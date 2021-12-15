RFK Jr. then vs. RFK Jr. now: Still fiercely antivaccine after all these years

There are times when I feel as though I’m in some sort of endless loop, in which certain things keep happening and certain people keep popping up again and again. I’m going through just such a time now with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., or RFK Jr., as he’s most commonly called. Although he has repeatedly claimed to be “fiercely pro-vaccine,” in reality his activities over the last 16 years have definitively shown him to be fiercely antivaccine. The reason is that RFK Jr. has been popping up in the news lately and has a best selling conspiracy-mongering book about Anthony Fauci out that he’s promoting, as are his fellow antivaxxers, like Del Bigtree:
Unfortunately, this book is currently #1 on the Amazon.com charts, as this screenshot from this morning shows:
Sadly for the state of public health in the US and Europe, RFK Jr. is very difficult to ignore these days. Although he’s long been prominent in the antivaccine movement dating back at least 17 years, he had (mostly) disappeared from the public view, with a few exceptions. Perhaps the most hilarious one of these was when he teamed up with Robert De Niro (who is antivax as hell) to do a cringeworthy Jock Doubleday-like “challenge” to vaccine advocates. More recently, less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the US, RFK Jr. was in the news when his own family called him out publicly for his antivaccine grift and conspiracy mongering. Now he has a best selling conspiracy book and multiple news outlets are writing about him, for example the Associate Press’ Michelle Smith in How a Kennedy built an antivaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19. (Full disclosure: Someone with whom you might be familiar was quoted in this news story.) Meanwhile, he’s been appearing elsewhere, such as on what was characterized as a “very weird interview” with Tarpley Hitt at Gawker. Because I’ve been following RFK Jr.’s antivaccine trajectory closely since 2005, I thought it would be worth a look back to see how he’s “evolved” and “changed.” Spoiler alert: The answer is: Not much. He’s still using the same techniques he’s been using for 16 years, only turned up to 11.
RFK Jr. then and now
Before I delve into the newer stuff about RFK Jr., I can’t help but reminisce, all to briefly relate an answer to the question that Amber Ruffin asks in a regular segment: How did we get here? Also, in the interest of full disclosure, I will mention that the very first blog post that I wrote that ever went viral was about RFK Jr.’s antivax conspiracy mongering, way back in 2005, a year that now seems like ancient history to me. That year, RFK Jr. published his conspiracyfest article Deadly Immunity simultaneously in Salon.com and Rolling Stone (to the eternal shame of both publications, a shame I will never stop reminding them of as long as I blog and have a social media presence). His article popularized the Simpsonwood conspiracy theory, which posited that in 2000 the CDC met in an Atlanta suburb to “cover up” the evidence that the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal was the cause of the “autism epidemic.” It was nonsense, of course, based on a misrepresentation of how in epidemiological studies seemingly “positive” associations disappear when confounders are properly taken into account. It was also, as I have pointed out, the first variant of the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement that I had ever encountered.
From there, it was off to the races, with RFK Jr. ultimately forming his antivaccine organization World Mercury Project, which was ultimately renamed Children’s Health Defense after it had become very clear nearly two decades after thimerosal was removed from vaccines that autism rates were not falling (quite the contrary, in fact), thus showing no association between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism (not that RFK Jr. ever admitted that he was wrong). Along the way, his claims to be “fiercely pro-vaccine” notwithstanding, RFK Jr. demonstrated himself to be “fiercely antivaccine,” whether he was likening vaccination to the Holocaust, trying to persuade Samoan officials that the MMR vaccine was dangerous (in the middle of a deadly measles outbreak!), claiming that today’s generation of children is the “sickest generation” (due to vaccines, of course!), or toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump during the transition period to be chair of a “vaccine safety commission.” Indeed, last year his own family called him out for his antivaccine activism, while, predictably, RFK Jr. has, as so many antivaxxers have done, gone all-in on COVID-19 pseudoscience and conspiracy theories and become antimask, “anti-lockdown,” and pro-quack treatments.
RFK Jr. was most definitely never “fiercely pro-vaccine.” Rather, he has been (and continues to be) antivaccine to the core, with the added crankery in the age of COVID-19 of now being an antimask, anti-“lockdown” COVID-19 minimizer/denier. Amusingly, though, RFK Jr. really, really, really hates being called antivaccine—and still does.
And now, to 2021 as it nears its close, from the AP:
While many nonprofits and businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group has thrived. An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children’s Health Defense has raked in funding and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America’s most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility. Filings with charity regulators show revenue more than doubled in 2020, to $6.8 million.
Since the pandemic started, Children’s Health Defense has expanded the reach of its newsletter, which uses slanted information, cherry-picked facts and conspiracy theories to spread distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines. The group has also launched an internet TV channel and started a movie studio. CHD has global ambitions. In addition to opening new U.S. branches, it now boasts outposts in Canada, Europe and, most recently, Australia. It’s translating articles into French, German, Italian and Spanish, and it’s on a hiring spree.
As I like to say, it’s about the ideology and conspiracy theories, but it’s also almost always also about the grift, and few COVID-19 conspiracy and antivax grifters have been as successful during the pandemic as RFK Jr. (Possible exceptions include Joe Mercola and Mike Adams.) Since the pandemic, RFK Jr.’s website Children’s Health Defense has gone from 150,000 visits/month to a peak of 4.7 million visits/month, an incredible growth rate.
Let’s look at RFK Jr. then and now (or, more properly, now and then). First, RFK Jr. now:
Dr. Richard Allen Williams, a cardiologist, professor of medicine at UCLA and founder of the Minority Health Institute, said Kennedy is leading “a propaganda movement,” and “absolutely a racist operation” that is particularly dangerous to the Black community.
“He’s really the ringleader of the misinformation campaign,” said Williams, who has written several books about race and medicine. “So many people, even those in scientific circles, don’t realize what Kennedy is doing.”
And RFK Jr. “then” shows that this is nothing new at all. RFK Jr. has long been targeting Black communities and other communities of color to spread his antivaccine message. For example, during the “resistance” to California law SB 277 in 2015, RFK Jr. cozied up to the Nation of Islam, appearing with Minister Tony Muhammad as a number of events and demonstrations and sometimes even having the Fruit of Islam (the Nation of Islam’s security wing) providing personal security for him during these events.
Not long after that, RFK Jr. showed up in Harlem. While it’s true that Harlem had gentrified considerably by then and there was a distinct—shall we say?—paucity of melanin in his audience, he was very clearly trying to appeal to Blacks and Hispanics, particularly given the role he provided a prominent Black antivaxxer who had been writing antivaccine books since the 1990s. Amusingly, RFK Jr. was kicked out of the space when the event, as antivaccine events almost always do, went way, way over the time for which the venue had been reserved. Naturally, he turned it into a persecution conspiracy theory.
Perhaps the most horrific example of RFK Jr.’s outreach to people of color came right before the pandemic hit, when he and other antivaccine groups actively spread misinformation in Samoa during the midst of a deadly measles outbreak that had killed over 60 children at the time. He even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Samoa that was full of antivax misinformation and tried to blame the deaths on the measles vaccine, rather than the disease. (Sound familiar? Let’s just say that blaming the vaccines instead of the disease for deaths is not a new thing for RFK Jr. and other antivaxxers.) Unfortunately, because of the cachet that the Kennedy name still holds, RFK Jr. often sees doors open for him that would normally slam shut in the face of anyone not from the Kennedy clan. As the AP article points out, he’s still doing it, using the Kennedy name to fundraise to support Children’s Health Defense and his antivaccine propaganda.
Today, RFK Jr. is still targeting minorities with his antivaccine misinformation, having released a movie this year designed explicitly to link antivaccine claims for vaccine harm to racism in medical history, in particular the Tuskegee syphilis experiment:
Children’s Health Defense’s new movie studio released a film earlier this year, called “Medical Racism.” Doctors and public health advocates said it was aimed at spreading misinformation and fear of vaccines within the Black community, which has been disproportionately hit by coronavirus.
The movie brings up racist abuses in medicine, such as the Tuskegee experiment, when hundreds of Black men in Alabama with syphilis were left untreated, to question whether the vaccine can be trusted or is necessary. Examples of racist medical practices have contributed to distrust and hesitation about vaccines among some members of the Black community.
Williams, of the Minority Health Institute, pointed out that in the Tuskegee study, people were denied medication to treat a disease. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, medication is available – but anti-vaccine activists are trying to persuade people not to take it. He said the film is “totally slanted.”
“It is not only harmful, but it is deadly,” he said.
The article also mentions how RFK Jr. also crafts his messages to appeal to women, in particular mothers. This, too, has long been part of his appeal. Way back in 2007, I wrote about one message that RFK Jr. was promoting, namely that the critics of antivaxxers who pointed out the pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and bad science behind the claims that mercury in vaccines caused autism were misogynists who hate mothers.
Here’s a taste of RFK Jr. referring to combatting antivax pseudoscience as an “attack on mothers“:
The poisonous public attacks on Katie Wright this week–for revealing that her autistic son Christian (grandson of NBC Chair Bob Wright), has recovered significant function after chelation treatments to remove mercury — surprised many observers unfamiliar with the acrimonious debate over the mercury-based vaccine preservative Thimerosal. But the patronizing attacks on the mothers of autistic children who have organized to oppose this brain-killing poison is one of the most persistent tactics employed by those defending Thimerosal against the barrage of scientific evidence linking it to the epidemic of pediatric neurological disorders, including autism. Mothers of autistics are routinely dismissed as irrational, hysterical, or as a newspaper editor told me last week, “desperate to find the reason for their children’s illnesses,” and therefore, overwrought and disconnected.
But my experience with these women is inconsistent with those patronizing assessments. Over the past two years I’ve met or communicated with several hundred of these women. Instead of a desperate mob of irrational hysterics, I’ve found the anti-Thimerosal activists for the most part to be calm, grounded and extraordinarily patient. As a group, they are highly educated. Many of them are doctors, nurses, schoolteachers, pharmacists, psychologists, Ph.D.s and other professionals. Many of them approached the link skeptically and only through dispassionate and diligent investigation became convinced that Thimerosal-laced vaccines destroyed their children’s brains. As a group they have sat through hundreds of meetings and scientific conferences, and studied research papers and medical tests. They have networked with each other at meetings and on the Web. Along the way they have stoically endured the abuse routinely heaped upon them by the vaccine industry and public health authorities and casual dismissal by reporters and editors too lazy to do their jobs.
As I pointed out at the time, as much as I might sympathize with how difficult it is for parents to deal with severely autistic children, as much as I might admire their fortitude, such sympathy has never translated into tolerance when they try to weaponize that sympathy to advocate pseudoscience. Nor should it. Calmness and a dispassionate demeanor do not mean that a person didn’t come to completely incorrect conclusions about the origins of her child’s autism. He’s now doing exactly the same thing here, but adding to that a more general appeal that portrays antivaccine believers in general in a similar light, as a persecuted group who are the only ones who see the “real truth.”
RFK Jr. vs. journalists
Then, of course, there’s RFK Jr.’s rather odd history when he gives interviews to legitimate journalists. For example, he recently gave a very strange interview to Gawker writer Tarpley Hitt. I must admit, Hitt was right. The interview was very weird indeed. I also must admit that I approved of the editorial decision to insert editor’s notes debunking RFK Jr.’s false claims in his interview, although they screwed up in not debunking RFK Jr.’s claim that “none of the 72 mandated vaccine doses have ever been subject to pre-clinical, placebo-controlled trials,” which is a straight up lie (vaccine advocates regularly trot out example after example of just such studies when antivaxxers make this claim), and I suspect that RFK Jr. know’s it’s false, making him a lying liar.
I’ll give you a little flavor of the interview:
So I read the entirety of the PDF that I was sent, but I got the sense that it was not the entire book — partly it’s that the file is titled “Introduction and Chapter One.” But that anecdote, for example, does not appear in the text that I have, which is about 120 pages long.
The book is 500 pages. Okay, so you didn’t read the book.
I read what was sent to me, but I have not been given the entire text.
All right. I’m happy. If you want to reschedule this, I’m happy to send you the book. I can messenger it over to you. Where are you?
I’m in Connecticut at the moment.
I can messenger it to you.
Well, let’s have a conversation based on this first section. So with this introductory chapter — where Fauci is sort of a background figure, not as central as I imagine he might be in later parts — his financial situation and potential conflicts of interest figure somewhat prominently. I’d love to spend a little time breaking that down. You mentioned that he has this annual salary of around $420,000 a year. In reporting the book, did you uncover other revenue streams that he took home over the past year?
Yeah. His salary is $434,000. He also has other avenues.. Within his agency — by their own rules, which are not regulations, they’re just adopted guidance, with no public oversight — each individual in the agency is allowed to keep $150,000 a year in royalties for every product they work on.
See what I mean? RFK Jr. seemed rather peeved that Hitt didn’t buy a copy of his book to read, rather than just reading the excerpt provided. Normally, if you want a reporter to read your book, you send her a free copy, which, in the age of ebooks and PDF files, costs basically nothing. As for the part about Fauci’s salary, for someone who has run an NIH institute for 40 years, that’s actually not a lot compared to what Fauci could make in the private sector, and federal law and regulations are quite explicit about outside income and the declaration of financial conflicts. Moreover, the information is almost all public. I was especially amused by his attacks on Fauci over salary later in the interview, when RFK Jr. bemoaned how he was being “censored” and how much less money he makes now than he did in the past!
See what I mean, as RFK goes off on a tangent, leading to more questions:
And we don’t make money. I mean, people ask me if I am making money. This has been a money-losing enterprise for me. I’ve lost probably 80 percent of my income.
Really? Like how much?
Well, I was doing 60 paid speeches a year, for 30 years, roughly on average. Now, I get none. And those were high-paid speeches.
How much does a speech cost?
Oh, generally a minimum for me was about $25,000. And they all disappeared, and there’s many business deals and my salary sources have also disappeared. I lost 80 percent of my income. Nobody’s making money on this and particularly not me.
I mean, your compensation on the 990 is $255,000. Seems like a lot.
Well, you know, when I was running Riverkeeper, I was making $400,000. Waterkeeper also — I was making $400,000. And our salaries are commensurate — if you look at our rating under Charity Navigator, we have, I think, a hundred-pointrating. Ours are exactly in line or below the industry standard. Typically, anyone who runs an organization like this would receive a salary of that size. I know relatives who run RFK Memorial Fund, who run Special Olympics, who run United Way. I have first cousins at all of those places, and I can tell you I know my salary is commensurate with all of theirs. We do a search of what organizations of our size — you can look up what organizations of our size typically pay — and my salary definitely is not a high salary in that regard. It’s not out of line. It’s pretty typical.
So what you’re doing, in other words, you’re doing yet another exposé by the mainstream press of us rather than an exposé of the pharmaceutical industry. What’s your name again?
RFK Jr.’s arrogance is certainly still there. Given how wealthy RFK Jr. is, though, talk of salary is rather meaningless. He could easily take no salary and be just fine for the rest of his life. Still, I’m amused at how he bragged about making $25,000 a speech back in the day, even as I find it hard to believe that he can’t make at least $10,000 a speech for big antivax confabs if he wanted to. Then there’s the victimhood fetish. Poor, poor, pitiful RFK Jr.! He’s sacrificing so much for the children, and some journalist whose name he didn’t know and can’t remember is “persecuting” him with an “exposé” of his organization.
In any event, do you see what Hitt meant when she described this interview as “weird”? It reminds me of 2013, when two other journalists, Keith Kloor and Laura Helmuth, got a taste of the strangeness that is RFK Jr. giving an interview. No, seriously, here’s Kloor’s account of his conversation with RFK Jr., and here’s Helmuth’s account. If you read them both, you’ll find a lot of similarities. In particular, RFK Jr. still likes Nazi and Holocaust analogies.
The “vaccine Holocaust”?
I’ve long written about how RFK Jr. does like his Holocaust analogies with respect to vaccines, which is why this part of Helmuth’s 2013 article amused me:
Slate doesn’t give equal time to creationists, and given the overwhelming evidence, we would never publish a story claiming that vaccines cause autism. But it’s fascinating, in a horrified head-shaking sort of way, to hear how anti-vaxxers think. I requested a transcript or video of Kennedy’s speech to the 2013 AutismOne/Generation Rescue Conference, but neither the conference hosts nor Kennedy’s office provided them. I can tell you what he said to me instead.
I wrote about that talk, because the editor of the antivaccine crank blog Age of Autism (AoA), Dan Olmsted, wrote a glowing review of the talk entitled RFK Jr., Nazi Death Camps and the Battle For Our Future. The link to the article is no longer there, but I did write about it and quote from it extensively, asking antivaccinationists if we could please knock it off with the autism-Holocaust analogies, already. Amusingly, sometime soon after, Olmsted’s article disappeared from AoA, along with the robots.txt file being modified so that the almighty Wayback Machine at Archive.org no longer archives it.
Fortunately, I did quote it:
Each of us will have our highlights from last weekend’s extraordinary Autism One gathering in Chicago, but for me it was Bobby Kennedy Jr. saying, “To my mind this is like the Nazi death camps.”
“This” is the imprisonment of so many of our children in the grip of autism. Talk about cutting through the neurodiverse claptrap! When Bobby Kennedy says something, it gives “cover,” in a sense, for others to use the same kind of language and frame the debate in the same kind of way. (Language that reminds me of David Kirby’s phrase, “the shuttered hell” of autism, in Evidence of Harm.)
Those who can advocate for themselves should do so. Move right along, please. Those who cannot have advocates like their parents and RFK Jr. who are sick of mincing words.
And also this:
The enablers may not belong in Nuremburg, but they do belong in jail, Bobby said. “I would do a lot to see Paul Offit and all these good people behind bars,” he said, after listing Offit’s litany of lies and profit. Just to make sure people got the point, he returned to it in his speech. “Is it hyperbole to say they should be in jail? They should be in jail and the key should be thrown away.”
As I have pointed out before, the invocation of the Nuremberg Trials and the Nuremberg Code, as you have so frequently seen since the pandemic hit, is nothing new. RFK Jr. and Dan Olmsted were doing it in 2013 and before.
Now here’s the difference. Then, RFK Jr. clearly had a sense of shame about using such overblown analogies, to the point that (I strongly suspect) he told Olmsted to take down that article and then refused to provide a transcript of his speech at the 2013 Autism One conference to Laura Helmuth. To this day, I have been unable to find a full transcript of his speech, other than the description that I had quoted while writing my article about Olmsted’s excited praise of it. Then, after after, “oops he did it again” in 2015, RFK Jr. actually apologized for making Holocaust analogies about vaccines, saying:
“I want to apologize to all whom I offended by my use of the word ‘holocaust’ to describe the autism epidemic,” said Kennedy, the son of former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
“I employed the term during an impromptu speech as I struggled to find an expression to convey the catastrophic tragedy of autism, which has now destroyed the lives of over 20 million children and shattered their families.
“I am acutely aware of the profound power attached to that word, and I will find other terms to describe the autism crisis in the future.”
Here’s what RFK Jr. had said:
But some parents fear information about the hazards of vaccines has been suppressed, largely because of what they call the pharmaceutical industry’s influence over health officials. Many parents believe their children have been damaged by vaccines. When Kennedy asked the crowd of a few hundred viewers how many parents had a child injured by vaccines, numerous hands went up.
“They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone,” Kennedy said. “This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”
Nice.
Fast forward to RFK Jr. now. In Hitt’s interview right after the part in which he had hectored her about being an “apologist for the pharmaceutical industry,” Hitt, unfazed, asked RFK Jr:
So you have a section in the book called “Final Solution: Vaccines or Bust.”
Excuse me?
You have a section — a sub header — in the book called “Final Solution: Vaccines or Bust.”
Yeah.
That’s a pretty pointed choice of words. Did you mean to invoke the Holocaust?
It says what it says.
Can you elaborate?
It says what it says.
Right, but that’s a very potent phrase, “final solution,” in that it was used to mean eradicating the Jews.
I don’t think the vaccines have anything to do with eradicating the Jews.
So here’s the difference between RFK Jr. then and RFK Jr. now. RFK Jr. then had a penchant for using Holocaust and Nazi analogies about vaccines, but he almost did it on the down-low, only among antivaxxers in “safe spaces.” RFK Jr. then was actually embarrassed enough to shut down articles by overenthusiastic fans like Dan Olmsted that quoted his use of such analogies, seeming to know that such analogies were a form of Holocaust denial. RFK Jr. then would even apologize if he had inadvertently said the quiet part out loud where those not in the antivaccine cult could overhear. In contrast, RFK Jr. now not only uses the analogy, but he no longer hides or apologizes for it. He just disingenuously tries to deny that using the term “final solution” has anything to do with a Holocaust analogy, even as he now openly consorts with fascists who share his hatred of “lockdowns,” masks, and vaccines.
I like to say that in the age of COVID-19, there is nothing truly new under the sun with respect to the antivaccine movement. Comparing RFK Jr. then to RFK Jr. now demonstrates that this statement is true and that he remains now, as then, fiercely antivaccine. There is one modifier, though. The pandemic has led antivaxxers like RFK Jr. to turn their antivax conspiracy mongering up to 11. Even that is probably no real change in him. It’s just that times have changed to the point where he now feels comfortable revealing his true self and his real beliefs about vaccines.
24 replies on “RFK Jr. then vs. RFK Jr. now: Still fiercely antivaccine after all these years”
Well, there’s a fine collection of fools, knaves and grifters. Nice company Junior keeps.
As Mad Magazine would put it: The Usual Gang of Idiots
The other painful thing about his discussion above – which is less emphasized – is his obvious contempt for children with autism. “Their brains are gone”? They have no brain? Really?
Someone like that is not a suitable person to guide parents of children with autism in any way, shape or form.
He has quite the combination of dishonesty and defensiveness.
Ms. Smith did a very thorough, strong job showing the background of his organization and its finances.
It seems that RFK jr is still available on social media when other anti-vaxxers are banned. An American ‘aristocrat’ has power, I suppose.
Also:
— of course, he defends poor, set-upon Katie Wright. Sceptics should read her tweets ( @ katiewr31413491) and articles where she is most definitely NOT a shrinking violet in need of protection: as a matter of fact, her histrionics at CHD, AoA and SM work powerfully against women because she provides mis-information to worried mothers/ women that keeps them from seeking reasonable care options for children/ adults. That’s not empowering women.
— I’m glad to see actual new figures on CHD’s reach and funds . I read the AP article earlier today. Does not CHD earn RFK jr more than money because it may set his law firms up for new clients about various assaults by corporations on people he highlights? A fame engine?
— I won’t pay for his book either. I did hear him speak/ rant about it for free courtesy of Gary Null: there are videos and audios – the easiest is :
progressivecommentaryhour.podbean.com 112321 a full hour’s worth
Actually, that’s an interesting speculation, that RFK Jr. is still on social media while so many antivaxxers have been banned. I had never thought that this might be due to the Kennedy name, but it might.
Funny how our society — or perhaps our species? — has evolved to provide so much reward — financial and otherwise — to people with obvious personality disorders.
Anti-vaxxers think all vaccines are bad and should never be used; pro-vaxxers think all vaccines are good and should be used, the more the better.
Gorski only thinks in terms of these two extremes, and has no interest in shades of grey or subtleties. Gorski is a propagandist for the drug industry — maybe not intentionally, but that is the result.
Extremists can be influential, but they don’t appeal to those of us who want to hear carefully thought out arguments. It’s real easy to write a long article that picks on and distorts every little thing someone said. So JFK Jr. is a racist — interesting! Let’s bring race into every single debate, no matter how irrelevant. After all, it stirs up the emotions.
I am not defending JFK Jr., or any other extreme anti-vaxxer. I am defending careful thought that considers more than one side.
There IS another side to the COVID 19 vaccine story, and it is being strenuously suppressed and censored. Maybe partly because of good intentions — wanting to decrease the likelihood of deaths among the vulnerable. But I cannot see how anyone is unaware of what a tremendous marketing opportunity this is for drug companies. If the public accepts mRNA vaccines in this crisis, then mRNA vaccines will be the thing of the future.
These vaccines have NOT been proven safe, although that is the official story that is shouted all over the news and internet. In reality, the safety of mRNA vaccines is a complicated scientific debate that cannot be solved by extremists shouting insults at each other. There are people who really know what they are talking about who are very skeptical. Of course, all of you here will call them quacks, no matter how qualified they are.
Censoring and suppressing anyone who questions the safety of mRNA vaccines is NOT the way to build trust! Just the opposite. Trying to silence them with insults won’t work. Yes, the mainstream news media is mostly dominated by genetic vaccine advocates, but there is still a very strong dissenting movement. As Gorski explains in this article, JFK Jr. is doing great. All because his name is Kennedy? I doubt it.
Well I don’t like extremists like JFK Jr., but I am glad another point of view is being heard. I am glad there is still a healthy distrust of the drug industry. It is beyond my comprehension how anyone could have complete faith in such a politically powerful industry.
And, once again, everything old is new again in the age of COVID-19. What Indie Rebel is doing here is nothing new, but rather a very old antivax trope. What do I mean?
Antivaxxers have long invoked the fallacy of the golden mean to falsely claim that they somehow occupy a more “reasonable,” less “extreme” so-called “middle ground” between “extreme antivaxxers” and “extreme provaxxers,” and that’s what the very tiresome “Indie Rebel” is doing here. Here’s the thing. In science, often the correct position is not some “middle” position between two extremes, particularly when one extreme is as antiscience and full of conspiracy theories as the antivax “extreme” is. The other trope that IR is using is the claim that “they” are somehow “silencing” antivax voices as well as the mischaracterization of science communicators as having “complete faith” in pharma or even being paid by big pharma to promote vaccines. Truly, there is nothing new under the sun when it comes to antivax tropes, as IR demonstrates.
Next you’ll say you don’t think that the half-sphere theory is a reasonable compromise between the flat Earth society and mainstream alloastronomy.
RFK jr. Not JFK jr. JFK jr died a long time ago. JFK jr is the subject of a completely divorced from reality conspiracy theory.
RFK jr is very much alive.
As for your statement ” pro-vaxxers think all vaccines are good and should be used, the more the better.”
Yeah no. I’ve never seen Orac or anyone else here suggest getting the BCG for fun, or the yellow fever vaccine if you’re not traveling, or the smallpox vaccine.
Maybe you aren’t aware of just how many terrible, deadly diseases have vaccine now, because which vaccines you get is still very dependent on the physical environment where you live and what pathogens you are likely to be exposed to. But if you live in the US and don’t travel outside the country then there are dozens of vaccines no one would ever suggest or offer to you.
@Orac
“Here’s the thing. In science, often the correct position is not some “middle” position between two extremes, particularly when one extreme is as antiscience and full of conspiracy theories as the antivax “extreme” is.”
I said extreme anti-vaxxers are wrong. But it’s also wrong to say any vaccine promoted by the drug industry must be safe. There are good reasons for people being skeptical. Your extreme “All vaccines are always good” position is not convincing to everyone.
Except it’s not his position. It’s something you made up.
As that, it speaks to you, not him.
And now “Indie Rebel” has added a straw man argument to the list of logical fallacies being used.
Indie Rebel’s not been a slacker,
Science’s erstwhile attacker,
..The strawmen are burning,
..Firelight so alluring,
Please give Polly a cracker.
@Dorit Reiss
“Except it’s not his position. It’s something you made up.”
Orac said there is no middle ground regarding vaccines, there are only two extreme positions. That means he does not think some vaccines could possibly be harmful.
That does not mean the position that you made up.
In fact, a quick perusal of his articles would show that he does address vaccines risks. He just does it in an evidence-based manner. For example: https://respectfulinsolence.com/2021/06/23/myocarditis-and-covid-19-vaccines/ (yes, this is early, and we learned more since).
The difference is that unlike anti-vaccine leaders, he does not make up things.
His point was that there is no middle ground between misinformation and facts, and the anti-vaccine position on vaccines is misinformation. That’s not “no vaccines have risks”. That’s, at best, a misunderstanding by you, at worst, an intentional misrepresentation of his position.
It’s pretty amusing to see Orac crying “Strawman!” when he routinely frames anti-mandate as anti-vax, and the bulk of every post consists of mocking anyone that dares to question the official narrative concerning the mRNA gene therapy products.
Orac, if you have weighed all of the risks and “benefits” for this product and have concluded that they are appropriate for YOU, you will find very few people standing in your way. As long as you support the right of every other individual to make their own decision, there’s no problem. If you advocate suppression of any evidence that amplifies the risk signal instead of open debate, you tacitly oppose informed consent. That’s a very tenuous position to defend. If you oppose censorship and mandates, I’d be hard-pressed to infer that from the insolence on display here.
@Dorit Reiss
“His point was that there is no middle ground between misinformation and facts, and the anti-vaccine position on vaccines is misinformation.”
So you’re saying the anti-vaxxers are always completely wrong, and there is never any value in anything they say? Nothing in JFK Jr.’s book (that Orac didn’t read) could possibly be valid or accurate?
I doubt there is anyone on the planet who is infallibly right, or infallibly wrong. That is why we need to hear more than one side of controversies.
Many people believe that vaccine safety problems are sometimes covered up, and that does not seem a terribly far-fetched idea. If we express skepticism, we should not be labeled anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, and banned from social media. But that is exactly what is happening now.
My experience is that most or all of what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says on vaccines is misinformation or disinformation. Disinformation means taking a grain of truth and using it to deceive – so no, not 100% would be wrong, but it would generally be misleading in presentation or content.
And yes. Assuming there are vaccines problems covered up with no evidence is buying into anti-vaccine misinformation and a conspiracy theory. It sounds like wanting to believe there’s a problem with vaccines based on no evidence. That’s classic anti-vaccine.
In reality, note that actual issues with COVID-19 vaccines were openly and publicly discussed. That’s J&J blood clots and myocarditis – and allergic reaction.
So not only is there no basis to thinking that there are problems being covered up, it goes against what actually happened.
I think you are doing a nice job validating Orac’s initial point – that you are an anti-vaccine activist trying to pretend to be a moderate.
Most anti-vaxxers believe that ALL vaccines are somehow either harmful or useless. Very few will accept ANY vaccine. That’s a test of anti-vax.
SBM supporters recognise that there is risk with ANY medical procedure ( indeed, with any human action) and can even put a number on it. Drug A is riskier than drug B and why.
If IR believes that there is a middle ground, let him/her describe it / its range, either with words or numbers and/ or give examples of people who support that/ those position(s).
There is a middle ground. Not everyone who is skeptical of the Covid vaccine is an antivaxxer. This is not a straw man argument based on logical fallacies. There are many reasons some people do not fully trust the government, media, or pharmaceutical companies. But if you bring up other issues not directly related to the respective post, Orac will immediately denounce it as “whataboutism” and his devoted supporters will arrogantly make assumptions about you or just label you as another ignorant antivaxxer.
There may be people skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines that are not anti-vaccine.
But the people commenting here do not seem of that variety. And much of the skepticism seems to be driven by points – most of them untrue – fed to the public by anti-vaccine activists. Like the misuse of VAERs reports.
There are certainly groups with good reasons to mistrust government – but they don’t seem to be the ones commenting here or the ones making claims like the one above.
Love the photo of Junior with Trump and Pence.
The Canadian Broadcast Corp. cbc.ca recently had an interview with the African American sheriff of the county where Tuskegee, Alabama is located. He is enduring long Covid and urges everyone to be vaccinated. Yes, Tuskegee experiment was real and needs to be remembered, but urging vulnerable populations to stay vulnerable is mean spirited, especially since Junior will be able to pay for expensive hospital care if he needs it.
I read the first chapter of his book – free, posted at Amazon. One lie after another to be polite. Promoting withdrawn studies supposedly proving ivermectin and therefore the vaccination efforts are all wrong. Promoting the John Birch Society’s AAPS group even though the JBS hated his dad and uncle and were not sad to see them killed. I also watched the video clips on Junior’s website having discussion with Tucker Carlson and disgraceful is an understatement.
I have highest respect for President Kennedy, his efforts to ensure nuclear war did not happen, signing the withdrawal effort for Vietnam, restarting negotiations to reopen relations with Cuba, etc. I agree these are reasons he was extrajudicially removed from office, which our society still has PTSD about. But I side with Junior’s siblings who think he’s lost his way. Moral of the story: don’t take medical advice from traumatized lawyers.
For example: There are many scientific articles claiming that thimerosal is neurotoxic and can cause developmental disorders. Here is one, but others are easy to find: https://www.nature.com/articles/4001529
Thimerosal was removed from some vaccines, but autism rates did not decrease. So, because of that, the official narrative declared that thimerosal must have nothing to do with autism. No further questioning was needed, and thimerosal is still used in flu vaccines.
This is just one example of something RFK Jr. may have been right about. No, I do NOT trust RFK Jr.’s opinions on vaccines, since he is an anti-vax activist. On the other hand, it does NOT follow that everything he has said about vaccines is wrong.