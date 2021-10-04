Dr. Vinay Prasad goes full Godwin over COVID-19 public health measures

Dr. Vinay Prasad has made a stir on social media again, and it’s made me look back to the past. Longtime readers might remember a couple of shticks that I used to use fairly frequently back in the early days of the blog. The first was known as the Hitler Zombie. From his first appearance 16 years ago, Hitler Zombie posts quickly evolved to be written as a series of faux horror stories featuring the rotting corpse of Hitler shambling around looking for brains to eat. When the zombie found a suitable brain to quench his hunger, the victim would soon end up spouting really dumb Nazi or Holocaust analogies. Over the years, the Hitler Zombie’s meals included the brains of Erik Rush, Harry Belafonte, James Dobson, D. James Kennedy, Michael Kay (over baseball, yet!), Adolph Mongo (a local Detroit political activist), Alan Stang, Richard Dawkins, Ben Stein, and many others prone to likening their opponents to Hitler and the Nazis and their ideas to the Holocaust. After a while, quite honestly, I ran out of ideas—there are, after all, only so many variations on the concept of a zombie eating people’s brains and causing them to spew nonsense before repetition sets in—and retired the monster. In retrospect, the device was never really nearly as funny or clever as I thought it was at the time, anyway, although I do think the one about baseball was pretty amusing.
The second shtick was based on the old Looney Tunes cartoon where Sylvester Jr. would put a paper bag over his head in embarrassment because of something his father did. Usually deployed this device when a fellow physician (particularly a fellow surgeon) said something really dumb, like promoting creationism or antivaccine nonsense. Let’s just say that recently Dr. Vinay Prasad seriously tempted me to resurrect both shticks for his article, How Democracy Ends: COVID19 policy shows a (potential) path to the end of America. I seriously thought about resurrecting the monster, penning a full-on Hitler Zombie story for it, and then concluding with my putting a paper bag over my head in embarrassment at Dr. Prasad’s historical ignorance and his having gone full Godwin over COVID-19 public health interventions. Dr. Prasad’s basic thesis? He’s “warning” that COVID-19 public health interventions could provide a pathway for a US President to end democracy, and he invokes the Hitler and the history of Nazi Germany to do it.
I must say, I’ve long seen that Dr. Prasad was heading down this dark path to becoming a future Fox News pundit, but I honestly didn’t expect him to get there this soon. (I thought it would be the end of the year at least.) In any event, Dr. Jen Gunter made a striking description:
Let’s dig in, shall we? You’ll soon see what Dr. Gunter is talking about with respect to Dr. Prasad’s blather:
COVID19 policy shows a (potential) path to the end of America
The pandemic events of 2020-2021 outline a potential pathway for a future democratically elected President of the United States to systematically end democracy. The course of events leading to this outcome need not be a repeat of the direct assault on the Capitol, but a distortion of risk of illness as a justification for military force and suspension of democratic norms.
As Dr. Gunter said, 700,000 dead (and still counting in just the US alone) is a “distortion of risk? It’s already been three weeks since we passed the grim figure of one in 500 Americans dead due to COVID-19. That’s more fatalities (in a much shorter period of time) than World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam war combined. It’s surpassed the death toll of the previous largest pandemic, the Influenza Pandemic of 1918. But, hey, what’s a few hundred thousand deaths among friends?
Dr. Prasad then goes on to write a dystopian bit of disaster porn. Imagining a future bad flu season in which double the usual number of deaths occur (say, 80,000), he goes on to imagine a future President using that as a pretext to eliminate democracy in the US, justifying it with “lessons learned” from our current response to COVID-19:
Inevitably some location(s) in the country will experience a surge in cases. Television news will show overworked hospital workers, and report that Intensive Care Unit beds have nearly run out– of course, ICU’s often operate near capacity, so this finding alone may not be that noteworthy, but in our attention economy, it may be sensationalized. Some afflicted individuals will be young children– typical for the flu, and these anecdotes will surely be emotionally salient. A video of a young boy or girl on life support machines may be used to show how dire things are. These events will then serve as an opportunity for a strong federal response.
A future US president may declare that the crisis in the region from influenza is unprecedented. Too many children are dying, and hospitals are near capacity. Citing the lessons of COVID19—that if anything we acted too late—the President may call upon the governor to issue a shelter in place warning. A week later, citing a continued rise in case, and “non-compliance” of the local people, the President could order the national guard or army troops in to secure the region. Notably, military force was applied in Australia during COVID19.
The article cited by Dr. Prasad notes that unarmed military troops were deployed to help local police to enforce a lockdown in Sydney, a concerning development perhaps and one that might have gone one step too far but not evidence that “military force was applied,” a description that implies that violence was used by the military to control the populace. Also:
Dr. Prasad further goes on to imagine a future President shutting down social media and saying that elections can’t be held because of safety concerns, with the strong implication that it would likely be the fault of Democrats and the Left because:
During the COVID19 pandemic, some of the most ardent calls for strong restrictions came from members of the political left. If a future president is on the political right; this would serve as a natural opportunity to remind the public that strong tactics were precisely what the other side demanded more of during COVID19. Life and safety, particularly that of children, is of paramount importance, and strong lockdowns must ensue. In many regions across the world, one political party preferred stronger countermeasures to COVID19, in all those nations, the opposing party that has the advantage for misusing force in the future.
See what I mean? Sure, it might be a right-wing takeover, but by Dr. Prasad’s argument, if democracy dies it will have been pesky public health-minded lefties who showed a future autocrat the way. Dr. Prasad’s “logic,” such as it is, is so risibly blind to the actual political realities of the age we’re living in as to deserve nothing but ridicule and contempt. One can’t help but wonder where the examples of deaths of democratic governments that occurred due to the example of restrictions used to control an epidemic of a deadly disease can be found. One also can’t help but notice the lack of mention of the far more pressing threats to American democracy in 2021, such as partisan gerrymandering, the voter suppression tactics, and the undermining of confidence in any election’s result that doesn’t elect Republicans. Those are what keep me up at night worrying, not the possibility that some future President might use a bad influenza year as a pretext to erode democratic protections and thereby eventually take power. Moreover, these much more pressing threats to American democracy have been going on for decades, with an acceleration since Donald Trump became President, with a particular effort to undermine confidence in elections since Trump lost reelection in 2020.
You might be wondering: Where’s the Godwin? Here it comes:
When democratically elected systems transform into totalitarian regimes, the transition is subtle, stepwise, and involves a combination of pre-planned as well as serendipitous events. Indeed, this was the case with Germany in the years 1929-1939, where Hitler was given a chance at governing, the president subsequently died, a key general resigned after a scandal and the pathway to the Fuhrer was inevitable.
Yes, you just knew that Dr. Prasad wouldn’t be able to resist, and it’s clear that the Hitler Zombie had more than just a nibble of his brain. (Check his head for bite marks!)
Let’s unpack this. First, the timeline is all wrong. Adolf Hitler worked to become the absolute ruler of Germany going back to before the Beer Hall Putsch, his failed coup d’état, in 1923. After his brief and relatively cushy imprisonment (brief because of popular support for his politics, and, also, because several of the judges for his case were ardent Nazis), Hitler turned to primarily legal means to take power. Here, Dr. Prasad is partially correct in a way that is nonetheless misleading. Arguably, were it not for the stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression, which hit Germany hard, Hitler would never have assumed power, as the Nazis were a party in decline, having achieved only 12 seats in the Reichstag in the 1928 elections. A combination of economic disruption, plus the Nazi Party’s scapegoating of Jews and a campaign of street violence against Party enemies by the SA (a.k.a. the Brownshirts) led to the Nazis doing much better in the 1930 federal elections, but the Communist Party also did well, with the two parties between them holding 40% of the seats. After the 1932 elections, the Nazi Party became the largest party in the Reichstag but still lacked an out-and-out majority.
It’s also true that President Paul von Hindenburg did finally give in and appoint Hitler as Chancellor in January 1933, with the hope that the members of other conservative parties in his cabinet, including his Vice Chancellor Franz von Papen, would “civilize” and contain him, but make no mistake. From the very day he became Chancellor, Hitler worked to become dictator, and Hindenburg unwittingly helped him by signing the Reichstag Fire decree, which suspended a number of civil liberties and, soon after, the Enabling Act of 1933, which granted Hitler’s government emergency powers free from parliamentary consent. (One notes that Nazi paramilitary encircled the Reichstag, as it voted on the Act.) Exercising those powers, which were granted for four years, Hitler rapidly went about seizing the powers usually exercised by the states and eliminating all non-Nazi political parties.
By 1934, the only check left on Hitler’s power was Hindenburg, because the President could fire the Chancellor, but Hindenburg was old and in failing health. Ironically, in the summer of 1934, pressure was growing on Hitler to do something about the Brownshirts and their continued violence, as they were viewed as competitors to the German Army. The result was the Night of the Long Knives, a bloody purge of SA co-founder Ernst Röhm and anyone considered a danger to Hitler. The purge won the loyalty of the German military, which supported Hitler after the death of Hindenburg on August 2, 1934 when he persuaded the Reichstag to combine the positions of Chancellor and President and became Führer. In other words, by 1939, the period listed in Dr. Prasad’s analogy, Hitler had been absolute ruler for five years and was on the verge of invading Poland and launching World War II. In any event, contrary to what Dr. Prasad claims, the pathway to Hitler’s becoming the Führer was never inevitable, even right up to the death of Hindenburg.
You might think I’m nitpicking, and certainly Dr. Prasad’s numerous defenders have been busy denying that he had compared a potential loss of democracy in the US due to COVID-19 to the Holocaust. Here’s the problem, though. Look at his timeline and then see, for example:
And:
Exactly. The ones whose activities are most worrisome for eroding democracy and ushering in a fascist regime are not the ones being blamed for it by Dr. Prasad. Quelle surprise.
It’s also rather odd how Dr. Prasad ignores the antisemitism inherent in Nazi ideology. The Nazi regime and the Holocaust were inextricably linked, making Dr. Prasad’s denial that he was likening COVID-19 mitigation to the Holocaust:
And, of course, every critic must be lying about Dr. Prasad:
As a result of his social media activity, Dr. Prasad also seems to have attracted the attention of what appears to be his boss, and not in a good way:
While he ignores good advice:
Indeed.
Personally, I’m not a big fan of tagging Dr. Prasad’s employer, having had antivaxxers deploy that tactic against me by antivaxxers and quacks on many occasions. That’s why I didn’t do it. Also, tagging his employer facilitates a play straight out of the COVID-19 contrarian grifter playbook, claiming victimhood in order to raise one’s status. I’d be willing to bet that Dr. Prasad wants to be sanctioned somehow by his employer UCSF or, at the very least, if it happens won’t be too upset about it privately even as he rails loudly about it publicly. Then he can claim to have been “canceled” and gain access to even bigger and more lucrative right wing audiences:
Even so, Dr. Prasad’s counterarguments are disingenuous in the extreme, and he was not being misinterpreted. If his intentions really were as he represented them above, then he could just as easily have chosen other examples of democracies that devolved into authoritarian regimes other than Nazi Germany.
But noooooo.
Dr. Prasad consciously chose the example of Nazi Germany, no matter how inappropriate it was to his attempt to fear monger about a “future scenario” in which a future President seizes power based on the example of COVID-19 responses. Either he did it just to be inflammatory, in which case he’s dishonest, or he because he believes it to be an accurate historical comparison, in which case he’s an ignoramus of history. Indeed, by using such an example, Dr. Prasad is engaging in Holocaust denial, as misappropriating the Holocaust or the Nazi regime for such naked political purposes is, as I have argued, a form of Holocaust denial, or at least minimization.
Dr. Prasad and I have had our disagreements before, beginning with his expressions of utter contempt for debunking alternative medicine. More recently, this guru of evidence-based oncology and medicine, who has in the past correctly called out weak clinical science, has praised execrable dumpster diving in the VAERS database not unlike what antivaxxers used to do before the pandemic as a “bombshell” study from a “dream team.” Of late, although not antivaccine, he’s been increasingly what we refer to as a “COVID-19 contrarian,” a physician or scientist who engages in increasingly unscientific takes on the public health response to COVID-19 that aren’t explicitly antimask and antivaccine but have the effect of lending aid and comfort, in terms of apparent science, to antimaskers and antivaxxers. Dr. Prasad had been drifting more and more towards right wing COVID-19 minimization, but I really never predicted that he’d fall so far so quickly. It’s depressing.
Maybe I should have really resurrected the Hitler Zombie and that old Looney Tunes inspired schtick about putting a paper bag over my head in shame for my profession.
He totally ignores that we have a “vaccine!”
Note that he posted this on Substrack rather than on MedPage, which suggests to me he may have known he was going too far.
If it was ignorance, maybe he would look at the criticism, admit error, and fix it. Harder to do when you blocked most people, but he certainly saw some of the criticism. He did not. He doubled down.
Oh, and as you have pointed out in the past, there’s nothing new about this type of prediction. He’s taking ideas that anti-vaccine activists have used in the past.
This whole idea came out of “V for Vendetta.” But the people spouting these conspiracy theories probably don’t want to be so easily laughed off, so they pretend they got their ideas from history and not Hollywood apocalypse movies from earlier this century.
Is Prasad some sort of immature man-child who never grew up and was never told “No.” and “You are wrong, Vinay.” when he was younger so he would learn to deal with it instead of being a narcissistic creep oozing arrogant ignorance?
I’ve known scientists like him and that is exactly what they are and it isn’t pretty what with all the childish tantrums and angry finger pointing when they are mildly told they are stupendously wrong.
Orac quotes Paul Lantos MD MSGIS, who said in his tweet,
“Here’s a clinical pearl for all the med students:
If you don’t want to be mistaken for comparing our pandemic response to the rise of Hitler, then don’t compare our pandemic response to the rise of Hitler.”
Exactly.
QED on my opening premise as this advise is usually reserved and needed only for an oblivious child.
This guy is some sort of rising star?
Seems more like a pebble sized meteorite with delusions of grandeur.
Before the pandemic, he was definitely a rising star in oncology, widely published and increasingly influential in his writings about evidence-based oncology and the deficiencies in the science of cancer clinical trials. Since the pandemic, I’m not sure that he’s a rising star academically any more, but he’s certainly a rising star in the ecosystem of COVID-19 minimizing physicians, scientists, and academics who give a patina of seeming scientific credibility to resisters to public health mandates.
advise– shb “advice”
(really need an edit feature for us morons…)
I love Dr. Jen anyway but a shout out for “surgeon general of Qanon.”
The article was ridiculous, that’s true.
I think we do ourselves a disservice, however, in forgetting that in October and November of 2020, that there was a real possibility that Trump, who trailed in polls, would try to postpone the election, purportedly because of the dangers of in person voting. It is not unreasonable to imagine some future president actually attempting what Trump suggested.
Now the answer isn’t to do away with public health measures, but to make voting from home more convenient for everybody. But just because the author of this article gets the solution wrong, that doesn’t mean that we should pretend that the problem he notes is imaginary.
This is a rather silly defense, given that it was generally the same people who are public health-conscious who most promoted mail-in voting and most pushed back against BS reasons to “postpone” in-person voting.
Also, if a pandemic as huge as COVID-19 didn’t stop the election, it’s really a stretch to imagine that a future President could use the pretext of a bad flu season to stop an election.
I completely agree we should worry about manipulation of voting and work to correct that. Dr. Prasad’s article had nothing to do with it. Did not mention it. Was not concerned about it. His only concern about elections was that a president acting to preserve public health will delay them. If anything, his article would distract and deflect from this more real problem.
So yes, the problem he notes is completely imaginary.
The risks to our democracy are elsewhere.
The problem is Prasad’s slippery slope fallacy: that current anti-COVID measures create a necessary precedent for a future fascist takeover.
First of all, that slope isn’t all that greased. “Citing the lessons of COVID19 the President may call upon the governor to issue a shelter in place warning.” For a bad flu season? Methinks the governors would only comply if they were already beholden to some cult of personality authoritarianism. But still, maybe, some might comply. But to go from that to “A week later, citing a continued rise in case, and ‘non-compliance’ of the local people, the President could order the national guard or army troops in to secure the region.” Again, the only way this would fly would be if el Presidente had already achieved some sort of dictatorial hegemeny.
Second, and more to the point, fascists have never needed actual precedents, or actual reasons to initiate takeover attempts. They just make stuff up, and spread the Big Lies via their propaganda channels. If Prasad knew anything about European history, he’d know that, you know, that was how Hitler operated.
I agree Jun Gunter nailed it with “audition to be the Surgeon General of QAnon.” But not just because of the absence of empathy. Ignorance of public health. bad faith arguments. expendable kids, and antisemitism. But also because of the radical elevation of outre fantasy over material reality.
Trump briefly floated the the idea of delaying the 2020 election (something Presidents don’t have the power to do) because of alleged fears about mail-in voting fraud – not because of dangers of in-person voting.
As for the feeble attempted Godwin by one of our resident trolls, attempting to equate any potential infringement of rights with the Nazi regime is, as has been emphasized on many occasions, not only ludicrous but a huge insult to the memory of Holocaust victims.
One of the loons I survey ( PRN) has lately claimed that opposition to standard PH actions, vaccines et al is now being done by “orthodox” physicians, MD/PhDs, scientists with large numbers of PubMed cites, well regarded professors NOT ( what Jimmy Wales of Wikipedia calls) ” lunatic charlatans” ( i.e. alt med/ woo) . Orac has discussed many of them already.
People who haven’t the medical background of Dr DG or SBM sceptics can easily be fooled by mis-information when physicians/ scientists who for the most part have should been reasonable sources give it- but there are precedents for this:
— hiv.aids denialists could claim an esteemed professor, Peter Duesberg
— alt med cancer advocates could cite Burzynski and Gonzalez, real doctors who promoted unrealistic treatments
— Drs Hyman and Ornish has endeared themselves to woo-believers because of their focus upon nutritionuber alles
YET in the long run, the final measure isn’t WHO the source is or their credentials/ degrees, it’s about how well the information they provide fits into the complez, multi-factor overview of research and clinical observation. Average people do not have the ability to always sort out meaningful studies from outliers and misquoted partial results often quoted by alt med provocateurs hell bent on eroding confidence in SBM and elevating their own relevance and fame ( notoriety, actually)
Granted forced vaccination does not rise to the level of brutality and savagery as the Holacaust, but, at its basic root, it’s still the same principle of pissing on people’s fundamental, inalienable rights. Who will deny this? So, again for the umpteenth time I ask, is forced vaccination excusable because vaccines are seen as a ‘good thing’ that justifies pissing on people’s basic rights?
The Constitution of the USA guarantees that the rights of the individual override the (perceived) rights of the collective. (I’m not an American BTW).
The Chinese mentality is the inverse. This was why kung-fu legend Bruce Lee was seen as such a subversive anti-hero to the Chinese. He would reject the cowed will of the collective and act alone against corrupt authority.
Liberty has associated danger: to guarantee safety also guarantees removal of liberty, under the dictatorship of a collective.
The worrying thing is not that the authorities want to treat human beings as cattle – they always have.
The worrying thing is that it seems a vast percentage of people actually WANT to be treated as cattle – and will rail against anyone that doesn’t, as a threat to their “safety”.
Obviously – this collectivist peer pressure is never discouraged by authority, especially if the net result is the executive gaining more power.
“Für Ihre Sicherheit”, as the Germans used to say. (But not to Bruce Lee)
If it was that easy to suspend elections and instill martial law, Trump would have done it.
True that. The problem is, Republicans have been sure enough been busy trying to make it easier to do and might just succeed by 2024.
He is pointing his pistol at the wrong hombres and that seems the intent as The Grifted Children only need be pointed to/at a matter for the win/fail.
To me, their whole media machine is reminiscent of the fat lady in the movie Candyman that points and laughs and says “candyman” while trepidatiously looking around to make sure all the others in her group get it and are also laughing along with her just a little more than at her.
Look what Alabama did. Coronavirus relief money for prisons and not people or crushed rural hospitals or ppe and ventilation in no-window schools. And they have a radio personality that said it just shows that the 2.2 billion dollars was not needed for the hoaxdemic. The state makes it a point of dinner conversation over how long somebody has been in jail and how it should be much longer. Always has. It seems an innovative, cost effective solution to facilitate family reunions during a time of pandemic; maybe the new ones will be cleaner. Each to their own. Maybe some subversive, liberal terrorist should get a job there and sugar all the 2 billion dollar concrete mix.
I fear it will become like last spring when signs popped up that anyone coming in with a mask will be held at gunpoint until the cops get there. After all, fascists like easy surveillance over public health any day to continue to ensure that an individual is doing their will and not his own. They may then go so far as to pass a law that one must get the virus just so they don’t have to feel painted with so much shame that they gave it to you because “It’s the law. If you don’t like it, change it.” Same as it ever was.