When new school antivaxxer Steve Kirsch met old school antivaxxer Andrew Wakefield

Recently, I’ve been writing about the “new school” antivaccine movement that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic to oppose COVID-19 vaccines is becoming increasingly indistinguishable from “old school” antivaxxers, the ones who falsely claimed that vaccines cause autism, autoimmune diseases, the “sickest generation” of children, and even death. In particular, I saw this confluence at the Better Way Conference held in Bath, England last month, where new school antivaxxers like Robert Malone were echoing old school antivaxxer Del Bigtree‘s attacks on the children’s immunization schedule, which included hoary old antivax tropes, such as “too many too soon.”
Steve Kirsch, as readers might remember, is a former tech bro and entrepreneur who started out during the pandemic as a semi-reasonable advocate for testing repurposed drugs to combat COVID-19 and fund research into such treatments. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for him to go full conspiracy crank and, more recently, full tilt antivaccine. Indeed, last month he hosted a conference at which he claimed based on an Internet survey introduced on his Substack that COVID-19 vaccines had killed a half a million people. These days, he’s been reduced to begging experts on public health and infectious disease to “debate me” in order to “prove” that vaccines are safe.
And, apparently, to interviewing Andrew Wakefield after lamenting a “hit piece” by the New York Times…from 2019.
There’s no more “old school” antivaxxer out there than Andrew Wakefield, who almost single-handedly ignited the most recent iteration of the antivaccine movement with a poor quality case series published in 1998 in The Lancet that claimed to link the MMR vaccine with “autistic enterocolitis.” True, the DPT scare in the 1980s did fire up an antivaccine movement and even led to the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (which antivaxxers hate) to prevent vaccine manufacturers from abandoning the US market en masse due to the tsunami of lawsuits provoked by the scare, but for some reason Andrew Wakefield’s pseudoscience really resonated and for nearly 13 years did real damage; that is, until Brian Deer’s reporting demonstrated it to have been fraudulent. Also, Wakefield’s was struck off in the UK (i.e., the revocation of his medical license), which also helped. Despite those much deserved humiliations, Wakefield remained very popular among antivaxxers as a “martyr” and even helped Del Bigtree make an antivax propaganda film (VAXXED) in 2016. COVID-19 does seem to have led to new school antivaxxers eclipsing the very much old school Wakefield (his attempts to demonize COVID-19 vaccines notwithstanding), but he’s still out there grifting, hence the interview (I guess), even though I haven’t heard much from him lately.
So it was with some interest that I perused Kirsch’s interview with Wakefield and even watched the video, albeit not all of it, given that it’s an hour and a half long:
Kirsch begins by asking old school Wakefield to introduce himself, which results in a narrative that regular readers have heard many times before. Wakefield claims that he became interested in whether MMR causes autism in 1995-1996, when (or so he says) parents started telling him stories about how their children were “absolutely normal” before getting the MMR, but then had a seizure or “went to sleep for three days” and when they woke up “they were gone.” (Notice the conflation of being autistic with the “real child” being “gone.” That is an incredibly common narrative among antivaxxers.)
I don’t necessarily want to retread a lot of the same sorts of narratives that I’ve heard before many times from Andy ad nauseam in interviews, writings, and even in documentaries, although I do feel obligated to point out that this “observation” supposedly raising suspicions about a link between MMR and autism came about as a result of a trial lawyer seeking to sue vaccine manufacturers approaching Wakefield and paying him £400,000 to find evidence of a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Let’s go on, though, because pointing out that Wakefield lies constantly is like pointing out that water is wet.
A lot of the answers that Kirsch got from Wakefield will be familiar, the same old justifications, but if you want evidence to counter claims that Wakefield is not antivaccine, Kirsch helpfully supplies it—inadvertently:
- Are there any safe vaccines? No.
- What do they think your motivation is? They know his motivation is to save lives.
- What’s the real story behind this quote from CNN: “An investigation published by the British medical journal BMJ concludes the study’s author, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, misrepresented or altered the medical histories of all 12 of the patients whose cases formed the basis of the 1998 study — and that there was “no doubt” Wakefield was responsible.” It was a setup. All the authors support the study.
- Why didn’t your other collaborators stand up for the truth? Do you still talk to them? Some caved to the pressure to admit something that the paper never said.
- Will anyone debate you face-to-face, on-camera, for a live discussion? Never happened.
- Why is there no risk-benefit data for any childhood vaccine? How can they justify this with a straight face? No. They are never challenged on it.
- How old were you when you turned “anti-vaxxer”? About 30 years old.
- What was your “red pill” moment when you realized that what you had been told was all a lie? When mothers told him their stories connecting the vaccine with autism. Too many cases where kids were perfectly fine before the vax and changed suddenly after the vax. This sounded just like the COVID vaccines.
- What is the best way to convince people that you got it right? He’s made movies.
- Do you have any friends in mainstream media? I know the feeling! Not that he knows about.
- Are there any doctors who tell you privately they support you, but admit they can’t say so publicly? Plenty. He can’t reveal who they are.
I’ll briefly comment on these points:
- So Wakefield states that there are no safe vaccines. That is rather the definition of “antivaccine,” wouldn’t you say?
- Of course, the saintly St. Andrew is only in it it to save lives! Perish the thought that he made money from trial lawyers back in the 1990s and that he has been grifting on his claim that MMR vaccines cause autism for 24 years.
- The authors supported the study, until they didn’t after the realization that they’d been played by Andy…
- …and, of course, they “caved to the pressure,” rather than admitting a mistake.
- Here we go again, with the challenge to a “debate.” While it’s true that, as far as I’ve been able to ascertain, no scientist has publicly “debated” Wakefield, his desperate “challenges” notwithstanding, ironically enough, one physician, Michael Fitzgerald, has said that he’d debate Wakefield. Wakefield consistently dodged such challenges.
- This is utter nonsense. Childhood vaccines are among the most studied interventions there are.
- So Wakefield was about 30 years old when he turned antivax? Given that he was born in 1956, that would imply that he became antivax a good ten years before the 1996 timeframe when he started investigating the MMR vaccine. Interesting, but not surprising.
- Wakefield’s “red pill” moment is, of course, a familiar story that he’s told many, many times before.
- I laughed out loud at this. Wakefield is convincing people he’s right by making movies? That tracks.
- Sadly, Wakefield has many sympathizers, some in the mainstream media.
- And, of course, there are lots of doctors who “secretly” support Wakefield but are too afraid to say anything! Same as it ever was for every Brave Maverick Doctor who spreads conspiracy theories and becomes viewed as a crank claims that.
So the conclusion of this interview really nails the confluence between old school and new school antivaxxers. For example, Kirsch amplifies Wakefield’s messages that “you’ll be WAY healthier if you AVOID *ALL* vaccines” and “vaccines do cause autism.” Again, I don’t know how you can interpret statements like this as being anything other than antivaccine, particularly the statement that you’ll be “way healthier” if you eschew not just some vaccines, but all vaccines. He then parrots hoary old antivax tropes that were ancient before COVID-19 ever hit, such as:
- “It’s not clear at all that vaccination did anything to eradicate diseases.” This is, of course, a variant of the “vaccines didn’t save us” or the “sanitation did it, not vaccines” gambit, both very much old school antivax tropes that have been resurrected for COVID-19. Of course, sanitation is not particularly effective against diseases that are primarily airborne, like measles or COVID-19, and “natural herd immunity” never eradicated a single disease. It always took vaccines.
- “Vaccines can be quite problematic since unlike recovered immunity, the immunity doesn’t last. You’d have been much better off getting the virus when you were young.” This is, of course, the claim that “natural immunity” is always better than vaccine-induced immunity. Of course, given the rate of reinfection with COVID-19 and waning “natural immunity” after infection, coupled with the rise of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 that also have increasing abilities to evade preexisting immunity (vaccine-induced or postinfection), “natural immunity” isn’t actually that long lasting or great for COVID-19. Also, even for diseases—such as measles—for which postinfection immunity is long lasting, even lifetime, attaining “natural immunity” means suffering through the disease and risking the complications, such as pneumonia, neurologic injury, immune system suppression, and death.
- “The CDC, FDA, NIH and drug companies are adept at silencing critics, especially if you lack the funds to properly defend yourself.” This is, of course, the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, that “they” know vaccines “don’t work”/”are harmful” but “they” cover it up.
As I’ve been arguing, there is increasingly very little daylight between old school and new school antivaxxers. Those of us who have followed the antivaccine movement are not surprised by this. After all, all science denial is based on conspiracy theories. Because of this, there is a strong tendency to embrace other sets of pseudoscience and conspiracy theories once one has embraced one set. Steve Kirsch is simply much further along in the process than, for instance, other new school antivaxxers like Geert Vanden Bossche.
They’ll get there, though. At least, the vast majority of them will. Other than rare exceptions, once you go full antivax, unfortunately, you don’t come back.
All this time, Andrew Wakefield has been claiming that he isn’t anti-vaccine, despite now admitting he became anti-vaccine in the 1980s.
All my illusions are busted.
In fairness, Wakefield didn’t exactly say that he was antivax in the 1980s, but he did say that his “red pill” moment was then, which meant that he had started on his journey to become an antivaxxer at least by the late 1980s.
LOL. Everyone here knows the precise moment Wakers turned anti-vax: .5 seconds after he realized his wizard scheme to earn billions by selling his own patented measles vaccine after nuking the competition’s with evil PR went full tits up.
Honestly, Wakefield’s bust-ass scam is a cause-effect conspiracy so simple even NWO Bootlicker here ought to be physically incapable of joining the dots. That they reject the math anyway tells you everything you need to know about who these people really are. As I’ve said often, there is little about these people that cannot be sufficiently explained by a Cluster B diagnosis, and Wakefield is a Grade-A psychopath through and through.
What a leader to have! Makes even Wayne LaPierre look a class act. And he murders kids [by proxy] too.
"Some people just need killing." – Barry Eisler
I have followed Wakefield’s antics since the late 1990s. I am well aware that he is just another narcissist. I doubt much he said in the interview with Steve Kirsch is actually true (well some of it my be by accident). Andy says whatever he thinks his horde of adoring fans will send most money in for.
I rather suspect that you can point to the time he went anti-vax as being after he realised the Royal Free was really wanting him to replicate his results in a larger study – and there was this new group of adoring fans in the US after he had appeared on 60 Minutes. So the end of 2001. Prior to that Wakefield still thought he could exploit the MMR scare he had created to sell his vaccine and diagnostic tests.
The bit I found most entertaining was when he claims he should have won against me and the BMJ in Texas. This is his opinion, as opposed to the Texas appeal court, which concluded there was no legal basis for his claim, as my journalism wasn’t directed at Texas, and never mentioned Texas. Both the journal’s editor and I felt pangs of regret that our anti-SLAPP motion was never heard, since Wakefield had no case.
Here is the court of appeal’s opinion. https://briandeer.com/solved/slapp-appeal-dismissal.pdf
We would gladly have met him in Texas (as I was keen to do when he sued me vexatiously in London), but a defamation case under US law would have been thrown out on lack of malice, which would have meant no vindication or a kind I would have got in London (where the judge could have branded him a liar and fraudster). More importantly, while Wakefield was being funded by misleading rich Americans into believing my stories were all “lies,” we relied on the BMJ’s insurers.
No UK nsurance company, or indeed defendant, in their right mind would go to trial inTexas on the Wakefield fraud because we know what their tactics would have been. In order to mount a defense, we would have had to fly our witnesses (many of them rather old) to Austin and put them up in a hotel. We saw in an early hearing that Wakefield’s lawyers would resort to shenannigans such as arranging simultaneous appearances before two different judges (foiled by us with a phone call between courtrooms).
We would thus reasonably expect all manner of delays and adjournments from Wakefield’s side, racking up massive costs, and probably witnesses saying they simply couldn’t wait any longer.
Nevertheless, as I make clear in an article at my website, it’s possible as a result of my book, The Doctor Who Fooled the World, for anybody to deduce a priori that Wakefield’s exposure was thoroughly justified.
https://briandeer.com/fact-checking-investigation.htm
“Some folks suckered by this manipulative individual don’t seem to recognize that (unlike Wakefield) if I made up stuff I’d be professionally finished and, especially with England’s defamation laws famously favorable to plaintiffs, might expect to lose my home to legal bills.
“This extraordinary story is so detailed and my reporting so persistent, moreover, that either it’s honest and correct — in substance and sting — or Wakefield would have to be victim to the most sustained campaign of malicious libel in the history of journalism, leaving my publishers contractually entitled to pulp my book and to require me to pick up the tab.
“And in case you labor under the “pharma shill” deception, I’ve volunteered all sources of money:
“‘The investigation that became The Doctor Who Fooled the World was funded entirely by The Sunday Times, London; the Channel 4 TV network; The BMJ; publishers’ advances for this book; and a check from Wakefield’s lawyers, on his behalf, to cover legal expenses for my website.'”
“The book has been cleared by libel specialists in New York and London. Under penalty of perjury, I’ve filed hundreds of pages of statements for courts and been deposed by Wakefield’s lawyers for six-and-a-half hours.
“This story is, and would have to be, true.”
Hi Brian:
Nice to see you follow this blog as it’s excellent. You mention your book, “The Doctor Who Fooled the World; but I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT. I dare any anti-vaxxer who trusts Wakefield to read it carefully and then, if they are even a bit open-minded, to still trust him. Besides, reads well like an old-fashioned detective novel. And, of course, everyone else should read it to gather overwhelming ammunition that Wakefield is and was a FRAUD.
One minor point. I would change the title to: “The Doctor Who Tried To Fool The World”
😀
Second the book recommendation.
I agree that the case would have been thrown out on malice, but depending on the court, at least some courts in the past also addressed truth before getting to malice. Once the materials are before the judges, they can decide where to focus.
I agree it’s a pity it never got there.
Interesting that he says that all the authors stand behind the paper, in spite of 10 ‘disowning’ their own paper. But, in the world of Wakefied and his friends, who need facts?
To be more precise, 10 or 13 Wakefield co-authors on the Lancet paper retracted the interpretation of the paper (most prominently by Wakefield himself) that linked the MMR to autism. Those co-authors didn’t disavow the paper itself.
In the Wakefield tradition of incompetent antivax “science”, there’s today’s Natural News article about a “shocking” discovery which purports to explain sudden death in vaccine recipients.
Noted scientist Mike Adams explains that he’s come into possession of disturbing intravascular objects courtesy of an unnamed “reputable source in the field of embalming”, presumably a mortician. Mike believes they are not “normal” blood clots, but contain nanowires and “silicon microchip-like structures”, and indicate that the body is being programmed to fabricate foreign proteins within blood vessels.
Mike says: “I welcome input from other experts who may have other theories or explanations of where this is coming from.”
Well alrighty then.
First of all, Adams refers to his efforts to unravel the mystery of these deposits as “microscopy”, when virtually all of the images in the article are macroscopic close-up photos. He claims that normal clots are gelatinous and rubbery, but this refers to pseudoclots found at autopsy due to circulation ceasing at death. Med students learn in their second-year pathology classes that such deposits, referred to as “chicken fat” and “currant jelly” (from deposits of plasma and red blood cells, respectively) can be distinguished from premortem clots which may have medical significance, on the basis of the latter’s firmer consistency, frequent attachment to blood vessels, more fibrous appearance and critically by the microscopic appearance of definite layering of fibrin, platelets and blood cells, visible to the naked eye as “lines of Zahn”. Adams could have settled the question about whether the gunk he displays in his photos represents actual premortem clots by taking thin sections and preparing them for actual microphotographs, where we could have seen whether such layering and potential influx of granulation tissue were present, meaning they were real clots that could have contributed to death. But he doesn’t bother.
Instead we have his “shocking” macrophotos, all of which could represent meaningless postmortem agglomerations of blood components after exposure to embalming fluid and air drying (in particular, some images are strongly reminiscent of “chicken fat” and “currant jelly”* postmortem deposits left out to dry.
The results of Adams’ “investigation” are, if possible, even more embarrassing evidence of his scientific incompetence than NN’s earlier revelations about Chicken McNuggets. They also remind me of images eagerly posted on Morgellons’ websites which are supposed to represent sinister fibers and critters but look like nothing more than amorphous junk and contaminant glop.
*apologies for the food-like descriptors, but it’s part of a longstanding tradition in pathology.
The “interpretation” is a section of the Wakefield paper, conveniently titled “Interpretation.” This is the conclusions of the authors, previously known in The Lancet, as “Conclusions.”
In the event, the paper was retracted in its entirety by The Lancet in 2010 , shortly before Wakefield was struck from the medical register on charges of fraud, dishonesty in his research, and the unethical treatment of developmentally-challenged children.
The single sentence that appears in the 1998 Wakefield et al Lancet paper under the heading “Interpretation” cites unspecified “environmental triggers” of alleged gastrointestinal lesions and autism. Statements suggesting a link between them and vaccination came in the Discussion section (amplified by Wakefield’s subsequent press conference remarks), and such interpretation is what most of Wakefield’s co-authors tried to dissociate themselves from, after The Lancet paper was seized on by antivaxers. Key passage in the co-authors’ “retraction of an interpretation”:
“We wish to make it clear that in this paper no causal link was established between MMR vaccine and autism as the data were insufficient. However, the possibility of such a link was raised and consequent events have had major implications for public health. In view of this, we consider now is the appropriate time that we should together formally retract the interpretation placed upon these findings in the paper, according to precedent.”
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(04)15715-2/fulltext
(the above link may require free Lancet registration)
Yes, so they were retracting the claim to have linked autism to environmental triggers, and the paper goes on to say what they were: MMR in eight of 12 cases within 14 days of administration, plus some bits and pieces. Because the “Interpretation” is the overall conclusion, it is indeed a single sentence. So, the retracted their overall conclusion.
Trust me. I had it retracted – and it took me a long time.
Meanwhile, the medical establishment whined and carped about there being no controls in a clinical case series, and how there were only 12 patients (compared with the classical description of autism in 11 patients, and the first characterisation of what became known as AIDS in five gay men in Los Angeles).
Maybe if they hadn’t been so incensed with the impertinence of someone criticising vaccines, they might have noticed it was a scam. But they didn’t, and when I did, they tried to cover it up.
https://briandeer.com/mmr/lancet-paper.pdf
For the past year or more, I wondered what Andy was doing- he was rather silent. I only heard that his relationship with Elle MacPherson was over from her agents. He was nowhere to be seen until recently when he appeared at a conference with Mike Adams and other altie loons, then he released his latest cinematic marvel at CHD. I watched a few of his film clips about how vaccines impact women’s fertility in Kenya which we’ve heard from other sources for years.
You need to sign up with email to view the 30 minute long film- which I didn’t do. They are also asking followers to present the film locally to “inform” people ( and probably raise money).
It isn’t clear where Andy is living as he was divorced from Carmel a while ago ( she got a house in Texas) and no longer is attached to Elle ( her mansion in Florida). Where is Andy? Hopefully far away from me.
-btw- it seems that many alties are jumping on the Kirsch bandwagon: instant exposure to lots of uncritical followers
Orac writes,
“So Wakefield states that there are no safe vaccines. That is rather the definition of “antivaccine,” wouldn’t you say?”
MJD says,
In my opinion, Andrew Wakefield is not antivaccine but antidisestabolishmentvaccine (ADV). Andrew Wakefield was a vaccine safety advocate* but the trauma of scientific failure has created an ADV mindset.
*Not everyone is safe after a vaccination(s) and the mechanism-of-action is explained and verified.
And you wonder why you’re considered a joke.
Idw56old writes,
“And you wonder why you’re considered a joke.”
MJD says,
Antidisestabolishmentvaccine (ADV) is really about no vaccine mandates. Hope that brings clarity, Idw56old.
BTW, I met Andrew Wakefield in Austin Texas many years ago and he was gracious and scholarly. Although, he’s made enemies and needs to be more scholarly about vaccine safety.
@ Orac,
Entertaining post! What’s the probability of MJD getting out of RI auto-moderation in the next decade?
After the Covid vax mess I’m willing to embrace the term anti-vaccine for now. Can revisit if some balance returns to the system in the future.
john, you’re not anti-vaccine because the system is out of whack: you’re anti-vaccine because you consider it to be out of whack based on nothing more than your imagination and floods of lies from others like you.
Nah. Look at the Novavax or the child vax hearings. No risk/reward showing whatsoever. Just rubber stamps. 75 years to produce safety documents that should be released as a matter of course. It’s quite objectively out of whack.
All that said, love the illustration for this post. One of my favorite movies to be sure. Love the naked people out of the bathroom speech :).
Seems stupid to make medical decisions based on political rational, but you are who you are.
Most anti-vax’ers I’m talked to actually think that there’s some scientific evidence behind their beliefs. At lest, you admit that you’re not actually anti-vax for any real scientific/medical reason, and self awareness is a good thing.
Ultimately the decision about whether to go forward is about trust. The system is not trustworthy.
I’d say I’ve read enough and seen enough over the past year or so to convince me that no one pushing these jabs really can predict what’s going to happen with the requisite accuracy for me to feel comfortable with them. This has led me to question (and admittedly I had before after researching the way the system functions) the safety of everything on the schedule, particularly anything that hasn’t stood the test of time for long enough to get a good picture of reactions and efficacy. Indeed this era has confirmed for me that one should always pause when considering new interventions coming out of these players.
What have you read and seen, Timmy? Is the anatomical doll going to be needed?
@ johnlabarge
You write: “I’d say I’ve read enough and seen enough over the past year or so to convince me that no one pushing these jabs really can predict what’s going to happen with the requisite accuracy for me to feel comfortable with them.”
So, what have you read? Did you go to FDA website, look up a specific vaccine, then read all the studies and info used by them to approve it? Did you search PubMed to find any particular vaccine, then search for safety studies, which would include long-term follow-ups? Did you check out the CDC websites for vaccine safety and for particular vaccines? Have you tried to actually learn how vaccines work; that is, the basics of immunology?
If not, then what you’ve read is mainly opinion pieces on various blogs/websites, written by antivaxxers, based on lies, distortions, etc.
And I won’t repeat what Orac has written on VAERS or what I have written in comments. If you base your position on VAERS, you are just plain WRONG!
So, keep making a fool of yourself. You’re in good company; e.g., Kay West, Ginny Stoner, etc.
Sooo, the primary thesis of the OP is ‘Andy Wakefield is an antivaxer’? And the secondary thesis is ‘Steve Kirsch is also an antivaxer’? This reminds me of the first four sentences from the primer in my 8th grade German class (about as far as I got learning that or any language) “Deutschland ist ein land. Man nent Deutschland ein land. Oestereich ist auch ein land. Man nent Oestereich auch ein land.”
Deep, if you think about it.
I notice that Orac commented on the previous thread last night that Andy may be “.. desperately grasping for relevance..” in the new socio-political clime of anti-vax as shown here. Needing to appear with Kirsch and RFK jr, not able to go-it-alone as an anti-vax celebrity. I have no idea where his money comes from these days. Does he have a “charity”? Own anything other than a “film company”? Work at anything else other than griftng?
I’ve always felt that many altie/ anti-vaxxers primarily function as entertainers and thus, as a ( low level) sex symbol to lonely, distressed women who buy into their line of BS. Like teen age fans, are they buying the so-called substance of the performance, e.g. a hit record, movie ot “theory”, or how the fellow measures up as potential boyfriend/ fantasy material? Sorry I had to be so blunt but I imagine that quite a few of our brave, maverick rebels are in this category.
Yeah. I had referred to Andy’s new movie as a moldy-oldy antivax tour (since it’s also got Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, et al.), wondering though if that still has any audience draw, like Styx and Cheap Trick still getting booking in the native American casinos out here. And I liked Orac’s reply about Andy having drifted into irrelevance in the age of COVID, and he didn’t see that changing. (I also liked that he hooted at Styx, but had a kind word for Cheap Trick…)
So, if anything, I’d read Andy’s appearance with Steve Kirsch as a sign of exhaustion (or even ‘desperation’?) on the part of Kirsch. Like he couldn’t come up with anyone relevant to the new spins on the old talking points for the Foxy-Rogany crowd. Hmm. on second thought, I can imagine a way Kirsch might have spun a chat with Andy to suit his present purposes, but I’m not going to watch a 90 minute video to check, nor identify that spin tactic in case Kirsch (or other new school AVs) haven’t thought of it themselves.
Don’t tell me, let me guess:
Graton? Or Geyserville? Or on 101 in Mendo County?
I’ve been drag… taken to Native casinos on both coasts so I know!
I don’t gamble but sometimes like the restaurants/ cocktail bars or walking around people watching.
As an aside, I actually did like Styx a lot when I was in high school in the late 1970s. In my defense, it was the late 1970s, and I was in high school.
I can’t believe that “Mr. Roboto” made it to No. 3 on the Hot 100.
<
blockquote> . . . Indeed, last month he hosted a conference at which he claimed based on an Internet survey introduced on his Substack that COVID-19 vaccines had killed a half a million people. . .
How could anyone question the scientific validity and reliability of that kind of data? It makes Ms. “Covid vaccines have killed more people than all other previous ones combined” Stoner’s reliance on raw VAERS reports look so shoddy.
Damn the lack of editing comments! combined with my typing skills. It should be:
How could anyone question the scientific validity and reliability of that kind of data? It makes Ms. “Covid vaccines have killed more people than all other previous ones combined” Stoner’s reliance on raw VAERS reports look so shoddy.