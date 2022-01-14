Under the microscope: Antivaxxers find “impurities” in COVID-19 vaccines

Every thing old is new again. I know that my readers probably get tired of my saying this, but it’s true. Since the pandemic began, there is not a single piece of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines or single technique of portraying them as horrifically dangerous that is new. Be they weaponizing VAERS to blame vaccines for death and destruction, claiming that vaccines are “sterilizing our women,” portraying them as laden with frighteningly awful “toxins,” or many others, the antivax tropes reborn for COVID-19 vaccines that are shocking those previously oblivious to them are simply repackagings, tweaks, and reinventions of old antivax tropes that I’ve been writing about for nearly two decades. There is, however, one that I hadn’t seen yet (or at least hadn’t written about yet), and that’s when antivaxxers start looking at vaccines under the microscope. That changed when I saw this doozy of an article on that center of all quackery, antivaccine nonsense, and conspiracy theories on the Internet, Mike Adam’s website Natural News, in the form of a story entitled, SHOCK: German physicians discover “astonishing” impurities in COVID “vaccine.” Predictably (at least to those of us who’ve been following the antivaccine movement, it involves antivax “scientists” looking at COVID-19 vaccines under a microscope and finding…things, horrifying things…although I will give them credit for going on step beyond what antivaxxers used to do and finding “impurities” in the blood of the vaccinated as well:

A group of German doctors and researchers have become the latest to find substantial impurities in COVID-19 vaccines as well as the blood of vaccinated individuals. As reported by the RAIR Foundation, the pathologists presented an analysis complete with video and photos of the vaccine during a shocking but little-publicized press conference in September, a clip of which has been translated for the organization. According to the video and presentation, foreign objects were discovered in the vaccines along with the blood of some people who were given the jabs. “Some of the foreign objects were described as ‘accurately constructed’ and also — shockingly — worms that were hatched from eggs,” the foundation said in a report.

Unsurprisingly:

The live-streamed press conference was organized by the Stiftung Corona-Ausschuss, which can be loosely described as Germany’s equivalent of America’s Frontline Doctors. As expected, their remarkable presentation was slammed by the German legacy media.

America’s Frontline Doctors, you might recall, is a group of quacks who came to prominence during the summer of 2020 for promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19, moved on to promoting the anthelminthic drug ivermectin as—you guessed it!—a miracle cure for COVID-19, and are now promoting a cocktail of drugs for the “early treatment of COVID-19.” So seeing the German version of America’s Frontline Doctors pull a stunt like this definitely tracks.

I’ll get to the German report in a moment, but first I’d like to take a little time to briefly recount a some history of quacks and antivaxxers misusing microscopes. The first example that really caught my attention wasn’t about vaccines, though. Rather, it occurred in 2013, when Mike Adams decided that he’d take a microscope and look at Chicken McNuggets. Hilarity definitely ensued. Adams posted breathless announcements that I will not link to here—you can find the links in my post about it from back then if you really must see them—and inadvertently provided a treasure trove of unintentional humor for anyone who was the least bit knowledgeable about science or microscopy, although unfortunately the science-challenged thought Adams’ “science” was slam-dunk evidence of how evil McDonalds was. Adams was so very, very alarmed, saying that “microscopic photos reveal an alien-like landscape with weird shapes and fibers.” To me he sounded like someone who’d never looked at common every day objects under a microscope before. After all, pretty much every object, if you magnify it enough, will reveal an “alien-like landscape with weird shapes” and, possibly, depending on what you’re looking at, fibers. When I looked at the images published by Adams, the “hair-like” objects that he found looked like dust to me, while the black dots looked like pepper and the red and green dots that he showed could easily have been seasoning of some sort. Some of the “fibers” looked like nothing more than muscle fibers, given that meat is muscle. At the time, I characterized Adams as Inspector Clouseau with a microscope.

Adams wasn’t alone in such silliness. A physician named Dr. Richard deShazo actually got a study published in the American Journal of Medicine in which he formalin-fixed Chicken McNuggets and then looked at them under the microscope. He was then amazed to find that there was skin, connective tissue, nerves, fat, bone spicules, and blood vessels in the McNuggets. Seriously, everyone knows that McNuggets are made of the “leftover” parts of the chicken. Why was anyone surprised? But Dr. deShazo managed to get a brief flurry of media attention back in the day. As I like to say, though, this technique of misidentifying common things under the microscope has to be a key reason for the whole concept of Morgellon’s disease, in which what are almost certainly common fibers found on almost everything that comes into contact with human clothes and hair are misidentified as “parasites” or “worms” causing the symptoms.

Given that people like Adams like to look at things under the microscope and misidentify what they see as something disgusting and horrible, all to try to frighten people, it shouldn’t be surprising that antivaxxers have done the same thing with vaccines. The most notable example I can recall occurred in 2017, when two Italian antivaccine “scientists,” Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, looked at various vaccines under an electron microscope and reported finding all sorts of horrible things, like aluminum crystals from the aluminum-containing adjuvant that must have formed under the vacuum necessary to do electron microscopy. The authors included a series of photomicrographs of all sorts of particles that they found after evaporating 44 vaccines from four different countries, touting how they had found 1,821 particles in the vaccines. As I put it at the time (Skeptical Raptor as well), the investigators thought that what they had found was that vaccines were contaminated with all sorts of inorganic metals. What they really found was that the amount of inorganic contamination was so low as to be biologically irrelevant. In fact, what they found was that vaccines were incredibly pure products.

The saga of Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari is a fairly amusing one, too, because after that paper was published, they lashed out at critics. Unsurprisingly, they soon descended deeper and deeper into conspiracy theories after Italian authorities started investigating them for financial chicanery. In any case, they provided yet further evidence of a new quack idea about vaccines and “contaminants,” namely that nanoparticles in vaccines, medicines, food, and water are the “one true cause” of disease. In that context, it shouldn’t be surprising that antivaxxers have been trying to portray the lipid nanoparticles used in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA-base COVID-19 vaccines as horrific “toxins.”

Gatti and Montanari aren’t along among antivaxxers misusing microscopes. Does anyone remember Christopher Exley? For a while, he was a fairly frequent topic here at the ol’ blog, given his penchant for demonizing aluminum adjuvants in vaccines. I’ll give it to him, though. He went beyond just looking at vaccines under a microscope and fired up his fluorescence microscope to look at the brains of autistic people and produce pretty pictures designed to terrify, by claiming that the aluminum from vaccines was depositing in the brain and causing autism.

Which brings us back to the German group.

First, I must point out here that I had never heard of the RAIR Foundation before; so I had to go to its website and see for myself what the group was:

RAIR Foundation USA (Rise Align Ignite Reclaim) is a grassroots activist organization comprised of everyday Americans leading a movement to reclaim our Republic from the network of individuals and organizations waging war on Americans, our Constitution, our borders and our Judeo-Christian values. RAIR is an integrated media platform amplifying the voices of the silent majority, while informing the citizenry of the daily assaults on freedom and fostering grassroots leaders and activists in order to combat the threats from Islamic supremacists, radical leftists and their allies. Using RAIR’s “Four Pillar” strategy of Education, Community, Action and Coalition; RAIR’s grassroots-based approach empowers citizens to neutralize these attacks on their communities. RAIR’s bottom-up approach to neutralizing the attacks on our liberties has the potential to shift the power back to the citizens. RAIR will document the activities of key subversive players that currently enjoy little scrutiny in the current media landscape, exposing their activities and creating strategies to counter them. RAIR will unleash unprecedented citizen activism and cultivate community leaders, filling a gaping void in the movement for liberty.

Oddly enough, I didn’t see anything about the RAIR Foundation being a scientific enterprise. I did rapidly find from its news stories about “heroes” that it is virulently anti-(vaccine) mandate, antimask, and anti-anything that requires collective action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that it is very credulous when it comes to bad science. (For example, it promoted the ridiculous idea that COVID-19 vaccines make you magnetic.) Given that the articles in Natural News and on the RAIR Foundation website were so ridiculous, I went to the source, the actual press conference held in September led by Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, who reportedly served as “head of the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years and then worked as a pathologist in private practice”, Prof. Dr. Walter Lang, who reportedly “worked as a pathologist at the Hannover Medical School from 1968 to 1985” before founding a private institute for pathology in Hanover, and Prof. Dr. Werner Birkholz, a former professor of electrical engineering with a focus on quality and risk management at Jacobs University in Bremen. They were introduced by Dr. Ute Langer, a physician, and a surgeon (because of course there had to be a surgeon in there to embarrass me as a fellow surgeon).

It’s hard not to point out that Burkhardt has recently published a preprint that is being promoted by Steve Kirsch (remember him?) claiming to show that 93% of those who died after COVID-19 vaccination were killed by the vaccine. (So much misinformation, so little of me, but I might have to go over that study at some point, given that it appears to be gaining traction.) Let’s just say that the study is…not good.

But what about the images? There are two that have been commonly shared, starting with this one:

All I see are bubbles, maybe lipid nanoparticles too, and…something…that could be a salt crystal of some kind.

I’m rather underwhelmed. For one thing, not a lot of detail was given regarding how this study was done. You can, if you want, go to the video at around the 2:01 mark. (Yes, the video is over three hours long, and, no, I didn’t watch the whole thing, as it’s an inefficient use of my time and the video is mind-meltingly dumb.) Here it is, and, if you note the translation below, these doctors were speculating that it could be “chips”:

To me it looks like it’s a tiny crystal or fragment that could easily have come from the slides, the coverslips, or from any of the handling of the “leftover” Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that were supposedly examined. Personally, as was the case with Gatti and Montanarri, I marveled at how hard these antivaxxers had to search to find even just two examples of these crystal-like contaminants. Here’s the thing. We have the tools to figure out exactly what these things are, external contaminants from the environment or something in the vaccine itself, and exactly what. Why do these “scientists” not use these tools and pursue a line of investigation that could tell us what they are? The reason is simple: It’s easier to scare the rubes this way, and further investigation could easily reveal that these “contaminants” are air bubbles, salt crystals, hair, or textile fibers. Seriously, to the pathologists out there: Look at the video, starting around the 2 hour mark, and tell me what you see in the videos shown! I realize that many of these images are darkfield microscopy, which is known to produce much more dramatic-looking images of things, but geez.

Next up:

This looks like hair or a fiber to me.

Worms? Do even laypeople think these are “worms”? They are not. They are likely fibers from the sorts of cleaning cloths or papers used to wipe slides.

Then there’s this, which they claim to look like a “SIM card” from a phone, the implication being that this is one of the dreaded “chips” being put into the vaccines to track us:

No, this is not a SIM card. It is most likely a salt crystal.

I had to stop here. I couldn’t take the ridiculousness any more.

Unfortunately, this group of German antivaxxers is hardly the only group doing this sort of thing. An anonymous doctor on Twitter who claims to have “published over 100 peer-reviewed papers (e.g. NEJM, The Lancet, PNAS)” but won’t reveal his name. I’m embedding the Tweets so that you can see his photos, or you can look at the thread here as well:

(2/n) Particles and structures of different size and light refraction properties are visible in the vaccine when focusing on the border of the drop (yellow asterisk). pic.twitter.com/zn97l76H02 — Dr John B. (@DrJohnB2) October 11, 2021

(4/n) The smallest particles visible under the microscope have a diameter of around 300 nm. pic.twitter.com/p50PSH5A2p — Dr John B. (@DrJohnB2) October 11, 2021

(6/n) Rod-shaped structures with and without particles attached were found (yellow arrows). pic.twitter.com/7zS0e0Lx5y — Dr John B. (@DrJohnB2) October 11, 2021

This led to some thoughts that I shared that are applicable to all of these dubious “analyses”:

That would undermine his wild conjecture so naturally he didn't do it. — K-State Turk (@KStateTurk) October 12, 2021 This is rather what I said about the German photomicrographs. You have the tools to figure out what these things are. Why didn’t use them?

And:

How was the vial stored prior to thawing? What was the thawing procedure? When you withdrew liquid from the vial how exactly did you do it? Was this done in a proper lab? — K-State Turk (@KStateTurk) October 12, 2021 An excellent question!

😂 — K-State Turk (@KStateTurk) October 13, 2021 My reaction exactly whenever these quacks get all huffy about criticism.

Elsewhere, a real pediatric hematologist agreed with what I had thought about a lot of those little round dark spots namely that they are nothing more than air bubbles:

These "black discs" seen here ↙️ are in fact "AIR BUBBLES" please look at the striking resemblance↘️ to the google image of Air bubbles under microscope 500x Now as for the other black structures pic.twitter.com/yoRIrfGskR — PaedsHaemDoc (@dr_barrett) October 12, 2021 Exactly as I thought, and one reason why more of them are reported near the edges of the slide could be that the bubbles are rising (as bubbles do), which will often lead them to the edge of the coverslip.

Then, of course, there’s Dr. Carrie Madej. She’s the one who claimed that mRNA-based vaccines are “transhumanism” (which, believe it or not, is not a new claim for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. What’s she been up to now? She’s been claiming to see contaminants in COVID-19 vaccines that (she’s claiming) are hydra:

Madej noticed something else quite strange: “There was one particular object or organism, I’m not sure what to call it, that had tentacles coming from it. It was able to lift itself up off of the glass slide. It appeared to be self-aware, or to be able to grow or move in space.” She found it disturbing but said she thought, “Maybe that was a fluke in a way, maybe that was just that one vial.”

And:

Madej believes the tentacled entity she found in the Moderna jabs has a connection with the organism hydra vulgaris. “It is one of the model organisms that the transhumanists like to study and look at. They feel that this is an amazing organism for humanity,” said Madej, in part because “it’s immortal in the lab setting” and “continuously produces its own stem cells.” “It never stops. You can chop it up into little bits, put it in a petri dish and it forms itself again and again,” she continued. “They’re thinking, wouldn’t this be great if we could put this inside of a human body’s genome, and then if your hand was chopped off by a trauma, you could grow a new hand.” The other reason the transhumanists are interested in the hydra, said Madej, is that it “has its own neural network,” that looks like a human nerve, and when [gathered together] “can form a mesh network, they actually can communicate between each other, almost like if you had your own intranet inside your body.” She noted that then “something outward could affect it, like an impulse, a frequency, something from 5G, a light, a magnet. What if something influenced that communication network?”

No. Just no. Seriously, no. Just look for yourself. Here is an actual hydra:

An actual hydra.

This is Madej’s pareidolia:

Not a hydra. Not that a hydra would be able to survive the sterilization process for the vaccines, anyway.

And don’t even get me started on the whole “graphene” issue. That very well might have to be its own post.

I’ll just conclude by reemphasizing how everything old is new again. No one should be the least bit surprised that antivaxxers are looking at COVID-19 vaccines under the microscope without telling you how they were stored and handled, finding various fibers, bubbles, and contaminants under the microscope, not bothering to use more advanced methods to figure out just what they are or whether they were extrinsic and introduced during handling, and then showing cherry picked photomicrographs to frighten you. It’s what antivaxxers have been doing for a long, long time for all vaccines.

