. (True, it’s not a good trade name compared to the Moderna vaccine, which will be called by the coolest and most metal of names, SpikeVax, but it’s a trade name.) Whatever the reason for continuing the EUA for existing vaccine stock, it doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious, although it might be for reasons embedded in the complicated law and regulations of the FDA. As for Robert Malone, the “non-inventor of mRNA vaccines,” he’s just gone a bit further down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories by claiming that the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t yet exist and feeding a narrative to people like RFK Jr., Greg Hunter, and Mike Adams.
Thank you for this post! I’ve been trying to explain the same to some rabid antivaxxers, but you have explained more clearly. I wish the FDA would publish a clear explanation of what the heck the “logistical” reasons are for its confusing legalese, and also state the bottom line facts clearly instead of leaving room for antivaxxers to spin tall tales.
Rabid antivaxxers… if the vax is so effective, what business is it of yours who else gets it??? I took the Pfizer double jab (let’s stop calling it a vaccine), before all these ridiculous, communist style mandates were used. The FDA lost its control group. It’s trial only lasted five months. Why after all the animals died when they tried to develop a SARS 1 vaccine, did they decide to forego animal testing for SARS 2 “vaccine” development? Recommendation to pregnant women are criminal. Young people are DYING from the Shot, not COVID. I will not get a booster. CAN PFIZER BE SUED NOW???????
If it’s not a vaccine, what is it? And what do you want to sue Pfizer for? What is the source of your data?
Although you hit all the talking points of one, I’m hesitant to call you an antivaxxer because you took the vaccine. But you certainly are of some rabid sort.
There are antivaxxers who will take certain vaccines but are antivax about all the others. Just accepting one vaccine does not make one no longer an antivaxxer.
Animals actually did die during developing SARS vaccine. But none of them died because of vaccine, they were euthanised to get autopsy data. There were clinical trial, none of participants died either because of vaccine
Lori, vaccines are not 100% effective but even if they only prevented infection or transmission half the time or less, it would still save lives. The reason anyone cares about your vaccinated status is that you being vaccinated means that you are less likely to pass Covid along to others. Fewer Covid cases means fewer deaths, fewer long lasting complications and reduced strain on health care resources.
“I took the Pfizer double jab (let’s stop calling it a vaccine), before all these ridiculous, communist style mandates were used.”
Sure you did.
A well-known side effect of Covid-19 vaccination is that it turns certain people into rabid antivaxers.
I blame the spike protein.
“I wish the FDA would publish a clear explanation ”
Like wise.
They could complement the legal version with a common language version to explain clearly that the Pfizer BionTech vaccine is the same vaccine as the Comirnaty vaccine, just with a different label. And that, for legal reasons, existing stocks of the vaccine with the Pfizer BionTech label will continue under EUA whereas the vaccine with the Comirnaty label will have full approval fro those over the age of 16, and EUA for 12-15 year olds as well as for the third dose for the immuno-compromised.
And one fun fact from the other side of the pond? Over here we’ve been getting Comirnaty vaccine for months! While I got Oxford/AZ, my husband got Pfizer and his vaccine passport (yes, indeed) states that he has been vaccinated with two doses of Comirnaty (mine is Vaxzevria, which is even harder to memorize). So there you have it.
These names are ridiculous. Comirnaty reminds me too much of Cromartie. (“Cromartie High School” which was an insane anime broadcast in the 2000’s.) Vaxzevria sounds like something you need a vaccine against.
COvid MIracle RNA To Yo arm??
The derivation is explained here:
https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/pfizer-biontech-select-comirnaty-as-brand-name-for-covid-19-vaccine
“The name is coined from Covid-19 immunity, and then embeds the mRNA in the middle, which is the platform technology, and as a whole the name is meant to evoke the word community … and immunity”
Well, sort of…
The ‘mRNA’ is inserted into ‘COVID-19 immunity’ with the ‘OVID-19 immun’ removed giving us ‘COmRNAity’, and then the ‘i’ from ‘OVID-19 immun’ is inserted into ‘mRNA’ and all the uppercase letters apart form the first are reduced to lower case giving us ‘Comirnaty’.
“Identifying those word parts and plugging into the community … and immunity …concept really executed nicely at the end of the day”
Actually, too clever by half.
Also there is the generic name: ‘tozinameran’
“The tozinameran generic name was established in two parts. The first half, tozina-, is the invented prefix required by the World Health Organization, while the second half -meran is the required suffix for new mRNA vaccines”
So now we are all up to speed 🙂
“Identifying those word parts and plugging into the community … and immunity …concept really executed nicely at the end of the day”
That is a bit glib, do you not think? Orac was unimpressed correct. The naming is rediculous. Who pay they? /f
Also, just as an aside, If people could stop stacking their fucking uncurated chat bots with large natural language processing models and letting them loose all over the www, that might be great. Just for now.
Richard may be a perve. But he was correct.
ps @FAANG stop scraping your own pretrained for personal information. You guys are drawing some very costly regulation.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/08/now-that-machines-can-learn-can-they-unlearn/
I think part of the problem is bad writing on page one of the FDA Fact Sheet (https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download) is a seed of the antivax propaganda. The COMIRNATY bullet list of approvals has this bullet item: “It is approved as a 2-dose series for prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.” But the Pfizer-BioNTech list immediately below that list, lacks that bullet item.
Of course, the other explicit statements that the two-named vaccines may be used identically in effect collapse those two separate bullet lists into a single list.
But the FDA should have explicitly written that as a single list:
The single COVID-19 vaccine known by the two names COMIRNATY and Pfizer-BioNTech is a 2-dose series for prevention of COVID-19.
– It is FDA-approved for individuals 16 years of age and older.
– Also, it is authorized under EUA for:
– individuals 12 through 15 years of age
– third dose to individuals 12 years of age and older who have certain kinds of immunocompromise
You could well be correct. The writing is atrocious bureaucrat-speak.
Remember when “the Internet” decided that Pfizer was the “cool” vaccine to get?
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2021/04/pfizer-gang-and-sadness-vaccine-culture/618755/
Now the Pfizer Gang is stuck with having gotten Comirnaty, which sounds like a 1930s Soviet Russia fan club, while we Moderna recipients can gloat over SpikeVax.
So who are the cool kids now?
I’m looking forward to SpikeVax t-shirts.
I was a cool kid before it was cool!
On the “why don’t they just re-label the vials”:
From a purely practical perspective, it’s very hard to put a sticky label on something that’s frozen, and it’s not like you could thaw the vials! And I’m not sure you could put frozen vials through the labeling machine and have them stay frozen. So from the simple logistics, re-labeling is right out.
Separately, in GMP and other regulated things, re-labeling stuff is pretty fraught, as there is risk of deception, so it’s generally not allowed unless you have a really, really good reason (like you finally finished a 10 year stability study and can give your material a longer expiration date). And as usual, there’s a lot of paperwork.
As far as I can tell the PREP declaration also covers licensed products. In fact, it says so:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/03/17/2020-05484/declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical-countermeasures
“A qualified pandemic or epidemic product means a drug or device, as defined in the FD&C Act or a biological product, as defined in the PHS Act that is (i) manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed or procured to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a pandemic or epidemic or limit the harm such a pandemic or epidemic might otherwise cause; (ii) manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by such a drug, biological product, or device; (iii) or a product or technology intended to enhance the use or effect of such a drug, biological product, or device.”
The liability situation has not change.
Hmmm, I guess the statement that the two differently named same formulae shots “…are legally distinct with certain differences…” doesn’t matter to those who have swallowed the Kool-Aid. I will gladly take the COMIRNATY labeled shot if mandated by my employer because of those “legally distinct” differences. Liability (read Compensation) for COMIRNATY side effects, if suffered, can be pursued through legal action directly against the big Pharma giant whereas the vials labeled Pfizer-BioNTech still provide Pfizer with complete immunity should one suffer one or more of the side effects.
I’ll take the chance as long as there is a deep pocketed fall guy for adverse reactions.
Comirnaty should be covered under the VICP like other licensed vaccines in the U.S. Your court costs are covered and the standard of proof lower than in regular courts.
If you fail there, you can file a direct suit.
No, it’s still under the PREP act. The PREP act covers licensed vaccines. When RFK jr. said there’s no liability protection there, he was, once again, being at best fundamentally wrong, at worse dishonest.
Dorit said about RFK Jr., “…he was, once again, being at best fundamentally wrong, at worse dishonest.”
After all we’ve seen over the years, when it comes to Junior the vote must go to the “at worse dishonest” option.
I’m beginning to really, really dislike this lying lowlife.
He knows he’s lying and harming others with his lies but it doesn’t matter to him…
What a legacy his kids/grandkids are going to have to live with.
Isn’t the legal difference between the two sort of the big point? Pfizer did not even attempt to gain full approval of the existing vaccine because they don’t need to. Why would they take an unnecessary legal risk given some of the issues which have shown themselves especially for boys between 12-15. The change to the vaccine ingredients is required to differentiate it legally. Make no mistake about it though the existing vaccine is still under EUA protection and protects the makers from most lawsuits. You are correct that there is no difference in “safety” of the vaccine, but there is a huge difference in the legal parameters surrounding it.
As Dorit said, PREP Act covers approved products, as well as one under EUA. Did you notice that Pfizer did apply for approval and got it ? EUA and approval could be given same product, because EUA is preliminary.
Would you care to document this “change to the vaccine ingredients” and provide citations for your legalizing? Everybody loves the CFR, after all.
I’m sure I’m not alone in not being at all surprised by this–I expected it. It’s the same thing as when bible thumpers predict the end of the world and nothing happens–they just regroup and put out a new Watchtower that goes to great length to explain some intricate “miscalculation”. Bishop Ussher probably did the same thing.
It is like Donald Trump being re-instated as President of the USA. Every time the date passes, it is just pushed back and his supporter base are shorn of more of their cash.
If it looks like a cult and smells like a cult, it probably is. Anti-vaccination is just one more cult where the leaders live a life of luxury using donations from their followers.
Currently in the form of ivermectin grift
According to Mike ( NN, today), the government uses “weasel words” as it grants approval to Comirnaty but keeps the “Pfizer vaccine” ( which isn’t even really a vaccine) under emergency usage when they are two different vaccines and the former isn’t even under production yet!
Comirnaty? Spike Vax? Who are the cool kids now? Well, I had Janssen/ J&J- no word yet what they’ll call that. JAZ vax?
People get emotionally invested in their views, and can’t accept it when they are shown to be wrong. Instead, they grasp at whatever nonsense allows them to continue believing they are right. Look at the idiots who will do ANYTHING to avoid having to acknowledge that getting vaccinated is vital to controlling COVID. They would have to acknowledge that people they don’t like are right. They are willing to not only allow others to die to protect their egos, but even die themselves. So bloody childish.
Wonderful news.
Let me know once they finish studying it in ~3 years.
That strain you feel is the weight of you moving the goalposts…again.
Billy Joe: I think you repeated the misconception. In fact the vaccine is fully approved regardless of whether it is labeled Comirnaty.
In the videos there was one point that even Orac has to acknowledge as true. “Steve Bannon is a simple guy”.
I am not now, nor have I ever been a member of the Comirnaty.
DB- maybe not, but will you name names of associates who have been members?
IN RELATED NEWS…
Anti-vax supporters ( RFK jr, Gary Null, etc) called out the troops for a protest at the NYC mayor’s office Wednesday. News sources reported variously that hundreds/ thousands of union members and parents gathered listening to speakers like Mary Holland . ( Yahoo, Daily Fail, AP, others.) A photo from AP and participants’ videos ( such as @ Chris_Spinelli) leave me quite unimpressed**.
School employees and city workers will be required to be vaccinated and most indoor activities will require proof of vaccination in the coming weeks.
Anti-vaxxers are starting to realise that their lives are about to drastically change.
** look carefully at the photo and video
For fairness, it’s not just anti-vaccine activists calling, and there are people who are not anti-vaccine – and might even have gotten this vaccine – who may join this for other reasons.
Of course, the risk is that it will make them vulnerable to the type of misinformation anti-vaccine activists like Ms. Holland promote.
NYC protest ( continued)
Children’s Health Defense.org has a video of the speakers ( about 2 hours!) and is labeled variously as “hundreds: / “thousands” of protestors. I skipped around the tape ( even I can’t tolerate that much BS, confabulation and showboating) and it seems that the protest was so packed with participants that city buses kept running in the street as seen intermittently at the right edge of the screen.
Finally! I scored a ride today for my first Moderna dose. Comirnaty, shmomirnaty.