The Guardian: “Explaining” vaccine hesitancy by amplifying antivax disinformation

Ever since it became clear to even those who used to cling the most tightly to the myth that the antivaccine movement is a phenomenon of hippie-dippy crunchy lefties that, not only had the politics of antivaxxers shifted sharply to the right over the last 5-10 years, but that the antivaccine movement and fascists have found a mutually beneficial alliance based on commonalities in the magical thinking at the hear of their respective world views, there’s been an effort to “explain” vaccine hesitancy to liberals and progressives. This sort of narrative is not new and generally comes from people who are eager to seem “reasonable” as they engage in bothsidesism, or, as I like to call them, “reasonable” apologists for the antivaccine movement. I came across just such an episode published in The Guardian by Musa al-Gharbi yesterday:
Reading this Tweet, I had no idea that what al-Gharbi’s Guardian article was peddling was a credulous recounting of typical antivaccine conspiracy theories, this time framed as an “explanation” aimed at those arrogant lefties who look down on the right wingers buying into these conspiracy theories. For instance, a passage early in the Guardian op-ed, after a recounting of how the Omicron variant has led to high levels of death and hospitalizations primarily among the unvaccinated, shows al-Gharbi in high dudgeon:
Explanations for persistent vaccine hesitancy abound. An increasingly dominant narrative, especially among progressives, is that failure to comply with the directives of public health officials is absurd and must be driven by some pathology or deficit. Among those who subscribe to this worldview, debates turn around identifying the primary malfunction of “those people”: Are they ignorant? Brainwashed? Stupid? Selfish and apathetic? All of the above? Left off the menu is the possibility that hesitancy and non-compliance may actually be reasonable responses to how experts and other elites have conducted themselves, both before and during the pandemic.
I note that the article linked to by al-Gharbi in the above Guardian quote is one long exercise in similar rhetoric. (al-Gharbi does do a fair amount of self-citation to his own blog, which, while acceptable in a blog, is rather odd in The Guardian. Where were the editors?) In particular, I like how al-Gharbi quotes Matt Yglesias in downplaying the role of conspiracy theories in vaccine refusal by claiming that the “misinformation problem” to him “seems like misinformation” and conflating the vaccine hesitant with die-hard antivaxxers. In actuality, as I have repeatedly argued at length, not only is antivaccinationism basically a conspiracy theory at its heart, but so is all science denial, of which the antivaccine movement is a subset. While it is possible that, at the level of individuals and their refusal of vaccines, conspiracy theories might not be at the heart of it, there is little doubt that conspiracy theories are the dominant narrative among the antivaccine “elite” who create and promulgate false claims about vaccines that fuel vaccine hesitancy. That is why many who combat antivaccine misinformation and disinformation repeatedly argue for “inoculating” the susceptible against the techniques of misinformation and disinformation, as well as the conspiracy theories at their heart, using techniques like “prebunking.”
There is, of course, a case to be made that the vaccine hesitant are different from die-hard antivax conspiracy theorists (because they are) and that the vaccine hesitant aren’t “brainwashed” (because, by and large, they are not), but al-Gharbi’s Guardian article seems to delight in attacking straw men, all while regurgitating common antivax conspiracy theories as though they were reasonable in the service of “explaining” antivax hesitancy. In doing so, he lumps together a few reasonable and semi-reasonable concerns about the vaccine that could fuel hesitancy with a whole lot of utterly bonkers typical antivax conspiracy theories that I’ve been writing about longer than I can remember as though they were equally reasonable concerns, which makes me think The Guardian is turning into The Daily Mail in terms of its dedication to science. (That’s not a compliment.) Worse, the Tweets after al-Gharbi’s Tweet linking to his op-ed are almost all nauseatingly laudatory.
I’ll start with the most egregious example of utter antivax disinformation repeated by al-Ghardi, in which he parrots misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine complications referencing the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. The misuse of VAERS, as I’ve documented more times than I can remember, is a technique that’s been a favorite of antivaxxers going back at least two decades. Indeed, vaccine advocates warned before COVID-19 vaccines were even approved for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that antivaxxers would immediately mine VAERS to try to portray the vaccines as deadly, for example:
No one listened. A year later, al-Gharbi apparently didn’t listen either:
According to the VAERS (vaccine adverse event reporting system) database, nearly 12,000 Americans have died shortly after receiving Covid vaccines, possibly as a result of side-effects or allergic reactions from the vaccines. On the one hand, these casualties represent a miniscule share (0.0022%) of all doses given out, and are radically offset by the immense number of lives saved by vaccination. But at the same time, 12,000 lives are not nothing. There are many, many towns in the US with populations smaller than that. Nonetheless, people expressing concerns about vaccine-related deaths are often mocked or derided.
This is a paragraph that should be out of place in The Guardian because it would not be out of place on the websites of prominent antivaxxers like Mike Adams, Alex Berenson, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Joe Mercola, or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Come to think of it, RFK Jr. has maintained a weekly feature on VAERS since early last year, in which his minions have featured the most sensational reports of death and destruction attributed to the vaccine.
I have to ask why al-Gharbi apparently didn’t bother to ask people who actually know how VAERS works before publishing that credulous amplification of common antivax misinformation? After all, the reason that the vaccine-hesitant cite VAERS is because there is a whole right wing antivax social media (and old media like Fox News) ecosystem that keeps repeating the claim that VAERS shows that the vaccines have killed tens of thousands. Indeed, people like Steve Kirsch and Joe Mercola go further, trying to push the innumerate claim that, in actuality, hundreds of thousands have died due to COVID-19 vaccines because of undercounting in VAERS by a factor of 41, a nonsensical claim.
So egregious is al-Gharbi’s credulous recounting of VAERS misinformation that, instead of just linking to one of my posts that have explained VAERS over the years, I feel the need to include a brief explanation here. The main problem with using VAERS to estimate the frequency of adverse events (AEs) after vaccination is that, in essence, anyone with access to the Internet, mail, or the telephone can report anything to VAERS, as was demonstrated by bloggers years and years ago when one autism advocate filed a report claiming that the flu vaccine had turned him into The Incredible Hulk and another claimed a vaccine had turned his daughter into Wonder Woman. Both reports were accepted. In fairness, ultimately someone from VAERS did contact these people to ask about the reports, and the reports were removed. However, had they refused, reports that vaccines might turn one into the Hulk or Wonder Woman might still be in the database.
I hasten to add that no one is arguing that VAERS is unreliable primarily because lots of people are reporting fake AEs. Rather, we point out these examples merely as part of the overall discussion of how VAERS reports represent raw, unadjudicated data, with no ability to demonstrate causation. Antivaxxers leap to the assumption that any AE entered into VAERS must have been caused by the vaccine, but that is simply not the case. As I’ve discussed time and time again, raw VAERS data cannot establish causation, as, by its very nature, it cannot establish reliable estimates for the incidence of a given AE.
In addition, VAERS has been gamed several times in its 30 year history. For instance, one of the earliest times I wrote about VAERS was in 2006, when I discussed a study that examined how vaccine litigation could influence VAERS reports. Using VAERS reports from 1990 to 2003, the study found “most case reports to VAERS that were related to overdose, neuropathy, and thimerosal were related to litigation”, as were “many cases” that were related to “autism and mental retardation”. Since we now know with a great degree of certainty that vaccination is unrelated to autism, neuropathy, and mental retardation, we know with a great deal of confidence that these reports represented, if not overreporting, misreporting of AEs not related to vaccination as though they were. The study concluded, “This review shows a previously undisclosed rise in the number of reports to the VAERS related to pending litigation for vaccine injury.” In other words, this is not a new problem with VAERS.
Finally, antivax misuse of VAERS ignores is an exercise in the baseline rate fallacy, in that it ignores baseline rates of the AEs reported. In brief, in looking at the number of deaths after COVID-19 vaccination, one has to determine if it is greater than what one would expect by random chance alone in a given time period after vaccination; i.e., the baseline rate of death. (There are over three million deaths in the US every year.) I discussed this once in July, but will update the discussion. Our World In Data estimates that in the US as yesterday, 213 million people having been received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 64% of the US population. The estimate for the baseline death rate that I used back then was roughly 2.4/100,000 per day, which means that for a population of 213 million we’d expect to see an average of ~5,112 deaths per day by random chance alone. Using one year as a rough number, we’d therefore expect to have seen around ~1.87 million deaths in this time period by random chance alone, and that doesn’t even count the increase in the baseline death rate due to deaths from actual COVID-19 that has occurred. In actuality, 12,000 deaths in over a year is a tiny number in comparison to the number of deaths we’d expect to see soon after vaccination just by random chance alone, particularly early on, when, in addition to healthcare and frontline workers, the elderly (who, on average, have a much higher chance of dying in any given month than the young) were prioritized for vaccination.
Seriously, does al-Gharbi even science? Does The Guardian? Apparently he does not, at least not any better than the antivaxxers who misuse VAERS.
If I were to address each and every nugget of misinformation and conspiracy theory credulously parroted in this Guardian article by al-Gharbi, this article would rapidly swell to several times the length of al-Gharbi’s article itself. So you’ll excuse me if I just pick some “greatest hits.” Unsurprisingly, al-Gharbi believes the “lab leak” hypothesis for the origin of SARS-CoV-2:
While Trump was in office, insinuations that Covid-19 may have originated from a lab leak were widely derided as a racist conspiracy theory and media content exploring the possibility of a lab leak was actively censored by Facebook. Nonetheless, significant evidence has continued to build in support of the “lab leak hypothesis,” to the point where senior Biden administration officials now view the lab leak theory as roughly as credible as the natural origins theory – raising questions for many about why some public officials so aggressively (and prematurely) sought to suppress and discredit this hypothesis.
I rather laugh at al-Gharbi touting the the Biden administration views the lab leak hypothesis as being as credible as a natural origin. Seriously, politics couldn’t have had anything to do with this, and al-Gharbi cited a CNN article about the review that the Biden administration ordered last spring that is a spectacular exercise in bothsidesism itself in that it basically takes both possibilities as equally credible and then throws up its hands saying, “We may never know.”
In actuality, every epidemic and pandemic has produced conspiracy theories that the causative agent “escaped from a lab” or was “engineered in a lab,” and the COVID-19 “lab leak” hypothesis has always been a conspiracy theory. Indeed, it’s one of the oldest—if not the oldest—of conspiracy theories about the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Indeed, the recently deceased Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier was one of the first to claim that SARS-CoV-2 must have been “engineered” because there were short peptide sequences resembling those of an HIV protein in the spike protein of the virus, but he was far from alone in coming up with various features of the virus that must have been “engineered.”
As time went on and it became clear that there were no features in SARS-CoV-2 that couldn’t be explained by natural origins, the “lab leak” conspiracy theory shifted (as such conspiracy theories always do) to claiming that the the “leak” was of a naturally occurring coronavirus that had been collected and stored for study by scientists at the Wuhan Virology Institute. Again, as has been true since January 2020, it is not impossible that the origin of the pandemic was a “lab leak,” but it is a far less plausible explanation than a natural origin given how common zoonotic origins for human coronavirus pathogens are. Indeed, the “plausibility” of a “lab leak” origin for SARS-CoV-2 seems to correlate rather directly with the volume of right wing propaganda proclaiming it to be plausible. It’s odd that al-Gharbi didn’t even consider that possibility. Of course, considering the possibility that he might be wrong seems not to be what al-Gharbi is about.
In fairness, let’s look at one of the reasonable/semi-reasonable concerns al-Gharbi cites:
These rapidly produced vaccines also pioneered the use of “artificial proteins never seen in the natural world”. Again, a miracle of modern science, but one that left many wondering if there was sufficient research on possible long-term problems and side-effects, given that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was the first mRNA vaccine ever to achieve full FDA approval in the US and was a developed and approved on a radically accelerated timetable.
This is bit of a misdirection. It is, of course, true that the mRNA sequence that lets the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines coax human muscle cells to produce SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to serve as an antigen to provoke an immune response is slightly modified from that of the natural mRNA sequence, but the alterations are small and designed to stabilize the protein to serve as a better antigen. The misdirection comes in citing the the linked article, which is not about the current mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines but rather about investigators seeking to develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines by using a small key portion of the spike protein known as the receptor-binding domain (RBD), the part of the spike protein that binds to the ACE receptor and allows the virus to enter a cell. That is the “protein not found in nature” far more than the slightly modified spike proteins used in current vaccines, and the rationale for such a strategy is even spelled out in the article:
The first-generation COVID vaccines, including the mRNA vaccines that have been such lifesavers, work by introducing the virus’s spike into the body, without a functional coronavirus attached, so the immune system can learn to recognize the RBD and rally its troops. But the RBD is periodically hidden by other parts of the spike protein, shielding the domain from antibodies looking to bind to it. This blunts the immune response. In addition, a free-floating spike protein does not resemble a natural virus and does not always trigger a strong reaction unless a large dose of vaccine is used. That big dose increases costs and can trigger strong side effects.
Such new vaccines could be expected to go through the full regulatory approval process given that they would be intended to supplement or replace current vaccines. I’ll also mention part of the article that really impressed me was its account of how much progress has been made in predicting from its primary amino acid sequence how a protein will fold into its final 3D configuration. I also can’t help but note that another large section of the article was about engineering novel antibodies not found in nature.
As for “long-term” adverse events from vaccines, as I’ve said before, that’s a longstanding antivaccine canard that was easily weaponized against mRNA vaccines. Before the pandemic, among the “long term” side effects antivaxxers proclaimed were autism, autoimmune diseases, chronic neurologic diseases, and cancer, none of which has ever been shown to be linked linked to vaccines. Moreover, AEs due to vaccines generally show up soon after vaccination; vaccines have not been shown to produce AEs years after vaccination and even the ones that show up 6-12 months later are very special circumstances. So while it is not entirely unreasonable for people to be concerned about “long-term” problems, when one discusses this concern, the responsible thing to do is to put such concerns into context, also noting that the technology for mRNA vaccines has been under development for nearly two decades. Five years ago, it is highly unlikely that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could have been ready to go a year after a novel coronavirus first hit Wuhan because the technology was insufficiently mature. We were fortunate that by 2020 it had matured to the point that allowed such rapid creation of COVID-19 vaccines.
al-Gharbi even spins another somewhat reasonable concern about the vaccines in the most antivaccine manner possible:
In the wake of Omicron, even people who have been “boosted” with a third shot are regularly experiencing breakthrough infections. And so, over time, the justification for getting vaccinated has shifted. Rather than being sold as a means of preventing infection altogether, it is now argued that people should take the shots in order to reduce hospitalizations and deaths (the vaccines remain very effective at this). That is, the main benefit of vaccination has been revised down dramatically – from outright preventing infections to reducing severe infections – even as people are encouraged to get more and more shots in order to achieve that benefit.
And:
It was initially reported that a single shot provided great protection, although a booster could conceivably be suggested down the line. Then two shots became the standard to be “fully vaccinated.” Now, according to Fauci, three shots will soon become a requirement for being considered “fully vaccinated” – and the CDC is urging some Americans to pursue a fourth shot. There does not seem to be a clear end in sight for how many shots may ultimately be suggested.
It’s also long been recommended that we all receive the influenza vaccine every year. Dammit, why isn’t one dose of influenza vaccine enough for my lifetime?
Seriously, though, is al-Gharbi unaware that this is how many vaccines work and that many, if not most, vaccines don’t provide life-long immunity and do need periodic boosters, the time between boosters varying depending on the disease? Is he not aware that it was long expected that a coronavirus vaccine would not provide sterilizing immunity (complete prevention of infection and transmission) but that 100% effectiveness in preventing transmission and infection is not a requirement for vaccines to make a huge contribution to ending the pandemic? Scientists have long been warning that it is unreasonable to expect a vaccine against a coronavirus to produce sterilizing immunity, and even over a year ago were pointing out that, not only do most vaccines not produce sterilizing immunity, but that sterilizing immunity is not necessary to end the pandemic. Moreover, it’s not as though scientists haven’t been warning about the possibility the appearance of new, more transmissible variants that could evade postinfection and vaccine-induced immunity. Omicron is just such a variant, and such variants have the reason why vaccinating as large a proportion of the population as possible was always important and why many have warned against the very inequity in vaccine distribution that al-Gharbi himself expresses concern about.
The reason to be vaccinated was always primarily to prevent severe disease and death, and the vaccines remain very good at that, as the figures cited by al-Gharbi at the beginning of his Guardian article attest. Sure, there was some overenthusiastic selling of the vaccine when it was first rolled out, but that was rather understandable given the death toll up to that point and the hope that the vaccines presented. I’ll also give people the point that we in the US are guilty on overreliance on vaccination to get us out of the pandemic and have been far too quick to drop other nonpharmacologic interventions (NPIs), like masking, as soon as case counts start falling and even if the daily death toll is still high. We’re doing it now.
Unfortunately, a lot of that is fueled by the very sorts of narratives that al-Gharbi frames as factual or at least reasonable. Several of the other bullet points he includes are just restatements of common right wing conspiracy theories, such as “Fauci lied,” claims that pharma profits fuel vaccine mandates, and risible arguments that the numbers of hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “exaggerated.” Indeed, al-Gharbi even cites David Zweig, a journalist that he should know to be very friendly to right-wing “anti-lockdown” propaganda. Indeed Zweig even attended the weekend conference in October 2020 hosted by the libertarian think tank American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) that birthed the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD). The GBD advocated, in essence, a “let ‘er rip” strategy for the pandemic, while handwaving about “focused protection” of those most vulnerable to severe disease and death from the virus. In doing so, al-Gharbi inadvertently proves my point about how antivaccine, antimask, and anti-“lockdown” propaganda and conspiracy theories originate mainly from right wing dark money-fueled sources.
al-Gharbi concludes his Guardian “analysis,” with a mix of the reasonable and unreasonable:
Likewise, most of the Covid-related “resistance” movements have not been oriented around opposition to vaccines per se, but rather to vaccine mandates and passports and to Covid-19 related lockdowns, closures and masking requirements. That is, they are typically opposed to coercive (and often quite costly, dubiously effective and legally questionable) state policies intended to contain the pandemic. Irrespective of whether one agrees or disagrees with these campaigns, it is misleading and unhelpful to conflate these dissenters with “anti-vaxxers,” as many have done.
All said, despite all the significant problems described above, the Covid-19 campaign has actually been one of the most ambitious and successful rapid vaccination drives in US history. Pockets of skepticism remain. From a public health perspective, this is unfortunate. From a humanitarian perspective, it is often tragic. Yet, it is important to bear in mind that many have legitimate reasons to be apprehensive towards authorities and skeptical of their advice – and it is possible to effectively mitigate their concerns. Most holdouts are persuadable. Indeed, they are being persuaded every day.
Note how al-Gharbi misses the fact that these “anti-mandate” movements and protests are all very thinly disguised antivaccine movements and protests. I could go into detail, but, really, if you are featuring a bevy of antivaccine heavy hitters as the featured speakers at your protest and RFK Jr. is using your protest to liken vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, you are not “anti-mandate”; you are antivaccine, and it is not “conflating” resistance to “mandates” with the antivaccine movement. The two are the same, and both are being amplified by same usual suspects behind right wing antiscience disinformation. Let’s just put it this way. There’s a reason (actually a number of reasons) why such an affinity between the antivaccine “anti-mandate” movement and outright fascists has become increasingly evident. al-Gharbi can, in his eagerness to “bothsides” the issue deny the conspiracy theories and current right wing tilt to the antivaccine movement, but he’s just denying what is obvious.
I’ll conclude by noting that al-Gharbi is correct that most “vaccine refuseniks” or holdouts are persuadable. I always say that that’s because they have not fallen completely down the rabbit hole of antivaccine conspiracy theories—yet. The problem is that, even as he tries to point out that the vaccine hesitant are indeed reachable, al-Gharbi unskeptically parrots a lot of the very misinformation and conspiracy theories that fuel vaccine hesitancy, framing them as a false (or at least misguided) view among the “left” to conflate the vaccine hesitant with right wing antivaxxers, making his Guardian article more propaganda than sober analysis. In doing so, he uncritically accepts outright conspiracy theories as “reasonable” and fails to recognize them as conspiracy theories and pseudoscience and thereby does exactly the opposite of his stated purpose. He amplifies antivaccine disinformation, framing it as “reasonable, making him yet another in a long line of seemingly “reasonable” apologists for antivaxxers, and The Guardian let him do it.
92 replies on “The Guardian: “Explaining” vaccine hesitancy by amplifying antivax disinformation”
Guardian’s article is a masterful explainer to brainwashed members of the public why some people invoke valid scientific and ethical reasons to refuse vaccination and resist vaccine mandates.
It doesn’t matter if team “Science” has all the facts correct, because they have all the principles wrong. They have told us that replicability is not necessary. They have told us that dissent is dangerous. They have resorted to pious fraud (ie, lies) in order to convince people to do their bidding. They think they are so correct and so superior that it is acceptable to lie about the truth as long it helps achieve their goals. They have forsaken both scientific and governmental ethics; the twin pillars of Western thought. They want to be just as unaccountable as the bishops of yore. They want to be just as richly rewarded.
Give up the totalitarian pandemic bullshit. Give it up or it will be stripped from you. You are losing the infowar.
They aren’t losing yet, but I’m seeing a turn as their kind becomes more and more totalitarian and actual-fascist. See Trudeau invoking emergency powers to quell peaceful protests. Imagine if Trump had done that when BLM protestors were rioting and looting…how much rioting and looting have the Canadian Truckers been doing? This whole thing has been a transparent power play from the get go. Nothing to do with science. Nothing at all.
Give me a break. The asshole “truckers” have tortured residents of downtown Ottawa for weeks.They have harassed and interfered with hospital workers and support for the homeless. They have thrown thousands of people out of work.
I don’t know how that stacks up against BLM protests, but the BLM protests involved far more people.
The “truckers” were protesting a requirement to be vaccinated when re-entering Canada (which matched the US requirement for entry to the USA). What tyranny.
The BLM protestors, on the other hand, didn’t want to be killed by cops. What nerve.
The Freedom Convoy is not peaceful, if you lived up here you would know that. There is a lot of harassment but they are good at presenting a fig leaf of mandate opposition and faux reasonableness. This is a recruiting and fund-raising exercise for far right in Canada. The organizers are white supremacists, separatists, islamaphobes, anti-semites, you know, good people…
Orac does not mention in this article one of the big reasons for vaccine skepticism — we KNOW that the authorities have felt justified in lying to us. So of course we don’t trust them.
(I don’t trust the outright anti-vaxxers either, by the way, since they also feel free to distort reality.)
At leas you can still reason.
Perhaps you can form your own opinion, withoutn nthinking that authorities are automatically right or wrong just a little thinking,
He mentions it, but dismisses it immediately: “Several of the other bullet points he includes are just restatements of common right wing conspiracy theories, such as “Fauci lied,” claims that pharma profits fuel vaccine mandates,…”
As if calling something a conspiracy theory means it is not true or at least, not a reason to hesitate about getting the vaccine. While I decided to get the vaccine despite those things being true, not everyone I know was willing to do so. Some concluded that because they cannot trust the experts in this matter, they would not get the vaccine.
Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine for Young Kids Is a Mess. Here’s How They Screwed Up
realclearscience.com/articles/2022/02/16/making_sense_of_pfizers_covid_vaccine_mess_for_young_kids_816907.html
Dr. Hollander’s purpose appears more political than scientific, actually, given his track record, such as:
https://www.realclearscience.com/articles/2022/01/04/enough_already_of_the_covid_state_810407.html
I read your link, what exactly did he post that was political?
He questioned the reducing of the 10 day rule to the 5 days rule, just as others on this site did, he questioned the reason behind the Covid test 5 day time frame, those things that are common sense.
The states are lifting mandates (like the mask mandate at the super bowl) and vaccine passports and covid tests, I believe all this is NOT, because anyone is following the science but in fact reading/following the polls.
FDA does automatically approve drugs, for aure. Article just says it want to evaluate data. Let us see the results.
I think you may have misread the purpose of those two lists, Orac. Al-Gharbi lists them as what various people give for their reasons, not to claim that those reasons are true. This should hardly be a surprise given he’s a sociologist interested in how vaccine hesitancy has become such an emotive and divisive issue, and in fact it gives us some idea of how to avoid or ameliorate these problems in future.
The Guardian has a long history of inviting opinion pieces from across the aisle (so to speak); it’s usually a giveaway when they do so because they open up comments and leave it to their readership to tear the arguments to shreds. But that’s not the case here because al-Gharbi is one of their regular US columnists, and I think the editorial team hasn’t cut out any of the things you complain about because they understand what his purpose is.
And now I see from the above that Sue Dunham is back and has also misread it, but then she started out with those beliefs anyway and is now claiming vindication. Well, well.
And yet he links to sources that support the antivax sentiments that he’s made and nowhere concedes that any of them are, in fact, conspiracy theories.
If, in fact, it was al-Gharbi’s purpose simply to dispassionately list the reasons people give for refusing the vaccine, there’s nothing that says he has to repeat the reasons without any critical commentary about whether they are reasonable or not. The way he did it inadvertently amplified antivaccine disinformation as though it were true. If he were, in fact, doing doing a sociological analysis, then there would be nothing stopping him from dispassionately mentioning in each bullet point whether the information is true, untrue, or somewhere in between, rather than citing himself and sources that basically back up the conspiracy theories as though the were fact.
I mean, hell. The VAERS bullet point alone is egregious enough. Almost as bad was the way he linked to a SciAm article on the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines as though the “proteins not found in nature” part of it were about CURRENT COVID-19 vaccines, which was deceptive. Moreover, the very reason I even took this article on was because several readers were appalled at the antivax misinformation being listed as reasonable. If al-Gharbi’s purpose was what you say, then he’s failed miserably, because a lot of people are interpreting this as an antivaccine article, including Sue above (who is antivaccine herself)—all the more reason for me to take it on.
While the first set of bullet points could be interpreted as nothing more than a dispassionate reading of reasons that people cite for refusing the vaccine (although I don’t quite buy that explanation), the second set is clearly al-Gharbi, and in them he even parrots the lab leak conspiracy theory and a dubious claim that hospitalization numbers are being exaggerated. Moreover, one point I forgot to hit on. His part about the “left” dismissing COVID-19 as not that serious at first ignores the fact that, as the evidence came in that COVID-19 was serious, these same people—unlike the right—changed their minds (and narrative) with the evidence.
Seriously, al-Gharbi’s article was a massive misfire that cited some dubious sources, and he clearly indicates his
You’re consistently full of it, but to give just one example, you claim: “His part about the “left” dismissing COVID-19 as not that serious at first ignores the fact that, as the evidence came in that COVID-19 was serious, these same people—unlike the right—changed their minds (and narrative) with the evidence.”
This is not true. The statistics and the information coming out of China in late January and early February: high R0, long incubation, asymptomatic transmission, 15% intensive care, 3% mortality. They built overflow hospitals overnight in preparation for mass morbidity. All this was known very early on. The alt right was screaming GLOBAL EMERGENCY. Yet Nancy Pelosi was in Chinatown at the end of February saying “come on down” and saying anyone who was more cautious of the virus was racist.
COVID has actually turned out to be remarkably less serious than the initial news out of China depicted. As it became obvious it was not actually an emergency (ie, once Covid had been circulating in the us for weeks), only then did the liberal media begin to treat it as a threat. Meanwhile through its variants, COVID has become, what, two orders of magnitude less deadly per IFR? Your argument is completely fallacious and backwards.
You really don’t understand exponential growth, do you, how, after a few cases make it to a new location there’s a delay as it spreads before taking off?🙄🤦🏻♂️
Exponential growth cuts both ways. When the virus is less severe and has very low risk (current variant), it can be used to minimize impact rather than prolong it.
@Sue Dunham You do niot understand either that at the start of the pandemic, most serious cases get noticed, They are not youraverage cases.
I don’t know al-Gharbi’s work, but it’s common in some schools of Sociology to describe things from ‘inside’ the perspective of the group being studied — which can certainly lead readers to confuse the beliefs being expressed with those of the author.
The Guardian op-ed has a link at the bottom to a “preview” by al-Gharbi of his forthcoming book.
https://musaalgharbi.com/2021/05/05/book-announcement-we-have-never-been-woke/
My quick skim of this suggests his position on vax hesitancy is merely an extention or expression of the much broader thesis of the book, which seems kind of idiosyncratic, or rather off on a different axis from typical spectra of opinion on political stuff, from which the author surveys those distinctions and says “you’re all wrong!” He has a rather low opinion of experts, authorities, and what he calls ‘symbolic analysts.’
Strikes me as more of a Golden Mean type thinker.
The Guardian does politics (meekly). I would not rely on them to discuss anything beyond surface level on this or any other topic. I look at them to see what the consensus trance is on the liberal side, that’s it.
As one of the regulars on This Week in Virology said, when politics and science are mixed you get politics.
Here’s a nicer story:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91NUQBV4TYI
Anti-Vaccine Leader REPENTS, “We Have Deaths on Our Consciences”
47,160 viewsFeb 14, 2022
David Pakman Show
–Anti-vaccine leaders Pasquale Bacco repents, admitting that his movement has deaths on its conscience
https://www.newsweek.com/anti-vaccine-speaker-pasquale-bacco-repents-fan-dies-covid-italy-1678504
Anti-Vaccine Speaker Pasquale Bacco Repents After Fan Dies of COVID
BY ARISTOS GEORGIOU ON 2/11/22 AT 12:49 PM EST
An Italian anti-vaccine speaker has expressed remorse about his actions after he discovered that a follower of his, who died of COVID-19, had videos on his cellphone of speeches that he had made.
Pasquale Bacco is a doctor who was a prominent anti-vaccine activist in Italy, taking part in numerous rallies and speaking events.
But now, Bacco, who has more than 7,000 followers on Facebook, said he was a believer in the effectiveness of vaccines in an interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.
READ MORE
7-Year-Old Girl Who Died of COVID Laid to Rest: ‘She Touched so Many Lives’
Mother of Baby on Life Support With COVID Asks People To Protect Themselves
Family Told Man Missing After Hospital Stay Actually Died in Facility
When asked by the interviewer what changed his mind, Bacco talked about an incident in which he saw a 29-year-old man die from COVID.
“He had on his mobile the videos of my rallies at the demonstrations of the unvaccinated. The family told me that he was a fan of mine,” Bacco said.
“They didn’t tell me with anger, on the contrary, and this hurt me even more. I feel like that death was my fault. And the thing still bothers me today. For me it was not a creed. When I saw the reality with my own eyes, I realized that I was wrong.”
The interviewer then asked Bacco whether he felt guilty about his actions.
“I think that those of us who went up on those stages have some deaths on our conscience. All of us anti-vaccine activists have been great cowards. We went to the squares and when we spoke we knew that people wanted to hear shocking things. So, you provoke more and more.”
“We were really big bastards, I don’t hide it, that’s the truth. For this I have asked for forgiveness from everyone, but that forgiveness is useless.”
Bacco said he spoke at around 300 anti-vaccine protests and was the only young doctor with experience among the speakers.
“What I said was pure gold for people who are afraid and looking for certainty. You don’t realize [you are losing your rationality.] You lose your mind while being a rational person. At that moment a dangerous process takes place. That anti-vax is a faith and you become a god.”
“You enter absolute madness. The anti-vaxxers are people who are very afraid and find security in you.”
Bacco said he is now trying to “remedy” his mistakes.
“I speak, I reveal the background. I try to make people open their eyes. I got vaccinated, I am suspended from the medical order for six months and I have not appealed because I feel I was wrong and I accept it. Being an anti-vaxxer can be a business and opportunity turns a man into a thief.”
I hate to say it (actually, I don’t), but the sentiment expressed above is bullshit, pure and simple—and I will happily say so to whoever said the above quote.
So much science has political implications that they cannot be avoided. The concept that science, particularly public health science, can exist in some plane devoid of human interactions and anything resembling politics is, quite simply, magical thinking and always used as an excuse to downplay or ignore public policy implications of scientific findings; e.g., climate, COVID-19, vaccines, public health, etc.
I think the actual TWiV statement was about Public Health and Science. Scientific evidence doesn’t depend on which political party is in power whereas public health decisions often do. But certainly science isn’t locked up in some ivory tower.
Yes, science has plenty of political implications. My favorite is the nuclear program (from the Manhattan Project to Fukushima). And parts of science have been very corruptible. Dr. John Gofman, MD, PhD, co-discovered U-233, helped isolate the first visible quantity of Pu-239 and later co-founded the biomedical division at Livermore lab. But when he said nuclear reactors threaten life he was sacked – and he said the Livermore lab was a “scientific whorehouse.” Parts of science are awesome, part should be outlawed. Most of my anti-fax friends mix the two together without differentiation and are resistant to discernment.
Some of the anti-vax mood is a reaction, wrongly, to how parts of the scientific establishment have not been very scientific. I think it’s foolish and paranoid, but there’s a kernel of legitimate suspicion that motivates some of them. Just seeing how billions of Covid vaccines have been administered with minimal side effects, or that the peak hospitalization in the USA from covid happened during Omicron – and almost entirely among the unvaxxed – should persuade anyone.
A friend of many years who is approaching 70 told me this week he will NOT be vaccinated and if he gets sick he absolutely won’t go to the hospital. http://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAward/ has profiled lots of people who had similar bravado but when they became hypoxic rushed to the emergency room. Not being able to breathe properly induces a panic response, and the hospitals are full of them. Preventable tragedy. My condolences to the medical staff enduring all of this.
People love to say that they support science and that they understand science right up until it puts something they truly believe under the magnifying glass. Then, not so much. Science is harmless to those beliefs as long as it can be relegated to a vacuum where it never asks hard, immediate, non-esoteric questions. Immediate questions tend to have political repercussions because it usually comes down to “this is how we ought to live our lives” when people really never want to hear that and never want to be told that they have basically no idea how anything actually works. Science is unavoidably political when it gets to immediate questions –which is exactly why the government employs so many scientists at so many big institutes– too bad both the politicians and the majority of constituents mainly don’t understand that science.
“Antivaxxers leap to the assumption that any AE entered into VAERS must have been caused by the vaccine, but that is simply not the case. As I’ve discussed time and time again, raw VAERS data cannot establish causation, as, by its very nature, it cannot establish reliable estimates for the incidence of a given AE.”
I don’t know what Antivaxxers means anymore. But as for this anti-covid-vax-for-now-never-mandate fella, an order of magnitude more serious AEs in VAERs after covid vaccine without any other coherent explanation and investigation is presumed to be caused by the vax. There are several reasons for this, not the least of which is that the entire Pharmaceutical, educational and governmental health authorities are completely captured and conflicted. (As has been demonstrated repeatedly by Pharmaceutical companies and the FDA even by some of the very manufacturers of these vaccines.) This presumption is rebuttable, but merely repeating ‘we said so’ or ‘safe and effective’ is insufficient to convince me. In any case, the Omicron variant, which I’ve presumably already had (had covid; didn’t lose taste or smell) is simply not severe enough to warrant experimental (claimed non-experimental) treatments that we are still learning about. The only thing perpetuating this at this point is Pharmaceutical company profit motive to parlay this pandemic into a yearly subscription service. And this is what the mask theater is about as well – keep this going to create demand for more jabs. BTW how’s that production of safety data by the FDA going ya know the one they originally wanted 75 years to complete but the judge said no?
You’re new here, aren’t you? It’s not as though I haven’t explained this very thing many, many times, including in this post, complete with links to prior explanations.🙄
Are you aware of other, much better vaccine safety monitoring databases? VAERS is NOT the be-all and end-all of vaccine safety monitoring. It is hypothesis-generating, not hypothesis-testing. Can you tell me the other, active monitoring, databases that are much better than VAERS?
I bet you can’t.
He’s been a frequent commenter on SBM. I guess he recently found out about RI.
SBM blocked me. It’s an echo chamber.
The Vaccine Safety Datalink is a much better system for following up on VAERS reports to see if there are any problems. It allows searching for any condition in the medical records, the medical records are already verified, and the researchers can do a real statistical correlation not dependent on whether people choose to submit a report.
Pubmed lists 11 studies now. I think the best so far is this one.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34477808/
As for the Pfizer FOIA, over half the pages requested were not from Pfizer. At least the first batch of documents have been released. Has anyone found any real gotcha’s in them?
So the data you outline highlighted specific conditions. What about groups of conditions? – like heart or vascular. How have the health authority interventions affected all cause mortality?
@jon labarge Antivaxers believe a big conspiracy, as you do
Lots of things can happen after vaccinations, this does not mean it happens because of them. One reason for more reports is that they are noe really asked for.
Some conspiracies are true. Like the effort to block ivermectin. A clear conspiracy that folks were in on – including the FDA which published false propaganda. A better word than conspiracy is ‘corruption’. It seems clear to most people who take a look that this was conspiracy by authorities to block a treatment widely available in other parts of the world.
The CDC is a money printing machine for pharmaceutical companies who make vaccines. Add another booster to the recommended schedule states adopt it and the sheep take it no questions asked. Of course it’s no surprise that this industry supports strong mandates an more boosters and keeping folks in masks and in fear.
@ bargy
Antivaxx to me is:
Claiming vaccines cause bodily harm in many ways without providing evidence or study to professional high standard literatures.
Pretending to know more about the science of bodily function based on personal research without the skill, experience, credential, or relevant bibliography to support such claimed knowledge.
Claiming not to be Antivaxx when challenged on position points, yet speaking Antivaxx touch points in response to a challenge.
Being hysterical and doomsaying-negative about vaccination.
Claiming vaccination causes societal harm in many ways without providing evidence or study to professional high standard literatures.
An unsubstantiated position against better health for any nation based more frequently on political opportunism
Just my first cast.
Thank you for putting this on the board.
I’ll give my own response to the Guardian article and try to hit a few points you skipped. Let’s start with the initial question.
Given the Republican Party’s increasing hostility to science going all the way back to Reagan, it’s not so surprising that he would equate support for science-based public health interventions with being “left-leaning”. But it’s still a misnomer. And I think a certain amount of resistance to vaccination was expected by public figures like Paul Offit and Peter Hotez who have been publicly advocating for years in the face of the growing hostility fueled by the anti-vax leaders. But what is a surprise is how much that resistance has grown in the last few years.
Initial hesitancy about the vaccines ran about 50% and much of that was not strongly anti-vaccine, but just concerned about the new technology and how quickly they seemed to be developed. But we are left with a core of about 20% of adults who are in the Sarah Palin camp (“I’d rather die than get vaccinated”). And those are the people who have been filling our hospitals and morgues for the last couple months.
Then he launches into a laundry list of anti-vax talking point complaints before complaining about the messaging being the problem. And none of this has a tone of being satirical.
He mentions the campaign concerns about “Trump vaccines” (this was September 2020 when Donald Trump was pushing for something, anything to tout as a success before the election date) and then says
But his reference for that is Daily Mail article that quotes Josh Hawley !?!?! And that article doesn’t use either of those words. It did cite Ron Klain’s statement in mid-December 2021.
And then it complains that this phrasing was unlikely to persuade the unvaccinated. But by that time practically nothing would have persuaded most adults who hadn’t been vaccinated yet.
He notes.
•
But that article from Dec 25, 2020 when the vaccines had just launched doesn’t use the link phrase and is really about adjustments in the predicted level of vaccination that would be needed to achieve herd immunity. I do think a strategic mistake in the messaging leading up to and during the first months of the vaccination campaign was the emphasis on herd immunity. It was always unlikely that we would achieve long-term community protection against a respiratory coronavirus and certainly not to the extend we have achieved even with pertussis. A better and more nuanced message might have been on the lines of
We are testing the vaccines to see how well they protect from symptomatic disease.
That will also help prevent you from spreading the disease to others.
But the real goal is to protect you from severe disease, hospitalization and death. And we will be watching those closely during the vaccine trials and after we start widespread vaccination.
And we want to make sure the vaccines are not just effective but also safe. So any safety problems will be investigated fully and carefully.
But it’s hard to keep that messaging going when the official and unofficial media are obsessed with headlines and sound bites.
I’ll skip over all the pharma shill claims and how donations to a CDC related foundation have somehow bought out all these civilian employees in GS scale jobs.
Then he goes on to gripe about the early mask messaging and cites a NY Times article from March 17, 2020. Dr Fauci’s original advice that masks weren’t needed was on March 8 when several U.S. states hadn’t seen a documented case yet. Covid-19 wasn’t declared a pandemic until March 11. And the CDC updated its guidance on April 3. But somehow, Dr Fauci and the CDC lost all their credibility in those few days.
He ignores Donald Trumps wishy-washy messaging on mask wearing (“It’s Ok for you to wear a mask if you want, but I probably won’t”} and focuses instead on travel restrictions and immigration policies.
And later he notes
I wonder if anything happened between March 2020 when Joe Rogan did a generally pro-vaccine interview with Peter Hotez and last fall when he was giving an open forum to the GBD attacks on public health measures.
But to pretend that Trump’s hostility to public health measures and Carlson’s JAQing off questions about NPI’s and vaccines for the last two years had nothing to do with fueling this hesitancy is truly disingenuous.
And of course he tosses in this tidbit
I’d really like to find out who those people are that are strongly in favor of the vaccines but ONLY object to mandates and passports. They certainly haven’t been speaking up at the “anti-mandate” protests.
So, while he devotes a lot of space to whining about problems with the pro-public health messaging, I saw very little about what could have been done differently or what we should try to work on doing now.
You really need to read the preview of his book to see where he’s coming from. (linked under the Graun vax hesitancy piece) He’s trying to stuff COVID antivax into a broader thesis. Which seems to be, more or less, ‘the masses are well-justified in their mistrust of authorities.’ Thus is, indeed the money quote for him:
For, al-Gharbi, it seems, the common folk must be seen as essentially good, and so they cannot be mere dupes of demagogues.
He just seems to be dead wrong on the facts here. The bulk of the unvaxed adults are in the audience of the (Trumpy) (alt) right-wing media-sphere — Fox, Newsmax, et al., weren’t part of the antivax movement prior to the pandemic, and followed various alt-right opinion leaders and politicos — Carlson, DeSantis etc. — into opposition to vaccines and mandates. (It’s just BD, for instance, to imagine all the anti-mandate stuff isn’t rooted in some level of resistance to the vaccines themselves…). The new antivax is — first and foremost — a badge of fealty to the far-right in an aggressive expression of the culture wars.
I suspect the larger thesis he’s trying to support with the vaccine stuff is extremely dubious as well. But I can’t really fully wrap my head around it on a quick read, so that would remain to be explicated.
johnlabarge: “I don’t know what Antivaxxers means anymore. But as for this anti-covid-vax-for-now-never-mandate fella…the entire Pharmaceutical, educational and governmental health authorities are completely captured and conflicted.”
So, you’re only “anti-covid-vax-for-now”?
Please cite what other vaccines you support and recommend that people get for themselves and their children? Influenza? Shingles? Measles? Anything?
We wouldn’t want to get a mistaken impression that you’re an antivaxer hiding behind opposition to Covid vaccination and mandates.
It’s complicated. I base everything on risk benefit. I don’t see any reason to go beyond the 1980s schedule for child hood vaccines that I received as a kid. I delayed my kids’ vaccines accordingly. I’m against HPV, not sure on Chickenpox and against current vax schedule (because it’s based on compromised CDC adding unneeded jabs to the schedule that gets to the states and they adopt for school admission – it’s a scam.). I got vaccines before going to Africa 7 years ago (after I’d studied vax schedule and determined the CDC and FDA to be captured and CDC schedule to be a scam). I’m neither opposed nor supportive of vaccines. But I certainly don’t trust the people pushing them and I err on the side of unsupportive. Burden is on the pusher, but hepatitis is bad.
Well that’s just nonsense. If we stop vaccine progress in the 80’s, we condemn every generation after you and me to the same risks of chickenpox (and then shingles) and HPV (and then all sorts of unpleasant cancers) as we have. I want better for my children, and giving them chances at health that I didn’t have is part of it. The burden is on the person arguing that a vaccine shown to be as harmless as possible is worse than recto-anal cancer from HPV.
The revolving doors, approval process for vaccines and mandates are also nonsense. It’s a complicated world. Dealing with a corrupt system that still produces some value is not an exact science. But we did not have massive measles outbreaks in the 80s and 90s, nor pertussis nor Rubella nor polio.. So that schedule is at least as good as I had it. Indeed I have trouble with the justifications for the additional boosters that have been added to the schedule since then.
“I base everything on risk benefit.”
You haven’t demonstrated you have the ability to understand those words.
“I don’t see any reason to go beyond the 1980s schedule for child hood vaccines that I received as a kid. I delayed my kids’ vaccines accordingly.”
Willingly ignoring advances in science — no surprise.
I’m against HPV, not sure on Chickenpox”
Because of your ignorance, the notion that HPV vaccines are only for “dirty people who like sex”? These choices seem equally likely given your comment history.
“and against current vax schedule (because it’s based on compromised CDC adding unneeded jabs to the schedule that gets to the states and they adopt for school admission – it’s a scam.).”
And you’re back to your baseless conspiracy mongering. You people are truly 1/2 trick ponies.
Hepatitis is WAY worse with HepB, which can be prevented with…you guessed it…a vaccine.
Yeah. That’s the vax I had most recently. (2015) Thus not fully antivax.
I skimmed this article a few days (from a link posted on SBM or another pro-science blog) and thought exactly the same thing – it seemed like an unintentional gift to anti-vaxxers. Reminds me of Don’t Think of an Elephant.
@orac: “AEs due to vaccines generally show up soon after vaccination; vaccines have not been shown to produce AEs years after vaccination”
Typical vax pusher misdirection. Pretending that what was true of previous vaccines must also be true of the Covid genetic vaccines.
@orac: “it is not entirely unreasonable for people to be concerned about “long-term” problems, when one discusses this concern, the responsible thing to do is to put such concerns into context, also noting that the technology for mRNA vaccines has been under development for nearly two decades.”
Yes mRNA vaccine technology has been under development for a while. But they have NOT been given to large numbers of healthy people until recently.
If, let’s say, these genetic vaccines cause cancer in some people, that would probably not show up for years or decades. What the longterm effects might be of these vaccines, especially if repeated 2 or 3 times every year, is completely unknown.
And studies are showing that spike is in the lymph nodes at least 60 days after the jab. That’s cause for concern given that it’s the main agent of vascular destruction.
Nasal spray vaccines were always a more palatable option for me, at least. Not doing mRNA.
Lymph node are where germinal centres for production of B cells form. Somatic hypermutation takes a long time and germinal centres can persist for months. Samples of antigens are retained in the germinal centres for reference for selection in the rapid evolutionary process of affinity maturation. It is no big surprise that spike protein or peptides therefrom might be found in lymph nodes for a couple of months. It isn’t clear whether they would remain for the entire time that a germinal centre persists.
While you wait for your nasal spray vaccine you risk the 11 mRNA, 29 protein option.
@Indie Rebel They are not genetic vaccines, of course You did not give any for long time effects,
@john labarge I really want to read that lymph node paper, Care to give a citation ?
“@john labarge I really want to read that lymph node paper, Care to give a citation ?”
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00076-9?rss=yes#relatedArticles
I did, a while ago, but moderator doesn’t want to let it through?
@orac: “I’ll also give people the point that we in the US are guilty on overreliance on vaccination to get us out of the pandemic and have been far too quick to drop other nonpharmacologic interventions (NPIs), like masking …”
I started reading this sentence and I thought Orac was going to say “other nonpharmacologic interventions, like improving health with better nutrition and exercise.” Thought he was going to surprise me with some sanity. But no.
Covid is overwhelmingly a disease of the unhealthy, and now Americans have had 2 years to work on their health. If only the authorities had pushed healthy lifestyle half as hard as they pushed the vaccines.
(Yes I know, being very old is not something you can change with lifestyle. But many things can be improved).
Lots of very fit athletes have caught COVID. Masks are better.
“like improving health with better nutrition and exercise”
Are you saying that Americans don’t already know that a healthy lifestyle and diet can give better outcomes when seriously ill? Are you suggesting the the US government mandate regular exercise and force people to eat smaller portions and eat less meat? I mean, some people already object to a few ccs of vaccine, a bit more lettuce might be a problem.
I can see the alt right rioting in the streets if you try to make them eat less pizza. It’s a matter of freedom don’t you know? It’s nice how people who live an unhealthy lifestyle can relax in the knowledge that it’s the government’s fault for not sending the president round, door to door, with leaflets about jogging and the best ways to use asparagus.
Orac said:
“The main problem with using VAERS to estimate the frequency of adverse events (AEs) after vaccination is that, in essence, anyone with access to the Internet, mail, or the telephone can report anything to VAERS” — This has been the case throughout VAERS 31 year history, and therefore does not explain the massive increase in deaths and serious injuries reported to VAERS from the covid shots.
“In addition, VAERS has been gamed several times in its 30 year history.” A claim that the massive increase in VAERS reports was caused by ‘gaming’ calls for evidence, not wishful thinking.
“Finally, antivax misuse of VAERS ignores is an exercise in the baseline rate fallacy, in that it ignores baseline rates of the AEs reported.” Once again, this does not explain the massive increase in deaths and serious injuries reported to VAERS from the covid shots.
More than twice as many deaths have been reported to VAERS from the covid shots, than from all other vaccines combined for the last 31 years. You’re going to have to come up with better explanations, because it’s looking more and more like the COVID19 vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines in history. https://www.virginiastoner.com/cvax-risk
Be careful what you ask for. I might just take a look at your “analysis.”
You don’t need to, Orac. The folks on her blog already ripped her analysis to shreds in the comments.
Bring it on, Orac.
One day when I’m bored, maybe.
I love how the looniness posted on the nwo reporter website is labeled “satire”.
It’s not batshit insanity, it’s humor! Sort of like if the staff of The Onion was bitten by rabid raccoons.
If there were comments, they are gone now.
HAHAHAHA she took them down!!!
At around 1000MST today there was a long thread of comments, mostly about what a load of tripe her “Work” was.
The notion that anti-vaxxers are working en masse to submit fake reports to VAERs is….wait for it…a conspiracy theory.
Of course, that’s not what anyone said.
You should still compare VAERS reported deaths to expected background, Are there suplus ones ? Numbers of reports is numbers of reports, depending on reporting activity.
“Virginia “Ginny” Stoner is a writer, artist and attorney based in the Austin, Texas area.”
Wow — nothing resembling any ability to analyze good data there. Her “report” is simply a bunch of guesses:
“We know not all injuries [deaths] are reported to VAERS—the only uncertainty is how many.”
She then says
“The following chart estimates how many deaths from covid vaccination there actually were, based on the percentage of vaccine injuries reported to VAERS. No allowances are made here for coincidental deaths and injuries that may have been reported. To adjust for coincidence, select a higher percentage, which will estimate fewer deaths. ”
Wild-ass guesses based on bad interpretations of unreliable data. We all know that’s the only things you clowns have NWO, but thanks for one of the most blatant demonstrations yet.
Idw56old said: “Her “report” is simply a bunch of guesses.”
I don’t know what page you’re looking at, but the link I posted is actually one of the few placed on the internet where you can find indisputably accurate and objective data about COVID19, with absolutely no claims or opinions about what the numbers “mean” or how much they matter. https://www.virginiastoner.com/cvax-risk
@NWO
Your comments are nothing more than hysterics to me. It’s been perfectly explain why VAERS exists and what is it’s purpose and ability. So explained, if you can’t comprehend — too bad for you. It’s a good marker of intelligence.
It’s not worth trying to refute any of the now-emboldened anti-vax posters here, who clearly have no understanding of science and no desire to listen. This pandemic has widened the gap between the science literate and illiterate (of which America has far too many). As a whole, journalism regarding the science of this pandemic has worsened, not improved. Vaccination rates for all diseases have dropped precipitously. I fear they aren’t coming up anytime soon if at all. I’m not even sure kids dying of vaccine-preventable pertussis, measles and meningitis in the next few years (as is going to happen) will reverse the trend. When the anti-vaxxers can convince millions that no one is dying from COVID/testing doesn’t work/vaccines don’t save lives/public health is tyranny, well, I don’t know what to do, especially why those who do have to legal power to stop this refuse to do anything.
“It’s not worth trying to refute any of the now-emboldened anti-vax posters here, who clearly have no understanding of science and no desire to listen. This pandemic has widened the gap between the science literate and illiterate”
It’s compounded by the fact that their posts make it clear that labarge, indie, dunham, mjd, and others of their ilk are completely lacking in honesty or morality. Toss in labarge’s repeated racist comments about BLM and the only conclusion is that these are simply vile people.
What precisely are you claiming was racist about my comment that BLM was treated differently than the Canadian Truckers?
What worried me most was a graphic ( courtesy Chris Hayes, MSNBC) that divided vaccine acceptance/ hesitancy/ rejection in industrialised nations with the amount of strong opposition at 20% in both the US and Russia. The other countries had strong rejection at 3-8%.
One of five is certainly significant for controlling the virus: there are maps of rates of vaccination ( COVID Tracking the Trends, Mayo Clinic) that illustrate where rates are lower. And it’s exactly where you suspect.
After scanning rightist media, alt med prevaricators and Orac’s newest cast of trolls, I sometimes feel that I’m fortunate to live right outside of [Redacted] where trucks only clog roadways because of traffic and anti-vaxxers are merely a minority we read about at SBM and RI.
I know it’s worse where you live and you have my sympathies.
I believe Dr. Hickie is a peds doc so he might be able to weigh in further.
I’m seeing MASSIVE vaccine hesitance in youth visits but rare hesitance in adults. Parents of kids who used to get their kiddo the flu vaccine every year are now declining that one, too. I’m sure certain sick trolls who post here are rubbing their nether regions in delight at this but I wanted to see if others who have clinic are seeing the same?
RE: Anger/distrust at experts
I’m having a good deal of luck overcoming this on a daily basis by my relationship with patients. They don’t need to trust Fauci or the NIH. I don’t give a damn about either, either. They need to know that Dr. Yeti would never give them something he knew-no, scratch that, even thought might harm them. They do and it works.
I think this is our only path forward. Forget DC or your governor, what does your trusted family doctor think?
People need a PCP. One they trust. That relationship takes time. As PCPs, we have a lot of hard work to do. The entire paradigm has broken down and the vacuum was filled by alties, trolls, 50-year-old-adolescents, cranks, and other myriad bozos.
I swear, anyone quoting VAERS as their “proof” has clearly never looked at the criteria for the system. From the VAERS webite (https://vaers.hhs.gov/faq.html) for COVID vaccination, health care workers are required, by law, to report “Serious AEs regardless of causality.” Fall down the stairs on the way out the door and break you neck? Technically, they need to report it.
VAERs is not proof. Agreed. But it an as yet un-rebutted presumption.
“presumption”
You mean like guilty until proven innocent? Pretty sure that not how it works at all. Maybe more like a motion sensitive security light. It lights up for passing cats, bats and birds and sometimes, seemingly, for nothing at all. It also lights up for burglars and peeping Toms. After a while you expect a lot of false alarms but still pay attention if it goes on/off several times in a row or you simultaneously hear a noise.
Maybe you assume it was a home invader by default but it doesn’t make it true.
They’ve obviously never read any of the VAERS entries they try to quote either.
My personal favorite is:
“Respondent reported that someone died of a vaccine at some point in the last twenty years, but did not provide a name, date or location…nor did they provide the type of vaccine.”
This one is still my favorite: “Information has been received from from a physician concerning a 12 year old school going girl of class eight of a village. On 20-JUL-2009, the patient received first dose of GARDASIL in the school. During the process of community mobilization for second dose of GARDASIL, the female health worker was informed that on 06-SEP-2009, the patient accidentally fell in open well (granite quarry filled with water), drowned and expired. This event occurred 49 days of receiving first dose of GARDASIL. The female health worker informed the Medical Officer in-charge, which was then communicated to District Immunization Officer. The medical officer in-charge investigated the death and completed first information report and determined that death was not related to the vaccine.”
But there it remains, in the VAERS database – note which organization posted it here:
http://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=379570
@ Dangerous Bacon
I really wish VAERS had existed much earlier. I was in the first cohort to get the Salk polio vaccine in 1955. A few weeks later while coming home from day camp, a nurse ran through a stop sign, and the car I was in, according to bystanders, did three rolls. I was almost killed. Obviously, something in the vaccine affected the nurse. Indie Rebel, when he was posting about evolution, made clear that there is a spiritual dimension and an energy field we haven’t been able to measure yet, so, obviously it was this currently unmeasured energy field that influenced the nurses driving?
Do you agree that had VAERS existed my parents and doctors should have reported what happened to me???
I mean, under the rules, yeah, it probably had to be reported, but it’s also a good illustration as to why anyone who quotes VAERS numbers doesn’t understand what the system is for.
“Over 145 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 29, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 2,509 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.”
I suppose labarge is an expert physiologist and pathologist now, too. He knows better that it was that pesky “Jab” that killed these poor souls!!
Oh, this is fun! I hadn’t looked at VAERS in a long time but you gotta love searching for COVID vaccine and “Death” and everything that comes up in the first ten pages (Practically) is folks on HOSPICE before the vaccine or with really serious terminal conditions otherwise. Almost all of the entries are from senior living homes.
Here’s my favorite so far:
“coughing up blood, significant hemoptysis — $g cardiac arrest. started day after vaccine but likely related to ongoing progression of lung cancer”
This one is great, too:
“death by suicide Narrative: death by suicide; 12/26/20, self inflicted gun shot wound; found deceased by family member”
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=958443
Huge SIGNAL there, for sure!! We better keep an eye on that database, the vaccine is killing THOUSANDS!!
As for people putting BS reports in, here’s a likely candidate:
“Patient died, I have a copy of his vaccination card”
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=933090
On a more general point, as a long-standing Guardian reader, their science and medical coverage is frequently pish: they don’t employ folk with any relevant background, who clearly cannot read a scientific paper; they frequently don’t link to or cite anything close to primary sources, falling victim to the “report someone else’s summary of the PR summary of the abstract” if you are lucky; they refuse to correct mistakes (I have several times engaged in long arguments with particular journalists and the Readers’ Editor about inaccuracies which would be obvious if the primary source had been read).
This piece was little more than an anti-vax apologist blurb, showing little knowledge of the long-standing anti-vax movement and presenting those ideas as new, rather than old and well debunked nonsense.
Not The Graun’s finest piece of attempted journalism.
I read this piece and also wondered why they enlisted a sociologist to attempt this inadequate “analysis.” The Guardian seems to be relying more and more on commentary at three removes from the primary literature by people who lack the background to say anything even remotely insightful. It’s been using these types more and more.
Whilst I don’t disagree with your comment in general, and the article critiqued by Orac was indeed utter pish, the Graun sometimes produces fairly solid coverage of science & medicine. It was the Graun that provided a platform for Ben Goldacre’s “Bad Science” column. That was my gateway to a lot of critical thinking & scepticism.
It’s a sad reflection on much of the media that the Guardian’s science/medicine coverage is better than most.
@ Orac
CONGRATULATIONS. You have managed with this article to draw out from under their rocks a substantial number of delusional paranoids, illogical, unscientific types. Quite amusing, especially when each and every one has had their previous comments refuted by you, me, Diane Walters, MedicalYeti, Aarno Syvänen, squirrelelite, and several others. Of course, as with all similar types, if you refute them with logic, science, and references, you are just a shill, part of the conspiracy. Quite simply, NOTHING WILL CHANGE THEIR MINDS.
I have already wasted too much time posting refutations; but just one more for fun:
John Labarge writes: “And studies are showing that spike is in the lymph nodes at least 60 days after the jab. That’s cause for concern given that it’s the main agent of vascular destruction.”
As I’ve written before, the Spike protein isn’t the agent of vascular destruction, it is simply the part of the agent that attaches it to the endothelial of the vascular system. However, alone from the mRNA vaccines, the S-Spike protein can’t do anything. It is just another piece of protein coursing through ones vascular system, that is, if it breaks off from the MHC1 and MHC2 molecules that hold it outside the cell for the immune system to see. And if it breaks off, most will still be finished off by the immune system. However, one can develop lymphadenopathy following the vaccines, because cells in the lymph nodes can receive some of the vaccine, and begin churning out antibodies:
“What are lymph nodes, anyway? Lymph nodes or lymph glands are (usually) small bean-shaped lumps of tissue found throughout your body and connected in a network by lymph vessels. They help your body fight off infections, but also play a vital role in generating immunity via vaccines. When a COVID vaccine is injected into your arm muscle, your body starts building SARS-CoV-2 virus spike proteins. Special cells grab those spike proteins and ferry them into your lymph nodes. The closest set of lymph nodes is usually in your armpit on the same side of your body. Like other lymph nodes, they house a suite of white blood cells, which help defend our body against specific pathogens, says Joanna Groom, an immunology researcher at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI). When presented with the spike protein, some white blood cells become activated. [Belinda Smith (2021 Jan 31). Why are my lymph nodes swollen and sore after a Pfizer or Moderna COVID booster vaccine?.ABC News]
“In this era of COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide vaccination, medical staff should be aware that ipsilateral lymphadenopathy to the vaccine injection site may be a common side effect. COVID-19 vaccine related lymphadenopathy is associated with various clinical and sonographic features, but fortunately it shows spontaneous gradual recovery.” [Nurith Hiller et al. (2021 Feb 23). Lymphadenopathy Associated With the COVID-19 Vaccine. Cureus 13(2): e13524]
“How long mRNA lasts in the body The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work by introducing mRNA (messenger RNA) into your muscle cells. The cells make copies of the spike protein and the mRNA is quickly degraded (within a few days). The cell breaks the mRNA up into small harmless pieces. mRNA is very fragile; that’s one reason why mRNA vaccines must be so carefully preserved at very low temperatures. How long spike proteins last in the body The Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) estimates that the spike proteins that were generated by COVID-19 vaccines last up to a few weeks, like other proteins made by the body. The immune system quickly identifies, attacks and destroys the spike proteins because it recognizes them as not part of you. This “learning the enemy” process is how the immune system figures out how to defeat the real coronavirus. It remembers what it saw and when you are exposed to coronavirus in the future it can rapidly mount an effective immune response. .intramuscular vaccines (which all three of the COVID-19 vaccines are) travel in macaques (a type of monkey). Vaccines mostly remain near the site of injection (the arm muscle) and local lymph nodes. This makes sense: Lymph nodes produce white blood cells and antibodies to protect us from disease. A key part of the lymphatic system, lymph nodes also clean up fluids and remove waste materials. Finding pieces of spike protein in the lymph nodes is completely normal, because lymph nodes act as the trash removal service for the body. That means the vaccine did its job (made spike proteins, which caused the creation of antibodies) and will be cleared from the body.” [Nebraska Medicine (2021 Jul 2). How long do mRNA and spike proteins last in the body?]
Keep in mind that the Salk study did find the Spike protein involved in both lung damage and endothelial damage, that is, when part of the COVID-19 virus; however, Facebook posts, etc. ignore that the vaccine protected against this, which I explained in the Salk article and previous comments.
“Our studies demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-based vaccination of humans induces a persistent germinal centre B cell response, which enables the generation of robust humoral immunity.” [Jackson S. Turner et al. (2021 Aug 5). SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines induce persistent human germinal centre responses. Nature; 596: 109-113.]
To summarize: mRNA and S-Spike Proteins are found in lymph nodes. In the case of vaccines, lymph nodes near the injection site. The mRNA disintegrates within a day or two, the S-Spike Proteins last a few weeks. However, they do no damage; but the lymph nodes can temporarily swell because they are churning out antibodies, etc. And, yep, if one is infected with the live COVID-19 virus, then one will find system-wide mRNA being continuously produced by the viruses that have entered the cells nucleus, and, of course, more viruses with their attached S-Spike Proteins.
Of course, I realize that johnlabarge, Sue Dunham, Indie Rebel, NWO Reporter, and the others, based on their immense knowledge of immunology, microbiology, virology, mRNA, etc. and their continuous keeping up-to-date with the latest published research will reject and/or just ignore the above. What I don’t understand is why none of the above are willing to verify their credentials; e.g. education, training, occupation, publications, etc.
But, its obvious, their comments/positions are based on RFKs book, which they accept as valid, social media, etc. and their comments/positions reject logic, science, etc. and display a religious, faith-based position, which, as we know is not subject to empirical contradictions. While different groups focus on different aspects of reality; e.g., racism, antisemitism, QAnon, etc, the psychological/psychiatric aspect of their minds are quite similar. None of the aforementioned can be influenced by science, etc. to rethink their positions.
So, Orac, why did you waste so much time and effort earning a PhD in immunology, publishing 60 articles, etc. when you could have just read RFKs book, checked out social media, or hired one or more of the experts above as your science advisor? And why am I going through a new edition of an undergraduate Immunology textbook. Obviously, written by Shills of the pharmaceutical industry???
The Salk study proved that the spike protein causes vascular damage independent of the rest of the coronavirus. Therefore, the spike protein is potentially pathogenic. Right?
The mRNA vaccines have known side effects that are identical to potential COVID symptoms, including myocarditis. Therefore something in the vaccine is capable of generating the same disease as the SARS 2 virus itself. Right?
All cause mortality was almost 25% higher in Pfizer’s vaccine group than the control group, right? And governments around the world have been tracking a substantial rise in excess mortality that is not associated with COVID 19.
The only question is whether the the risk of infection outweighs the risk of vaccination. The risk of spike vaccination is real and documented and we have probable cause. You keep posturing as if these vaccines are incapable of causing harm. You’re flat out wrong.
That’s our case. Your case depends on the word of a pharmaceutical corporation vying to approve their own highly lucrative product. It just so happens that this corp has a history of pushing deadly drugs on the market in spite of clinical data. This presents a huge conflict of interest and a fertile environment for confirmation bias. Pfizer knew exactly what statistics they needed to show in order to gain emergency authorization.
An analogy can also be made with Boeing, who was allowed to certify the safety of their jury rigged new 737 MAX only to have two fully populated airliners crash hard into the ground.
Yawn.
We’ve been talking about this a long time and why the spike protein from the vaccine is not the problem you think it is.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2021/05/31/antivaxxers-and-the-deadly-sars-cov-2-spike-protein/
@ Sue Dunham
You write: “An analogy can also be made with Boeing, who was allowed to certify the safety of their jury rigged new 737 MAX only to have two fully populated airliners crash hard into the ground.”
NOPE. Why? Because the vaccine has now been used for over a year in numerous nations around the world, followed by numerous reports/journal articles, etc. Given you appear to suffer from paranoid delusions, I guess you must believe that medical researchers, public health researchers, etc in all these nations are just part of one big conspiracy, literally don’t care about their own people. NOPE, the huge number of studies find the vaccines highly, not perfectly, effective, with minuscule risk for serious adverse events. And statistics around the world also have found that the number of deaths and long covid have been significantly undercounted, and the overwhelming majority were among the unvaccinated.
Boeing NOT an analogy simply because one can’t compare two instances, based on one application with an entire world of studies and statistics.
YOU ARE EXTREMELY STUPID AND DELUSIONALLY PARANOID
@Sue
Since your diatribe about “photos” shows what a semantics nazi you are, I figured you might want to know that the spike protein cannot be “Pathogenic” since it cannot replicate. It can be a “Toxin.”
Thanks, Joel.
Just FWIW, I’ve worked my way most of the way through lecture 2 of Sompayrac. Between that and all the hours of TWiV, I almost know what I’m talking about.
@ Sue Dunham
You write: “The Salk study proved that the spike protein causes vascular damage independent of the rest of the coronavirus. Therefore, the spike protein is potentially pathogenic. Right?
The mRNA vaccines have known side effects that are identical to potential COVID symptoms, including myocarditis. Therefore something in the vaccine is capable of generating the same disease as the SARS 2 virus itself. Right?”
Conclusion, last sentence of the Salk study: “This conclusion suggests that vaccination-generated antibody and/or exogenous antibody against S protein not only protects the host from SARS-CoV-2 infectivity but also inhibits S protein-imposed endothelial injury.” [Yuyang Lei (2021 Mar 31). SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. Circulation Research; 128:1323–1326]
So MORON, once more you didn’t bother to actually read the study, free, easy access online or you read it, which I doubt, and are TOO STUPID to understand simple English.
As for the ALL CAUSE mortality, I and others refuted you last round of exchanges:
“There were 8 cases of Covid-19 with onset at least 7 days after the second dose among participants assigned to receive BNT162b2 and 162 cases among those assigned to placebo . . Among 10 cases of severe Covid-19 with onset after the first dose, 9 occurred in placebo recipients and 1 in a BNT162b2 recipient. . . Adverse event data through approximately 14 weeks after the second dose are included in this report . . .Two BNT162b2 recipients died (one from arteriosclerosis, one from cardiac arrest), as did four placebo recipients (two from unknown causes, one from hemorrhagic stroke, and one from myocardial infarction). No deaths were considered by the investigators to be related to the vaccine or placebo.” [Fernando P. Polack et al. (2020 Dec 31). Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine. New England Journal of Medicine; 383(27): 2603-2615]
Note. there were 43,548 participants, including significant number of seniors. So, six deaths out of 43,548 certainly not unexpected and only two received the vaccine.
YOU ARE AN EXTREMELY SICK MENTALLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL.