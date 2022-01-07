R.I.P., Gayle DeLong

My last post of 2021 discussed how that had been the year that the old antivaccine tactic of “dumpster diving” in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database had been mainstreamed by antivaxxers as part of their ongoing efforts to portray COVID-19 vaccines as deadly. I was reminded of this earlier this week, when I learned of the death of Gayle DeLong, PhD. One reason is that Dr. DeLong’s passing reminded me of a phenomenon that has come to dominate bad science about COVID-19, specifically an expert in one discipline unrelated to vaccines and infectious disease thinking herself an “expert” in COVID-19 vaccines.
Unsurprisingly, the antivaxxers at Age of Autism soon published a memorial and eulogy, noting:
After a seven-year struggle with cancer, Gayle DeLong passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022, at home and with her family. She proudly wore the badge of “Warrior Mom”. She worked relentlessly to lift the burdens of autism from her two daughters, Jennifer and Flora, and to help an entire generation of vaccine-injured children. She was not a physician, but she was an expert statistician, and she was able to calculate both the vested interests of pharmaceutical companies and the human toll their products were exacting.
Meanwhile, other antivaxxers were noting DeLong’s passing on Facebook:
I would, of course, dispute these characterizations. DeLong was hardly an “expert statistician,” at least not in medicine, nor did she “deepen our understanding of widespread iatrogenic injury.” Quite the opposite, in fact, which makes me wonder what possible institution of higher learning would accept a thesis that quoted any of DeLong’s awful studies, as I’ve written about several examples dating back to 2011 of how she manipulated and misused statistics over the years to blame vaccines for autism and female infertility. Indeed, part of the reason I decided to write about her was because she was one of the antivaxxers who “pioneered” bad study designs that have proliferated during the pandemic and been used by COVID-19 antivaxxers to blame COVID-19 vaccines for death, infertility, and general destruction.
DeLong was a an associate professor of economics in the Bert W. Wasserman Department of Economics and Finance at the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College/City University of New York, where her areas of expertise were listed as international finance, financial institutions, and regulated industries. The most recent example of her assumption that her training in statistics for economics was translatable to epidemiology was in 2018, when she published an utterly execrable paper that falsely linked HPV vaccines to female infertility, a paper that was ultimately retracted, ironically right as CoVID-19 was making itself known in Wuhan. Of course, blaming vaccines for female infertility is a very old antivaccine trope that has found new life among antivaxxers in the age of COVID-19, with multiple claims that these vaccines cause either miscarriages, premature ovarian insufficiency, or damage to the ovaries leading to infertility. Same as it ever was, and DeLong was right up there “pioneering” this claim.
Another reason why news of DeLong’s death led me to write about her now is that she died of breast cancer. As a surgeon whose professional career has been dedicated to the surgical diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer as well as translational research to improve the care of breast cancer patients, it always saddens me to learn of someone dying of this disease. However, that sadness about DeLong as a human being dying of the disease to whose eradication I’ve devoted my life is tempered by how she had decided to announce that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2014, which was shocking at the time—even to me. What do I mean?
To boil it all down, Gayle DeLong blamed her having developed breast cancer on her daughters’ autism (which she of course blamed on vaccines), publishing an article on the antivaccine crank blog Age of Autism entitled entitled The Lesser of Two Evils: Breast Cancer and Autism. (Hint: Guess which of the two DeLong considered to be the “lesser of two evils.” Further hint: It wasn’t breast cancer.”) She even coined a term for her breast cancer, “autism-induced breast cancer” (AIBC) to describe it. Unfortunately, her “AIBC” claimed her life early Wednesday morning after nearly eight years, as announced by her daughter on Twitter, who had first announced that her mother had been hospitalized in late December:
And then:
And:
Again, because I’m a breast cancer surgeon, I am never happy to see the disease claim someone, even when it is someone who has been as dedicated to spreading antivaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories as Ms. DeLong was. Still, DeLong’s claim that autism (more specifically, the stress of caring for her autistic daughters) caused her breast cancer implies that autism claimed her life, which, if you accept her belief that vaccines caused autism, further implies that vaccines ultimately claimed her life. With that in mind, I understand that the family is grieving, but among all the lionization of Ms. DeLong that we are seeing from antivaxxers, I couldn’t help but wonder how her daughters reconcile their mother’s oft-expressed belief that they were somehow “damaged” by vaccines (to the point that the stress of raising them had caused her to develop breast cancer) with their belief that she had “worked tirelessly for a great future” for her daughters with autism.” Maybe she changed during the eight years since she had blamed her cancer on her daughters’ autism.
To see what I mean, let’s go back and look at DeLong’s essay, The Lesser of Two Evils: Breast Cancer and Autism, in which she clearly stated that autism was not only evil, but not the lesser of two evils.
Don’t believe me? Take a look:
I have autism-induced breast cancer (AIBC). While I am not absolutely certain that the 1.9 centimeter lump that grew in my left breast is the result of the stress of raising two autistic children, all indications point in that direction. There is virtually no cancer in my family, I eat organically, I exercise, I’m a good weight. OK, so I live in the toxic dump known as New Jersey, but that is the only other major risk factor. No, the drop in cortisol levels whenever one kid’s school calls or the other kid has a public “flare up” is enough for the cancer to take root.
I took this opportunity nearly eight years ago to point out that DeLong’s conflation of the two shows that it’s not just autism and vaccines about which she labored under major delusions, but medicine and cancer as well. She was expressing two very common misconceptions about cancer. First, she was assuming that breast cancer must be familial and can’t hit someone with “no cancer” in her family. As I explained at the time, in the case of breast cancer, while it’s true that there is a familial component and that there are specific genes, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2, that, when mutated, result in an enormously elevated lifetime risk of breast cancer compared to women without such mutations, the simple fact is that no more than 10% of breast cancer cases have an identifiable familial or genetic component. That means around 90% of breast cancer cases are what we call “sporadic”; i.e., “we can’t identify a specific cause.” While it is true that there are well-characterized other risk factors for breast cancer, such as age, early menarche, late menopause, nulliparity, and others, the magnitude of the breast cancer risk increase due to these factors is way less than a strong family history or an identified cancer-predisposing mutation in BRCA1.
DeLong’s second misconception, shared by many in the world of alternative medicine, was that “living right” is some sort of silver bullet that should prevent cancer, the implication being that, because she had “lived right” (and had no cancer in her family) it was unfair of the universe to have inflicted breast cancer on her, and there “must be a reason”—or at least another reason or cause for her cancer besides randomness and bad luck. This is also an alternative medicine concept that undergirds every antivaccine conspiracy theory about all the horrible things blamed on vaccines by antivaxxers. Just as breast cancer can’t “just happen” to me, autism, for example, can’t “just happen” to my child! There had to have been a cause, and that cause was vaccines! Yes, the very same thinking that led DeLong to blame “something” for her breast cancer is the same thinking that has sustained the false idea that vaccines cause autism. So if it wasn’t genetic or due to diet, then DeLong’s breast cancer must have been due to “stress” from raising two autistic girls. Never mind that the evidence linking stress as a cause to breast cancer was pretty weak then and isn’t really much better now.
Now here’s where DeLong got really bad:
So, I speak from experience when I say Stage 1 breast cancer has nothing on autism. The differences are vast and significant. Unlike autism, no one is telling me to “celebrate” my cancer. No one is telling me that cancer is “just a different way for cells to grow.” People have told me that we’ve always had cancer, but no one is using that is an excuse for not doing anything about it. No one is blaming me (or my mother) for my cancer. Unlike a person with autism, society does not say my cancer is my fault. Another difference is that in three years, I’ll either be dead or cured. Autism is not tangible, so it neither exists concretely nor definitely leaves the body. Although cancer could do to me what autism did to Avonte Oquendo, the chances of dying from a tumor that I treat properly are small and growing smaller.
I pointed out the fallacy behind DeLong’s claim that in three years she’d be either dead or cured; so I won’t belabor that point other than to give the CliffsNotes version. Certain kinds of breast cancer can recur up to decades later, unfortunately. Even the kinds of breast cancer prone to early recurrence can recur longer than three years after seemingly successful treatment.
Also note how DeLong claimed that “society” says that autism in her children was her fault. That, of course, is far from true; that is, if you look at what medicine says, namely that autism is primarily genetic. In fairness, it is true that there was a discredited hypothesis known as the “refrigerator mother” hypothesis that claimed that autism was caused by a cold and distant mother, but that hypothesis had long ago been discredited by 2014. That’s not what DeLong was likely referring to anyway. It is certainly true that antivaxxers who believe that vaccines cause autism blame themselves for having vaccinated their children, DeLong was clearly equating the antivaccine circles in which she had been traveling to “society” at large. Particularly offensive was her explicit likening of autism to cancer, in which she proclaimed that “no one is telling me that cancer is ‘just a different way for cells to grow.’” This suggested to me at the time that she viewed her autistic children as cancers, or at least their autism as bad as any cancer, hence her resentment at the neurodiversity movement that has sought to destigmatize autism. Even worse, was her referring to the case of Avonte Oquendo. This was a teenage boy with autism who had walked out of his school to go missing whose remains were found months later. In other words, DeLong made the connection between her view of cancer and her view of autism even more explicit: Both to her were killer diseases, but there was a difference. Her cancer is potentially curable.
Finally, DeLong suggested that she was going to treat her cancer with woo:
However, one major similarity exists between breast cancer and autism: the “wisdom” of the experts. The standard of care for cancer includes popping this sucker out of my breast, and I’m fine with that. However, I’m more than a bit uneasy about the radiation treatment that the surgeon has recommended post-op. Taking a sledge hammer to my breast may indeed kill the cancer, but what about the organ that lies directly under my breast, my heart? If 10 or 20 years from now I develop a heart condition – which is also unheard of in my family – would it be the result of the radiation or just bad stuff happening to good people? The cancer experts don’t care; after all, the cancer didn’t return! Except that sometimes (often?) cancer does return, perhaps because radiation can cause cancer? And don’t get me started about chemo! I didn’t question the established wisdom concerning vaccines, and my kids have autism. I won’t repeat that mistake. I’ll look for alternatives, weigh the options, and determine the best path for me. Amazing how a little pain in the breast can turn one into a huge pain in the derrière.
Again, as I pointed out at the time, radiation oncologists actually do care very much about toxicity to the heart from radiation therapy that catches part of the cardiac muscle and have long been working on ways to minimize that toxicity. More interesting to me is the common theme between her thinking about autism and cancer, namely that conventional medicine and science were wrong. To her medicine had been “wrong” about vaccines and autism, and as a result her daughters were autistic because she had vaccinated them. This distrust of medicine was threatening to carry over to her treatment of her breast cancer, leading me to speculate that I might have been witnessing the beginning of another alternative cancer treatment testimonial and to hope that she didn’t become this kind of “testimonial.”
I was curious how DeLong had treated her cancer, but was unable to find much about it. If I had to guess, I’d guess that she likely did undergo surgery, at least, but probably eschewed any sort of local or systemic adjuvant therapy, like radiation, chemotherapy, or estrogen-blocking therapy, but I really don’t know. It’s possible that she was persuaded to do everything that her doctors recommended and still relapsed. It happens. As I always tell my patients with stage I breast cancer, their odds of surviving their cancer are excellent, but not 100%. If the expected survival rate of a given cancer at a given stage is 95%, that still means that one out of twenty patients will ultimately succumb to their disease, and if you happen to be one of those unlucky patients it’s 100% to you. In any event, if you look at the comments after DeLong’s AoA article, you’ll see all sorts of believers in cancer quackery suggesting treatments to her, including laetrile, Burt Birkson’s LDN/ALA infusions, bleach (a.k.a. Miracle Mineral Solution), turpentine, orgonite, the “zapper,” and others.
I’ll conclude by going through DeLong’s history a bit, starting with the very first time that I encountered her, way back in 2011. At that time DeLong came to my attention through a very bad study that she published trying to link vaccines to autism. The key problem with that study was the ecological fallacy, in which she assumed that group-level correlations translated to correlations in individuals in the population groups studied, but she also ignored major potential confounders. From there, she moved on to another common theme among antivaxxers, the “pharma shill gambit,” in which she used deceptive arguments to suggest unreconcilable “conflicts of interest” in vaccine safety research. She then continued, publishing a truly incompetent study that blamed female infertility on HPV vaccines. It’s a very old idea that vaccines “sterilize our girls.” Unfortunately, this idea has been repeatedly resurrected in COVID-19-era claims that COVID vaccines cause miscarriages and infertility, claims that began as soon as the vaccines were distributed under an emergency use authorization (EUA) and continue to this day.
As I remember Gayle DeLong and say RIP, even as I rail against the disease that finally claimed her, I still can’t help but remember that she spent the last 10-15 years promoting antivaccine misinformation, in particular one flavor of misinformation blaming vaccines for infertility that has become prominent among antivaxxers over COVID-19 vaccines. She didn’t deserve breast cancer or deserve to die of it, but her death from it doesn’t erase her history of misinformation about vaccines, no matter how much antivaxxers try to portray her as a hero.
22 replies on “R.I.P., Gayle DeLong”
I think these people read “it’s genetic” as “it’s your fault.” I think that’s the blaming the mother she had in mind.
Especially ironic – those statements – since her “I did everything right” statements, as you said elsewhere, are an implicit “for most cancer victims, it’s their fault because they were doing it wrong” – clearly blaming cancer victims for their own predicament.
It’s been a long time since something not Covid-related has made me this ragey. As if the tired old vaccines-causing-autism trope isn’t bad enough- Autism-Induced Breast Cancer? Her poor daughters. Not only did their mother hate a huge part of what makes them who they are, she placed the blame for her illness at their feet (or at their neurotype). How heartbreaking for them.
She blamed her daughters for her cancer.
She blamed her daughters for her cancer in print, in a place where they will likely find it (if they haven’t already, if she didn’t say it to their faces).
How can anyone be so cruel? To their own children?
So now, not only do these young women not have their mother anymore, but they will have to carry the guilt of thinking that they caused their mother’s illness, and also the knowledge that she chose to blame them. She could have blamed fate or bad lucky, but instead blamed her children.
Yes, but here’s what I predict. Antivaxxers will excoriate me for writing this only two days after DeLong’s death, calling me “insensitive,” “crass,” “nasty,” etc., even though I went out of my way to try to remain empathetic but “real” in recounting the misinformation that DeLong promoted while she was alive. They never criticized her that I can find for having blamed her daughters for her breast cancer nearly eight years ago, nor in the eight years since, even though that was a horrible thing to do. The reason is simple Antivaxxers are ableist and many of them really do view autism as worse than cancer. They agreed with her and sympathized with her, not her daughters.
Orac, you are perfectly justified in documenting Ms..DeLong’s public legacy. It’s bad enough when people liken autism to cancer; so much worse that anyone could attribute the one to the other. What an abomination. I wish her children, her husband and all of her loved ones comfort and peace.
In support of this, I will say the reading of your post resulted in utter sadness in me. For Mrs Delong, for her two poor daughters.
It is a tragedy. Not something I feel like gloating or being self-righteous about. Your article did not send me that way.
That being said, if I was to express some criticism toward the deceased, as said by JustaTech, there is the minor matter of publicly blaming her cancer on her daughters’ condition.
She also called it “bad things happening to good people.” Sorry, but I don’t consider ableism and dehumanizing of people, especially one’s own children, a trait of good people. The reality is cancer is not a bad person’s disease (to paraphrase Golden Girls in honor of Betty White).
This is an emotionally eclectic post, Orac. (antivaxxer, autism, breast cancer, retraction, RIP, RI, motherhood, misinformation, family pictures, etc…)
MJD says,
I appreciate both Orac and Gayle for placing their thought-provoking ideas and opinions into the public domain. Thank you!
My oldest is autistic and had ten years of speech therapy, and my youngest is a speech/language pathologist. They both had hearing impaired friends because their school happened to be one where there were deaf/hard of hearing services (including an on site audiologist).
I was particularly offended when she assumed every child getting speech/language intervention in a school setting was autistic. Her understanding of the complexity speech/language issues was pretty much non-existent. She obviously never talked to any of the other parents in an SLP clinic waiting room, nor crack open a book on the subject.
Our youngest had speech therapy as a child. At the end of his schooling he was Dux of the school and scored in the top 5% of students in the state. His problem was entirely physical.
Like you, DeLong’s attitude to children with disabilities made my blood boil.
Heck, my completely NT hearing aunt had speech therapy as a child because she was late in learning to pronounce her R’s. (My mom once joked her sister was in “the Wed Wobin” club in kindergarten). My niece has mild CP and had speech therapy, among others, to address its impact.
Often sceptics cautiously tip toe around the issue because we do not wish to sound insensitive about people who have suffered adverse conditions ( illness, children with serious conditions, poverty, divorce etc) BUT to be truthful, there is an entire class of anti-vaxxers – mostly mothers- who spend incalculable amounts of time on the internet MISINFORMING parents about vaccines and other health concerns, cavalierly advising parents which can harm children and others by avoidance of vaccines and other reasonable professional medicine.
Because someone has suffered it does not give them carte blanche to spread misinformation or not be accountable for their own words and actions especially when their words / actions can cause harm to others. Suffering doesn’t make it alright to cause others to suffer.
Jennifer Rose seems like a pretty normal kid. Enters beauty contests, is articulate and writes well. There are so many ways a child can cause stress to a parent and getting a phone call from school seems pretty low on the list.
Seriously. If having a stressful childrearing experience was actually a cause of cancer then freaking every other woman in the would would have breast cancer.
But since having a child in the NICU or PICU is not a cause of cancer (it would be an easy population to study) then it’s just cruelty to suggest that these young women are some kind of super-carcinogen.
Did miss DeLong read some books on German New Medicine?
My mom got breastcancer when she was in her sixties. She got a breast taken away and lived cancerfree for the rest of her life.
What should I blame her cancer on?
Me being a problem-child, seeing people who should help me and my parents, psychologists and the like. It appeared I had some minor braindamage. Some people nowadays seem to think I have some form of autism. Not sure about that. I don’t even care.
Or me being transgendered?
I suppose it was just bad luck, just like her thyriod problems, her heart problems and the cerebral haemorhage that killed her.
“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGt9jAkWie4
.
No comment.
Addendum to clarify my above personal response to this news:
Nice informative article, Orac.
Thanks for the facts.
These claims were all made in the US Supreme Court this week
– 99% of hospitalized are un-vaccinated
– over 100,000 children hospitalized
– 750 million positive cases yesterday
– vaccines stop transmission
– Omicron deadlier than Delta
– OSHA has broad police power
And everyone here is making a story about what a woman who died of cancer said, talk about misinformation.
WOW
This is your big opportunity! Start your own blog to discuss the important topics that others, like Orac, are overlooking. You have first mover advantage. Serve ads and the millions of page hits from people hungering for your important news will make you rich! What are you waiting for? Strike while the iron is hot.
@ Charles
You write: “Charlessays:
January 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm
These claims were all made in the US Supreme Court this week
– 99% of hospitalized are un-vaccinated
– over 100,000 children hospitalized
– 750 million positive cases yesterday
– vaccines stop transmission
– Omicron deadlier than Delta
– OSHA has broad police power
And everyone here is making a story about what a woman who died of cancer said, talk about misinformation.
WOW”
Nope. What plaintiff says in front of the Supreme Court doesn’t necessarily reflect what science, CDC, WHO, etc. say. For instance, vaccines don’t always completely stop transmission; but they lower the number of viruses and often, as the immune system revs up, do stop transmission. Nope. Omicron not deadlier than Delta; but much more transmissible, so as more and more people infected then even a milder variant will cause severe illness in some. Just look at how our hospitals are being overwhelmed. By law, OSHA has limited police powers. Look it up.
Why focus on a woman who died of cancer. Maybe because she was a major player among the antivaccinationists and her blaming her cancer on her children, etc. just shows the lengths that antivaccinationists will go to blame vaccines. She believed vaccines caused her kids autism and the extra effort needed by her lead to her cancer. Well, there are tons of women who have kids with autism who didn’t receive a vaccine and, yep, these kids need more effort; but they didn’t get cancer and there is NO scientific evidence, NONE, that stress caused by problems with children cause any type of cancer.
So, cite plaintiffs, not scientists. You might as well just go to some antivax website and copy and paste their unscientific irresponsible BS.
Anybody guess why Massachusetts is changing the way hospitals are counting Covid cases ?
Because we have a democrat in the white house and the numbers are now higher then when a republican was president
Are they going to go back and revise the numbers when Trump was in office?
boston.com/news/coronavirus/2022/01/07/massachusetts-changing-covid-hospitalizations-data-reporting-with-because/
Read the article yourself. It seems a sensible decision.
They are not hiding cases, just dividing them into two groups.
Since the vaccines are so good at protecting from severe disease, not everyone who tests positive needs treatment for Covid-19.