Clots and COVID-19 vaccines: Misadventures under the microscope

I’m tempted to file this under “everything old is new again when it comes to antivax lies,” but I know that some readers are irritated by my constant harping on how antivaxxers constantly have recycled the same sorts of conspiracy theories, pseudoscience, and misinformation to demonize COVID-19 vaccines. On the other hand, I never pass up a chance to laugh at Mike Adams when he does what he does so well, namely publish bad science so astoundingly stupid and ill-informed that actual experts in the field facepalm in unison. This time around, Mikey is engaging in misadventures in microscopy again to claim something very dire about blood clots, which he of course blames not on COVID-19 infection (which is known to cause blood clots) but on COVID-19 vaccines (one of which has been associated with a rare clotting disorder). The latest example of this occurred this week, when Adams published a “bombshell” on his conspiracy site Natural News entitled EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died” – crystalline structures, nanowires, chalky particles and fibrous structures, which he followed up yesterday with WATCH: Dr. Jane Ruby offers fresh insights about self-assembling “clots” and “nanowires” found in fully vaccinated cadavers.

Let’s just say that…hilarity ensued. I should clarify. Adams’ fear mongering about COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots is, from a strictly scientific standpoint, hilarious because of his epic incompetence analyzing clots with a microscope and the risibly silly conclusions to which he comes, particularly in light of his past misadventures with microscopy. It’s less hilarious in that it’s effective disinformation.

Adams starts, as he often does, with a lot of fear mongering:

Today we are publishing a series of lab microscopy photos of bizarre clots which are now being routinely found in adults who “suddenly died,” usually in a number of months following covid vaccinations. These clots are often referred to as “blood clots” but they are nothing at all like normal clots, and they consist of far more than mere blood cells. Unlike normal clots which are gelatinous, almost jelly-like, these so-called “clots” contain extremely large, complex, repeating structural elements (all shown below) that are clearly being constructed in the blood of the victims who died from these clots. All of these clots were extracted from patients within a few hours of their death. These are not the result of post-mortem blood stasis. These are structures found in blood vessels and arteries. They are not congealed blood.

He then goes on:

These structures exhibit the following shocking properties: They are tough, fibrous and resilient, showing material properties similar to small rubber bands.

They consist of many strands of small, fibrous strands.

These fibrous strands (see the very last photo set below) show repeating patterns of scale-like engineering, as if the body has been programmed to build another life form inside the blood vessels.

There are strange crystalline-like structures found on these clots, exhibiting transparency and resistance to normal gram staining techniques.

Below, you will find one example of a structure that appears to resemble a silicon-like biocircuitry or microchip-like structure. We don’t yet know what it is.

One of the photo sets below reveals what appears to be a biocircuitry wire which clearly shows repeating patterns and nano-scale interface structures that are assembled in a specific geometry for an unknown purpose.

I laughed out loud at his ignorance, and then I considered that he might be lying. First, why is Adams amazed that there are “structures” and “repeating structural elements” in these clots? Similarly, why does he think that blood clots are “congealed blood”? The clotting cascade involves a lot of proteins and clots, as a result, have a lot of protein in them. Heck, just a quick Google search (since I’m writing for lay people) bring up articles that describe clot formation, for example:

Proteins in your blood called clotting factors signal each other to cause a rapid chain reaction. It ends with a dissolved substance in your blood turning into long strands of fibrin. These get tangled up with the platelets in the plug to create a net that traps even more platelets and cells. The clot becomes much tougher and more durable.

Also:

Blood clots are made up of little particles called platelets and a meshwork of protein strands, called fibrin. Clots in arteries have a different composition than clots in veins. Clots in arteries are mostly made up of platelets (figure 3). Clots in veins mostly made up of fibrin. (figure 4)

I’ll even “borrow” Figures 3 and 4:

Anyone want to guess where the clots being displayed by Mike Adams came from?

I’ll hazard a guess that these clots came from veins, rather than arteries. In fact, Adams states that the got the clots from a “reputable embalmer (Richard Hirschman) who is active in the field of embalming and who confirmed these are not blood vessels or other tissues of any kind” and claimed that these are “structures that were evacuated from inside blood vessels during embalming procedures.” As I suspected, these came from veins, as in general during the embalming process the blood is removed from the cadaver by cannulating large veins, after which embalming fluid is introduced into arteries. So these clots almost certainly came from veins.

Of course, given the source of these clots, the topic of postmortem versus antemortem clotting has to be considered. Adams denies that these are just run-of-the-mill postmortem clots, even though there are well-understood characteristics that allow pathologists to distinguish postmortem clots from thrombi that formed while the person was still alive. (They’re even taught to medical students!) Moreover, as Adams says himself, these clots were not dissected out of blood vessels; they were aspirated through a large bore needle. So, unsurprisingly, Adams doesn’t even consider the potential effect that sucking a clot through a needle much smaller than the clot could have on its appearance.

Someone pointed me to a useful slide posted on Twitter:

Here’s a slide that shows the difference between the two in gross appearance at autopsy pic.twitter.com/ciuJ2KnAAX — Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) August 28, 2021 Pursuing Mike Adams’ photos, guess which of these the clots he touts look more like.

Leaving aside what these clots really are, I laughed again at Adams’ technique:

I stained these samples using standard gram staining techniques used for microbiology in order to enhance structural contrast during microscopy. One of the samples below — the more yellowish sample — was stained only with iodine, not any violet-colored stains.

Gram staining techniques used for microbiology? Adams gram stained the clots? That is not how one prepares histologic samples for microscopy; that is, unless one is specifically looking for gram-positive bacteria. (My pathology colleagues will correct me if I’m wrong here.) In general, one would formalin fix and paraffin embed the specimens, and then likely stain with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), with special stains reserved for other purposes. (Again, my pathology colleagues will correct or add to my explanation if I’ve missed anything.)

Colleagues on Twitter noted other…deficiencies…in Adams’ sample preparation, at least one of which I had suspected, that some of the clots had been allowed to dry out, which could account for how stringy and fibrous some of them looked and for the salt crystals observed:

And:

Personally, I was also very much amused by this passage:

Protein structures circulating in the blood like this, building up over time, are clearly being constructed by the body’s cells. The ribosomes in the cells instruct the body what proteins to construct. These ribosomes are hijacked by mRNA gene therapy injections, which overwrite new instructions to the cells, causing them to manufacture something other than human. I believe the structures you are seeing above are the result of mRNA protein synthesis instructions which have been injected into people under the false umbrella of “vaccines.” I welcome input from other experts who may have other theories or explanations of where this is coming from.

While it’s true that ribosomes do use mRNA as a template to produce proteins and that spike protein is not a human protein, Adams’ wild and ignorant speculations are off-base in the extreme. mRNA-based vaccines include mRNA coding for one protein and one protein alone: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Moreover, contrary to what fools like Adams claim, the amount of spike protein generated is infinitesimally small because the vaccine doesn’t need to produce a lot of protein to prime the immune system to respond to the spike protein. Adams makes it sound as though the clots he misunderstood are made of “nonhuman” proteins produced because the mRNA from COVID-19 vaccines “hijacked” cells to produce them. One wonders why he didn’t do some immun0histochemistry for spike protein, one does. After all, he’s incompetent at simple histology. What’s stopping him from getting some antibodies to spike protein and going wild doing immunohistochemistry?

Unsurprisingly, Adams “brings it on home” by relating these clots to another COVID-19 conspiracy theory:

In conclusion, they are not “blood” clots. They are structures in the blood. They are “structural clots” or “fibrous clots” that are extremely large and are being constructed inside the body over time. My grave concern is that every person who has been injected with mRNA instructions may be constructing these fibrous structures inside their bodies at this very minute, and that it’s only a matter of time before they block major arteries or cause heart attacks, strokes or other acute causes of “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS). I believe these structures may very well explain why so many seemingly healthy adults are suddenly dying.

SADS used in this context is, of course, a misnomer for Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, which is a syndrome that’s been recognized for decades in which seemingly healthy, often young, adults die suddenly and unexpectedly of cardiac arrest or arrhythmias. As I discussed recently, there’s no evidence that SADS has become more common since COVID-19 vaccines were released, and there’s no evidence linking COVID-19 to SADS other than the fevered imaginations of conspiracy theorists like Adams.

Indeed, the conspiracy theories go even further, as shown by an interview with Jane Ruby, who supposedly connected Adams to the embalmer Richard Hirschman:

Dr. Ruby is convinced that all of this was planned and this is no accident that these strange foreign objects are self-assembling inside people’s bodies and eventually killing them. She also made a clear distinction between the concept of messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is not what these jabs contain. What they do contain – or produce, depending on the brand (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) – is a synthetic RNA technology that we still do not fully understand since it is novel and has never before been used in humans. Dr. Ruby also suggested during the interview that some of the vials of the material that Hirschman stored away actually saw their contents expand in size even while outside the body. This suggests that perhaps these self-assembling structures do not even require a living human body in order to continue building themselves.

Actually, the mRNA used in the vaccines is indeed mRNA, although it does use a chemically modified base N1-methylpseudouridine (m1Ψ) to increase their effectiveness, because mRNA that includes this base is less immunogenic, making it less likely that the immune system will destroy the mRNA, and has a longer half-life than “natural” mRNA, which is rapidly degraded. What particularly amused me is the claim that these “self-assembling structures” might not even require a living body to continue to building themselves, a truly bonkers claim even if it were true that these were anything other than clots.

Of course, Mike Adams has a long history of looking under the microscope and labeling things that he can’t identify as something terrifying. This time around, he sees various structures and, instead of simply saying that he doesn’t know what they are and asking experts to tell him what they are, likens them to “nanowires” and “silicon-like chip structures.” It’s an elaborate game of JAQing off, in which he denies that he’s saying that these are “nanowires” and chips, but he’s saying that they are nanowires and chips.

For example:

This series shows something that appears to resemble silicon-based microchip structures, although I cannot claim with certainty that this is a circuit of any kind. It simply resembleswhat micro-circuitry looks like at similar magnifications.

The hilarious thing is that these don’t even resemble microchips that much. I really have to stretch to see any resemblance. More likely, they’re just protein fibers:

Does this look like silicon chips to you?

For another example:

What follows here is a stunning look at what appears to be, at first, a micro-scale wire. Zooming it, we see a series of repeating structures along the top that appear to be nano-scale wire interface junctions. The entire “wire” is made of repeating segments, and its outer layer is covered in repeating “scale-like” patterns that actually resemble reptile skin more than anything human. For the record, we don’t know what these structures are. However, it’s clear this doesn’t belong anywhere in the circulatory system.

Let’s take a look:

Clearly, Mike Adams hasn’t looked at very many protein fibers under the microscope.

As I like to say, clearly Adams’ experience looking at biological structures under the microscope is…limited. Of course, to Adams the silence of the medical and scientific community is evidence that there must be something nefarious going on here, because there must always be a conspiracy theory:

I believe the structures you are seeing above are the result of mRNA protein synthesis instructions which have been injected into people under the false umbrella of “vaccines.” I welcome input from other experts who may have other theories or explanations of where this is coming from. More research is needed to confirm the function and composition of these structures, yet because of the extreme censorship and “science authoritarianism” that now exists in the world, no lab or university will dare examine these clots and honestly report the results. To do so would risk losing all NIH funding and federal grants, since the very same people who engineer vaccines and bioweapons also control most science funding in America. Thus, only independent scientists, labs and journalists will dare tell the truth about these clots.

I wonder whether, if a real expert (not one of the crank pathologists out there looking at COVID-19 vaccines under the microscope and misidentifying dust particles or other artifacts of poor sample preparation to something nefarious) were to tell Adams what he was actually looking at, it would make a difference. I think you know the answer. Also, one wonders if Adams has ever actually asked a reputable pathology lab to look at these clots. Actually, one doesn’t. However, Adams does need his conspiracy theories in which “they” won’t look at evidence showing that COVID-19 vaccines are causing clots that kill young adults en masse. While it is possible that more clots are being found in people who die, if true it’s far more likely that COVID-19 itself is responsible, not vaccines.

This is, of course, not the first time Adams has done something like this. Longtime readers might remember an incident from nine years ago, when when Mike Adams decided that he’d take a microscope and look at Chicken McNuggets. Hilarity definitely ensued. Adams inadvertently provided a treasure trove of unintentional humor for anyone who was the least bit knowledgeable about science or microscopy as he expressed extreme alarm over his findings, saying that “microscopic photos reveal an alien-like landscape with weird shapes and fibers.” To me he sounded like someone who’d never looked at common every day objects under a microscope before. After all, pretty much every object, if you magnify it enough, will reveal an “alien-like landscape with weird shapes” and, possibly, depending on what you’re looking at, fibers. When I looked at the images published by Adams, the “hair-like” objects that he found looked like dust to me, while the black dots looked like pepper and the red and green dots that he showed could easily have been seasoning of some sort. Some of the “fibers” looked like nothing more than muscle fibers, given that meat is muscle. At the time, I characterized Adams as Inspector Clouseau with a microscope.

That characterization still holds up.

