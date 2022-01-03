Steve Kirsch reveals “secret plan to end the vaccine madness”

It’s a new year, and my vacation is over. I won’t tell you much about what I was doing during my week off other than to say that this was a pretty lousy vacation, and Orac’s tarial cells are not nearly as recharged as he’d hoped they’d be by the time this day rolled around. (Don’t ask. That’s all I’ll say for now.) Be that as it may, before disappearing for ten days, I had made what appears to have been my first mention of a COVID-19 crank and antivaxxer whom I hadn’t really discussed before, a fact that I now find surprising given how prolific a source of misinformation that he’s been. I’m referring to tech bro turned incompetent conspiracy-mongering epidemiologist and scientist, Steve Kirsch.
In brief, Mr. Kirsch, not content with standard antivax weaponization of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database by claiming that VAERS shows that COVID-19 vaccines have killed tens of thousands of people, has been pushing a false claim that it’s really hundreds of thousands of people dead due to the vaccines, justifying this estimate on his own wildly implausible and poorly derived estimate that VAERS undercounts deaths due to COVID-19 by a factor of 41. Having been made aware of Mr. Kirsch’s prodigious capacity for producing COVID-19 disinformation on his Substack, a capacity that reminds me of me 15 years ago, when I produced at least one post a day seven days a week—sometimes more than one—I figured that he and his disinformation should be featured here more frequently in 2022. Actually, now that I look at his Substack again, I see that Mr. Kirsch is far more prolific at producing misinformation than I ever was at refuting it, even back in my heyday, when my output was at least twice what it is now. I guess that’s what comes from apparently having a hell of a lot more free time than I do.
Over the weekend, I saw just the bit, Mr. Kirsch’s “secret plan to end the vaccine madness.” It’s basically a rundown of selected antivaccine talking points all bundled into one concentrated bit of conspiracy mongering and misinformation. I guess he thinks he’s being “ironic” by calling it “secret” and adding a tagline that says, “Don’t tell anyone, OK? Just between us” as he publicizes it on his Substack, and not even behind a paywall, but whatever.
As COVID-19 cranks do, Kirsch leans into the “persecution for free speech” angle, coupled with a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 vaccines are deadly, but “they” don’t want you to know about it, complete with the “enlightened” coming to the realization about this “suppressed knowledge”:
There is no one thing that ends the madness. Each activity contributes to moving the ball forward.
The good news is that people in healthcare are getting really upset now and many are sacrificing their jobs to speak out. So I think this will end sooner than later.
As always, our biggest “convincer” is the vaccine itself. Sooner or later doctors and nurses are going to have to stop ignoring the side effects and speak out just as occurred here.
The particular story Mr. Kirsch quotes reminds me of antivax claims of old that confuse correlation with causation (and often don’t convincingly demonstrate even correlation). What do I mean? Pre-pandemic, antivaxxers used to blame vaccines for conditions that we know from large epidemiological studies not to be caused by vaccines (e.g., autism) based on the coincidental appearance of first signs within days or weeks after a vaccine. We’re seeing the same thing here, but with healthcare workers, many of whom have unfortunately demonstrated themselves not to have critical thinking skills any better than that in the regular population. It’s a bunch of antivaccine nurses in Ventura County telling a credulous reporter a bunch of anecdotal accounts buffered by confirmation bias, in which supposedly there is a huge increase of patients admitted for clotting problems and the like. They, of course, blame COVID-19 vaccines. They also—of course!—claim that the hospital is “covering it up” and denying that the vaccine could be the cause of these issues.
If you want to see where these nurses are coming from and why Mr. Kirsch likes them, a previous article in the same source from October is just chock full of the same sort of claims, complete with conspiracy mongering, including claims that doctors won’t fill out VAERS reports, a claim that I love to refute by pointing out that anyone can fill out a VAERS report, including family members. It doesn’t have to be a doctor. If these nurses are so convinced that these strokes and heart attacks are due to COVID-19 vaccines, they themselves could report the cases to VAERS, or they could suggest to family members that they report the cases. The reasons that the doctors supposedly aren’t considering COVID-19 vaccines as the cause of these cases? To these nurses, it obviously isn’t because COVID-19 vaccines aren’t the cause or aren’t even correlated. Perish the thought! It has to be because the doctors are biased and the hospital doesn’t want its “numbers to skyrocket” among the vaccinated.
Moving on, Mr. Kirsch invokes freedom:
I’m currently of the belief that there are only two basic ways to victory:
- End the censorship of doctors. Enable the 30% of “red pill” healthcare provider to speak out without fear of retribution
- Discredit the authorities. Find a way to discredit the “authorities” in a way that the “blue pill” public can relate to, e.g., a debate, show “hidden camera footage,” getThe New York Times to run a whistleblower story, etc.
Who knows where Mr. Kirsch got that estimate that supposedly 30% of healthcare providers think COVID-19 vaccines are deadly and “fear retribution” for “speaking out.” but this is, again, conspiracy mongering, pure and simple. The “red pill” imagery is a definite “tell,” given how much conspiracy theorists love the image themselves as having taken the “red pill” that reveals to them unpleasant “truths” and shatters the conspiracy to keep them ignorant of those “truths,” as compared to the rest of the “blue pill” populace, who are kept in contented ignorance of “The Truth” and are afraid to take the red pill. That imagery as annoying before the new Matrix movie was released last month, and it’s even more annoying now.
Of course, one of my rebuttals to claims that doctors and other healthcare professionals are being “silenced” is along the line of Jonathan Howard’s: The don’t seem very “silenced” to me, but rather very, very loud. Another of my rebuttals is that professional speech is different from free speech. Sure, doctors have the First Amendment right to free speech, just as everyone else does in the US. However, when they use their status as doctors to lend more plausibility to dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories because they come from a trusted healthcare professional, that’s a different thing. Misusing professional stature that way is profoundly unprofessional and unethical, and it is not at all unreasonable that there should be professional consequences resulting from such behavior, be they from state medical boards, professional societies, or certifying boards.
Indeed, my complaint has been that state medical boards have only come very late to this conclusion and that, even after their realization that they need to do something about doctors misusing their professional credentials in this manner, are still quite toothless. Even so, there’s a reason why antivaxxers attack state medical boards and try to portray physicians promoting quackery and misinformation as “brave mavericks.” This tactic is nothing new. It long predates COVID-19 and hasn’t been used just by antivax doctors and their supporters, but by all variety of quacks and quackery supporters as well; e.g., cancer quack Stanislaw Burzynski.
Similarly, “discrediting the authorities” is another longstanding antivaccine tactic, except that I generally refer to it as falsely discrediting authorities using misinformation, disinformation, lies, pseudoscience, quackery, and conspiracy theories. Fortunately, large media outlets are much more savvy than they once were about these sorts of tactics. Unfortunately, certain other once proud media outlets—I’m talking to you, BMJ, but not just you—have demonstrated themselves to be useful idiots for antivaxxers.
But Mr. Kirsch isn’t through. He has 15 other ideas, because of course he does. I’ll just peruse the ones that caught my eye the most, as others are rather risible; e.g., “Get RFK Jr. on Rogan,” because RFK Jr. will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point, given that equally “out there” cranks like Dr. Robert “inventor of mRNA vaccines” Malone was just on Rogan’s podcast last week.
The first one, as you might have predicted, is this:
Enable doctors to speak the truth without fear of retribution from medical boards and hospitals. Stopping the censorship of doctors either in a single state, or across the country with a coordinated day where 100,000 healthcare providers speak out at the same time. This includes activities such as suing state medical boards for violating the free speech rights of doctors and creating a special substack to coordinate action
I’d like to thank Mr. Kirsch for providing me a very “target-rich” environment that I will keep in mind for future blogging, for instance, the part where Mr. Kirsch pontificates direly:
Challenging the current set of COVID policies can get your fired and/or lead to revocation of your license. You cannot challenge the safety of the vaccines, question the need for masks, question the need for mandates, or prescribe a safe medication like ivermectin without fear of retribution, as shown here.
That last link, by the way, goes to an article by a “naturopathic oncologist” named Colleen Huber. We have met this “not-a-doctor” before, for instance, when she herself tried to “cancel” former naturopath turned critic of naturopathy, Britt Hermes, by threatening to sue her. The irony here is just too rich. Mr. Kirsch is representing not-a-Dr. Huber as a champion of free speech four years after she had actively tried to silence a critic using legal thuggery, even taking advantage of the fact that Ms. Hermes was living in Germany at the time, where the libel laws are far more plaintiff-friendly than they are in the US. The article amused me sufficiently that I might have to write a post just about not-a-Dr. Huber’s COVID-19 activities, because of course she’s gone full COVID-19 crank. Given her cancer quackery before the pandemic, that’s no surprise.
I also can’t help but laugh at Mr. Kirsch’s Substack coordinating action. To me it looks as though it’s just more of his own blather, without any real contribution from anyone else. I also laughed out loud when I got to this idea from Mr. Kirsch:
Debate with prominent pro-vaxxer(s). This is a low probability event. Nobody on their side wants a fair debate. We couldn’t even get pond scum like @ZdoggMD to the debate table. Even very low-profile people like “Your local epidemiologist” wouldn’t debate. Apparently, all these “experts” are deathly afraid of being challenged publicly.
I find it rather amusing that Mr. Kirsch singles out ZDoggMD (a.k.a., Dr. Zubin Damania) for special opprobrium for refusing to “debate” him. The reason is that, of late, a lot of us who promote Science-Based Medicine have become rather disillusioned with ZDoggMD for his turn towards COVID-19 contrarianism and platforming contrarians with bad (and demonstrably wrong) takes on the pandemic, such as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (who is a cosignatory of the eugenics-adjacent Great Barrington Declaration), Dr. Vinay Prasad (who’s now gone full Godwin over COVID-19 public health interventions), and Monica Gandhi, PhD. In this case, he appears to have shown better-than-usual judgment in refusing to debate a crank like Mr. Kirsch. Naturally, what made me laugh is how, by crying out “Debate me!” and portraying the refusal of real scientists and doctors to “debate” him as fear of him, Mr. Kirsch is confirming my longstanding contention that cranks think that all truth comes from live public debates. My response: Not in science, where live public debate not only allows the crank to Gish gallop to his hearts’ content but also falsely elevates the crank in the eyes of the public to a level similar to that of the scientist. There’s a reason why I’ve long refused to “debate” people like Mr. Kirsch. It’s like the proverbial wrestling with a pig. You get very dirty and the pig loves it.
Another suggestion that Mr. Kirsch has is a survey of the public by “professional polling organizations” to estimate the prevalence of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination, which is even more of a facepalm-inducing idea. Seriously, this is about the least accurate method I can think of to determine the rate of adverse events after these vaccines. Of course, even though he’s a crank, Mr. Kirsch is not stupid, just ignorant of science. He probably knows that such a survey would vastly overestimate the incidence of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. Perhaps that’s why he pivots to suggesting a “university study of vaccine side effects,” an idea to which my response can only be: WTF? Do you not follow PubMed? I just searched PubMed while writing this for “COVID-19 vaccine adverse events,” and the search returned 700 articles, nearly all of them from medical schools and university medical centers. While it is true that some of the articles are probably not relevant—at least not directly relevant—to some of the specific issues of the safety of COVID-19 vaccines about which Mr. Kirsch is fear mongering, many of them are. That means that one more study done by investigators friendly to Mr. Kirsch’s nonsense is not going to change the overwhelming scientific consensus after billions of doses that the currently available vaccines are safe and effective.
Although there are still some other amusing ideas from Mr. Kirsch, I’ll finish with this one:
Convince some prominent narrative supporters to switch sides, e.g., imagine if Sanjay Gupta told the truth about the vaccines and then was fired from CNN. Or a prominent writer for the New York Times to blow the whistle. These acts of courage will start to wake people up.
“Changing sides” is not necessarily an indicator of scientific correctness. Lots of doctors who are now antivaccine “changed sides,” maybe even most of them. They love to use their previous support of vaccines as “evidence” that they are not now antivaccine and that it was the evidence, and only the evidence, that led them to “switch sides.” It wasn’t. People change beliefs for any number of reasons, and when they switch from a science-based belief to a conspiracy theory-based belief system like the antivax belief system promoted by Mr. Kirsch, it is almost never because of good scientific evidence.
The bottom line, unfortunately, is that Mr. Kirsch, a tech bro entrepreneur and millionaire, is a full-on antivax conspiracy theorist. It also amuses me how someone as wealthy as Mr. Kirsch is complains about being “silenced” when he is, in fact, very “loud” in terms of his reach using a free service to promote his misinformation. If Substack ever shut him down, Mr. Kirsch could well afford to hire someone to set up a website where he could publish to his heart’s content, although at his own cost for website maintenance and bandwidth. He doesn’t, though. Instead, he uses a free website (which, granted, does take a 10% cut of the revenue from blogs that charge for content), much as many of us used Blogger 16 years ago and many use free WordPress sites today, even as he complains about other free sites enforcing their terms of service to deplatform others like him who promote disinformation.
Truly, like most cranks, Mr. Kirsch is devoid of self-awareness.
Three thoughts.
A. The survey idea isn’t even new – that’s the Mawson article, right?
B. Mr. Kirsch has been very desperate to “debate” people for a while. I think it’s because he thinks he’s a smart talker, but realizes he does not have as good a chance in other forums, where people can actually fact check his articles and explain in depth why they’re misleading. Basically, he thinks he can win a demagogic debate, even if he can’t support his claims on the merits.
C. There is actually a healthcare staffing problem, but I think the anti vaccine activists that want to believe it’s all from anti-vaccine professionals are missing the toll of the pandemic on science-based professionals and how hard the past years have been – in part, due to the work of anti-vaccine activists in misleading people in ways that send them to the hospital and the morgues.
In other words, when he pretends he’s working for healthcare workers while making their job harder and sending more people to the hospitals, he’s mistaken. Mistaken at best.
Perhaps firing people for making a private medical decision (which do not affect anyone but themselves), and who worked through the pandemic to boot, was an intentionally destructive decision resulting in staff shortages and increased burnout?
Nah.
There are certainly a few healthcare workers who chose to be fired or resign rather than protect themselves or their patients.
But the evidence is that those are few.
On the other hand, the pandemic has been grinding down healthcare workers even before the vaccines, and having to take care of unvaccinated people dying because of misinformation is hard.
So no. It’s not the mandates that are the main issue.
Getting infected and then spreading that to other people (especially in a medical setting) is not a “personal decision.”
Less than 1% of all hospital employees were lost over mandates. Why is that worrisome to you?
A health care worker not getting vaccinated for the incredibly infectious disease that is currently rampaging around the world is not “private medical decision (which do not affect anyone but themselves)”.
It is essentially the same as driving drunk. It might be one person’s personal decision, but other people with absolutely no say in that decision will pay the price.
And let’s be honest, would you want a surgeon who didn’t believe in hand washing cutting you open?
You are being very silly.
It the decision is about how they do their job, then it’s not “private.”
You are free to wear a hard hat in your home, or not.
If you are a construction worker and decide to give the hat a pass, guess what the boss will tell you?
Same with vaccines and other prophylactic measures when you work in healthcare.
Yeah, there were soooo many people in healthcare fired over not being vaccinated.
What, about 1% of the staff? 1 per 1000 people ? Less ?
When you are missing 10-30% of staff through understaffing to start with, plus the staff getting sick from covid… It’s not the one nurse fired two weeks ago which was going to make a difference.
Lynx, I was reading articles back in the 80s that based on demographics we were going to have some serious staffing issues about now.
As for cranks who are not practicing the rock bottom basics of infection control, good riddance.
Ah, yes! Substack!
As social media cracked down on misinformational content, there was an altie diasphora to less “discriminating” locales like Telegram, Rumble, Gab, Parler, MeWe and video sites like Brand New Tube and Adams’ Brighteon. Some woo-meisters even directly link to these places on their personal websites through dedicated icons. Unfortunately, a few slip through the “censor” possibly due to their lineage ( RFK jr) or by using either a company or charity name instead of their own ( @ highwiretalk, CHD, PRN).
Substack provides a whole new target rich environment for sceptics because they can rant on pages freely AND make some money whilst they’re misinforming/ disinforming.
@ Orac:
I hope all is going well for you
Seriously. Substack is the new hive of scum and quackery. It’s just a joke at this point. [quackname].substack.com is all you need to begin to chuckle…
@ Denice WalterI was totally unaware of Brand New Tube until reading your comment. I looked over their cover page. You now owe me several strong drinks for having been overwhelmed to so much concentrated stupidity and misinformation. Some day I may even forgive you.
Oh, I’m sorry.
But from your comments I imagine that you are made of rather strong material yourself and have become quite acclimatised to florid crap by reading the drivel posted by ant-vaxxers at RI. Still, that site is a lot of crap in one confined space,
FYI, here’s an interesting paper showing how fringe anti-vax and CT groups sneak under the FB disinfo/misinfo radar and get connected to larger, more mainstream groups, magnifying the spread of their nonsense. Pro-vax groups are larger but don’t network very well on FB.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9663381
You know it’s a serious paper because it has PDEs! Actually I’ve only read part of it and, at least as far as I’ve gotten, the methodology appears to be reasonably sound.
Orac writes,
..a pretty lousy vacation, and …(Don’t ask. That’s all I’ll say for now.)
MJD says,
Why do you do this? When will you disclose? Hmm….
Okay, I’m going to follow your lead and comment that MJD has published a medical paper to help the “unvaccinated.” It’s titled, “Cytokine Storm Interference”:
Abstract:
Viral infections are a natural and inevitable part of life. In healthy individuals, mortality increases when the body’s innate immune system quickly activates, creating a cytokine storm. A rapid and excessive release of cytokines into the bloodstream can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome. This communication proposes inhibiting cytokine storm development through atopy. Hyper-allergenic skin cream therapy stimulates adaptive immunity to support innate immunity before infection.
@ Orac,
Instead of humiliating antivaxxers, let’s strengthen their immune system to decrease mortality during acute infection. Welcome back Orac and hope you have a vacation-free 2022!
It rubs the lotion on its skin.
“It rubs the lotion on its skin.”
mjd’s science-free research free bullcrap isn’t even that beneficial.
Whenever I hear “strengthen their immune system” I always wonder how the “natural immunity” crowd really knows their immune system has been strengthened. I know there are lab assays for immunoglobulins and specific disease antibodies but I’m sure they never pursue lab test verification. Lack of disease mostly means lack of exposure.
See, when I hear folks talk about “strengthening” their immune system I want to say “have you ever met anyone with an autoimmune condition?”
The last thing the vast, vast majority of people want to do is stimulate their immune system any more than absolutely necessary. That’s how bad things happen. Like hives, everywhere, all the time, for no reason.
They must miss the days before vaccines, when everyone had ‘natural immunity’ and nobody died of viral infections…
2022 greetings, and I hope all is well with you and yours, Orac.
2.Heartfelt thanks for taking on Steve Kirsch. I find his attitude causes me irritation at an irrational level, so it is hard for me to respond to him effectively.
Previous article by Jeffrey S. Morris, a statistical data scientist, professor and Director of Biostatistics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, debunking a previous missive from Kirsch
https://www.covid-datascience.com/post/are-the-mrna-vaccines-really-safe-evaluating-claims-by-steven-kirsch-on-danger-of-spike-proteins?fbclid=IwAR0H4EllZXb6kDLfZ6zrgE8mp243lcf8n1dXxaAl5MODttrJMz5InefVxNc
Hi Hi Hi. Kirsch seems no different than any other harlot pretending he’s got the cure other than he has no qualifications to make statements about COVID. At least Bossche was a veterinarian. As usual, the click bait salesman is short on evidence, long on I just know better than all those other people who actually provide good evidence with stellar credentials.
I would recommend a debate in front of a legal body with questions posed before hand. You get 30 seconds to prove what it is you claim. No WWF style crap.
Other than that, if the charlatans can’t clearly state their evidence in the standard scientific body of fact then who cares that much. Sad the there is a consumer segment loving that anti-vaccine traffic.
Thanks for the post / link!
Thanks and more thanks to comments for making some great points.
Sorry about your vacation–get some more puppies to make up for it!
It would not have been any fun worring about Omicron the whole time– that and the little disease vectors; i.e. grandchildren. 😉
A line disappeared!
I feel better now about cancelling Christmas travel plans–should have been after “Sorry about…” and before the last sentence. arghhh!
Lord, just delet it!
Top virologist says Delta defeated, predicts 6+ months of COVID quiet for Israel
timesofisrael.com/top-virologist-says-delta-defeated-predicts-6-months-of-covid-quiet-for-israel/
It is a good thing Israel vaccinated people with a 3rd dose. If not the cases would be even higher……
haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.HIGHLIGHT-covid-in-israel-over-10-000-new-cases-sixth-highest-daily-figure-ever-1.10512919
anybody for a 4th shot?
@ Charles
You are really tiresome. I’ve explained that there is a BIG DIFFERENCE between cases, vast majority tested positive, and actually only very few severely sick individuals. I could care less if a nasopharyngeal swab found covid. All I care about is my health. Both inside and out I have potentially pathogenic microbes that my immune system keeps in check, e.g., Clostridium difficile in intestines, and Staphyloccocus aureus in nasal cavity. And microbes enter my body daily thru breathing, eating, minor scratches; but, if my immune system recognizes them, I don’t even know they arrived. Same with vast majority of vaccinated. But vaccine isn’t full proof. A small minority will get severely ill; but they would have gotten ill without the vaccine and the number of severely ill would have been much much higher.
As for a 4th booster. No problem. Getting a little needle in my deltoid, maybe sore for a day or so and maybe even a mild fever for a few hours is much better than getting covid.
You are tiresome and really foolish to just keep repeating.
And your link didn’t work; but in searching I found this: Edo Efradi (2022 Jan 4). Fourth Covid Shot Boosts Protection Fivefold, Initial findings from Israeli Study Suggest. Haaretz
I’m eager to get it, hope it works its way here.
When I copy/pasted Charles’s Haaretz link into my Firefox browser, it worked for me. Not much point to it because all that displayed for me was the headline and first paragraph-and-a-bit; the rest was paywalled, which makes me wonder whether Charles had actually read any more of it than that, or even that.
There seems to be an antivaxer habit on the forum of posting URLs that are missing the scheme part (http: or https:) and the double slashes. It may be to avoid getting the posts put into auto-moderation, but it also makes them non-clickable.
Joel, you’re the one being ‘tiresome’ again. Your ‘big difference’ is actually a big goalposts shift. The virologist wasn’t considering just reduction in sickness and deaths, but actually a drastic, sustainable reduction in cases after their third booster. That hasn’t happened and the pandemic is still raging in Israel, and prompting their decision to go with a fourth shot.
Your disingenuity aside, even setting the bar at reducing sickness and deaths still doesn’t offer a sustainable solution for the long run. Not ending — yes, I can see you biting at that to mislead again!.. Not building herd immunity by dramatically reducing cases will lead to a prolongation of the pandemic and the chance of the virus mutating into dangerous strains that will result into sickness and deaths. And, yes, Joel, whether you want to admit it or not, there are very good reasons to suspect that over vaccination poses serious health risks.
Joel, you, Joe Bidden and other vaccine cheerleaders continue to peddle the lie that everything is hunky-dory as long as the vaccines are reducing sickness and deaths. Perhaps that lie would be cute if it wasn’t so damn dangerous. We continue to pay a steep price for not acknowledging that the vaccination ship has seriously run a foul and needs to be righted.
“If you want to see where these nurses (claiming mass casualties from Covid-19 vaccines) are coming from and why Mr. Kirsch likes them, a previous article in the same source from October is just chock full of the same sort of claims, complete with conspiracy mongering, including claims that doctors won’t fill out VAERS reports”
The Conejo Guardian, professed source of “independent community news” and undoubtedly a vastly underrated source, recently ran an editorial complaining about lies/censorship/coverup of what really happened at the Capitol on January 6th. You see, there actually were a million people there, the major media didn’t cover it in order to foment death, and it was all Antifa’s fault anyway.
Agenda? Nonsense!! There’s no reason to think that the Conejo Guardian’s reporting on the anonymous Ventura County nurses is anything but groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning material.
re ” chock full of the same claims” of mass Covid vaccine casualties
I just played audio of today’s noontime woo-fest ( GaryNull.com)) AND after the hoary old woo-meister maintained that research from Columbia U asserted the same situation, a caller from Columbia U who got through screening ( 56 minutes in) challenged him, asking for evidence that people are being harmed by the vaccine rather than by Covid!
His response included much shuffling, jiving and pressured speech as he firehosed the caller with dodgy stats and studies, promising written materials on his website and an explanation tomorrow.
A good example of how to ambush an accomplished prevaricator.
We need outsiders to pursue rectifying the quagmire that the corrupt medical establishment has created. It’s the only way to get to the truth.
What (specific) “quagmire”?
Who are these trained and experienced “outsiders”?
How, exactly is the medical establishment “corrupt”? Are you talking about the outrageous price of insulin? (Go shout at MBAs and capitalism, not scientists/doctors.) Precision is essential.
If they’re trained and experienced they’re not outsiders. If it’s outsiders that are wanted they must be untrained and inexperienced. That’s the only way to escape the pharma taint. Our episodic troll is an eminently qualified outsider.
How long must we wrestle with the pig in the quagmire to get to the truth? I have tickets to the Knicks game.
@ jlbatx
Check out my response/comment to you on last exchange. You posted video from Canadian Covid Care. I tore it apart. Literally they lied about several things and really are a small group selling alternative treatments. You believe them because you want to believe them, not because you have even a minimal understanding of how Covid-19 works or how the vaccine works. There are now literally hundreds of studies from around the world where the overwhelming majority of hospitalized and dead covid patients were unvaccinated. And many studies that the risk of serious adverse reactions is minuscule.
Do read my last comment on previous exchange.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2021/12/27/2021-the-year-the-weaponization-of-vaers-went-mainstream/