Brownstone Institute embraces its inner antivaxxer

The Great Barrington Declaration was published in October 2020 by three scientists brought together by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), an antimask, anti-“lockdown,” anti-(vaccine) mandate “free market” libertarian “think tank.” AIER is but one of many such astroturf groups that have been sowing doubt about collective public health interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the Great Barrington Declaration was among the most successful efforts by any of them, at least when it comes to influencing the policies of major governments. At the time, I characterized the Declaration as eugenics (or at least eugenics-adjacent), given that, in a time before vaccines against COVID-19, it proposed, in essence, a “let ‘er rip” strategy for the coronavirus, at least to let it rip through the “healthy” population (in order to prevent economic damage) while using “focused protection” to keep those at highest risk of severe disease and death safe. Never mind that, as I pointed out, it’s impossible to keep the vulnerable safe when a deadly virus is spreading unchecked through the rest of the population, and, unsurprisingly, public health experts were very much opposed to this strategy. Such a strategy was thus nothing more than a big “screw you” to those at the highest risk from the pandemic. Last year, AIER begat the “spiritual child” of the Great Barrington Declaration, a new think tank named the Brownstone Institute founded by former AIER Editorial Director Jeffery Tucker, who bragged about being in the “room where it happened” as the Great Barrington Declaration was drafted.
You might recall that AIER and the original trio signatories to the Great Barrington Declaration, Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School, Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University have been enormously influential. It’s been documented how Great Barrington Declaration aficionados had access to the highest levels of government in 2020, meeting with officials in the Trump administration in the US and with Boris Johnson’s government in the UK for example, and how those contacts influenced pandemic policy. More recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a fringe physician, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, as Florida’s new Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health. Dr. Ladapo, who was also a member of a group of COVID-19 quacks pushing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin (America’s Frontline Doctors) and an admirer of the Great Barrington Declaration, promptly went about doing his damnedest to dismantle the few remaining public health interventions against the pandemic in Florida.
So, as I said, AIER begat the Brownstone Institute, which, if anything, is even more extreme in its messaging that AIER was. Indeed, as I’ve checked in with the Brownstone Institute every now and then over the last several months, I’ve noted its drift from just being antimask and anti-“lockdown” to rhetoric that is arguably more and more explicitly antivaccine. True, as antivaxxers did for a long time before the pandemic as they pr0tested against school vaccine mandates, Brownstone’s writers usually couch their rhetoric as “anti-mandate”—or, as I like to refer to it, “anti-(vaccine) mandate,” the better to point out that 99% of the time if you scratch an anti-(vaccine) mandate maven you’ll find an antivaxxer)—but a couple of days ago they went beyond that in the form of an article by an Jared McBrady, and assistant professor of history(!) at SUNY Cortland entitled, Othering Unvaccinated Persons.
Before I get into the Brownstone Institute’s latest line about how we’re supposedly “othering” the unvaccinated, I can’t help but bet that regular readers will immediately recognize this particular trope, as will those of us who have been following and trying to counter the antivaccine movement for a long time. Whether McBrady and Brownstone realize it or not, this is an antivaccine talking point that I recall first seeing many years ago and that takes various forms. When it comes to vaccine mandates, above all, antivaxxers hate facing consequences for their choices not to vaccinate themselves or their children. Before the pandemic, they hated that their child couldn’t attend school or go to daycare without being up-to-date on their vaccines or having a valid medical exemption. These days, they hate the idea that they might be excluded from restaurants, air travel (or international travel), concerts, and even their jobs if they are not vaccinated. That we are in the middle of a pandemic that’s killed north of 800,000 in the US alone matters not one whit to them. All that matters to them are their “freedom” and fear of vaccines based on pseudoscience and conspiracy theories. In brief, if antivaxxers face real life consequences for their own choices, they view it as “persecution.”
Traditionally, the first (and most common) form that the charge of “othering” the unvaccinated takes has been the misappropriation of the Nazi persecution of Jews during the Holocaust, representing the unvaccinated as the “new Jews.” (And, yes, Brownstone’s new history flack McBrady does go there, among other favorite antivax faux persecution haunts, as you will see.) Indeed, in the more innocent times before the pandemic, antivaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got caught likening “vaccine-induced” autism to the “Holocaust,” after having tried to shut down a report by an antivaccine blog about him doing the same thing two years earlier. (He even explicitly invoked the death camps, and was forced to “apologize,” although, true to his form, it was a classic “notpology.”) It was not a new trope, as I’ve found evidence of its use as far back as 2001, and, no doubt, its use goes back much further. These days, RFK Jr. has dropped even his shame at having co-opted the Nazi genocide of European Jews for his antivaccine message and in his most recent book referred to the “final solution” and disingenuously refused to acknowledge what he meant or apologize for it.
Essentially, antivaxxers sure do love their persecution complex. Love it! Over the years, in addition to the Holocaust I’ve seen them liken vaccines and vaccine mandates to slavery (even likening pre-pandemic laws on vaccine mandates to the Fugitive Slave Act), rape, segregation and Jim Crow, human trafficking and sex slavery, and child grooming. To further their message as victims, antivaxxers have co-opted holidays (e.g., Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery) and symbols (e.g., the Yellow Star of David used by Nazis to identify Jews in Germany and their conquered territories), as well as claimed that they are the “new civil rights movement.” More recently, in response to criticism of the Great Barrington Declaration, AIER likened COVID-19 “resisters” to abolitionists (again, with “lockdowns” and vaccine mandates being “slavery”).
With that background in mind, McBrady’s Brownstone piece is obviously of a piece with longstanding antivaccine rhetoric. He begins by describing how he teaches budding high school history teachers through mock lessons that illustrate the conditions that can give rise to authoritarianism, referring to a textbook that he uses and then going on:
One passage from the lesson’s textbook concerned me the most: “Totalitarian leaders often create ‘enemies of the state’ to blame for things that go wrong. Frequently these enemies are members of religious or ethnic groups. Often these groups are easily identified and are subjected to campaigns of terror and violence. They may be forced to live in certain areas or are subjected to rules that apply only to them” (pg. 876).
Creating an enemy of the state requires othering: a process of dehumanizing through marginalizing a group of humans as something different, less than, and other. Such othered groups become an easy target to scapegoat, unfairly bearing the blame for a society’s ills.
I bet you can see where this is going in the context of past rhetoric from antivaxxers about vaccine mandates. If McBrady had been smart, he would have restrained himself and stuck to a more general concept of “othering” to decry vaccine mandates, he might have made his parroting of antivaccine rhetoric and persecution complexes less blatantly obvious. However, whether he’s antivaccine or not (I couldn’t find anything to indicate one way or the other his views on vaccines), McBrady can’t help but “go there,” and go there he does:
History is replete with examples of othering. The Ancient Greeks othered based on language, labeling those who did not speak Greek barbarians. In the United States, chattel slavery and segregation were sustained through othering based on skin color. In Nazi Germany, Hitler othered based on religion, casting Jewish people as enemies of the state.
Othering frequently plays on people’s stereotypes and fears. In the United States, for example, black men have been othered as “thugs,” playing on fears about violence and criminality. In another example, public health officials in Nazi-occupied Poland played on the primal human fear of disease. Propaganda posters proclaimed “Jews Are Lice: They Cause Typhus.”
McBrady should know, as an ostensible historian, that to radical antisemites like the Nazis Jews were a race, not just a group of people who follow a particular religion that they didn’t like. Why I emphasize this aspect of Nazi antisemitism that led to their attempt to exterminate European Jewry will become apparent in a moment. In the meantime, let me just quote one of the articles cited by McBrady for Brownstone, specifically this one, which defines “othering” thusly:
We define “othering” as a set of dynamics, processes, and structures that engender marginality and persistent inequality across any of the full range of human differences based on group identities.13 Dimensions of othering include, but are not limited to, religion, sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status (class), disability, sexual orientation, and skin tone. Although the axes of difference that undergird these expressions of othering vary considerably and are deeply contextual, they contain a similar set of underlying dynamics.
Can you tell the difference between “othering” defined this way and being subject to consequences for refusing to be vaccinated? The difference should be rather obvious. In nearly all cases of true “othering,” those suffering discrimination and persecution cannot leave the “othered” group easily—or at all! “Othering” is generally based on human characteristics that are, if not immutable, not really changeable, such as race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identification, and the like. In contrast, being unvaccinated is very, very easy to change. Just get vaccinated! Of course, this whole concept promoted by McBrady is just old antivax rhetoric in a somewhat gussied up form. Instead of portraying the unvaccinated as Jews under Nazi rule directly, McBrady refers to it as “othering.” Then, as Dr. Vinay Prasad did when he falsely argued that public health interventions against COVID-19 could become a slippery slope to Nazi-style fascism, McBrady argues that the unvaccinated are “othered” and that’s a slippery slope to Nazi-style fascism, or at least to horrific persecution, referring to President Joe Biden’s expression of exasperation with antivaxxers when he announced federal vaccine mandates, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s characterization of the hard core antivaccine movement not believing “in science/progress” and “very often misogynistic and racist” (both of which are true), and French President Emmanuel Macron’s wanting to “piss off” the unvaccinated in order to goad them to finally getting vaccinated.
While one can question how far it is wise to go in criticizing the unvaccinated, who are not a monolith, it’s fairly clear in context that Trudeau was referring to the tiny minority of hardcore antivaxxers who drive vaccine hesitancy and that Macron was talking about making life more inconvenient for the unvaccinated to goad them into getting vaccinated:
So, he said, “we have to tell them: from 15 January, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.”
Macron added: “When my freedoms threaten those of others, I become someone irresponsible. Someone irresponsible is not a citizen.”
I also can’t help but note that McBrady failed to quote Macron’s further statements that he was “not going to jail [the unvaccinated], or forcibly vaccinate them.” (Of course, antivaxxers view any negative societal consequence whatsoever of not being vaccinated as “forced vaccination,” having long referred to mere school vaccine mandates as such, even though we’ve had such mandates for over 100 years.) Again, it’s very easy for the “othered” to cease to be so by just getting vaccinated.
None of this stops McBrady from further “going there” for Brownstone:
My hope is that this will all amount to nothing more than ignored political rhetoric – empty bluster these politicians hope will score a few popularity points with their electoral base. My fear is that it will not. Either way, this dangerous othering language must be recognized and condemned.
Historians study causality: contexts, conditions, events and their outcomes. We have examined the conditions that yielded chattel slavery, the gulag, the Holocaust, Jim Crow, Rwanda. This is not an attempt to equate current pandemic policies with these past tragedies.
Rather, this is a warning call. We have seen these conditions before, and we have seen where they lead. Turn back now – that way leads to darkness.
Rwanda? I don’t call antivaxxers having invoked Rwanda before? Oh wait, I had! I had just forgotten this gem from the grande dame of the antivaccine movement, Barbara Loe Fisher, published in 2008 and entitled Promoting Vaccination, Fear, Hate & Discrimination:
The discrimination begins, always, with the majority in a society pointing the finger at a minority for somehow endangering the public health and welfare. Individuals in the minority group are singled out as different – ethnically, biologically, spiritually, morally – from the majority. The human impulse to fear, judge, marginalize or eliminate those different from the rest has left a blood soaked trail winding throughout the entire history of man from the Great Inquisition to the Holocaust; from the killing fields of Cambodia to Rwanda, Serbia and Tibet; while the persecution of those with leprosy, TB, AIDS, mental illness, and handicaps continues in every society.
Obviously, McBrady has hit the same high points that antivaxxers have been hitting for years and years to liken the unvaccinated to various persecuted groups from history, but if he wants to keep up with his appropriation of old antivaccine rhetoric, he really does need to up his game and add the Inquisition, the killing fields of Cambodia, and the killings in Serbia and Tibet to his repertoire of examples from history. Perhaps in a future Brownstone Institute contribution, he will remedy that oversight and add the genocidal campaign by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Maybe he could even start quoting Elie Wiesel, as Loe Fisher did those many years ago:
The doctors in charge at the CDC and AAP have refused, for more than a quarter century, to acknowledge the existence of a growing number of vaccine injured children and so they have refused to identify and screen out children biologically vulnerable to vaccine-induced brain and immune system dysfunction. One-size-fits-all vaccine policies and state laws have become a de facto selection of the genetically vulnerable for sacrifice. It is a very small step from that kind of societal thinking to the prisons, concentration camps and killing fields that stand as chilling testimony to the human impulse to dehumanize others in order to control, exploit or eliminate them.
Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel has said “When you take an idea or a concept and turn it into an abstraction, that opens the way to take human beings and turn them, also, into abstractions.”
Individuals harmed by vaccines are not abstractions. They are human beings who deserve to be spared a lifetime of suffering rather than being thrown under the bus to prop up forced mass vaccination policies that fail to acknowledge biodiversity within the family of man.
Come on, Prof. McBrady, you can do it! You can go even further into classic antivaccine rhetoric and repurpose a passage like Loe Fisher’s to mandated COVID-19 vaccine mandates, masking, and “lockdowns” to your comparison of vaccine mandates that don’t let the unvaccinated go to a restaurant or concert as “othering”! I know you can! If you can’t, I’m sure that the Brownstone Institute will find someone who can.
37 replies on “Brownstone Institute embraces its inner antivaxxer”
The hypocrisy is galling. Where were these people during the deep othering of our brothers and sisters, the drunk drivers, and the many measures and harsh language directed at them?
Or our brothers and sisters the tax evaders?
IKR? Or the “othering” of those who refuse to wear shoes or shirts in a restaurant?
I’ve never really understood why bare feet were more dangerous to others than shod feet. I have since heard that the rule was actually to keep out poor folks who couldn’t afford shoes. Could you explain the health consequences of not wearing shoes in restaurants? Are they more likely to spread some diseases? Do germs stick to bare feet better than shoes?
Or the “othering” of the away fans in pubs frequented by the home team fans before football matches in England. The “othering” of people who put Spice Girls songs on the jukebox, the “othering” of people wearing a Mets cap in the Bronx, the”othering” of people who think “Friends” was a comedy…
Actually, that last one’s fair enough.
There’s probably no hygienic difference between a shod or a barefoot person entering a restaurant. Couple of possible points – if a barefoot person stepped on something and injured themselves, they could file a lawsuit against the restaurant. Much less likely with shoes on.
Also, aesthetics.
Actually, for hygienic purposes, customers should arrive in shoes and take them off at the door. In Canada, this is the law.
Not really.
@Beth: not wearing shoes is a fabulous way to get a whole host of really terrible parasites, including hookworm which was endemic to the American South until the early/mid 20th century and was the cause of a lot of suffering and lost work.
I have no idea if that’s where that sign exists in food establishments, but yes you can get some really nasty diseases through bare feet.
Ted Cruz tried othering the January 6 patriots, but Tucker Carlson condemned that dangerous language and the Senator turned back from the path of darkness. /s
Heheh.
Hospitals juking bed numbers…as usual, the devil us in the details. Covid hasnt ever been a credible threat to reasonably healthy people. The first wave hit the elderly and unwell, which is a big reservoir in thevworld. Now its severity is lessened, as one would expect. Still only killing the most unwell…just like every year. The world hasnt seen so few covid deaths since rhis began 2 years ago. The vaccines provided some limited protection to the most vulnerable, but are superfluous to the healthy since they won’t end up in a hospital in the first place. However these vaccines have zero long term safety data, so since covid isnt an actual emergency for healthy people, taking the vaccine provides more risk than benefit. Its that simple. Besides, are we really expected to believe that the civilized world is going to crumble unless we take that risk, because “hospitals are tired”? Please spare me the histrionics. These vaccines provide no real benefit to health people, norvare they effective for or even designed for the current strains of covid. Go ahead if you want to make that choice, lets hope it doesn’t result in you occupying a hospital bed in the future.
All-cause mortality for people age 25-64 is up by 40% last year according to life insurance companies but do go on about how it’s only the elderly dying and how people you think are unhealthy aren’t worthy of life.
And let’s not even talk about Long Covid, we wouldn’t want to complicate matters.
Or about things like hospitals shutting down transplants because they don’t have room to do surgeries because they’re too busy caring for covid patients, or …
Nice narrative you’ve got going there.
FALSE: “Hospitals juking bed numbers”
FALSE: “Covid hasnt ever been a credible threat to reasonably healthy people”.
FALSE: “Still only killing the most unwell”
FALSE: “The world hasnt seen so few covid deaths since rhis began 2 years ago”.
FALSE: “The vaccines provided some limited protection to the most vulnerable”
FALSE: “The vaccines are superfluous to the healthy since.
FALSE: “The healthy won’t end up in a hospital in the first place.
FALSE: “These vaccines have zero long term safety data”
FALSE: “Taking the vaccine provides more risk than benefit”
FALSE: “These vaccines provide no real benefit to health people”
FALSE: “The vaccines are not effective for the current strains of covid”
You haven’t got an argument, you’ve got a pack of lies to hide your fear.
Right. The healthy don’t end up in hospital? Tell that to my wife, who ended up in Kett’rin’ General for ten days on oxygen. When I sent a text every morning, I never knew if I’d get one back.
Take your half-baked opinions and shove them up your arse.
Are you calling my aunt the ER doctor a liar? Are you?
Are you calling my friend the ICU nurse a liar? Are you?
Why do you feel the need to say these things that are so obviously untrue?
Oh, look, another fan of eugenics, happy to do away with those he views as “surplus.”
You might try to tell that to a 58 year old Dutch economist, who was in favour of a Dutch version of the Great Barrington Declaration. Well, alas, you can’t tell him, because he died from covid-19. He also thought the vaccine would be only needed to protect the most vunerable, which he considered himself not.
And no I don’t think he deserved to die, even if he might had it coming.
What is a “healthy person?” You probably mean a person who has none of the known risk factors.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/underlyingconditions.html
Depression? Overweight ? Hypertension? How many people don’t even know they have hypertension? Former smoker? Good luck with that, oh person who cared about their health enough to kick the habit.
My guess is that some of these (schizophrenia, just BEING black), have more to do with the ability to get medical care than actual health.
But the really important part is that a person with no risk factors is by definition less likely to die. A risk factor is not a definition of “unhealthy.” At least in the future stop saying “unhealthy” and start saying “with no known risk factors.” And while you’re at it, point out that blacbeing black is a risk factor.
@Beth
It might be a matter of what’s on other people’s shod feet that the unshod may step in.
But I have no answer to why one must have a shirt, other than I for one, find that uncovered beer guts make me lose my appetite completely. For women, I can see no problem unless they are braless as well as shirtless (and that would only apply to the well-endowed). I also realize there could be some crossover here among the sexes (and the genders).
People who run red lights and stop signs. Drunk people pissing on your lawn. So many people othered.
“We define “othering” as a set of dynamics, processes, and structures that engender marginality and persistent inequality across any of the full range of human differences based on group identities. Dimensions of othering include, but are not limited to, religion, sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status (class), disability, sexual orientation, and skin tone. Although the axes of difference that undergird these expressions of othering vary considerably and are deeply contextual, they contain a similar set of underlying dynamics.”
Other dimensions of othering include criminality and antisociality.
Put that way, “othering” is not necessarily a bad thing, and may indeed be regarded as socially desirable.
If your expression of how to live your life in the COVID era is like Novak Djokovic’s, and go out and take part in public events after testing positive, then claim an exemption from vaccination because you’ve had COVID, then I think society has every right to shun you – or deport you, as the case may be.
They accuse pro-mandate people of being like Nazis, and then they complain about being “othered”?
The best way to become a victim is to make yourself one
Oh, yes, they are persecuted and silenced. It’s weird how much I hear from or about them, because of how silenced they are.
They are so persecuted and silenced that I get tired of hearing all their complaints about being persecuted and silenced mixed in with their minimization of COVID-19 and antimask/antivaccine takes.
Macron says,
“You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.”
MJD says,
In the theatre of human psychology and sociology, positive reinforcement is a kindness that supports well-being. Positive reinforcement like providing the vaccinated with coupons for free coffee, free theatre tickets, and free cinema tickets would reward such behaviors. There’s a wonderful saying, “In a World where you can be anything, be kind.”
Even better – a coupon for a free vaccine. What do you think?
I can’t help but think that you don’t have much respect for those who decided not to get vaccinated, if you think that a free cup of coffee or a ticket to a movie is all that it takes.
“be kind….”
…to your family, friends, and fellow human beings by getting vaccinated.
Here’s another saying: “Use a whip to get horses out of a burning stable”.
This is another manifestation of the new interpretation of free speech on the right, where free speech is no longer the ability to express your views without fear of Government sanction, but is the ability to say whatever you like without any fear of criticism. Of course, this definition of free speech is only available to the select few. Those who happen to hold different views are to be criticised at every turn and if possible, prevented from expressing their views.
““free market” libertarian “think tank.” ”
The time has long past to refer to conservative organizations as “think tanks” — now they simply spew right wing dogma and conspiracies.
Libertarians groups have never been aligned with “thought” — but folks adhering to “I got mine, screw everyone else” and “Might makes right” aren’t geared to do much thinking anyway.
The Provincial Government of Quebec has just announced a tax penalty to be imposed on unvaccinated people starting sometime in February 2022. The daily rate of new vaccines has shot up since the announcement. mind you, the government is also requiring proof of vaccination for entry to government liquor stores and government cannabis stores.
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/thousands-sign-up-for-1st-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-as-quebec-threatens-to-tax-the-unvaxxed-1.5736806
Of course, this has been met with outrage across Canada.
Australia has had something like that since 2015, to encourage childhood vaccination in general. It’s done via withholding some social welfare payments and means-tested tax benefits.
It’s aimed at parents who seem to lack incentive to get their children vaccinated rather than hard-line resisters (of which there seem to be relatively few in Australia, except in some particular geographical areas).
My main issue with it is that it really only affects people with relatively low incomes.
Oddly enough, it was introduced after a campaign by News Corp outlets in Australia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_Jab,_No_Pay
COVID vaccination levels are high in Australia anyway – 91% fully vaccinated of those eligible (12+ years). Vaccination of those 5-11 years started 3 days ago.
Even the scientist are beginning to not believe the science. Its a quick read but worth the 4 minutes.
“Why Do People Not “Trust the Science”? Because Like All People, Scientists Are Not Always Trustworthy”
“Will science publisher Taylor and Francis do anything about an unethical article that misdirected criticism about researchers doing dangerous virus research and apparently skated past peer review?”
disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/why-do-people-not-trust-the-science?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo5NjQ4ODMsInBvc3RfaWQiOjQ2OTM3OTUwLCJfIjoiYUYvSHciLCJpYXQiOjE2NDE5ODcxNDAsImV4cCI6MTY0MTk5MDc0MCwiaXNzIjoicHViLTI2NDI5OSIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.YjJmpkcaqh5OwGdjNtI6g5kjzkX1pTdyj4d_9BN762k
You cited an article o Substack? Really?
Substack: Where quacks and antivaxxers all go now
The ongoing process of scientific review and debate among one’s competent peers yields trustworthy results.
The alternative is the echo chamber yowlings of charlatans and quacks, who utterly fail to police themselves, but whom the Kay Wests of the world worship devotedly.
Minor point: I believe you mean Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not Pierre Trudeau.
@ Kay West
You write: “Even the scientist are beginning to not believe the science. Its a quick read but worth the 4 minutes.” Citing an article, not peer-reviewed; but on a platform that anyone can post on. However, I guess you didn’t pay much attention to who the author is, Paul Thacker. Orac has written about him several times, including WTF happened to The BMJ?
However, your main problem is your rigid anti-science bias. Of course some scientifists aren’t completely honest and of course, some scientists are incompetent, poor methodology; but science is self-correcting. The alternative is morons like you who have opinions based on what? Your immense knowledge of immunology, microbiology, infectious diseases, epidemiology or your immense knowledge about climate change??? You cherry pick papers. You even misread/misinterpret some. You ignore what others write, even if backed with numerous solid papers.
There is no viable alternative to science. Certainly not worthless opinions like yours. But science can be improved. Surveys show that more than 70% of American public lack the basic understanding of science. We need to improve public education. We also need for newspapers to not publish preliminary studies or at least make certain the public understands they are preliminary and could prove wrong. Newspapers could actually try to educate the public, etc; but given your bias, I doubt anything could influence you.
So, keep searching the web to find something that confirms your ignorance. In a world like ours one can always find something. A huge swath of people believe QAnon, believe Sandy Hook didn’t occur, believe Trump won the election, believe RFKs book, etc. so you are NOT alone.